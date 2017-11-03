This day in history (Nov. 5)

Events

1138 – Lý Anh Tông is enthroned as emperor of Vietnam at the age of two, beginning a 37-year reign.

1499 – Publication of the Catholicon, written in 1464 by Jehan Lagadeuc in Tréguier; this is the first Breton dictionary as well as the first French dictionary.

1605 – Gunpowder Plot: Guy Fawkes is arrested.

1688 – William III of England lands with a Dutch fleet at Brixham.

1757 – Seven Years' War: Frederick the Great defeats the allied armies of France and the Holy Roman Empire at the Battle of Rossbach.

1768 – Treaty of Fort Stanwix, the purpose of which is to adjust the boundary line between Indian lands and white settlements set forth in the Royal Proclamation of 1763 in the Thirteen Colonies.

1780 – French-American forces under Colonel LaBalme are defeated by Miami Chief Little Turtle.

1811 – Salvadoran priest José Matías Delgado, rings the bells of La Merced church in San Salvador, calling for insurrection and launching the 1811 Independence Movement.

1828 – Greek War of Independence: The French Morea expedition to recapture Morea (now the Peloponnese) ends when the last Ottoman forces depart the peninsula.

1829 – Technical University of Denmark (DTU) opens.

1831 – Nat Turner, American slave leader, is tried, convicted, and sentenced to death in Virginia.

1862 – American Civil War: Abraham Lincoln removes George B. McClellan as commander of the Army of the Potomac.

1862 – American Indian Wars: In Minnesota, 303 Dakota warriors are found guilty of rape and murder of whites and are sentenced to hang. 38 are ultimately executed and the others reprieved.

1872 – Women's suffrage in the United States: In defiance of the law, suffragist Susan B. Anthony votes for the first time, and is later fined $100.

1895 – George B. Selden is granted the first U.S. patent for an automobile.

1898 – Filipinos on Negros Island revolt against Spanish rule and establish the short-lived Republic of Negros.

1911 – After declaring war on the Ottoman Empire on September 29, 1911, Italy annexes Tripoli and Cyrenaica.

1912 – Woodrow Wilson is elected the 28th President of the United States, defeating incumbent William Howard Taft.

1913 – King Otto of Bavaria is deposed by his cousin, Prince Regent Ludwig, who assumes the title Ludwig III.

1914 – World War I: France and the British Empire declare war on the Ottoman Empire.

1916 – The Kingdom of Poland is proclaimed by the Act of 5th November of the emperors of Germany and Austria-Hungary.

1916 – The Everett massacre takes place in Everett, Washington as political differences lead to a shoot-out between the Industrial Workers of the World organizers and local police.

1917 – October Revolution: In Tallinn, Estonia, Communist leader Jaan Anvelt leads revolutionaries in overthrowing the Provisional Government (As Estonia and Russia are still using the Julian calendar, subsequent period references show an October 23 date).

1917 – Tikhon is elected the Patriarch of Moscow and of the Russian Orthodox Church.

1925 – Secret agent Sidney Reilly, the first "super-spy" of the 20th century, is executed by the OGPU, the secret police of the Soviet Union.

1940 – World War II: The British armed merchant cruiser, HMS Jervis Bay, is sunk by the German pocket battleship Admiral Scheer.

1940 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is the first and only President of the United States to be elected to a third term.

1943 – World War II: Bombing of the Vatican.

1950 – Korean War: British and Australian forces from the 27th British Commonwealth Brigade successfully halted the advancing Chinese 117th Division during the Battle of Pakchon.

1955 – After being destroyed in World War II, the rebuilt Vienna State Opera reopens with a performance of Beethoven's Fidelio.

1970 – The Military Assistance Command, Vietnam reports the lowest weekly American soldier death toll in five years (24).

1983 – Byford Dolphin diving bell accident kills five and leaves one severely injured.

1986 – USS Rentz, USS Reeves and USS Oldendorf visit Qingdao (Tsing Tao) China – the first US Naval visit to China since 1949.

