This day in history (Sept. 11)

1185 – Isaac II Angelos kills Stephen Hagiochristophorites and then appeals to the people, resulting in the revolt that deposes Andronikos I Komnenos and places Isaac on the throne of the Byzantine Empire.

1226 – The Roman Catholic practice of public adoration of the Blessed Sacrament outside of Mass spreads from monasteries to parishes.

1297 – Battle of Stirling Bridge: Scots jointly-led by William Wallace and Andrew Moray defeat the English.

1390 – Lithuanian Civil War (1389–92): The Teutonic Knights begin a five-week siege of Vilnius.

1541 – Santiago, Chile, is destroyed by indigenous warriors, led by Michimalonco.

1565 – Ottoman forces retreat from Malta ending the Great Siege of Malta.

1609 – Henry Hudson discovers Manhattan Island and the indigenous people living there.

1649 – Siege of Drogheda ends: Oliver Cromwell's English Parliamentarian troops take the town and execute its garrison.

1697 – Battle of Zenta.

1708 – Charles XII of Sweden stops his march to conquer Moscow outside Smolensk, marking the turning point in the Great Northern War. The army is defeated nine months later in the Battle of Poltava, and the Swedish Empire ceases to be a major power.

1709 – Battle of Malplaquet: Great Britain, Netherlands and Austria fight against France.

1714 – Siege of Barcelona: Barcelona, capital city of Catalonia, surrenders to Spanish and French Bourbon armies in the War of the Spanish Succession.

1758 – Battle of Saint Cast: France repels British invasion during the Seven Years' War.

1775 – Benedict Arnold's expedition to Quebec leaves Cambridge, Massachusetts.

1776 – British–American peace conference on Staten Island fails to stop nascent American Revolutionary War.

1777 – American Revolutionary War: Battle of Brandywine: The British celebrate a major victory in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

1786 – The beginning of the Annapolis Convention.

1789 – Alexander Hamilton is appointed the first United States Secretary of the Treasury.

1792 – The Hope Diamond is stolen along with other French crown jewels when six men break into the house where they are stored.

1800 – The Maltese National Congress Battalions are disbanded by British Civil Commissioner Alexander Ball.

1802 – France annexes the Kingdom of Piedmont.

1803 – Battle of Delhi, during the Second Anglo-Maratha War, between British troops under General Lake, and Marathas of Scindia's army under General Louis Bourquin.

1813 – War of 1812: British troops arrive in Mount Vernon and prepare to march to and invade Washington, D.C..

1814 – War of 1812: The climax of the Battle of Plattsburgh, a major United States victory in the war.

1826 – Captain William Morgan, an ex-freemason is arrested in Batavia, New York for debt after declaring that he would publish The Mysteries of Free Masonry, a book against Freemasonry. This sets into motion the events that lead to his mysterious disappearance.

1829 – Surrender of the expedition led by Isidro Barradas at Tampico, sent by the Spanish crown in order to retake Mexico. This was the consummation of Mexico's campaign for independence.

1830 – Anti-Masonic Party convention; one of the first American political party conventions.

1851 – Christiana Resistance: Escaped slaves stand against their former owner in armed resistance in Christiana, Pennsylvania, creating a rallying cry for the abolitionist movement.

1852 – The State of Buenos Aires secedes from the Argentine Federal government, rejoining on September 17, 1861. Several places are named Once de Septiembre after this event.

1857 – The Mountain Meadows massacre: Mormon settlers and Paiutes massacre 120 pioneers at Mountain Meadows, Utah.

1893 – Parliament of the World's Religions opens in Chicago, where Swami Vivekananda delivers his speech on fanaticism, tolerance and the truth inherent in all religions.

1897 – After months of pursuit, generals of Menelik II of Ethiopia capture Gaki Sherocho, the last king of Kaffa, bringing an end to that ancient kingdom.

1903 – The first race at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin is held. It is the oldest major speedway in the world.

1905 – The Ninth Avenue derailment occurs in New York City, killing 13.

1914 – Australia invades New Britain, defeating a German contingent at the Battle of Bita Paka.

1916 – The Quebec Bridge's central span collapses, killing 11 men. The bridge previously collapsed completely on August 29, 1907.

1919 – U.S. Marines invade Honduras.

1921 – Nahalal, the first moshav in Palestine, is settled as part of a Zionist plan to colonize Palestine and creating a Jewish state, later to be Israel.

