Fataliity in Bishop

A single vehicle rollover in the Bishop area resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening.

At 7:49 p.m. Wednesday evening, CHP Bishop Communications Center was notified of a single vehicle rollover on Coyote Valley Road just south of Underwood Lane. Officers from the California Highway Patrol and Inyo County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and upon arrival found the driver of the vehicle unresponsive and lying in the roadway. These personnel rendered aid to the driver until relieved by Bishop Fire Department and Symons Emergency Services personnel shortly thereafter. Despite a valiant attempt by all first responders to resuscitate the driver, the driver ultimately succumbed to injuries as a result of the collision.

A preliminary investigation of the evidence at the scene by CHP Officers indicated that the driver of the vehicle was not utilizing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. The vehicle's two passengers, however, were wearing their seatbelts and suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of this collision is currently under investigation by the Bishop Area CHP.

The identification of the driver and passengers is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.