This day in history (March 5)

363 – Roman Emperor Julian moves from Antioch with an army of 90,000 to attack the Sasanian Empire, in a campaign which would bring about his own death.

1046 – Nasir Khusraw begins the seven-year Middle Eastern journey which he will later describe in his book Safarnama.

1279 – The Livonian Order is defeated in the Battle of Aizkraukle by the Grand Duchy of Lithuania

1496 – King Henry VII of England issues letters patent to John Cabot and his sons, authorising them to explore unknown lands.

1616 – Nicolaus Copernicus's book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published.

1766 – Antonio de Ulloa, the first Spanish governor of Louisiana, arrives in New Orleans.

1770 – Boston Massacre: Five Americans, including Crispus Attucks, are fatally shot by British troops in an event that would contribute to the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War (also known as the American War of Independence) five years later.

1811 – Peninsular War: A French force under the command of Marshal Victor is routed while trying to prevent an Anglo-Spanish-Portuguese army from lifting the Siege of Cádiz in the Battle of Barrosa.

1824 – First Anglo-Burmese War: The British officially declare war on Burma.

1836 – Samuel Colt patents the first production-model revolver, the .34-caliber.

1850 – The Britannia Bridge across the Menai Strait between the island of Anglesey and the mainland of Wales is opened.

1860 – Parma, Tuscany, Modena and Romagna vote in referendums to join the Kingdom of Sardinia.

1868 – Mefistofele, an opera by Arrigo Boito receives its premiere performance at La Scala.

1872 – George Westinghouse patents the air brake.

1906 – Moro Rebellion: United States Army troops bring overwhelming force against the native Moros in the First Battle of Bud Dajo, leaving only six survivors.

1912 – Italo-Turkish War: Italian forces are the first to use airships for military purposes, employing them for reconnaissance behind Turkish lines.

1931 – The British Raj: Gandhi–Irwin Pact is signed.

1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt declares a "bank holiday", closing all U.S. banks and freezing all financial transactions.

1933 – Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party receives 43.9% at the Reichstag elections, which allows the Nazis to later pass the Enabling Act and establish a dictatorship.

1936 – First flight of Supermarine Spitfire advanced monoplane fighter aircraft in the United Kingdom.

1940 – Six high-ranking members of Soviet politburo, including Joseph Stalin, sign an order for the execution of 25,700 Polish intelligentsia, including 14,700 Polish POWs, in what will become known as the Katyn massacre.

1942 – World War II: Japanese forces captures Batavia, capital of Dutch East Indies, which left undefended after the withdrawal of KNIL garrison and Australian Blackforce battalion to Buitenzorg and Bandung.

1944 – World War II: The Red Army begins the Uman–Botoșani Offensive in the western Ukrainian SSR.

1946 – Winston Churchill coins the phrase "Iron Curtain" in his speech at Westminster College, Missouri.

1946 – Hungarian Communists and Social Democrats co-found the Left Bloc.

1960 – Indonesian President Soekarno dismissed the Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat (DPR), 1955 democratically elected parliament, and replaced with DPR-GR, the parliament of his own selected members.

1963 – American country music stars Patsy Cline, Hawkshaw Hawkins, Cowboy Copas and their pilot Randy Hughes are killed in a plane crash in Camden, Tennessee.

1965 – March Intifada: A Leftist uprising erupts in Bahrain against British colonial presence.

1970 – The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty goes into effect after ratification by 43 nations.

1974 – Yom Kippur War: Israeli forces withdraw from the west bank of the Suez Canal.

1978 – The Landsat 3 is launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

1979 – Soviet probes Venera 11, Venera 12 and the German-American solar satellite Helios II all are hit by "off the scale" gamma rays leading to the discovery of soft gamma repeaters.

1981 – The ZX81, a pioneering British home computer, is launched by Sinclair Research and would go on to sell over 1.5 million units around the world.

1982 – Soviet probe Venera 14 landed on Venus.

1984 – Six thousand miners in the United Kingdom begin their strike at Cortonwood Colliery.

2003 – In Haifa, 17 Israeli civilians are killed in the Haifa bus 37 suicide bombing.

Births[edit]

1133 – Henry II of England (d. 1189)

1224 – Saint Kinga of Poland (d. 1292)

1324 – David II of Scotland (d. 1371)

1326 – Louis I of Hungary (d. 1382)

1340 – Cansignorio della Scala, Lord of Verona (d. 1375)

1451 – William Herbert, 2nd Earl of Pembroke, English Earl (d. 1491)

1512 – Gerardus Mercator, Flemish mathematician, cartographer, and philosopher (d. 1594)

1523 – Rodrigo de Castro Osorio, Spanish cardinal (d. 1600)

1527 – Ulrich, Duke of Mecklenburg (d. 1603)

1563 – John Coke, English civil servant and politician (d. 1644)

1575 – William Oughtred, English minister and mathematician (d. 1660)

1585 – John George I, Elector of Saxony (d. 1656)

1585 – Frederick I, Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg (d. 1638)

1637 – Jan van der Heyden, Dutch painter and engineer (d. 1712)

