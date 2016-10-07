This day in history (Oct. 9)

768 – Carloman I and Charlemagne are crowned Kings of The Franks.

1238 – James I of Aragon conquers Valencia and founds the Kingdom of Valencia.

1264 – The Kingdom of Castile conquers the city of Jerez, which had been under Muslim occupation since 711.

1410 – The first known mention of the Prague astronomical clock.

1446 – The hangul alphabet is published in Korea.

1514 – Marriage of Louis XII of France and Mary Tudor.

1582 – Because of the implementation of the Gregorian calendar, this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

1594 – The army of the Portuguese Empire is annihilated by the Kingdom of Kandy on Sri Lanka, bringing an end to the Campaign of Danture.

1604 – Supernova 1604, the most recent supernova to be observed in the Milky Way.

1635 – Founder of Rhode Island Roger Williams is banished from the Massachusetts Bay Colony as a religious dissident after he speaks out against punishments for religious offenses and giving away Native American land.

1701 – The Collegiate School of Connecticut (later renamed Yale University) is chartered in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

1708 – Peter the Great defeats the Swedes at the Battle of Lesnaya.

1740 – Dutch colonists and various slave groups begin massacring ethnic Chinese in Batavia, eventually killing 10,000 and leading to a two-year-long war throughout Java.

1760 – Seven Years' War: Russian forces occupy Berlin.

1790 – An earthquake shakes northern Algeria with a maximum Mercalli intensity of X (Extreme) causing severe damage and a tsunami in the Mediterranean Sea. Three-thousand people were killed.

1799 – Sinking of HMS Lutine with the loss of 240 men and a cargo worth £1,200,000.

1804 – Hobart, capital of Tasmania, is founded.

1806 – Prussia begins the War of the Fourth Coalition against France.

1812 – War of 1812: In a naval engagement on Lake Erie, American forces capture two British ships: HMS Detroit and HMS Caledonia.

1820 – Guayaquil declares independence from Spain.

1824 – Slavery is abolished in Costa Rica.

1831 – Ioannis Kapodistrias, the first head of state of independent Greece is assassinated.

1834 – Opening of the Dublin and Kingstown Railway, the first public railway on the island of Ireland.

1845 – John Henry Newman is received into the Roman Catholic Church.

1847 – Slavery is abolished in Saint Barthélemy and all remaining slaves are freed.

1854 – Crimean War: The siege of Sebastopol begins.

1861 – American Civil War: Battle of Santa Rosa Island: Union troops repel a Confederate attempt to capture Fort Pickens.

1864 – American Civil War: Battle of Tom's Brook: Union cavalrymen in the Shenandoah Valley defeat Confederate forces at Toms Brook, Virginia.

1873 – A meeting at the U.S. Naval Academy establishes the U.S. Naval Institute.

1874 – General Postal Union is created as a result of the Treaty of Bern.

1900 – The Cook Islands become a territory of the United Kingdom.

1907 – Las Cruces, New Mexico is incorporated.

1911 – An accidental bomb explosion in Hankou, Wuhan, China leads to the ultimate fall of the Qing Empire

1913 – The steamship SS Volturno catches fire in the mid-Atlantic.

1914 – World War I: Siege of Antwerp: Antwerp, Belgium falls to German troops.

1919 – Black Sox Scandal: The Cincinnati Reds win the World Series.

1934 – Regicide at Marseille: The assassination of King Alexander I of Yugoslavia and Louis Barthou, Foreign Minister of France.

1936 – Generators at Boulder Dam (later renamed to Hoover Dam) begin to generate electricity from the Colorado River and transmit it 266 miles to Los Angeles.

1940 – World War II: Battle of Britain: During a night-time air raid by the German Luftwaffe, St. Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, England is hit by a bomb.

1941 – A coup in Panama declares Ricardo Adolfo de la Guardia Arango the new president.

1942 – Statute of Westminster 1931 formalises Australian autonomy.

1942 – The last day of the October Matanikau action on Guadalcanal as United States Marine Corps forces withdraw back across the Matanikau River after destroying most of the Imperial Japanese Army's 4th Infantry Regiment.

