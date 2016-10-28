This day in history (Oct. 30)

637 – Antioch surrenders to the Muslim forces under Rashidun Caliphate after the Battle of the Iron Bridge.

758 – Guangzhou is sacked by Arab and Persian pirates.

1137 – Battle of Rignano between Ranulf of Apulia and Roger II of Sicily.

1270 – The Eighth Crusade and siege of Tunis end by an agreement between Charles I of Sicily (brother to King Louis IX of France, who had died months earlier) and the sultan of Tunis.

1340 – Portuguese and Castilian forces halt a Marinid invasion at the Battle of Río Salado.

1485 – King Henry VII of England is crowned.

1501 – Ballet of Chestnuts: A banquet held by Cesare Borgia in the Papal Palace where fifty prostitutes or courtesans are in attendance for the entertainment of the guests.

1657 – Spanish forces fail to retake Jamaica at the Battle of Ocho Rios during the Anglo-Spanish War.

1806 – Believing he is facing a much larger force, Prussian Lieutenant General Friedrich von Romberg, commanding 5,300 men, surrendered the city of Stettin to 800 French soldiers commanded by General Lassalle.

1817 – The independent government of Venezuela is established by Simón Bolívar.

1831 – In Southampton County, Virginia, escaped slave Nat Turner is captured and arrested for leading the bloodiest slave rebellion in United States history.

1863 – Danish Prince Vilhelm arrives in Athens to assume his throne as George I, King of the Hellenes.

1864 – Second Schleswig War ends. Denmark renounces all claim to Schleswig, Holstein and Lauenburg, which come under Prussian and Austrian administration.

1864 – Helena, Montana is founded after four prospectors discover gold at "Last Chance Gulch".

1888 – Rudd Concession granted by King Lobengula of Matabeleland to agents of Cecil Rhodes led by Charles Rudd.

1894 – Domenico Melegatti obtains a patent for a procedure to be applied in producing pandoro industrially.

1905 – Czar Nicholas II of Russia issues the October Manifesto, granting the Russian peoples basic civil liberties and the right to form a duma.

1918 – The Ottoman Empire signs an armistice with the Allies, ending the First World War in the Middle East.

1920 – The Communist Party of Australia is founded in Sydney.

1922 – Benito Mussolini is made Prime Minister of Italy.

1925 – John Logie Baird creates Britain's first television transmitter.

1929 – The Stuttgart Cable Car is constructed in Stuttgart, Germany.

1938 – Orson Welles broadcasts his radio play of H. G. Wells's The War of the Worlds, causing anxiety in some of the audience in the United States.

1941 – World War II: Franklin D. Roosevelt approves U.S. $1 billion in Lend-Lease aid to the Allied nations.

1941 – One thousand five hundred Jews from Pidhaytsi (in western Ukraine) are sent by Nazis to Bełżec extermination camp.

1942 – Lt. Tony Fasson, Able Seaman Colin Grazier and canteen assistant Tommy Brown from HMS Petard board U-559, retrieving material which would lead to the decryption of the German Enigma code.

1944 – Anne and Margot Frank are deported from Auschwitz to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where they die from disease the following year, shortly before the end of WWII.

1945 – Jackie Robinson of the Kansas City Monarchs signs a contract for the Brooklyn Dodgers to break the baseball color line.

1947 – The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), which is the foundation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), is founded.

1950 – Pope Pius XII witnesses the "Miracle of the Sun" while at the Vatican.

1953 – Cold War: U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower formally approves the top secret document National Security Council Paper No. 162/2, which states that the United States' arsenal of nuclear weapons must be maintained and expanded to counter the communist threat.

1960 – Michael Woodruff performs the first successful kidney transplant in the United Kingdom at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

1961 – Nuclear testing: The Soviet Union detonates the hydrogen bomb Tsar Bomba over Novaya Zemlya; at 50 megatons of yield, it remains the largest explosive device ever detonated, nuclear or otherwise.

