This day in history (Nov. 20)

284 – Diocletian is chosen as Roman emperor.

762 – During the An Shi Rebellion, the Tang dynasty, with the help of Huihe tribe, recaptures Luoyang from the rebels.

1194 – Palermo is conquered by Henry VI, Holy Roman Emperor.

1407 – A truce between John the Fearless, Duke of Burgundy and Louis of Valois, Duke of Orléans is agreed upon under the auspices of John, Duke of Berry. Orléans would be assassinated three days later by Burgundy.

1695 – Zumbi, the last of the leaders of Quilombo dos Palmares in early Brazil, is executed by the forces of Portuguese bandeirante Domingos Jorge Velho.

1739 – Start of the Battle of Porto Bello between British and Spanish forces during the War of Jenkins' Ear.

1776 – American Revolutionary War: British forces land at the Palisades and then attack Fort Lee. The Continental Army starts to retreat across New Jersey.

1789 – New Jersey becomes the first U.S. state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

1805 – Beethoven's only opera, Fidelio premieres in Vienna.

1820 – An 80-ton sperm whale attacks the Essex (a whaling ship from Nantucket, Massachusetts) 2,000 miles from the western coast of South America. (Herman Melville's 1851 novel Moby-Dick is in part inspired by this story.)

1845 – Anglo-French blockade of the Río de la Plata: Battle of Vuelta de Obligado.

1861 – American Civil War: A secession ordinance is filed by Kentucky's Confederate government.

1910 – Mexican Revolution: Francisco I. Madero issues the Plan de San Luis Potosí, denouncing Mexican President Porfirio Díaz, calling for a revolution to overthrow the government of Mexico, effectively starting the Mexican Revolution.

1917 – World War I: Battle of Cambrai begins: British forces make early progress in an attack on German positions but are later pushed back.

1917 – Ukraine is declared a republic.

1936 – José Antonio Primo de Rivera, founder of the Falange, is killed by a republican execution squad.

1940 – World War II: Hungary becomes a signatory of the Tripartite Pact, officially joining the Axis powers.

1943 – World War II: Battle of Tarawa (Operation Galvanic) begins: United States Marines land on Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands and suffer heavy fire from Japanese shore guns and machine guns.

1945 – Nuremberg trials: Trials against 24 Nazi war criminals start at the Palace of Justice at Nuremberg.

1947 – The Princess Elizabeth marries Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, who becomes the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London.

1959 – United Nations General Assembly adopts the Declaration of the Rights of the Child; annual anniversary observed as Universal Children's Day.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis ends: In response to the Soviet Union agreeing to remove its missiles from Cuba, U.S. President John F. Kennedy ends the quarantine of the Caribbean nation.

1968 – A total of 78 miners are killed in an explosion at the Consolidated Coal Company’s No. 9 mine in Farmington, West Virginia in the Farmington Mine disaster

1969 – Vietnam War: The Plain Dealer publishes explicit photographs of dead villagers from the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam.

1969 – Occupation of Alcatraz: Native American activists seize control of Alcatraz Island until being ousted by the U.S. Government on June 11, 1971.

1974 – The United States Department of Justice files its final anti-trust suit against AT&T Corporation. This suit later leads to the breakup of AT&T and its Bell System.

1977 – Egyptian President Anwar Sadat becomes the first Arab leader to officially visit Israel, when he meets Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin and speaks before the Knesset in Jerusalem, seeking a permanent peace settlement.

1979 – Grand Mosque seizure: About 200 Sunni Muslims revolt in Saudi Arabia at the site of the Kaaba in Mecca during the pilgrimage and take about 6000 hostages. The Saudi government receives help from Pakistani special forces to put down the uprising.

1980 – Lake Peigneur drains into an underlying salt deposit. A misplaced Texaco oil probe had been drilled into the Diamond Crystal Salt Mine, causing water to flow down into the mine, eroding the edges of the hole.

1982 – The General Union of Ecuadorian Workers (UGTE) is founded.

1985 – Microsoft Windows 1.0 is released.

1989 – Velvet Revolution: The number of protesters assembled in Prague, Czechoslovakia swells from 200,000 the day before to an estimated half-million.

