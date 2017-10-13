This Day in History (Oct. 15)
Events
1066 – Edgar the Ætheling is proclaimed King of England, but is never crowned. He reigns until 10 December 1066.
1211 – Battle of the Rhyndacus: The Latin emperor Henry of Flanders defeats the Nicaean emperor Theodore I Laskaris.
1529 – The Siege of Vienna ends as the Austrians rout the invading Turks, turning the tide against almost a century of unchecked conquest throughout eastern and central Europe by the Ottoman Empire.
1582 – Pope Gregory XIII implements the Gregorian calendar. In Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain, October 4 of this year is followed directly by October 15.
1764 – Edward Gibbon observes a group of friars singing in the ruined Temple of Jupiter in Rome, which inspires him to begin work on The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.
1783 – The Montgolfier brothers' hot air balloon (tethered) makes the first human ascent, piloted by Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier.
1793 – Queen Marie Antoinette of France is tried and convicted in a swift, pre-determined trial in the Palais de Justice, Paris, and condemned to death the following day.
1815 – Emperor Napoleon I begins his exile on Saint Helena in the Atlantic Ocean.
1863 – American Civil War: The H. L. Hunley, the first submarine to sink a ship, sinks during a test, killing its inventor, Horace L. Hunley.
1864 – American Civil War: The Battle of Glasgow is fought, resulting in the surrender of Glasgow, Missouri and its Union garrison, to the Confederacy.
1878 – The Edison Electric Light Company begins operation.
1888 – The "From Hell" letter allegedly sent by Jack the Ripper is received by investigators.
1894 – The Dreyfus affair: Alfred Dreyfus is arrested for spying.
1904 – The Russian Baltic Fleet leaves Reval, Estonia for Port Arthur during the Russo-Japanese War.
1910 – Airship America is launched from New Jersey in the first attempt to cross the Atlantic by a powered aircraft.
1917 – World War I: At Vincennes outside Paris, Dutch dancer Mata Hari is executed by firing squad for spying for the German Empire.
1923 – The German Rentenmark is introduced in Germany to counter hyperinflation in the Weimar Republic.
1928 – The airship, Graf Zeppelin completes its first trans-Atlantic flight, landing at Lakehurst, New Jersey, United States.
1932 – Tata Airlines (later to become Air India) makes its first flight.
1934 – The Soviet Republic of China collapses when Chiang Kai-shek's National Revolutionary Army successfully encircles Ruijin, forcing the fleeing Communists to begin the Long March.
1939 – The New York Municipal Airport (later renamed LaGuardia Airport) is dedicated.
1940 – The President of Catalonia, Lluís Companys, is executed by the Spanish dictatorship of Francisco Franco, making him the only European president to have been executed.
1944 – The Arrow Cross Party (very similar to Hitler's NSDAP (Nazi party)) takes power in Hungary.
1945 – World War II: The former premier of Vichy France Pierre Laval is shot by a firing squad for treason.
1951 – Mexican chemist Luis E. Miramontes conducts the very last step of the first synthesis of norethisterone, the progestin that would later be used in one of the first three oral contraceptives.
1951 – The first episode of I Love Lucy, an American television sitcom starring Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, and William Frawley, airs on the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS).
1953 – British nuclear test Totem 1 is detonated at Emu Field, South Australia.
1954 – Hurricane Hazel devastates the eastern seaboard of North America, killing 95 and causing massive floods as far north as Toronto. As a Category 4 upon landfall, it is the strongest storm on record to strike as far south as North Carolina.
1956 – Fortran, the first modern computer language, is shared with the coding community for the first time.
1965 – Vietnam War: The Catholic Worker Movement stages an anti-war rally in Manhattan including a public burning of a draft card; the first such act to result in arrest under a new amendment to the Selective Service Act.
1966 – The Black Panther Party is created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale.
1969 – Vietnam War; The Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam is held in Washington D.C. and across the US. Over two million demonstrate nationally; about 250,000 in Washington D.C..
1970 – Thirty-five construction workers are killed when a section of the new West Gate Bridge in Melbourne collapses.