1990 – Rabbi Meir Kahane, founder of the far-right Kach movement, is shot dead after a speech at a New York City hotel.

1995 – André Dallaire attempts to assassinate Prime Minister Jean Chrétien of Canada. He is thwarted when the Prime Minister's wife locks the door.

1996 – Pakistani President Farooq Leghari dismisses the government of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and dissolves the National Assembly of Pakistan.

2006 – Saddam Hussein, former president of Iraq, and his co-defendants Barzan Ibrahim al-Tikriti and Awad Hamed al-Bandar, are sentenced to death in the al-Dujail trial for their roles in the 1982 massacre of 148 Shi'a Muslims.

2007 – China's first lunar satellite, Chang'e 1, goes into orbit around the Moon.

2007 – Android mobile operating system is unveiled by Google.

2009 – U.S. Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan murders 13 and wounds 32 at Fort Hood, Texas in the deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. military installation.

2013 – India launches the Mars Orbiter Mission, its first interplanetary probe.

2015 – An iron ore tailings dam bursts in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais flooding a valley, causing mudslides in the nearby village of Bento Rodrigues and causing up to 9 deaths and 19 missing.

Births

1271 – Ghazan, Mongol ruler (d. 1304)

1436 – Richard Grey, 3rd Earl of Tankerville, Earl of Tankerville, 1450–1460 (d. 1466)

1494 – Hans Sachs, German poet and playwright (d. 1576)

1549 – Philippe de Mornay, French theologian and author (d. 1623)

1592 – Charles Chauncy, English-American pastor, theologian, and academic (d. 1672)

1607 – Anna Maria van Schurman, Dutch painter (d. 1678)

1613 – Isaac de Benserade, French poet and educator (d. 1691)

1615 – Ibrahim of the Ottoman Empire (d. 1648)

1666 – Attilio Ariosti, Italian viola player and composer (d. 1729)

1667 – Christoph Ludwig Agricola, German painter (d. 1719)

1701 – Pietro Longhi, Venetian painter and educator (d. 1785)

1705 – Louis-Gabriel Guillemain, French violinist and composer (d. 1770)

1715 – John Brown, English author and playwright (d. 1766)

1722 – William Byron, 5th Baron Byron, English lieutenant and politician (d. 1798)

1739 – Hugh Montgomerie, 12th Earl of Eglinton, Scottish composer and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Ayrshire (d. 1819)

1742 – Richard Cosway, English painter (d. 1821)

1789 – William Bland, Australian surgeon and politician (d. 1868)

1818 – Benjamin Butler, American general, lawyer, and politician, 33rd Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1893)

1835 – Moritz Szeps, Ukrainian-Austrian journalist and publisher (d. 1902)

1846 – Duncan Gordon Boyes, English soldier, recipient of the Victoria Cross (d. 1869)

1850 – Ella Wheeler Wilcox, American author and poet (d. 1919)

1851 – Charles Dupuy, French academic and politician, 60th Prime Minister of France (d. 1923)

1854 – Alphonse Desjardins, Canadian journalist and businessman, co-founded Desjardins Group (d. 1920)

1854 – Paul Sabatier, French chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1855 – Eugene V. Debs, American union leader and politician (d. 1926)

1855 – Léon Teisserenc de Bort, French meteorologist and climatologist (d. 1913)

1857 – Ida Tarbell, American journalist, author, reformer, and educator (d. 1944)

1870 – Chittaranjan Das, Indian lawyer and politician (d. 1925)

1873 – Edwin Flack, Australian tennis player and runner (d. 1935)

1879 – Otto Wahle, Austrian-American swimmer and coach (d. 1963)

1881 – George A. Malcolm, American lawyer and jurist (d. 1961)

1883 – P Moe Nin, Burmese author and translator (d. 1940)

1884 – James Elroy Flecker, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1915)

1885 – Will Durant, American historian and philosopher (d. 1981)

