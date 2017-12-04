Escaped inmate captured

(From the Inyo County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

UPDATE- the escaped inmate has been taken back into custody - without incident. We cannot thank our community enough for helping to quickly share critical information.

ALERT- Inyo County Sheriff's Office received notification that an inmate from the Owens Valley Conservation Camp 26 has escaped (Saturday, Dec. 2). He is described as a white male, 35 years old, bald, hazel eyes; he is wearing a bright orange CDC jumpsuit. If you see him call law enforcement IMMEDIATELY - do not approach. He was last seen this morning walking on Line Street in the Bishop area, east of Barlow (between Barlow & Tu Su in a field).