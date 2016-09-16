This day in history ( Sept. 18)

Events

96 – Nerva is proclaimed Roman emperor after Domitian is assassinated.

324 – Constantine the Great decisively defeats Licinius in the Battle of Chrysopolis, establishing Constantine's sole control over the Roman Empire.

1066 – Norwegian king Harald Hardrada lands on the beaches of Scarborough and began his invasion of England.

1180 – Philip Augustus becomes king of France.

1454 – In the Battle of Chojnice, the Polish army is defeated by the Teutonic army during the Thirteen Years' War.

1502 – Christopher Columbus lands at Honduras on his fourth, and final, voyage.

1618 – The twelfth Baktun in the Mesoamerican Long Count calendar begins.

1635 – Holy Roman Emperor Ferdinand II of Austria declares war on France.

1679 – New Hampshire becomes a county of the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

1714 – George I, the first Hanoverian king, arrives in Great Britain after becoming king on August 1st.

1739 – The Treaty of Belgrade is signed, ceding Belgrade to the Ottoman Empire.

1759 – Seven Years' War: The British capture Quebec City.

1793 – The first cornerstone of the Capitol building is laid by George Washington.

1809 – The Royal Opera House in London opens.

1810 – First Government Junta in Chile. Though supposed to rule only in the absence of the king, it is in fact the first step towards independence from Spain, and is commemorated as such.

1812 – The 1812 Fire of Moscow dies down after destroying more than three-quarters of the city. Napoleon returns from the Petrovsky Palace to the Moscow Kremlin, spared from the fire.

1837 – Tiffany and Co. (first named Tiffany & Young) is founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany and Teddy Young in New York City. The store is called a "stationery and fancy goods emporium".

1838 – The Anti-Corn Law League is established by Richard Cobden.

1850 – The U.S. Congress passes the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

1851 – First publication of The New-York Daily Times, which later becomes The New York Times.

1870 – Old Faithful Geyser is observed and named by Henry D. Washburn during the Washburn–Langford–Doane Expedition to Yellowstone.

1872 – King Oscar II accedes to the throne of Sweden–Norway.

1873 – Panic of 1873: The U.S. bank Jay Cooke & Company declares bankruptcy, triggering a series of bank failures.

1882 – The Pacific Stock Exchange opens.

1895 – Booker T. Washington delivers the "Atlanta compromise" address.

1898 – Fashoda Incident: Lord Kitchener's ships reach Fashoda, Sudan.

1906 – A typhoon with tsunami kills an estimated 10,000 people in Hong Kong.

1910 – In Amsterdam, 25,000 demonstrate for general suffrage.

1911 – Russian Premier Pyotr Stolypin is shot at the Kiev Opera House.

1914 – The Irish Home Rule Act becomes law, but is delayed until after World War I.

1914 – World War I: South African troops land in German South-West Africa.

1919 – The Netherlands gives women the right to vote.

1919 – Fritz Pollard becomes the first African American to play professional football for a major team, the Akron Pros.

1922 – Hungary is admitted to the League of Nations.

1927 – The Columbia Broadcasting System goes on the air.

1928 – Juan de la Cierva makes the first autogyro crossing of the English Channel.

1931 – The Mukden Incident gives Japan a pretext to invade and occupy Manchuria.

1934 – The USSR is admitted to the League of Nations.

1939 – World War II: Polish government of Ignacy Mościcki flees to Romania.

1939 – The Nazi propaganda broadcaster known as Lord Haw-Haw begins transmitting.

1940 – The British liner SS City of Benares is sunk by German submarine U-48; those killed include 77 child refugees.

1943 – World War II: The Jews of Minsk are massacred at Sobibór.

1943 – World War II: Adolf Hitler orders the deportation of Danish Jews.

1944 – World War II: The British submarine HMS Tradewind torpedoes Jun'yō Maru, 5,600 killed.

1945 – General Douglas MacArthur moves his command headquarters to Tokyo.

1947 – The United States Air Force becomes an independent branch of the United States Armed Forces.

1947 – The National Security Council and the Central Intelligence Agency are established in the United States under the National Security Act.

