This day in history (Oct. 2)

Events

829 – Theophilos succeeds his father Michael II as Byzantine Emperor.

1187 – Siege of Jerusalem: Saladin captures Jerusalem after 88 years of Crusader rule.

1263 – The battle of Largs is fought between Norwegians and Scots.

1470 – A rebellion organised by Richard Neville, 16th Earl of Warwick forces King Edward IV of England to flee to the Netherlands, restoring Henry VI to the throne.

1528 – William Tyndale, the renowned English Reformer and Bible translator published his famous work The Obedience of a Christian Man

1535 – Jacques Cartier discovers the area where Montreal is now located.

1552 – Conquest of Kazan by Ivan the Terrible.

1780 – John André, British Army officer of the American Revolutionary War, is hanged as a spy by American forces.

1789 – George Washington sends proposed Constitutional amendments (The United States Bill of Rights) to the States for ratification.

1814 – Battle of Rancagua: Spanish Royalists troops under Mariano Osorio defeats rebel Chilean forces of Bernardo O'Higgins and José Miguel Carrera.

1835 – The Texas Revolution begins with the Battle of Gonzales: Mexican soldiers attempt to disarm the people of Gonzales, Texas, but encounter stiff resistance from a hastily assembled militia.

1864 – American Civil War: Battle of Saltville: Union forces attack Saltville, Virginia, but are defeated by Confederate troops.

1889 – In Colorado, Nicholas Creede strikes it rich in silver during the last great silver boom of the American Old West.

1919 – U.S. President Woodrow Wilson suffers a massive stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed.

1925 – John Logie Baird performs the first test of a working television system.

1928 – The "Prelature of the Holy Cross and the Work of God", commonly known as Opus Dei, is founded by Josemaría Escrivá.

1937 – Dominican Republic strongman Rafael Trujillo orders the execution of the Haitian population living within the borderlands; approximately 20,000 are killed over the next five days.

1941 – World War II: In Operation Typhoon, Germany begins an all-out offensive against Moscow.

1942 – World War II: Ocean Liner RMS Queen Mary accidentally rams and sinks her own escort ship, HMS Curacoa, off the coast of Ireland, killing 239 crewmen aboard the Curacoa.

1944 – World War II: German troops end the Warsaw Uprising.

1950 – Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz is first published.

1958 – Guinea declares its independence from France.

1959 – The anthology series The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS television.

1967 – Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first African-American justice of United States Supreme Court.

1968 – A peaceful student demonstration in Mexico City culminates in the Tlatelolco massacre by the order of the president, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, to the soldiers of killing unarmed students, hiding the event from the public eye. The 1968 Summer Olympics, hosted in Mexico City, started ten days after the massacre.

1970 – A plane carrying the Wichita State University football team, administrators, and supporters crashes in Colorado killing 31 people.

1980 – Michael Myers becomes the first member of either chamber of Congress to be expelled since the Civil War.

1990 – Xiamen Airlines Flight 8301 is hijacked and lands at Guangzhou, where it crashes into two other airliners on the ground, killing 128.

1992 – The Carandiru massacre takes place after a riot in the Carandiru Penitentiary in São Paulo, Brazil.

1996 – The Electronic Freedom of Information Act Amendments are signed by U.S. President Bill Clinton.

1996 – Aeroperú Flight 603, a Boeing 757, crashes into the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Lima, Peru, killing 70.

2002 – The Beltway sniper attacks begin, extending over three weeks.

2005 – Ethan Allen boating accident: The Ethan Allen tour boat capsizes on Lake George in Upstate New York, killing twenty people.

2006 – Five Amish girls are murdered by Charles Carl Roberts in a shooting at an Amish school in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania before Roberts commits suicide.

2007 – President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea walks across the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea on his way to the second Inter-Korean Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

Births

1452 – Richard III of England (d. 1485)

1470 – Isabella of Aragon, Duchess of Milan (d. 1524)

1538 – Charles Borromeo, Italian cardinal and saint (d. 1584)

1644 – François-Timoléon de Choisy, French historian and author (d. 1724)

1704 – František Tůma, Czech organist and composer (d. 1774)

1718 – Elizabeth Montagu, English author and critic (d. 1800)

1722 – Leopold Widhalm, Austrian instrument maker (d. 1776)

1727 – Ignaz Schiffermüller, Austrian entomologist and academic (d. 1806)

1768 – William Beresford, 1st Viscount Beresford, English general and politician (d. 1854)

1798 – Charles Albert of Sardinia (d. 1849)

1800 – Nat Turner, American slave and uprising leader (d. 1831)

