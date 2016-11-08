Election Day - The polls are open until 8 p,.m. today (Nov. 8)

Where to vote on Election Day

Precincts 101, 102, 103, 106,107, 108, 109, 110, 113; Tri-County Fairgrounds Home Ec. Building, Sierra and Fair Drive, Bishop

Precincts 11, 112; Paiute Professional Building, 50 Tu Su Lane, Bishop

Precincts 114, 115; Big Pine Town Hall, 150 Dewey St., Big Pine

Precinct 117; Basement Courtroom (Court House), 168 N. Edwards St., Independence

All Precincts; Central Court Location; 168 N. Edwards St., Independence

Precincts 119, 120; Statham Town Hall, 138 Jackson St. Lone Pine

If you live in Southern Inyo County, there will no longer be drop boxes provided by the Elections Office at the Tecopa Senior Center or at Furnace Creek. You now can mail your ballot at any US Post Office up to and including on Election Day. Your ballot will be counted as long as it is received by three days after the election.