This day in history (Sept. 4)

476 – Romulus Augustulus, last emperor of the Western Roman Empire, is deposed when Odoacer proclaims himself "King of Italy", thus ending the Western Roman Empire.

626 – Li Shimin, posthumously known as Emperor Taizong of Tang, assumes the throne over the Tang dynasty of China.

1260 – The Sienese Ghibellines, supported by the forces of Manfred, King of Sicily, defeat the Florentine Guelphs at Montaperti.

1479 – The Treaty of Alcáçovas is signed by the Catholic Monarchs of Castile and Aragon on one side and Afonso V and his son, Prince John of Portugal.

1666 – In London, England, the most destructive damage from the Great Fire occurs.

1774 – New Caledonia is first sighted by Europeans, during the second voyage of Captain James Cook.

1781 – Los Angeles is founded as El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora La Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula (The Village of Our Lady, the Queen of the Angels of Porziuncola) by 44 Spanish settlers.

1797 – Coup of 18 Fructidor in France.

1800 – The French garrison in Valletta surrenders to British troops who had been called at the invitation of the Maltese. The islands of Malta and Gozo become the Malta Protectorate.

1812 – War of 1812: The Siege of Fort Harrison begins when the fort is set on fire.

1862 – American Civil War Maryland Campaign: General Robert E. Lee takes the Army of Northern Virginia, and the war, into the North.

1870 – Emperor Napoleon III of France is deposed and the Third Republic is declared.

1882 – Thomas Edison flips the switch to the first commercial electrical power plant in history, lighting one square mile of lower Manhattan. This is considered by many as the day that began the electrical age.

1886 – American Indian Wars: After almost 30 years of fighting, Apache leader Geronimo, with his remaining warriors, surrenders to General Nelson Miles in Arizona.

1888 – George Eastman registers the trademark Kodak and receives a patent for his camera that uses roll film.

1912 – Albanian rebels succeed in their revolt when the Ottoman Empire agrees to fulfill their demands

1919 – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who founded the Republic of Turkey, gathers a congress in Sivas to make decisions as to the future of Anatolia and Thrace.

1923 – Maiden flight of the first U.S. airship, the USS Shenandoah.

1939 – World War II: A Bristol Blenheim is the first British aircraft to cross the German coast following the declaration of war and German ships are bombed.

1941 – World War II: A German submarine makes the first attack against a United States ship, the USS Greer.

1944 – World War II: The British 11th Armoured Division liberates the Belgian city of Antwerp.

1944 – World War II: Finland exits from the war with Soviet Union.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands abdicates for health reasons.

1949 – The Peekskill riots erupt after a Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill, New York.

1950 – Darlington Raceway is the site of the inaugural Southern 500, the first 500-mile NASCAR race.

1951 – The first live transcontinental television broadcast takes place in San Francisco, from the Japanese Peace Treaty Conference.

1957 – American Civil Rights Movement: Little Rock Crisis: Orval Faubus, governor of Arkansas, calls out the National Guard to prevent African American students from enrolling in Central High School.

1957 – The Ford Motor Company introduces the Edsel.

1963 – Swissair Flight 306 crashes near Dürrenäsch, Switzerland, killing all 80 people on board.

1964 – Scotland's Forth Road Bridge near Edinburgh officially opens.

1967 – Vietnam War: Operation Swift begins when U.S. Marines engage the North Vietnamese in battle in the Que Son Valley.

1970 – Salvador Allende is elected President of Chile.

1971 – Alaska Airlines Flight 1866 crashes near Juneau, Alaska, killing all 111 people on board.

1972 – Mark Spitz becomes the first competitor to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games.

1975 – The Sinai Interim Agreement relating to the Arab–Israeli conflict is signed.

1977 – The Golden Dragon massacre takes place in San Francisco.

1985 – The discovery of Buckminsterfullerene, the first fullerene molecule of carbon.

1989 – In Leipzig, East Germany, the first of weekly demonstration for the legalisation of opposition groups and democratic reforms takes place.

1996 – War on Drugs: Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) attack a military base in Guaviare, starting three weeks of guerrilla warfare in which at least 130 Colombians are killed.

