This day in history (Nov. 27)

25 – Luoyang is declared capital of the Eastern Han dynasty by Emperor Guangwu of Han.

176 – Emperor Marcus Aurelius grants his son Commodus the rank of "Imperator" and makes him Supreme Commander of the Roman legions.

395 – Rufinus, praetorian prefect of the East, is murdered by Gothic mercenaries under Gainas.

511 – King Clovis I dies at Paris ("Lutetia") and is buried in the Abbey of St Genevieve. The Merovingian dynasty is continued by his four sons, Theuderic I, Chlodomer, Childebert I and Chlothar I, who divide the Frankish Kingdom and rule from the capitals at Metz, Orléans, Paris and Soissons.

602 – Emperor Maurice is forced to watch his five sons be executed before being beheaded himself; their bodies are thrown into the sea and their heads are exhibited in Constantinople.

1095 – Pope Urban II declares the First Crusade at the Council of Clermont.

1703 – The first Eddystone Lighthouse is destroyed in the Great Storm of 1703.

1727 – The foundation stone to the Jerusalem Church in Berlin is laid.

1807 – The Portuguese Royal Family leaves Lisbon to escape from Napoleonic troops.

1810 – The Berners Street hoax was perpetrated by Theodore Hook in the City of Westminster, London.

1815 – Adoption of Constitution of the Kingdom of Poland.

1830 – Saint Catherine Labouré experiences a vision of the Blessed Virgin standing on a globe, crushing a serpent with her feet, and emanating rays of light from her hands.

1835 – James Pratt and John Smith are hanged in London; they are the last two to be executed for sodomy in England.

1839 – In Boston, Massachusetts, the American Statistical Association is founded.

1856 – The Coup of 1856 leads to Luxembourg's unilateral adoption of a new, reactionary constitution.

1863 – American Civil War: Confederate cavalry leader John Hunt Morgan and several of his men escape the Ohio Penitentiary and return safely to the South.

1863 – American Civil War: Battle of Mine Run: Union forces under General George Meade take up positions against troops led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

1868 – American Indian Wars: Battle of Washita River: United States Army Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer leads an attack on Cheyenne living on reservation land.

1886 – German judge Emil Hartwich sustains fatal injuries in a duel, which would become the background for Theodor Fontane's Effi Briest.

1895 – At the Swedish–Norwegian Club in Paris, Alfred Nobel signs his last will and testament, setting aside his estate to establish the Nobel Prize after he dies.

1896 – Also sprach Zarathoustra by Richard Strauss is first performed.

1901 – The U.S. Army War College is established.

1912 – Spain declares a protectorate over the north shore of Morocco.

1924 – In New York City, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is held.

1940 – In Romania, the ruling Iron Guard fascist party assassinates over 60 of arrested King Carol II of Romania's aides and other political dissidents, including former Prime Minister Nicolae Iorga.

1940 – World War II: At the Battle of Cape Spartivento, the Royal Navy engages the Regia Marina in the Mediterranean Sea.

1942 – World War II: At Toulon, the French navy scuttles its ships and submarines to keep them out of Nazi hands.

1944 – World War II: RAF Fauld explosion: An explosion at a Royal Air Force ammunition dump in Staffordshire kills seventy people.

1945 – CARE (then the Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe) was founded to a send CARE Packages of food relief to Europe after World War II.

1954 – Alger Hiss is released from prison after serving 44 months for perjury.

1963 – The Convention on the Unification of Certain Points of Substantive Law on Patents for Invention is signed at Strasbourg.

1965 – Vietnam War: The Pentagon tells U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson that if planned operations are to succeed, the number of American troops in Vietnam has to be increased from 120,000 to 400,000.

1968 – Penny Ann Early became the first woman to play major professional basketball, for the Kentucky Colonels in an ABA game against the Los Angeles Stars.

1971 – The Soviet space program's Mars 2 orbiter releases a descent module. It malfunctions and crashes, but it is the first man-made object to reach the surface of Mars.