1961 – Because of "violations of Vladimir Lenin's precepts", it is decreed that Joseph Stalin's body be removed from its place of honour inside Lenin's tomb and buried near the Kremlin Wall with a plain granite marker instead.

1965 – English model Jean Shrimpton causes a global sensation by wearing a daring white minidress to Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia.

1965 – Vietnam War: Near Da Nang, United States Marines repel an intense attack by Viet Cong forces, killing 56 guerrillas.

1970 – In Vietnam, the worst monsoon to hit the area in six years causes severe floods, kills 293, leaves 200,000 homeless and virtually halts the Vietnam War.

1972 – A collision between two commuter trains in Chicago kills 45 and injures 332.

1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the second time.

1974 – The Rumble in the Jungle boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman takes place in Kinshasa, Zaire. Ali wins by KO in the eighth round, regaining the title of World Heavyweight Champion and causing Foreman´s first professional defeat.

1975 – Prince Juan Carlos becomes Spain's acting head of state, taking over for the country's ailing dictator, Gen. Francisco Franco.

1980 – El Salvador and Honduras sign a peace treaty to put the border dispute fought over in 1969's Football War before the International Court of Justice.

1983 – The first democratic elections in Argentina after seven years of military rule are held.

1985 – Space Shuttle Challenger lifts off for mission STS-61-A, its final successful mission.

1987 – In Japan, NEC releases the first 16-bit (fourth generation) video game console, the PC Engine, which is later sold in other markets under the name TurboGrafx-16.

1993 – The Troubles: The Ulster Defence Association, an Ulster loyalist paramilitary, carry out a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Greysteel, Northern Ireland. Eight civilians are murdered and thirteen wounded.

1995 – Quebec citizens narrowly vote (50.58% to 49.42%) in favour of remaining a province of Canada in their second referendum on national sovereignty.

2005 – The rebuilt Dresden Frauenkirche (destroyed in the firebombing of Dresden during World War II) is reconsecrated after a thirteen-year rebuilding project.

2013 – Forty-five people die after a bus fuel tank catches fire in the Indian city of Mahabubnagar.

2014 – Sweden is the first European Union member state to officially recognize the State of Palestine.

2015 – At least 56 people are killed and more than 155 injuries after a fire in a nightclub in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

Births

39 BC – Julia the Elder, Roman daughter of Augustus (d. 14)

1218 – Emperor Chūkyō of Japan (d. 1234)

1513 – Jacques Amyot, French bishop and translator (d. 1593)

1624 – Paul Pellisson, French historian and author (d. 1693)

1668 – Sophia Charlotte of Hanover (d. 1705)

1712 – Giovanni Pietro Francesco Agius de Soldanis, Maltese linguist, historian and cleric (d. 1770)

1735 – John Adams, American lawyer and politician, 2nd President of the United States (d. 1826)

1748 – Martha Jefferson, American wife of Thomas Jefferson (d. 1782)

1751 – Richard Brinsley Sheridan, Irish-English poet, playwright, and politician, Treasurer of the Navy (d. 1816)

1762 – André Chénier, Turkish-French poet and playwright (d. 1794)

1786 – Philippe-Joseph Aubert de Gaspé, Canadian captain and author (d. 1871)

1799 – Ignace Bourget, Canadian bishop (d. 1885)

1839 – Alfred Sisley, French-English painter (d. 1899)

1857 – Georges Gilles de la Tourette, French-Swiss physician and neurologist (d. 1904)

1861 – Antoine Bourdelle, French sculptor and painter (d. 1929)

1871 – Buck Freeman, American baseball player (d. 1949)

1871 – Paul Valéry, French poet and philosopher (d. 1945)

1873 – Francisco I. Madero, Mexican businessman and politician, 33rd President of Mexico (d. 1913)

1877 – Hugo Celmiņš, Latvian politician, Prime Minister of Latvia (d. 1941)