1922 – The Treaty of Kars is ratified in Yerevan, Armenia.

1922 – One of the Herald Sun of Melbourne, Australia's predecessor papers The Sun News-Pictorial is founded.

1931 – Salvatore Maranzano is murdered by Lucky Luciano's hitmen.

1932 – Franciszek Żwirko and Stanisław Wigura, Polish Challenge 1932 winners, are killed when their RWD 6 airplane crashes during a storm.

1939 – World War II: Canada declares war on Germany, the country's first independent declaration of war

1940 – George Stibitz performs the first remote operation of a computer.

1941 – Ground is broken for the construction of The Pentagon.

1941 – Charles Lindbergh's Des Moines Speech accusing the British, Jews and the Roosevelt administration of pressing for war with Germany.

1943 – World War II: German troops occupy Corsica and Kosovo-Metohija.

1943 – World War II: Start of the liquidation of the Ghettos in Minsk and Lida by the Nazis.

1944 – World War II: The first Allied troops of the U.S. Army cross the western border of Germany.

1944 – World War II: RAF bombing raid on Darmstadt and the following firestorm kill 11,500.

1945 – World War II: Australian 9th Division forces liberate the Japanese-run Batu Lintang camp, a POW and civilian internment camp on the island of Borneo.

1950 – Korean War: President Harry S. Truman approved military operations north of the 38th parallel.

1954 – Hurricane Edna hits New England as a Category 1 hurricane, causing significant damage and 29 deaths.

1961 – Hurricane Carla strikes the Texas coast as a Category 4 hurricane, the second strongest storm ever to hit the state.

1965 – Indo-Pakistani War: The Indian Army captures the town of Burki, just southeast of Lahore.

1968 – Air France Flight 1611 crashes off Nice, France, killing 89 passengers and six crew.

1968 – The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) was founded.

1970 – The Dawson's Field hijackers release 88 of their hostages. The remaining hostages, mostly Jews and Israeli citizens, are held until September 25.

1971 – The Egyptian Constitution becomes official.

1972 – The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit system begins passenger service.

1973 – A coup in Chile headed by General Augusto Pinochet topples the democratically elected president Salvador Allende. Pinochet exercises dictatorial power until ousted in a referendum in 1988, staying in power until 1990.

1974 – Eastern Air Lines Flight 212 crashes in Charlotte, North Carolina, killing 69 passengers and two crew.

1976 – A group of Croatian nationalists plant a bomb in a coin locker at Grand Central Terminal. After stating political demands, they reveal the location and provided instructions for disarming the bomb. The disarming operation are not executed properly and the bomb explodes, killing one NYPD bomb squad specialist.

1978 – Janet Parker is the last person to die of smallpox, in a laboratory-associated outbreak.

1980 – Voters approve a new Constitution of Chile, later amended after the departure of president Pinochet.

1982 – The international forces that were guaranteeing the safety of Palestinian refugees following Israel's 1982 Invasion of Lebanon leave Beirut. Five days later, several thousand refugees are massacred in the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps.

1985 – Pete Rose breaks Ty Cobb's baseball record for most career hits with his 4,192nd hit.

1988 – The St. Jean Bosco massacre takes place in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

1989 – Hungary announces that the East German refugees who had been housed in temporary camps were free to leave for West Germany.

1992 – Hurricane Iniki, one of the most damaging hurricanes in United States history, devastates the Hawaiian islands of Kauai and Oahu.

1997 – NASA's Mars Global Surveyor reaches Mars.

1997 – After a nationwide referendum, Scotland votes to establish a devolved parliament within the United Kingdom.

1997 – Fourteen Estonian soldiers die in the Kurkse tragedy, drowning in the Baltic Sea.

2000 – Melbourne hosts World Economic Forum where S11 protests also take place.

2001 – Two hijacked aircraft crash into the World Trade Center in New York City, while a third smashes into The Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, and a fourth into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in a series of coordinated suicide attacks by 19 members of al-Qaeda. In total 2,996 people are killed.

2007 – Russia tests the largest conventional weapon ever, the Father of All Bombs.

2008 – A major Channel Tunnel fire broke out on a freight train, closed part of tunnel for 6 months.

2012 – A total of 315 people are killed in two garment factory fires in Pakistan.

2012 – The U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya is attacked, resulting in four deaths.

2015 – A crane collapses onto the Masjid al-Haram mosque in Saudi Arabia, killing 111 people and injuring 394 others.

