This day in history (Oct. 1)

331 BC – Alexander the Great defeats Darius III of Persia in the Battle of Gaugamela.

366 – Pope Damasus I is elected.

959 – Edgar the Peaceful becomes king of all England.

965 – Pope John XIII is elected.

1553 – Coronation of Queen Mary I of England.

1588 – Coronation of Queen Abbas I of Persia.

1730 – Ahmed III was forced to give up the throne.

1787 – Russians under Alexander Suvorov defeat the Turks at Kinburn.

1791 – First session of the French Legislative Assembly.

1795 – The Austrian Netherlands (present-day Belgium) annexed by Revolutionary France

1800 – Spain cedes Louisiana to France via the Third Treaty of San Ildefonso.

1811 – The first steamboat to sail the Mississippi River arrives in New Orleans.

1814 – Opening of the Congress of Vienna, intended to redraw Europe's political map after the defeat of Napoleon the previous spring.

1827 – Russo-Persian War: The Russian army under Ivan Paskevich storms Yerevan, ending a millennium of Muslim domination of Armenia.

1829 – South African College is founded in Cape Town, South Africa; it will later separate into the University of Cape Town and the South African College Schools.

1832 – Texian political delegates convened at San Felipe de Austin to petition for changes in the governance of Mexican Texas

1843 – The News of the World tabloid begins publication in London.

1854 – The watch company founded in 1850 in Roxbury by Aaron Lufkin Dennison relocates to Waltham, Massachusetts, to become the Waltham Watch Company, a pioneer in the American system of watch manufacturing.

1861 – Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management is published, going on to sell 60,000 copies in its first year and remaining in print until the present day

1880 – First electric lamp factory is opened by Thomas Edison.

1887 – Balochistan is conquered by the British Empire.

1890 – Yosemite National Park is established by the U.S. Congress.

1891 – Stanford University opens its doors in California.

1898 – The Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration is founded under the name k.u.k. Exportakademie.

1903 – Baseball: The Boston Americans play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of the modern World Series.

1908 – Ford puts the Model T car on the market at a price of US$825.

1910 – Los Angeles Times bombing: A large bomb destroys the Los Angeles Times building in downtown Los Angeles, killing 21.

1918 – World War I: Arab forces under T. E. Lawrence, also known as "Lawrence of Arabia", capture Damascus.

1918 – Sayid Abdullah became last last Khan of Khiva.

1920 – Sir Percy Cox lands in Basra to assume his responsibilities as High Commissioner in Iraq.

1928 – The Soviet Union introduces its First five-year plan.

1931 – The George Washington Bridge linking New Jersey and New York opens.

1931 – Spain adopted women's suffrage.

1936 – Francisco Franco is named head of the Nationalist government of Spain.

1937 – The Japanese city Handa is founded in Aichi Prefecture.

1938 – Germany annexes the Sudetenland.

1939 – After a one-month Siege of Warsaw, hostile Nazi forces enter the city.

1940 – The Pennsylvania Turnpike, often considered the first superhighway in the United States, opens to traffic.

1942 – USS Grouper torpedoes Lisbon Maru not knowing she is carrying British PoWs from Hong Kong

1943 – World War II: Naples falls to Allied soldiers.

1946 – Nazi leaders are sentenced at Nuremberg trials.

1946 – Daegu October Incident occurs in Allied occupied Korea.

1947 – The North American F-86 Sabre flies for the first time.

1949 – The People's Republic of China is established and declared by Mao Zedong.

1955 – Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was established.

1957 – First appearance of In God we trust on U.S. paper currency.

1958 – NASA is created to replace NACA.

1960 – Nigeria gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1961 – The United States Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) is formed, becoming the country's first centralized military espionage organization.

1961 – East and West Cameroon merge to form the Federal Republic of Cameroon.

1962 – First broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

1964 – The Free Speech Movement is launched on the campus of University of California, Berkeley.

1964 – Japanese Shinkansen ("bullet trains") begin high-speed rail service from Tokyo to Osaka.

