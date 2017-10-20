This day in history (Oct. 22)

4004 BC – The world was created at approximately six o'clock in the evening, according to the Ussher chronology.

362 – The temple of Apollo at Daphne, outside Antioch, is destroyed in a mysterious fire.

451 – The Council of Chalcedon adopts the Chalcedonian Creed regarding the divine and human nature of Jesus Christ.

794 – Emperor Kanmu relocates the Japanese capital to Heiankyo (now Kyoto).

906 – Ahmad ibn Kayghalagh leads a raid against the Byzantine Empire from Tarsus. He reaches the Halys River and takes 4,000–5,000 captives.[1]

1383 – The 1383–85 Crisis in Portugal: King Fernando dies without a male heir to the Portuguese throne, sparking a period of civil war and disorder.

1575 – Foundation of Aguascalientes.

1633 – Battle of Liaoluo Bay: The Ming dynasty defeats the Dutch East India Company.

1707 – Scilly naval disaster: four British Royal Navy ships run aground near the Isles of Scilly because of faulty navigation. Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell and thousands of sailors drown.

1730 – Construction of the Ladoga Canal is completed.

1746 – The College of New Jersey (later renamed Princeton University) receives its charter.

1777 – American Revolutionary War: American defenders of Fort Mercer on the Delaware River repulse repeated Hessian attacks in the Battle of Red Bank.

1784 – Russia founds a colony on Kodiak Island, Alaska.

1790 – Warriors of the Miami people under Chief Little Turtle defeat United States troops under General Josiah Harmar at the site of present-day Fort Wayne, Indiana, in the Northwest Indian War.

1797 – André-Jacques Garnerin makes the first recorded parachute jump from one thousand meters (3,200 feet) above Paris.

1836 – Sam Houston is inaugurated as the first President of the Republic of Texas.

1844 – The Great Anticipation: Millerites, followers of William Miller, anticipate the end of the world in conjunction with the Second Advent of Christ. The following day became known as the Great Disappointment.

1859 – Spain declares war on Morocco.

1866 – A plebiscite ratifies the annexion of Veneto and Mantua to Italy, which had occurred three days before, on October 19.

1875 – First telegraphic connection in Argentina.

1877 – The Blantyre mining disaster in Scotland kills 207 miners.

1878 – The first rugby match under floodlights takes place in Salford, between Broughton and Swinton.

1879 – Using a filament of carbonized thread, Thomas Edison tests the first practical electric incandescent light bulb (it lasted 13½ hours before burning out).

1883 – The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City opens with a performance of Gounod's Faust.

1884 – The Royal Observatory in Britain is adopted as the prime meridian of longitude by the International Meridian Conference.

1895 – In Paris an express train derails after overrunning the buffer stop, crossing almost 30 metres (100 ft) of concourse before crashing through a wall and falling 10 metres (33 ft) to the road below.

1907 – Panic of 1907: A run on the stock of the Knickerbocker Trust Company sets events in motion that will lead to a depression.

1910 – Dr. Crippen is convicted at the Old Bailey of poisoning his wife and is subsequently hanged at Pentonville Prison in London.

1923 – The royalist Leonardopoulos–Gargalidis coup d'état attempt fails in Greece, discrediting the monarchy and paving the way for the establishment of the Second Hellenic Republic.

1927 – Nikola Tesla introduces six new inventions including single-phase electric power.

1928 – Phi Sigma Alpha fraternity is founded at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus.

1934 – In East Liverpool, Ohio, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents shoot and kill notorious bank robber Pretty Boy Floyd.

1941 – World War II: French resistance member Guy Môquet and 29 other hostages are executed by the Germans in retaliation for the death of a German officer.

1943 – World War II: in the Second firestorm raid on Germany, the Royal Air Force conducts an air raid on the town of Kassel, killing 10,000 and rendering 150,000 homeless.

1946 – Soviet Operation Osoaviakhim takes place, recruiting of thousands of military-related technical specialists from the Soviet occupation zone of post-World-War-II Germany for employment in the Soviet Union.

1947 – Kashmir conflict starts, a territorial conflict primarily between India and Pakistan, having started just after the partition of India in 1947.

1957 – Vietnam War: First United States casualties in Vietnam.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: US President John F. Kennedy, after internal counsel from Dwight D. Eisenhower, announces that American reconnaissance planes have discovered Soviet nuclear weapons in Cuba, and that he has ordered a naval "quarantine" of the Communist nation.

