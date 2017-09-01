This Day in History (Sept. 2)

Events

36 BC – In the Battle of Naulochus, Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa, admiral of Octavian, defeats Sextus Pompey, son of Pompey, thus ending Pompeian resistance to the Second Triumvirate.

301 – San Marino, one of the smallest nations in the world and the world's oldest republic still in existence, is founded by Saint Marinus.

590 – Consecration of Pope Gregory I (Gregory the Great).

673 – King Wamba of the Visigoths puts down a revolt by Hilderic, governor of Nîmes (France) and rival for the throne.

863 – Major Byzantine victory at the Battle of Lalakaon against an Arab raid.

1189 – Richard I of England (a.k.a. Richard "the Lionheart") is crowned at Westminster.

1260 – The Mamluks defeat the Mongols at the Battle of Ain Jalut in Palestine, marking their first decisive defeat and the point of maximum expansion of the Mongol Empire.

1650 – Third English Civil War: In the Battle of Dunbar, English Parliamentarian forces led by Oliver Cromwell defeat an army loyal to King Charles II of England and led by David Leslie, Lord Newark.

1651 – Third English Civil War: Battle of Worcester: Charles II of England is defeated in the last main battle of the war.

1658 – Richard Cromwell becomes Lord Protector of England.

1666 – The Royal Exchange burns down in the Great Fire of London.

1777 – American Revolutionary War: During the Battle of Cooch's Bridge, the Flag of the United States is flown in battle for the first time.

1783 – American Revolutionary War: The war ends with the signing of the Treaty of Paris by the United States and the Kingdom of Great Britain.

1798 – The week long battle of St. George's Caye begins between Spain and Britain off the coast of Belize.

1802 – William Wordsworth composes the sonnet Composed upon Westminster Bridge, September 3, 1802.

1812 – Twenty-four settlers are killed in the Pigeon Roost Massacre in Indiana.

1838 – Future abolitionist Frederick Douglass escapes from slavery.

1843 – King Otto of Greece is forced to grant a constitution following an uprising in Athens.

1855 – American Indian Wars: In Nebraska, 700 soldiers under United States General William S. Harney avenge the Grattan massacre by attacking a Sioux village and killing 100 men, women and children.

1861 – American Civil War: Confederate General Leonidas Polk invades neutral Kentucky, prompting the state legislature to ask for Union assistance.

1870 – Franco-Prussian War: The Siege of Metz begins, resulting in a decisive Prussian victory on October 23.

1875 – The first official game of polo is played in Argentina after being introduced by British ranchers.

1878 – Over 640 die when the crowded pleasure boat Princess Alice collides with the Bywell Castle in the River Thames.

1879 – Siege of the British Residency in Kabul: British envoy Sir Louis Cavagnari and 72 men of the Guides are massacred by Afghan troops while defending the British Residency in Kabul. Their heroism and loyalty became famous and revered throughout the British Empire.

1895 – John Brallier becomes the first openly professional American football player, when he was paid US$10 by David Berry, to play for the Latrobe Athletic Association in a 12–0 win over the Jeanette Athletic Association.

1914 – William, Prince of Albania leaves the country after just six months due to opposition to his rule.

1914 – French composer Albéric Magnard is killed defending his estate against invading German soldiers.

1914 – World War I: Start of the Battle of Grand Couronné, a German assault against French positions on high ground near the city of Nancy.

1916 – World War I: Leefe Robinson destroys the German airship Schütte-Lanz SL 11 over Cuffley, north of London; the first German airship to be shot down on British soil.

1925 – USS Shenandoah, the United States' first American-built rigid airship, was destroyed in a squall line over Noble County, Ohio. Fourteen of her 42-man crew perished, including her commander, Zachary Lansdowne.

1933 – Yevgeniy Abalakov is the first man to reach the highest point in the Soviet Union, Communism Peak (now called Ismoil Somoni Peak and situated in Tajikistan) (7495 m).

1935 – Sir Malcolm Campbell reaches a speed of 304.331 miles per hour on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, becoming the first person to drive an automobile over 300 mph.

1939 – World War II: France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia declare war on Germany after the invasion of Poland, forming the Allies.