1965 – General Suharto puts down an apparent coup attempt by the 30 September Movement in Indonesia.

1966 – West Coast Airlines Flight 956 crashes with eighteen fatalities and no survivors 5.5 miles south of Wemme, Oregon. This accident marks the first loss of a DC-9.

1968 – The Guyanese government takes over the British Guiana Broadcasting Service (BGBS).

1969 – Concorde breaks the sound barrier for the first time.

1971 – Walt Disney World opens near Orlando, Florida, United States.

1971 – The first brain-scan using x-ray computed tomography (CT or CAT scan) is performed at Atkinson Morley Hospital in Wimbledon, London.

1975 – The Seychelles gain internal self-government. The Ellice Islands split from Gilbert Islands and take the name Tuvalu.

1975 – Thrilla in Manila: Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier in a boxing match in Manila, Philippines.

1975 – Al Jackson, Jr. (Booker T. & the M.G.'s), was shot fatally five times in the back in his own home.

1978 – Tuvalu gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1978 – The Voltaic Revolutionary Communist Party is founded.

1979 – Pope John Paul II begins his first pastoral visit to the United States.

1979 – The MTR, the rapid transit railway system in Hong Kong, opens.

1979 – The United States returns sovereignty of the Panama Canal to Panama.

1982 – Helmut Kohl replaces Helmut Schmidt as Chancellor of Germany through a constructive vote of no confidence.

1982 – Epcot opens at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, United States.

1982 – Sony launches the first consumer compact disc player (model CDP-101).

1983 – One man is killed and 26 people injured when multiple bombs destroyed the American, Soviet and Algerian pavilions at an international trade fair in Marseilles. ASALA took responsibility for the attack.

1985 – The Israeli Air Force bombs Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) headquarters in Tunis.

1987 – The 5.9 Mw Whittier Narrows earthquake shakes the San Gabriel Valley with a Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe), killing eight and injuring 200.

1989 – Denmark introduces the world's first legal modern same-sex civil union called "registered partnership".

1991 – The Siege of Dubrovnik begins.

1992 – Cartoon Network launched.

1994 – Palau gains independence from the United Nations (trusteeship administered by the United States of America).

2001 – Militants attack the state legislature building in Srinagar, Kashmir, killing 38.

2009 – The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom takes over the judicial functions of the House of Lords.

2009 – Thorbjørn Jagland became Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

2012 – A ferry collision off the coast of Hong Kong kills 38 people and injures 102 others.

2014 – A series of explosions at a gunpowder plant in the village of Gorni Lom in Northwestern Bulgaria completely destroys the factory, killing 15 people.

2015 – Umpqua Community College shooting: a gunman killed nine people at a community college in Roseburg, Oregon.

2015 – Heavy rains triggered a major landslide in the village of El Cambray Dos within Santa Catarina Pinula, killing 280 people.

2016 – The Western Bulldogs first Australian Rules Football grand final win in 62 years.

Births

86 BC – Sallust, Roman historian (d. 34 BC)

208 – Alexander Severus, Roman emperor (d. 235)

1207 – Henry III of England (d. 1272)

1476 – Guy XVI, Count of Laval (d. 1531)

1480 – Saint Cajetan, Italian Catholic priest and religious reformer (d. 1547)

1507 – Giacomo Barozzi da Vignola, Italian architect, designed the Church of the Gesù (d. 1573)

1526 – Dorothy Stafford, English noble (d. 1604)

1540 – Johann Jakob Grynaeus, Swiss pastor and theologian (d. 1617)

1542 – Álvaro de Mendaña de Neira, Spanish explorer (d. 1595)

1550 – Anne of Saint Bartholomew, Spanish Discalced Carmelite nun (d. 1626)

1554 – Leonardus Lessius, Jesuit theologian (d. 1623)

1620 – Nicolaes Pieterszoon Berchem, Dutch painter (d. 1683)

1671 – Luigi Guido Grandi, Italian monk, mathematician, and engineer (d. 1742)