1948 – Operation Polo is terminated after the Indian Army accepts the surrender of the army of Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII, Nizam of Hyderabad.

1948 – Margaret Chase Smith of Maine becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate without completing another senator's term, when she defeats Democratic opponent Adrian Scolten.

1959 – Vanguard 3 is launched into Earth orbit.

1960 – Fidel Castro arrives in New York City as the head of the Cuban delegation to the United Nations.

1961 – U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld dies in a plane crash while attempting to negotiate peace in the war-torn Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

1961 – The NAFC and CCCF merge into CONCACAF.

1962 – Burundi, Jamaica, Rwanda and Trinidad and Tobago are admitted to the United Nations.

1964 – Constantine II of Greece marries Danish princess Anne-Marie.

1964 – North Vietnamese Army begins infiltration of South Vietnam.

1973 – The Bahamas, East Germany and West Germany are admitted to the United Nations.

1974 – Hurricane Fifi strikes Honduras with 110 mph winds, killing 5,000 people.

1977 – Voyager I takes first photograph of the Earth and the Moon together.

1980 – Soyuz 38 carries two cosmonauts (including one Cuban) to Salyut 6 space station.

1981 – Assemblée Nationale votes to abolish capital punishment in France.

1982 – Christian militia begin killing six-hundred Palestinians in Lebanon.

1984 – Joe Kittinger completes the first solo balloon crossing of the Atlantic.

1988 – End of pro-democracy uprisings in Myanmar after a bloody military coup by the State Law and Order Restoration Council. Thousands, mostly monks and civilians (primarily students), are killed by the Tatmadaw.

1990 – Liechtenstein becomes a member of the United Nations.

1991 – Yugoslavia begins a naval blockade of seven Adriatic port cities.

1992 – An explosion rocks Giant Mine at the height of a labor dispute, killing nine replacement workers.

1997 – United States media magnate Ted Turner donates US$1 billion to the United Nations.

1997 – Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention is adopted.

1997 – Al-Qaeda carried out a terrorist attack in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

1998 – ICANN is formed.

2001 – First mailing of anthrax letters from Trenton, New Jersey in the 2001 anthrax attacks.

2007 – Pervez Musharraf announces that he will step down as army chief and restore civilian rule to Pakistan, but only after he is re-elected president.

2007 – Buddhist monks join anti-government protesters in Myanmar, starting what some call the Saffron Revolution.

2009 – The 72-year run of the soap opera The Guiding Light ends as its final episode is broadcast.

2011 – The 2011 Sikkim earthquake was felt across northeastern India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and southern Tibet.

2013 – Cygnus Orb-D1 is launched into space.

2014 – Scotland votes against independence from the United Kingdom.

2015 – Two security personnel, 17 worshippers in a mosque, and 13 militants are killed following a Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan attack on a Pakistan Air Force base on the outskirts of Peshawar.

Births

53 – Trajan, Roman emperor (d. 117)

1344 – Marie of Valois, Duchess of Bar (d. 1404)

1434 – Eleanor of Portugal, Holy Roman Empress (d. 1467)

1554 – Haydar Mirza Safavi (d. 1576)

1587 – Francesca Caccini, Italian singer-songwriter and lute player (d. 1640)

1643 – Gilbert Burnet, Scottish bishop, historian, and theologian (d. 1715)

1676 – Eberhard Louis, Duke of Württemberg (d. 1733)

1684 – Johann Gottfried Walther, German organist and composer (d. 1748)

1709 – Samuel Johnson, English lexicographer and poet (d. 1784)

1711 – Ignaz Holzbauer, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1783)

1733 – George Read, American lawyer and politician, 3rd Governor of Delaware (d. 1798)

1750 – Tomás de Iriarte y Oropesa, Spanish poet and playwright (d. 1791)

1752 – Adrien-Marie Legendre, French mathematician and theorist (d. 1833)

1765 – Pope Gregory XVI (d. 1846)

1779 – Joseph Story, American lawyer, jurist, and politician (d. 1845)

1786 – Christian VIII of Denmark (d. 1848)

1786 – Justinus Kerner, German poet and author (d. 1862)