1998 – Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two students at Stanford University.

2001 – Tokyo DisneySea opens to the public as part of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan.

2007 – Three terrorists suspected to be a part of Al-Qaeda are arrested in Germany after allegedly planning attacks on both the Frankfurt International airport and US military installations.

2010 – A 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes the South Island of New Zealand causing widespread damage and several power outages.

Births

1241 – Alexander III of Scotland (d. 1286)

1383 – Antipope Felix V (d. 1451)

1454 – Henry Stafford, 2nd Duke of Buckingham, English politician, Lord High Constable of England (d. 1483)

1557 – Sophie of Mecklenburg-Güstrow (d. 1631)

1563 – Wanli Emperor of China (d. 1620)

1596 – Constantijn Huygens, Dutch poet and composer (d. 1687)

1681 – Carl Heinrich Biber, Austrian violinist and composer (d. 1749)

1717 – Job Orton, English minister and author (d. 1783)

1745 – Shneur Zalman, Russian rabbi, author and founder of Chabad (d. 1812)

1755 – Axel von Fersen the Younger, Swedish general and politician (d. 1810)

1768 – François-René de Chateaubriand, French historian and politician, Minister of Foreign Affairs for France (d. 1848)

1776 – Stephen Whitney, American businessman (d. 1860)

1798 – Raynold Kaufgetz, Swiss soldier, economist, and politician (d. 1869)

1809 – Manuel Montt, Chilean scholar and politician, 6th President of Chile (d. 1880)

1809 – Juliusz Słowacki, Polish poet and playwright (d. 1849)

1824 – Anton Bruckner, Austrian organist and composer (d. 1896)

1825 – Dadabhai Naoroji, Indian academic and politician, President of the Indian National Congress (d. 1917)

1826 – Martin Wiberg, Swedish philosopher and engineer (d. 1905)

1832 – Antonio Agliardi, Italian cardinal (d. 1915)

1846 – Daniel Burnham, American architect, designed the World's Columbian Exposition (d. 1912)

1848 – Lewis Howard Latimer, American inventor (d. 1928)

1848 – Jennie Lee, American actress (d. 1925)

1850 – Luigi Cadorna, Italian field marshal (d. 1928)

1851 – John Dillon, Irish poet and politician (d. 1927)

1885 – Antonio Bacci, Italian cardinal (d. 1971)

1886 – Albert Orsborn, English 6th General of The Salvation Army (d. 1967)

1887 – Roy William Neill, Irish-English director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1946)

1890 – Gunnar Sommerfeldt, Danish actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1947)

1891 – Fritz Todt, German engineer and politician (d. 1942)

1892 – Darius Milhaud, French composer and educator (d. 1974)

1896 – Antonin Artaud, French actor, director, and playwright (d. 1948)

1901 – William Lyons, English businessman, co-founded Jaguar Cars (d. 1985)

1902 – Thomas Mitchell, English cricketer (d. 1996)

1905 – Mary Renault, English-South African author (d. 1983)

1905 – Walter Zapp, Latvian-Estonian inventor, invented the Minox (d. 2003)

1906 – Max Delbrück, German-American biophysicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)

1907 – Reggie Nalder, Austrian-American actor (d. 1991)

1908 – Edward Dmytryk, Canadian-American director and producer (d. 1999)

1908 – Richard Wright, American author and poet (d. 1960)

1909 – Eduard Wirths, German physician (d. 1945)

1910 – Denis Tomlinson, Zimbabwean-South African cricketer (d. 1993)

1912 – Syd Hoff, American author and illustrator (d. 2004)

1912 – Alexander Liberman, Russian-American publisher, painter, photographer, and sculptor (d. 1999)

1913 – Mickey Cohen, American mob boss (d. 1976)

1913 – Victor Kiernan, English historian and academic (d. 2009)

1913 – Stanford Moore, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1982)

1913 – Kenzō Tange, Japanese architect, designed the Yoyogi National Gymnasium (d. 2005)

1913 – Shmuel Wosner, Austrian-Israeli rabbi and author (d. 2015)

1914 – Rudolf Leiding, German businessman (d. 2003)

1917 – Henry Ford II, American businessman (d. 1987)

1918 – Paul Harvey, American radio host (d. 2009)

1918 – Gerald Wilson, American trumpet player and composer (d. 2014)

1919 – Howard Morris, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2005)

1920 – Clemar Bucci, Argentinian race car driver (d. 2011)

1920 – Craig Claiborne, American journalist, author, and critic (d. 2000)

1922 – Per Olof Sundman, Swedish author and politician (d. 1992)

1923 – Ram Kishore Shukla, Indian lawyer and politician (d. 2003)

1924 – Joan Aiken, English author (d. 2004)

1924 – Justinas Lagunavičius, Lithuanian basketball player (d. 1997)

1925 – Asa Earl Carter, American Ku Klux Klan leader and author (d. 1979)

1926 – Ivan Illich, Austrian priest and philosopher (d. 2002)

1926 – Bert Olmstead, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 2015)

1927 – John McCarthy, American computer scientist and academic (d. 2011)

1927 – Ferenc Sánta, Hungarian author and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1929 – Thomas Eagleton, American lawyer and politician, 38th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri (d. 2007)

1929 – Robert V. Keeley, Lebanese-American soldier and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Greece (d. 2015)

1930 – Robert Arneson, American sculptor and academic (d. 1992)

1930 – William Maxson, American general (d. 2013)

1931 – Jack Boucher, American photographer (d. 2012)

1931 – Mitzi Gaynor, American actress, singer, and dancer

1931 – Antonios Trakatellis, Greek biochemist and politician

1932 – Carlos Romero Barceló, Puerto Rican lawyer and politician, 5th Governor of Puerto Rico

1934 – Clive Granger, Welsh-American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2009)

1934 – Antoine Redin, French footballer and manager (d. 2012)

1935 – Charles A. Hines, American general and academic (d. 2013)

1935 – Dallas Willard, American philosopher and academic (d. 2013)

1936 – Wayne Cody, American sportscaster (d. 2002)

1937 – Dawn Fraser, Australian swimmer and politician

1937 – Gene Ludwig, American organist and composer (d. 2010)

1937 – Virgil A. Richard, American general (d. 2013)

1937 – Les Allen, English footballer and manager

1939 – Denis Lindsay, South African cricketer and referee (d. 2005)

1941 – Marilena de Souza Chaui, Brazilian philosopher and academic

1941 – Ken Harrelson, American baseball player and sportscaster

1941 – Ramesh Sethi, Kenyan cricketer and coach

1941 – Sushilkumar Shinde, Indian lawyer and politician, 19th Governor of Andhra Pradesh

1942 – Raymond Floyd, American golfer

1942 – Jerry Jarrett, American wrestler and promoter, co-founded Total Nonstop Action Wrestling

1942 – Merald "Bubba" Knight, American singer-songwriter and producer

1944 – Tony Atkinson, English economist and academic

1944 – Dave Bassett, English footballer and manager

1944 – Vladimír Guma Kulhánek, Czech bass player

1944 – Ron Ward, Canadian ice hockey player

1945 – Danny Gatton, American guitarist (d. 1994)

1945 – Bill Kenwright, English actor, singer, and producer

1946 – Gary Duncan, American guitarist

1946 – Dave Liebman, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1946 – Bryan Mauricette, Saint Lucian-Canadian cricketer

1947 – Bob Jenkins, American sportscaster

1949 – Darryl Cotton, Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2012)

1949 – Dean Pees, American football player and coach

1949 – Tom Watson, American golfer and sportscaster

1950 – Doyle Alexander, American baseball player

1951 – Martin Chambers, English drummer and singer

1951 – Judith Ivey, American actress

1951 – Kaoru Kobayashi, Japanese actor

1951 – Marita Ulvskog, Swedish politician, Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden

1952 – Stephen Easley, American businessman and politician (d. 2013)

1953 – Janet Biehl, American philosopher and author

1953 – Michael Stean, English chess player and author

1953 – Fatih Terim, Turkish footballer and manager

1955 – David Broza, Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Garth Le Roux, South African cricketer

1955 – Brian Schweitzer, American politician, 23rd Governor of Montana

1956 – Blackie Lawless, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1957 – Khandi Alexander, American actress, dancer, and choreographer

1958 – Jacqueline Hewitt, American astrophysicist and astronomer

1958 – George Hurley, American drummer

1958 – Marzio Innocenti, Italian rugby player and coach

1958 – Drew Pinsky, American radio and television host

1959 – Kevin Harrington, Australian actor and screenwriter

1959 – Armin Kogler, Austrian ski jumper

1960 – Shailesh Vara, Ugandan-English lawyer and politician

1960 – Damon Wayans, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Nick Blinko, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Lars Jönsson, Swedish film producer

1961 – Rizwan-uz-Zaman, Pakistani cricketer

1962 – Kiran More, Indian cricketer

1962 – Ulla Tørnæs, Danish politician, Danish Minister of Education

1962 – Shinya Yamanaka, Japanese physician and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate

1963 – Bobby Jarzombek, American drummer

1963 – John Vanbiesbrouck, American ice hockey player, coach, and manager

1963 – Sami Yaffa, Finnish singer-songwriter and bass player

1964 – Guy Boros, American golfer

1964 – Aadesh Shrivastava, Indian singer-songwriter (d. 2015)

1965 – Sergio Momesso, Canadian ice hockey player and sportscaster

1966 – Yanka Dyagileva, Russian singer-songwriter (d. 1991)

1966 – Jeff Tremaine, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Darrin Murray, New Zealand cricketer and accountant

1967 – Dezső Szabó, Hungarian decathlete

1968 – John DiMaggio, American voice actor

1968 – Mike Piazza, American baseball player

1969 – Sasha, Welsh DJ and producer

1969 – Ramon Dekkers, Dutch kick-boxer and mixed martial artist (d. 2013)

1969 – Giorgi Margvelashvili, Georgian academic and politician, 4th President of Georgia

1969 – Noah Taylor, English-Australian actor and singer

1969 – Inga Tuigamala, Samoan-New Zealand rugby player

1970 – Igor Cavalera, Brazilian drummer

1970 – Sven Meyer, German footballer

1971 – Lance Klusener, South African cricketer and coach

1971 – Ione Skye, English-American actress

1971 – Maik Taylor, German-Irish footballer and coach

1972 – Françoise Yip, Canadian actress

1973 – Jason David Frank, American actor and mixed martial artist

1973 – Aaron Fultz, American baseball player and coach

1974 – Carmit Bachar, American singer, dancer, and actress

1974 – Mati Pari, Estonian footballer and coach

1974 – Lincoln Roberts, Tobagonian cricketer

1974 – Sirly Tiik, Estonian javelin thrower and shot putter

1975 – Sergio Ballesteros, Spanish footballer

1975 – Mark Ronson, English DJ, producer, and songwriter, co-founded Allido Records