1881 – Elizabeth Madox Roberts, American poet and author (d. 1941)

1882 – Oldřich Duras, Czech chess player and composer (d. 1957)

1882 – William Halsey, Jr., American admiral (d. 1959)

1882 – Günther von Kluge, Polish-German field marshal (d. 1944)

1885 – Ezra Pound, American poet and critic (d. 1972)

1886 – Zoë Akins, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1958)

1887 – Sukumar Ray, Indian-Bangladeshi author, poet, and playwright (d. 1923)

1888 – Louis Menges, American soccer player, soldier, and politician (d. 1969)

1888 – Konstantinos Tsiklitiras, Greek footballer and high jumper (d. 1913)

1893 – Charles Atlas, Italian-American bodybuilder (d. 1972)

1893 – Roland Freisler, German soldier, lawyer, and judge (d. 1945)

1894 – Jean Rostand, French biologist and philosopher (d. 1977)

1894 – Peter Warlock, English composer and critic (d. 1930)

1895 – Gerhard Domagk, German pathologist and bacteriologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1964)

1895 – Dickinson W. Richards, American physician and physiologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1973)

1896 – Ruth Gordon, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1985)

1896 – Kostas Karyotakis, Greek poet and educator (d. 1928)

1896 – Harry Randall Truman, American soldier (d. 1980)

1896 – Antonino Votto, Italian conductor (d. 1985)

1897 – Rex Cherryman, American actor (d. 1928)

1897 – Agustín Lara, Mexican singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1970)

1898 – Bill Terry, American baseball player and manager (d. 1989)

1900 – Ragnar Granit, Finnish-Swedish physiologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1991)

1905 – Johnny Miles, English-Canadian runner (d. 2003)

1906 – Giuseppe Farina, Italian race car driver (d. 1966)

1906 – Hermann Fegelein, German general (d. 1945)

1906 – Alexander Gode, German-American linguist and translator (d. 1970)

1907 – Sol Tax, American anthropologist and academic (d. 1995)

1908 – Patsy Montana, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1996)

1908 – U. Muthuramalingam Thevar, Indian lawyer and politician (d. 1963)

1908 – Peter Smith, English cricketer (d. 1967)

1909 – Homi J. Bhabha, Indian-French physicist and academic (d. 1966)

1910 – Luciano Sgrizzi, Italian-Monacan organist and composer (d. 1994)

1911 – Ruth Hussey, American actress (d. 2005)

1914 – Richard E. Holz, American minister and composer (d. 1986)

1914 – Leabua Jonathan, Basotho lawyer and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Lesotho (d. 1987)

1914 – Anna Wing, English actress (d. 2013)

1915 – Léon-Joseph Chavalliaud, French sculptor and educator (d. 1923)

1915 – Fred W. Friendly, American journalist and producer (d. 1998)

1915 – Jane Randolph, American-Swiss actress and singer (d. 2009)

1916 – Leon Day, American baseball player (d. 1995)

1917 – Bobby Bragan, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2010)

1917 – Minni Nurme, Estonian writer and poet (d. 1994)

1917 – Nikolai Ogarkov, Russian field marshal (d. 1994)

1917 – Maurice Trintignant, French race car driver (d. 2005)

1922 – Jane White, American actress and singer (d. 2011)

1924 – John P. Craven, American soldier and engineer (d. 2015)

1923 – Gloria Oden, American poet and academic (d. 2011)

1925 – Tommy Ridgley, American singer and bandleader (d. 1999)

1926 – Jacques Swaters, Belgian race car driver and manager (d. 2010)

1927 – Joe Adcock, American baseball player and manager (d. 1999)

1928 – Daniel Nathans, American microbiologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1999)

1929 – Olga Zubarry, Argentinian actress (d. 2012)

1930 – Néstor Almendros, Spanish-American director and cinematographer (d. 1992)