1812 – Herschel Vespasian Johnson, American lawyer and politician, 41st Governor of Georgia (d. 1880)

1819 – Léon Foucault, French physicist and academic (d. 1868)

1837 – Aires de Ornelas e Vasconcelos, Portuguese archbishop (d. 1880)

1838 – Anton Mauve, Dutch painter and educator (d. 1888)

1846 – Richard With, Norwegian captain, businessman, and politician, founded Vesteraalens Dampskibsselskab (d. 1930)

1848 – Francis Grierson, English-American pianist and composer (d. 1927)

1852 – Clement Lindley Wragge, English-Australian meteorologist and public servant (d. 1922)

1857 – John Hessin Clarke, American lawyer and judge (d. 1945)

1858 – Kate Booth, English Salvation Army officer (d. 1955)

1859 – John L. Bates, American lawyer and politician, 41st Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1946)

1859 – Lincoln Loy McCandless, American businessman and politician (d. 1940)

1860 – Alberto Franchetti, Italian-American composer and educator (d. 1942)

1870 – Clark Wissler, American anthropologist, author, and educator (d. 1947)

1872 – Carl Friedberg, German-Italian pianist and educator (d. 1955)

1872 – Adolf Schmal, Austrian fencer and cyclist (d. 1919)

1875 – Tomás Burgos, Chilean philanthropist (d. 1945)

1876 – James Scullin, Australian journalist and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Australia (d. 1953)

1878 – James O. Richardson, American admiral (d. 1974)

1883 – Gerald Tyrwhitt-Wilson, 14th Baron Berners, English composer, painter, and author (d. 1950)

1885 – Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Azerbaijani composer, conductor, and playwright (d. 1948)

1888 – Grey Owl, English-Canadian environmentalist and author (d. 1938)

1888 – Toni Wolff, Swiss psychologist and author (d. 1953)

1889 – Doris Blackburn, Australian activist and politician (d. 1970)

1889 – Leslie Morshead, Australian general, businessman, and educator (d. 1959)

1891 – Rafael Pérez y Pérez, Spanish author (d. 1984)

1893 – Arthur Benjamin, Australian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1960)

1893 – William March, American soldier and author (d. 1954)

1894 – Fay Compton, English actress (d. 1978)

1895 – Jean Batmale, French footballer and manager (d. 1973)

1895 – John Diefenbaker, Canadian lawyer and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1979)

1895 – Walter Koch, German astrologer and author (d. 1970)

1895 – Tomoji Tanabe, Japanese super-centenarian (d. 2009)

1897 – Pablo Sorozábal, Spanish composer and conductor (d. 1988)

1900 – Willis Laurence James, American violinist and educator (d. 1966)

1900 – Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Mauritian philanthropist and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Mauritius (d. 1985)

1901 – Harold Clurman, American director and producer (d. 1980)

1904 – Bun Cook, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 1988)

1904 – Jose de Rivera, American soldier and sculptor (d. 1985)

1904 – David Eccles, 1st Viscount Eccles, English businessman and politician, Secretary of State for Education (d. 1999)

1905 – Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, American actor (d. 1977)

1905 – Agnes de Mille, American dancer and choreographer (d. 1993)

1905 – Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (d. 1990)

1906 – Kaka Hathrasi, Indian poet and author (d. 1995)

1906 – Maurice Maillot, French actor (d. 1968)

1906 – Julio Rosales, Filipino cardinal (d. 1983)

1907 – Leon Askin, Austrian actor (d. 2005)

1907 – Edwin McMillan, American physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1991)

1908 – Victor Ambartsumian, Georgian-Armenian astrophysicist, astronomer, and academic (d. 1996)

1910 – Joseph F. Enright, American captain (d. 2000)

1910 – Bernard Kangro, Estonian journalist, author, and poet (d. 1994)

1910 – Josef Tal, Israeli pianist and composer (d. 2008)

1911 – Syd Howe, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 1976)

1911 – Brinsley Le Poer Trench, 8th Earl of Clancarty, Irish ufologist and politician (d. 1995)

1912 – María de la Cruz, Chilean journalist and activist (d. 1995)

1912 – Kurt Lotz, German businessman (d. 2005)