1945 – Parade in NYC for Fleet Admiral Nimitz and 13 USN/USMC Medal of Honor recipients

1950 – Goyang Geumjeong Cave massacre started.

1962 – Uganda becomes an independent Commonwealth realm.

1963 – In northeast Italy, over 2,000 people are killed when a large landslide behind the Vajont Dam causes a giant wave of water to overtop it.

1966 – Vietnam War: Binh Tai Massacre

1967 – A day after being captured, Marxist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara is executed for attempting to incite a revolution in Bolivia.

1969 – In Chicago, the United States National Guard is called in for crowd control as demonstrations continue in connection with the trial of the "Chicago Eight" that began on September 24.

1970 – The Khmer Republic is proclaimed in Cambodia.

1980 – Pope John Paul II shakes hands with the Dalai Lama during a private audience in Vatican City.

1981 – Abolition of capital punishment in France.

1983 – Rangoon bombing: Attempted assassination of South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan during an official visit to Rangoon, Burma. Chun survives but the blast kills 17 of his entourage, including four cabinet ministers, and injures 17 others. Four Burmese officials also die in the blast.

1991 – Ecuador becomes a member of the Berne Convention.

1995 – An Amtrak Sunset Limited train is derailed by saboteurs near Palo Verde, Arizona.

2003 – Mission: Space opens to the public in the Epcot park at Walt Disney World. The opening ceremony included several astronauts from all eras of space exploration.

2009 – First lunar impact of the Centaur and LCROSS spacecrafts as part of NASA's Lunar Precursor Robotic Program.

2012 – Members of the Pakistani Taliban make a failed attempt to assassinate an outspoken schoolgirl, Malala Yousafzai.

Births

1201 – Robert de Sorbon, French minister and theologian, founded the Collège de Sorbonne (d. 1274)

1221 – Salimbene di Adam, Italian historian and scholar (d. 1290)

1261 – Denis of Portugal (d. 1325)

1328 – Peter I of Cyprus (d. 1369)

1581 – Claude Gaspard Bachet de Méziriac, French mathematician, poet, and scholar (d. 1638)

1586 – Leopold V, Archduke of Austria (d. 1632)

1704 – Johann Andreas Segner, German mathematician, physicist, and physician (d. 1777)

1757 – Charles X of France (d. 1836)

1796 – Joseph Bonomi the Younger, English egyptologist and sculptor (d. 1878)

1835 – Camille Saint-Saëns, French composer and conductor (d. 1921)

1837 – Francis Wayland Parker, American theorist and academic (d. 1902)

1840 – Simeon Solomon, English soldier and painter (d. 1905)

1845 – Carl Gustav Thulin, Swedish shipowner (d. 1918)

1852 – Hermann Emil Fischer, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1919)

1858 – Mihajlo Pupin, Serbian-American physicist and chemist (d. 1935)

1859 – Alfred Dreyfus, French colonel (d. 1935)

1863 – Edward Bok, Dutch-American journalist and author (d. 1930)

1871 – Georges Gauthier, Canadian archbishop (d. 1940)

1873 – Carl Flesch, Hungarian violinist and educator (d. 1944)

1873 – Karl Schwarzschild, German physicist and astronomer (d. 1916)

1873 – Charles Rudolph Walgreen, American pharmacist and businessman, founded Walgreens (d. 1939)

1874 – Nicholas Roerich, Russian archaeologist and painter (d. 1947)

1877 – Gopabandhu Das, Indian journalist, poet, and activist (d. 1928)

1879 – Max von Laue, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)

1880 – Charlie Faust, American baseball player (d. 1915)

1886 – Rube Marquard, American baseball player and manager (d. 1980)

1888 – Nikolai Bukharin, Russian journalist and politician (d. 1938)

1888 – Irving Cummings, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1959)

1890 – Aimee Semple McPherson, Canadian-American evangelist, founded the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (d. 1944)

1892 – Ivo Andrić, Serbian author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1975)

1893 – Mário de Andrade, Brazilian author, poet, and photographer (d. 1945)

