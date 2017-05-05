This day in history (May 7)

351 – The Jewish revolt against Constantius Gallus breaks out. After his arrival at Antioch, the Jews begin a rebellion in Palestine.

558 – In Constantinople, the dome of the Hagia Sophia collapses. Justinian I immediately orders that the dome be rebuilt.

1274 – In France, the Second Council of Lyon opens to regulate the election of the Pope.

1429 – Joan of Arc ends the Siege of Orléans, pulling an arrow from her own shoulder and returning, wounded, to lead the final charge. The victory marks a turning point in the Hundred Years' War.

1487 – The Siege of Málaga commences during the Spanish Reconquista.

1664 – Louis XIV of France begins construction of the Palace of Versailles.

1685 – Battle of Vrtijeljka between rebels and Ottoman forces.

1697 – Stockholm's royal castle (dating back to medieval times) is destroyed by fire. It is replaced in the 18th century by the current Royal Palace.

1718 – The city of New Orleans is founded by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, Sieur de Bienville.

1763 – Pontiac's War begins with Pontiac's attempt to seize Fort Detroit from the British.

1794 – French Revolution: Robespierre introduces the Cult of the Supreme Being in the National Convention as the new state religion of the French First Republic.

1824 – World premiere of Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in Vienna, Austria. The performance is conducted by Michael Umlauf under the composer's supervision.

1832 – Greece's independence is recognized by the Treaty of London.

1840 – The Great Natchez Tornado strikes Natchez, Mississippi killing 317 people. It is the second deadliest tornado in United States history.

1846 – The Cambridge Chronicle, America's oldest surviving weekly newspaper, is published for the first time in Cambridge, Massachusetts

1864 – American Civil War: The Army of the Potomac, under General Ulysses S. Grant, breaks off from the Battle of the Wilderness and moves southwards.

1864 – The world's oldest surviving clipper ship, the City of Adelaide is launched by William Pile, Hay and Co. in Sunderland, England, for transporting passengers and goods between Britain and Australia.

1895 – In Saint Petersburg, Russian scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov demonstrates to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society his invention, the Popov lightning detector — a primitive radio receiver. In some parts of the former Soviet Union the anniversary of this day is celebrated as Radio Day.

1915 – World War I: German submarine U-20 sinks RMS Lusitania, killing 1,198 people, including 128 Americans. Public reaction to the sinking turns many formerly pro-Germans in the United States against the German Empire

1915 – Japanese 21 Demands Ultimatum to China (Commemorated as National Day of Humiliation)

1920 – Kiev Offensive: Polish troops led by Józef Piłsudski and Edward Rydz-Śmigły and assisted by a symbolic Ukrainian force capture Kiev only to be driven out by the Red Army counter-offensive a month later.

1920 – Treaty of Moscow: Soviet Russia recognizes the independence of the Democratic Republic of Georgia only to invade the country six months later.

1920 – The Art Gallery of Ontario, in Toronto, opens the first exhibition by the Group of Seven.

1928 – The Jinan incident begins with Japanese forces killing the Chinese negotiating team in Jinan, China, and going on to kill over 2,000 Chinese civilians in the following days.

1930 – The 7.1 Mw Salmas earthquake shakes northwestern Iran and southeastern Turkey with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent). Up to three-thousand people were killed.

1937 – Spanish Civil War: The German Condor Legion, equipped with Heinkel He 51 biplanes, arrives in Spain to assist Francisco Franco's forces.

1940 – The Norway Debate in the British House of Commons begins, and leads to the replacement of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain with Winston Churchill three days later.

1942 – During the Battle of the Coral Sea, United States Navy aircraft carrier aircraft attack and sink the Imperial Japanese Navy light aircraft carrier Shōhō; the battle marks the first time in the naval history that two enemy fleets fight without visual contact between warring ships.

1945 – World War II: General Alfred Jodl signs unconditional surrender terms at Reims, France, ending Germany's participation in the war. The document takes effect the next day.

1946 – Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering (later renamed Sony) is founded with around 20 employees.

