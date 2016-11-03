Dia de los Muertos coming to Lone Pine

Lone Pine will be hosting its first ever Dia de los Muertos festival Sunday.

There are 20 or so altars located throughout Lone Pine businesses, and the public was invited to vote for their favorite altar. These altars will remain on display and voting will be open until Saturday.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Spainhower Park. In the morning, there will be live music by George Castaneda and Bart Harnagain, followed by dance performances by Gemma’s Youth Dance Troupe. In the afternoon there will be live music provided by Grupo Musica Misterio MX with traditional styles including Mariachi, Cumbia and Nortena. Food, arts and crafts vendors, free children’s activities and face painting also will be available during the festival. There will be raffle prizes and a Community Altar.

At 4:30 p.m. there will be a closing ceremony with candle lighting and a procession to the Community Altar.

“It was a lot of work to put together a festival of this size,” Katy Diaz, who helped organize the event, said. “We are going to have 10 different types of vendors, music, entertainment and a children’s arts and crafts booth.”

Traditionally, Dia de los Muertos is held on Nov. 2, in Spanish cultures. It is believed that the spirits of deceased family members come to visit and is a time for remembering loved ones who have passed. “Ofrendas,” or offerings of a loved one’s favorite items, foods, drinks, pictures, candles and flowers are used to decorate altars. The traditional flower for Dia de los Muertos is the marigold. If fresh ones are not available, they are made out of tissue paper, Diaz said.

“Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life using arts, crafts, music, dancing, foods, beverages, flowers, costumes and painted faces,” Diaz said.

The idea for hosting a Dia de los Muertos festival in Lone Pine began during a Chamber of Commerce mixer, when two local artists, Judyth Greenburgh of Darwin and Jeanie Smith of Lone Pine began “kicking around the idea” of putting on a Dia de los Muertos festival in Lone Pine, Diaz said. Their goal was to reach out to all the communities along the 395 corridor to promote diverse cultural and creative participation. They contacted area businesses and agencies to gather support and formed a steering committee to plan the event.

“Everyone on the committee took on one or more tasks to make it all happen,” Diaz said. “It has been a tremendous team effort.”

Several workshops were held throughout October to create the altars for the festival, with several volunteers participating, Diaz said.