1973 – Twenty-fifth Amendment: The United States Senate votes 92–3 to confirm Gerald Ford as Vice President of the United States. (On December 6, the House will confirm him 387–35).

1975 – The Provisional IRA assassinates Ross McWhirter, after a press conference in which McWhirter had announced a reward for the capture of those responsible for multiple bombings and shootings across England.

1978 – In San Francisco, city mayor George Moscone and openly gay city supervisor Harvey Milk are assassinated by former supervisor Dan White.

1978 – The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is founded in the city of Riha (Urfa) in Turkey.

1983 – Avianca Flight 011: A Boeing 747 crashes near Madrid's Barajas Airport, killing 181.

1984 – Under the Brussels Agreement signed between the governments of the United Kingdom and Spain, the former agreed to enter into discussions with Spain over Gibraltar, including sovereignty.

1987 – On a routine flight between Taiwan and Mauritius, South African Airways Flight 295 experiences an in-flight fire, apparently starting at around 23:48 on the 27th. After just under 16 minutes (leading into the early hours of November 28), the plane crashes and kills all 159 on board.

1989 – Avianca Flight 203: A Boeing 727 explodes in mid-air over Colombia, killing all 107 people on board and three people on the ground. The Medellín Cartel will claim responsibility for the attack.

1991 – The United Nations Security Council adopts Security Council Resolution 721, leading the way to the establishment of peacekeeping operations in Yugoslavia.

1992 – For the second time in a year, military forces try to overthrow president Carlos Andrés Pérez in Venezuela.

1997 – Twenty-five are killed in the second Souhane massacre in Algeria.

1999 – The left-wing Labour Party takes control of the New Zealand government with leader Helen Clark becoming the first elected female Prime Minister in New Zealand's history.

2001 – A hydrogen atmosphere is discovered on the extrasolar planet Osiris by the Hubble Space Telescope, the first atmosphere detected on an extrasolar planet.

2004 – Pope John Paul II returns the relics of Saint John Chrysostom to the Eastern Orthodox Church.

2006 – The Canadian House of Commons approves a motion tabled by Prime Minister Stephen Harper recognizing the Québécois as a nation within Canada.

2009 – Nevsky Express bombing: A bomb explodes on the Nevsky Express train between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, derailing it and causing 28 deaths and 96 injuries.

2015 – An active shooter inside a Planned Parenthood facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, shoots at least four members of the Colorado Springs Police Department. One officer later dies. Two civilians were also killed, and six injured. The shooter later surrendered.

Births[edit]

111 – Antinous, Greek favourite of Hadrian (d. 130)

1127 – Emperor Xiaozong of Song (d. 1194)

1576 – Shimazu Tadatsune, Japanese daimyo (d. 1638)

1582 – Pierre Dupuy, French historian and scholar (d. 1651)

1630 – Sigismund Francis, Archduke of Austria (d. 1665)

1701 – Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (d. 1744)

1710 – Robert Lowth, English bishop and academic (d. 1787)

1746 – Robert R. Livingston, American lawyer and politician, 1st United States Secretary for Foreign Affairs (d. 1813)

1746 – Increase Sumner, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 5th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1799)

1754 – Georg Forster, German-Polish ethnologist and journalist (d. 1794)

1759 – Franz Krommer, Czech violinist and composer (d. 1831)

1779 – Aimé, duc de Clermont-Tonnerre, French general and politician, French Minister of Defence (d. 1865)

1804 – Julius Benedict, German-English conductor and composer (d. 1885)

1809 – Fanny Kemble, English actress, playwright, and poet (d. 1893)

1814 – Charles-François-Frédéric, marquis de Montholon-Sémonville, French politician and diplomat, French ambassador to the United States (d. 1886)

1833 – Princess Mary Adelaide of Cambridge (d. 1897)

