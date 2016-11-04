This day in history (Nov. 6)

355 – Roman emperor Constantius II promotes his cousin Julian to the rank of Caesar, entrusting him with the government of the Prefecture of the Gauls.

1528 – Shipwrecked Spanish conquistador Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca becomes the first known European to set foot in the area that would become Texas.

1789 – Pope Pius VI appoints Father John Carroll as the first Catholic bishop in the United States.

1792 – Battle of Jemappes in the French Revolutionary Wars.

1844 – The first Constitution of the Dominican Republic is adopted.

1856 – Scenes of Clerical Life, the first work of fiction by the author later known as George Eliot, is submitted for publication.

1861 – American Civil War: Jefferson Davis is elected president of the Confederate States of America.

1865 – American Civil War: CSS Shenandoah is the last Confederate combat unit to surrender after circumnavigating the globe on a cruise on which it sank or captured 37 unarmed merchant vessels.

1869 – In New Brunswick, New Jersey, Rutgers College defeats Princeton University (then known as the College of New Jersey), 6–4, in the first official intercollegiate American football game.

1913 – Mohandas Gandhi is arrested while leading a march of Indian miners in South Africa.

1917 – World War I: Battle of Passchendaele ends: After three months of fierce fighting, Canadian forces take Passchendaele in Belgium.

1918 – The Second Polish Republic is proclaimed.

1934 – Memphis, Tennessee becomes the first major city to join the Tennessee Valley Authority.

1935 – Edwin Armstrong presents his paper "A Method of Reducing Disturbances in Radio Signaling by a System of Frequency Modulation" to the New York section of the Institute of Radio Engineers.

1939 – World War II: Sonderaktion Krakau takes place.

1941 – World War II: Soviet leader Joseph Stalin addresses the Soviet Union for only the second time during his 19-year rule (the first had been on July 2). He falsely states that even though 350,000 troops were killed in German attacks so far, the Germans had lost 4.5 million soldiers and that Soviet victory was near. He states that the United States has granted the Soviet Union a $1billion loan in addition to supplying tanks and aircraft, and that the Soviet Union does not aim to impose its communist regime in European countries, but only to liberate them.

1942 – World War II: Carlson's patrol during the Guadalcanal Campaign begins.

1942 – World War II: First flight of the Heinkel He 219.

1943 – World War II: The Soviet Red Army recaptures Kiev. Before withdrawing, the Germans destroy most of the city's ancient buildings.

1944 – Plutonium is first produced at the Hanford Atomic Facility and subsequently used in the Fat Man atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan.

1947 – Meet the Press makes its television debut.

1948 – Deputy commander-in-chief of the Eastern China Field Army General Su Yu launches a massive offensive toward Xuzhou, defended by seven different armies under the General Suppression Headquarters of Xuzhou Garrison, the Huaihai Campaign. The largest operational campaign of the Chinese Civil War begins.

1962 – The United Nations General Assembly passes a resolution condemning South Africa's apartheid policies and calls for all UN member states to cease military and economic relations with the nation.

1963 – Following the November 1 coup and execution of President Ngo Dinh Diem, coup leader General Dương Văn Minh takes over leadership of South Vietnam.

1965 – Cuba and the United States formally agree to begin an airlift for Cubans who want to go to the United States. By 1971, 250,000 Cubans had made use of this program.

1971 – The United States Atomic Energy Commission tests the largest U.S. underground hydrogen bomb, code-named Cannikin, on Amchitka Island in the Aleutians.

1977 – The Kelly Barnes Dam, located above Toccoa Falls Bible College near Toccoa, Georgia, fails, killing 39.

1985 – In Colombia, leftist guerrillas of the 19th of April Movement seize control of the Palace of Justice in Bogotá, eventually killing 115 people, 11 of them Supreme Court justices.

1986 – Sumburgh disaster: A British International Helicopters Boeing 234LR Chinook crashes 21⁄2 miles east of Sumburgh Airport killing 45 people. It is the deadliest civilian helicopter crash on record.

1995 – Cleveland Browns relocation controversy: Art Modell announces that he signed a deal that would relocate the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore to become the Baltimore Ravens, the first time the city had a football team since 1983 when they were the Baltimore Colts.

1999 – Australians vote to keep the Head of the Commonwealth as their head of state in the Australian republic referendum.