1914 – Jack Cardiff, English director, cinematographer, and photographer (d. 2009)

1916 – Frank Bell, English soldier and educator (d. 1989)

1916 – Rossano Brazzi, Italian actor (d. 1994)

1916 – John Jacob Rhodes, American lawyer and politician (d. 2003)

1917 – June Foray, American actress and voice artist

1917 – Phil Taylor, English footballer and manager (d. 2012)

1917 – Francis Parker Yockey, American lawyer and philosopher (d. 1960)

1918 – Johnny Mantz, American racing driver (d. 1972)

1919 – Tommy Hunter, American fiddler (d. 1993)

1920 – Jack Warden, American actor (d. 2006)

1922 – Grayson Hall, American actress (d. 1985)

1922 – Ray Steadman-Allen, English composer (d. 2014)

1923 – Queen Anne of Romania (d. 2016)

1923 – Peter Smithson, English architect, co-designed Robin Hood Gardens (d. 2003)

1923 – Bertha Wilson, Scottish-Canadian lawyer and jurist, 60th Puisne Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada (d. 2007)

1924 – J. D. Tippit, American police officer (d. 1963)

1925 – Harvey Haddix, American baseball player and coach (d. 1994)

1925 – Dorothy Wedderburn, English economist and academic (d. 2012)

1926 – Bud Greenspan, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1926 – Joe Kubert, American author and illustrator, founded The Kubert School (d. 2012)

1926 – Bob Toski, American golfer and coach

1927 – Phyllis Kirk, American actress (d. 2006)

1927 – Muriel Turner, Baroness Turner of Camden, English politician

1929 – Teddi King, American singer (d. 1977)

1929 – Nancy Littlefield, American director and producer (d. 2007)

1931 – Julio Grondona, Argentinian businessman (d. 2014)

1932 – Nikolay Rukavishnikov, Russian physicist and astronaut (d. 2002)

1933 – Bob Bennett, American soldier and politician

1933 – Robert Blake, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1933 – Scotty Bowman, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1933 – Mark di Suvero, Italian-American sculptor

1933 – Leonid Mikhailovich Kharitonov, Russian actor and singer

1933 – Christopher Ricks, English scholar and critic

1933 – Charles Roach, Trinidadian-Canadian lawyer and activist (d. 2012)

1933 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1935 – Peter Clarke, English cartoonist (d. 2012)

1935 – John Spencer, English snooker player and sportscaster (d. 2006)

1936 – Big Tom, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1937 – Ralph Backstrom, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1938 – Billy Robinson, English-American wrestler and trainer (d. 2014)

1939 – Gerry Harvey, Australian businessman, co-founded Harvey Norman

1939 – Jorge Sampaio, Portuguese lawyer and politician, 18th President of Portugal

1939 – Fred Willard, American actor and comedian

1939 – Jan Camiel Willems, Belgian mathematician and theorist (d. 2013)

1940 – Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor

1942 – Şenes Erzik, Turkish businessman

1942 – Gabriella Ferri, Italian singer (d. 2004)

1942 – Alex Stepney, English footballer and coach

1944 – Michael Franks, American singer-songwriter

1944 – Rocío Jurado, Spanish singer and actress (d. 2006)

1944 – Charles L. Veach, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1995)

1945 – P. F. Sloan, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2015)

1945 – John McAfee, Scottish-American computer programmer, founded McAfee

1946 – Benjamín Brea, Spanish-Venezuelan saxophonist, clarinet player, and conductor (d. 2014)

1946 – Nicholas Clay, English actor (d. 2000)

1946 – Kelvin Coe, Australian ballet dancer (d. 1992)

1946 – Meredith Oakes, Australian-English playwright, translator, and educator

1946 – Otis Sistrunk, American football player and wrestler

1947 – Russ Abbot, English comedian, actor, and singer

1947 – Drew Gilpin Faust, American historian and academic

1947 – Giancarlo Minardi, Italian businessman, founded the Minardi Racing Team

1947 – Paul Seed, British television director and former actor

1948 – Lynn Abbey, American computer programmer and author

1948 – Ken Brett, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2003)