1948 – The Council of Europe is founded during the Hague Congress.

1952 – The concept of the integrated circuit, the basis for all modern computers, is first published by Geoffrey Dummer.

1954 – Indochina War: The Battle of Dien Bien Phu ends in a French defeat and a Vietnamese victory (the battle began on March 13).

1960 – Cold War: U-2 Crisis of 1960: Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev announces that his nation is holding American U-2 pilot Gary Powers.

1976 – Honda Accord officially launched

1986 – Canadian Patrick Morrow becomes the first person to climb each of the Seven Summits.

1992 – Michigan ratifies a 203-year-old proposed amendment to the United States Constitution making the 27th Amendment law. This amendment bars the U.S. Congress from giving itself a mid-term pay raise.

1992 – The Space Shuttle Endeavour is launched on its first mission, STS-49.

1992 – Three employees at a McDonald's Restaurant in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, are brutally murdered and a fourth permanently disabled after a botched robbery. It is the first "fast-food murder" in Canada.

1994 – Edvard Munch's iconic painting The Scream is recovered undamaged after being stolen from the National Gallery of Norway in February.

1998 – Mercedes-Benz buys Chrysler for US$40 billion USD and forms DaimlerChrysler in the largest industrial merger in history.

1999 – Pope John Paul II travels to Romania becoming the first pope to visit a predominantly Eastern Orthodox country since the Great Schism in 1054.

1999 – Kosovo War: Three Chinese citizens are killed and 20 wounded when a NATO aircraft apparently inadvertently bombs the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, Serbia.

1999 – In Guinea-Bissau, President João Bernardo Vieira is ousted in a military coup.

2000 – Vladimir Putin is inaugurated as president of Russia.

2002 – A China Northern Airlines MD-82 plunges into the Yellow Sea, killing 112 people.

2004 – American businessman Nick Berg, is beheaded by Islamic militants. The act is recorded on videotape and released on the Internet.

2007 – Israeli archaeologists discover the tomb of Herod the Great south of Jerusalem.

2009 – Over 100 New Zealand police officers begin a 40-hour siege of a lone gunman in Napier.

Births

1328 – Louis II, Elector of Brandenburg (d. 1365)

1488 – John III of the Palatinate, archbishop of Regensburg (d. 1538)

1530 – Louis, Prince of Condé (d. 1569)

1605 – Patriarch Nikon of Moscow (d. 1681)

1643 – Stephanus Van Cortlandt, American politician, 10th Mayor of New York City (d. 1700)

1700 – Gerard van Swieten, Dutch-Austrian physician (d. 1772)

1704 – Carl Heinrich Graun, German tenor and composer (d. 1759)

1711 – David Hume, Scottish economist, historian, and philosopher (d. 1776)

1724 – Dagobert Sigmund von Wurmser, French-Austrian field marshal (d. 1797)

1740 – Nikolai Arkharov, Russian police officer and general (d. 1814)

1748 – Olympe de Gouges, French playwright and philosopher (d. 1793)

1763 – Józef Poniatowski, Polish general (d. 1813)

1767 – Princess Frederica Charlotte of Prussia (d. 1820)

1774 – William Bainbridge, American commodore (d. 1833)

1787 – Jacques Viger, Canadian archaeologist and politician, 1st mayor of Montreal (d. 1858)

1812 – Robert Browning, English poet and playwright (d. 1889)

1833 – Johannes Brahms, German pianist and composer (d. 1897)

1836 – Joseph Gurney Cannon, American lawyer and politician, 40th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1926)

1837 – Karl Mauch, German geographer and explorer (d. 1875)

1840 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer and educator (d. 1893)

1847 – Archibald Primrose, 5th Earl of Rosebery, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1929)

1857 – William A. MacCorkle, American lawyer and politician, 9th Governor of West Virginia (d. 1930)

1860 – Tom Norman, English businessman (d. 1930)

1861 – Rabindranath Tagore, Indian author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1867 – Władysław Reymont, Polish novelist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1925)

1875 – Bill Hoyt, American pole vaulter (d. 1951)