1979 – Black Monday in Malta. The building of the Times of Malta, the residence of the opposition leader Eddie Fenech Adami and several Nationalist Party clubs are ransacked and destroyed by supporters of the Malta Labour Party.
1989 – Wayne Gretzky becomes the all-time leading points scorer in the NHL.
1990 – Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to lessen Cold War tensions and open up his nation.
1991 – The "Oh-My-God particle", an ultra-high-energy cosmic ray measured at 40,000,000 times that of the highest energy protons produced in a particle accelerator is observed at the University of Utah HiRes observatory in Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.
1995 – Marco Campos is killed in an accident in an International Formula 3000 race at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours circuit, making him the only driver ever killed in the International Formula 3000 series.
1997 – The first supersonic land speed record is set by Andy Green in ThrustSSC (United Kingdom), 50 years and one day after Chuck Yeager first broke the sound barrier in the Earth's atmosphere.
1997 – The Cassini probe launches from Cape Canaveral on its way to Saturn.
2001 – NASA's Galileo spacecraft passes within 112 miles of Jupiter's moon Io.
2003 – China launches Shenzhou 5, its first manned space mission.
2005 – A riot in Toledo, Ohio breaks out during a National Socialist/Neo-Nazi protest; over 100 are arrested.
2006 – Kiholo Bay earthquake: A magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocks Hawaii, causing property damage, injuries, landslides, power outages, and the closure of Honolulu International Airport.
2007 – Seventeen activists in New Zealand are arrested in the country's first post-9/11 anti-terrorism raids.
2008 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes down 733.08 points, or 7.87%, the second worst day in the Dow's history based on a percentage drop.
2011 – The 2011 Global Protests occur.
2013 – A 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes the Philippines, resulting in more than 215 deaths.
Births
99 BC – Lucretius, Roman poet and philosopher (d. 55 BCE)
70 BC – Virgil, Roman poet (d. 19 BC)
1218 – Hulagu Khan, Mongol ruler (d. 1265)
1265 – Temür Khan, Emperor Chengzong of Yuan (d. 1307)
1440 – Henry III, Landgrave of Upper Hesse, German noble (d. 1483)
1471 – Konrad Mutian, German epigrammatist and academic (d. 1526)
1542 – Akbar, Mughal emperor (d. 1605)
1561 – Richard Field, English cathedral dean (d. 1616)
1564 – Henry Julius, Duke of Brunswick-Lüneburg (d. 1613)
1599 – Cornelis de Graeff, Dutch mayor and regent of Amsterdam (d. 1664)
1608 – Evangelista Torricelli, Italian physicist and mathematician (d. 1647)
1622 – Magnus Gabriel De la Gardie, Swedish statesman and military man (d. 1686)
1686 – Allan Ramsay, Scottish poet and playwright (d. 1758)
1701 – Marie-Marguerite d'Youville, Canadian nun and saint, founded Grey Nuns (d. 1771)
1711 – Elisabeth Therese of Lorraine (d. 1741)
1762 – Samuel Adams Holyoke, American composer and educator (d. 1820)
1767 – Gabriel Richard, French-born American Roman Catholic priest, missionary, educator, and politician (d. 1832)
1784 – Thomas Robert Bugeaud, French general and politician, Governor-General of Algeria (d. 1849)
1785 – José Miguel Carrera, Chilean general and politician (d. 1821)
1789 – William Christopher Zeise, Danish chemist who prepared Zeise's salt, one of the first organometallic compounds (d. 1847)
1814 – Mikhail Lermontov, Russian author, poet, and painter (d. 1841)
1816 – John Robertson, English-Australian politician, 5th Premier of New South Wales (d. 1891)
1818 – Alexander Dreyschock, Czech pianist and composer (d. 1869)
1825 – Marie of Prussia (d. 1889)
1829 – Asaph Hall, American astronomer and academic (d. 1907)