1897 – M. Bhaktavatsalam, Indian lawyer and politician, 6th Chief Minister of Madras State (d. 1987)

1898 – Tawfiq al-Hakim, Egyptian author and playwright (d. 1987)

1898 – Joe Sewell, American baseball player and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame(d. 1990)

1899 – Bruce Catton, American historian and author (d. 1978)

1900 – Joseph Friedman, American inventor, invented the bendy straw (d. 1982)

1900 – Alastair Sim, Scottish-English actor and academic (d. 1976)

1900 – Joseph Zubin, Lithuanian-American psychologist and academic (d. 1990)

1901 – Alice Lee Jemison, Seneca political activist and journalist (d. 1964)

1902 – Freddie Young, English cinematographer (d. 1998)

1903 – Walter O'Malley, American lawyer and businessman (d. 1979)

1906 – J. R. Eyerman, American photographer and journalist (d. 1985)

1906 – Léopold Sédar Senghor, Senegalese poet and politician, 1st President of Senegal (d. 2001)

1907 – Quintin Hogg, Baron Hailsham of St Marylebone, English academic and politician, Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain (d. 2001)

1907 – Jacques Tati, French actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1907 – Horst Wessel, German SA officer and composer (d. 1930)

1908 – Harry Hooton, Australian poet and critic (d. 1961)

1908 – Werner von Haeften, German lieutenant (d. 1944)

1908 – Lee Wiley, American singer (d. 1975)

1909 – Donald Coggan, English archbishop (d. 2000)

1911 – Joe Rosenthal, American photographer (d. 2006)

1914 – Edward Andrews, American actor (d. 1985)

1915 – Clifford M. Hardin, American academic and politician, 17th United States Secretary of Agriculture (d. 2010)

1915 – Belva Plain, American author (d. 2010)

1918 – E. Howard Hunt, American CIA officer and author (d. 2007)

1918 – Charles Read, Australian air marshal (d. 2014)

1918 – Bebo Valdés, Cuban-Swedish pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 2013)

1920 – Jens Bjørneboe, Norwegian author and educator (d. 1976)

1920 – Yusef Lateef, American saxophonist, composer, and educator (d. 2013)

1920 – Jason Wingreen, American actor and screenwriter

1921 – Michel Boisrond, French director and screenwriter (d. 2002)

1921 – Tadeusz Różewicz, Polish poet and playwright (d. 2014)

1922 – Léon Dion, Canadian political scientist and academic (d. 1997)

1922 – Philip "Fyuvsh" Finkel, American actor (d. 2016)

1922 – Olga Guillot, Cuban-American singer (d. 2010)

1923 – Donald Sinden, English actor (d. 2014)

1924 – Immanuvel Devendrar, Indian soldier (d. 1957)

1926 – Danièle Delorme, French actress and producer (d. 2015)

1927 – John Margetson, English scholar and diplomat, British Ambassador to the Netherlands

1928 – Einojuhani Rautavaara, Finnish composer and educator

1929 – William M. Gray, American meteorologist (d. 2016)

1930 – Hank Lauricella, American football player, lieutenant, and politician (d. 2014)

1931 – Antony Booth, English actor

1931 – Homer Smith, American football player and coach (d. 2011)

1932 – Robert McBain, English actor and photographer (d. 2004)

1933 – Peter Mansfield, English physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1933 – Bill Tidy, English soldier and cartoonist

1934 – Jill Ker Conway, Australian historian and author

1934 – Abdullah Ibrahim, South African pianist and composer

1935 – Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

1935 – Don McCullin, English photographer and journalist

1936 – Brian Blessed, English actor

1938 – Heinz Fischer, Austrian academic and politician, 11th President of Austria

1938 – John Sutherland, English journalist, author, and academic

1939 – Nicholas Grimshaw, English architect and academic

1939 – John Pilger, Australian-English journalist, director, and producer

1939 – Stephen Sedley, English lawyer and judge

1939 – O. V. Wright, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1980)