1880 – Pandurang Vaman Kane, Indologist and Sanskrit scholar, Bharat Ratna awardee (d. 1972)

1881 – George E. Wiley, American cyclist (d. 1954)

1882 – Willem Elsschot, Belgian author and poet (d. 1960)

1885 – George "Gabby" Hayes, American actor (d. 1969)

1889 – Viktor Puskar, Estonian colonel (d. 1943)

1891 – Harry McShane, Scottish engineer and activist (d. 1988)

1892 – Archibald MacLeish, American poet, playwright, and lawyer (d. 1982)

1892 – Josip Broz Tito, Yugoslav field marshal and politician, 1st President of Yugoslavia (d. 1980)

1893 – Frank J. Selke, Canadian ice hockey coach and manager (d. 1985)

1896 – Kathleen McKane Godfree, English tennis and badminton player (d. 1992)

1899 – Alfred Gerrard, English sculptor and academic (d. 1998)

1901 – Gary Cooper, American actor (d. 1961)

1903 – Jimmy Ball, Canadian sprinter (d. 1988)

1904 – Kurt Weitzmann, German-American historian and author (d. 1993)

1906 – Eric Krenz, American discus thrower and shot putter (d. 1931)

1909 – Edwin H. Land, American scientist and inventor, co-founded the Polaroid Corporation (d. 1991)

1911 – Ishirō Honda, Japanese director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1993)

1911 – Rıfat Ilgaz, Turkish author, poet, and educator (d. 1993)

1912 – Pannalal Patel, Indian author (d. 1989)

1913 – John Spencer Hardy, American general (d. 2012)

1913 – Simon Ramo, American physicist and engineer (d. 2016)

1914 – Arthur Snelling, English civil servant and diplomat. British Ambassador to South Africa (d. 1996)

1916 – Huw Wheldon, Welsh-English broadcaster (d. 1986)

1916 – W. B. Young, Scottish rugby player and physician (d. 2013)

1917 – Domenico Bartolucci, Italian cardinal and composer (d. 2013)

1917 – Lenox Hewitt, Australian public servant

1917 – David Tomlinson, English actor (d. 2000)

1919 – Eva Perón, Argentinian actress, 25th First Lady of Argentina (d. 1952)

1920 – Rendra Karno, Indonesian actor (d. 1985)

1921 – Asa Briggs, Baron Briggs, English historian and academic (d. 2016)

1921 – Gaston Rébuffat, French mountaineer and author (d. 1985)

1922 – Darren McGavin, American actor and director (d. 2006)

1922 – Joe O'Donnell, American photographer and journalist (d. 2007)

1923 – Anne Baxter, American actress (d. 1985)

1923 – Jim Lowe, American singer-songwriter, disc jockey, and radio host (d. 2016)

1923 – Bülent Ulusu, Turkish admiral and politician, 18th Prime Minister of Turkey (d. 2015)

1924 – Albert Band, French-American director and producer (d. 2002)

1925 – Lauri Vaska, Estonian-American chemist and academic (d. 2015)

1927 – Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, German-American author and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1929 – Dick Williams, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2011)

1930 – Totie Fields, American comedian and author (d. 1978)

1930 – Babe Parilli, American football player and coach

1930 – John Smith, Baron Kirkhill, English politician

1931 – Teresa Brewer, American singer (d. 2007)

1931 – Gene Wolfe, American author

1932 – Jordi Bonet, Spanish-Canadian painter and sculptor (d. 1979)

1932 – Alan Cuthbert, English pharmacologist and academic

1932 – Pete Domenici, American lawyer and politician, 37th Mayor of Albuquerque

1933 – Johnny Unitas, American football player and sportscaster (d. 2002)

1935 – Avraham Heffner, Israeli actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1935 – Michael Hopkins, English architect

1936 – Robin Hanbury-Tenison, English explorer and author

1936 – Tony O'Reilly, Irish rugby player and businessman

1936 – Jimmy Ruffin, American soul singer (d. 2014)

