Fatal OHV acident occurs at Black Rock

A collision on Black Rock Springs Road led to one fatality and major injuries Tuesday.

On April 25, 2017, at 10:34 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Bishop Communications Center was notified of a vehicle collision on Black Rock Springs Road east of US Highway 395. Officers from the CHP and Inyo County Sheriffs Department responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered that it was in fact a head-on collision involving two off-highway vehicles (OHV).

One driver was unresponsive and lying on the dirt shoulder of the roadway. Despite attempts by responders to resuscitate the driver, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision. The other two parties were transported to Northern Inyo Hospital with major injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the evidence at the scene by CHP officers indicated that none of the three involved parties were wearing helmets or utilizing other safety equipment during the collision.

The cause of this collision is currently under investigation by the Bishop Area CHP.

The identification of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.