1940 – Gordon J. Humphrey, American soldier, pilot, and politician

1940 – John Lennon, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (The Beatles, The Quarrymen, Plastic Ono Band, and The Dirty Mac) (d. 1980)

1940 – Joe Pepitone, American baseball player and coach

1941 – Brian Lamb, American broadcaster, founded C-SPAN

1941 – Trent Lott, American lawyer and politician

1942 – Michael Palmer, American physician and author (d. 2013)

1943 – Douglas Kirby, American psychologist and author (d. 2012)

1943 – Jimmy Montgomery, English footballer and coach

1943 – Mike Peters, American cartoonist

1944 – Rita Donaghy, Baroness Donaghy, English academic and politician

1944 – John Entwistle, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 2002)

1944 – Nona Hendryx, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1945 – Taiguara, Uruguayan-Brazilian singer-songwriter (d. 1996)

1947 – John Doubleday, English sculptor and painter

1947 – France Gall, French singer

1947 – William E. McAnulty Jr., American lawyer and judge (d. 2007)

1947 – Tony Zappone, American photographer and journalist

1948 – Jackson Browne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Dave Samuels, American vibraphone player and educator

1949 – Fan Chung, Taiwanese-American mathematician and academic

1950 – Brian Downing, American baseball player

1950 – Yoshiyuki Konishi, Japanese fashion designer

1950 – Reichi Nakaido, Japanese singer and guitarist

1950 – Jody Williams, American academic and activist, Nobel Prize laureate

1952 – Simon Drew, English illustrator

1952 – Sharon Osbourne, English television host and manager

1952 – John Rose, English businessman

1952 – Dennis Stratton, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Sally Burgess, South African-English soprano and educator

1953 – Tony Shalhoub, American actor and producer

1954 – Scott Bakula, American actor

1954 – James Fearnley, English accordion player and songwriter

1954 – John O'Hurley, American actor and game show host

1955 – Linwood Boomer, Canadian actor, producer, and screenwriter

1955 – Steve Ovett, English runner and sportscaster

1955 – Peter Saville, English graphic designer and art director

1957 – Don Garber, American businessman

1957 – Ini Kamoze, Jamaican singer-songwriter

1958 – Al Jourgensen, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Alan Nunnelee, American lawyer and politician (d. 2015)

1958 – Michael Paré, American actor

1958 – Mike Singletary, American football player and coach

1959 – Boris Nemtsov, Russian academic and politician, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia (d. 2015)

1960 – Kenny Garrett, American saxophonist and composer

1961 – Julian Bailey, English race car driver and sportscaster

1961 – Ellen Wheeler, American actress, director, and producer

1962 – Jorge Burruchaga, Argentinian footballer and manager

1962 – Paul Radisich, New Zealand race car driver

1962 – Hugh Robertson, English soldier and politician, Minister for Sport and the Olympics

1962 – Ōnokuni Yasushi, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 62nd Yokozuna

1963 – Andy Platt, English rugby player

1964 – Guillermo del Toro, Mexican-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1965 – Jimbo Fisher, American football player and coach

1966 – David Cameron, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1966 – Christopher Östlund, Swedish publisher, founded Plaza Magazine

1967 – Carling Bassett-Seguso, Canadian tennis player

1967 – Eddie Guerrero, American wrestler (d. 2005)

1969 – Guto Bebb, Welsh businessman and politician

1969 – PJ Harvey, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1969 – Christine Hough, Canadian figure skater and coach

1969 – Giles Martin, English songwriter and producer

1969 – Steve McQueen, English director, producer, and screenwriter

1970 – Kenny Anderson, American basketball player and coach

1970 – Steve Jablonsky, American composer

1970 – Annika Sörenstam, Swedish golfer and architect

1971 – Wayne Bartrim, Australian rugby player and coach

1971 – Jason Jones, American director, producer, and activist

1973 – Fabio Lione, Italian singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1974 – Shmuel Herzfeld, American rabbi and activist

1975 – Haylie Ecker, Australian violinist

1975 – Sean Lennon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1975 – Mark Viduka, Australian footballer