Births

600 – Yuknoom Ch'een II, Mayan ruler

1182 – Minamoto no Yoriie, Japanese shogun (d. 1204)

1470 – Martin Waldseemüller, German mapmaker, first use of "America" (d. 1520)

1476 – Louise of Savoy (d. 1531)

1522 – Ulisse Aldrovandi, Italian ornithologist and botanist (d. 1605)

1524 – Pierre de Ronsard, French poet and author (d. 1585)

1525 – John George, Elector of Brandenburg (d. 1598)

1611 – Henri de la Tour d'Auvergne, Vicomte de Turenne, French general (d. 1675)

1681 – Johann Gottlieb Heineccius, German academic and jurist (d. 1741)

1700 – James Thomson, Scottish poet and playwright (d. 1748)

1711 – William Boyce, English organist and composer (d. 1779)

1723 – Johann Bernhard Basedow, German author and educator (d. 1790)

1751 – Princess Charlotte of Saxe-Meiningen (d. 1827)

1764 – Valentino Fioravanti, Italian organist and composer (d. 1837)

1771 – Mungo Park, Scottish surgeon and explorer (d. 1806)

1786 – Friedrich Kuhlau, German-Danish pianist and composer (d. 1832)

1798 – Franz Ernst Neumann, German mineralogist and physicist (d. 1895)

1800 – Daniel S. Dickinson, American lawyer and politician, 13th Lieutenant Governor of New York (d. 1866)

1816 – Carl Zeiss, German lens maker, created the Optical instrument (d. 1888)

1825 – Eduard Hanslick, Bohemian-Austrian musicologist and critic (d. 1904)

1836 – Fitz Hugh Ludlow, American journalist, author, and explorer (d. 1870)

1838 – John Ireland, Irish-American archbishop (d. 1918)

1847 – Mary Watson Whitney, American astronomer and academic (d. 1921)

1859 – Vjenceslav Novak, Croatian author and playwright (d. 1905)

1860 – James Allan, New Zealand rugby player (d. 1934)

1861 – Juhani Aho, Finnish author and journalist (d. 1921)

1862 – Julian Byng, 1st Viscount Byng of Vimy, English field marshal and politician, 12th Governor General of Canada (d. 1935)

1862 – Hawley Harvey Crippen, American physician (d. 1910)

1862 – O. Henry, American pharmacist and author (d. 1910)

1865 – Rainis, Latvian poet and playwright (d. 1929)

1871 – Scipione Borghese, 10th Prince of Sulmona, Italian race car driver, mountaineer, and politician (d. 1927)

1876 – Stan Rowley, Australian sprinter (d. 1924)

1877 – Felix Dzerzhinsky, Polish-Russian academic and politician (d. 1926)

1877 – James Hopwood Jeans, English physicist, astronomer, and mathematician (d. 1946)

1879 – Louis Coatalen, French engineer (d. 1962)

1884 – Sudhamoy Pramanick, Indian activist and politician (d. 1974)

1885 – D. H. Lawrence, English author, poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1930)

1885 – Herbert Stothart, American composer and conductor (d. 1949)

1891 – William Thomas Walsh, American historian, author, and educator (d. 1949)

1893 – Douglas Hawkes, English-Greek race car driver and engineer (d. 1974)

1895 – Vinoba Bhave, Indian philosopher and Gandian, Bharat Ratna Awardee (d. 1982)

1895 – Nur Ali Elahi, Iranian philosopher and jurist (d. 1974)

1895 – Uno Henning, Swedish actor (d. 1970)

1898 – Gerald Templer, English field marshal and politician, British High Commissioner in Malaya (d. 1979)

1899 – Philipp Bouhler, German politician (d. 1945)

1899 – Jimmie Davis, American singer-songwriter and politician, 47th Governor of Louisiana (d. 2000)

1899 – Anton Koolmann, Estonian wrestler and coach (d. 1953)

1900 – D. W. Brooks, American farmer and businessman, founded Gold Kist (d. 1999)

1902 – Barbecue Bob, American singer and guitarist (d. 1931)

1903 – Theodor Adorno, German sociologist and philosopher (d. 1969)

1903 – Stephen Etnier, American lieutenant and painter (d. 1984)

1904 – Karl Plutus, Estonian lawyer and jurist (d. 2010)

1907 – Lev Oborin, Russian pianist and educator (d. 1974)

1908 – Alvar Lidell, English journalist (d. 1981)