1963 – A BAC One-Eleven prototype airliner crashes in UK with the loss of all on board.

1964 – Jean-Paul Sartre is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, but turns down the honor.

1964 – Canada: A Multi-Party Parliamentary Committee selects the design which becomes the new official flag of Canada.

1966 – The Supremes become the first all-female music group to attain a No. 1 selling album (The Supremes A' Go-Go).

1966 – The Soviet Union launches Luna 12.

1968 – Apollo program: Apollo 7 safely splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean after orbiting the Earth 163 times.

1972 – Vietnam War: In Saigon, Henry Kissinger and South Vietnamese President Nguyễn Văn Thiệu meet to discuss a proposed cease-fire that had been worked out between Americans and North Vietnamese in Paris.

1975 – The Soviet unmanned space mission Venera 9 lands on Venus.

1976 – Red Dye No. 4 is banned by the US Food and Drug Administration after it is discovered that it causes tumors in the bladders of dogs.

1978 – Papal inauguration of Pope John Paul II.

1981 – The United States Federal Labor Relations Authority votes to decertify the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO) for its strike the previous August.

1983 – Two correctional officers are killed by inmates at the United States Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois. The incident inspires the Supermax model of prisons.

1999 – Maurice Papon, an official in the Vichy France government during World War II, is jailed for crimes against humanity.

2001 – Grand Theft Auto III was released, popularizing a genre of open-world, action-adventure video games as well as spurring controversy around violence in video games.

2005 – Tropical Storm Alpha forms in the Atlantic Basin, making the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record with 22 named storms.

2006 – A Panama Canal expansion proposal is approved by 77.8% of voters in a National referendum held in Panama.

2007 – Raid on Anuradhapura Air Force Base is carried out by 21 Tamil Tiger commandos. All except one died in this attack. Eight Sri Lanka Air Force planes are destroyed and 10 damaged.

2008 – India launches its first unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan-1.

2013 – The Australian Capital Territory becomes the first Australian jurisdiction to legalize same-sex marriage with the Marriage Equality (Same Sex) Act 2013

2014 – Michael Zehaf-Bibeau attacks the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, killing a soldier and injuring three other people.

2015 – A teacher and a student are killed, and 2 students injured, in an attack at a high school in Trollhättan, Sweden.

Births[edit]

955 – Qian Weijun, king of Wuyue (d. 991)

1071 – William IX, Duke of Aquitaine (d. 1126)

1197 – Juntoku, Japanese emperor (d. 1242)

1511 – Erasmus Reinhold, German astronomer and mathematician (d. 1553)

1592 – Gustav Horn, Count of Pori (d. 1657)

1659 – Georg Ernst Stahl, German chemist and physician (d. 1734)

1689 – John V, Portuguese king (d. 1750)

1701 – Maria Amalia of Austria (d. 1756)

1729 – Johann Reinhold Forster, German pastor and botanist (d. 1798)

1749 – Cornelis van der Aa, Dutch historian and bookseller (d. 1816)

1809 – Volney Howard, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, Texas Attorney General (d. 1889)

1811 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1886)

1818 – Leconte de Lisle, French poet and author (d. 1894)

1821 – Collis Potter Huntington, American businessman (d. 1900)

1832 – August Labitzky, Czech composer and conductor (d. 1903)

1844 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress and manager (d. 1923)

1844 – Louis Riel, Canadian scholar and politician (d. 1885)

1847 – Koos de la Rey, South African general (d. 1914)

1858 – Augusta Victoria of Schleswig-Holstein (d. 1921)

1865 – Kristjan Raud, Estonian painter and illustrator (d. 1943)

1870 – Ivan Bunin, Russian author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1953)

1870 – Lord Alfred Douglas, English author and poet (d. 1945)

1873 – Gustaf John Ramstedt, Finnish linguist and diplomat (d. 1950)

1873 – Rama Tirtha, Indian philosopher and educator (d. 1906)

1875 – David van Embden, Dutch economist and politician (d. 1962)

1878 – Jaan Lattik, Estonian pastor and politician, 9th Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1967)

1881 – Clinton Davisson, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1958)

1881 – Karl Bernhard Zoeppritz, German geophysicist and seismologist (d. 1908)

1882 – Edmund Dulac, French-English illustrator (d. 1953)

