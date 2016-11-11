This day in history (Nov. 13)

Events

1002 – English king Æthelred II orders the killing of all Danes in England, known today as the St. Brice's Day massacre.

1093 – Battle of Alnwick English victory over the Scots, Malcolm III of Scotland, and his son Edward, are slain.

1160 – Louis VII of France marries Adela of Champagne.

1553 – Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer and four others, including Lady Jane Grey, are accused of high treason and sentenced to death under Catholic Queen "Bloody" Mary I.

1642 – First English Civil War: Battle of Turnham Green: The Royalist forces withdraw in the face of the Parliamentarian army and fail to take London.

1775 – American Revolutionary War: Patriot revolutionary forces under Gen. Richard Montgomery occupy Montreal.

1841 – James Braid first sees a demonstration of animal magnetism, which leads to his study of the subject he eventually calls hypnotism.

1851 – The Denny Party lands at Alki Point, before moving to the other side of Elliott Bay to what would become Seattle.

1864 – The new Constitution of Greece is adopted.

1887 – Bloody Sunday clashes in central London.

1901 – The 1901 Caister Lifeboat Disaster.

1914 – Zaian War: Berber tribesmen inflict the heaviest defeat of French forces in Morocco at the Battle of El Herri.

1916 – Prime Minister of Australia Billy Hughes is expelled from the Labor Party over his support for conscription.

1918 – Allied troops occupy Constantinople, the capital of the Ottoman Empire.

1927 – The Holland Tunnel opens to traffic as the first Hudson River vehicle tunnel linking New Jersey to New York City.

1940 – Walt Disney's animated musical film Fantasia is first released, on the first night of a roadshow at New York's Broadway Theatre.

1941 – World War II: The aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal is torpedoed by U-81, sinking the following day.

1942 – World War II: Naval Battle of Guadalcanal: U.S. and Japanese ships engage in an intense, close-quarters surface naval engagement during the Guadalcanal Campaign.

1947 – The Soviet Union completes development of the AK-47, one of the first proper assault rifles.

1950 – General Carlos Delgado Chalbaud, President of Venezuela, is assassinated in Caracas.

1954 – Great Britain defeats France to capture the first ever Rugby League World Cup in Paris in front of around 30,000 spectators.

1956 – The Supreme Court of the United States declares Alabama laws requiring segregated buses illegal, thus ending the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

1966 – In response to Fatah raids against Israelis near the West Bank border, Israel launches an attack on the village of As-Samu.

1969 – Vietnam War: Anti-war protesters in Washington, D.C. stage a symbolic March Against Death.

1970 – Bhola cyclone: A 150-mph tropical cyclone hits the densely populated Ganges Delta region of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), killing an estimated 500,000 people in one night.

1974 – Ronald DeFeo, Jr. murders his entire family in Amityville, Long Island in the house that would become known as The Amityville Horror.

1982 – Ray Mancini defeats Duk Koo Kim in a boxing match held in Las Vegas. Kim's subsequent death (on November 17) leads to significant changes in the sport.

1982 – The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C. after a march to its site by thousands of Vietnam War veterans.

1985 – The volcano Nevado del Ruiz erupts and melts a glacier, causing a lahar (volcanic mudslide) that buries Armero, Colombia, killing approximately 23,000 people.

1985 – Xavier Suárez is sworn in as Miami's first Cuban-born mayor.

1986 – The Compact of Free Association becomes law, granting the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands independence from the United States.

1989 – Hans-Adam II, the present Prince of Liechtenstein, begins his reign on the death of his father.

1990 – In Aramoana, New Zealand, David Gray shoots dead 13 people in a massacre before being tracked down and killed by police the next day.

1992 – The High Court of Australia rules in Dietrich v The Queen that although there is no absolute right to have publicly funded counsel, in most circumstances a judge should grant any request for an adjournment or stay when an accused is unrepresented.

1994 – In a referendum, voters in Sweden decide to join the European Union.

1995 – A truck-bomb explodes outside of a US-operated Saudi Arabian National Guard training center in Riyadh, killing five Americans and two Indians. A group called the Islamic Movement for Change claims responsibility.

2000 – Philippine House Speaker Manny Villar passes the articles of impeachment against Philippine President Joseph Estrada.

2001 – War on Terror: In the first such act since World War II, US President George W. Bush signs an executive order allowing military tribunals against foreigners suspected of connections to terrorist acts or planned acts on the United States.