1833 – John Alexander MacPherson, Australian politician, 7th Premier of Victoria (d. 1894)
1836 – James Tissot, French painter and illustrator (d. 1902)
1840 – Honoré Mercier, Canadian journalist, lawyer, and politician, 9th Premier of Quebec (d. 1894)
1844 – Friedrich Nietzsche, German composer, poet, and philosopher (d. 1900)
1858 – John L. Sullivan, American boxer, actor, and journalist (d. 1918)
1865 – Charles W. Clark, American singer and educator (d. 1925)
1872 – Wilhelm Miklas, Austrian educator and politician, 3rd President of Austria (d. 1956)
1872 – August Nilsson, Swedish pole vaulter, shot putter, and tug of war competitor (d. 1921)
1874 – Alfred, Hereditary Prince of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha (d. 1899)
1878 – Paul Reynaud, French lawyer and politician, 118th Prime Minister of France (d. 1966)
1879 – Jane Darwell, American actress (d. 1967)
1881 – P. G. Wodehouse, English novelist and playwright (d. 1975)
1882 – Charley O'Leary, American baseball player and coach (d. 1941)
1884 – Archibald Hoxsey, American pilot (d. 1910)
1887 – Frederick Fleet, English sailor (d. 1965)
1888 – S. S. Van Dine, American author and critic (d. 1939)
1890 – Álvaro de Campos, Portuguese poet and engineer (d. 1935)
1893 – Carol II of Romania (d. 1953)
1894 – Moshe Sharett, Ukrainian-Israeli lieutenant and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Israel (d. 1965)
1897 – Johannes Sikkar, Estonian soldier and politician, Prime Minister of Estonia in exile (d. 1960)
1899 – Adolf Brudes, Polish-German race car driver (d. 1986)
1900 – Mervyn LeRoy, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1987)
1901 – Enrique Jardiel Poncela, Spanish playwright and novelist (d. 1952)
1905 – C. P. Snow, English chemist and author (d. 1980)
1906 – Hiram Fong, American soldier and politician (d. 2004)
1906 – Alicia Patterson, American journalist and publisher, co-founded Newsday (d. 1963)
1906 – Victoria Spivey, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1976)
1907 – Varian Fry, American journalist and author (d. 1967)
1908 – Herman Chittison, American pianist (d. 1967)
1908 – John Kenneth Galbraith, Canadian-American economist and diplomat, 7th United States Ambassador to India (d. 2006)
1909 – Jesse L. Greenstein, American astronomer and academic (d. 2002)
1909 – Robert Trout, American journalist (d. 2000)
1910 – Edwin O. Reischauer, Japanese-American scholar and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Japan (d. 1990)
1912 – Nellie Lutcher, American singer and pianist (d. 2007)
1913 – Wolfgang Lüth, German commander (d. 1945)
1914 – Mohammed Zahir Shah, Afghan king (d. 2007)
1916 – Al Killian, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 2007)
1916 – George Turner, Australian author and critic (d. 1997)
1917 – Jan Miner, American actress (d. 2004)
1917 – Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., American historian and critic (d. 2007)
1917 – Paul Tanner, American trombonist and educator (d. 2013)
1919 – Malcolm Ross, American captain, balloonist, and physicist (d. 1985)
1919 – Chuck Stevenson, American race car driver (d. 1995)
1920 – Chris Economaki, American sportscaster and actor (d. 2012)
1920 – Patricia Jessel, Hong Kong-English actress (d. 1968)
1920 – Mario Puzo, American author and screenwriter (d. 1999)
1920 – Henri Verneuil, Turkish-French director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2002)
1921 – Angelica Rozeanu, Romanian-Israeli table tennis player (d. 2006)
1922 – Agustina Bessa-Luís, Portuguese author
1922 – Preben Munthe, Norwegian economist and politician, State Conciliator of Norway (d. 2013)
1922 – William Y. Thompson, American historian and author (d. 2013)
1923 – Italo Calvino, Italian novelist, short story writer, and journalist (d. 1985)