1685 – Charles VI, Holy Roman Emperor (d. 1740)

1691 – Arthur Onslow, English lawyer and politician, Speaker of the House of Commons (d. 1768)

1712 – William Shippen, American physician and politician (d. 1801)

1724 – Giovanni Battista Cirri, Italian cellist and composer (d. 1808)

1729 – Anton Cajetan Adlgasser, German organist and composer (d. 1777)

1730 – Richard Stockton, American lawyer, jurist, and politician (d. 1781)

1760 – William Thomas Beckford, English author and politician (d. 1844)

1762 – Anton Bernolák, Slovak priest and linguist (d. 1813)

1771 – Pierre Baillot, French violinist and composer (d. 1842)

1791 – Sergey Aksakov, Russian soldier and author (d. 1859)

1808 – Mary Anna Custis Lee, American wife of Robert E. Lee (d. 1873)

1832 – Caroline Harrison, American educator, 24th First Lady of the United States (d. 1892)

1832 – Henry Clay Work, American composer and songwriter (d. 1884)

1835 – Ádám Politzer, Hungarian-Austrian physician and anatomist (d. 1920)

1842 – S. Subramania Iyer, Indian lawyer and jurist (d. 1924)

1842 – Charles Cros, French poet and author (d. 1888)

1846 – Nectarios of Aegina, Greek metropolitan and saint (d. 1920)

1847 – Annie Besant, English-Indian activist and author (d. 1933)

1865 – Paul Dukas, French composer, scholar, and critic (d. 1935)

1878 – Othmar Spann, Austrian economist, sociologist, and philosopher (d. 1950)

1881 – William Boeing, American engineer and businessman, founded the Boeing Company (d. 1956)

1885 – Louis Untermeyer, American poet, anthologist, critic (d. 1977)

1887 – Shizuichi Tanaka, Japanese general (d. 1945)

1890 – Stanley Holloway, English actor (d. 1982)

1893 – Cliff Friend, American pianist and songwriter (d. 1974)

1893 – Yip Man, Chinese martial artist (d. 1972)

1894 – Edgar Krahn, Estonian mathematician and academic (d. 1961)

1895 – Liaquat Ali Khan, Indian-Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Pakistan (d. 1951)

1896 – Ted Healy, American actor and singer-screenwriter (d. 1937)

1899 – Ernest Haycox, American author (d. 1950)

1900 – Tom Goddard, English cricketer (d. 1966)

1903 – Vladimir Horowitz, Ukrainian-American pianist and composer (d. 1989)

1903 – Pierre Veyron, French race car driver (d. 1970)

1904 – Otto Robert Frisch, Austrian-English physicist and academic (d. 1979)

1904 – A. K. Gopalan, Indian educator and politician (d. 1977)

1906 – S. D. Burman, Indian composer and singer (d. 1975)

1907 – Maurice Bardèche, French journalist, author, and critic (d. 1998)

1907 – Ödön Pártos, Hungarian-Israeli viola player and composer (d. 1977)

1908 – Herman David Koppel, Danish pianist and composer (d. 1998)

1909 – Sam Yorty, American captain and politician, 37th Mayor of Los Angeles (d. 1998)

1910 – Bonnie Parker, American criminal (d. 1934)

1910 – Fritz Köberle, Austrian-Brazilian physician and pathologist (d. 1983)

1910 – José Enrique Moyal, Australian physicist and engineer (d. 1998)

1910 – Chaim Pinchas Scheinberg, Polish-Israeli rabbi and scholar (d. 2012)

1911 – Irwin Kostal, American songwriter, screenwriter, and publisher (d. 1994)

1911 – Heinrich Mark, Estonian lawyer and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Estonia in exile (d. 2004)

1912 – Kathleen Ollerenshaw, English mathematician, astronomer, and politician, Lord Mayor of Manchester (d. 2014)

1913 – Hélio Gracie, Brazilian martial artist (d. 2009)