1911 – Lala Amarnath, Indian cricketer (d. 2000)

1911 – Bola de Nieve, Cuban singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1971)

1913 – Bear Bryant, American football player and coach (d. 1983)

1913 – Jacinto Convit, Venezuelan physician and academic (d. 2014)

1914 – Serbian Patriarch Pavle II (d. 2009)

1916 – Ed Sabol, American film producer, co-founded NFL Films (d. 2015)

1917 – Donald Blakeslee, American colonel and pilot (d. 2008)

1917 – Herbert Lom, Czech-born English actor (d. 2012)

1917 – Ferdinand Marcos, Filipino soldier, lawyer, and politician, 10th President of the Philippines (d. 1989)

1917 – Jessica Mitford, English-American journalist and author (d. 1996)

1917 – Daniel Wildenstein, French art dealer and horse breeder (d. 2001)

1921 – Leaford Bearskin, American tribal leader and colonel (d. 2012)

1921 – Edwin Richfield, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1990)

1923 – Alan Badel, English actor (d. 1982)

1923 – Betsy Drake, American actress (d. 2015)

1923 – Vasilije Mokranjac, Serbian composer and academic (d. 1984)

1924 – Daniel Akaka, American soldier, engineer, and politician

1924 – Tom Landry, American football player and coach (d. 2000)

1924 – Rudolf Vrba, Czech-Canadian pharmacologist and educator (d. 2006)

1925 – Alan Bergman, American songwriter and composer

1925 – Harry Somers, Canadian soldier and composer (d. 1999)

1926 – Eddie Miksis, American baseball player (d. 2005)

1927 – G. David Schine, American soldier and businessman (d. 1996)

1928 – Reubin Askew, American sergeant, lawyer, and politician, 37th Governor of Florida (d. 2014)

1928 – Earl Holliman, American actor

1928 – William X. Kienzle, American priest and author (d. 2001)

1929 – Luis García, Venezuelan baseball player and manager (d. 2014)

1929 – Primož Kozak, Slovenian playwright (d. 1981)

1929 – Patrick Mayhew, Baron Mayhew of Twysden, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

1929 – Burhan Doğançay, Turkish-American artist (d. 2013)

1930 – Cathryn Damon, American actress (d. 1987)

1930 – Jean-Claude Forest, French author and illustrator (d. 1998)

1930 – Saleh Selim, Egyptian footballer, manager, and actor (d. 2002)

1931 – John Reger, American football player (d. 2013)

1931 – Hans-Ulrich Wehler, German historian and academic (d. 2014)

1932 – Peter Anderson, English footballer

1932 – Bob Packwood, American politician

1933 – Margaret Booth, English lawyer and judge

1933 – William Luther Pierce, American author and activist (d. 2002)

1933 – Nicola Pietrangeli, Tunisian-Italian tennis player

1934 – Ian Abercrombie, English-American actor (d. 2012)

1934 – Oliver Jones, Canadian pianist and composer

1935 – Arvo Pärt, Estonian composer

1935 – Gherman Titov, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2000)

1936 – Pavel Landovský, Czech actor, director, and playwright (d. 2014)

1937 – Robert Crippen, American captain, pilot, and astronaut

1937 – Queen Paola of Belgium

1938 – David Higgins, English composer and conductor (d. 2006)

1938 – Brian F. G. Johnson, English chemist and academic

1939 – Charles Geschke, American businessman, co-founded Adobe Systems

1940 – Brian De Palma, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1940 – Nông Đức Mạnh, Vietnamese politician

1940 – Thomas K. McCraw, American historian and author (d. 2012)

1940 – Theodore Olson, American lawyer and politician, United States Solicitor General

1940 – Robert Palmer, American businessman, co-founded Mostek

1942 – Lola Falana, American actress, singer, and dancer

1943 – André Caillé, Canadian chemist and businessman

1943 – Jack Ely, American singer and guitarist (d. 2015)

1943 – Mickey Hart, American drummer and musicologist

1943 – Brian Perkins, New Zealand-English journalist and actor

1944 – Everaldo, Brazilian footballer (d. 1974)

1944 – Freddy Thielemans, Belgian educator and politician, Mayor of Brussels

1945 – Franz Beckenbauer, German footballer and manager

1945 – Gianluigi Gelmetti, Italian composer and conductor

1946 – Anthony Browne, English author and illustrator

1946 – John Roberts, Welsh footballer and manager (d. 2016)