1821 – Alexander P. Stewart, American general (d. 1908)

1824 – Henry C. Lord, American businessman (d. 1884)

1828 – Charles Floquet, French lawyer and politician, 55th Prime Minister of France (d. 1896)

1832 – Edward Burnett Tylor, English anthropologist and academic (d. 1917)

1833 – William Corby, American priest and academic (d. 1897)

1847 – Paul von Hindenburg, Polish-German field marshal and politician, 2nd President of Germany (d. 1934)

1851 – Ferdinand Foch, French field marshal and theorist (d. 1929)

1852 – William Ramsay, Scottish-English chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1916)

1854 – Patrick Geddes, Scottish biologist, sociologist, geographer, and philanthropist (d. 1932)

1869 – Mahatma Gandhi, Indian activist and philosopher (d. 1948)

1871 – Cordell Hull, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 47th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)

1871 – Martha Brookes Hutcheson, American landscaper and author (d. 1959)

1873 – Stephen Warfield Gambrill, American lawyer and politician (d. 1924)

1873 – Pelham Warner, English cricketer and manager (d. 1963)

1879 – Wallace Stevens, American poet and educator (d. 1955)

1882 – Boris Shaposhnikov, Russian colonel (d. 1945)

1883 – Lesley Ashburner, American hurdler (d. 1950)

1883 – Karl von Terzaghi, Czech-American geologist and engineer (d. 1963)

1890 – Groucho Marx, American comedian and actor (d. 1977)

1893 – Leroy Shield, American composer and conductor (d. 1962)

1895 – Ruth Cheney Streeter, American colonel (d. 1990)

1897 – Bud Abbott, American comedian (d. 1974)

1902 – John G. Crommelin, American admiral and politician (d. 1996)

1902 – Leopold Figl, Austrian engineer and politician, 18th Chancellor of Austria (d. 1965)

1904 – Graham Greene, English author, playwright, and critic (d. 1991)

1904 – Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indian academic and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of India (d. 1966)

1905 – Franjo Šeper, Croatian cardinal (d. 1981)

1906 – August Komendant, Estonian-American engineer and academic (d. 1992)

1907 – Víctor Paz Estenssoro, Bolivian politician, 52nd President of Bolivia (d. 2001)

1907 – Alexander R. Todd, Baron Todd, Scottish-English biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1997)

1911 – Jack Finney, American author and playwright (d. 1995)

1912 – Frank Malina, American engineer and painter (d. 1981)

1914 – Jack Parsons, American chemist, occultist, and engineer (d. 1952)

1914 – Bernarr Rainbow, English organist, conductor, and historian (d. 1998)

1915 – Chuck Williams, American author and businessman, founded Williams-Sonoma (d. 2015)

1915 – Chubby Wise, American singer and fiddler (d. 1996)

1917 – Christian de Duve, English-Belgian cytologist and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1917 – Charles Drake, American actor (d. 1994)

1918 – Herb Voland, American actor (d. 1981)

1919 – John W. Duarte, English guitarist and composer (d. 2004)

1919 – Jan Flinterman, Dutch race car driver and pilot (d. 1992)

1921 – Albert Scott Crossfield, American pilot and engineer (d. 2006)

1921 – Robert Runcie, English archbishop (d. 2000)

1925 – Wren Blair, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and manager (d. 2013)

1926 – Jan Morris, English-Welsh historian and author

1928 – George McFarland, American actor (d. 1993)

1928 – Wolfhart Pannenberg, Polish-German theologian and academic (d. 2014)

1929 – Peter Bronfman, Canadian businessman (d. 1996)

1929 – Moses Gunn, American actor (d. 1993)

1929 – Cesare Maestri, Italian mountaineer and author

1929 – Howard Roberts, American guitarist and educator (d. 1992)

1930 – Dave Barrett, Canadian social worker and politician, 26th Premier of British Columbia

1932 – Maury Wills, American baseball player, manager, and sportscaster

1933 – John Gurdon, English biologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1933 – Phill Niblock, American composer and director

1933 – Enn Nõu, Estonian-Swedish author and academic

1933 – Michel Plasson, French conductor

1933 – Dave Somerville, Canadian singer (d. 2015)

1934 – Richard Scott, Baron Scott of Foscote, South African-English lawyer and judge

1934 – Earl Wilson, American baseball player and coach (d. 2005)

1936 – Dick Barnett, American basketball player and educator

1936 – Feliciano Belmonte, Jr., Filipino lawyer and politician, 20th Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines

1936 – Connie Dierking, American basketball player (d. 2013)

1937 – Johnnie Cochran, American lawyer (d. 2005)