1939 – World War II: The United Kingdom and France begin a naval blockade of Germany that lasts until the end of the war. This also marks the beginning of the Battle of the Atlantic.

1941 – The Holocaust: Karl Fritzsch, deputy camp commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, experiments with the use of Zyklon B in the gassing of Soviet POWs.

1942 – World War II: In response to news of its coming liquidation, Dov Lopatyn leads an uprising in the Ghetto of Lakhva (present-day Belarus).

1943 – World War II: The Allied invasion of Italy begins on the same day that U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio sign the Armistice of Cassibile aboard the Royal Navy battleship HMS Nelson off Malta.

1944 – Holocaust: Diarist Anne Frank and her family are placed on the last transport train from the Westerbork transit camp to the Auschwitz concentration camp, arriving three days later.

1945 – A three-day celebration begins in China, following the Victory over Japan Day on September 2.

1950 – "Nino" Farina becomes the first Formula One Drivers' champion after winning the 1950 Italian Grand Prix.

1954 – The People's Liberation Army begins shelling the Republic of China-controlled islands of Quemoy, starting the First Taiwan Strait Crisis.

1954 – The German submarine U-505 begins its move from a specially constructed dock to its site at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry.

1967 – Dagen H in Sweden: Traffic changes from driving on the left to driving on the right overnight.

1971 – Qatar becomes an independent state.

1976 – Viking program: The American Viking 2 spacecraft lands at Utopia Planitia on Mars.

1987 – In a coup d'état in Burundi, President Jean-Baptiste Bagaza is deposed by Major Pierre Buyoya.

1994 – Sino-Soviet split: Russia and the People's Republic of China agree to de-target their nuclear weapons against each other.

1997 – Vietnam Airlines Flight 815 (Tupolev Tu-134) crashes on approach into Phnom Penh airport, killing 64.

2001 – In Belfast, Protestant loyalists begin a picket of Holy Cross, a Catholic primary school for girls. For the next 11 weeks, riot police escort the schoolchildren and their parents through hundreds of protesters, some of whom hurl missiles and abuse. The protest sparks fierce rioting and grabs world headlines.

Births

1034 – Emperor Go-Sanjō of Japan (d. 1073)

1499 – Diane de Poitiers, French mistress of Henry II of France (d. 1566)

1568 – Adriano Banchieri, Italian organist and composer (d. 1634)

1596 – Nicola Amati, Italian instrument maker (d. 1684)

1675 – Paul Dudley, American lawyer and jurist (d. 1751)

1693 – Charles Radclyffe, English captain and politician (d. 1746)

1695 – Pietro Locatelli, Italian viola player and composer (d. 1764)

1704 – Joseph de Jussieu, French explorer, geographer, and mathematician, (d. 1779)

1710 – Abraham Trembley, Swiss biologist and zoologist (d. 1784)

1724 – Guy Carleton, 1st Baron Dorchester, Irish-English general and politician, 21st Governor General of Canada (d. 1808)

1781 – Eugène de Beauharnais, French general and politician (d. 1824)

1803 – Prudence Crandall, American educator (d. 1890)

1810 – Paul Kane, Irish-Canadian painter (d. 1871)

1811 – John Humphrey Noyes, American activist, founded the Oneida Community (d. 1886)

1814 – James Joseph Sylvester, English mathematician and academic (d. 1897)

1820 – George Hearst, American businessman and politician (d. 1891)

1840 – Jacob Christian Fabricius, Danish composer (d. 1919)

1841 – Tom Emmett, English cricketer (d. 1904)

1849 – Sarah Orne Jewett, American novelist, short story writer and poet (d. 1909)

1854 – Charles Tatham, American fencer (d. 1939)

1856 – Louis Sullivan, American architect and educator, designed the Carson, Pirie, Scott and Company Building (d. 1924)

1869 – Fritz Pregl, Slovenian chemist and physician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1930)

1875 – Ferdinand Porsche, Austrian-German engineer and businessman, founded Porsche (d. 1951)

1878 – Dorothea Douglass Lambert Chambers, English tennis player (d. 1960)