1948 – Christopher Skase, Australian businessman (d. 2001)

1949 – Kerry Livgren, American guitarist and songwriter

1949 – Jim McCrery, American lawyer and politician

1949 – Mo Mowlam, English academic and politician, Minister for the Cabinet Office (d. 2005)

1949 – Peter Shilton, English footballer and manager

1950 – Siobhan Davies, English dancer and choreographer

1950 – Chris Heister, Swedish politician, Governor of Stockholm County

1950 – Darryl Sittler, Canadian ice hockey player

1950 – Anna Deavere Smith, American actress and playwright

1951 – Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon and author

1951 – Dee Dee Ramone, American singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2002)

1951 – Tony Scott, American baseball player and coach

1951 – Darryl Stingley, American football player and scout (d. 2007)

1951 – Marc Surer, Swiss race car driver and sportscaster

1952 – Giorgos Dimitrakopoulos, Greek politician

1952 – Rick Pitino, American basketball player and coach

1953 – Carl Jackson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1953 – John McGlinn, American conductor and historian (d. 2009)

1954 – Murtaza Bhutto, Pakistani politician (d. 1996)

1954 – Takao Doi, Japanese engineer and astronaut

1954 – Dennis Johnson, American basketball player and coach (d. 2007)

1954 – Steven Pinker, Canadian-American psychologist, linguist, and author

1954 – Tommy Tuberville, American football player and coach

1955 – Paul Butler, English bishop

1955 – Keith Morris, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Chris Hedges, American journalist and author

1956 – Peter Šťastný, Slovak ice hockey player and politician

1958 – John Aldridge, English-Irish footballer and manager

1958 – Malcolm Press, English ecologist and academic

1958 – Derek Pringle, Kenyan-English cricketer and journalist

1958 – Joan Walsh, American journalist and blogger

1959 – Ian Arkwright, English footballer

1959 – Mark Romanek, American director and screenwriter

1959 – Ryne Sandberg, American baseball player, coach, and manager

1960 – Stephen Flaherty, American composer

1960 – Ian Lucas, English lawyer and politician

1961 – James Gandolfini, American actor and producer (d. 2013)

1961 – Konstantin Kakanias, Greek-American painter and illustrator

1961 – Mark Olson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1962 – Joanne Catherall, English singer

1962 – John Fashanu, English footballer and manager

1962 – John Mann, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1962 – Aden Ridgeway, Australian public servant and politician

1962 – Boris Said, American race car driver

1963 – Jim Pocklington, English race car driver

1963 – John Powell, English-Canadian composer and conductor

1964 – Jens Henschel, German footballer

1964 – Marco Masini, Italian singer-songwriter

1964 – Holly Robinson Peete, American actress and singer

1966 – Tom Chorske, American ice hockey player and sportscaster

1967 – Ricky Bell, American singer

1967 – Tara Fitzgerald, English actress

1968 – Upendra, Indian actor and singer

1968 – Toni Kukoč, Croatian basketball player

1969 – Cappadonna, American rapper

1970 – Mike Compton, American football player and coach

1970 – Dan Eldon, English photographer and journalist (d. 1993)

1970 – Darren Gough, English cricketer

1970 – Aisha Tyler, American actress, television host, and author

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American cyclist and activist, founded the Lance Armstrong Foundation

1971 – Anna Netrebko, Russian-Austrian soprano and actress

1971 – Jada Pinkett Smith, American actress

1972 – Brigitte Becue, Belgian swimmer

1972 – Adam Cohen, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1972 – David Jefferies, English motorcycle racer (d. 2003)

1972 – Iain Stewart, Scottish accountant and politician

1973 – Paul Brousseau, Canadian ice hockey player

1973 – James Marsden, American actor

1973 – Ami Onuki, Japanese singer and voice actress

1973 – Mark Shuttleworth, South African-English businessman, founded Canonical Ltd.