1938 – Nick Gravenites, American singer–songwriter and guitarist

1938 – Waheed Murad, Pakistani actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1983)

1938 – Rex Reed, American film critic

1939 – Budhi Kunderan, Indian cricketer (d. 2006)

1941 – Diana Hendry, English poet and author

1942 – Steve Sabol, American director and producer, co-founded NFL Films (d. 2012)

1943 – Anna Ford, English journalist and academic

1943 – Franklin Rosemont, American poet, painter, and historian (d. 2009)

1944 – Vernor Vinge, American computer scientist and author

1945 – Martin Hellman, American cryptographer and academic

1945 – Don McLean, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Sonthi Boonyaratglin, Thai general and politician

1946 – Peter Kellner, English journalist and author

1946 – Jo-El Sonnier, American singer-songwriter and accordion player

1947 – Paul Jackson, English director and producer

1948 – Trevor Brooking, English footballer and manager

1948 – Avery Brooks, American actor and director

1948 – Donna Karan, American fashion designer, founded DKNY

1948 – Siim Kallas, Estonian soldier and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Estonia

1948 – Persis Khambatta, Indian model and actress, Femina Miss India 1965 (d. 1998)

1948 – Chris LeDoux, American singer-songwriter and sculptor (d. 2005)

1949 – Richard Hell, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1949 – Annie Leibovitz, American photographer

1950 – Ian McNeice, English actor

1950 – Mike Rutherford, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1951 – Sting, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor

1952 – Jan Švejnar, Czech-American economist and politician

1953 – Vanessa Bell Armstrong, American singer

1953 – Muhammad Abdul Bari, Bangladeshi-English physicist and academic

1954 – Lorraine Bracco, American actress and producer

1955 – Philip Oakey, English singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1955 – Nancy Rothwell, English physiologist and academic

1956 – Peter Bruce, Scottish chemist and academic

1956 – Freddie Jackson, American singer and pianist

1956 – Viatcheslav Mukhanov, Russian-German cosmologist and physicist

1957 – John Cook, American golfer

1957 – Wade Dooley, English rugby player and police officer

1957 – Dave Faulkner, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Kymberly Herrin, American model and actress

1957 – Kate St John, English singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Robbie Nevil, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1958 – Wayne Toups, American singer-songwriter and accordion player

1960 – Glenn Anderson, Canadian ice hockey player and sportscaster

1960 – Django Bates, English pianist and composer

1960 – Al Connelly, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Johan Lammerts, Dutch cyclist

1960 – Joe Sacco, American journalist and cartoonist

1960 – Tom Schweich, American lawyer and politician, 36th State Auditor of Missouri (d. 2015)

1960 – Dereck Whittenburg, American basketball player and coach

1961 – Jaan Toomik, Estonian director and producer

1962 – James Hunter, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1962 – Aziz M. Osman, Singaporean-Malaysian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Mark Rypien, Canadian-American football player

1963 – Keith Bradshaw, Australian cricketer and accountant

1964 – Dirk Brinkmann, German field hockey player

1964 – Jaanus Kuum, Estonian-Norwegian cyclist (d. 1998)

1965 – Darren Cahill, Australian tennis player and coach

1965 – Tom Moody, Australian cricketer and sportscaster

1967 – Frankie Fredericks, Namibian sprinter

1967 – Bud Gaugh, American drummer

1967 – Gary L. Gregg, American political scientist, author, and academic

1967 – Thomas Muster, Austrian tennis player

1967 – Gillian Welch, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Victoria Derbyshire, English journalist and radio host

1968 – Benjie Paras, Filipino basketball player and actor

1968 – Jeff Martin, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1968 – Jana Novotná, Czech tennis player and sportscaster

1968 – Glen Wesley, Canadian-American ice hockey player and coach

1968 – Kelly Willis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Badly Drawn Boy, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Eddie Guardado, American baseball player and coach

1970 – Patricia O'Callaghan, Canadian soprano and producer

1970 – Kelly Ripa, American actress, producer, and talk show host

1970 – Maribel Verdú, Spanish actress

1971 – Tiffany Darwish, American singer-songwriter and actress

1971 – Jim Root, American guitarist and songwriter

1972 – Aaron McKie, American basketball player and coach

1973 – Proof, American rapper and actor (d. 2006)