1946 – Jim Shoulder, English footballer and manager

1948 – John Martyn, English-Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2009)

1949 – Roger Uttley, English rugby player and coach

1949 – Bill Whittington, American race car driver

1950 – Anne Dell, Australian biochemist and academic

1950 – Bruce Doull, Australian footballer

1950 – Amy Madigan, American actress

1950 – Barry Sheene, English motorcycle racer and sportscaster (d. 2003)

1951 – Miroslav Dvořák, Czech ice hockey player (d. 2008)

1951 – Richard D. Gill, English-Dutch mathematician and academic

1951 – Hugo Porta, Argentinian rugby player

1952 – Catherine Bott, English soprano

1953 – Jani Allan, English-South African journalist and author

1953 – Renee Geyer, Australian singer-songwriter

1953 – Tommy Shaw, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Sharon Lamb, American psychologist and academic

1956 – Tony Gilroy, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1957 – Jon Moss, English drummer

1957 – Jeff Sluman, American golfer

1957 – Jeh Johnson, current secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

1958 – Brad Lesley, American baseball player and actor (d. 2013)

1958 – Scott Patterson, American baseball player and actor

1958 – Phoef Sutton, American screenwriter and producer

1959 – Andre Dubus III, American author and academic

1959 – David Frost, South African golfer

1959 – Robert Wrenn, American golfer and sportscaster

1960 – Hiroshi Amano, Japanese physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1960 – Michael P. Leavitt, American soldier

1961 – Philip Ardagh, English author

1961 – Elizabeth Daily, American actress

1961 – Virginia Madsen, American actress

1961 – Samina Raja, Pakistani poet and educator (d. 2012)

1962 – Filip Dewinter, Belgian politician

1962 – Kristy McNichol, American actress

1962 – Victoria Poleva, Ukrainian pianist and composer

1962 – Julio Salinas, Spanish footballer

1962 – Jenny Sanford, American banker and businesswoman

1963 – Dave Bidini, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1964 – Ellis Burks, American baseball player and manager

1965 – Bashar al-Assad, Syrian marshal and politician, 21st President of Syria

1965 – Paul Heyman, American wrestling promoter, manager, and journalist

1965 – Moby, American singer-songwriter, musician and DJ

1966 – Kiko, Princess Akishino of Japan

1967 – Maria Bartiromo, American financial journalist and television personality

1967 – Harry Connick, Jr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor

1967 – Sung Jae-gi, South Korean activist, founded Man of Korea (d. 2013)

1967 – Charles Walker, English politician

1968 – Allan Alaküla, Estonian journalist

1968 – Paul Mayeda Berges, American director and screenwriter

1968 – Kay Hanley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Stefano Cagol, Italian photographer and director

1969 – Gidget Gein, American bass player (d. 2008)

1969 – Eduardo Pérez, American baseball player, manager, and sportscaster

1970 – Taraji P. Henson, American actress

1970 – William Joppy, American boxer and coach

1970 – Taja Kramberger, Slovenian sociologist and poet

1970 – Ted Leo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Richard Ashcroft, English singer-songwriter

1971 – Markos Moulitsas, American soldier, blogger, and author, founded Daily Kos

1971 – Shelton Quarles, American football player and scout

1974 – DeLisha Milton-Jones, American basketball player and coach

1975 – Juan Cobián, Argentinian footballer

1975 – Pierre Issa, South African footballer

1976 – Tomáš Enge, Czech race car driver

1976 – Murali Kartik, Indian cricketer

1977 – Jonny Buckland, English guitarist

1977 – Ludacris, American rapper, producer, and actor, founded Disturbing tha Peace Records

1977 – Matthew Stevens, Welsh snooker player

1977 – Tobias Zellner, German footballer

1978 – Ben Lee, Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1978 – Ed Reed, American football player