2002 – Iraq disarmament crisis: Iraq agrees to the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 1441.

2012 – A total solar eclipse occurred in parts of Australia and the South Pacific

2015 – A set of coordinated terror attacks in Paris, including multiple shootings, explosions, and a hostage crisis in the 10th and

11th arrondissements kill 130 people, seven attackers, and injured 368 others, with at least 80 critically wounded.

Births

354 – Augustine of Hippo, Roman bishop and theologian (d. 430)

1312 – Edward III of England (d. 1377)

1486 – Johann Eck, German theologian and academic (d. 1543)

1493 – William IV, Duke of Bavaria (d. 1550)

1504 – Philip I, Landgrave of Hesse (d. 1567)

1572 – Cyril Lucaris, Greek patriarch and theologian (d. 1638)

1559 – Albert VII, Archduke of Austria (d. 1621)

1699 – Jan Zach, Czech violinist, organist, and composer (d. 1773)

1710 – Charles Simon Favart, French director and playwright (d. 1792)

1732 – John Dickinson, American lawyer and politician, 5th Governor of Pennsylvania (d. 1808)

1760 – Jiaqing Emperor of China (d. 1820)

1761 – John Moore, Scottish general and politician (d. 1809)

1780 – Ranjit Singh, Sikh emperor (d. 1839)

1782 – Esaias Tegnér, Swedish bishop and educator (d. 1846)

1804 – Theophilus H. Holmes, American general (d. 1880)

1809 – John A. Dahlgren, American admiral (d. 1870)

1813 – Petar II Petrović-Njegoš, Montenegrin metropolitan, philosopher, and poet (d. 1851)

1814 – Joseph Hooker, American general (d. 1879)

1833 – Edwin Booth, American actor and manager (d. 1893)

1837 – James T. Rapier, American lawyer and politician (d. 1883)

1838 – Joseph F. Smith, American religious leader, 6th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (d. 1918)

1841 – Edward Burd Grubb, Jr., American general and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Spain (d. 1913)

1848 – Albert I, Prince of Monaco (d. 1922)

1850 – Robert Louis Stevenson, Scottish author and poet (d. 1894)

1853 – John Drew, Jr., American actor (d. 1927)

1854 – George Whitefield Chadwick, American composer and educator (d. 1931)

1856 – Louis Brandeis, American lawyer and jurist (d. 1941)

1866 – Abraham Flexner, American educator, founded the Institute for Advanced Study (d. 1959)

1869 – Helene Stöcker, German author and activist (d. 1943)

1869 – Ariadna Tyrkova-Williams, Russian-American activist, journalist, and politician (d. 1962)

1872 – John M. Lyle, Irish-Canadian architect and educator, designed the Royal Alexandra Theatre (d. 1945)

1878 – Max Dehn, German-American mathematician and academic (d. 1952)

1879 – John Grieb, American gymnast and triathlete (d. 1939)

1883 – Leo Goodwin, American swimmer, diver, and water polo player (d. 1957)

1886 – Mary Wigman, German dancer and choreographer (d. 1973)

1893 – Edward Adelbert Doisy, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)

1894 – Bennie Moten, American pianist and bandleader (d. 1935)

1894 – Arthur Nebe, German SS officer (d. 1945)

1897 – Gertrude Olmstead, American actress (d. 1975)

1899 – Iskander Mirza, Pakistani general and politician, 1st President of Pakistan (d. 1969)

1900 – Edward Buzzell, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1985)

1904 – H. C. Potter, American director and producer (d. 1977)

1906 – Hermione Baddeley, English actress (d. 1986)

1906 – A. W. Mailvaganam, Sri Lankan physicist and academic (d. 1987)

1906 – Eva Zeisel, Hungarian-American potter and designer (d. 2011)

1908 – C. Vann Woodward, American historian, author, and academic (d. 1999)

1910 – William Bradford Huie, American journalist and author (d. 1986)

1910 – Pat Reid, Indian-English soldier and author (d. 1990)

1911 – Buck O'Neil, American baseball player and manager (d. 2006)

1913 – V. Appapillai, Sri Lankan physicist and academic (d. 2001)

1913 – Lon Nol, Cambodian general and politician, 37th Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 1985)

1914 – Amelia Bence, Argentinian actress (d. 2016)