1930 – Christopher Foster, English economist and academic

1930 – Clifford Brown, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1956)

1930 – Don Meineke, American basketball player (d. 2013)

1931 – Vince Callahan, American lieutenant and politician (d. 2014)

1931 – David M. Wilson, Manx archaeologist, historian, and curator

1932 – Barun De, Indian historian and author (d. 2013)

1932 – Louis Malle, French director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1933 – Col Campbell, New Zealand gardener and television host (d. 2012)

1934 – Keith Barnes, Welsh-Australian rugby player and coach

1934 – Frans Brüggen, Dutch flute player and conductor (d. 2014)

1935 – Robert Caro, American journalist and author

1935 – Agota Kristof, Hungarian-Swiss author (d. 2011)

1935 – Jim Perry, American baseball player

1935 – Michael Winner, English director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1936 – Polina Astakhova, Ukrainian gymnast and trainer (d. 2005)

1936 – Dick Vermeil, American football player and coach

1937 – Claude Lelouch, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1937 – Brian Price, Welsh rugby player

1938 – Morris Lurie, Australian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 2014)

1939 – Jean Chapman, English author

1939 – Harvey Goldstein, English statistician and academic

1939 – Leland H. Hartwell, American biologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1939 – Eddie Holland, American singer-songwriter and producer

1939 – Grace Slick, American singer-songwriter and model

1941 – Marcel Berlins, French-English lawyer, journalist, and academic

1941 – Aleksandr Dulichenko, Russian-Estonian linguist and academic

1941 – Theodor W. Hänsch, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1941 – Otis Williams, American singer-songwriter and producer (The Temptations)

1941 – Bob Wilson, English footballer and sportscaster

1942 – Sven-David Sandström, Swedish composer and historian

1943 – Paul Claes, Belgian poet and translator

1943 – Joanna Shimkus, Canadian actress

1943 – David Triesman, Baron Triesman, English union leader and politician

1944 – Ahmed Chalabi, Iraqi businessman and politician (d. 2015)

1945 – Henry Winkler, American actor, comedian, director, and producer

1946 – Robert L. Gibson, American captain, pilot, and astronaut

1946 – Andrea Mitchell, American journalist

1946 – Anthony Shorrocks, English economist, author, and academic

1946 – Chris Slade, Welsh drummer

1947 – Glenn Andreotta, American soldier (d. 1968)

1947 – Timothy B. Schmit, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1947 – Herschel Weingrod, American screenwriter and producer

1948 – Richard Alston, English dancer and choreographer

1948 – Garry McDonald, Australian actor and screenwriter

1949 – Larry Gene Bell, American murderer (d. 1996)

1950 – Tim Sheens, Australian rugby league player and coach

1951 – Tony Bettenhausen, Jr., American race car driver and businessman (d. 2000)

1951 – Trilok Gurtu, Indian drummer and songwriter

1951 – Harry Hamlin, American actor

1951 – Poncho Sanchez, American singer and conga player

1953 – Pete Hoekstra, Dutch-American lawyer and politician

1953 – Charles Martin Smith, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1954 – Mahmoud El Khatib, Egyptian footballer

1954 – Mario Testino, Peruvian-English photographer

1955 – Heidi Heitkamp, American lawyer and politician, 28th Attorney General of North Dakota

1956 – Juliet Stevenson, English actress

1957 – Shlomo Mintz, Israeli violinist and conductor

1957 – Kevin Pollak, American actor, game show host, and producer

1958 – Olav Dale, Norwegian saxophonist and composer (Bergen Big Band) (d. 2014)

1958 – Joe Delaney, American football player (d. 1983)

1958 – Stefan Dennis, Australian actor and singer

1958 – Ramona d'Viola, American cyclist and photographer

1959 – Vincent Lagaf', French actor, singer, and game show host

1960 – Charnele Brown, American actress and singer

1960 – Diego Maradona, Argentinian footballer, coach, and manager

1961 – Scott Garrelts, American baseball player

1961 – Giorgos Papakonstantinou, Greek economist and politician, Greek Minister of Finance

