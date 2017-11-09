Fall street sweeping

Leaves are starting to fall in Bishop and the city Public Works crew will be stepping up the street sweeping effort in response. The crew needs help from people that park vehicles on city streets.

Street sweeping for leaves has started. The city crew will sweep each Wednesday and Thursday between about 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will continue on this sweeping schedule into December. The crew sweeps one side of the street one day and sweeps the other side the next day. To keep out of the way of the sweeper:

• Don't park on the west and north sides of city streets on Wednesdays while the crew sweeps that side of the street. The north and west sides of the streets have odd-numbered addresses.

• Don't park on the east and south sides of city streets on Thursdays while the crew sweeps that side of the street. The east and south sides of the streets have even-numbered addresses.

These "don't park" times only apply when street sweeping is in progress – each Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – and apply to the full length of one side of the street. Other times it is still OK to park.

The crew can not sweep the street if vehicles are parked in the way. Also, properties along the streets are responsible for the removal of their own leaves. Don't put your leaves on city streets. It overloads the sweeper, makes it much more difficult to do a good sweeping job, and costs more money.

For more information contact City of Bishop Public Works at publicworks@cityofbishop.com or (760) 873-8458.