1658 – Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, French explorer and politician, 3rd Colonial Governor of Louisiana (d. 1730)

1693 – Johann Jakob Wettstein, Swiss theologian and scholar (d. 1754)

1696 – Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Italian painter (d. 1770)

1703 – Vasily Trediakovsky, Russian poet and playwright (d. 1768)

1713 – Edward Cornwallis, English general and politician, Governor of Gibraltar (d. 1776)

1713 – Frederick Cornwallis, English archbishop (d. 1783)

1723 – Princess Mary of Great Britain (d. 1773)

1733 – Vincenzo Galeotti, Italian-Danish dancer and choreographer (d. 1816)

1739 – Benjamin Ruggles Woodbridge, American colonel and physician (d. 1819)

1748 – Jonas Carlsson Dryander, Swedish botanist and biologist (d. 1810)

1748 – William Shield, English violinist and composer (d. 1829)

1750 – Jean-Baptiste Gaspard d'Ansse de Villoison, French scholar and academic (d. 1805)

1751 – Jan Křtitel Kuchař, Czech organist, composer, and educator (d. 1829)

1774 – Christoph Ernst Friedrich Weyse, Danish organist and composer (d. 1842)

1779 – Benjamin Gompertz, English mathematician and statistician (d. 1865)

1785 – Carlo Odescalchi, Italian cardinal (d. 1841)

1794 – Jacques Babinet, French physicist, mathematician, and astronomer (d. 1872)

1794 – Robert Cooper Grier, American lawyer and jurist (d. 1870)

1814 – Wilhelm von Giesebrecht, German historian and academic (d. 1889)

1800 – Georg Friedrich Daumer, German poet and philosopher (d. 1875)

1815 – John Wentworth, American journalist and politician, 19th Mayor of Chicago (d. 1888)

1817 – Austen Henry Layard, English archaeologist, academic, and politician, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs (d. 1894)

1827 – Duke William of Mecklenburg-Schwerin (d. 1879)

1830 – Étienne-Jules Marey, French physiologist and chronophotographer (d. 1904)

1830 – Charles Wyville Thomson, Scottish historian and zoologist (d. 1882)

1834 – Félix de Blochausen, Luxembourgian politician, 6th Prime Minister of Luxembourg (d. 1915)

1834 – Marietta Piccolomini, Italian soprano (d. 1899)

1853 – Howard Pyle, American author and illustrator (d. 1911)

1862 – Siegbert Tarrasch, German chess player and theoretician (d. 1934)

1867 – Louis-Alexandre Taschereau, Canadian lawyer and politician, 14th Premier of Quebec (d. 1952)

1869 – Michael von Faulhaber, German cardinal (d. 1952)

1870 – Frank Norris, American journalist and author (d. 1902)

1870 – Evgeny Paton, French-Ukrainian engineer (d. 1953)

1871 – Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian economist and philosopher (d. 1919)

1871 – Konstantinos Pallis, Greek general and politician, Minister Governor-General of Macedonia (d. 1941)

1873 – Olav Bjaaland, Norwegian skier and explorer (d. 1961)

1874 – Henry Travers, English-American actor (d. 1965)

1876 – Thomas Inskip, 1st Viscount Caldecote, English lawyer and politician, 8th Lord Chief Justice of England (d. 1947)

1876 – Elisabeth Moore, American tennis player (d. 1959)

1879 – William Beveridge, Bangladeshi-English economist and academic (d. 1963)

1879 – Andres Larka, Estonian general and politician, 1st Estonian Minister of War (d. 1943)

1880 – Sergei Natanovich Bernstein, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 1968)

1882 – Dora Marsden, English author and activist (d. 1960)

1883 – Marius Barbeau, Canadian ethnographer and academic (d. 1969)

1886 – Dong Biwu, Chinese judge and politician, Chairman of the People's Republic of China (d. 1975)

1886 – Freddie Welsh, Welsh boxer (d. 1927)

1887 – Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 1959)

1894 – Henry Daniell, English-American actor (d. 1963)

1898 – Zhou Enlai, Chinese soldier and politician, 1st Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)

1898 – Misao Okawa, Japanese super-centenarian (d. 2015)

1901 – Louis Kahn, American architect and academic (d. 1974)

1901 – Friedrich Günther, Prince of Schwarzburg (d. 1971)

1901 – Julian Przyboś, Polish poet, essayist and translator (d. 1970)

1904 – Karl Rahner, German priest and theologian (d. 1984)

1905 – László Benedek, Hungarian-American director and cinematographer (d. 1992)

1908 – Fritz Fischer, German historian and author (d. 1999)

1908 – Irving Fiske, American author and playwright (d. 1990)

1908 – Rex Harrison, English actor (d. 1990)

1910 – Momofuku Ando, Taiwanese-Japanese businessman, founded Nissin Foods (d. 2007)

1910 – Ennio Flaiano, Italian author, screenwriter, and critic (d. 1972)

1912 – Jack Marshall, New Zealand colonel, lawyer, and politician, 28th Prime Minister of New Zealand (d. 1988)

1915 – Henry Hicks, Canadian academic and politician, 16th Premier of Nova Scotia (d. 1990)