1961 – Larry Wilmore, American comedian and television host

1962 – Danny Tartabull, Puerto Rican baseball player

1962 – Courtney Walsh, Jamaican cricketer

1963 – Michael Beach, American actor and producer

1963 – Rebecca Heineman, American video game designer and programmer

1963 – Andrew Solomon, American-English journalist and author

1963 – Mike Veletta, Australian cricketer and coach

1963 – Kristina Wagner, American actress

1964 – Adnan Al Talyani, Emirati footballer

1964 – Humayun Kabir Dhali, Bangladeshi journalist and author

1964 – Howard Lederer, American poker player

1965 – Gavin Rossdale, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1967 – Brad Aitken, Canadian ice hockey player

1967 – Leonidas Kavakos, Greek violinist and conductor

1968 – Emmanuelle Claret, French biathlete (d. 2013)

1968 – Jack Plotnick, American actor, director, and producer

1968 – Ken Stringfellow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Stanislav Gross, Czech lawyer and politician, 5th Prime Minister of the Czech Republic (d. 2015)

1969 – Masanori Hikichi, Japanese composer

1969 – Vangelis Vourtzoumis, Greek basketball player

1970 – Ben Bailey, American comedian and game show host

1970 – Tory Belleci, American visual affects designer and television host

1970 – Christine Bersola-Babao, Filipino journalist and actress

1970 – Nia Long, American actress

1970 – Ekaterini Voggoli, Greek discus thrower

1971 – Fredi Bobic, Slovenian-German footballer and manager

1971 – Tzanis Stavrakopoulos, Greek basketball player

1971 – Suzan van der Wielen, Dutch field hockey player

1972 – Jessica Hynes, English actress, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Michael Buettner, Australian rugby league player and official

1973 – Silvia Corzo, Colombian lawyer and journalist

1973 – Edge, Canadian wrestler and actor

1973 – Michael Oakes, English footballer and manager

1973 – Raci Şaşmaz, Turkish actor, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Xhavit Bajrami, Albanian-Swiss kick-boxer

1975 – Ian D'Sa, English-Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (Billy Talent)

1975 – Marco Scutaro, Venezuelan baseball player

1976 – Stephanie Izard, American chef

1976 – Stern John, Trinidadian footballer

1976 – Ümit Özat, Turkish footballer and manager

1976 – Maurice Taylor, American basketball player

1978 – Martin Dossett, American football player

1978 – Matthew Morrison, American singer-songwriter and actor

1978 – Daniel Poulter, English physician and politician

1978 – Amanda Swafford, American model

1978 – Derren Witcombe, New Zealand rugby player and cricketer

1979 – Jason Bartlett, American baseball player

1980 – Choi Hong-man, South Korean wrestler and mixed martial artist

1980 – Kareem Rush, American basketball player

1980 – Rich Alvarez, Filipino-Japanese basketball player

1981 – Joshua Jay, American magician and author

1981 – Jun Ji-hyun, South Korean model and actress

1981 – Ayaka Kimura, Japanese singer and actress

1981 – Ian Snell, American baseball player

1981 – Ivanka Trump, American model and businesswoman

1982 – Stalley, American rapper

1982 – Andy Greene, American ice hockey player

1982 – Manny Parra, American baseball player

1983 – Trent Edwards, American football player

1983 – Iain Hume, Scottish-Canadian footballer

1983 – Maor Melikson, Israeli footballer

1984 – Eva Marcille, American model and actress

1984 – David Mooney, Irish footballer

1984 – Isaac Ross, New Zealand rugby player

1984 – Tyson Strachan, Canadian ice hockey player

1985 – Ragnar Klavan, Estonian footballer

1986 – Thomas Morgenstern, Austrian ski jumper

1986 – Keisuke Sohma, Japanese actor

1987 – Ali Riley, New Zealand footballer

1987 – Danielle Fong, Canadian entrepreneur, co-founder and Chief Scientist of LightSail Energy