1882 – Johnny Douglas, English cricketer and boxer (d. 1930)

1887 – Frank Christian, American trumpet player (d. 1973)

1893 – Andrey Dikiy, Russian-American journalist, historian, and politician (d. 1977)

1897 – Sally Benson, American author and screenwriter (d. 1972)

1899 – Frank Macfarlane Burnet, Australian virologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1985)

1900 – Percy Chapman, English cricketer (d. 1961)

1900 – Urho Kekkonen, Finnish journalist, lawyer, and politician, 8th President of Finland (d. 1986)

1901 – Eduard van Beinum, Dutch violinist, pianist, and conductor (d. 1959)

1905 – Carl David Anderson, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1991)

1905 – John Mills, New Zealand cricketer (d. 1972)

1907 – Loren Eiseley, American anthropologist, philosopher, and author (d. 1977)

1908 – Lev Pontryagin, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 1988)

1910 – Kitty Carlisle, American actress, singer, socialite, and game show panelist (d. 2007)

1910 – Franz Jáchym, Austrian Roman Catholic archbishop (d.1984)

1910 – Maurice Papon, French civil servant (d. 2007)

1911 – Bernard Mammes, American cyclist and sergeant (d. 2000)

1913 – Alan Ladd, American actor and producer (d. 1964)

1914 – Dixy Lee Ray, American biologist and politician, 17th Governor of Washington (d. 1994)

1915 – Knut Nystedt, Norwegian organist and composer (d. 2014)

1915 – Memphis Slim, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1988)

1916 – Eddie Stanky, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1999)

1918 – Helen Wagner, American actress (d. 2010)

1919 – Phil Stern, American soldier and photographer (d. 2014)

1920 – Tereska Torrès, French soldier and author (d. 2012)

1921 – John Aston Sr., English footballer (d. 2003)

1921 – Thurston Dart, English pianist, conductor, and musicologist (d. 1971)

1921 – Marguerite Higgins, American journalist and author (d. 1966)

1923 – Glen Bell, American businessman, founded Taco Bell (d. 2010)

1923 – Fred Hawkins, American golfer (d. 2014)

1923 – Mort Walker, American cartoonist

1924 – Mary Grace Canfield, American actress (d. 2014)

1925 – Anne Jackson, American actress (d. 2016)

1925 – Bengt Lindström, Swedish painter and sculptor (d. 2008)

1925 – Hank Thompson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)

1926 – Alison Lurie, American author and academic

1926 – Irene Papas, Greek actress

1928 – Gaston Thorn, Luxembourg lawyer and politician, 8th Prime Minister of Luxembourg (d. 2007)

1929 – Whitey Bulger, American gangster and murderer

1929 – Carlo Clerici, Swiss cyclist (d. 2007)

1929 – Steve Rickard, New Zealand-Australian wrestler, trainer, and promoter (d. 2015)

1929 – Armand Vaillancourt, Canadian sculptor and painter

1930 – Cherry Wilder, New Zealand author and poet (d. 2002)

1931 – Dick Motta, American basketball player and coach

1931 – Guy Spitaels, Belgian academic and politician, 7th Minister-President of the Walloon Region (d. 2012)

1932 – Eileen Brennan, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1933 – Basil Butcher, Guyanese cricketer

1933 – Tompall Glaser, American singer-songwriter (d. 2013)

1934 – Freddie King, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1935 – Helmut Clasen, German-Canadian motorcycle racer

1936 – Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisian soldier and politician, 2nd President of Tunisia

1936 – Pilar Pallete, Peruvian-American actress

1938 – Liliane Ackermann, Jewish-French microbiologist, community leader, writer, and lecturer (d. 2007)

1938 – Sarah Bradford, English historian and author

1938 – Caryl Churchill, English-Canadian playwright

1938 – Richard MacCormac, English architect, founded MJP Architects (d. 2014)

1938 – Ryōji Noyori, Japanese chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1940 – Frank Duffy, English architect

1940 – Pauline Collins, English actress

1940 – Eduardo Galeano, Uruguayan journalist and author (d. 2015)

1940 – Brian Lochore, New Zealand rugby player and coach

1941 – Sergei Dovlatov, Russian-American journalist and author (d. 1990)