1886 – Sadae Inoue, Japanese general (d. 1961)

1887 – Paul Wittgenstein, Austrian-American pianist and educator (d. 1961)

1890 – Jan Zrzavý, Czech painter and illustrator (d. 1977)

1892 – J. B. S. Haldane, English-Indian geneticist and biologist (d. 1964)

1892 – John Alcock (RAF officer), captain in the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force (d. 1919)

1893 – Raymond Loewy, French-American engineer and designer (d. 1986)

1894 – Beardsley Ruml, American economist and statistician (d. 1960)

1895 – Walter Gieseking, French-German pianist and composer (d. 1956)

1895 – Charles MacArthur, American playwright and screenwriter (d. 1956)

1900 – Martin Dies, Jr., American lawyer, judge, and politician (d. 1972)

1900 – Natalie Schafer, American actress (d. 1991)

1900 – Ethelwynn Trewavas, British ichthyologist, over a dozen fish species named in her honor (d. 1993)

1901 – Etta Moten Barnett, American actress and singer (d. 2004)

1901 – Eddie Paynter, English cricketer (d. 1979)

1904 – Cooney Weiland, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 1985)

1905 – Joel McCrea, American actor (d. 1990)

1905 – Louis Rosier, French race car driver (d. 1956)

1905 – Sajjad Zaheer, Indian author and poet (d. 1973)

1906 – Endre Kabos, Hungarian fencer (d. 1944)

1906 – Fred Lawrence Whipple, American astronomer and academic (d. 2004)

1910 – John Hackett, Australian-English general and academic (d. 1997)

1911 – Marie Osborne Yeats, American actress and costume designer (d. 2010)

1911 – Roy Rogers, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1998)

1913 – Guy Green, English-American director, screenwriter, and cinematographer (d. 2005)

1913 – Vivien Leigh, India-born British actress (d. 1967)

1913 – John McGiver, American actor (d. 1975)

1914 – Alton Tobey, American painter and illustrator (d. 2005)

1917 – Jacqueline Auriol, French pilot (d. 2000)

1917 – Banarsi Das Gupta, Indian activist and politician, 4th Chief Minister of Haryana (d. 2007)

1919 – Hasan Askari, Pakistani linguist, scholar, and critic (d. 1978)

1919 – Myron Floren, American accordion player and pianist (d. 2005)

1920 – Tommy Godwin, American-English cyclist and coach (d. 2012)

1920 – Douglass North, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2015)

1921 – Georges Cziffra, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1994)

1921 – Fawzia Fuad of Egypt (d. 2013)

1922 – Violet Barclay, American illustrator (d. 2010)

1922 – Yitzchok Scheiner, rabbi

1922 – Cecil H. Underwood, American educator and politician, 25th and 32nd Governor of West Virginia (d. 2008)

1923 – Rudolf Augstein, German soldier and journalist, co-founded Der Spiegel (d. 2002)

1926 – John Berger, English author, poet, painter, and critic (d. 2017)

1930 – Wim Bleijenberg, Dutch footballer and manager (d. 2016)

1930 – Hans Mommsen, German historian and academic (d. 2015)

1931 – Leonard Herzenberg, American immunologist, geneticist, and academic (d. 2013)

1931 – Gil Hill, American actor, police officer and politician (d. 2016)

1931 – Harold McNair, Jamaican-English saxophonist and flute player (d. 1971)

1931 – Ike Turner, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer (d. 2007)

1932 – Algirdas Lauritėnas, Lithuanian basketball player (d. 2001)

1933 – Herb Edelman, American actor (d. 1996)

1934 – Jeb Stuart Magruder, American minister and civil servant (d. 2014)

1935 – Lester Piggott, English jockey and trainer

1935 – Christopher Wood, English author and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1936 – Michael Dertouzos, Greek-American computer scientist and academic (d. 2001)

1936 – Uwe Seeler, German footballer and actor

1936 – Billy Sherrill, American record producer, songwriter, and arranger (d. 2015)