1988 – Janel Parrish, American actress and singer

1989 – Ashley Barnes, Austrian-English footballer

1989 – Nastia Liukin, Russian-American gymnast and actress

1989 – Vanessa White, English singer-songwriter and dancer

1990 – Suwaibou Sanneh, Gambian sprinter

1992 – Matt Parcell, Australian rugby league player

1992 – Camila Silva, Chilean tennis player

1993 – Marcus Mariota, American football player

1994 – Mia Eklund, Finnish tennis player

1996 – Devin Booker, American basketball player

Deaths

1459 – Poggio Bracciolini, Italian scholar and translator (b. 1380)

1522 – Jean Mouton, French composer and educator (b. 1459)

1553 – Jacob Sturm von Sturmeck, German politician (b. 1489)

1602 – Jean-Jacques Boissard, French poet and illustrator (b. 1528)

1611 – Charles IX of Sweden (b. 1550)

1626 – Willebrord Snell, Dutch astronomer and mathematician (b. 1580)

1632 – Henri II de Montmorency, French admiral and politician (b. 1595)

1654 – Emperor Go-Kōmyō of Japan (b. 1633)

1660 – Ernest August, Duke of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Augustenburg (d. 1731)

1680 – Antoinette Bourignon, French-Flemish mystic (b. 1616)

1685 – Michel Le Tellier, French lawyer and politician, French Secretary of State for War (b. 1603)

1730 – Nedîm, Turkish poet (b. 1681)

1757 – Osman III, Ottoman sultan (b. 1699)

1757 – Edward Vernon, English admiral and politician (b. 1684)

1809 – William Cavendish-Bentinck, 3rd Duke of Portland, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1738)

1816 – Frederick I of Württemberg (b. 1754)

1842 – Allan Cunningham, Scottish author and poet (b. 1784)

1853 – Pietro Raimondi, Italian composer (b. 1786)

1883 – Dayananda Saraswati, Indian philosopher and scholar (b. 1824)

1883 – Robert Volkmann, German pianist and composer (b. 1815)

1893 – John Abbott, Canadian lawyer and politician, 3rd Prime Minister of Canada (b. 1821)

1894 – Honoré Mercier, Canadian lawyer and politician, 9th Premier of Quebec (b. 1840)

1896 – Carol Benesch, Czech architect, designed Peleș Castle (b. 1822)

1899 – William H. Webb, American shipbuilder and philanthropist (b. 1816)

1910 – Henry Dunant, Swiss activist, founded the Red Cross, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1828)

1912 – Alejandro Gorostiaga, Chilean colonel (b. 1840)

1912 – James S. Sherman, American lawyer and politician, 27th Vice President of the United States (b. 1855)

1915 – Charles Tupper, Canadian physician, lawyer, and politician, 6th Prime Minister of Canada (b. 1821)

1917 – Talbot Mercer Papineau, Canadian lawyer and soldier (b. 1883)

1919 – Ella Wheeler Wilcox, American author and poet (b. 1850)

1923 – Bonar Law, Canadian-English banker and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1858)

1933 – Svend Kornbeck, Danish actor (b. 1869)

1942 – Walter Buckmaster, English polo player and stockbroker, co-founded Buckmaster & Moore (b. 1872)

1957 – Fred Beebe, American baseball player and coach (b. 1880)

1961 – Luigi Einaudi, Italian economist and politician, 2nd President of the Italian Republic (b. 1874)

1963 – U. Muthuramalingam Thevar, Indian lawyer and politician (b. 1908)

1965 – Arthur M. Schlesinger, Sr., American historian and author (b. 1888)

1966 – Yiorgos Theotokas, Greek author and playwright (b. 1906)