1937 – Claude Raymond, Canadian baseball player and coach

1939 – Sidney Altman, Canadian-American biologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1939 – Ruggero Deodato, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter

1939 – Ruud Lubbers, Dutch economist and politician, Prime Minister of the Netherlands

1939 – Johnny Maestro, American pop/doo-wop singer (d. 2010)

1939 – Clive Soley, Baron Soley, English politician

1940 – Angela Carter, English English novelist, short story writer (d. 1992)

1940 – Dave Chambers, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1941 – Lawrence Collins, Baron Collins of Mapesbury, English lawyer and judge

1943 – Terry Allen, American singer and painter

1943 – Harvey Andrews, English singer-songwriter and poet

1943 – John Bannon, Australian academic and politician, 39th Premier of South Australia (d. 2015)

1943 – Peter Carey, Australian novelist and short story writer

1945 – Christy Moore, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Robin Strasser, American actress

1946 – Thelma Houston, American R&B/disco singer and actress

1946 – Marv Hubbard, American football player (d. 2015)

1946 – Bill Kreutzmann, American drummer (The Grateful Dead)

1946 – Michael Rosen, English author and poet

1946 – Brian Turner, English chef and television host

1949 – Kathy Ahern, American golfer (d. 1996)

1950 – John Dowling Coates, Australian lawyer, sports administrator and businessman

1950 – Prairie Prince, American rock drummer and graphic artist

1950 – Tim Russert, American television journalist and lawyer (d. 2008)

1951 – Bernie Marsden, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Stanley Dickens, Swedish race car driver

1953 – Pat McInally, American football player and coach

1953 – Ian McKay, English sergeant, Victoria Cross recipient (d. 1982)

1954 – Philippe Geluck, Belgian cartoonist

1954 – Joanna Haigh, English meteorologist and physicist

1954 – Amy Heckerling, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1955 – Clément Gignac, Canadian politician

1955 – Ben Poquette, American basketball player

1955 – Axel Zwingenberger, German pianist and songwriter

1956 – Jan Peter Balkenende, Dutch jurist and politician, Prime Minister of the Netherlands

1956 – Anne Dudley, English pianist and composer

1956 – Nicholas Hytner, English director and producer

1956 – Jean Lapierre, Canadian talk show host and politician

1956 – Calum MacDonald, Scottish journalist and politician

1957 – Kristina M. Johnson, American business executive, engineer, academic and government official

1958 – Mikhail Biryukov, Russian footballer and manager

1958 – Mark G. Kuzyk, American physicist and academic

1958 – Anne Marie Rafferty, English nurse and academic

1959 – Michael E. Knight, American actor

1959 – Heiki Valk, Estonian archeologist and academic

1960 – Adam Bernstein, American director and screenwriter

1960 – Ara Darzi, Baron Darzi of Denham, Iraqi-English surgeon and academic

1960 – Almudena Grandes, Spanish author

1961 – Hans-Peter Bartels, German politician

1961 – Sue Black, Scottish anthropologist and academic

1961 – Ivar Must, Estonian composer and producer

1962 – Tony Campbell, American basketball player and coach

1962 – Judith Donath, American computer scientist and academic

1963 – Johnny Lee Middleton, American bass player and songwriter

1964 – Ronnie Harmon, American football player

1964 – Denis Mandarino, Brazilian guitarist, composer, and painter

1964 – Leslie O'Neal, American football player

1965 – Reuben Davis, American football player

1965 – Owen Hart, Canadian wrestler (d. 1999)

1965 – Norman Whiteside, Northern Irish footballer and manager

1965 – Huang Zhihong, Chinese shot putter

1967 – Adam Price, Danish chef and screenwriter

1967 – Joe Rice, American colonel and politician

1968 – Traci Lords, American actress

1968 – Lisa Raitt, Canadian lawyer and politician, 30th Canadian Minister of Transport

1969 – Eagle-Eye Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1969 – Jun Falkenstein, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Katerina Maleeva, Bulgarian tennis player