1843 – Cornelius Vanderbilt II, American businessman (d. 1899)

1853 – Frank Dicksee, English painter and illustrator (d. 1928)

1857 – Charles Scott Sherrington, English physiologist, bacteriologist, and pathologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1952)

1859 – William Bliss Baker, American painter (d. 1886)

1865 – Janez Evangelist Krek, Slovene priest, journalist, and politician (d. 1917)

1867 – Charles Koechlin, French composer and educator (d. 1950)

1870 – Juho Kusti Paasikivi, Finnish academic and politician, 7th President of Finland (d. 1956)

1871 – Giovanni Giorgi, Italian physicist and engineer (d. 1950)

1874 – Charles A. Beard, American historian, author, and educator, co-founded The New School (d. 1948)

1874 – Chaim Weizmann, Belarusian-Israeli chemist and politician, 1st President of Israel (d. 1952)

1875 – Julius Lenhart, Austrian gymnast (d. 1962)

1878 – Jatindramohan Bagchi, Indian poet and critic (d. 1948)

1878 – Charles Dvorak, American pole vaulter and coach (d. 1969)

1885 – Daniel Mendaille, French actor (d. 1963)

1885 – Liviu Rebreanu, Romanian author and playwright (d. 1944)

1887 – Masaharu Homma, Japanese general (d. 1946)

1888 – Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, Indian activist and politician, 1st Speaker of the Lok Sabha (d. 1956)

1894 – Konosuke Matsushita, Japanese businessman, founded Panasonic (d. 1989)

1894 – Katherine Milhous, American author and illustrator (d. 1977)

1894 – Amphilochius of Pochayiv, Ukrainian monk and saint (d. 1971)

1897 – Vito Genovese, Italian-American mob boss (d. 1969)

1898 – Fredric Warburg, English author and publisher (d. 1981)

1901 – Ted Husing, American sportscaster (d. 1962)

1903 – Lars Onsager, Norwegian-American chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1976)

1907 – Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Indian poet and author (d. 2003)

1907 – L. Sprague de Camp, American historian and author (d. 2000)

1909 – James Agee, American author, screenwriter, and critic (d. 1955)

1909 – Anatoly Maltsev, Russian mathematician and theorist (d. 1967)

1911 – Fe del Mundo, Filipino pediatrician and educator (d. 2011)

1911 – David Merrick, American director and producer (d. 2000)

1916 – Chick Hearn, American sportscaster and actor (d. 2002)

1917 – Buffalo Bob Smith, American actor and television host (d. 1998)

1918 – Stephen Elliott, American actor (d. 2005)

1920 – Abe Lenstra, Dutch footballer (d. 1985)

1920 – Buster Merryfield, English actor (d. 1999)

1920 – Cal Worthington, American captain and car dealer (d. 2013)

1921 – Dora Dougherty Strother, American pilot and academic (d. 2013)

1921 – Alexander Dubček, Slovak soldier and politician (d. 1992)

1922 – Hall Bartlett, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1993)

1925 – John Maddox, Welsh chemist, physicist, and journalist (d. 2009)

1925 – Marshall Thompson, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1992)

1925 – Ernie Wise, English actor, singer, and screenwriter (d. 1999)

1926 – Chae Myung-shin, South Korean general (d. 2013)

1927 – Carlos José Castilho, Brazilian footballer and manager (d. 1987)

1927 – William E. Simon, American soldier and politician, 63rd United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 2000)

1928 – Alekos Alexandrakis, Greek actor and director (d. 2005)

1928 – Josh Kirby, English painter and illustrator (d. 2001)

1930 – Joe DeNardo, American meteorologist

1930 – Rex Shelley, Singaporean engineer and author (d. 2009)

1930 – Alan Simpson, English screenwriter and producer

1932 – Benigno Aquino, Jr., Filipino journalist and politician (d. 1983)