2004 – An express train collides with a stationary car near the village of Ufton Nervet, England, killing seven and injuring 150.

2012 – Tammy Baldwin becomes the first openly gay politician to be elected to the United States Senate.

2013 – Several small bombs explode outside a provincial office of the Chinese Communist Party in the northern city of Taiyuan, killing at least one person and wounding eight others.

Births

1391 – Edmund Mortimer, 5th Earl of March, English politician (d. 1425)

1479 – Joanna of Castile (d. 1555)

1494 – Suleiman the Magnificent, Ottoman sultan (d. 1566)

1558 – Thomas Kyd (d. 1594), English playwright

1607 – Sigmund Theophil Staden, German composer (d. 1655)

1661 – Charles II of Spain (d. 1700)

1692 – Louis Racine, French poet (d. 1763)

1753 – Jean-Baptiste Bréval, French cellist and composer (d. 1823)

1753 – Mikhail Kozlovsky, Russian sculptor (d. 1802)

1755 – Stanisław Staszic, Polish philosopher, poet, and geologist (d. 1824)

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Belgian-French instrument designer, invented the saxophone (d. 1894)

1833 – Jonas Lie, Norwegian author, poet, and playwright (d. 1908)

1835 – Cesare Lombroso, Italian criminologist and physician, founded the Italian school of criminology (d. 1909)

1841 – Nelson W. Aldrich, American businessman and politician (d. 1915)

1841 – Armand Fallières, French lawyer and politician, 9th President of France (d. 1931)

1851 – Asada Nobuoki, Japanese general (d. 1927)

1851 – Charles Dow, American journalist and economist (d. 1902)

1854 – John Philip Sousa, American commander, composer, and conductor (d. 1932)

1855 – E. S. Gosney, American philanthropist and eugenicist, founded the Human Betterment Foundation (d. 1942)

1861 – Dennis Miller Bunker, American painter (d. 1890)

1861 – James Naismith, Canadian-American physician and educator, invented basketball (d. 1939)

1876 – Everett Shinn, American painter and illustrator (d. 1953)

1880 – Yoshisuke Aikawa, Japanese businessman and politician, founded Nissan Motor Company (d. 1967)

1880 – Robert Musil, Austrian-Swiss author and playwright (d. 1942)

1880 – George Poage, American sprinter and hurdler (d. 1962)

1880 – Chris van Abkoude, Dutch-American author and educator (d. 1959)

1881 – Otozō Yamada, Japanese general (d. 1965)

1882 – Thomas H. Ince, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1924)

1884 – Mohammad-Taqi Bahar, Iranian poet, journalist, and historian (d. 1951)

1885 – Martin O'Meara, Irish-Australian sergeant, Victoria Cross recipient (d. 1935)

1886 – Ida Barney, American astronomer, mathematician, and academic (d. 1982)

1887 – Walter Johnson, American baseball player and manager (d. 1946)

1892 – Harold Ross, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Yorker (d. 1951)

1893 – Edsel Ford, American lieutenant and businessman (d. 1943)

1894 – Opal Kunz, American pilot and activist (d. 1967)

1897 – Jack O'Connor, English cricketer (d. 1977)

1906 – James D. Norris, American lieutenant and businessman (d. 1966)

1914 – Jonathan Harris, American actor (d. 2002)

1916 – Ray Conniff, American composer and conductor (d. 2002)

1921 – James Jones, American soldier, journalist, and author (d. 1977)

1922 – Frank J. Lynch, American lawyer, judge, and politician (d. 1987)

1923 – Ray B. Sitton, American pilot and general (d. 2013)

1923 – Don Lusher, English trombonist and bandleader (d. 2006)

1924 – Harry Threadgold, English footballer (d. 1996)

1926 – Frank Carson, Northern Irish comedian and actor (d. 2012)

1926 – Zig Ziglar, American soldier, businessman, and author (d. 2012)

1929 – June Squibb, American actress

1930 – Tom Hornbein, American anesthesiologist and mountaineer

1931 – Peter Collins, English race car driver (d. 1958)

1931 – Mike Nichols, German-born American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1932 – Stonewall Jackson, American singer-songwriter

1932 – François Englert, Belgian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1937 – Leo Goeke, American tenor and actor (d. 2012)

1937 – Garry Gross, American photographer (d. 2010)