1989 – Mega Channel, the first Greek privately owned television channel, is founded and launches for the first time.

1990 – Andrei Chikatilo, one of the Soviet Union's most prolific serial killers, is arrested; he eventually confesses to 56 killings.

1991 – An Azerbaijani MI-8 helicopter carrying 19 peacekeeping mission team with officials and journalists from Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is shot down by Armenian military forces in Khojavend District of Azerbaijan.

1992 – In England, a fire breaks out in Windsor Castle, badly damaging the castle and causing over £50 million worth of damage.

1993 – Savings and loan crisis: The United States Senate Ethics Committee issues a stern censure of California senator Alan Cranston for his "dealings" with savings-and-loan executive Charles Keating.

1994 – The Angolan government and UNITA rebels sign the Lusaka Protocol in Zambia, ending 19 years of civil war. (Localized fighting resumes the next year.)

1998 – A court in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan declares accused terrorist Osama bin Laden "a man without a sin" in regard to the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania.

1998 – The first module of the International Space Station, Zarya, is launched.

2001 – In Washington, D.C., U.S. President George W. Bush dedicates the United States Department of Justice headquarters building as the Robert F. Kennedy Justice Building, honoring the late Robert F. Kennedy on what would have been his 76th birthday.

2003 – After the November 15 bombings, a second day of the 2003 Istanbul bombings occurs in Istanbul, Turkey, destroying the Turkish head office of HSBC Bank AS and the British consulate.

2015 – Following a hostage siege, at least 19 people are killed in Bamako, Mali

Births

270 – Maximinus II, Roman emperor (d. 313)

1602 – Otto von Guericke, German physicist and politician (d. 1686)

1620 – Avvakum, Russian priest and saint (d. 1682)

1625 – Paulus Potter, Dutch painter (d. 1654)

1660 – Daniel Ernst Jablonski, Czech-German theologian and reformer (d. 1741)

1750 – Tipu Sultan, Indian ruler (d. 1799)

1761 – Pope Pius VIII (d. 1830)

1765 – Thomas Fremantle, English admiral and politician (d. 1819)

1781 – Karl Friedrich Eichhorn, German captain and jurist (d. 1854)

1813 – Franc Miklošič, Slovenian linguist and philologist (d. 1891)

1839 – Christian Wilberg, German painter and illustrator (d. 1882)

1841 – Victor D'Hondt, Belgian mathematician, lawyer, and jurist (d. 1901)

1841 – Wilfrid Laurier, Canadian lawyer and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1919)

1851 – Margherita of Savoy (d. 1926)

1858 – Selma Lagerlöf, Swedish author and educator, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1940)

1866 – Kenesaw Mountain Landis, American lawyer and judge (d. 1944)

1869 – Clark Griffith, American baseball player and manager (d. 1955)

1874 – James Michael Curley, American lawyer, politician, 53rd Governor of Massachusetts, and criminal (d. 1958)

1877 – Herbert Pitman, English sailor (d. 1961)

1880 – George McBride, American baseball player and manager (d. 1973)

1881 – Arthur Marshall, American pianist and composer (d. 1968)

1882 – Andy Coakley, American baseball player and coach (d. 1963)

1884 – Norman Thomas, American minister and politician (d. 1968)

1885 – Olive Dennis, American engineer (d. 1957)

1886 – Bray Hammond, American historian and author (d. 1968)

1886 – Robert Hunter, American golfer (d. 1971)

1886 – Karl von Frisch, Austrian-German ethologist and zoologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1982)

1889 – Edwin Hubble, American astronomer and cosmologist (d. 1953)

1892 – James Collip, Canadian biochemist and academic, co-discovered insulin (d. 1965)

1900 – Chester Gould, American cartoonist and author, created Dick Tracy (d. 1985)

1903 – Alexandra Danilova, Russian-American ballerina and choreographer (d. 1997)

1905 – Minoo Masani, Indian lawyer and politician (d. 1998)

1907 – Fran Allison, American actress and singer (d. 1989)

1907 – Henri-Georges Clouzot, French director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1977)

1908 – Alistair Cooke, English-American journalist and author (d. 2004)

1910 – Willem Jacob van Stockum, Dutch mathematician, pilot, and academic (d. 1944)