1973 – Aitor Karanka, Spanish footballer and manager

1974 – Sol Campbell, English footballer and politician

1974 – Andrew Hansen, Australian comedian, singer, and screenwriter

1974 – Damon Jones, American football player and coach

1974 – Ticha Penicheiro, Portuguese basketball player

1974 – Xzibit, American rapper and actor

1975 – Kanstantsin Lukashyk, Belarusian target shooter

1975 – Jason Sudeikis, American actor and screenwriter

1975 – Guillermo Vargas, Costa Rican photographer and painter

1976 – Ronaldo, Brazilian footballer

1976 – Gabriel Gervais, Canadian soccer player

1977 – Li Tie, Chinese footballer and manager

1977 – Kieran West, English rower

1978 – Iain Lees-Galloway, New Zealand politician

1978 – Ryan Lowe, English footballer

1978 – Augustine Simo, Cameroonian footballer

1979 – Daniel Aranzubia, Spanish footballer

1980 – Jonathan Biss, American pianist and educator

1980 – Mickey Higham, English rugby player

1980 – Avi Strool, Israeli footballer

1980 – Chris Tarrant, Australian footballer

1980 – Petri Virtanen, Finnish basketball player

1981 – Lucy Aharish, Israeli journalist and actress

1981 – JeA, South Korean singer-songwriter and producer

1981 – Sebastián Decoud, Argentinian tennis player

1981 – Jennifer Tisdale, American actress and singer

1981 – Kristaps Valters, Latvian basketball player

1982 – Alessandro Cibocchi, Italian footballer

1982 – Arvydas Eitutavičius, Lithuanian basketball player

1982 – Alfredo Talavera, Mexican footballer

1983 – Kevin Doyle, Irish footballer

1984 – Jack Carpenter, American actor

1984 – Dashon Goldson, American football player

1984 – Anthony Gonzalez, American football player

1985 – Megan Joy, American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Tarah Gieger, Puerto Rican-American motocross racer

1989 – Serge Ibaka, Congolese-Spanish basketball player

1990 – Lewis Holtby, German footballer

1995 – Max Meyer, German footballer

Deaths

96 – Domitian, Roman emperor (b. 51)

887 – Pietro I Candiano, Italian 16th Doge of Venice (b. 842)

1180 – Louis VII of France (b. 1120)

1598 – Toyotomi Hideyoshi, Japanese daimyo (b. 1536)

1630 – Melchior Klesl, Austrian cardinal (b. 1552)

1675 – Charles IV, Duke of Lorraine (b. 1604)

1721 – Matthew Prior, English poet, politician, and diplomat, British Ambassador to France (b. 1664)

1722 – André Dacier, French scholar and academic (b. 1651)

1783 – Leonhard Euler, Swiss mathematician and physicist (b. 1707)

1783 – Benjamin Kennicott, English theologian and scholar (b. 1718)

1792 – August Gottlieb Spangenberg, German bishop and theologian (b. 1704)

1812 – Safranbolulu Izzet Mehmet Pasha, Ottoman politician, 186th Grand Vizier of the Ottoman Empire (b. 1743)

1830 – William Hazlitt, English philosopher, painter, and critic (b. 1778)

1857 – Karol Kurpiński, Polish composer and conductor (b. 1785)

1860 – Joseph Locke, English engineer and politician (b. 1805)

1872 – Charles XV of Sweden (b. 1826)

1890 – Dion Boucicault, Irish-American actor and playwright (b. 1820)

1896 – Hippolyte Fizeau, French physicist and academic (b. 1819)

1905 – George MacDonald, Scottish minister, author, and poet (b. 1824)

1909 – Grigore Tocilescu, Romanian archaeologist and historian (b. 1850)

1911 – Pyotr Stolypin, Russian lawyer and politician, 3rd Prime Minister of Russia (b. 1862)

1924 – F. H. Bradley, English philosopher and author (b. 1846)

1939 – Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz, Polish author, painter, and photographer (b. 1885)

1941 – Fred Karno, English actor and screenwriter (b. 1866)

1944 – Robert G. Cole, American colonel, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1915)

1949 – Frank Morgan, American actor (b. 1890)

1951 – Gelett Burgess, American author and poet (b. 1866)

1952 – Frances Alda, New Zealand-Australian soprano and actress (b. 1879)

1953 – Charles de Tornaco, Belgian race car driver (b. 1927)

