Fire crews battling Mono County blaze

The Owens River Fire started on the afternoon of Sept. 17. The fire is burning north of the Owens River Road near Clark Canyon, east of Highway 395. It is burning in sagebrush and Jeffrey pine.

As of approximately 8:30 a.m. today the Owens River Fire is estimated to be 4,500 acres and 10% contained, according to a press release posted on http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.

The press release also stated, "Last night, crews took advantage of the cool temperatures, which moderated fire behavior, to scout and develop containment lines focusing their efforts along the Owens River Road to protect nearby private developments and ranches. They were able to conduct strategic burning operations to strengthen lines along the south and west flank to improve control lines near the Owens River Road. The recent Clark Fire is an effective barrier to spread along the northern flank.

Fire staff also worked to help visitors who were recreating nearby to safely leave the area.

Today, crews will continue to develop and strengthen containment lines. Hot, dry conditions, and afternoon winds are in the forecast for today.

The Big Springs Campground, Clark Canyon (a popular climbing area), and nearby ranches and developments have been evacuated. Only personnel responding to the fire should be using the Owens River Road. For your and fire crew safety, please avoid the fire area.

Smoke will be highly visible from locations throughout the Highway 395 corridor including Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, June Lake, and Lee Vining. It settled in valleys last night under the cool inversion layer.

There are 3 hand crews, 14 engines, air tankers, a helicopter, a dozer, and a water tender assigned to the fire and additional resources have been ordered. There are 250 people assigned to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be human-caused."