1933 – Jacques Godbout, Canadian journalist, author, director, and screenwriter

1933 – Gordon S. Wood, American historian and academic

1934 – Ammo Baba, Iraqi footballer and manager (d. 2009)

1934 – Al Jackson, Jr., American drummer, songwriter, and producer (d. 1975)

1934 – Gilbert Strang, American mathematician and academic

1935 – Les Blank, American director and producer (d. 2013)

1935 – Daniel Charles, French musicologist and philosopher (d. 2008)

1937 – Gail Sheehy, American journalist and author

1938 – John Ashworth, English biologist and academic

1938 – Apolo Nsibambi, Ugandan academic and politician, Prime Minister of Uganda

1939 – Dave Giusti, American baseball player and manager

1939 – Tony Green, English sportscaster

1939 – Laurent-Désiré Kabila, Congolese politician, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (d. 2001)

1940 – Bruce Lee, American-Chinese actor, martial artist, and screenwriter (d. 1973)

1941 – Aimé Jacquet, French footballer, coach, and manager

1941 – Eddie Rabbitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1941 – Louis van Dijk, Dutch pianist

1942 – Henry Carr, American football player and sprinter (d. 2015)

1942 – Marilyn Hacker, American poet and critic

1942 – Jimi Hendrix, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1970)

1943 – Nicole Brossard, Canadian author and poet

1943 – Jil Sander, German fashion designer, founded Jil Sander AG

1944 – Mickey Leland, American activist and politician (d. 1989)

1945 – James Avery, American actor (d. 2013)

1945 – Phil Bloom, Dutch model and actress

1945 – Alain de Cadenet, English race car driver

1945 – Benigno Fitial, Mariana Islander businessman and politician, 7th Governor of the Northern Mariana Islands

1946 – Richard Codey, American politician, 53rd Governor of New Jersey

1947 – Don Adams, American basketball player (d. 2013)

1947 – Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, Ethiopian-Djiboutian lawyer and politician, President of Djibouti

1947 – Neil Rosenshein, American tenor and actor

1949 – Masanori Sekiya, Japanese race car driver

1950 – Gavyn Davies, English journalist and businessman

1951 – Kathryn Bigelow, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1951 – Gunnar Graps, Estonian singer and guitarist (d. 2004)

1952 – Sheila Copps, Canadian journalist and politician, 6th Deputy Prime Minister of Canada

1952 – Bappi Lahiri, Indian singer-songwriter and producer

1952 – Jim Wetherbee, American captain, engineer, and astronaut

1953 – Curtis Armstrong, American actor, singer, and producer

1953 – Boris Grebenshchikov, Russian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Tarmo Kõuts, Estonian admiral and politician

1953 – Lyle Mays, American keyboardist and composer

1953 – Richard Stone, American composer (d. 2001)

1954 – Arthur Smith, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1955 – Pierre Mondou, Canadian ice hockey player

1955 – Bill Nye, American engineer, educator, and television host

1956 – William Fichtner, American actor

1956 – John McCarthy, English journalist and author

1957 – Kenny Acheson, Northern Irish race car driver

1957 – Frank Boeijen, Dutch singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Caroline Kennedy, American lawyer and diplomat, 29th United States Ambassador to Japan

1957 – Callie Khouri, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1957 – Michael A. Stackpole, American game designer and author

1957 – Edda Heiðrún Backman, Icelandic actress, singer, director and artist (d. 2016)

1958 – Tetsuya Komuro, Japanese singer-songwriter, and producer

1958 – Mike Scioscia, American baseball player and manager

1959 – Charlie Burchill, Scottish guitarist and songwriter

1959 – Viktoria Mullova, Russian violinist

1960 – Kevin Henkes, American author and illustrator

1960 – Ken O'Brien, American football player and coach

1960 – Tim Pawlenty, American lawyer and politician, 39th Governor of Minnesota

1960 – Yulia Tymoshenko, Ukrainian economist and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Ukraine