1937 – Marco Vassi, American author (d. 1989)

1937 – Joe Warfield, American actor, director, and educator

1938 – Mack Jones, American baseball player (d. 2004)

1938 – Branko Mikasinovich, Serbian journalist and scholar

1938 – P. J. Proby, American singer-songwriter and actor

1938 – Diana E. H. Russell, South African activist and author

1939 – Michael Schwerner, American activist (d. 1964)

1939 – Leonardo Quisumbing, Filipino lawyer and jurist

1940 – Johnny Giles, Irish footballer and manager

1940 – Ruth Messinger, American businesswoman and politician

1940 – Dieter F. Uchtdorf, German-American pilot and religious leader

1941 – Guy Clark, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2016)

1946 – Sally Field, American actress

1946 – Viivi Luik, Estonian poet and author

1946 – George Young, Scottish guitarist, songwriter and producer

1947 – Carolyn Seymour, English actress

1947 – Edward Yang, Taiwanese-American director and screenwriter (d. 2007)

1947 – Mesut Yılmaz, Turkish politician, 21st Prime Minister of Turkey

1948 – Sidney Blumenthal, American journalist and activist

1948 – Glenn Frey, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2016)

1949 – Brad Davis, American actor (d. 1991)

1949 – Arturo Sandoval, Cuban trumpet player, pianist, and composer

1949 – Joseph C. Wilson, American diplomat, United States Ambassador to Gabon

1950 – Amir Aczel, Israeli-American mathematician, historian, and academic (d. 2015)

1950 – Nimalan Soundaranayagam, Sri Lankan educator and politician (d. 2000)

1951 – Peter Althin, Swedish lawyer and politician

1951 – John Falsey, American screenwriter and producer

1951 – Nigel Havers, English actor

1952 – Michael Cunningham, American author and screenwriter

1953 – Frank Hanisch, German footballer

1954 – Catherine Crier, American journalist and judge

1954 – Minoru Yanagida, Japanese politician

1955 – William H. McRaven, American admiral

1955 – Maria Shriver, American journalist and author

1956 – Graeme Wood, Australian cricketer and footballer

1957 – Cam Clarke, American voice actor and singer

1957 – Klaus Kleinfeld, German-American businessman

1957 – Lori Singer, American actress

1958 – Trace Beaulieu, American actor, puppeteer, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Michael Cerveris, American actor, singer, and guitarist

1961 – Florent Pagny, French singer-songwriter and actor

1962 – Annette Zilinskas, American singer and bass player

1963 – Rozz Williams, American singer-songwriter (d. 1998)

1964 – Kerry Conran, American director and screenwriter

1964 – Arne Duncan, American educator and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Education

1964 – Corey Glover, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1964 – Greg Graffin, American singer-songwriter and producer

1965 – Valérie Benguigui, French actress and director (d. 2013)

1965 – Siim Valmar Kiisler, Estonian businessman and politician

1966 – Peter DeLuise, American actor and director

1966 – Paul Gilbert, American guitarist and singer

1967 – Shuzo Matsuoka, Japanese tennis player and sportscaster

1967 – Fujiko Takimoto, Japanese voice actress

1968 – Caesar Meadows, American cartoonist

1968 – Kelly Rutherford, American actress

1968 – Jerry Yang, Taiwanese-American engineer and businessman, co-founded Yahoo!

1970 – Ethan Hawke, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1972 – Deivi Cruz, Dominican baseball player

1972 – Garry Flitcroft, English footballer and manager

1972 – Adonis Georgiadis, Greek historian and politician, Greek Minister of Health

1972 – Thandie Newton, English actress and singer

1972 – Rebecca Romijn, American model and actress

1974 – Frank Vandenbroucke, Belgian cyclist (d. 2009)

1976 – Catherine Clark, Canadian journalist

1976 – Mike Herrera, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1976 – Jodi Martin, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1976 – Pat Tillman, American football player and soldier (d. 2004)

1978 – Daniella Cicarelli, Brazilian model and television host

1978 – Erik Cole, American ice hockey player

1978 – Taryn Manning, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

1978 – Zak Morioka, Brazilian race car driver

1979 – Marc Abaya, Filipino singer, guitarist, and actor

1979 – Adam LaRoche, American baseball player

1979 – Lamar Odom, American basketball player and actor

1979 – Gerli Padar, Estonian singer

1979 – Brad Stuart, Canadian ice hockey player

1981 – Kaspars Gorkšs, Latvian footballer

1981 – Andrew Murray, Canadian ice hockey player

1982 – Steve Millar, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1983 – Jon Hume, Australian-New Zealand singer-songwriter and producer