1913 – Harry Lookofsky, American violinist and producer (d. 1998)

1914 – Daniel J. Boorstin, American historian, lawyer, and author, 12th Librarian of Congress (d. 2004)

1915 – Jerome Bruner, American psychologist and author (d. 2016)

1917 – Cahal Daly, Irish cardinal and theologian (d. 2009)

1919 – Bob Boyd, American baseball player (d. 2004)

1919 – Majrooh Sultanpuri, Indian poet and songwriter (d. 2000)

1920 – David Herbert Donald, American historian and author (d. 2009)

1920 – Walter Matthau, American actor (d. 2000)

1921 – James Whitmore, American actor (d. 2009)

1922 – Chen-Ning Yang, Chinese-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1924 – Jimmy Carter, American lieutenant and politician, 39th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate

1924 – Bob Geigel, American wrestler and promoter (d. 2014)

1924 – Leonie Kramer, Australian academic (d. 2016)

1924 – William Rehnquist, American lawyer and jurist, 16th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 2005)

1924 – Roger Williams, American pianist (d. 2011)

1927 – Tom Bosley, American actor (d. 2010)

1927 – Sherman Glenn Finesilver, American lawyer and judge (d. 2006)

1927 – Sandy Gall, Malaysian-Scottish journalist and author

1928 – Laurence Harvey, Lithuanian-English actor, director, and producer (d. 1973)

1928 – Willy Mairesse, Belgian race car driver (d. 1969)

1928 – George Peppard, American actor (d. 1994)

1928 – Zhu Rongji, Chinese engineer and politician, 5th Premier of the People's Republic of China

1929 – Ken Arthurson, Australian rugby player and coach

1929 – Grady Chapman, American singer (d. 2011)

1929 – Bonnie Owens, American singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1930 – Frank Gardner, Australian race car driver and manager (d. 2009)

1930 – Richard Harris, Irish actor (d. 2002)

1930 – Naimatullah Khan, Pakistani lawyer and politician, Mayor of Karachi

1930 – Philippe Noiret, French actor (d. 2006)

1931 – Sylvano Bussotti, Italian violinist and composer

1931 – Anwar Shamim, Pakistani general (d. 2013)

1931 – Alan Wagner, American radio host and critic (d. 2007)

1932 – Albert Collins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1993)

1934 – Emilio Botín, Spanish banker and businessman (d. 2014)

1935 – Julie Andrews, English actress and singer

1935 – Walter De Maria, American sculptor and drummer (d. 2013)

1936 – Duncan Edwards, English footballer (d. 1958)

1937 – Saeed Ahmed, Pakistani cricketer

1938 – Tunç Başaran, Turkish actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1938 – Mary McFadden, American fashion designer

1938 – Stella Stevens, American actress and director

1939 – George Archer, American golfer (d. 2005)

1939 – Geoffrey Whitehead, English actor

1940 – Steve O'Rourke, English race car driver and manager (d. 2003)

1940 – Marc Savoy, American accordion player, created the Cajun accordion

1942 – Herb Fame, American R&B singer

1942 – Jean-Pierre Jabouille, French race car driver and engineer

1942 – Robert Lelièvre, French singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1973)

1942 – David Stancliffe, English bishop and scholar

1942 – Günter Wallraff, German journalist and author

1943 – Jean-Jacques Annaud, French director, producer, and screenwriter

1943 – Angèle Arsenault, Canadian singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1943 – Jerry Martini, American saxophonist

1945 – Rod Carew, Panamanian-American baseball player and coach

1945 – Donny Hathaway, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 1979)

1946 – Dave Holland, English bassist, composer, and bandleader

1946 – Tim O'Brien, American novelist and short story writer

1947 – Dave Arneson, American game designer, co-created Dungeons & Dragons (d. 2009)

1947 – Dalveer Bhandari, Indian lawyer and judge

1947 – Buzz Capra, American baseball player and coach

1947 – Aaron Ciechanover, Israeli biologist and physician, Nobel Prize laureate

1947 – Stephen Collins, American actor and director

1947 – Nevill Drury, English-Australian journalist and publisher (d. 2013)