1960 – Gianni Vernetti, Italian lawyer and politician

1961 – Samantha Bond, English actress

1961 – Steve Oedekerk, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1962 – Charlie Benante, American drummer and songwriter

1962 – Mike Bordin, American drummer

1962 – Davey Boy Smith, English-Canadian wrestler (d. 2002)

1963 – Fisher Stevens, American actor, director, and producer

1964 – Robin Givens, American actress

1964 – Roberto Mancini, Italian footballer and manager

1964 – Hisayuki Sasaki, Japanese golfer (d. 2013)

1968 – Michael Vartan, French-American actor

1969 – Damian Hinds, English politician

1969 – Myles Kennedy, American singer-songwriter

1971 – Kirk Acevedo, American actor

1971 – Larry Allen, American football player

1971 – Iván Rodríguez, Puerto Rican-American baseball player

1971 – Nick Van Exel, American basketball player and coach

1972 – Shane Salerno, American screenwriter and producer

1973 – Twista, American rapper and producer

1973 – Sharlto Copley, South African actor

1973 – Samantha Harris, American model and television host

1973 – Evan Karagias, American wrestler and actor

1973 – Jin Katagiri, Japanese comedian, actor, sculptor, and potter

1974 – Wendy Houvenaghel, Northern Irish racing cyclist

1974 – Alec Newman, Scottish actor

1975 – Bad Azz, American rapper

1975 – Martín Gramática, Argentinian-American football player

1975 – Rain Vessenberg, Estonian footballer

1976 – Jean Grae, South African-American rapper and producer

1976 – Chad Kilger, Canadian ice hockey player and firefighter

1976 – Jaleel White, American actor and screenwriter

1977 – Willie Bloomquist, American baseball player

1978 – Eszter Molnár, Hungarian tennis player

1978 – Jimmy Rollins, American baseball player

1978 – Mike Skinner, English rapper and producer

1978 – Radek Štěpánek, Czech tennis player

1979 – Ricky Carmichael, American motocross racer

1979 – Hilary Hahn, American violinist

1979 – Teemu Tainio, Finnish footballer

1980 – Jackie Greene, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Veronika Portsmuth, Estonian singer and conductor

1980 – Michael Yardy, English cricketer

1981 – Bruno Alves, Portuguese footballer

1981 – Matthew Taylor, English footballer

1982 – David Bellion, French footballer

1982 – Tommy Robinson, English activist, co-founded the English Defence League

1983 – Professor Green, English rapper

1984 – Izumi Kitta, Japanese voice actress and singer

1984 – Domata Peko, American football player

1984 – Leslie Dewan, American entrepreneur, American entrepreneur

1985 – Park Soo-jin, South Korean singer

1985 – Alison Pill, Canadian actress

1985 – Thilo Versick, German footballer

1986 – Misato Nagano, Japanese voice actor

1986 – Suresh Kumar Raina, Indian cricketer

1986 – Steven Silva, American-Filipino footballer

1986 – Xavi Torres, Spanish footballer

1986 – Oritsé Williams, English singer-songwriter, producer, and dancer

1988 – Max Jason Mai, Slovak singer-songwriter

1989 – Freddie Sears, English footballer

1990 – Josh Dubovie, English singer

1992 – Ala Boratyn, Polish singer-songwriter

1992 – Park Chanyeol, South Korean singer-songwriter

Deaths[edit]

8 BC – Horace, Roman soldier and poet (b. 65 BC)

395 – Rufinus, Roman politician (b. 335)

602 – Maurice, Byzantine emperor (b. 539)

1198 – Constance, Queen of Sicily (b. 1154)

1252 – Blanche of Castile (b. 1188)

1474 – Guillaume Dufay, Flemish composer and educator (b. 1397)

1570 – Jacopo Sansovino, Italian sculptor and architect (b. 1486)

1592 – Nakagawa Hidemasa, Japanese commander (b. 1568)