1937 – Chan Sek Keong, Singaporean lawyer, judge, and politician, 3rd Chief Justice of Singapore

1937 – Harris Yulin, American actor

1938 – Joe Dassin, American-French singer-songwriter (d. 1980)

1938 – César Luis Menotti, Argentinian footballer and manager

1938 – Jim Steranko, American author and illustrator

1939 – Lobsang Tenzin, Singaporean religious leader

1940 – Ted Kulongoski, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 36th Governor of Oregon

1940 – Elke Sommer, German actress

1941 – Art Garfunkel, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Yoshiyuki Tomino, Japanese animator, director, and screenwriter

1942 – Pierangelo Bertoli, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1943 – Friedman Paul Erhardt, German-American chef and author (d. 2007)

1943 – Percy Hobson, Australian high jumper

1943 – Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor (d. 2017)

1945 – Peter Pace, American general

1945 – Aleka Papariga, Greek accountant and politician

1945 – Svetlana Tširkova-Lozovaja, Russian fencer and coach

1946 – Gram Parsons, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1973)

1946 – Ken Whaley, Austrian-English bass player and songwriter (d. 2013)

1947 – Quint Davis, American director and producer

1947 – Rubén Juárez, Argentinian singer-songwriter and bandoneon player (d. 2010)

1947 – Peter Noone, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Bob Barr, American lawyer and politician

1948 – Peter Hammill, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1948 – Bernard-Henri Lévy, French philosopher and author

1948 – William Daniel Phillips, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1949 – Armin Shimerman, American actor

1949 – Jimmie Spheeris, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1950 – Thorbjørn Jagland, Norwegian politician, 25th Prime Minister of Norway

1950 – James Kennedy, American psychologist and author

1952 – Oleh Blokhin, Ukrainian footballer and manager

1952 – Brian Muehl, American puppeteer

1952 – Vandana Shiva, Indian philosopher and author

1952 – Bill Walton, American basketball player and sportscaster

1953 – Florentino Floro, Filipino lawyer and judge

1953 – Joyce Maynard, American journalist, author, and academic

1954 – Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and academic

1955 – Bernard Chazelle, French computer scientist and academic

1955 – Kris Jenner, American talent manager and businesswoman

1955 – Karan Thapar, Indian journalist and author

1956 – John Harwood, American journalist

1956 – Lavrentis Machairitsas, Greek singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Mike Score, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1958 – Don Falcone, American keyboard player, songwriter, and producer

1958 – Mo Gaffney, American actress and screenwriter

1958 – Robert Patrick, American actor

1959 – Bryan Adams, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1959 – Tomo Česen, Slovenian mountaineer

1960 – René Froger, Dutch singer-songwriter

1960 – Tilda Swinton, English actress

1961 – Alan G. Poindexter, American captain, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2012)

1962 – Turid Birkeland, Norwegian businesswoman and politician, Norwegian Minister of Culture (d. 2015)

1962 – Abedi Pele, Ghanaian footballer and manager

1962 – Marcus J. Ranum, American computer scientist and author

1963 – Hans Gillhaus, Dutch footballer and scout

1963 – Andrea McArdle, American actress and singer

1963 – Tatum O'Neal, American actress and author

1963 – Brian Wheat, American bass player and songwriter

1963 – Jean-Pierre Papin, French footballer and manager

1965 – Atul Gawande, American surgeon and journalist

1965 – Famke Janssen, Dutch model and actress

1966 – Nayim, Spanish footballer and manager

1966 – James Allen, English journalist and sportscaster

1966 – Urmas Kirs, Estonian footballer and manager

1967 – Marcelo D2, Brazilian rapper

1967 – Judy Reyes, American actress and producer

1968 – Ricardo Fort, Argentinian actor, director, and businessman (d. 2013)

1968 – Sam Rockwell, American actor

1969 – Pat Kilbane, American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter

1970 – Javy López, Puerto Rican-American baseball player

1971 – Chris Addison, Welsh-English comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1971 – Sergei Berezin, Russian ice hockey player

1971 – Jonny Greenwood, English guitarist and songwriter

1971 – Dana Jacobson, American sportscaster

1971 – Rob Jones, Welsh-English footballer and coach

1971 – Edmond Leung, Hong Kong singer-songwriter and producer

1971 – Mårten Olander, Swedish golfer

1973 – Johnny Damon, American baseball player

1973 – Peter Emmerich, American illustrator and educator

1973 – Gráinne Seoige, Irish journalist

1973 – Alexei Yashin, Russian ice hockey player and manager

1974 – Ryan Adams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – Angela Gossow, German singer-songwriter

1974 – Dado Pršo, Croatian footballer and coach

1974 – Taine Randell, New Zealand rugby player

1974 – Jerry Stackhouse, American basketball player and sportscaster

1975 – Lisa Scott-Lee, Welsh singer-songwriter

1976 – Sebastian Arcelus, American actor, singer, and producer

1976 – Mr. Fastfinger, Finnish guitarist and songwriter

1976 – Jeff Klein, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1976 – Samuel Page, American actor

1977 – Maarten Tjallingii, Dutch cyclist

1977 – Richard Wright, English footballer and coach

1978 – Xavier Tondo, Spanish cyclist (d. 2011)

1978 – Bubba Watson, American golfer

1979 – Romi Dames, Japanese-American actress

1979 – Colin Grzanna, German rugby player and surgeon

1979 – Michalis Hatzigiannis, Cypriot singer-songwriter and producer

1979 – Keith McLeod, American basketball player

1979 – David Suazo, Honduran footballer and coach

1980 – Jaime Camara, Brazilian race car driver

1980 – Andrei Korobeinik, Estonian computer programmer, businessman, and politician

1980 – Christoph Metzelder, German footballer

1980 – Orkun Uşak, Turkish footballer

1981 – Paul Chapman, Australian footballer

1981 – Ümit Ergirdi, Turkish footballer

1982 – Leah Culver, American computer scientist and programmer, co-founded Pownce

1982 – Bryan LaHair, American baseball player

1982 – Rob Swire, Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1982 – Matthew Williams, Welsh footballer

1983 – Alexa Chung, English model and television host

1983 – Mike Hanke, German footballer

1983 – Juan Morillo, Dominican baseball player

1983 – David Pipe, Welsh footballer

1984 – Jon Cornish, Canadian football player

1984 – Tobias Enström, Swedish ice hockey player

1984 – Nick Folk, American football player

1984 – Baruto Kaito, Estonian sumo wrestler

1984 – Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan long distance runner

1984 – John Sutton, Australian rugby league player

1984 – Nick Tandy, English race car driver

1984 – Nikolay Zherdev, Ukrainian-Russian ice hockey player

1985 – Michel Butter, Dutch runner

1985 – Kate DeAraugo, Australian singer-songwriter

1985 – Alo Dupikov, Estonian footballer

1985 – Rimo Hunt, Estonian footballer

1985 – Pınar Saka, Turkish sprinter

1986 – BoA, South Korean singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1986 – Ian Mahinmi, American basketball player

1986 – Kasper Schmeichel, Danish footballer

1986 – Nodiko Tatishvili, Georgian singer

1987 – Kevin Jonas, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1987 – Chris Knierim, American figure skater

1987 – O. J. Mayo, American basketball player

1988 – Virat Kohli, Indian cricketer

1989 – Andrew Boyce, English footballer

1991 – Flume, Australian DJ and producer

1991 – Shōdai Naoya, Japanese sumo wrestler

1992 – Odell Beckham Jr., American football player

1992 – Marco Verratti, Italian footballer

1993 – Hideya Tawada, Japanese actor and model

Deaths

425 – Atticus, archbishop of Constantinople

964 – Fan Zhi, chancellor of the Song Dynasty

1011 – Mathilde, Abbess of Essen (b. 949)