1923 – Antonio Fontán, Spanish journalist and politician (d. 2010)
1923 – Eugene Patterson, American journalist and activist (d. 2013)
1924 – Marguerite Andersen, German-Canadian author and educator
1924 – Lee Iacocca, American businessman and author
1924 – Warren Miller, American director and screenwriter
1925 – Mickey Baker, American-French guitarist (d. 2012)
1925 – Aurora Bautista, Spanish actress (d. 2012)
1925 – Tony Hart, English painter and television host (d. 2009)
1926 – James E. Akins, American soldier and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Saudi Arabia (d. 2010)
1926 – Agustín García Calvo, Spanish philosopher and poet (d. 2012)
1926 – Michel Foucault, French historian and philosopher (d. 1984)
1926 – Ed McBain, American author and screenwriter (d. 2005)
1926 – Jean Peters, American actress (d. 2000)
1926 – Karl Richter, German organist and conductor (d. 1981)
1927 – B. S. Abdur Rahman, Indian businessman and philanthropist (d. 2015)
1929 – Will Insley, American painter and architect (b. 1929)
1930 – FM-2030, Belgian-Iranian basketball player, philosopher and diplomat (d. 2000)
1931 – Freddy Cole, American singer and pianist
1931 – Gail Harris, American baseball player and coach (d. 2012)
1931 – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Indian engineer, academic, and politician, 11th President of India (d. 2015)
1931 – Pauline Perry, Baroness Perry of Southwark, English academic and politician
1932 – Jaan Rääts, Estonian guitarist and composer
1933 – Nicky Barnes, American drug lord
1934 – Alan Elsdon, English trumpet player (d. 2016)
1934 – N. Ramani, Indian flute player (d. 2015)
1935 – Barry McGuire, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1935 – Dick McTaggart, Scottish boxer
1935 – Bobby Morrow, American sprinter
1935 – Willie O'Ree, Canadian ice hockey player
1936 – Michel Aumont, French actor
1936 – Robert Baden-Powell, 3rd Baron Baden-Powell, South African-English businessman
1937 – Linda Lavin, American actress and singer
1938 – Marv Johnson, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1993)
1938 – Brice Marden, American painter
1938 – Robert Ward, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2008)
1940 – Tommy Bishop, English rugby league player and coach
1940 – Peter C. Doherty, Australian surgeon and immunologist, Nobel Prize laureate
1941 – Roy Masters, Australian rugby league coach, journalist, and author
1942 – Hilo Chen, Taiwanese-American painter
1942 – Harold W. Gehman, Jr., American admiral
1942 – Don Stevenson, American singer-songwriter and drummer
1943 – Penny Marshall, American actress, director, and producer
1944 – Sali Berisha, Albanian cardiologist and politician, 2nd President of Albania
1944 – A. Chandranehru, Sri Lankan Tamil merchant seaman and politician (d. 2005)
1944 – Haim Saban, Egyptian-American businessman, co-founded Saban Entertainment
1944 – David Trimble, Northern Irish lawyer and politician, 3rd First Minister of Northern Ireland, Nobel Prize laureate
1945 – Steve Camacho, Guyanese cricketer (d. 2015)
1945 – Antonio Cañizares Llovera, Spanish cardinal
1945 – Neophyte of Bulgaria, Bulgarian patriarch
1945 – Jim Palmer, American baseball player and sportscaster
1946 – Victor Banerjee, Indian actor and director
1946 – Richard Carpenter, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1946 – Palle Danielsson, Swedish bassist and composer
1946 – Stewart Stevenson, Scottish engineer and politician, Minister for Environment and Climate Change
1947 – Hümeyra, Turkish singer-songwriter and actress
1947 – Jaroslav Erno Šedivý, Czech drummer
1948 – Renato Corona, Filipino lawyer and jurist, 23rd Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines (d. 2016)
1948 – Chris de Burgh, Argentinian singer-songwriter and pianist