1942 – Al Jardine, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Valerie Perrine, American model and actress

1944 – Geoff Arnold, English cricketer and coach

1945 – George Biondo, American bass player and songwriter

1945 – Peter Goddard, English physicist and mathematician

1947 – Kjell Magne Bondevik, Norwegian minister and politician, 26th Prime Minister of Norway

1947 – Michael Connarty, Scottish educator and politician

1947 – Mario Draghi, Italian banker and economist

1947 – Gerard Houllier, French footballer and coach

1947 – Susan Milan, English flute player and composer

1948 – Don Brewer, American drummer and singer-songwriter (Grand Funk Railroad)

1948 – Lyudmila Karachkina, Ukrainian astronomer

1948 – Fotis Kouvelis, Greek lawyer and politician, Greek Minister of Justice

1948 – Levy Mwanawasa, Zambian lawyer and politician, 3rd President of Zambia (d. 2008)

1949 – José Pékerman, Argentinian footballer, coach, and manager

1949 – Patriarch Peter VII of Alexandria (d. 2004)

1950 – Doug Pinnick, American rock singer-songwriter and bass player (King's X)

1951 – Denys Hobson, South African cricketer

1953 – Jean-Pierre Jeunet, French director, producer, and screenwriter

1953 – George Peponis, Greek-Australian rugby player and physician

1954 – Jaak Uudmäe, Estonian triple jumper and coach

1955 – Steve Jones, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Jishu Dasgupta, Indian actor and director (d. 2012)

1956 – Pat McGeown, Northern Irish republican activist (d. 1996)

1956 – Stephen Woolley, English director and producer

1957 – Garth Ancier, American businessman

1957 – Earl Cureton, American basketball player and coach

1957 – Steve Schirripa, American actor and producer

1960 – Nick Gibb, English accountant and politician

1962 – David De Roure, English computer scientist and academic

1963 – Sam Adams, American politician, 51st Mayor of Portland

1963 – Mubarak Ghanim, Emirati footballer

1963 – Malcolm Gladwell, Canadian journalist, essayist, and critic

1964 – Adam Curry, American-Dutch businessman and television host, co-founded mevio

1964 – Spike Feresten, American screenwriter and producer

1964 – Junaid Jamshed, Pakistani singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – Vaden Todd Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (Toadies, Burden Brothers)

1965 – Charlie Sheen, American actor and producer

1966 – Steven Johnson Leyba, American painter and author

1966 – Vladimir Ryzhkov, Russian historian and politician

1967 – Chris Gatling, American basketball player

1967 – Luis Gonzalez, Cuban-American baseball player

1968 – Grace Poe, Filipino educator and politician

1969 – Noah Baumbach, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – John Fugelsang, American comedian, actor, and talk show host

1969 – Robert Karlsson, Swedish golfer

1969 – Marianna Komlos, Canadian bodybuilder, model, and wrestler (d. 2004)

1969 – Matthew Offord, English journalist and politician

1970 – Jeremy Glick, American businessman (d. 2001)

1970 – George Lynch, American basketball player and manager

1970 – Gareth Southgate, English footballer and manager

1971 – Kiran Desai, Indian-American author

1971 – Glen Housman, Australian swimmer

1971 – Chabeli Iglesias, Portuguese-Spanish journalist

1972 – Christine Boudrias, Canadian speed skater

1972 – Bob Evans, American wrestler and trainer

1972 – Robbie O'Davis, Australian rugby league player

1972 – Martin Straka, Czech ice hockey player

1973 – Damon Stoudamire, American basketball player and coach

1974 – Clare Kramer, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1974 – Rahul Sanghvi, Indian cricketer

1975 – Daniel Chan, Hong Kong singer-songwriter and actor

1975 – Cristobal Huet, French ice hockey player

1975 – Redfoo, American singer-songwriter, producer, and dancer

1976 – Valery V. Afanasyev, Russian ice hockey player and coach

1976 – Jevon Kearse, American football player

1976 – Raheem Morris, American football player and coach

1977 – Rui Marques, Angolan footballer

1977 – Olof Mellberg, Swedish footballer

1977 – Nate Robertson, American baseball player

1978 – Terje Bakken, Norwegian singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1978 – John Curtis, English footballer

