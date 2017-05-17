Fisherman reported missing, found deceased

Shortly after noon Tuesday Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received notification of a missing member of a four-person fishing group. According to the reporting party, the group was alerted when their friend did not return to his vehicle after fishing; he was last seen below the Tinnemaha Reservoir on the east side of the Owens River bank.

A search and rescue was launched and approximately 20 search and rescue members as well as agency representatives began to search the area on foot; additional resources included a California Highway Patrol helicopter H-82 out of Apple Valley and three all-terrain vehicles.

The victim was located deceased in the Owens River at 5 p.m. near the area where he was last seen. The victim has been identified as Jon Overgaauw, a 30-year old man from Bellflower, Calif. The area where Overgaauw was located is rocky with swift moving water; preliminary investigations indicate that he appeared to have slipped or lost his footing on the rocks.

Agencies assisting include: CHP H-82, Inyo SAR, Inyo Sheriff's Office, California Fish and Wildlife, CalFIRE and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.