1949 – Laurie McBain, American author
1949 – Prannoy Roy, Indian journalist, economist, and broadcaster, founded NDTV
1950 – Candida Royalle, American porn actress, director, and producer (d. 2015)
1951 – Atoy Co, Filipino basketball player, coach, and actor
1951 – Peter Richardson, English actor, director, and screenwriter
1951 – Roscoe Tanner, American tennis player
1951 – Rafael Vaganian, Armenian chess player
1951 – A. F. Th. van der Heijden, Dutch author
1953 – Betsy Clifford, Canadian skier
1953 – Tito Jackson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1953 – Larry Miller, American actor and screenwriter
1953 – Peter Phillips, English conductor and musicologist
1953 – Walter Jon Williams, American author
1954 – Peter Bakowski, Australian poet and educator
1954 – Steve Bracks, Australian politician, 44th Premier of Victoria
1954 – Jere Burns, American actor
1954 – Princess Friederike of Hanover
1954 – Julia Yeomans, English physicist and academic
1955 – Kulbir Bhaura, Indian field hockey player
1955 – Emma Chichester Clark, English author and illustrator
1957 – Michael Caton-Jones, Scottish actor, director, and producer
1957 – Mira Nair, Indian-American actress, director, and producer
1957 – Stacy Peralta, American skateboarder, director, producer, and businessman, co-founded Powell Peralta
1958 – Stephen Clarke, English-French journalist and author
1959 – Sarah, Duchess of York
1959 – Emeril Lagasse, American chef and author
1959 – Alex Paterson, English keyboard player
1959 – Todd Solondz, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1961 – Vyacheslav Butusov, Russian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1963 – Stanley Menzo, Dutch footballer and manager
1964 – Roberto Vittori, Italian colonel, pilot, and astronaut
1965 – Nasser El Sonbaty, German bodybuilder and trainer (d. 2013)
1966 – Jorge Campos, Mexican footballer and manager
1966 – Bill Charlap, American pianist and composer
1966 – Ilse Huizinga, Dutch singer
1966 – Dave Stead, English drummer
1967 – Götz Otto, German actor and screenwriter
1967 – Dan Forest, American politician, 34th Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina
1968 – Didier Deschamps, French footballer and manager
1968 – Vanessa Marcil, American actress
1968 – Rod Wishart, Australian rugby league player
1968 – Trent Zimmerman, Australian politician
1969 – Vítor Baía, Portuguese footballer
1969 – Dominic West, English actor and director
1970 – Ginuwine, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor
1970 – Eric Benét, American musician
1971 – Joey Abs, American wrestler
1971 – Andy Cole, English footballer and coach
1971 – Lauri Pilter, Estonian author and translator
1972 – Fred Hoiberg, American basketball player and coach
1972 – Matt Keeslar, American actor
1972 – Michél Mazingu-Dinzey, German-Congolese footballer and manager
1973 – Maria Hjorth, Swedish golfer
1974 – Ömer Çatkıç, Turkish footballer
1974 – Bianca Rinaldi, Brazilian actress
1975 – Alessandro Doga, Italian footballer
1975 – Glen Little, English footballer and manager
1976 – Christian Allen, American video game designer
1976 – Manuel Dallan, Italian rugby player
1977 – Masato Kawabata, Japanese race car driver
1977 – David Trezeguet, French footballer
1977 – Patricio Urrutia, Ecuadorian footballer
1978 – Devon Gummersall, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1978 – Takeshi Morishima, Japanese wrestler
1979 – Bohemia, Pakistani-American rapper and producer
1979 – Blue Adams, American football player and coach
1979 – Jekaterina Golovatenko, Estonian figure skater
1979 – Paul Robinson, English footballer
1979 – Jaci Velasquez, American singer-songwriter and actress
1979 – Māris Verpakovskis, Latvian footballer
1980 – Tom Boonen, Belgian cyclist
1980 – Siiri Nordin, Finnish singer-songwriter