1913 – Judy Canova, American actress and comedian (d. 1983)

1913 – Kostas Choumis, Greek footballer (d. 1981)

1914 – Emilio Pucci, Italian fashion designer and politician (d. 1992)

1915 – Kon Ichikawa, Japanese director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1916 – Michael J. Ingelido, American general (d. 2015)

1916 – Evelyn Keyes, American actress (d. 2008)

1917 – Robert Byrd, American lawyer and politician (d. 2010)

1917 – Bobby Locke, South African golfer (d. 1987)

1918 – Corita Kent, American nun, illustrator, and educator (d. 1986)

1919 – Lucilla Andrews, Egyptian-Scottish nurse and author (d. 2006)

1919 – Alan Brown, English race car driver (d. 2004)

1919 – Phyllis Thaxter, American actress (d. 2012)

1921 – Jim Garrison, American lawyer and judge (d. 1992)

1923 – Danny Dayton, American actor and director (d. 1999)

1923 – Nadine Gordimer, South African author and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)

1924 – Benoit Mandelbrot, Polish-American mathematician and economist (d. 2010)

1924 – Henk Vredeling, Dutch agronomist and politician, Dutch Minister of Defence (d. 2007)

1925 – Kaye Ballard, American actress and singer

1925 – George Barris, American engineer and car designer (d. 2015)

1925 – June Christy, American singer (d. 1990)

1925 – Robert F. Kennedy, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 64th United States Attorney General (d. 1968)

1925 – Maya Plisetskaya, Russian-Lithuanian ballerina, choreographer, actress, and director (d. 2015)

1926 – John Gardner, English soldier and author (d. 2007)

1926 – Terry Hall, English ventriloquist and actor (d. 2007)

1926 – Tôn Thất Đính, Vietnamese general (d. 2013)

1927 – Ed Freeman, American soldier and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2008)

1927 – Estelle Parsons, American actress and director

1928 – Aleksey Batalov, Russian actor, director, and screenwriter

1928 – Franklin Cover, American actor (d. 2006)

1929 – Penelope Hobhouse, Irish gardener, author, and educator

1929 – Don January, American golfer and architect

1930 – Bernard Horsfall, English-Scottish actor (d. 2013)

1930 – Curly Putman, American country music songwriter (d. 2016)

1932 – Richard Dawson, English-American actor and game show host (d. 2012)

1935 – Imre Makovecz, Hungarian architect (d. 2011)

1936 – Don DeLillo, American author and playwright

1936 – Charles R. Larson, American admiral (d. 2014)

1937 – Rhys Isaac, South African-Australian historian and author (d. 2010)

1937 – Ruth Laredo, American pianist and educator (d. 2005)

1937 – Eero Mäntyranta, Finnish skier (d. 2013)

1937 – Viktoriya Tokareva, Russian author and screenwriter

1939 – Dick Smothers, American actor and comedian

1940 – Helma Sanders-Brahms, German director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1940 – Ediz Hun, Turkish actor and politician

1941 – Haseena Moin, Pakistani screenwriter and playwright

1941 – Oliver Sipple, American soldier and activist (d. 1989)

1942 – Joe Biden, American lawyer and politician, 47th Vice President of the United States

1942 – Bob Einstein, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1942 – Norman Greenbaum, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1942 – Meredith Monk, American composer and choreographer

1943 – Veronica Hamel, American actress and producer

1944 – Louie Dampier, American basketball player and coach

1944 – Donald DiFrancesco, American lawyer and politician, 51st Governor of New Jersey

1944 – Mike Vernon, English record producer, founded Blue Horizon

1945 – Paul Langford, English historian and academic

1945 – Rick Monday, American baseball player and sportscaster

1946 – Duane Allman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1971)

1946 – Greg Cook, American football player and sportscaster (d. 2012)

1946 – Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

1946 – Judy Woodruff, American journalist and educator

1946 – Samuel E. Wright, American actor, voice actor and singer

1947 – Joe Walsh, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1948 – John R. Bolton, American lawyer and diplomat, 25th United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1948 – Park Chul-soo, South Korean director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1948 – Barbara Hendricks, American-Swedish soprano and actress