1978 – Dejan Stanković, Serbian footballer and manager

1979 – Éric Abidal, French footballer

1979 – Leon Cort, English footballer

1979 – Frank Francisco, Dominican baseball player

1979 – Steve Hofstetter, American comedian, journalist, and author

1979 – David Pizarro, Chilean footballer

1980 – Mike Comrie, Canadian ice hockey player

1980 – Dawit Kebede, Ethiopian journalist and publisher

1980 – Antônio Pizzonia, Brazilian race car driver

1981 – Andrea Dossena, Italian footballer

1981 – Charles Kelley, American singer-songwriter

1982 – Elvan Abeylegesse, Ethiopian-Turkish runner

1983 – Ike Diogu, American basketball player

1983 – Jacoby Ellsbury, American baseball player

1984 – Aled de Malmanche, New Zealand rugby player

1984 – Benson Stanley, New Zealand rugby player

1985 – Shaun Livingston, American basketball player

1985 – Zack Stortini, Canadian ice hockey player

1986 – Dwayne Jarrett, American football player

1986 – Chiliboy Ralepelle, South African rugby player

1987 – Robert Acquafresca, Italian footballer

1987 – Aroldis Chapman, Cuban baseball player

1988 – Lee Yong-dae, South Korean badminton player

1988 – Mike Moustakas, American baseball player

1990 – Jo Inge Berget, Norwegian footballer

1990 – Jarrod Croker, Australian rugby league player

1991 – Jordan Ayew, Ghanaian footballer

1991 – Rhema Obed, English footballer

1992 – Jonathan Adams, English discus thrower

Deaths

883 – Kesta Styppiotes, Byzantine general

1063 – Béla I of Hungary (b. 1016)

1161 – Melisende, Queen of Jerusalem (b. 1105)

1185 – Stephen Hagiochristophorites, Byzantine courtier (b. 1130)

1279 – Robert Kilwardby, English cardinal (b. 1215)

1298 – Philip of Artois (b. 1269)

1349 – Bonne of Bohemia (b. 1315)

1677 – James Harrington, English philosopher and author (b. 1611)

1680 – Roger Crab, English soldier and doctor (b. 1621)

1680 – Emperor Go-Mizunoo of Japan (b. 1596)

1721 – Rudolf Jakob Camerarius, German botanist and physician (b. 1665)

1733 – François Couperin, French organist and composer (b. 1668)

1760 – Louis Godin, French astronomer and academic (b. 1704)

1823 – David Ricardo, English economist and politician (b. 1772)

1843 – Joseph Nicollet, French mathematician and explorer (b. 1786)

1851 – Sylvester Graham, American minister and nutritionist (b. 1794)

1865 – Christophe Léon Louis Juchault de Lamoricière, French general (b. 1806)

1888 – Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, Argentinian journalist and politician, 7th President of Argentina (b. 1811)

1896 – Francis James Child, American scholar and educator (b. 1825)

1911 – Louis Henri Boussenard, French explorer and author (b. 1847)

1915 – William Sprague IV, American businessman and politician, 27th Governor of Rhode Island (b. 1830)

1915 – William Cornelius Van Horne, American-Canadian businessman (b. 1843)

1917 – Georges Guynemer, French captain and pilot (b. 1894)

1921 – Subramanya Bharathi, Indian journalist, poet, and activist (b. 1882)

1926 – Matsunosuke Onoe, Japanese actor and director (b. 1875)

1932 – Stanisław Wigura, Polish pilot and businessman, co-founded the RWD Company (b. 1901)

1932 – Franciszek Żwirko, Polish soldier and pilot (b. 1895)

1935 – Charles Norris, American coroner (b. 1867)

1937 – Nazmi Ziya Güran, Turkish Impressionist painter and art teacher (b. 1881)

1939 – Konstantin Korovin, Russian-French painter and set designer (b. 1861)

1941 – Christian Rakovsky, Bulgarian physician, journalist, and politician, Soviet Ambassador to France (b. 1873)

1948 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Governor-General of Pakistan (b. 1876)

1949 – Henri Rabaud, French composer and conductor (b. 1873)

1950 – Jan Smuts, South African field marshal and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of South Africa (b. 1870)

1952 – Alfrēds Riekstiņš, Latvian military officer and freedom fighter (d. 1913)

1956 – Billy Bishop, Canadian colonel and pilot (b. 1894)

1957 – James Burns, English cricketer (b. 1866)

1957 – Mary Proctor, American astronomer (b. 1862)

1958 – Camillien Houde, Canadian politician, 34th Mayor of Montreal (b. 1889)

1958 – Robert W. Service, English-French poet and author (b. 1874)

1959 – Paul Douglas, American actor (b. 1907)

1964 – Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh, Indian poet and critic (b. 1917)

1965 – Ralph C. Smedley, American educator, founded Toastmasters International (b. 1878)

1966 – Collett E. Woolman, American businessman, co-founded Delta Air Lines (b. 1889)

1967 – Tadeusz Żyliński, Polish engineer and academic (b. 1904)