1983 – Janette McBride, Australian-Filipino actress

1984 – Ricky Romero, American baseball player

1984 – Sebastian Schachten, German footballer

1985 – Ettore Marchi, Italian footballer

1986 – Katie Leclerc, American actress and producer

1986 – Conor Sammon, Irish footballer

1987 – Ana Ivanovic, Serbian tennis player

1987 – Naoki Miyata, Japanese footballer

1988 – Erik Lund, Swedish footballer

1988 – Emma Stone, American actress

1988 – Conchita Wurst, Austrian singer

1989 – Jozy Altidore, American soccer player

1989 – Shaina Magdayao, Filipino actress, singer, and dancer

1990 – Dorothea Barth Jörgensen, Swedish model

1990 – André Schürrle, German footballer

1990 – Kris Wu, Canadian-Chinese singer-songwriter

1992 – Paula Kania, Polish tennis player

1992 – Kim Yura, South Korean singer, dancer, and actress

1993 – Josh Wakefield, English footballer

Deaths

1231 – Emperor Tsuchimikado of Japan (b. 1196)

1406 – Pope Innocent VII (b. 1339)

1479 – James Hamilton, 1st Lord Hamilton, Scottish scholar and politician (b. 1415)

1492 – Antoine Busnois, French composer and poet (b. 1430)

1550 – Ulrich, Duke of Württemberg (b. 1487)

1632 – Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden (b. 1594)

1650 – William II, Prince of Orange (b. 1626)

1656 – Jean-Baptiste Morin, French mathematician, astrologer, and astronomer (b. 1583)

1656 – John IV of Portugal (b. 1603)

1672 – Heinrich Schütz, German organist and composer (b. 1585)

1692 – Gédéon Tallemant des Réaux, French author and poet (b. 1619)

1752 – Ralph Erskine, Scottish minister (b. 1685)

1771 – John Bevis, English physician and astronomer (b. 1695)

1790 – James Bowdoin, American banker and politician, 2nd Governor of Massachusetts (b. 1726)

1816 – Gouverneur Morris, American scholar, politician, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to France (b. 1752)

1822 – Claude Louis Berthollet, French chemist and academic (b. 1748)

1836 – Charles X of France (b. 1757)

1846 – Alexander Chavchavadze, Russian-Georgian general and poet (b. 1786)

1846 – Karol Marcinkowski, Polish physician and activist (b. 1800)

1873 – William J. Hardee, American general (b. 1815)

1893 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer and critic (b. 1840)

1895 – Joel Müller, German rabbi (b. 1827)

1910 – Giuseppe Cesare Abba, Italian soldier and author (b. 1838)

1918 – Alan Arnett McLeod, Canadian lieutenant, Victoria Cross recipient (b. 1899)

1925 – Khải Định, Vietnamese emperor (b. 1885)

1928 – Arnold Rothstein, American mob boss (b. 1882)

1929 – Prince Maximilian of Baden (b. 1867)

1933 – Andrey Lyapchev, Bulgarian lawyer and politician, 22nd Prime Minister of Bulgaria (b. 1866)

1936 – Henry Bourne Joy, American businessman (b. 1864)

1937 – Colin Campbell Cooper, American painter and academic (b. 1856)

1941 – Maurice Leblanc, French author (b. 1864)

1942 – Emil Starkenstein, Czech pharmacologist and academic (b. 1884)

1949 – Lester Allen, American screen, stage, vaudeville, circus actor, and film director (b. 1891)

1951 – Tom Kiely, Irish decathlete (b. 1869)

1955 – Jack McGrath, American racing driver (b. 1919)

1960 – Erich Raeder, German admiral (b. 1876)

1964 – Hugo Koblet, Swiss cyclist (b. 1925)

1964 – Hans von Euler-Chelpin, German-Swiss biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1863)

1965 – Edgard Varèse, French-American composer and educator (b. 1883)

1965 – Clarence Williams, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (b. 1898)

1968 – Charles B. McVay III, American admiral (b. 1898)