1976 – William Alexander, American author and educator

1976 – Lee Peacock, Scottish footballer and coach

1976 – Özlem Türköne, Turkish journalist and politician

1977 – Emanuele Belardi, Italian footballer

1977 – Brian Roberts, American baseball player

1978 – Nicky Byrne, Irish singer-songwriter

1978 – Juan Dixon, American basketball player and coach

1979 – Vernon Fox, American football player and coach

1979 – Alex Greenwald, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1979 – Todd Kelly, Australian race car driver

1979 – Chris O'Dowd, Irish actor, producer, and screenwriter

1979 – Brandon Routh, American model and actor

1979 – Gonzalo Sorondo, Uruguayan footballer

1980 – Henrik Zetterberg, Swedish ice hockey player

1981 – Darius Miles, American basketball player

1983 – Stephen Gionta, American ice hockey player

1983 – Farhaan Behardien, South African cricketer

1983 – Jang Mi-ran, South Korean weightlifter

1983 – Andreas Zuber, Austrian race car driver

1985 – Chris Jones, Welsh footballer

1985 – David Plummer, American swimmer

1986 – Derek Holland, American baseball player

1986 – Laure Manaudou, French swimmer

1987 – Samantha Murray, English tennis player

1987 – Bill Walker, American basketball player

1989 – Russell Packer, New Zealand rugby player

1989 – Ana Savić, Croatian tennis player

1990 – Kevin Kampl German-Slovene footballer

1993 – Ani Amiraghyan, Armenian tennis player

1993 – Lauren Davis, American tennis player

1993 – Scotty McCreery, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

Deaths

1253 – Robert Grosseteste, English bishop and philosopher (b. 1175)

1273 – Elisabeth of Bavaria, Queen of Germany (b. 1227)

1390 – John I of Castile (b. 1358)

1555 – Justus Jonas, German academic and reformer (b. 1493)

1562 – Gabriele Falloppio, Italian anatomist and physician (b. 1523)

1569 – Vladimir of Staritsa (b. 1533)

1581 – Louis Bertrand, Spanish missionary and saint (b. 1526)

1619 – Joseph Pardo, Italian rabbi and merchant (b. 1561)

1691 – William Sacheverell, English politician (b. 1638)

1729 – Richard Blackmore, English physician and poet (b. 1654)

1793 – Jean Joseph Marie Amiot, French missionary and linguist (b. 1718)

1797 – Vilna Gaon, Lithuanian rabbi and scholar (b. 1720)

1806 – Benjamin Banneker, American astronomer and surveyor (b. 1731)

1808 – John Claiborne, American lawyer and politician (b. 1777)

1831 – Ioannis Kapodistrias, Russian-Greek lawyer and politician, Governor of Greece (b. 1776)

1873 – George Ormerod, English historian and author (b. 1785)

1897 – Jan Heemskerk, Dutch lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the Netherlands (b. 1818)

1900 – Heinrich von Herzogenberg, Austrian composer and conductor (b. 1843)

1924 – Valery Bryusov, Russian author, poet, and critic (b. 1873)

1934 – Louis Barthou, French union leader and politician, 78th Prime Minister of France (b. 1862)

1937 – Ernest Louis, Grand Duke of Hesse (b. 1868)

1940 – Wilfred Grenfell, English-American physician and missionary (b. 1865)

1941 – Helen Morgan, American singer and actress (b. 1900)

1943 – Pieter Zeeman, Dutch physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1865)

1945 – Gottlieb Hering, German captain (b. 1887)

1946 – Frank Castleman, American football player, baseball player, and coach (b. 1877)

1947 – Yukio Sakurauchi, Japanese businessman and politician, 27th Japanese Minister of Finance (b. 1888)

1950 – George Hainsworth, Canadian ice hockey player and politician (b. 1895)

1953 – James Finlayson, Scottish-American actor (b. 1887)

1955 – Theodor Innitzer, Austrian cardinal (b. 1875)

1956 – Marie Doro, American actress (b. 1882)

1958 – Pope Pius XII (b. 1876)