1632 – John Eliot, English politician (b. 1592)

1680 – Athanasius Kircher, German priest, philologist, and scholar (b. 1601)

1703 – Henry Winstanley, English painter and engineer (b. 1644)

1754 – Abraham de Moivre, French-English mathematician and theorist (b. 1667)

1811 – Andrew Meikle, Scottish engineer, designed the threshing machine (b. 1719)

1830 – André Parmentier, Belgian-American architect (b. 1780)

1852 – Ada Lovelace, English mathematician and computer scientist (b. 1815)

1875 – Richard Christopher Carrington, English astronomer and educator (b. 1826)

1881 – Theobald Boehm, German flute player and composer (b. 1794)

1884 – Fanny Elssler, Austrian ballerina (b. 1810)

1895 – Alexandre Dumas, fils, French novelist and playwright (b. 1824)

1899 – Constant Fornerod, Swiss academic and politician, 10th President of the Swiss Council of States (b. 1819)

1901 – Clement Studebaker, American businessman, co-founded Studebaker (b. 1831)

1908 – Jean Albert Gaudry, French geologist and palaeontologist (b. 1827)

1916 – Emile Verhaeren, Belgian poet and playwright (b. 1855)

1919 – Manuel Espinosa Batista, Panamanian pharmacist and politician (b. 1857)

1920 – Alexius Meinong, Ukrainian-Austrian philosopher and author (b. 1853)

1921 – Douglas Cameron, Canadian contractor and politician, 8th Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba (b. 1854)

1931 – Lya De Putti, Slovak-American actress (b. 1899)

1934 – Baby Face Nelson, American criminal (b. 1908)

1936 – Basil Zaharoff, Greek-French businessman and philanthropist (b. 1849)

1940 – Nicolae Iorga, Romanian historian and politician, 34th Prime Minister of Romania (b. 1871)

1943 – Ivo Lola Ribar, Croatian soldier and politician (b. 1916)

1944 – Leonid Mandelstam, Russian physicist and academic (b. 1879)

1953 – Eugene O'Neill, American playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1888)

1955 – Arthur Honegger, French-Swiss composer and academic (b. 1892)

1958 – Georgi Damyanov, Bulgarian politician, Head of State of Bulgaria (b. 1892)

1958 – Artur Rodziński, Polish-American conductor (b. 1892)

1960 – Frederick Fane, Irish-English cricketer (b. 1875)

1960 – Dirk Jan de Geer, Dutch lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the Netherlands (b. 1870)

1962 – August Lass, Estonian footballer (b. 1903)

1967 – Léon M'ba, Gabonese politician, 1st President of Gabon (b. 1902)

1970 – Helene Madison, American swimmer and nurse (b. 1913)

1973 – Frank Christian, American trumpet player (b. 1887)

1975 – Alberto Massimino, Italian automotive engineer (b. 1895)

1975 – Ross McWhirter, English author and activist, co-founded the Guinness Book of Records (b. 1925)

1977 – Mart Laga, Estonian basketball player (b. 1936)

1978 – Harvey Milk, American lieutenant and politician (b. 1930)

1978 – George Moscone, American lawyer and politician, 37th Mayor of San Francisco (b. 1929)

1980 – F. Burrall Hoffman, American architect, designed the Villa Vizcaya (b. 1882)

1981 – Lotte Lenya, Austrian singer and actress (b. 1898)

1985 – Rendra Karno, Indonesian actor (b. 1920)

1988 – John Carradine, American actor (b. 1906)

1988 – Jan Hein Donner, Dutch chess player and author (b. 1927)

1989 – Carlos Arias Navarro, Spanish lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of Spain (b. 1908)

1990 – David White, American actor (b. 1916)

1990 – Basilis C. Xanthopoulos, Greek physicist and academic (b. 1951)

1992 – Ivan Generalić, Croatian painter (b. 1914)

1994 – Fernando Lopes-Graça, Portuguese composer and conductor (b. 1906)

