Donating life

John Underhill watches Raelena Valenzuela, a phlebotomist with United Blood Services, begin to disconnect collection tubes from his arm following a blood donation Wednesday afternoon at the Elks Lodge in Bishop. Underhill is a dedicated blood donor who has donated more than five gallons of blood over the years. On Tuesday, according to United Blood Services, 67 donors gave 86 units of blood. On Wednesday, 55 donors gave 73 units of blood. For the two days, 112 donors gave 159 units of blood to patients in need. Each donation can save up to three lives. Thank means the Bishop community helped save 477 lives.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca