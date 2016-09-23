This day in history (Sept. 25)

275 – In Rome, (after the assassination of Aurelian), the Senate proclaims Marcus Claudius Tacitus Emperor.

762 – Led by Muhammad al-Nafs al-Zakiyya, the Hasanid branch of the Alids begins the Alid Revolt against the Abbasid Caliphate.

1066 – The Battle of Stamford Bridge marks the end of the Viking invasions of England.

1237 – England and Scotland sign the Treaty of York, establishing the location of their common border.

1396 – Ottoman Emperor Bayezid I defeats a Christian army at the Battle of Nicopolis.

1513 – Spanish explorer Vasco Núñez de Balboa reaches what would become known as the Pacific Ocean.

1555 – The Peace of Augsburg is signed in Augsburg by Charles V and the princes of the Schmalkaldic League.

1690 – Publick Occurrences Both Forreign and Domestick, the first newspaper to appear in the Americas, is published for the first and only time.

1775 – American Revolutionary War: Ethan Allen surrenders to British forces after attempting to capture Montreal during the Battle of Longue-Pointe. Benedict Arnold and his expeditionary company set off from Fort Western, bound for Quebec City.

1789 – The United States Congress passes twelve amendments to the United States Constitution: The Congressional Apportionment Amendment (which was never ratified), the Congressional Compensation Amendment, and the ten that are known as the Bill of Rights.

1790 – Peking opera is born when the Four Great Anhui Troupes introduce Anhui opera to Beijing in honor of the Qianlong Emperor's eightieth birthday.

1804 – The Teton Sioux (a subdivision of the Lakota) demand one of the boats from the Lewis and Clark Expedition as a toll for allowing the expedition to move further upriver.

1846 – U.S. forces led by Zachary Taylor capture the Mexican city of Monterrey.

1868 – The Imperial Russian steam frigate Alexander Nevsky is shipwrecked off Jutland while carrying Grand Duke Alexei of Russia.

1890 – The United States Congress establishes Sequoia National Park.

1906 – In the presence of the king and before a great crowd, Leonardo Torres y Quevedo successfully demonstrates the invention of the Telekino in the port of Bilbao, guiding a boat from the shore, in what is considered the birth of the remote control.

1911 – An explosion of badly degraded propellant charges on board the French battleship Liberté detonates the forward ammunition magazines and destroys the ship.

1912 – Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is founded in New York City.

1915 – World War I: The Second Battle of Champagne begins.

1926 – The international Convention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery is first signed.

1929 – Jimmy Doolittle performs the first blind flight from Mitchel Field proving that full instrument flying from take off to landing is possible.

1937 – Second Sino-Japanese War: The Chinese Eighth Route Army gains a minor, but morale-boosting victory in the Battle of Pingxingguan.

1942 – World War II: Swiss Police instruction dictates that "Under current practice ... refugees on the grounds of race alone are not political refugees", effectively denying entry to Jews trying to flee occupied Europe during the Holocaust.

1944 – World War II: Surviving elements of the British 1st Airborne Division withdraw from Arnhem in the Netherlands, thus ending the Battle of Arnhem and Operation Market Garden.

1955 – The Royal Jordanian Air Force is founded.

1956 – TAT-1, the first submarine transatlantic telephone cable system, is inaugurated.

1957 – Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, is integrated by the use of United States Army troops.

1959 – Solomon Bandaranaike, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka is mortally wounded by a Buddhist monk, Talduwe Somarama, and dies the next day.

1962 – The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria is formally proclaimed. Ferhat Abbas is elected President of the provisional government.

1962 – The North Yemen Civil War begins when Abdullah al-Sallal dethrones the newly crowned Imam al-Badr and declares Yemen a republic under his presidency.

1963 – Lord Denning releases the UK government's official report on the Profumo Affair.

1964 – The Mozambican War of Independence against Portugal begins.

1969 – The charter establishing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is signed.

1970 – Ceasefire between Jordan and the Fedayeen ends fighting triggered by four hijackings on September 6 and 9.

1974 – The first ulnar collateral ligament replacement surgery (Tommy John surgery) performed, on baseball player Tommy John.

1977 – About 4,200 people take part in the first running of the Chicago Marathon.

1978 – PSA Flight 182, a Boeing 727, collides in mid-air with a Cessna 172 and crashes in San Diego, killing 144 people.

1981 – Belize joins the United Nations.

1983 – Maze Prison escape: Thirty-eight republican prisoners, armed with six handguns, hijack a prison meals lorry and smash their way out of the Maze prison. It is the largest prison escape since World War II and in British history.

1992 – NASA launches the Mars Observer, a $511 million probe to Mars, in the first U.S. mission to the planet in 17 years. Eleven months later, the probe would fail.

2003 – The 8.3 Mw Hokkaidō earthquake strikes just offshore Hokkaidō, Japan.

Births

1358 – Ashikaga Yoshimitsu, Japanese shogun (d. 1408)

1403 – Louis III of Naples (d. 1434)

1525 – Steven Borough, English explorer and navigator (d. 1584)

1599 – Francesco Borromini, Swiss-Italian architect, designed the San Carlo alle Quattro Fontane and Sant'Agnese in Agone (d. 1667)

1644 – Ole Rømer, Danish astronomer and instrument maker (d. 1710)

1663 – Johann Nikolaus Hanff, German organist and composer (d. 1711)

1683 – Jean-Philippe Rameau, French composer and theorist (d. 1764)

1694 – Henry Pelham, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1754)

1711 – Qianlong Emperor of China (d. 1799)

1738 – Nicholas Van Dyke, American lawyer and politician, 7th Governor of Delaware (d. 1789)

1741 – Wenzel Pichl, Czech violinist, composer, and director (d. 1805)

1744 – Frederick William II of Prussia (d. 1797)

1758 – Josepha Barbara Auernhammer, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1820)

1764 – Fletcher Christian, English sailor (d. 1793)

1766 – Armand-Emmanuel de Vignerot du Plessis, Duc de Richelieu, French general and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of France (d. 1822)

1771 – Nikolay Raevsky, Russian general and politician (d. 1829)

1773 – Agostino Bassi, Italian entomologist and author (d. 1856)

1782 – Charles Maturin, Irish author and playwright (d. 1824)

1798 – Jean-Baptiste Élie de Beaumont, French geologist and engineer (d. 1874)

1816 – Georg August Rudolph, German lawyer and politician, 3rd Mayor of Marburg (d. 1893)

1825 – William Pitt Ballinger, American lawyer and politician (d. 1888)

1825 – Joachim Heer, Swiss lawyer and politician, President of the National Council (d. 1879)

1839 – Karl Alfred von Zittel, German palaeontologist and geologist (d. 1904)

1862 – Léon Boëllmann, French organist and composer (d. 1897)

1862 – Billy Hughes, English-Australian carpenter and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Australia (d. 1952)

1866 – Thomas Hunt Morgan, American biologist, geneticist, and embryologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1945)

1867 – Yevgeny Miller, Russian general (d. 1938)

1879 – Lope K. Santos, Filipino lawyer and politician, 4th Governor of Rizal (d. 1963)

1881 – Lu Xun, Chinese author and critic (d. 1936)

1888 – Hanna Ralph, German actress (d. 1978)

1889 – Charles Kenneth Scott Moncrieff, Scottish author and translator (d. 1930)

1893 – Harald Cramér, Swedish mathematician and statistician (d. 1985)

1896 – Sandro Pertini, Italian journalist and politician, 7th President of Italy (d. 1990)

1897 – William Faulkner, American author, poet, and screenwriter, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1898 – Robert Brackman, Ukrainian-American painter and educator (d. 1980)

1899 – Udumalai Narayana Kavi, Indian poet and songwriter (d. 1981)

1900 – Artur Sirk, Estonian soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 1937)

1901 – Robert Bresson, French director and screenwriter (d. 1999)

1901 – Gordon Coventry, Australian footballer (d. 1968)

1903 – Mark Rothko, Latvian-American painter and educator (d. 1970)

1906 – Volfgangs Dārziņš, Latvian composer, pianist, and music critic (d. 1962)

1906 – Phyllis Pearsall, English painter, cartographer, and author (d. 1996)

1906 – Dmitri Shostakovich, Russian pianist and composer (d. 1975)

1908 – Jacqueline Audry, French director and screenwriter (d. 1977)

1910 – Ralph Jordan, American football player and coach (d. 1980)

1911 – Eric Williams, Trinidadian historian and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago (d. 1981)

1915 – Ethel Rosenberg, American spy (d. 1953)

1916 – Jessica Anderson, Australian author and playwright (d. 2010)

1916 – Deendayal Upadhyaya, Indian economist, sociologist, and journalist (d. 1968)

1917 – Phil Rizzuto, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2007)

1917 – Johnny Sain, American baseball player and coach (d. 2006)

1920 – Sergei Bondarchuk, Ukrainian-Russian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1994)

1920 – Satish Dhawan, Indian engineer (d. 2002)

1921 – Rob Muldoon, New Zealand sergeant, accountant, and politician, 31st Prime Minister of New Zealand (d. 1992)

1922 – Hammer DeRoburt, Nauruian educator and politician, 1st President of Nauru (d. 1992)

1923 – Robert Laxalt, American author and academic (d. 2001)

1923 – Sam Rivers, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 2011)

1924 – Norman Ayrton, English actor and director

1924 – Red Webb, American baseball player (d. 1996)

1925 – Silvana Pampanini, Italian model, actress, and director, Miss Italy 1946 (d. 2016)

1926 – Jack Hyles, American pastor and author (d. 2001)

1926 – Aldo Ray, American actor (d. 1991)

1927 – Colin Davis, English conductor and educator (d. 2013)

1929 – Ronnie Barker, English actor and screenwriter (d. 2005)

1929 – Delia Scala, Italian ballerina and actress (d. 2004)

1929 – Barbara Walters, American journalist, producer, and author

1930 – Elsa Aguirre, Mexican actress

1930 – Nino Cerruti, Italian fashion designer, founded Cerruti

1930 – Shel Silverstein, American author, poet, illustrator, and songwriter (d. 1999)

1931 – Manouchehr Atashi, Iranian journalist and poet (d. 2005)

1931 – Bryan John Birch, English mathematician and scholar

1932 – Glenn Gould, Canadian pianist and composer (d. 1982)

1932 – Terry Medwin, Welsh footballer and manager

1932 – Adolfo Suárez, Spanish lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Spain (d. 2014)

1933 – Hubie Brown, American basketball player, coach, and sportscaster

1933 – Erik Darling, American singer-songwriter (d. 2008)

1933 – Josef Němec, Czech boxer (d. 2013)

1933 – Ian Tyson, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1934 – Jean Sorel, French actor

1936 – Ken Forsse, American toy creator and author, created Teddy Ruxpin (d. 2014)

1936 – Juliet Prowse, South African-American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1996)

1936 – Moussa Traoré, Malian general and politician 2nd President of Mali

1937 – Mary Allen Wilkes, American computer scientist and lawyer

1938 – Ron Hill, English runner and businessman

1938 – Jonathan Motzfeldt, Greenlandic priest and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Greenland (d. 2010)

1938 – Enn Tarto, Estonian politician

1939 – Leon Brittan, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills (d. 2015)

1939 – Feroz Khan, Indian actor, director, and producer (d. 2009)

1939 – David S. Mann, American lawyer and politician, Mayor of Cincinnati

1940 – Tim Severin, Indian-English explorer, historian, and author

1941 – Vivien Stern, Baroness Stern, English academic and politician

1942 – Oscar Bonavena, Argentinian boxer (d. 1976)

1942 – Robert Miano, American actor and producer

1942 – Henri Pescarolo, French race car driver

1942 – John Taylor, English pianist and educator (d. 2015)

1942 – Dee Dee Warwick, American singer (d. 2008)

1943 – Robert Gates, American lieutenant, academic, and politician, 22nd United States Secretary of Defense

1943 – John Locke, American keyboard player (d. 2006)

1943 – Aram Saroyan, American author, poet, and playwright

1943 – Robert Walden, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1944 – Michael Douglas, American actor and producer

1944 – Doris Matsui, American politician

1944 – Grayson Shillingford, Dominican cricketer (d. 2009)

1945 – Kathleen Brown, American lawyer and politician, 29th California State Treasurer

1945 – Carol Vadnais, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 2014)

1946 – Bishan Singh Bedi, Indian cricketer and coach

1946 – Felicity Kendal, English actress

1946 – Bryan MacLean, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1998)

1946 – Janusz Majer, Polish mountaineer

1946 – Gil Morgan, American golfer

1946 – Jerry Penrod, American bass player

1947 – Giannos Kranidiotis, Greek politician and diplomat (d. 1999)

1947 – Cheryl Tiegs, American model and actress

1947 – Cecil Womack, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2013)

1948 – Mimi Kennedy, American actress and screenwriter

1948 – Vladimir Yevtushenkov, Russian businessman

1949 – Pedro Almodóvar, Spanish director, producer, and screenwriter

1949 – Jeff Borowiak, American tennis player

1949 – Steve Mackay, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2015)

1950 – Stanisław Szozda, Polish cyclist and trainer (d. 2013)

1951 – Yardena Arazi, Israeli singer

1951 – Burleigh Drummond, American drummer and songwriter

1951 – Graeme Knowles, English bishop

1951 – Mark Hamill, American actor, singer, and producer

1951 – Bob McAdoo, American basketball player and coach

1952 – Colin Friels, Scottish-Australian actor

1952 – Jimmy Garvin, American wrestler and manager

1952 – bell hooks, American author and activist

1952 – Cherríe Moraga, American poet, playwright, and activist

1952 – Tommy Norden, American actor

1952 – Chris Pond, English politician

1952 – Christopher Reeve, American actor, producer, and activist (d. 2004)

1953 – Richard Harvey, English mandolin player, keyboard player, and composer

1953 – Ron Rash, American novelist, short story writer, poet

1954 – Sylvester Croom, American football player and coach

1954 – Joep Lange, Dutch physician and academic (d. 2014)

1954 – Juande Ramos, Spanish footballer and manager

1954 – Tim Smit, Dutch-English gardener and businessman

1955 – Ludo Coeck, Belgian footballer (d. 1985)

1955 – Zucchero Fornaciari, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Amyr Klink, Brazilian sailor and explorer

1955 – Luanne Rice, American author and activist

1955 – Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, German footballer and manager

1955 – Steven Severin, English bass player, songwriter, and producer

1956 – W. Daniel Hillis, American computer scientist, engineer, and author, founded the Thinking Machines Corporation

1956 – Jamie Hyneman, American special effects designer and television host, founded M5 Industries

1956 – Kim Thompson, American publisher (d. 2013)

1957 – Michael Madsen, American actor and producer

1957 – Vladimir Popovkin, Russian general (d. 2014)

1958 – Randy Kerber, American keyboard player, composer, and conductor

1959 – Jeon Soo-il, South Korean director, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Igor Belanov, Ukrainian footballer and manager

1961 – Mehmet Aslantuğ, Turkish actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Heather Locklear, American actress

1961 – Steve Scott, British journalist and presenter

1961 – Tim Zoehrer, Australian cricketer

1962 – Kalthoum Sarrai, Tunisian-French psychologist and journalist (d. 2010)

1962 – Aida Turturro, American actress

1962 – Dariusz Wdowczyk, Polish footballer and coach

1963 – Tate Donovan, American actor

1963 – Keely Shaye Smith, American journalist and author

1964 – Gary Ayles, English race car driver

1964 – Barbara Dennerlein, German organist

1964 – Rebecca Gablé, German novelist

1964 – Chris Impellitteri, American guitarist and songwriter

1964 – Kikuko Inoue, Japanese singer-songwriter and voice actress

1964 – Joey Saputo, Canadian businessman

1965 – Matt Battaglia, American football player, actor, and producer

1965 – Gordon Currie, Canadian actor

1965 – Saffron Henderson, Canadian voice actress and singer

1965 – Scottie Pippen, American basketball player and sportscaster

1965 – Anne Roumanoff, French actress and screenwriter

1965 – Dave Rundle, South African cricketer

1965 – Rob Schmidt, American director and screenwriter

1965 – Rafael Martín Vázquez, Spanish footballer and coach

1966 – Stanislav Bunin, Russian pianist and educator

1966 – Todd Philcox, American football player

1967 – Kim Issel, Canadian ice hockey player

1967 – Ashwin Sood, English-Canadian drummer and producer

1968 – John A. List, American economist and academic

1968 – Will Smith, American actor, producer, and rapper

1968 – John Worsfold, Australian footballer and coach

1969 – Hansie Cronje, South African cricketer (d. 2002)

1969 – Bill Simmons, American journalist and author

1969 – Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1969 – Tony Womack, American baseball player

1969 – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Welsh actress

1970 – Curtis Buckley, American football player and psychiatrist

1970 – Kerri Kendall, American model and actress

1970 – Dean Ween, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Nikos Boudouris, Greek basketball player and manager

1971 – John Lynch, American football player and sportscaster

1971 – Seb Sanders, English jockey

1972 – Douglas September, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1973 – Tijani Babangida, Nigerian footballer

1973 – Jenny Chapman, English politician

1974 – Bill Bowler, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1974 – Olivier Dacourt, French footballer

1974 – Richie Edwards, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – John Granville, American scholar and diplomat (d. 2008)

1974 – Paul Hurst, English footballer and manager

1974 – Daniel Alexander Kessler, English-American singer and guitarist

1974 – Frank Leder, German fashion designer

1974 – Robbie Mears, Australian rugby league player and coach

1974 – Eric Moss, American football player

1974 – Joel Prpic, Canadian ice hockey player

1974 – Javier Rosas, Mexican triathlete

1974 – Kemel Thompson, Jamaican hurdler

1975 – Declan Donnelly, English entertainer

1975 – Matt Hasselbeck, American football player

1975 – Dat Nguyen, American football player and coach

1976 – Santigold, American singer-songwriter and producer

1976 – Chauncey Billups, American basketball player

1976 – Eric Roberson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1977 – Clea DuVall, American actress

1977 – Kiyoshi Ijichi, Japanese drummer

1977 – Mike Krahulik, American illustrator

1977 – Wil Nieves, Puerto Rican-American baseball player

1978 – Joe Cotton, Canadian-New Zealand singer

1978 – Roudolphe Douala, Cameroonian footballer

1978 – Ricardo Gardner, Jamaican footballer

1978 – Jodie Kidd, English model and actress

1978 – Ryan Leslie, American singer-songwriter and producer

1978 – Joel Piñeiro, Puerto Rican baseball player

1979 – Kyle Bennett, American BMX rider (d. 2012)

1979 – An Choyoung, South Korean Go player

1979 – Rashad Evans, American mixed martial artist and wrestler

1979 – Jason Koumas, Welsh footballer

1979 – Jean-René Lisnard, French tennis player

1981 – Rocco Baldelli, American baseball player

1981 – Jason Bergmann, American baseball player

1981 – Perfume Genius, American singer-songwriter

1981 – Gemma Garrett, Northern Irish actress, model and political candidate; Miss Great Britain 2007

1981 – Angelo Palombo, Italian footballer

1981 – Shane Tutmarc, American singer-songwriter and producer

1983 – Donald Glover, American actor, rapper, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Terrance Pennington, American football player

1984 – Cherine Anderson, Jamaican singer-songwriter and actress

1984 – Jessica Gomes, Australian model

1984 – Matías Silvestre, Argentinian footballer

1985 – Gökhan Güleç, Turkish footballer

1985 – Marvin Matip, German footballer

1986 – Heidi El Tabakh, Egyptian-Canadian tennis player

1986 – Nicole Fugere, American model and actress

1986 – Jamie O'Hara, English footballer

1986 – Marten Strauch, German rugby player

1986 – Steve Forrest, American drummer

1986 – Choi Yoon-young, South Korean actress

1987 – Monica Niculescu, Romanian tennis player

1988 – Mustafa Yumlu, Turkish footballer

1988 – Mariya Ise, Japanese voice actress

1988 – Tamaryn Payne, English actress

1989 – Jordan Gavaris, Canadian actor

1989 – Samantha Murray, English pentathlete

1989 – Aldon Smith, American football player

1990 – Mao Asada, Japanese figure skater

1990 – Daria Strokous, Russian model, actress, and photographer

1991 – Emmy Clarke, American actress

1991 – Alessandro Crescenzi, Italian footballer

1992 – Zoël Amberg, Swiss race car driver

1992 – Massimo Luongo, Australian footballer

1992 – Keauna McLaughlin, American figure skater

1992 – Ruslan Zhiganshin, Russian ice dancer

1993 – Toby Greene, Australian footballer

1994 – Mashu Baker, Japanese judoka

1995 – Ryan Beatty, American singer

1995 – Caitlin Fields, American figure skater

1996 – Anett Vilipuu, Estonian footballer

Deaths

744 – Yazid III, Umayyad caliph (b. 701)

1066 – Tostig Godwinson, English son of Godwin, Earl of Wessex

1066 – Harald Hardrada, Norwegian king (b. 1015)

1086 – William VIII, Duke of Aquitaine (b. 1025)

1333 – Prince Morikuni, Japanese shogun (b. 1301)

1396 – Jean de Carrouges, French knight (b. 1330)

1396 – Jean de Vienne, French general and admiral (b. 1341)

1496 – Piero Capponi, Italian soldier and politician (b. 1447)

1506 – Philip I of Castile (b. 1478)

1534 – Pope Clement VII (b. 1478)

1536 – Johannes Secundus, Dutch author and poet (b. 1511)

1550 – Georg von Blumenthal, German bishop (b. 1490)

1602 – Caspar Peucer, German physician, scholar, and reformer (b. 1525)

1617 – Emperor Go-Yōzei of Japan (b. 1572)

1617 – Francisco Suárez, Spanish priest, philosopher, and theologian (b. 1548)

1626 – Lancelot Andrewes, English bishop and scholar (b. 1555)

1630 – Ambrogio Spinola, 1st Marquis of the Balbases, Italian general and politician, Governor of the Duchy of Milan (b. 1569)

1665 – Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria (b. 1610)

1703 – Archibald Campbell, 1st Duke of Argyll, Scottish general (b. 1658)

1774 – John Bradstreet, Canadian-English general (b. 1714)

1777 – Johann Heinrich Lambert, Swiss mathematician, physicist, and astronomer (b. 1728)

1791 – William Bradford, American soldier and publisher (b. 1719)

1792 – Adam Gottlob Moltke, Danish politician and diplomat (b. 1710)

1794 – Paul Rabaut, French pastor (b. 1718)

1828 – Charlotta Seuerling, Swedish singer, harpsichord player, and composer (b. 1783)

1849 – Johann Strauss I, Austrian composer (b. 1804)

1867 – Oliver Loving, American rancher, co-developed the Goodnight–Loving Trail (b. 1812)

1893 – Louise von François, German author (b. 1817)

1900 – Félix-Gabriel Marchand, Canadian journalist and politician, 11th Premier of Québec (b. 1832)

1900 – John M. Palmer, American general and politician, 15th Governor of Illinois (b. 1817)

1901 – Arthur Fremantle, English general and politician, Governor of Malta (b. 1835)

1905 – Jacques Marie Eugène Godefroy Cavaignac, French educator and politician (b. 1853)

1917 – Thomas Ashe, Irish Republican Brotherhood volunteer, and rebel commander (b. 1885)

1918 – Mikhail Alekseyev, Russian general (b. 1857)

1926 – Herbert Booth, English songwriter and bandleader (b. 1862)

1928 – Richard F. Outcault, American cartoonist, created The Yellow Kid and Buster Brown (b. 1863)

1929 – Miller Huggins, American baseball player and manager (b. 1879)

1933 – Ring Lardner, American journalist and author (b. 1885)

1939 – Ali Saip Ursavaş, Turkish soldier and politician (b. 1885)

1941 – Foxhall P. Keene, American polo player, golfer, and race car driver (b. 1867)

1943 – Alexander Hall, Scottish-Canadian soccer player (b. 1880)

1946 – Hans Eppinger, Austrian physician (b. 1879)

1958 – John B. Watson, American psychologist and academic (b. 1878)

1960 – Emily Post, American author and educator (b. 1873)

1961 – Frank Fay American actor and singer (b. 1897)

1968 – Hans F. K. Günther, German eugenicist and academic (b. 1891)

1968 – Cornell Woolrich, American author and screenwriter (b. 1903)

1970 – Erich Maria Remarque, German-Swiss author and translator (b. 1898)

1971 – Hugo Black, American captain, jurist, and politician (b. 1886)

1980 – John Bonham, English drummer and songwriter (b. 1948)

1980 – Lewis Milestone, Russian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1895)

1980 – Marie Under, Estonian author and poet (b. 1883)

1983 – Leopold III of Belgium (b. 1901)

1984 – Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor (b. 1897)

1986 – Darshan Singh Canadian, Indian-Canadian trade union leader and activist (b. 1917)

1986 – Donald MacDonald, Canadian union leader and politician (b. 1909)

1986 – Nikolay Semyonov, Russian physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1896)

1986 – Hans Vogt, Norwegian linguist and academic (b. 1909)

1987 – Mary Astor, American actress (b. 1906)

1987 – Emlyn Williams, Welsh actor and playwright (b. 1905)

1988 – Billy Carter, American farmer and businessman (b. 1937)

1988 – Arthur Võõbus, Estonian-American orientalist and scholar (b. 1909)

1990 – Prafulla Chandra Sen, Indian accountant and politician, 3rd Chief Minister of West Bengal (b. 1897)

1991 – Klaus Barbie, German SS captain, known as the "Butcher of Lyon" (b. 1913)

1991 – Viviane Romance, French actress and producer (b. 1912)

1992 – Ivan Vdović, Serbian musician (b. 1961)

1995 – Dave Bowen, Welsh footballer and manager (b. 1928)

1995 – Annie Elizabeth Delany, American dentist and author (b. 1891)

1997 – Hélène Baillargeon, Canadian singer and actress (b. 1916)

1997 – Jean Françaix, French pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1912)

1999 – Marion Zimmer Bradley, American author (b. 1930)

2003 – Aqila al-Hashimi, Iraqi translator and politician (b. 1953)

2003 – Herb Gardner, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1934)

2003 – Franco Modigliani, Italian-American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1918)

2003 – George Plimpton, American writer and literary editor (b. 1927)

2003 – Edward Said, Palestinian-American philosopher and critic (b. 1935)

2005 – Don Adams, American actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1923)

2005 – Madeline-Ann Aksich, Canadian businesswoman and philanthropist (b. 1956)

2005 – George Archer, American golfer (b. 1939)

2005 – Urie Bronfenbrenner, Russian-American psychologist and ecologist (b. 1917)

2005 – Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Pakistani linguist and critic (b. 1912)

2005 – M. Scott Peck, American psychiatrist and author (b. 1936)

2005 – Friedrich Peter, Austrian lawyer and politician (b. 1921)

2006 – Jeff Cooper, American target shooter and author (b. 1920)

2006 – John M. Ford, American author and poet (b. 1957)

2007 – Haidar Abdel-Shafi, Palestinian physician and politician (b. 1919)

2007 – André Emmerich, German-American art dealer (b. 1924)

2008 – Derog Gioura, Nauruan politician, 23rd President of Nauru (b. 1932)

2009 – Alicia de Larrocha, Spanish pianist (b. 1923)

2009 – Pierre Falardeau, Canadian actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1946)

2011 – Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1940)

2012 – Billy Barnes, American composer and songwriter (b. 1927)

2012 – John Bond, English footballer and manager (b. 1923)

2012 – Neşet Ertaş, Turkish singer-songwriter and bağlama player (b. 1938)

2012 – Eric Ives, English historian and academic (b. 1931)

2012 – Alonso Lujambio, Mexican academic and politician (b. 1962)

2012 – Andy Williams, American singer (b. 1927)

2013 – Ron Fenton, English footballer, coach, and manager (b. 1940)

2013 – Choi In-ho, South Korean author and screenwriter (b. 1945)

2013 – José Montoya, American poet and academic (b. 1932)

2013 – Billy Mure, American guitarist and composer (b. 1915)

2013 – Pablo Verani, Italian-Argentinian lawyer and politician (b. 1938)

2013 – Bennet Wong, Canadian psychiatrist and academic, co-founded Haven Institute (b. 1930)

2014 – Ulrick Chérubin, Haitian-Canadian educator and politician (b. 1943)

2014 – Sulejman Tihić, Bosnian lawyer, judge, and politician (b. 1951)

2014 – Dorothy Tyler-Odam, English high jumper (b. 1920)

2015 – Claudio Baggini, Italian Roman Catholic prelate (b. 1936)

2015 – Pat Dunne, Irish footballer and manager (b. 1943)

2015 – John Galvin, American general (b. 1929)

2015 – Tom Kelley, American baseball player and manager (b. 1944)

2015 – Moti Kirschenbaum, Israeli journalist (b. 1939)

Holidays and observances

Armed Forces Day or Revolution Day (Mozambique)

Christian feast day:

Abadir and Iraja and companions (Coptic Church)

Cadoc

Ceolfrith

Finbarr

Lancelot Andrewes (Anglicanism)

Sergius of Radonezh (repose)

September 25 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Earliest day on which Maple Leaf Day can fall, while August 31 is the latest; celebrated on the last Wednesday in September. (Canada)