1176 – Diego Martínez de Villamayor, Castilian nobleman

1235 – Elisabeth of Swabia, queen consort of Castile and León (b. 1205)

1370 – Casimir III the Great, Polish king (b. 1310)

1450 – John IV, Count of Armagnac (b. 1396)

1459 – John Fastolf, English soldier

1515 – Mariotto Albertinelli, Italian painter and educator (b. 1474)

1559 – Kanō Motonobu, Japanese painter and educator (b. 1476)

1605 – Nyaungyan Min, Birmese king (b. 1555)

1660 – Alexandre de Rhodes, French missionary and lexicographer (b. 1591)

1660 – Lucy Hay, Countess of Carlisle (b. 1599)

1701 – Charles Gerard, 2nd Earl of Macclesfield, French-English colonel and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire (b. 1659)

1714 – Bernardino Ramazzini, Italian physician and academic (b. 1633)

1752 – Carl Andreas Duker, German scholar and jurist (b. 1670)

1758 – Hans Egede, Norwegian-Danish bishop and missionary (b. 1686)

1872 – Thomas Sully, English-American painter (b. 1783)

1876 – Theodor von Heuglin, German explorer and ornithologist (b. 1824)

1879 – James Clerk Maxwell, Scottish-English physicist and mathematician (b. 1831)

1923 – Jacques d'Adelswärd-Fersen, French author and poet (b. 1880)

1928 – Vlasios Tsirogiannis, Greek general (b. 1872)

1930 – Christiaan Eijkman, Dutch physician and pathologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1858)

1930 – Luigi Facta, Italian politician, journalist and Prime Minister of Italy (b. 1861)

1931 – Konrad Stäheli, Swiss target shooter (b. 1866)

1933 – Texas Guinan, American actress and businesswoman (b. 1884)

1933 – Walther von Dyck, German mathematician and academic (b. 1856)

1938 – Thomas Dewing, American painter and educator (b. 1851)

1941 – Arndt Pekurinen, Finnish activist (b. 1905)

1942 – George M. Cohan, American actor, singer, composer, author and theatre manager/owner (b. 1878)

1944 – Alexis Carrel, French surgeon and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1873)

1946 – Joseph Stella, Italian-American painter (b. 1877)

1951 – Reggie Walker, South African runner (b. 1889)

1955 – Maurice Utrillo, French painter (b. 1883)

1956 – Art Tatum, American pianist and composer (b. 1909)

1960 – Ward Bond, American actor (b. 1903)

1960 – Donald Grey Barnhouse, American pastor and theologian (b. 1895)

1960 – August Gailit, Estonian author and poet (b. 1891)

1960 – Johnny Horton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1925)

1960 – Mack Sennett, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1880)

1963 – Luis Cernuda, Spanish poet and critic (b. 1902)

1964 – Buddy Cole, American pianist and conductor (b. 1916)

1964 – Lansdale Ghiselin Sasscer, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (b. 1893)

1971 – Sam Jones, American baseball player (b. 1925)

1972 – Alfred Schmidt, Estonian weightlifter (b. 1898)

1975 – Annette Kellerman, Australian swimmer and actress (b. 1887)

1975 – Edward Lawrie Tatum, American geneticist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1909)

1975 – Lionel Trilling, American critic, essayist, short story writer, and educator (b. 1905)

1977 – René Goscinny, French author and illustrator (b. 1926)

1977 – Guy Lombardo, Canadian-American violinist and conductor (b. 1902)

1979 – Al Capp, American cartoonist (b. 1909)

1980 – Louis Alter, American musician (b. 1902)

1981 – Rangjung Rigpe Dorje, 16th Karmapa, Tibetan spiritual leader (b. 1924)

1985 – Arnold Chikobava, Georgian linguist and philologist (b. 1898)

1985 – Spencer W. Kimball, American religious leader, 12th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (b. 1895)