1973 – Melissa Harris-Perry, American journalist, author, and educator

1973 – Lene Nystrøm, Norwegian singer-songwriter

1973 – Scott Schoeneweis, American baseball player

1973 – Maria Wetterstrand, Swedish politician

1974 – Adel Ferdosipour, Iranian journalist and sportscaster

1974 – Bjarke Ingels, Danish architect

1974 – Brian Knight, American baseball player and umpire

1974 – Michelle Krusiec, Taiwanese-American actress and producer

1974 – Matthew Nicholson, Australian cricketer

1974 – Mark Porter, New Zealand race car driver (d. 2006)

1974 – Sam Roberts, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – Paul Teutul, Jr., American motorcycle designer, co-founded Orange County Choppers

1974 – Kevin Van De Wege, American firefighter and politician

1975 – Baiba Broka, Latvian politician

1976 – John Thornton, American football player

1978 – Ayumi Hamasaki, Japanese singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1978 – Matthew Hancock, English economist and politician, Minister for the Cabinet Office

1979 – Primož Brezec, Slovenian basketball player

1979 – Francisco Fonseca, Mexican footballer

1979 – Maja Ivarsson, Swedish singer-songwriter

1980 – Shane Andrus, American football player

1981 – Ridzuan Fatah Hasan, Singaporean footballer

1981 – Santi Kolk, Dutch footballer

1981 – Luke Wilkshire, Australian footballer

1982 – Tyson Chandler, American basketball player

1982 – Esra Gümüş, Turkish volleyball player

1982 – George Pettit, Canadian singer-songwriter and bass player

1982 – Gary Wilkinson, American basketball player

1984 – Marion Bartoli, French tennis player

1985 – Çağlar Birinci, Turkish footballer

1985 – Buster Davis, American football player

1985 – Brandon Jackson, American football player

1986 – Camilla Belle, American actress

1987 – Bojana Bobusic, Australian tennis player

1987 – Joe Ingles, Australian basketball player

1987 – Phil Kessel, American ice hockey player

1987 – Joel Reinders, American football player

1987 – Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., American race car driver

1989 – George Christopher Nash, English rower

1990 – Dean Bouzanis, Australian footballer

1991 – Roberto Firmino, Brazilian footballer

1992 – Sirje Roops, Estonian footballer

1993 – Aaro Vainio, Finnish race car driver

1994 – Joana Eidukonytė, Lithuanian tennis player

1995 – Te Maire Martin, New Zealand rugby league player

1995 – Tepai Moeroa, Cook Islands rugby league player

1996 – Tom Trbojevic, Australian rugby league player

1997 – Hana Sugisaki, Japanese actress

Deaths

534 – Athalaric, Italian king (b. 516)

829 – Michael II, Byzantine emperor (b. 770)

939 – Gilbert, Duke of Lorraine (b. 890)

1559 – Jacquet of Mantua, French-Italian composer (b. 1483)

1626 – Diego Sarmiento de Acuña, 1st Count of Gondomar, Spanish academic and diplomat (b. 1567)

1629 – Antonio Cifra, Italian composer (b. 1584)

1629 – Pierre de Bérulle, French cardinal and theologian (b. 1575)

1685 – David Teniers III, Flemish painter (b. 1638)

1708 – Anne Jules de Noailles, French general (b. 1650)

1709 – Ivan Mazepa, Ukrainian diplomat (b. 1639)

1724 – François-Timoléon de Choisy, French historian and author (b. 1644)

1746 – Josiah Burchett, English admiral and politician (b. 1666)

1764 – William Cavendish, 4th Duke of Devonshire, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1720)

1775 – Fukuda Chiyo-ni, Japanese nun and poet (b. 1703)

1780 – John André, English soldier (b. 1750)

1782 – Charles Lee, English-American general (b. 1732)

1786 – Augustus Keppel, 1st Viscount Keppel, English admiral and politician (b. 1725)

1803 – Samuel Adams, American philosopher and politician, 4th Governor of Massachusetts (b. 1722)

1804 – Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot, French engineer (b. 1725)

1850 – Sarah Biffen, English painter (b. 1784)

1853 – François Arago, French mathematician, physicist, astronomer, and politician, 25th Prime Minister of France (b. 1786)

1920 – Max Bruch, German composer and conductor (b. 1838)

1927 – Svante Arrhenius, Swedish physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1859)

1938 – Alexandru Averescu, Romanian field marshal and politician, 24th Prime Minister of Romania (b. 1859)

1938 – André Lagache, French race car driver and engineer (b. 1885)

1947 – P. D. Ouspensky, Russian-English mathematician and philosopher (b. 1878)

1953 – John Marin, American painter (b. 1870)

1955 – Humphrey Barclay, English priest (b. 1882)

1955 – William Orthwein, American swimmer and water polo player (b. 1881)

1962 – Boris Yakovlevich Bukreev, Russian mathematician and author (b. 1859)