1882 – N. C. Wyeth, American painter and illustrator (d. 1945)

1885 – Giovanni Martinelli, Italian tenor and actor (d. 1969)

1886 – Erik Bergman, Swedish minister (d. 1970)

1887 – John Reed, American journalist and poet (d. 1920)

1893 – Ernst Öpik, Estonian astronomer and astrophysicist (d. 1985)

1894 – Mei Lanfang, Chinese actor and singer (d. 1961)

1895 – Johnny Morrison, professional baseball player (d. 1966)

1896 – Charles Glen King, American biochemist and academic (d. 1988)

1900 – Ashfaqulla Khan, Indian activist (d. 1927)

1903 – George Wells Beadle, American geneticist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1989)

1903 – Curly Howard, American comedian and vaudevillian (d. 1952)

1904 – Constance Bennett, American actress, singer, and producer (d. 1965)

1905 – Joseph Kosma, Hungarian-French pianist and composer (d. 1969)

1906 – Kees van Baaren, Dutch composer and educator (d. 1970)

1907 – Jimmie Foxx, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1967)

1908 – John Gould, American journalist and author (d. 2003)

1912 – George N. Leighton, American soldier and judge

1913 – Robert Capa, Hungarian-American photographer and journalist (d. 1954)

1913 – Bảo Đại, Vietnamese emperor (d. 1997)

1913 – Hans-Peter Tschudi, Swiss lawyer and politician, 63rd President of the Swiss Confederation (d. 2002)

1915 – Yitzhak Shamir, Belarusian-Israeli civil servant and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 2012)

1917 – Joan Fontaine, British-American actress (d. 2013)

1918 – Lou Klein, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1976)

1919 – Kathleen Ankers, English-American actress and set designer (d. 2001)

1919 – Doris Lessing, British novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1920 – Timothy Leary, American psychologist and author (d. 1996)

1921 – Georges Brassens, French singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1921 – Alexander Kronrod, Russian mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1986)

1921 – Harald Nugiseks, Estonian sergeant (d. 2014)

1922 – Juan Carlos Lorenzo, Argentinian footballer and manager (d. 2001)

1923 – Bert Trautmann, German footballer and manager (d. 2013)

1925 – Slater Martin, American basketball player and coach (d. 2012)

1925 – Edith Kawelohea McKinzie, Hawaiian genealogist, author, and hula expert (d. 2014)

1925 – Robert Rauschenberg, American painter and illustrator (d. 2008)

1927 – Allan Hendrickse, South African minister and politician (d. 2005)

1928 – Clare Fischer, American pianist, composer and arranger (d. 2012)

1928 – Nelson Pereira dos Santos, Brazilian director, producer, and screenwriter

1929 – Michael Birkett, 2nd Baron Birkett, English director and producer (d. 2015)

1929 – Dory Previn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1929 – Lev Yashin, Russian footballer (d. 1990)

1931 – Ann Rule, American police officer and author (d. 2015)

1933 – Helmut Senekowitsch, Austrian footballer and manager (d. 2007)

1934 – Donald McIntyre, New Zealand opera singer

1936 – John Blashford-Snell, English soldier, author, and explorer

1936 – Peter Cook, English architect and academic

1936 – Jovan Pavlović, Serbian metropolitan (d. 2014)

1937 – Manos Loïzos, Egyptian-Greek composer (d. 1982)

1938 – K. Indrapala, Sri Lankan historian and academic

1938 – Derek Jacobi, English actor

1938 – Christopher Lloyd, American actor, comedian and producer

1939 – Joaquim Chissano, Mozambican politician, 2nd President of Mozambique

1939 – George Cohen, English footballer

1939 – Jean-Pierre Desthuilliers, French poet and critic

1939 – Tony Roberts, American actor and singer

1941 – Ahmet Mete Işıkara, Turkish geophysicist and earthquake scientist (d. 2013)

1941 – Charles Keating, English-American actor (d. 2014)

1942 – Bobby Fuller, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1966)

1942 – Annette Funicello, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1943 – Allen Coage, American-Canadian wrestler and coach (d. 2007)

1943 – Catherine E. Coulson, American actress (d. 2015)