1971 – Reidar Horghagen, Norwegian drummer

1971 – Dave Karpa, Canadian ice hockey player

1971 – Thomas Piketty, French economist

1972 – Peter Dubovský, Czech-Slovak footballer (d. 2000)

1972 – Frank Trigg, American mixed martial artist and wrestler

1973 – Kristian Lundin, Swedish songwriter and producer

1973 – Paolo Savoldelli, Italian cyclist

1974 – Lawrence Johnson, American pole vaulter

1975 – Ashley Cowan, English cricketer

1976 – Calvin Booth, American basketball player

1976 – Berke Hatipoğlu, Turkish guitarist and songwriter

1976 – Stacey Jones, New Zealand rugby league player

1976 – Andrea Lo Cicero, Italian rugby player

1976 – Michael P. Murphy, American lieutenant, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2005)

1976 – Ayelet Shaked, Israeli Minister of Justice (since 2015)

1977 – Elton Flatley, Australian rugby player

1978 – Stian Arnesen, Norwegian guitarist, drummer, and songwriter

1978 – James Carter, American hurdler

1978 – Shawn Marion, American basketball player

1979 – Katie Douglas, American basketball player

1984 – James Loney, American baseball player

1984 – Alex Smith, American football player

1984 – Kevin Owens, Canadian wrestler

1985 – Jarrad Hickey, Australian rugby league player

1985 – Drew Neitzel, American basketball player

1986 – Matt Helders, English drummer

1987 – Asami Konno, Japanese singer

1987 – Michael Maidens, English footballer (d. 2007)

1987 – Jérémy Ménez, French footballer

1987 – Mark Reynolds, Scottish footballer

1987 – David Schlemko, Canadian ice hockey player

1988 – Eino Puri, Estonian footballer

1988 – Sander Puri, Estonian footballer

1989 – Raina, South Korean singer, dancer, model and rapper

1995 – Seko Fofana, French footballer

1997 – Daria Kasatkina, Russian tennis player

1998 – Jesse Puljujärvi, Finnish ice hockey player

Deaths

721 – John of Beverley, bishop of York

833 – Ibn Hisham, Muslim historian

973 – Otto I, Holy Roman Emperor (b. 912)

1092 – Remigius de Fécamp, English monk and bishop

1166 – William I of Sicily

1205 – Ladislaus III of Hungary (b. 1201)

1427 – Thomas la Warr, 5th Baron De La Warr, English priest (b. 1352)

1494 – Eskender, Emperor of Ethiopia (b. 1471)

1523 – Franz von Sickingen, German knight (b. 1481)

1539 – Ottaviano Petrucci, Italian printer (b. 1466)

1617 – David Fabricius, German astronomer and theologian (b. 1564)

1667 – Johann Jakob Froberger, German organist and composer (b. 1616)

1682 – Feodor III of Russia (b. 1661)

1685 – Bajo Pivljanin (b. 1630)

1718 – Mary of Modena (b. 1658)

1793 – Pietro Nardini, Italian violinist and composer (b. 1722)

1800 – Niccolò Piccinni, Italian composer (b. 1728)

1805 – William Petty, 2nd Earl of Shelburne, Irish-English general and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1737)

1815 – Jabez Bowen, American colonel and politician, 45th Deputy Governor of Rhode Island (b. 1739)

1825 – Antonio Salieri, Italian composer and conductor (b. 1750)

1840 – Caspar David Friedrich, German painter and educator (b. 1774)

1868 – Henry Brougham, 1st Baron Brougham and Vaux, Scottish lawyer and politician, Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain (b. 1778)

1872 – Alexander Loyd, American carpenter and politician, 4th Mayor of Chicago (b. 1805)

1876 – William Buell Sprague, American clergyman, historian, and author (b. 1795)

1887 – C. F. W. Walther, German-American religious leader and theologian (b. 1811)

1896 – H. H. Holmes, American serial killer (b. 1861)

1902 – Agostino Roscelli, Italian priest and saint (b. 1818)

1917 – Albert Ball, English fighter pilot (b. 1896)

1922 – Max Wagenknecht, German pianist and composer (b. 1857)