1948 – Richard Masur, American actor and director

1948 – Gunnar Nilsson, Swedish race car driver (d. 1978)

1949 – Jeff Dowd, American film producer and activist

1949 – Thelma Drake, American politician

1951 – Rodger Bumpass, American actor and singer

1951 – David Walters, American businessman and politician, 24th Governor of Oklahoma

1952 – John Van Boxmeer, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1954 – Berit Andnor, Swedish politician, Swedish Minister of Social Affairs

1954 – Steve Dahl, American radio host and actor

1956 – Gareth Chilcott, English rugby player

1956 – Bo Derek, American actress and producer

1956 – Mark Gastineau, American football player and boxer

1956 – Natasha Vlassenko, Russian-Australian pianist and educator

1957 – Stefan Bellof, German race car driver (d. 1985)

1957 – Mike Craven, English footballer

1957 – John Eriksen, Danish footballer (d. 2002)

1958 – Rickson Gracie, Brazilian mixed martial artist and choreographer

1959 – Orlando Figes, English historian and academic

1959 – James McGovern, American lawyer and politician

1959 – Sean Young, American actress and dancer

1960 – Marc Labrèche, Canadian actor

1961 – Jim Brickman, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1961 – Tim Harvey, English race car driver and sportscaster

1961 – Larry Karaszewski, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Dave Watson, English footballer and manager

1963 – Tim Gavin, Australian rugby player

1963 – Timothy Gowers, English mathematician and academic

1963 – Ming-Na Wen, Macanese-American actress

1964 – Boris Dežulović, Croatian journalist and author

1964 – Sophie Fillières, French director and screenwriter

1964 – Doug Ford, Jr., Canadian businessman and politician

1964 – John MacLean, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1964 – Mark Taylor, English footballer and physiotherapist

1965 – Yoshiki, Japanese drummer, songwriter, and producer

1965 – Mike D, American rapper and drummer

1965 – Sen Dog, Cuban-American rapper

1965 – Jimmy Vasser, American race car driver

1966 – Jill Thompson, American author and illustrator

1967 – Teoman, Turkish singer-songwriter

1967 – Chris Childs, American basketball player

1967 – Tarique Rahman, Bangladeshi businessman and politician

1968 – Tommy Asinga, Surinamese runner and veterinarian

1968 – Robin Canup, American astrophysicist and astronomer

1968 – Jeff Tarango, American tennis player

1969 – Chris Harris, New Zealand cricketer

1969 – Callie Thorne, American actress and producer

1970 – Matt Blunt, American lieutenant and politician, 54th Governor of Missouri

1970 – Phife Dawg, American rapper

1970 – Delia Gonzalez, American boxer

1970 – Geoffrey Keezer, American pianist and educator

1970 – Sabrina Lloyd, American actress

1970 – Joe Zaso, American actor and producer

1971 – Joey Galloway, American football player and sportscaster

1971 – Joel McHale, American comedian, actor, and producer

1971 – Dion Nash, New Zealand cricketer

1971 – Marco Oppedisano, American guitarist and composer

1972 – Sheema Kalbasi, Iranian poet and activist

1973 – Angelica Bridges, American actress and singer

1973 – Neil Hodgson, English motorcycle racer and sportscaster

1974 – Taavi Veskimägi, Estonian businessman and politician

1975 – Dierks Bentley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Ryan Bowen, American basketball player and coach

1975 – J. D. Drew, American baseball player

1975 – Davey Havok, American singer-songwriter

1976 – Mahmud A. Asrar, Turkish illustrator

1976 – Dominique Dawes, American gymnast and actress

1976 – Laura Harris, Canadian actress

1977 – Rudy Charles, American wrestling referee

1977 – Daniel Svensson, Swedish drummer and producer

1977 – Josh Turner, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1978 – Freya Lim, Taiwanese-Malaysian singer and radio host