1943 – Jan de Bont, Dutch director, producer, and cinematographer

1943 – Catherine Deneuve, French actress and singer

1943 – Seif Sharif Hamad, Zanzibari politician, 2nd Chief Minister of Zanzibar

1945 – Yvan Ponton, Canadian actor and game show host

1945 – Buzz Potamkin, American director and producer, founded Buzzco Associates (d. 2012)

1945 – Sheila Sherwood, English long jumper

1945 – Michael Stoute, Barbadian-English horse trainer

1945 – Leslie West, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Eddie Brigati, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Claude Charron, Canadian educator and politician

1946 – Kelvin MacKenzie, English journalist

1947 – Raymond Bachand, Canadian lawyer and politician

1947 – Haley Barbour, American lawyer and politician, 62nd Governor of Mississippi

1947 – Deepak Chopra, Indian-American physician and author

1948 – Mike Hendrick, English cricketer, coach, and umpire

1948 – Debbie Macomber, American author

1949 – Stiv Bators, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1990)

1949 – Vasilios Magginas, Greek politician, Greek Minister of Employment (d. 2015)

1949 – Manfred Trojahn, German flute player, composer, and conductor

1949 – Arsène Wenger, French footballer and manager

1952 – Julie Dash, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1952 – Jeff Goldblum, American actor and producer

1952 – Greg Hawkes, American rock musician (The Cars)

1954 – Graham Joyce, English author and educator (d. 2014)

1956 – Frank DiPino, American baseball player and coach

1957 – Henry Lauterbach, German jumper

1958 – Bobby Blotzer, American rock drummer (Ratt)

1959 – Arto Salminen, Finnish journalist and author (d. 2005)

1959 – Marc Shaiman, American composer and songwriter

1960 – Darryl Jenifer, American bass player

1960 – Cris Kirkwood, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1961 – Takaaki Ishibashi, Japanese comedian, singer, and actor

1961 – Barbara Potter, American tennis player

1962 – Bob Odenkirk, American actor and comedian

1963 – Brian Boitano, American figure skater

1964 – Mick Hill, English javelin thrower and coach

1964 – Dražen Petrović, Croatian basketball player (d. 1993)

1964 – TobyMac, American singer-songwriter and producer

1965 – Valeria Golino, Italian actress

1965 – John Wesley Harding, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – A. L. Kennedy, Scottish comedian, journalist, and author

1965 – Otis Smith, American football player and coach

1965 – Piotr Wiwczarek, Polish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1966 – Yuri Arbachakov, Russian-Japanese boxer

1967 – Salvatore Di Vittorio, Italian composer and conductor

1967 – Rita Guerra, Portuguese singer

1967 – Oona King, Baroness King of Bow, English academic and politician

1967 – Ulrike Maier, Austrian skier (d. 1994)

1967 – Carlos Mencia, Honduran-American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Ron Tugnutt, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and sportscaster

1968 – Stephanie Cutter, American lawyer and political consultant

1968 – Jay Johnston, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Shelby Lynne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Stéphane Quintal, Canadian ice hockey player

1968 – Shaggy, Jamaican singer-songwriter and DJ

1969 – Héctor Carrasco, Dominican baseball player

1969 – Spike Jonze, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Helmut Lotti, Belgian singer-songwriter

1970 – Winston Bogarde, Dutch footballer

1970 – Amy Redford, American actress, director, and producer

1971 – Amanda Coetzer, South African tennis player

1971 – Kornél Dávid, Hungarian basketball player

1971 – José Manuel Martínez, Spanish runner

1972 – D'Lo Brown, American wrestler and accountant

1972 – Saffron Burrows, English-American actress

1973 – Andrés Palop, Spanish footballer and manager

1973 – Ichiro Suzuki, Japanese baseball player

1973 – Mark van der Zijden, Dutch swimmer

1974 – Tim Kinsella, American singer-songwriter

1974 – Jeff McInnis, American basketball player

1974 – Miroslav Šatan, Slovak ice hockey player

1975 – Martín Cardetti, Argentinian footballer and manager

1975 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, American actor

1975 – Míchel Salgado, Spanish footballer

1976 – Luke Adams, Australian race walker

1976 – Jon Foreman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Dion Glover, American basketball player and coach

1978 – Chaswe Nsofwa, Zambian footballer (d. 2007)

1978 – Owais Shah, Pakistani-English cricketer

1979 – Doni, Brazilian footballer

1980 – Niall Breslin, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and footballer