1914 – Alberto Lattuada, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2005)

1917 – Vasantdada Patil, Indian farmer and politician, 9th Governor of Rajasthan (d. 1989)

1917 – Robert Sterling, American actor (d. 2006)

1918 – George Grant, Canadian philosopher and academic (d. 1988)

1920 – Guillermina Bravo, Mexican dancer, choreographer, and director (d. 2013)

1920 – Jack Elam, American actor (d. 2003)

1920 – Edward Hughes, American bishop (d. 2012)

1921 – Joonas Kokkonen, Finnish pianist and composer (d. 1996)

1922 – Jack Narz, American game show host and announcer (d. 2008)

1922 – Oskar Werner, Austrian-German actor (d. 1984)

1923 – Linda Christian, Mexican-American actress (d. 2011)

1924 – Motoo Kimura, Japanese biologist and geneticist (d. 1994)

1926 – Harry Hughes, American lawyer and politician, 57th Governor of Maryland

1928 – Helena Carroll, Scottish-American actress (d. 2013)

1928 – Hampton Hawes, American pianist and author (d. 1977)

1929 – Robert Bonnaud, French historian and academic (d. 2013)

1929 – Fred Phelps, American lawyer, pastor, and activist, founded the Westboro Baptist Church (d. 2014)

1929 – Asashio Tarō III, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 46th Yokozuna (d. 1988)

1930 – Benny Andrews, American painter and academic (d. 2006)

1931 – Adrienne Corri, Scottish actress

1932 – Richard Mulligan, American actor (d. 2000)

1933 – Ojārs Vācietis, Latvian author and poet (d. 1983)

1934 – Peter Arnett, New Zealand-American journalist and academic

1934 – Jimmy Fontana, Italian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2013)

1934 – Garry Marshall, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2016)

1935 – George Carey, English archbishop and theologian

1936 – Salim Kallas, Syrian actor and politician (d. 2013)

1938 – Gérald Godin, Canadian journalist, poet, and politician (d. 1994)

1938 – Jean Seberg, American-French actress and singer (d. 1979)

1939 – Karel Brückner, Czech footballer and manager

1939 – Idris Muhammad, American drummer and composer (d. 2014)

1940 – Saul Kripke, American philosopher and academic

1940 – William Taubman, American political scientist and author

1941 – Eberhard Diepgen, German lawyer and politician, 10th Mayor of Berlin

1941 – David Green, American businessman and philanthropist, founded Hobby Lobby

1941 – Dack Rambo, American actor (d. 1994)

1941 – Mel Stottlemyre, American baseball player and coach

1942 – John P. Hammond, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Roberto Boninsegna, Italian footballer and manager

1943 – Howard Wilkinson, English footballer and manager

1944 – Timmy Thomas, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1945 – Masahiro Hasemi, Japanese race car driver

1945 – Bobby Manuel, American guitarist and producer

1945 – Knut Riisnæs, Norwegian saxophonist and composer

1946 – Stanisław Barańczak, Polish-American poet, critic, and scholar (d. 2014)

1947 – Toy Caldwell, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1993)

1947 – Amory Lovins, American physicist and environmentalist

1947 – Joe Mantegna, American actor and voice artist

1949 – Terry Reid, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Mary Lou Metzger, American singer and dancer

1950 – Gilbert Perreault, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1951 – Pini Gershon, Israeli basketball player and coach

1952 – Art Malik, Pakistani-English actor and producer

1953 – Frances Conroy, American actress

1953 – Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexican lawyer and politician

1954 – Scott McNealy, American businessman, co-founded Sun Microsystems

1954 – Chris Noth, American actor and producer

1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedan, and talk show host

1957 – Nick Baines, English bishop

1957 – Stephen Baxter, English author

1957 – Roger Ingram, American trumpet player, educator, and author

1959 – Caroline Goodall, English actress and screenwriter

1960 – Neil Flynn, American actor

1960 – Teodora Ungureanu, Romanian gymnast and coach

1963 – Jaime Covilhã, Angolan basketball player and coach

1963 – Vinny Testaverde, American football player

1964 – Timo Rautiainen, Finnish race car driver

1966 – Susanna Haapoja, Finnish politician (d. 2009)

1967 – Juhi Chawla, Indian actress, singer, and producer, Miss India 1984

1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American comedian, actor, and talk show host