1947 – Adriano Tilgher, Italian politician

1947 – Martin Turner, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1947 – Mariska Veres, Dutch singer (d. 2006)

1948 – Cub Koda, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2000)

1949 – Isaac Bonewits, American singer-songwriter, liturgist, and author (d. 2010)

1949 – Sheila Gilmore, Scottish lawyer and politician

1949 – André Rieu, Dutch violinist, composer, and conductor

1950 – Elpida, Greek singer-songwriter

1950 – Susan Greenfield, Baroness Greenfield, English neuroscientist, academic, and politician

1950 – Mark Helias, American bassist and composer

1950 – Sigbjørn Johnsen, Norwegian politician, Norwegian Minister of Finance

1950 – Boris Morukov, Russian physician and astronaut (d. 2015)

1950 – Randy Quaid, American actor

1951 – Brian Greenway, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Jacques Martin, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and manager

1952 – Bob Myrick, American baseball player (d. 2012)

1952 – Ivan Sekyra, Czech singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1952 – Earl Slick, American rock guitarist and songwriter

1953 – Pete Falcone, American baseball player

1953 – Viljar Loor, Estonian volleyball player (d. 2011)

1953 – Miguel Lopez, Salvadorian-American soccer player

1953 – Grete Waitz, Norwegian runner and coach (d. 2011)

1953 – Klaus Wowereit, German civil servant and politician, Governing Mayor of Berlin

1955 – Howard Hewett, American R&B singer-songwriter

1955 – Morten Gunnar Larsen, Norwegian pianist and composer

1955 – Jeff Reardon, American baseball player

1956 – Andrus Ansip, Estonian engineer and politician, 15th Prime Minister of Estonia

1956 – Theresa May, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1957 – Kang Seok-woo, South Korean actor

1957 – Éva Tardos, Hungarian mathematician and educator

1958 – Martin Cooper, English saxophonist, composer, and painter

1958 – Masato Nakamura, Japanese bass player and producer

1959 – Mark Aizlewood, Welsh footballer and manager

1959 – Brian P. Cleary, American author and poet

1959 – Youssou N'Dour, Senegalese singer-songwriter, musician, and politician

1961 – Gary Ablett, Sr., Australian footballer

1961 – Rico Constantino, American wrestler and manager

1961 – Corrie van Zyl, South African cricketer and coach

1962 – Attaphol Buspakom, Thai footballer and manager (d. 2015)

1962 – Nico Claesen, Belgian footballer and coach

1962 – Esai Morales, American actor

1962 – Paul Walsh, English footballer and sportscaster

1963 – Jean-Denis Délétraz, Swiss race car driver

1963 – Mark McGwire, American baseball player and coach

1964 – Max Matsuura, Japanese songwriter, producer, and manager

1964 – Jonathan Sarfati, Australian-New Zealand chess player and author

1964 – Christopher Titus, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1965 – Andreas Keller, German field hockey player

1965 – Chris Reason, Australian journalist

1965 – Cliff Ronning, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1966 – George Weah, Liberian footballer and politician

1966 – José Ángel Ziganda, Spanish footballer and manager

1967 – Mike Pringle, American-Canadian football player

1967 – Scott Young, American ice hockey player and coach

1968 – Sacha Dean Biyan, Canadian photographer and journalist

1968 – Rob Collard, English race car driver

1968 – Mark Durden-Smith, British television presenter

1968 – Phil de Glanville, English rugby player

1968 – Kevin Griffin, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1968 – Jon Guenther, American author and engineer

1968 – Jay Underwood, American actor and pastor

1969 – Zach Galifianakis, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Joseph Patrick Moore, American musician, composer and producer

1969 – Ori Kaplan, Israeli-American saxophonist and producer

1969 – Marcus Stephen, Nauruan weightlifter and politician, 27th President of Nauru

