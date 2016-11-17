Fall victim's body near Iceberg Lake recovered

At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday Inyo Sheriff’s Dispatch was notified of a fall victim near Iceberg Lake below Mt. Whitney. According to the reporting party and hiking companion, the victim was a 37-year old female from Torrance, Calif. The reporting party said that the four-person hiking group summited Mt. Whitney via the Mountaineer’s Route, and that the victim lost her footing while descending and slid between 600-800 feet down a steep chute.

Three Inyo Search and Rescue members hiked to the reported location Tuesday evening where they were able to assess that the fall victim was deceased. Inyo Sheriff’s Office initially requested CHP helicopter H-40 out of Fresno to transport the victim to the Lone Pine Airport, however, due to heavy wind conditions the mission had to be aborted. Aerial assistance was also attempted by the Naval Air Station Search and Rescue out of Lemoore, but the high winds made the mission too risky to complete.

On Wednesday morning a Chinook helicopter provided by the Army National Guard out of Stockton was able to insert ground teams from China Lake Mountain Rescue Group near Iceberg Lake. The ground teams located the victim and she was successfully transported to the Lone Pine Airport where they were met by the Inyo County coroner.

All who assisted were deeply saddened by this back-country tragedy, and we send our most sincere thoughts of peace and healing to the family and friends of the fall victim.

The Inyo County Sheriff's Department would like to extend appreciation to the following agencies: China Lake Mountain Rescue Group, CHP – Central Division Air Operations, Naval Air Station, Lemoore, Inyo Search and Rescue and Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department.