1968 – Marcel Duchamp, French painter and sculptor (b. 1887)

1971 – Jessie Arms Botke, American painter (b. 1883)

1971 – Bola de Nieve, Cuban-Mexican singer-songwriter and pianist (b. 1911)

1973 – Paul Hartman, American actor and dancer (b. 1904)

1973 – Paavo Nurmi, Finnish runner (b. 1897)

1974 – Vasily Shukshin, Russian actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1929)

1975 – K. Kamaraj, Indian lawyer and politician (b. 1903)

1981 – Harry Golden, American journalist and author (b. 1902)

1981 – Hazel Scott, Trinidadian-American activist, actress, and musician (b. 1920)

1985 – Rock Hudson, American actor (b. 1925)

1987 – Madeleine Carroll, English-American actress (b. 1906)

1987 – Peter Medawar, Brazilian-English biologist and zoologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1915)

1988 – Alec Issigonis, Greek-English car designer, designed the Mini (b. 1906)

1989 – Aarne Viisimaa, Estonian tenor and director (b. 1898)

1991 – Hazen Argue, Canadian politician (b. 1921)

1991 – Demetrios I of Constantinople (b. 1914)

1994 – Harriet Nelson, American actress and singer (b. 1909)

1996 – Robert Bourassa, Canadian lawyer and politician, 22nd Premier of Quebec (b. 1933)

1996 – Andrey Lukanov, Bulgarian lawyer and politician, 40th Prime Minister of Bulgaria (b. 1938)

1998 – Gene Autry, American actor, singer, and guitarist (b. 1907)

1998 – Olivier Gendebien, Belgian race car driver (b. 1924)

1998 – Sanjaasürengiin Zorig, Mongolian academic and politician (b. 1962)

1999 – Heinz G. Konsalik, German journalist and author (b. 1921)

2001 – Franz Biebl, German composer and academic (b. 1906)

2002 – Heinz von Foerster, Austrian-American physicist and philosopher (b. 1911)

2003 – John Thomas Dunlop, American scholar and politician, 14th United States Secretary of Labor (b. 1914)

2005 – Nipsey Russell, American comedian and actor (b. 1918)

2005 – August Wilson, American author and playwright (b. 1945)

2006 – Helen Chenoweth-Hage, American politician (b. 1938)

2006 – Tamara Dobson, American actress (b. 1947)

2006 – Paul Halmos, Hungarian-American mathematician (b. 1916)

2007 – Tex Coulter, American football player (b. 1924)

2007 – Christopher Derrick, English author and critic (b. 1921)

2007 – George Grizzard, American actor (b. 1928)

2007 – Princess Katherine of Greece and Denmark (b. 1913)

2007 – Dan Keating, Irish Republican Army volunteer (b. 1902)

2007 – Tawn Mastrey, American radio host and producer (b. 1954)

2010 – Kwa Geok Choo, Singaporean lawyer and scholar (b. 1920)

2011 – Peter L. Benson, American psychologist and academic (b. 1946)

2012 – Nguyễn Chí Thiện, Vietnamese-American poet and activist (b. 1939)

2012 – Mohammed Mushaima, Bahraini activist (b. 1988)

2012 – Charles Roach, Trinidadian-Canadian lawyer and activist (b. 1933)

2012 – J. Philippe Rushton, English-Canadian psychologist, theorist, academic (b. 1943)

2012 – Big Jim Sullivan, English guitarist (b. 1941)

2013 – Gottfried Fischer, German psychologist, therapist, and academic (b. 1944)

2013 – Herman Hugg, American painter and sculptor (b. 1921)

2013 – Jonathan Kaufer, American director and screenwriter (b. 1955)

2013 – Abraham Nemeth, American mathematician and academic (b. 1918)

2013 – Kaare Ørnung, Norwegian pianist and educator (b. 1931)

2014 – Robert Flower, Australian footballer (b. 1955)

2014 – Vaughn O. Lang, American general (b. 1927)

2014 – Frederic Tamler Sommers, American philosopher and academic (b. 1923)

2015 – Eric Arturo Delvalle, Panamanian lawyer and politician, President of Panama (b. 1937)

2015 – Brian Friel, Irish author, playwright, and director (b. 1929)

2015 – Rodolfo Frigeri, Argentinian economist and politician, Argentinian Minister of Finance (b. 1942)

2015 – Coleridge Goode, Jamaican-English bassist and composer (b. 1914)

2015 – James Mutende, Ugandan veterinarian, economist, politician (b. 1962)

2015 – Johnny Paton, Scottish footballer, coach, and manager (b. 1923)