1969 – Igor Ulanov, Russian ice hockey player

1970 – Simon Davey, Welsh footballer and manager

1970 – Alexei Zhamnov, Russian ice hockey player and manager

1971 – Yvette Hermundstad, Swedish journalist

1971 – Andrew O'Keefe, Australian lawyer and television host

1971 – Jim Serdaris, Australian rugby league player

1972 – Ronen Altman Kaydar, Israeli author and poet

1972 – Jean Paulo Fernandes, Brazilian footballer

1972 – Esa Holopainen, Finnish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1972 – Nicky Morgan, British politician

1973 – Christian Borle, American actor and singer

1973 – Rachid Chékhémani, French runner

1973 – Jana Henke, German swimmer

1973 – John Mackey, American composer

1973 – John Thomson, American baseball player and coach

1974 – Keith Duffy, Irish singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1974 – Nick Graham, Australian rugby player

1974 – Mats Lindgren, Swedish ice hockey player and coach

1975 – Justin Leppitsch, Australian rules footballer

1975 – Zoltán Sebescen, German footballer and coach

1976 – Denis Gauthier, Canadian ice hockey player

1976 – Ümit Karan, Turkish footballer

1976 – Richard Oakes, English guitarist and songwriter

1976 – Antonio Roybal, American painter and sculptor

1976 – Mark Švets, Estonian footballer

1977 – Christel Takigawa, French-Japanese journalist

1977 – Jeffrey van Hooydonk, Belgian race car driver

1978 – Nicole Atkins, American singer-songwriter

1978 – Leticia Cline, American model and journalist

1978 – Joe Keith, English footballer

1978 – Dominic Thornely, Australian cricketer

1979 – Curtis Axel, American wrestler

1979 – Rudi Johnson, American football player

1979 – Gilberto Martínez, Costa Rican footballer

1979 – Ryan Pontbriand, American football player

1979 – Marko Stanojevic, English-Italian rugby player

1980 – Sarah Drew, American actress

1980 – Antonio Narciso, Italian footballer

1981 – Júlio Baptista, Brazilian footballer

1981 – Tom Donnelly, New Zealand rugby player

1981 – Rupert Friend, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1981 – Gaby Mudingayi, Belgian footballer

1981 – Johnny Oduya, Swedish ice hockey player

1981 – Arnau Riera, Spanish footballer

1981 – David Yelldell, German-American soccer player

1982 – Haruna Babangida, Nigerian footballer

1982 – Aleksandar Đuričić, Serbian author and playwright

1983 – Mohamed Abdelwahab, Egyptian footballer (d. 2006)

1983 – Mirko Vučinić, Montenegrin footballer

1984 – Beck Bennett, American actor and screenwriter

1984 – Matt Cain, American baseball player

1984 – Daniel Guillén Ruiz, Spanish footballer

1985 – Nazimuddin Ahmed, Bangladeshi cricketer

1985 – Tim Deasy, English footballer

1986 – Ricardo Vaz Tê, Portuguese footballer

1986 – Justin Westhoff, Australian footballer

1987 – Hiroki Aiba, Japanese actor and singer

1987 – Lionel Ainsworth, English footballer

1987 – Mitchell Aubusson, Australian rugby league player

1988 – Cariba Heine, South African-Australian actress and dancer

1989 – Brie Larson, American actress

1990 – Jan Kirchhoff, German footballer

1990 – Pedro Filipe Mendes, Portuguese footballer

1990 – Albert Prosa, Estonian footballer

1991 – Conor Clifford, Irish footballer

1991 – Rain Veideman, Estonian basketball player

1992 – Xander Bogaerts, Aruban baseball player

1995 – Lauren Hill, American basketball player (d. 2015)

1996 – Melanie Stokke, Norwegian tennis player

Deaths

630 – Tajoom Uk'ab K'ahk', Mayan king

686 – Emperor Tenmu of Japan (b. 631)