1997 – Buck Leonard, American baseball player and educator (b. 1907)

1998 – Barbara Acklin, American singer-songwriter (b. 1943)

1999 – Yasuhiro Kojima, Japanese-American wrestler and trainer (b. 1937)

1999 – Alain Peyrefitte, French scholar and politician, French Minister of Justice (b. 1925)

1999 – Elizabeth Gray Vining, American author and librarian (b. 1902)

2000 – Malcolm Bradbury, English author and academic (b. 1932)

2000 – Uno Prii, Estonian-Canadian architect (b. 1924)

2000 – Len Shackleton, English footballer and journalist (b. 1922)

2002 – Billie Bird, American actress (b. 1908)

2002 – Shivmangal Singh Suman, Indian poet and academic (b. 1915)

2005 – Jocelyn Brando, American actress (b. 1919)

2005 – Joe Jones, American singer-songwriter (b. 1926)

2006 – Don Butterfield, American tuba player (b. 1923)

2006 – Bebe Moore Campbell, American author and educator (b. 1950)

2006 – Casey Coleman, American sportscaster (b. 1951)

2007 – Bernie Banton, Australian activist (b. 1946)

2007 – Robert Cade, American physician and academic, co-invented Gatorade (b. 1927)

2007 – Sean Taylor, American football player (b. 1983)

2007 – Bill Willis, American football player and coach (b. 1921)

2008 – V. P. Singh, Indian lawyer and politician, 7th Prime Minister of India (b. 1931)

2009 – Al Alberts, American singer-songwriter (b. 1922)

2010 – Irvin Kershner, American actor, director, and producer (b. 1923)

2011 – Len Fulford, English photographer and director (b. 1928)

2011 – Ken Russell, English actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1927)

2011 – Gary Speed, Welsh footballer and manager (b. 1969)

2012 – Mickey Baker, American guitarist (b. 1925)

2012 – Ab Fafié, Dutch footballer and manager (b. 1941)

2012 – Érik Izraelewicz, French journalist and author (b. 1954)

2012 – Marvin Miller, American businessman and union leader (b. 1917)

2012 – Jack Wishna, American photographer and businessman, co-founded Rockcityclub (b. 1958)

2013 – Lewis Collins, English-American actor (b. 1946)

2013 – Herbert F. DeSimone, American lawyer and politician, Attorney General of Rhode Island (b. 1929)

2013 – Volker Roemheld, German physiologist and biologist (b. 1941)

2013 – Nílton Santos, Brazilian footballer (b. 1925)

2013 – Manuel F. Segura, Filipino colonel (b. 1919)

2014 – Wanda Błeńska, Polish physician and missionary (b. 1911)

2014 – Phillip Hughes, Australian cricketer (b. 1988)

2014 – P. D. James, English author (b. 1920)

2014 – Jack Kyle, Irish rugby player and humanitarian (b. 1926)

2014 – Fernance B. Perry, Portuguese-American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1922)

2015 – Mark Behr, Tanzanian-South African author and academic (b. 1963)

2015 – Maurice Strong, Canadian businessman and diplomat (b. 1929)

2015 – Garrett Swasey, American figure skater and coach (b. 1971)

2015 – Philippe Washer, Belgian tennis player and golfer (b. 1924)

Holidays and observances[edit]

Christian feast day:

Barlaam and Josaphat, the Christianized version of Buddha

Congar of Congresbury

Facundus and Primitivus

Francis Fasani

Humilis of Bisignano

Leonard of Port Maurice

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (Roman Catholic)

Vergilius of Salzburg

November 27 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Earliest day on which Advent Sunday can fall, while December 3 is the latest; celebrated on the Sunday nearest to St. Andrew's Day (Western Christianity)

Maaveerar Day (Tamil Eelam, Sri Lanka)

Teacher's Day (Spain)

Native American Heritage Day (United States)