1968 – René Cogny, French general (b. 1904)

1970 – Boes Boestami, Indonesian actor and journalist (b. 1922)

1971 – Bella Darvi, Polish-Monacan actress (b. 1928)

1971 – Nikita Khrushchev, Russian general and politician (b. 1894)

1972 – Max Fleischer, American animator, director, and producer (b. 1883)

1973 – Salvador Allende, Chilean physician and politician, 29th President of Chile (b. 1908)

1973 – Neem Karoli Baba, Indian philosopher and guru

1974 – Lois Lenski, American author and illustrator (b. 1893)

1978 – Mike Gazella, American baseball player and manager (b. 1895)

1978 – Georgi Markov, Bulgarian author and playwright (b. 1929)

1978 – Janet Parker, English photographer (b. 1938)

1978 – Ronnie Peterson, Swedish race car driver (b. 1944)

1984 – Jerry Voorhis, American politician (b. 1901)

1985 – William Alwyn, English composer, conductor, and educator (b. 1905)

1985 – Eleanor Dark, Australian author (b. 1901)

1986 – Panagiotis Kanellopoulos, Greek academic and politician, 138th Prime Minister of Greece (b. 1902)

1986 – Noel Streatfeild, English author (b. 1895)

1987 – Lorne Greene, Canadian-American actor (b. 1915)

1987 – Peter Tosh, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (Bob Marley and the Wailers) (b. 1944)

1987 – Mahadevi Varma, Indian poet and educator (b. 1907)

1988 – Roger Hargreaves, English author and illustrator (b. 1935)

1990 – Myrna Mack, Guatemalan anthropologist and activist (b. 1949)

1991 – Ernst Herbeck, Austrian-German poet (b. 1920)

1993 – Antoine Izméry, Haitian businessman and activist

1993 – Erich Leinsdorf, Austrian-American conductor (b. 1912)

1994 – Jessica Tandy, English-American actress (b. 1909)

1994 – Luciano Sgrizzi, Italian harpsichordist, pianist, and composer (b. 1910)

1995 – Anita Harding, English neurologist and academic (b. 1952)

1997 – Camille Henry, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (b. 1933)

1997 – Hannah Weiner, American poet (b. 1928)

1998 – Dane Clark, American actor (b. 1913)

1999 – Belkis Ayón, Cuban painter and lithographer (b. 1967)

1999 – Gonzalo Rodríguez, Uruguayan race car driver (b. 1972)

2001 – Alice Stewart Trillin, American author and educator (b. 1938)

2001 – Casualties of the September 11 attacks:

David Angell, American screenwriter and producer (b. 1946)

Mohamed Atta, Egyptian terrorist, hijacker of American Airlines Flight 11 (b. 1968)

Garnet Bailey, Canadian-American ice hockey player (b. 1948)

Todd Beamer, American passenger on United Airlines Flight 93 (b. 1968)

Berry Berenson, American photographer, actress, and model (b. 1948)

Carolyn Beug, American director and producer (b. 1952)

Bill Biggart, American photographer and journalist (b. 1947)

Mark Bingham, American businessman (b. 1970)

Ronald Paul Bucca, American fire marshal (b. 1954)

Charles Burlingame, American captain and pilot (b. 1949)

Tom Burnett, American businessman (b. 1963)

William M. Feehan, American firefighter (b. 1929)

Wilson Flagg, American admiral (b. 1938)

Peter J. Ganci, Jr., American firefighter (b. 1946)

Ahmed al-Ghamdi, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker of United Airlines Flight 175 (b. 1979)

Hamza al-Ghamdi, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker of United Airlines Flight 175 (b. 1980)

Hani Hanjour, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker–pilot of American Airlines Flight 77 (b. 1972)

Nawaf al-Hazmi, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker of American Airlines Flight 77 (b. 1976)

Salem al-Hazmi, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker of American Airlines Flight 77 (b. 1981)

Ziad Jarrah, Lebanese terrorist, hijacker of United Airlines Flight 93 (b. 1975)

Mychal Judge, American priest (b. 1933)

Daniel M. Lewin, American mathematician and businessman, co-founded Akamai Technologies (b. 1970)

Timothy Maude, American general (b. 1947)

Eamon McEneaney, American lacrosse player and poet (b. 1954)

Khalid al-Mihdhar, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker of American Airlines Flight 77 (b. 1975)

Majed Moqed, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker of American Airlines Flight 77 (b. 1977)