804 – Richbod, archbishop of Trier

895 – Kong Wei, chancellor of the Tang Dynasty

918 – Zhou, empress of Former Shu

959 – Eadwig, English king (b. 941)

1040 – Alan III, Duke of Brittany (b. 997)

1126 – Morphia of Melitene, Queen of Jerusalem

1310 – Beatrice of Burgundy, Lady of Bourbon (b. 1257)

1404 – Pope Boniface IX (b. 1356)

1416 – Yaqub Spata, Albanian ruler

1450 – Leonello d'Este, Marquis of Ferrara, Italian noble (b. 1407)

1499 – Marsilio Ficino, Italian astrologer and philosopher (b. 1433)

1500 – John Alcock, English bishop and politician, Lord Chancellor of the United Kingdom (b. 1430)

1532 – Jan Mabuse, Flemish painter

1567 – Pietro Carnesecchi, Italian humanist (b. 1508)

1570 – Frans Floris, Flemish painter (b. 1520)

1574 – Maarten van Heemskerck, Dutch painter (b. 1498)

1578 – John of Austria (b. 1547)

1588 – Edward James, English priest and martyr (b. 1557)

1602 – Hernando de Cabezón, Spanish organist and composer (b. 1541)

1609 – Giammateo Asola, Italian priest and composer (b. 1532)

1652 – Jan Asselijn, Dutch painter (d. 1610)

1684 – Pierre Corneille, French playwright (b. 1606)

1693 – Pedro Abarca, Spanish theologian and academic (b. 1619)

1708 – John Blow, English organist and composer (b. 1649)

1768 – Robert Simson, Scottish mathematician and academic (b. 1687)

1788 – William Brodie, Scottish businessman and politician (b. 1741)

1837 – Robert Clark, American politician (b. 1777)

1838 – Charles Tennant, Scottish chemist and businessman (b. 1768)

1864 – Rose O'Neal Greenhow, American spy (b. 1817)

1878 – Mindon Min, Burmese king (b. 1808)

1885 – John Light Atlee, American physician and surgeon (b. 1799)

1901 – Abdur Rahman Khan, Afghan emir (b. 1844)

1913 – Eugene O'Keefe, Canadian businessman and philanthropist (b. 1827)

1929 – Antoine Bourdelle, French sculptor and painter (b. 1861)

1942 – Ants Piip, Estonian lawyer and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Estonia (b. 1884)

1950 – Faik Ali Ozansoy, Turkish poet, educator, and politician (b. 1876)

1951 – Peter McWilliam, Scottish-English footballer and manager (b. 1878)

1953 – John Marin, American painter (b. 1870)

1955 – Charles Christie, American film producer, founded Christie Film Company (b. 1880)

1957 – Abdülhalik Renda, Turkish civil servant and politician, 6th Turkish Minister of National Defence (b. 1881)

1958 – Robert Falk, Russian painter and educator (b. 1886)

1959 – Enrico De Nicola, Italian journalist, lawyer, and politician, 1st President of Italy (b. 1877)

1961 – Ludwig Bemelmans, Italian-American author and illustrator (b. 1898)

1970 – Raúl Riganti, Argentinian race car driver (b. 1893)

1972 – Louis Leakey, Kenyan-English archaeologist and paleontologist (b. 1903)

1974 – Spyridon Marinatos, Greek archaeologist and academic (b. 1901)

1975 – Al Jackson, Jr., American drummer, songwriter, and producer (b. 1935)

1984 – Walter Alston, American baseball player and manager (b. 1911)

1985 – Ninian Sanderson, Scottish race car driver (b. 1925)

1985 – E. B. White, American essayist and journalist (b. 1899)

1986 – Archie League, American air traffic controller (b. 1907)

1988 – Sacheverell Sitwell, English author, poet, and critic (b. 1897)

1990 – Curtis LeMay, American general (b. 1906)

1992 – Petra Kelly, German activist and politician (b. 1947)

1994 – Paul Lorenzen, German mathematician and philosopher (b. 1915)