1924 – Alluri Sitarama Raju, Indian activist (b. 1897/1898)

1925 – William Lever, 1st Viscount Leverhulme, English businessman and politician (b. 1851)

1937 – Ernst A. Lehmann, German captain and author (b. 1886)

1940 – George Lansbury, English journalist and politician (b. 1859)

1941 – James George Frazer, Scottish-English anthropologist and academic (b. 1854)

1942 – Felix Weingartner, Croatian pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1863)

1943 – Fethi Okyar, Turkish colonel and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Turkey (b. 1880)

1946 – Herbert Macaulay, Nigerian journalist and politician (b. 1864)

1951 – Warner Baxter, American actor (b. 1889)

1967 – Margaret Larkin, American writer and poet (b. 1899)

1958 – Mihkel Lüdig, Estonian organist, composer, and conductor (b. 1880)

1978 – Mort Weisinger, American journalist and author (b. 1915)

1986 – Haldun Taner, Turkish playwright and author (b. 1915)

1987 – Colin Blakely, Northern Irish actor (b. 1930)

1987 – Paul Popham, American soldier and activist, co-founded Gay Men's Health Crisis (b. 1941)

1990 – Sam Tambimuttu, Sri Lankan lawyer and politician (b. 1932)

1993 – Duane Carter, American racing driver (b. 1913)

1994 – Clement Greenberg, American art critic (b. 1909)

1995 – Ray McKinley, American drummer, singer, and bandleader (Glenn Miller Orchestra) (b. 1910)

1998 – Allan McLeod Cormack, South African-English physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1924)

1998 – Eddie Rabbitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1941)

2000 – Douglas Fairbanks, Jr., American captain, actor, and producer (b. 1909)

2001 – Jacques de Bourbon-Busset, French author and politician (b. 1912)

2004 – Waldemar Milewicz, Polish journalist (b. 1956)

2005 – Tristan Egolf, American author and activist (b. 1971)

2005 – Peter Rodino, American captain and politician (b. 1909)

2005 – Otilino Tenorio, Ecuadorian footballer (b. 1980)

2006 – Richard Carleton, Australian journalist (b. 1943)

2006 – Joan C. Edwards, American singer and philanthropist (b. 1918)

2007 – Isabella Blow, English magazine editor (b. 1958)

2007 – Diego Corrales, American boxer (b. 1977)

2007 – Octavian Paler, Romanian journalist and politician (b. 1926)

2007 – Yahweh ben Yahweh, American cult leader, founded the Nation of Yahweh (b. 1935)

2009 – David Mellor, English designer (b. 1930)

2009 – Danny Ozark, American baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1923)

2011 – Seve Ballesteros, Spanish golfer (b. 1957)

2011 – Willard Boyle, Canadian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1924)

2011 – Big George, English songwriter, producer, and radio host (b. 1957)

2012 – Sammy Barr, Scottish trade union leader (b. 1931)

2012 – Ferenc Bartha, Hungarian economist and politician (b. 1943)

2012 – Dennis E. Fitch, American captain and pilot (b. 1942)

2013 – Ferruccio Mazzola, Italian footballer and manager (b. 1948)

2013 – George Sauer, Jr., American football player (b. 1943)

2014 – Neville McNamara, Australian air marshal (b. 1923)

2014 – Colin Pillinger, English astronomer, chemist, and academic (b. 1943)

2014 – Dick Welteroth, American baseball player (b. 1927)

2015 – Frank DiPascali, American businessman (b. 1956)

2015 – John Dixon, Australian-American author and illustrator (b. 1929)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Acacius of Byzantium

Agostino Roscelli

Flavia Domitilla

Gisela of Hungary

Harriet Starr Cannon (Episcopal Church (USA))

John of Beverley

Rose Venerini

Stanislaus (Roman Martyrology)

May 7 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Defender of the Fatherland Day (Kazakhstan)

Dien Bien Phu Victory Day (Vietnam)

National Masturbation Day (United States, unofficial)

Radio Day, commemorating the work of Alexander Popov (Russia, Bulgaria)