1956 – Adélard Godbout, Canadian agronomist and politician, 15th Premier of Quebec (b. 1892)

1958 – Olaf Gulbransson, Norwegian painter and illustrator (b. 1873)

1959 – Benjamin Péret, French poet and journalist (b. 1899)

1961 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1905)

1962 – Therese Neumann, German mystic (b. 1898)

1964 – Clive Bell, English philosopher and critic (b. 1881)

1964 – Seán O'Casey, Irish dramatist and memoirist (b. 1880)

1967 – John Cockcroft, English physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1897)

1968 – Franchot Tone, American actor, singer, and producer (b. 1905)

1970 – Jimi Hendrix, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (b. 1942)

1975 – Fairfield Porter, American painter and critic (b. 1907)

1977 – Paul Bernays, English-Swiss mathematician and philosopher (b. 1888)

1980 – Katherine Anne Porter,American short story writer, novelist, and essayist (b. 1890)

1987 – Américo Tomás, Portuguese admiral and politician, 14th President of Portugal (b. 1894)

1988 – Alan Watt, Australian public servant and diplomat, Australian Ambassador to Japan (b. 1901)

1992 – Mohammad Hidayatullah, Indian lawyer, judge, and politician, 6th Vice President of India (b. 1905)

1993 – Nida Tüfekçi, Turkish singer-songwriter (b. 1929)

1995 – Oleh Tverdokhlib, Ukrainian hurdler (b. 1969)

1997 – Jimmy Witherspoon, American singer (b. 1920)

1998 – Charlie Foxx, American singer and guitarist (Inez and Charlie Foxx) (b. 1939)

2001 – Ernie Coombs, American-Canadian television host (b. 1927)

2002 – Bob Hayes, American sprinter and football player (b. 1942)

2002 – Mauro Ramos, Brazilian footballer and manager (b. 1930)

2002 – Margita Stefanović, Serbian keyboard player (b. 1959)

2003 – Emil Fackenheim, German rabbi and philosopher (b. 1916)

2003 – Bob Mitchell, English educator and politician (b. 1927)

2004 – Norman Cantor, Canadian-American historian and educator (b. 1929)

2004 – Russ Meyer, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1922)

2005 – Michael Park, English race car driver (b. 1966)

2005 – Clint C. Wilson, Sr., American cartoonist (b. 1914)

2006 – Edward J. King, American football player, lawyer, and politician, 66th Governor of Massachusetts (b. 1925)

2007 – Pepsi Tate, Welsh bass player and producer (b. 1965)

2008 – Leo de Berardinis, Italian actor and director (b. 1940)

2008 – Mauricio Kagel, Argentinian-German composer and educator (b. 1931)

2008 – Ron Lancaster, American-Canadian football player and coach (b. 1938)

2012 – Santiago Carrillo, Spanish theorist and politician (b. 1915)

2012 – Haim Hefer, Polish-Israeli songwriter and poet (b. 1925)

2012 – Jack Kralick, American baseball player (b. 1935)

2012 – Steve Sabol, American director and producer, co-founded NFL Films (b. 1942)

2013 – Veliyam Bharghavan, Indian politician (b. 1928)

2013 – Lindsay Cooper, English bassoon player and composer (b. 1951)

2013 – Arthur Lamothe, French-Canadian director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1928)

2013 – Ken Norton, American boxer (b. 1943)

2013 – Marcel Reich-Ranicki, Polish-German author and critic (b. 1920)

2013 – Richard C. Sarafian, American actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1930)

2014 – Milan Marcetta, Canadian ice hockey player (b. 1936)

2014 – Earl Ross, Canadian race car driver (b. 1941)

2014 – Hirofumi Uzawa, Japanese economist and academic (b. 1928)

2014 – Kenny Wheeler, Canadian-English trumpet player and composer (b. 1930)

2015 – Eduardo Bonvallet, Chilean footballer and manager (b. 1955)

2015 – James R. Houck, American astrophysicist and academic (b. 1940)

2015 – Mario Benjamín Menéndez, Argentinian general and politician (b. 1930)

2015 – Marcin Wrona, Polish director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1973)