John P. O'Neill, American FBI agent (b. 1952)

John Ogonowski, American pilot (b. 1951)

Barbara Olson, American lawyer and journalist (b. 1955)

Abdulaziz al-Omari, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker of American Airlines Flight 11 (b. 1979)

Betty Ong, American flight attendant (b. 1956)

Rick Rescorla, Cornish-American colonel (b. 1939)

Marwan al-Shehhi, Emirati terrorist, hijacker–pilot of United Airlines Flight 175 (b. 1978)

Wail al-Shehri, Saudi Arabian terrorist, hijacker of American Airlines Flight 11 (b. 1973)

Madeline Amy Sweeney, American flight attendant (b. 1966)

2002 – Kim Hunter, American actress (b. 1922)

2002 – Johnny Unitas, American football player and sportscaster (b. 1933)

2002 – David Wisniewski, American author and illustrator (b. 1953)

2003 – Anna Lindh, Swedish politician, 39th Minister of Foreign Affairs for Sweden (b. 1957)

2003 – John Ritter, American actor and producer (b. 1948)

2004 – Fred Ebb, American songwriter (b. 1928)

2004 – David Mann, American painter and illustrator (b. 1939)

2004 – Patriarch Peter VII of Alexandria (b. 1949)

2006 – William Auld, Scottish poet and author (b. 1924)

2006 – Joachim Fest, German journalist and author (b. 1926)

2007 – Ian Porterfield, Scottish-English footballer and manager (b. 1946)

2007 – Gene Savoy, American explorer, theologian, and author (b. 1927)

2007 – Jean Séguy, French sociologist and author (b. 1925)

2007 – Joe Zawinul, Austrian keyboard player and songwriter (b. 1932)

2009 – Pierre Cossette, Canadian producer and manager (b. 1923)

2009 – Larry Gelbart, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1928)

2009 – Yoshito Usui, Japanese author and illustrator (b. 1958)

2010 – Harold Gould, American actor (b. 1923)

2010 – Kevin McCarthy, American actor (b. 1914)

2011 – Christian Bakkerud, Danish race car driver (b. 1984)

2011 – Ralph Gubbins, English footballer (b. 1932)

2011 – Anjali Gupta, Indian soldier and pilot (b. 1975)

2012 – Finn Bergesen, Norwegian civil servant and businessman (b. 1945)

2012 – Tomas Evjen, Norwegian cinematographer and producer (b. 1972)

2012 – Manuel Salvat Dalmau, Spanish publisher (b. 1925)

2012 – Sean Smith, American diplomat (b. 1978)

2012 – J. Christopher Stevens, American lawyer and diplomat, 10th United States Ambassador to Libya (b. 1960)

2013 – Marshall Berman, American philosopher, author, and critic (b. 1940)

2013 – Francisco Chavez, Filipino lawyer and politician, Solicitor-General of the Philippines (b. 1947)

2013 – Keith Dunstan, American-Australian journalist and author (b. 1925)

2013 – Albert Jacquard, French geneticist and biologist (b. 1925)

2013 – Virgil A. Richard, American general (b. 1937)

2013 – Andrzej Trybulec, Polish mathematician and computer scientist (b. 1941)

2014 – Bob Crewe, American singer-songwriter and producer (b. 1930)

2014 – Antoine Duhamel, French composer and conductor (b. 1925)

2014 – Donald Sinden, English actor (b. 1923)

2015 – Dennis Paul Hebert, American businessman and politician (b. 1926)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast days:

Blessed Francesco Bonifacio

Deiniol

Harry Burleigh (Episcopal Church)

John Gabriel Perboyre (one of Martyr Saints of China)

Our Lady of Coromoto

Paphnutius of Thebes (Roman Catholic Church)

Protus and Hyacinth

September 11 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Battle of Tendra Day (Russia)

Death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a former holiday. (Pakistan)

Emergency Number Day proclaimed by President Reagan on August 26 in 1987. (United States communities, particularly the local emergency services)

Enkutatash falls on this day if it is not a leap year. Celebrated on the first day of Mäskäräm. (Ethiopia, Rastafari)

National Day of Catalonia (Catalonia)

National Hot Cross Bun Day (United States)

Nayrouz (Coptic Orthodox Church)

Patriot Day (United States)

September 11 National Day of Service (United States)

Remember Freedom Day (United States, Chase's Calendar of Events)

Teachers' Day (Argentina)