1975 – Dave Salmoni, Canadian zoologist, television host, and producer

1975 – Yoani Sánchez, Cuban philologist and blogger

1976 – Katreeya English, English-Thai singer, actress, and model

1976 – Denilson Martins Nascimento, Brazilian footballer

1976 – Mario-Ernesto Rodríguez, Uruguayan-Italian footballer

1977 – Sun-woo Kim, South Korean baseball player

1977 – Lucie Silvas, English singer-songwriter and pianist

1977 – Kia Stevens, American wrestler

1978 – Wes Bentley, American actor and producer

1978 – Frederik Veuchelen, Belgian cyclist

1978 – Christian Walz, Swedish singer-songwriter and producer

1979 – Maxim Afinogenov, Russian ice hockey player

1979 – Pedro Macedo Camacho, Portuguese pianist, composer, and producer

1979 – Kosuke Matsuura, Japanese race car driver

1979 – MC Mong, South Korean rapper, producer, and actor

1980 – Max Greenfield, American actor

1980 – Pat Neshek, American baseball player

1981 – Beyoncé, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actress

1981 – Richard Garcia, Australian footballer

1981 – Lacey Sturm, American singer-songwriter

1982 – Whitney Cummings, American comedian, actress, producer, and screenwriter

1982 – Mark Lewis-Francis, English sprinter

1982 – Sarah Solemani, English actress and playwright

1983 – Yuichi Nakamaru, Japanese singer-songwriter, actor, and radio host

1983 – Margit Rüütel, Estonian tennis player

1983 – Armands Šķēle, Latvian basketball player

1984 – Jonathan Adam, Scottish race car driver

1984 – Camila Bordonaba, Argentinian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1984 – Hamish McIntosh, Australian footballer

1984 – Kyle Mooney, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1985 – Raúl Albiol, Spanish footballer

1985 – Ri Kwang-chon, North Korean footballer

1985 – Walid Mesloub, Algerian footballer

1986 – OMI, Jamaican singer

1986 – Ayumi Kaihori, Japanese footballer

1986 – James Younghusband, Filipino footballer

1988 – John Tyler Hammons, American politician

1989 – Elliott Whitehead, English rugby league player

1990 – James Bay, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1990 – Stefanía Fernández, Venezuelan model, Miss Universe 2009

1990 – Jonny Lomax, English rugby player

1990 – Danny Worsnop, English singer-songwriter

1993 – Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Belgian footballer

1993 – Jody Fannin, English race car driver

1993 – Chantal Škamlová, Slovak tennis player

1994 – Kenny McEvoy, Irish footballer

1994 – Sabina Sharipova, Uzbekistan tennis player

Deaths

422 – Pope Boniface I

799 – Musa al-Kadhim, Arabic imam (b. 745)

1037 – Bermudo III of León (b. 1010)

1063 – Tughril, Turkish ruler (b. 990)

1199 – Joan of England, Queen of Sicily (b. 1165)

1323 – Gegeen Khan, Emperor Yingzong of Yuan (b. 1303)

1537 – Johann Dietenberger, German theologian and translator (b. 1475)

1588 – Robert Dudley, 1st Earl of Leicester, English academic and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk (b. 1532)

1767 – Charles Townshend, English politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (b. 1725)

1780 – John Fielding, English lawyer and judge (b. 1721)

1784 – César-François Cassini de Thury, French astronomer and cartographer (b. 1714)

1794 – John Hely-Hutchinson, Irish lawyer and politician (b. 1724)

1804 – Richard Somers, American lieutenant (b. 1778)

1820 – Timothy Brown, English banker and merchant (b. 1743/4)

1821 – José Miguel Carrera, Chilean general and politician (b. 1785)

1849 – Friedrich Laun, German author (b. 1770)

1852 – William MacGillivray, Scottish biologist and ornithologist (b. 1796)

1864 – John Hunt Morgan, American general (b. 1825)

1907 – Edvard Grieg, Norwegian pianist and composer (b. 1843)

1909 – Clyde Fitch, American playwright and songwriter (b. 1865)

1914 – Charles Péguy, French poet and philosopher (b. 1873)

1940 – George William de Carteret, French-English journalist and author (b. 1869)

1944 – Erich Fellgiebel, German general (b. 1886)

1949 – Olof Ås, Swedish actor and production manager (b. 1892)

1963 – Robert Schuman, Luxembourgian-French politician, 130th Prime Minister of France (b. 1886)

1965 – Albert Schweitzer, French-Gabonese physician, theologian, and missionary, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1875)

1974 – Creighton Abrams, American general (b. 1914)

1974 – Marcel Achard, French playwright and screenwriter (b. 1899)

1974 – Charles Arnison, English airman (b. 1893)

1974 – Lewi Pethrus, Swedish minister and hymn-writer (b. 1884)

1977 – Stelios Perpiniadis, Greek singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1899)

1977 – Jean Rostand, French biologist and philosopher (b. 1894)

1977 – E. F. Schumacher, German-English economist and statistician (b. 1911)

1982 – Jack Tworkov, Polish-American painter (b. 1900)

1985 – George O'Brien, American actor and singer (b. 1899)