1978 – Michal Rozsíval, Czech ice hockey player

1978 – Nick Wechsler, American actor

1979 – Júlio César, Brazilian footballer

1979 – Tomo Miličević, Bosnian-American guitarist

1980 – B.G., American rapper and actor

1980 – Daniel Bilos, Argentinian footballer

1980 – Cindy Burger, Dutch footballer

1980 – Jason McCaslin, Canadian singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1982 – Sarah Burke, Canadian skier (d. 2012)

1982 – Andrew McMahon, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1982 – Kaori Natori, Japanese singer

1982 – Tiago Rannow, Brazilian footballer

1983 – Augusto Farfus, Brazilian race car driver

1983 – Nicky Hunt, English footballer

1983 – Marcus McCauley, American football player

1983 – Valdas Vasylius, Lithuanian basketball player

1984 – Garrett Hedlund, American actor

1985 – Scott Carson, English footballer

1985 – Kelvin Wilson, English footballer

1986 – Shaun White, American snowboarder, skateboarder, and guitarist

1986 – OMI, Jamaican singer

1987 – Modibo Maïga, Malian footballer

1987 – Dawid Malan, English cricketer

1987 – James Neal, Canadian ice hockey player

1988 – Jérôme Boateng, Ghanaian-German footballer

1988 – Hana Makhmalbaf, Iranian director and producer

1992 – August Alsina, American singer-songwriter

1994 – Francis Molo, New Zealand rugby league player

1994 – Glen Rea, English-Irish footballer

Deaths

264 – Sun Xiu, Chinese emperor (b. 235)

618 – Xue Ju, emperor of Qin

863 – Umar al-Aqta, Arab emir

931 – Uda, emperor of Japan (b. 867)

1120 – Gerard Thom (The Blessed Gerard), founder of the Knights Hospitaller (b. c. 1040)

1301 – Alberto I della Scala, Lord of Verona

1313 – Anna of Bohemia (b. 1290)

1354 – Joanikije II, Serbian patriarch and saint

1400 – John Holland, 1st Duke of Exeter (b. c. 1352)

1402 – Gian Galeazzo Visconti, Italian son of Galeazzo II Visconti (b. 1351)

1420 – Robert Stewart, Duke of Albany (b. 1340)

1467 – Eleanor of Portugal, Holy Roman Empress (b. 1434)

1592 – Robert Greene, English author and playwright (b. 1558)

1609 – Jean Richardot, Belgian diplomat (b. 1540)

1634 – Edward Coke, English lawyer, judge, and politician, Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales (b. 1552)

1653 – Claudius Salmasius, French scholar and author (b. 1588)

1658 – Oliver Cromwell, English general and politician (b. 1599)

1651 – Kösem Sultan, regent of the Ottoman Empire (b. c.1590)

1720 – Henri de Massue, Earl of Galway, French general and diplomat (b. 1648)

1729 – Jean Hardouin, French historian and scholar (b. 1646)

1766 – Archibald Bower, Scottish historian and author (b. 1686)

1808 – John Montgomery, American merchant and politician (b. 1722)

1857 – John McLoughlin, Canadian-American businessman (b. 1784)

1866 – Konstantin Flavitsky, Russian painter (b. 1830)

1877 – Adolphe Thiers, French historian and politician, 2nd President of France (b. 1797)

1883 – Ivan Turgenev, Russian author and playwright (b. 1818)

1886 – William W. Snow, American lawyer and politician (b. 1812)

1893 – James Harrison, Scottish-Australian engineer, journalist, and politician (b. 1816)

1906 – Mihály Kolossa, Hungarian author and poet (b. 1846)

1914 – Albéric Magnard, French composer and educator (b. 1865)

1929 – John Bigham, 1st Viscount Mersey, English jurist and politician (b. 1840)

1936 – Nikita Balieff, Armenian-Russian puppeteer and director (b. 1876)

1942 – Will James, Canadian-American author and illustrator (b. 1892)

