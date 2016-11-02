Fire restrictions lifted

The Bishop Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management and the Inyo National Forest announce that fire restrictions put into place for the Eastern Sierra this summer will be rescinded today, Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Recent rain and snow, combined with increased humidity, shorter days and cooler night time temperatures have prompted the land management agencies to lift the fire restrictions put into place earlier this summer. Taro Pusina, Interagency Fire Management officer for the Bishop Field Office and Inyo National Forest, urges the public to keep fire safety in mind to avoid resource and property damage.

“While we are comfortable lifting the fire restrictions at this time, we urge the public to use common sense and exercise caution when recreating outdoors in order to decrease the chance of human-caused fires,” Pusina said.

A campfire permit is still required for those camping outside of developed campgrounds and can be obtained at visitor centers or online at www.PreventWildfireCA.org.

Important fire safety reminders for outdoor activities on public lands include:

• Prevent vehicle-related fires by maintaining proper tire pressure, ensuring adequate tire tread and checking your brakes for overheating. Avoid traveling or parking on brush or grass. Ensure chains are not dragging while towing.

• Use of exploding targets, including binary explosive targets, while recreationally shooting is both a fire hazard and illegal. Use of tracer rounds while target shooting also is a fire hazard and illegal. The use of steel-core ammunition, although legal, can greatly increase the chance of a wildfire.

• Motorcycles, ATVs and chainsaws require an approved spark arrestor.

Get a California Campfire Permit online at www.PreventWildfireCA.org.