1967 – Steve Zahn, American actor and singer

1968 – Pat Hentgen, American baseball player and coach

1969 – Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Somalian-American activist and author

1969 – Lori Berenson, American activist

1969 – Gerard Butler, Scottish actor

1969 – Nico Motchebon, German runner

1969 – Josh Mancell, American drummer and composer

1972 – Takuya Kimura, Japanese singer

1973 – Ari Hoenig, American drummer and composer

1974 – Indrek Zelinski, Estonian footballer and manager

1975 – Quim, Portuguese footballer

1975 – Tom Compernolle, Belgian runner (d. 2008)

1975 – Alain Digbeu, French basketball player

1975 – Ivica Dragutinović, Serbian footballer

1975 – Toivo Suursoo, Estonian ice hockey player and coach

1976 – Kelly Sotherton, English sprinter and long jumper

1976 – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Japanese wrestler

1977 – Chanel Cole, New Zealand-Australian singer

1977 – Huang Xiaoming, Chinese actor and singer

1978 – Nikolai Fraiture, American bass player

1979 – Kick, Japanese comedian and screenwriter

1979 – Subliminal, Israeli rapper and producer

1979 – Metta World Peace, American basketball player and rapper

1980 – Monique Coleman, American actress, singer, and dancer

1980 – Sara Del Rey, American wrestler and trainer

1980 – François-Louis Tremblay, Canadian speed skater

1981 – Rivkah, American author and illustrator

1981 – Ryan Bertin, American wrestler and coach

1981 – Mark Cardona, Filipino basketball player

1982 – Michael Copon, American actor, singer, and producer

1982 – Samkon Gado, Nigerian-American football player

1982 – Kumi Koda, Japanese singer-songwriter and actress

1983 – Claudia Balderrama, Bolivian race walker

1983 – Kalle Kriit, Estonian cyclist

1983 – Maleli Kunavore, Fijian rugby player (d. 2012)

1984 – Lucas Barrios, Paraguayan footballer

1984 – Kurt Morath, Tongan rugby player

1985 – Asdrúbal Cabrera, Venezuelan baseball player

1986 – Kevin Bridges, Scottish comedian and actor

1987 – Hatsune Matsushima, Japanese model and actress

1987 – Dana Vollmer, American swimmer

1992 – Maksim Podholjuzin, Estonian footballer

Deaths

867 – Pope Nicholas I (b. 800)

1004 – Abbo of Fleury, French monk and saint (b. 945)

1093 – Malcolm III of Scotland (b. 1041)

1143 – Fulk, King of Jerusalem (b. 1089)

1359 – Ivan II of Moscow (b. 1326)

1502 – Annio da Viterbo, Italian friar, historian, and scholar (b. 1432)

1606 – Girolamo Mercuriale, Italian physician and philologist (b. 1530)

1619 – Ludovico Carracci, Italian painter and illustrator (b. 1555)

1650 – Thomas May, English poet and historian (b. 1595)

1726 – Sophia Dorothea of Celle (b. 1666)

1770 – George Grenville, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1712)

1771 – Konrad Ernst Ackermann, German actor (b. 1712)

1777 – William Bowyer, English printer and author (b. 1699)

1862 – Ludwig Uhland, German poet, philologist, and historian (b. 1787)

1867 – Adolphe Napoléon Didron, French archaeologist and historian (b. 1806)

1868 – Gioachino Rossini, Italian pianist and composer (b. 1792)

1883 – J. Marion Sims, American physician and gynecologist (b. 1813)

1903 – Camille Pissarro, Virgin Islander-French painter (b. 1830)

1929 – Princess Viktoria of Prussia (b. 1866)

1937 – Mrs. Leslie Carter, American actress (b. 1857)

1942 – Daniel J. Callaghan, American admiral (b. 1890)

1952 – Margaret Wise Brown, American author (b. 1910)

1954 – Paul Ludwig Ewald von Kleist, German field marshal (b. 1881)

1955 – Bernard DeVoto, American historian and author (b. 1897)

1955 – Moshe Pesach, Greek rabbi (b. 1869)

1961 – Anthony Joseph Drexel Biddle, Jr., American general and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Czechoslovakia (b. 1897)

1963 – Margaret Murray, Indian-English anthropologist and author (b. 1863)

1969 – Iskander Mirza, Indian-Pakistani general and politician, 1st President of Pakistan (b. 1899)