1981 – Keyshia Cole, American singer-songwriter and producer
1981 – Elena Dementieva, Russian tennis player
1981 – Radoslav Židek, Slovak snowboarder
1982 – Paulini, Fijian-Australian singer
1982 – Sachiko Yamada, Japanese swimmer
1983 – Bruno Senna, Brazilian race car driver
1983 – Stephy Tang, Hong Kong singer
1984 – Izale McLeod, English footballer
1984 – Johan Voskamp, Dutch footballer
1984 – Jessie Ware, English singer-songwriter
1985 – Arron Afflalo, American basketball player
1985 – Walter Alberto López, Uruguayan footballer
1985 – Marcos Martínez, Spanish race car driver
1986 – Lee Donghae, South Korean singer-songwriter
1986 – Carlo Janka, Swiss skier
1987 – Jesse Levine, Canadian-American tennis player
1987 – Chantal Strand, Canadian voice actress and singer
1987 – Ott Tänak, Estonian race car driver
1988 – Lassy Mbouity, Congolese writer and politician
1988 – Mesut Özil, German footballer
1989 – Blaine Gabbert, American football player
1989 – Leandro Antonio Martínez, Argentinian-Italian footballer
1990 – Jeon Ji-yoon, South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer
1994 – Stephen Arthurworrey, English footballer
1995 – Jakob Pöltl, Austrian basketball player
1996 – Zelo, South Korean rapper and dancer
Deaths
412 – Theophilus, Patriarch of Alexandria
892 – Al-Mu'tamid, Muslim caliph of the Abbasid Caliphate
898 – Lambert of Italy (b. 880)
912 – Abdullah ibn Muhammad al-Umawi, Spanish emir (b. 844)
925 – Rhazes, Persian polymath (b. 864)
961 – Abd-al-Rahman III, caliph of Córdoba
1002 – Otto-Henry, Duke of Burgundy (b. 946)
1080 – Rudolf of Rheinfelden (b. 1025)
1173 – Petronilla of Aragon (b. 1135)
1326 – Walter de Stapledon, English bishop and politician, Lord High Treasurer (b. 1261)
1385 – Dionysius I, Metropolitan of Moscow
1389 – Pope Urban VI (b. 1318)
1496 – Gilbert, Count of Montpensier (b. 1443)
1564 – Andreas Vesalius, Belgian-Greek anatomist, physician, and author (b. 1514)
1622 – Magnus Gabriel De la Gardie, Swedish statesman and military man (d. 1686)
1674 – Robert Herrick, English poet (b. 1591)
1690 – Juan de Valdés Leal, Spanish painter and illustrator (b. 1622)
1715 – Humphry Ditton, English mathematician and philosopher (b. 1675)
1788 – Samuel Greig, Scottish-Russian admiral (b. 1735)
1810 – Alfred Moore, American captain and judge (b. 1755)
1811 – Nathaniel Dance-Holland, English painter and politician (b. 1735)
1817 – Tadeusz Kościuszko, Polish-Lithuanian general and engineer (b. 1746)
1819 – Sergey Vyazmitinov, Russian general and politician, War Governor of Saint Petersburg (b. 1744)
1820 – Karl Philipp, Prince of Schwarzenberg (b. 1771)
1837 – Ivan Dmitriev, Russian poet and politician, Russian Minister of Justice (b. 1760)
1891 – Gilbert Arthur à Beckett, English author and songwriter (b. 1837)
1900 – Zdeněk Fibich, Czech pianist and composer (b. 1850)
1910 – Stanley Ketchel, American boxer (b. 1886)
1917 – Mata Hari, Dutch dancer and spy (b. 1876)
1918 – Sai Baba of Shirdi, Indian guru and saint (b. 1838)
1930 – Herbert Henry Dow, Canadian-American businessman, founded the Dow Chemical Company (b. 1866)
1934 – Raymond Poincaré, French lawyer and politician, 10th President of France (b. 1860)
1940 – Lluís Companys, Catalan lawyer and politician, President of Catalonia (b. 1882)
1945 – Pierre Laval, French lawyer and politician, 101st Prime Minister of France (b. 1883)
1946 – Hermann Göring, German general and politician (b. 1893)
1948 – Edythe Chapman, American actress (b. 1863)
1955 – Fumio Hayasaka, Japanese composer (b. 1914)
1958 – Asaf Halet Çelebi, Turkish poet and author (b. 1907)
1958 – Elizabeth Alexander, British geologist, academic, and physicist (b. 1908)
1959 – Stepan Bandera, Ukrainian soldier and politician (b. 1909)
1959 – Lipót Fejér, Hungarian mathematician and academic (b. 1880)