1959 – Shirō Ishii, Japanese general and biologist (b. 1892)

1962 – Milan Vidmar, Slovenian chess player and engineer (b. 1885)

1967 – Che Guevara, Argentinian physician and guerrilla leader (b. 1928)

1967 – Cyril Norman Hinshelwood, English chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1897)

1967 – André Maurois, French soldier and author (b. 1885)

1967 – Joseph Pilates, German-American fitness trainer, developed Pilates (b. 1883)

1972 – Miriam Hopkins, American actress (b. 1902)

1974 – Oskar Schindler, Czech-German businessman (b. 1908)

1976 – Walter Warlimont, German general (b. 1894)

1978 – Jacques Brel, Belgian singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1929)

1982 – Herbert Meinhard Mühlpfordt, German historian and physician (b. 1893)

1985 – Emílio Garrastazu Médici, Brazilian general and politician, 28th President of Brazil (b. 1905)

1987 – Clare Boothe Luce, American author, playwright, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (b. 1903)

1987 – William P. Murphy, American physician and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1892)

1988 – Felix Wankel, German engineer, invented the Wankel engine (b. 1902)

1989 – Yusuf Atılgan, Turkish author and playwright (b. 1921)

1989 – Penny Lernoux, American journalist and author (b. 1940)

1995 – Alec Douglas-Home, British cricketer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1903)

1996 – Walter Kerr, American author, composer, and critic (b. 1913)

1999 – Milt Jackson, American vibraphone player and composer (b. 1923)

1999 – Akhtar Hameed Khan, Pakistani economist and scholar (b. 1914)

2000 – David Dukes, American actor (b. 1945)

2000 – Patrick Anthony Porteous, Indian-Scottish colonel, Victoria Cross recipient (b. 1918)

2001 – Herbert Ross, American director, producer, and choreographer (b. 1927)

2002 – Sopubek Begaliev, Kyrgyzstani economist and politician (b. 1931)

2002 – Charles Guggenheim, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1924)

2003 – Carolyn Gold Heilbrun, American author and academic (b. 1926)

2004 – Jacques Derrida, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (b. 1930)

2005 – Louis Nye, American actor (b. 1913)

2006 – Danièle Huillet, French filmmaker (b. 1933)

2006 – Paul Hunter, English snooker player (b. 1978)

2006 – Ray Noorda, American businessman (b. 1924)

2006 – Kanshi Ram, Indian lawyer and politician (b. 1934)

2007 – Enrico Banducci, American businessman, founded hungry i (b. 1922)

2007 – Carol Bruce, American actress and singer (b. 1919)

2008 – Stuart M. Kaminsky, American author and educator (b. 1934)

2009 – John Daido Loori, American Zen Buddhist monastic and teacher (b. 1931)

2009 – Horst Szymaniak, German footballer (b. 1934)

2010 – Maurice Allais, French economist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1911)

2011 – Pavel Karelin, Russian ski jumper (b. 1989)

2012 – Federico A. Cordero, Puerto Rican-American guitarist and educator (b. 1928)

2012 – Kenny Rollins, American basketball player (b. 1923)

2012 – Harris Savides, American cinematographer (b. 1957)

2013 – Solomon Lar, Nigerian educator and politician, 4th Governor of Plateau State (b. 1933)

2013 – Wilfried Martens, Belgian lawyer and politician, 60th Prime Minister of Belgium (b. 1936)

2013 – Edmund Niziurski, Polish sociologist, lawyer, and author (b. 1925)

2014 – Boris Buzančić, Croatian actor and politician, 47th Mayor of Zagreb (b. 1929)

2014 – Jan Hooks, American actress and comedian (b. 1957)

2014 – Carolyn Kizer, American poet and academic (b. 1925)

2014 – Peter A. Peyser, American soldier and politician (b. 1921)

2014 – Rita Shane, American soprano and educator (b. 1936)

2015 – Ray Duncan, American businessman (b. 1930)

2015 – Geoffrey Howe, Welsh lawyer and politician, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1926)

2015 – Ravindra Jain, Indian composer and director (b. 1944)