1973 – Lila Lee, American actress (b. 1901)

1973 – Bruno Maderna, Italian-German conductor and composer (b. 1920)

1974 – Vittorio De Sica, Italian-French actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1901)

1974 – Karen Silkwood, American technician and activist (b. 1946)

1975 – Olga Bergholz, Russian poet and playwright (b. 1910)

1979 – Dimitris Psathas, Greek playwright and academic (b. 1907)

1982 – Hugues Lapointe, Canadian lawyer and politician, 15th Solicitor General of Canada (b. 1911)

1983 – Henry Jamison Handy, American swimmer and water polo player (b. 1886)

1983 – Junior Samples, American comedian and actor (b. 1926)

1986 – Franco Cortese, Italian race car driver (b. 1903)

1988 – Antal Doráti, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (b. 1906)

1988 – Jaromír Vejvoda, Czech composer (b. 1902)

1989 – Victor Davis, Canadian swimmer (b. 1964)

1989 – Franz Joseph II, Prince of Liechtenstein (b. 1906)

1989 – Rohana Wijeweera, Sri Lankan rebel and politician (b. 1943)

1991 – Paul-Émile Léger, Canadian cardinal (b. 1904)

1993 – Rufus R. Jones, American wrestler (b. 1933)

1994 – Jack Baker, American actor and screenwriter (b. 1947)

1994 – Motoo Kimura, Japanese biologist and geneticist (b. 1924)

1996 – Bill Doggett, American pianist and composer (b. 1916)

1996 – Bobbie Vaile, Australian astrophysicist and academic (b. 1959)

1997 – André Boucourechliev, Bulgarian-French pianist and composer (b. 1925)

1998 – Edwige Feuillère, French actress (b. 1907)

1998 – Valerie Hobson, Irish-born English actress (b. 1917)

1998 – Red Holzman, American basketball player and coach (b. 1920)

2001 – Cornelius Warmerdam, American pole vaulter (b. 1915)

2002 – Juan Alberto Schiaffino, Uruguayan footballer and manager (b. 1925)

2002 – Rishikesh Shaha, Nepalese academic and politician (b. 1925)

2004 – John Balance, English singer-songwriter (b. 1962)

2004 – Ol' Dirty Bastard, American rapper and producer (b. 1968)

2004 – Thomas M. Foglietta, American lawyer and politician, United States Ambassador to Italy (b. 1928)

2005 – Vine Deloria, Jr., American historian, theologian, and author (b. 1933)

2005 – Eddie Guerrero, American wrestler (b. 1967)

2007 – Wahab Akbar, Filipino lawyer and politician (b. 1960)

2007 – John Doherty, English footballer and manager (b. 1935)

2007 – Kazuhisa Inao, Japanese baseball player and manager (b. 1937)

2008 – Jules Archer, American historian and author (b. 1915)

2010 – Luis García Berlanga, Spanish director and screenwriter (b. 1921)

2010 – Ken Iman, American football player and coach (b. 1939)

2010 – Allan Sandage, American astronomer and cosmologist (b. 1926)

2012 – Will Barnet, American painter and illustrator (b. 1911)

2012 – Erazm Ciołek, Polish photographer and author (b. 1937)

2012 – Manuel Peña Escontrela, Spanish footballer (b. 1965)

2012 – John Sheridan, English rugby player and coach (b. 1933)

2012 – Ray Zone, American historian, author, and illustrator (b. 1947)

2013 – Todd Christensen, American football player and sportscaster (b. 1956)

2013 – Hans-Jürgen Heise, German author and poet (b. 1930)

2013 – Daniel J. Shanefield, American chemist and engineer (b. 1930)

2014 – María José Alvarado, Honduran model, Señorita Honduras 2014 (b. 1995)

2014 – Kakha Bendukidze, Georgian economist and politician, Georgian Minister of Economy (b. 1956)

2014 – Mike Burney, English saxophonist (b. 1944)

2014 – Alvin Dark, American baseball player and manager (b. 1922)

2014 – Dennis Elwell, English astrologer, journalist, and author (b. 1930)

2014 – Alexander Grothendieck, German-French mathematician and theorist (b. 1928)

2015 – Bruce Dayton, American businessman, and philanthropist (b. 1918)

2015 – Henk Visser, Dutch long jumper (b. 1932)