1960 – Clara Kimball Young, American actress and producer (b. 1890)
1961 – Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala', Indian poet and author (b. 1896)
1963 – Horton Smith, American golfer and captain (b. 1908)
1964 – Cole Porter, American composer and songwriter (b. 1891)
1965 – Abraham Fraenkel, German-Israeli mathematician and academic (b. 1891)
1966 – Frederick Montague, 1st Baron Amwell, English lieutenant and politician (b. 1876)
1968 – Virginia Lee Burton, American author and illustrator (b. 1909)
1976 – Carlo Gambino, Italian-American mob boss (b. 1902)
1978 – W. Eugene Smith, American photojournalist (b. 1918)
1980 – Mikhail Lavrentyev, Russian physicist and mathematician (b. 1900)
1980 – Apostolos Nikolaidis, Greek footballer and volleyball player (b. 1896)
1981 – Philip Fotheringham-Parker, English race car driver (b. 1907)
1983 – Pat O'Brien, American actor (b. 1899)
1987 – Thomas Sankara, Burkinabe captain and politician, 5th President of Burkina Faso (b. 1949)
1987 – Donald Wandrei, American author and poet (b. 1908)
1988 – Kaikhosru Shapurji Sorabji, English pianist, composer, and critic (b. 1892)
1990 – Delphine Seyrig, French actress and director (b. 1932)
1993 – Aydın Sayılı, Turkish historian and academic (b. 1913)
1994 – Sarah Kofman, French philosopher and academic (b. 1934)
1995 – Bengt Åkerblom, Swedish ice hockey player (b. 1967)
1995 – Marco Campos, Brazilian race car driver (b. 1976)
1999 – Josef Locke, British-Irish soldier, policeman, tenor and actor (b. 1917)
2000 – Konrad Emil Bloch, Polish-American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1912)
2000 – Vincent Canby, American journalist and critic (b. 1924)
2003 – Ben Metcalfe, Canadian journalist and activist (b. 1919)
2005 – Jason Collier, American basketball player (b. 1977)
2005 – Matti Wuori, Finnish lawyer and politician (b. 1945)
2007 – Piet Boukema, Dutch jurist and politician (b. 1933)
2008 – Edie Adams, American actress and singer (b. 1927)
2008 – Fazıl Hüsnü Dağlarca, Turkish soldier and poet (b. 1914)
2008 – Jack Narz, American game show host and announcer (b. 1922)
2009 – Heinz Versteeg, Dutch-German footballer (b. 1939)
2010 – Richard C. Miller, American photographer (b. 1912)
2010 – Mildred Fay Jefferson, American physician and activist (b. 1926)
2010 – Johnny Sheffield, American actor (b. 1931)
2011 – Betty Driver, English actress, singer, and author (b. 1920)
2012 – Claude Cheysson, French lieutenant and politician, French Minister of Foreign Affairs (b. 1920)
2012 – Erol Günaydın, Turkish actor and screenwriter (b. 1933)
2012 – Maria Petrou, Greek-English computer scientist and academic (b. 1953)
2012 – Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodian politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (b. 1922)
2012 – Pat Ward, American lawyer and politician (b. 1957)
2013 – Donald Bailey, American drummer (b. 1933)
2013 – Nevill Drury, English-Australian journalist and publisher (b. 1947)
2013 – Cancio Garcia, Filipino lawyer and jurist (b. 1937)
2013 – Gloria Lynne, American singer (b. 1931)
2013 – Rudy Minarcin, American baseball player and coach (b. 1930)
2013 – Hans Riegel, German businessman (b. 1923)
2014 – Giovanni Reale, Italian philosopher and historian (b. 1931)
2014 – Jiří Reynek, Czech poet and graphic designer (b. 1929)
2014 – Robert Tiernan, American lawyer and politician (b. 1929)
2014 – Nobby Wirkowski, American-Canadian football player and coach (b. 1926)
2015 – Sergei Filippenkov, Russian footballer and manager (b. 1971)
2015 – Nate Huffman, American basketball player (b. 1975)
2015 – Neill Sheridan, American baseball player (b. 1921)
2015 – Kenneth D. Taylor, Canadian businessman and diplomat (b. 1934)
2015 – Tyrone Young, American football player (b. 1960)