1980 – Luke O'Donnell, Australian rugby league player

1980 – Sonia Sui, Chinese and Taiwanese model

1981 – Michael Fishman, American actor and producer

1981 – Olivier Pla, French race car driver

1982 – Robinson Canó, Dominican baseball player

1982 – Tim Erfen, German footballer

1982 – Heath Miller, American football player

1982 – Mark Renshaw, Australian cyclist

1983 – Anton Müller, German footballer

1984 – Aleks Marić, Australian basketball player

1985 – Hadise, Belgian-Turkish singer-songwriter and dancer

1985 – Zac Hanson, American singer-songwriter and drummer

1986 – Kenji Ebisawa, Japanese actor

1986 – Kara Lang, Canadian footballer

1986 – Ștefan Radu, Romanian footballer

1986 – Akihiro Sato, Japanese footballer

1987 – Tiki Gelana, Ethiopian runner

1987 – Donny Montell, Lithuanian singer-songwriter

1987 – Park Ha-sun, South Korean actress

1987 – Reen Yu, Taiwanese actress

1988 – Sarah Barrow, English diver

1988 – Parineeti Chopra, Indian actress

1988 – Elena Muhhina, Estonian figure skater

1988 – Aykut Demir, Turkish footballer

1989 – Marco Restrepo, American musician

1989 – Muhammad Wilkerson, American football player

1992 – Sofia Vassilieva, American actress

1992 – 21 Savage, American hip-hop artist

1995 – Saidy Janko, Swiss footballer

1996 – B.I, South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer

Deaths[edit]

726 – Itzamnaaj K'awiil, a Maya ruler of Dos Pilas

741 – Charles Martel, Frankish king (b. 688)

842 – Abo, Japanese prince (b. 792)

1383 – Ferdinand I of Portugal (b. 1345)

1455 – Johannes Brassart, Flemish composer

1493 – James Douglas, 1st Earl of Morton

1521 – Edward Poynings, Lord Deputy to King Henry VII of England (b. 1459)

1565 – Jean Grolier de Servières, French book collector (b. 1479)

1604 – Domingo Báñez, Spanish theologian (b. 1528)

1625 – Kikkawa Hiroie, Japanese daimyo (b. 1561)

1708 – Hermann Witsius, Dutch theologian and academic (b. 1636)

1751 – William IV, Prince of Orange (b. 1711)

1761 – Louis George, Margrave of Baden-Baden (b. 1702)

1755 – Elisha Williams, American minister, academic, and jurist (b. 1694)

1792 – Guillaume Le Gentil, French astronomer (b. 1725)

1847 – Sahle Selassie, Ethiopian ruler (b. 1795)

1853 – Juan Antonio Lavalleja, Uruguayan general and politician, President of Uruguay (b. 1784)

1859 – Louis Spohr, German violinist and composer (b. 1784)

1883 – George Coulthard, Australian cricketer and footballer (b. 1856)

1883 – Thomas Mayne Reid, Irish-American soldier and author (b. 1818)

1885 – Lewis Majendie, English politician (b. 1835)

1891 – Ernst von Fleischl-Marxow, Austrian physiologist and physician (b. 1846)

1906 – Paul Cézanne, French painter (b. 1839)

1914 – Konishiki Yasokichi I, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 17th Yokozuna (b. 1866)

1917 – Bob Fitzsimmons, English-American boxer (b. 1863)

1917 – Charles Pardey Lukis, founder of the Indian Journal of Medical Research and later Director-General of the Indian Medical Service (b. 1857)

1927 – Borisav Stanković, Serbian author (b. 1876)

1928 – Andrew Fisher, Scottish-Australian lawyer and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Australia (b. 1862)

1934 – Pretty Boy Floyd, American gangster (b. 1904)

1935 – Edward Carson, Irish-English lawyer and politician, Attorney General for England and Wales (b. 1854)

1941 – Guy Môquet, French militant (b. 1924)

1952 – Ernst Rüdin, Swiss psychiatrist, geneticist, and eugenicist (b. 1874)

1954 – Jibanananda Das, Bangladeshi-Indian author and poet (b. 1899)

1956 – Hannah Mitchell, English activist (b. 1872)

1959 – George Bouzianis, Greek painter and educator (b. 1885)

1965 – Muriel George, English singer and actress (b. 1883)

1969 – Tommy Edwards, American singer-songwriter (b. 1922)

1973 – Pablo Casals, Catalan cellist and conductor (b. 1876)