1997 – Jerome H. Lemelson, American engineer and philanthropist (b. 1923)

2002 – Walter Annenberg, American publisher and diplomat, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom (b. 1908)

2004 – Richard Avedon, American photographer (b. 1923)

2004 – Bruce Palmer, Canadian bass player (b. 1946)

2004 – Robert Vaidlo, Estonian journalist and author (b. 1921)

2006 – Fawaz al-Rabeiee, Saudi Arabian terrorist (b. 1979)

2006 – Jerald Tanner, American author and activist (b. 1938)

2007 – Ronnie Hazlehurst, English conductor and composer (b. 1928)

2007 – Chris Mainwaring, Australian footballer and journalist (b. 1965)

2007 – Al Oerter, American discus thrower (b. 1936)

2008 – John Biddle, American cinematographer (b. 1925)

2009 – Cintio Vitier, Cuban poet and author (b. 1921)

2010 – Ian Buxton, English footballer and cricketer (b. 1938)

2011 – Sven Tumba, Swedish ice hockey player and golfer (b. 1931)

2012 – Octavio Getino, Spanish-Argentinian director and screenwriter (b. 1935)

2012 – Eric Hobsbawm, Egyptian-English historian and author (b. 1917)

2012 – Mark R. Kravitz, American lawyer and judge (b. 1950)

2012 – Moshe Sanbar, Hungarian-Israeli economist and banker (b. 1926)

2012 – Shlomo Venezia, Greek-Italian Holocaust survivor and author (b. 1923)

2013 – Arnold Burns, American lawyer and politician, 21st United States Deputy Attorney General (b. 1930)

2013 – Tom Clancy, American author (b. 1947)

2013 – Imero Fiorentino, American lighting designer (b. 1928)

2013 – Israel Gutman, Polish-Israeli historian and author (b. 1923)

2013 – Ole Danbolt Mjøs, Norwegian physician, academic, and politician (b. 1939)

2013 – Jim Rountree, American football player and coach (b. 1936)

2014 – Lynsey de Paul, English singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress (b. 1948)

2014 – Shlomo Lahat, Israeli general and politician (b. 1927)

2014 – José Martínez, Cuban-American baseball player and coach (b. 1942)

2014 – Robert Serra, Venezuelan criminologist and politician (b. 1987)

2015 – Božo Bakota, Croatian footballer (b. 1950)

2015 – Don Edwards, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (b. 1915)

2015 – Hadi Norouzi, Iranian footballer (b. 1985)

2015 – Jacob Pressman, American rabbi and academic, co-founded American Jewish University (b. 1919)

Holidays and observances

Armed Forces Day (South Korea)

Children's Day (El Salvador, Guatemala, Sri Lanka)

Christian feast day:

Abai (Syriac Orthodox Church)

Bavo of Ghent

Blessed Edward James

Nicetius (Roman Catholic Church)

Remigius

Thérèse of Lisieux

Protection/Patronage of the Theotokos (Eastern Catholic Churches)

October 1 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Day of Prosecutors (Azerbaijan)

Earliest day on which Children's Day can fall, while October 7 is the latest; celebrated on the first Monday of October. (Chile, Singapore)

Earliest day on which World Habitat Day can fall, while October 7 is the latest; celebrated on the first Monday of October. (International)

Ground Forces Day (Russia)

Independence Day (Cyprus), celebrates the independence of Cyprus from United Kingdom in 1960.

Independence Day (Nigeria), celebrates the independence of Nigeria from United Kingdom in 1960.

Independence Day (Palau), celebrates the independence of Palau from the UN Trust Territory status in 1994.

Independence Day (Tuvalu), celebrates the independence of Tuvalu from United Kingdom in 1978.

International Coffee Day

International Day of Older Persons

International Music Day

National Day of the People's Republic of China (People's Republic of China)

Pancasila Sanctity Day (Indonesia)

Teacher's Day (Uzbekistan)

Unification Day (Cameroon)

World Vegetarian Day (from North American Vegetarian Society)