1978 – Nadine Velazquez, American actress and model

1979 – Maree Bowden, New Zealand netball player

1979 – Joseph Hallman, American composer and academic

1979 – Jacob Pitts, American actor

1980 – James Chambers, English footballer

1980 – Eiko Koike, Japanese actress

1981 – Carlos Boozer, American basketball player

1981 – Sam Fuld, American baseball player

1981 – İbrahim Toraman, Turkish footballer

1984 – Tashard Choice, American football player

1984 – Ferdinando Monfardini, Italian race car driver

1984 – Justin Hoyte, English footballer

1985 – Juan Cruz Álvarez, Argentinian race car driver

1986 – Ashley Fink, American actress and singer

1986 – Özer Hurmacı, Turkish footballer

1986 – Oliver Sykes, English singer-songwriter

1988 – Max Pacioretty, American ice hockey player

1989 – Agon Mehmeti, Swedish footballer

1989 – Sergei Polunin, Ukrainian ballet dancer

1990 – Mark Christian, Manx cyclist

1991 – Anthony Knockaert, French footballer

1991 – Tim Simona, New Zealand rugby league player

1992 – Maiha Ishimura, Japanese singer and actress

1992 – Gaku Matsuda, Japanese actor

1993 – Junior Paulo, New Zealand rugby league player

1993 – Sumire Satō, Japanese singer and actress

1994 – Andrew Dawber, English footballer

2000 – Connie Talbot, English singer-songwriter

Deaths

811 – Li Fan, Chinese politician (b. 754)

855 – Theoktistos, Byzantine courtier

869 – Edmund the Martyr, English king (b. 841)

1022 – Bernward of Hildesheim, German bishop and saint (b. 960)

1314 – Albert II, Margrave of Meissen (b. 1240)

1316 – John I of France (b. 1316)

1437 – Thomas Langley, English bishop and politician, Lord Chancellor of England (b. 1363)

1518 – Marmaduke Constable, English courtier and soldier (b. 1458)

1518 – Pierre de la Rue, Belgian singer and composer (b. 1452)

1591 – Christopher Hatton, English academic and politician, Lord Chancellor of England (b. 1540)

1612 – John Harington, English courtier and author (b. 1561)

1651 – Mikołaj Potocki, Polish soldier (b. 1595)

1662 – Archduke Leopold Wilhelm of Austria (b. 1614)

1695 – Zumbi, Brazilian king (b. 1655)

1704 – Charles Plumier, French botanist and painter (b. 1646)

1737 – Caroline of Ansbach (b. 1683)

1742 – Melchior de Polignac, French cardinal and poet (b. 1661)

1758 – Johan Helmich Roman, Swedish violinist and composer (b. 1694)

1764 – Christian Goldbach, Prussian mathematician and theorist (b. 1690)

1778 – Francesco Cetti, Italian priest, zoologist, and mathematician (b. 1726)

1856 – Farkas Bolyai, Romanian-Hungarian mathematician and academic (b. 1775)

1864 – Albert Newsam, American painter and illustrator (b. 1809)

1886 – William Bliss Baker, American painter (b. 1859)

1894 – Anton Rubinstein, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1829)

1898 – Sir John Fowler, 1st Baronet, English engineer (b. 1817)

1903 – Gaston de Chasseloup-Laubat, French race car driver (b. 1867)

1908 – Georgy Voronoy, Ukrainian-Russian mathematician and academic (b. 1868)

1910 – Leo Tolstoy, Russian author and playwright (b. 1828)

1918 – John Bauer, Swedish painter and illustrator (b.1882)

1925 – Alexandra of Denmark (b. 1844)

1934 – Willem de Sitter, Dutch mathematician, physicist, and astronomer (b. 1872)

1936 – Buenaventura Durruti, Spanish mechanic and activist (b. 1896)

1936 – José Antonio Primo de Rivera, Spanish lawyer and politician (b. 1903)

1938 – Maud of Wales (b. 1869)

1941 – Elmar Muuk, Estonian linguist and author (b. 1901)

1945 – Percy Perrin, English cricketer (b. 1876)

1945 – Francis William Aston, English chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1877)

1950 – Francesco Cilea, Italian composer (b. 1866)

1951 – Thomas Quinlan, English businessman (b. 1881)

1954 – Clyde Vernon Cessna, American pilot and engineer, founded the Cessna Aircraft Corporation (b. 1879)

1957 – Mstislav Dobuzhinsky, Russian-American painter and illustrator (b. 1875)