1979 – Nadia Boulanger, French composer and educator (b. 1887)

1979 – Mieko Kamiya, Japanese psychiatrist and author (b. 1914)

1982 – Richard Hugo, American poet (b. 1923)

1985 – Viorica Ursuleac, Romanian soprano and educator (b. 1894)

1986 – Jane Dornacker, American actress and singer (b. 1947)

1986 – Thorgeir Stubø, Norwegian guitarist and composer (b. 1943)

1986 – Ye Jianying, Chinese general and politician, Head of State of the People's Republic of China (b. 1897)

1986 – Albert Szent-Györgyi, Hungarian-American physiologist and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1893)

1987 – Lino Ventura, Italian-French actor (b. 1919)

1988 – Cynthia Freeman, American author (b. 1915)

1989 – Ewan MacColl, English singer-songwriter, producer, actor, and playwright (b. 1915)

1989 – Jacob Wetterling, American kidnapping victim (b. 1978)

1990 – Louis Althusser, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (b. 1918)

1991 – Hachiro Kasuga, Japanese singer and actor (b. 1924)

1992 – Red Barber, American sportscaster (b. 1908)

1992 – Cleavon Little, American actor (b. 1939)

1993 – Innes Ireland, English race car driver and engineer (b. 1930)

1995 – Kingsley Amis, English novelist, poet, critic (b. 1922)

1995 – Mary Wickes, American actress and singer (b. 1910)

1997 – Leonid Amalrik, Russian animator, director, and screenwriter (b. 1905)

1998 – Eric Ambler, English author, screenwriter, and producer (b. 1909)

2001 – Helmut Krackowizer, Austrian motorcycle racer and journalist (b. 1922)

2002 – Richard Helms, American intelligence agent and diplomat, 8th Director of Central Intelligence (b. 1913)

2002 – Geraldine of Albania (b. 1915)

2005 – Arman, French-American painter and sculptor (b. 1928)

2005 – Tony Adams, Irish-American actor and producer (b. 1953)

2006 – Arthur Hill, Canadian-American actor (b. 1922)

2007 – Ève Curie, French pianist and journalist (b. 1904)

2009 – Don Lane, American-Australian actor, singer, and talk show host (b. 1933)

2009 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (b. 1926)

2010 – Eio Sakata, Japanese Go player (b. 1920)

2011 – Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabian prince (b. 1930)

2012 – Betty Binns Fletcher, American lawyer and judge (b. 1923)

2012 – Mike Morris, English talk show host (b. 1946)

2012 – Gabrielle Roth, American dancer, singer, and author (b. 1941)

2013 – Marylou Dawes, Canadian pianist and educator (b. 1933)

2013 – Lajos Für, Hungarian historian and politician, Minister of Defence of Hungary (b. 1930)

2013 – William Harrison, American author and screenwriter (b. 1933)

2013 – James Robinson Risner, American general and pilot (b. 1925)

2014 – George Francis, English footballer and soldier (b. 1934)

2014 – John-Roger Hinkins, American religious leader and author (b. 1934)

2014 – Ashok Kumar, Indian director and cinematographer (b. 1941)

2014 – John Postgate, English microbiologist, author, and academic (b. 1922)

2015 – Willem Aantjes, Dutch civil servant and politician (b. 1923)

2015 – Çetin Altan, Turkish journalist and politician (b. 1927)

2015 – Murphy Anderson, American illustrator (b. 1926)

2015 – Arnold Klein, American dermatologist and author (b. 1945)

2015 – Joshua Wheeler, American sergeant (b. 1975)

Holidays and observances[edit]

Christian feast day:

Aaron the Illustrious (Syriac Orthodox Church)

Abercius of Hieropolis

Bertharius

Donatus of Fiesole

Mary Salome

Nunilo and Alodia

Pope John Paul II

October 22 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Earliest day on which Labour Day can fall, while October 28 is the latest; celebrated on the fourth Monday in October (New Zealand)

Earliest day on which Make a Difference Day can fall, while October 28 is the latest; celebrated on the fourth Saturday in October (United States)

Fechner Day (International observance)

International Caps Lock Day

International Stuttering Awareness Day

Jidai Matsuri (Kyoto, Japan)

Wombat Day (Australia)

The day on which Bahá’ís celebrate 200th anniversary of the Birth of Bahá'u'lláh (2017)