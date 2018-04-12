Employers, job seekers find connection at fair

The Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce recently teamed up with several local businesses to host a job fair designed to connect private and public sector employers with the best local candidates. The event was held at the Bishop Union High School Tech Center on Saturday, April 7, and by all accounts, it was a success.

“We were thrilled with the number and variety of employers that participated,” Chamber Executive Director Tawni Thomson.