1965 – Johannes Kaiv, Estonian soldier and diplomat (b. 1897)

1973 – Allan Sherman, American actor, comedian, and producer (b. 1924)

1975 – Francisco Franco, Spanish general and politician, Prime Minister of Spain (b. 1892)

1976 – Trofim Lysenko, Ukrainian-Russian biologist and agronomist (b. 1898)

1978 – Giorgio de Chirico, Greek-Italian painter and sculptor (b. 1888)

1978 – Vasilisk Gnedov, Russian soldier and poet (b. 1890)

1980 – John McEwen, Australian lawyer and politician, 18th Prime Minister of Australia (b. 1900)

1983 – Marcel Dalio, French actor and playwright (b. 1900)

1984 – Kristian Djurhuus, Faroese politician, 2nd Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands (b. 1895)

1984 – Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Pakistani journalist and poet (b. 1911)

1992 – Raul Renter, Estonian economist and chess player (b. 1920)

1994 – Jānis Krūmiņš, Latvian basketball player (b. 1930)

1995 – Sergei Grinkov, Russian figure skater (b. 1967)

1995 – Robie Macauley, American editor, novelist and critic (b. 1919)

1997 – Dick Littlefield, American baseball player (b. 1926)

1997 – Robert Palmer, American saxophonist, producer, and author (b. 1945)

1998 – Galina Starovoytova, Russian ethnographer and politician (b. 1946)

1999 – Amintore Fanfani, Italian journalist and politician, 32nd Prime Minister of Italy (b. 1908)

2000 – Mike Muuss, American computer programmer, created Ping (b. 1958)

2000 – Kalle Päätalo, Finnish author (b. 1919)

2003 – David Dacko, African educator and politician, 1st President of the Central African Republic (b. 1930)

2003 – Eugene Kleiner, American businessman, co-founded Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (b. 1923)

2005 – Manouchehr Atashi, Iranian journalist and poet (b. 1931)

2005 – Chris Whitley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1960)

2006 – Robert Altman, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1925)

2006 – Zoia Ceaușescu, Romanian mathematician and academic (b. 1950)

2006 – Donald Hamilton, American author (b. 1916)

2006 – Andre Waters, American football player and coach (b. 1962)

2007 – Ian Smith, Rhodesian lieutenant and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Rhodesia (b. 1919)

2008 – Bennie Gonzales, American architect, designed the Heard Museum (b. 1924)

2008 – Sven Inge, Swedish painter (b. 1935)

2010 – Roxana Briban, Romanian soprano and actress (b. 1971)

2010 – Chalmers Johnson, American author and scholar (b. 1931)

2010 – Rob Lytle, American football player (b. 1954)

2010 – Danny McDevitt, American baseball player (b. 1932)

2012 – Kaspars Astašenko, Latvian ice hockey player (b. 1975)

2012 – David C. Copley, American publisher and philanthropist (b. 1952)

2012 – William Grut, Swedish pentathlete (b. 1914)

2012 – David O'Brien Martin, American soldier and politician (b. 1944)

2013 – Peter Griffiths, English lawyer and politician (b. 1928)

2013 – Dieter Hildebrandt, Polish-German actor and screenwriter (b. 1927)

2013 – Frank Lauterbur, American football player and coach (b. 1925)

2013 – Oleg Minko, Ukrainian painter and educator (b. 1938)

2013 – Klaus Praefcke, German chemist and academic (b. 1933)

2014 – Arthur Butterworth, English composer and conductor (b. 1923)

2014 – Ray Farabee, American lawyer and politician (b. 1932)

2014 – Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart, 18th Duchess of Alba (b. 1926)

2014 – Jimmy Heung, Hong Kong director and producer (b. 1950)

2014 – Samuel Klein, Polish-Brazilian businessman and philanthropist, founded Casas Bahia (b. 1923)

2015 – Peter Dimmock, English sportscaster and producer (b. 1920)

2015 – Keith Michell, Australian-English actor (b. 1926)

2015 – Carlos Oroza, Spanish poet (b. 1923)

2015 – Jim Perry, American-Canadian singer and game show host (b. 1933)

2015 – Kitanoumi Toshimitsu, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 55th Yokozuna (b. 1953)