1968 – Charles Münch, French violinist and conductor (b. 1891)

1970 – Agustín Lara, Mexican singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1897)

1978 – Harry Bertoia, Italian-American sculptor and furniture designer (b. 1915)

1978 – Heiri Suter, Swiss cyclist (b. 1899)

1984 – Gastón Suárez, Bolivian author and playwright (b. 1929)

1986 – Elisabeth Grümmer, Alsatian soprano (b. 1911)

1987 – Ross Barnett, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 52nd Governor of Mississippi (b. 1898)

1989 – Dickie Goodman, American songwriter and producer (b. 1934)

1989 – Yusaku Matsuda, Japanese actor (b. 1949)

1991 – Gene Tierney, American actress (b. 1920)

1995 – Aneta Corsaut, American actress (b. 1933)

1996 – Toni Schmücker, German businessman (b. 1921)

1997 – Epic Soundtracks, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1959)

1998 – Sky Low Low, Canadian wrestler (b. 1928)

1999 – Regina Ghazaryan, Armenian painter and author (b. 1915)

2000 – David Brower, American environmentalist, founded the Sierra Club Foundation (b. 1912)

2000 – L. Sprague de Camp, American historian and author (b. 1907)

2001 – Anthony Shaffer, English author and playwright (b. 1926)

2002 – Sid Sackson, American game designer (b. 1920)

2003 – Just Betzer, Danish production manager and producer (b. 1944)

2003 – Rie Mastenbroek, Dutch swimmer and coach (b. 1919)

2004 – Fred Dibnah, English engineer and television host (b. 1938)

2004 – Johnny Warren, Australian footballer, manager, and sportscaster (b. 1943)

2005 – Rod Donald, New Zealand lawyer and politician (b. 1957)

2005 – Minako Honda, Japanese singer (b. 1967)

2005 – Miguel Aceves Mejía, Mexican singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1915)

2005 – Anthony Sawoniuk, Belarusian SS officer (b. 1921)

2006 – Nelson S. Bond, American author (b. 1908)

2006 – Francisco Fernández Ochoa, Spanish skier (b. 1950)

2006 – Federico López, Mexican-Puerto Rican basketball player (b. 1962)

2007 – Enzo Biagi, Italian journalist and author (b. 1920)

2007 – Hilda Braid, English actress and singer (b. 1929)

2007 – George Grljusich, Australian footballer and sportscaster (b. 1939)

2007 – Sayed Mustafa Kazemi, Afghan politician (b. 1962)

2007 – Hank Thompson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1925)

2009 – Ron Sproat, American screenwriter and playwright (b. 1932)

2010 – Jo Myong-rok, North Korean marshal and politician (b. 1928)

2010 – Motoichi Kumagai, Japanese photographer and illustrator (b. 1909)

2010 – Robert Lipshutz, American soldier and lawyer, 17th White House Counsel (b. 1921)

2010 – Siddhartha Shankar Ray, Indian lawyer and politician, Chief Minister of West Bengal (b. 1920)

2012 – Joel Connable, American journalist and actor (b. 1973)

2012 – Clive Dunn, English actor (b. 1920)

2012 – Maxim of Bulgaria, Bulgarian patriarch (b. 1914)

2012 – Ivor Powell, Welsh footballer and manager (b. 1916)

2012 – Frank J. Prial, American journalist and author (b. 1930)

2013 – Guillermina Bravo, Mexican dancer, choreographer, and director (b. 1920)

2013 – Tarla Dalal, Indian chef and author (b. 1936)

2013 – Yosef Harish, Israeli lawyer and jurist, 8th Attorney General of Israel (b. 1923)

2013 – Christian López, Guatemalan weightlifter (b. 1984)

2013 – Burl Noggle, American historian, author, and academic (b. 1924)

2013 – Ace Parker, American football and baseball player (b. 1912)

2014 – Maggie Boyle, English singer and flute player (b. 1956)

2014 – Tommy Macpherson, Scottish soldier and businessman (b. 1920)

2014 – Rick Rosas, American bass player (b. 1949)

2015 – Bobby Campbell, English footballer and manager (b. 1937)

2015 – Yitzhak Navon, Israeli author, playwright, and politician, 5th President of Israel (b. 1921)

2015 – Ri Ul-sol, North Korean marshal and politician (b. 1921)