1944 – John Lumsden, Anglo-Irish physician, founded the St. John Ambulance Brigade of Ireland (b. 1869)

1948 – Edvard Beneš, Czech academic and politician, 2nd President of Czechoslovakia (b. 1884)

1954 – Marika Kotopouli, Greek actress (b. 1887)

1961 – Robert E. Gross, American businessman (b. 1897)

1962 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (b. 1894)

1963 – Louis MacNeice, Irish poet and playwright (b. 1907)

1967 – Francis Ouimet, American golfer and banker (b. 1893)

1969 – John Lester, American cricketer and soccer player (b. 1871)

1970 – Vasil Gendov, Bulgarian actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1891)

1970 – Vince Lombardi, American football player and coach (b. 1913)

1970 – Alan Wilson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1943)

1974 – Harry Partch, American composer and theorist (b. 1901)

1980 – Barbara O'Neil, American actress (b. 1910)

1980 – Duncan Renaldo, Romanian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1904)

1981 – Alec Waugh, English soldier and author (b. 1898)

1985 – Johnny Marks, American songwriter (b. 1909)

1986 – Beryl Markham, English-Kenyan pilot, horse trainer, and author (b. 1902)

1987 – Morton Feldman, American composer and educator (b. 1926)

1988 – Ferit Melen, Turkish civil servant and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Turkey (b. 1906)

1989 – Gaetano Scirea, Italian footballer (b. 1953)

1991 – Frank Capra, Italian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1897)

1993 – David Brown, English businessman (b. 1904)

1994 – James Thomas Aubrey, Jr., American screenwriter and producer (b. 1918)

1994 – Billy Wright, English footballer and manager (b. 1924)

1996 – Emily Kame Kngwarreye, Australian painter (b. 1910)

2000 – Edward Anhalt, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1914)

2001 – Pauline Kael, American film critic and author (b. 1919)

2002 – Kenneth Hare, Canadian climatologist and academic (b. 1919)

2002 – W. Clement Stone, American businessman, philanthropist, and author (b. 1902)

2003 – Alan Dugan, American soldier and poet (b. 1923)

2003 – Rudolf Leiding, German businessman (b. 1914)

2005 – R. S. R. Fitter, English biologist and author (b. 1913)

2005 – William Rehnquist, American lawyer and jurist, 16th Chief Justice of the United States (b. 1924)

2007 – Carter Albrecht, American keyboard player and guitarist (b. 1973)

2007 – Syd Jackson, New Zealand trade union leader and activist (b. 1939)

2007 – Jane Tomlinson, English runner (b. 1964)

2008 – Donald Blakeslee, American colonel and pilot (b. 1917)

2010 – Noah Howard, American saxophonist (b. 1943)

2010 – Robert Schimmel, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (b. 1950)

2012 – Griselda Blanco, Colombian drug lord (b. 1943)

2012 – Harold Dunaway, American race car driver and pilot (b. 1933)

2012 – Michael Clarke Duncan, American actor (b. 1957)

2012 – Siegfried Jamrowski, Russian-German soldier and pilot (b. 1917)

2012 – Sun Myung Moon, Korean religious leader and businessman, founded the Unification Church (b. 1920)

2012 – Charlie Rose, American lawyer and politician (b. 1939)

2013 – Ralph M. Holman, American lawyer and judge (b. 1914)

2013 – Pedro Ferriz Santacruz, Mexican-American journalist (b. 1921)

2013 – José Ramón Larraz, Spanish director and screenwriter (b. 1929)

2013 – Janet Lembke, American author and scholar (b. 1933)

2013 – Don Meineke, American basketball player (b. 1930)

2013 – Lewis Morley, Hong Kong-Australian photographer (b. 1925)

2014 – Aarno Raninen, Finnish singer-songwriter and pianist (b. 1944)

2014 – A. P. Venkateswaran, Indian soldier and politician, 14th Foreign Secretary of India (b. 1930)

2015 – Adrian Cadbury, English rower and businessman (b. 1929)

2015 – Judy Carne, English actress and comedian (b. 1939)

2015 – Carter Lay, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1971)

2015 – Zhang Zhen, Chinese general and politician (b. 1914)