1986 – Adolf Brudes, German race car driver (b. 1899)

1986 – Claude Jutra, Canadian actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1930)

1986 – Bobby Nunn, American singer (b. 1925)

1987 – Eamonn Andrews, Irish radio and television host (b. 1922)

1989 – Vladimir Horowitz, Ukrainian-American pianist and composer (b. 1903)

1991 – Robert Maxwell, Czech-English captain, publisher, and politician (b. 1923)

1991 – Fred MacMurray, American actor and businessman (b. 1908)

1992 – Adile Ayda, Russian-Turkish engineer and diplomat (b. 1912)

1992 – Arpad Elo, American physicist and chess player (b. 1903)

1996 – Eddie Harris, American saxophonist (b. 1934)

1997 – James Robert Baker, American author and screenwriter (b. 1946)

1997 – Isaiah Berlin, Latvian-English historian, author, and academic (b. 1909)

1999 – James Goldstone, American director and screenwriter (b. 1931)

1999 – Colin Rowe, English-American architect, theorist and academic (b. 1920)

2000 – Jimmie Davis, American singer-songwriter and politician, 47th Governor of Louisiana (b. 1899)

2000 – Bibi Titi Mohammed, Tanzanian politician (b. 1926)

2001 – Roy Boulting, English director and producer (b. 1913)

2001 – Milton William Cooper, American radio host, author, and activist (b. 1943)

2003 – Bobby Hatfield, American singer-songwriter (b. 1940)

2004 – Donald Jones, American-Dutch actor, singer, and dancer (b. 1932)

2005 – John Fowles, English novelist (b. 1926)

2005 – Virginia MacWatters, American soprano and actress (b. 1912)

2005 – Link Wray, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1929)

2006 – Bülent Ecevit, Turkish journalist and politician, 16th Prime Minister of Turkey (b. 1925)

2007 – Nils Liedholm, Swedish footballer and manager (b. 1922)

2009 – Félix Luna, Argentinian lawyer, historian, and academic (b. 1925)

2010 – Jill Clayburgh, American actress and singer (b. 1944)

2010 – Adrian Păunescu, Romanian poet, journalist, and politician (b. 1943)

2010 – Shirley Verrett, American soprano and actress (b. 1931)

2011 – Bhupen Hazarika, Indian singer-songwriter, director, and poet (b. 1926)

2012 – Olympe Bradna, French-American actress and dancer (b. 1919)

2012 – Elliott Carter, American composer and academic (b. 1908)

2012 – Leonardo Favio, Argentinian actor, singer, director and screenwriter (b. 1938)

2012 – Bob Kaplan, Canadian lawyer and politician, 30th Solicitor General of Canada (b. 1936)

2012 – Louis Pienaar, South African lawyer and diplomat, Minister of Internal Affairs (b. 1926)

2013 – Habibollah Asgaroladi, Iranian politician (b. 1932)

2013 – Juan Carlos Calabró, Argentinian actor and screenwriter (b. 1934)

2013 – Tony Iveson, English soldier and pilot (b. 1919)

2013 – Charles Mosley, English genealogist and author (b. 1948)

2013 – Charlie Trotter, American chef and author (b. 1959)

2013 – Stuart Williams, Welsh footballer and manager (b. 1930)

2014 – Manitas de Plata, French guitarist (b. 1921)

2014 – Lane Evans, American lawyer and politician (b. 1951)

2014 – Wally Grant, American ice hockey player (b. 1927)

2014 – Abdelwahab Meddeb, Tunisian-French author, poet, and scholar (b. 1946)

2015 – George Barris, American engineer and car designer (b. 1925)

2015 – Nora Brockstedt, Norwegian singer (b. 1923)

2015 – Soma Edirisinghe, Sri Lankan businesswoman and philanthropist (b. 1939)

2015 – Czesław Kiszczak, Polish general and politician, 11th Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Poland (b. 1925)

2015 – Hans Mommsen, German historian and academic (b. 1930)