1968 – Ramon Novarro, Mexican-American actor, singer, and director (b. 1899)

1968 – Conrad Richter, American journalist and novelist (b. 1890)

1968 – Rose Wilder Lane, American journalist and author (b. 1886)

1973 – Ants Lauter, Estonian actor and director (b. 1894)

1974 – Begum Akhtar, Indian singer and actress (b. 1914)

1975 – Gustav Ludwig Hertz, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1887)

1979 – Rachele Mussolini, Italian wife of Benito Mussolini (b. 1890)

1979 – Barnes Wallis, English scientist and engineer, invented the Bouncing bomb (b. 1887)

1982 – Iryna Vilde, Ukrainian author and educator (b. 1907)

1985 – Kirby Grant, American actor and singer (b. 1911)

1987 – Joseph Campbell, American mythologist, scholar, and author (b. 1904)

1988 – T. Hee, American animator and screenwriter (b. 1911)

1990 – V. Shantaram, Indian actor, director, and producer (b. 1901)

1992 – Joan Mitchell, American painter (b. 1925)

1993 – Paul Grégoire, Canadian cardinal (b. 1911)

1996 – John Young, Scottish actor (b. 1916)

1997 – Samuel Fuller, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1912)

1999 – Maigonis Valdmanis, Latvian basketball player (b. 1933)

2000 – Steve Allen, American actor, television personality, game show panelist, and talk show host (b. 1921)

2002 – Juan Antonio Bardem, Spanish actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1922)

2002 – Aliki Diplarakou, Greek model and actress (b. 1912)

2002 – Jam Master Jay, American rapper and producer (Run–D.M.C.) (b. 1965)

2003 – Steve O'Rourke, English race car driver and manager (b. 1940)

2004 – Phyllis Frost, Australian philanthropist, founded Keep Australia Beautiful (b. 1917)

2004 – Peggy Ryan, American actress and dancer (b. 1924)

2005 – Al López, American baseball player and manager (b. 1908)

2005 – Shamsher Singh Sheri, Indian politician (b. 1942)

2006 – Clifford Geertz, American anthropologist and author (b. 1926)

2006 – Junji Kinoshita, Japanese playwright and scholar (b. 1914)

2007 – Washoe, American chimpanzee (b. 1965)

2007 – Robert Goulet, American actor and singer (b. 1933)

2007 – Linda S. Stein, American businesswoman and manager (b. 1945)

2007 – John Woodruff, American runner and colonel (b. 1915)

2008 – Pedro Pompilio, Argentinian businessman (b. 1950)

2009 – Claude Lévi-Strauss, French anthropologist and ethnologist (b. 1908)

2010 – Harry Mulisch, Dutch author, poet, and playwright (b. 1927)

2012 – Franck Biancheri, French politician (b. 1961)

2012 – Samina Raja, Pakistani poet and educator (b. 1961)

2012 – Dan Tieman, American basketball player and coach (b. 1940)

2013 – Bill Currie, American baseball player (b. 1928)

2013 – Pete Haycock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1951)

2013 – Michael Palmer, American physician and author (b. 1942)

2013 – Frank Wess, American saxophonist and flute player (b. 1922)

2014 – Elijah Malok Aleng, Sudanese general and politician (b. 1937)

2014 – Renée Asherson, English actress (b. 1915)

2014 – Juan Flavier, Filipino physician and politician (b. 1935)

2014 – Ida Elizabeth Osbourne, Australian actress and radio host (b. 1916)

2014 – Bob Geigel, American wrestler and promoter (b. 1924)

2014 – Thomas Menino, American businessman and politician, 53rd Mayor of Boston (b. 1942)

2015 – Mel Daniels, American basketball player and coach (b. 1944)

2015 – Al Molinaro, American actor (b. 1919)

2015 – Sinan Şamil Sam, Turkish boxer (b. 1974)

2015 – Norm Siebern, American baseball player and scout (b. 1933)