1986 – Otto Glória, Brazilian footballer and manager (b. 1917)

1986 – Hank Greenberg, American baseball player and manager (b. 1911)

1987 – Bill Bowes, English cricketer and coach (b. 1908)

1989 – Georges Simenon, Belgian-Swiss author (b. 1903)

1989 – Ronald Syme, New Zealand historian and author (b. 1903)

1990 – Lawrence A. Cremin, American historian and author (b. 1925)

1990 – Irene Dunne American actress and singer (b. 1898)

1990 – Turan Dursun, Turkish scholar and author (b. 1934)

1991 – Charlie Barnet, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader (b. 1913)

1991 – Tom Tryon, American actor and author (b. 1926)

1991 – Dottie West, American singer-songwriter and actress (b. 1932)

1993 – Hervé Villechaize, French-American actor (b. 1943)

1995 – Chuck Greenberg, American saxophonist, composer, and producer (b. 1950)

1995 – William Kunstler, American lawyer and activist (b. 1919)

1996 – Joan Clarke, English cryptanalyst and numismatist (b. 1917)

1997 – Dharamvir Bharati, Indian author, poet, and playwright (b. 1926)

1997 – Aldo Rossi, Italian architect, designed the Bonnefanten Museum and Teatro Carlo Felice (b. 1931)

1998 – Ernst Jaakson, Estonian diplomat (b. 1905)

1998 – Elizabeth Kata, Australian author and screenwriter (b. 1912)

1999 – Georg Gawliczek, German footballer and manager (b. 1919)

2001 – Hank the Angry Drunken Dwarf, American radio host and actor (b. 1962)

2002 – Vlado Perlemuter, Lithuanian-French pianist and educator (b. 1904)

2003 – Lola Bobesco, Romanian-Belgian violinist and educator (b. 1921)

2003 – Tibor Varga, Hungarian violinist and conductor (b. 1921)

2004 – Alphonso Ford, American basketball player (b. 1971)

2004 – Moe Norman, Canadian golfer (b. 1929)

2004 – James O. Page, American paramedic and firefighter (b. 1936)

2006 – Giacinto Facchetti, Italian footballer and manager (b. 1942)

2006 – Steve Irwin, Australian zoologist and television host (b. 1962)

2006 – Colin Thiele, Australian author, poet, and educator (b. 1920)

2006 – Astrid Varnay, Swedish-American soprano (b. 1918)

2007 – John Scott, 9th Duke of Buccleuch, Scottish soldier and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Roxburghshire (b. 1923)

2011 – Lee Roy Selmon, American football player (b. 1954)

2012 – Abraham Avigdorov, Israeli soldier (b. 1929)

2012 – Albert Marre, American actor, director, and producer (b. 1924)

2012 – George Savitsky, American football player (b. 1924)

2012 – Syed Mustafa Siraj, Indian author (b. 1930)

2012 – Hakam Sufi, Indian singer-songwriter (b. 1952)

2013 – Michel Pagé, Canadian businessman and politician (b. 1949)

2013 – Dick Raaymakers, Dutch composer and theorist (b. 1930)

2013 – Daniele Seccarecci, Italian bodybuilder (b. 1980)

2013 – Stanislav Stepashkin, Russian boxer (b. 1940)

2013 – Casey Viator, American bodybuilder and journalist (b. 1951)

2014 – Ron Mulock, Australian lawyer and politician, 10th Deputy Premier of New South Wales (b. 1930)

2014 – Wolfhart Pannenberg, Polish-German theologian and academic (b. 1928)

2014 – Joan Rivers, American comedian, television host, and author (b. 1933)

2015 – Graham Brazier, New Zealand singer-songwriter (b. 1952)

2015 – Chandra Bahadur Dangi, Nepalese dwarf (b. 1939)

2015 – Jean Darling, American actress (b. 1922)

2015 – Wilfred de Souza, Indian surgeon and politician, 7th Chief Minister of Goa (b. 1927)

2015 – Warren Murphy, American author and screenwriter (b. 1933)

2015 – Rico Rodriguez, Cuban-English trombonist (b. 1934)