1915 – Laurent Schwartz, French mathematician and academic (d. 2002)

1918 – Milt Schmidt, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and manager (d. 2017)

1918 – Red Storey, Canadian football player, referee, and sportscaster (d. 2006)

1918 – James Tobin, American economist and academic (d. 2002)

1920 – José Aboulker, Algerian surgeon and activist (d. 2009)

1920 – Virginia Christine, American actress (d. 1996)

1921 – Elmer Valo, American baseball player and coach (d. 1998)

1922 – James Noble, American actor (d. 2016)

1922 – Pier Paolo Pasolini, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1975)

1923 – Juan A. Rivero, Puerto Rican biologist and academic, founded Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo (d. 2014)

1923 – Laurence Tisch, American businessman, co-founded the Loews Corporation (d. 2003)

1924 – Roger Marche, French footballer (d. 1997)

1927 – Jack Cassidy, American actor and singer (d. 1976)

1927 – Robert Lindsay, 29th Earl of Crawford, Scottish businessman and politician

1928 – J. Hillis Miller, American academic and critic

1929 – Erik Carlsson, Swedish race car driver (d. 2015)

1929 – J. B. Lenoir, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)

1930 – John Ashley, Canadian ice hockey player and referee (d. 2008)

1930 – Del Crandall, American baseball player and manager

1931 – Fred, French author and illustrator (d. 2013)

1931 – Barry Tuckwell, Australian horn player and educator

1933 – Walter Kasper, German cardinal and theologian

1934 – Daniel Kahneman, Israeli-American economist and psychologist, Nobel Prize laureate

1935 – Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer and journalist

1935 – Philip K. Chapman, Australian-American astronaut and engineer

1935 – Paul Sand, American actor

1936 – Canaan Banana, Zimbabwean minister and politician, 1st President of Zimbabwe (d. 2003)

1936 – Dale Douglass, American golfer

1936 – Dean Stockwell, American actor

1937 – Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigerian general and politician, 5th President of Nigeria

1938 – Paul Evans, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1938 – Lynn Margulis, American biologist and academic (d. 2011)

1938 – Fred Williamson, American football player, actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – Samantha Eggar, English actress

1939 – Benyamin Sueb, Indonesian actor and comedian (d. 1995)

1940 – Tom Butler, English bishop

1940 – Ken Irvine, Australian rugby league player (d. 1990)

1940 – Graham McRae, New Zealand race car driver

1940 – Sepp Piontek, German footballer and manager

1941 – Des Wilson, New Zealand-English businessman and activist

1942 – Felipe González, Spanish lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of Spain

1942 – David Watkins, Welsh rugby player

1943 – Lucio Battisti, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1944 – Peter Brandes, Danish painter and sculptor

1944 – Roy Gutman, American journalist and author

1946 – Richard Bell, Canadian pianist (d. 2007)

1946 – Murray Head, English actor

1946 – Guerrino Boatto, Italian illustrator and painter

1946 – Graham Hawkins, English footballer and manager

1947 – Clodagh Rodgers, Northern Irish singer and actress

1947 – Tom Russell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Kent Tekulve, American baseball player and sportscaster

1948 – Paquirri, Spanish bullfighter (d. 1984)

1948 – Richard Hickox, English conductor and scholar (d. 2008)

1948 – Elaine Paige, English singer and actress

1948 – Jan van Beveren, Dutch footballer and coach

1949 – Bernard Arnault, French businessman, philanthropist, and art collector

1949 – Franz Josef Jung, German lawyer and politician, German Federal Minister of Defence

1951 – Rodney Hogg, Australian cricketer and coach

1952 – Petar Borota, Serbian footballer and coach (d. 2010)

1952 – Alan Clark, English keyboard player

1952 – Mike Squires, American baseball player and scout

1953 – Michael J. Sandel, American philosopher and academic

1953 – Tokyo Sexwale, South African businessman and politician, 1st Premier of Gauteng

1953 – Katarina Frostenson, Swedish poet and author

1954 – Marsha Warfield, American actress

1955 – Penn Jillette, American magician, actor, and author

1956 – Teena Marie, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2010)

1956 – Christopher Snowden, English engineer and academic

1957 – Ray Suarez, American journalist and author

1957 – Mark E. Smith, English singer, songwriter and musician

1958 – Volodymyr Bezsonov, Ukrainian footballer and manager

1958 – Bob Forward, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1958 – Andy Gibb, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1988)

1959 – Mike Byster, American mathematician and academic

1959 – David Fury, American screenwriter and producer

1959 – Vazgen Sargsyan, Armenian colonel and politician, 8th Prime Minister of Armenia (d. 1999)

1960 – Paul Drayson, Baron Drayson, English businessman and politician, Minister for Defence Equipment, Support and Technology

1963 – Joel Osteen, American pastor, author, and television host

1964 – Bertrand Cantat, French singer-songwriter

1964 – Gerald Vanenburg, Dutch footballer and manager

1965 – José Semedo, Portuguese footballer and coach

1966 – Mark Z. Danielewski, American author

1966 – Oh Eun-sun, South Korean mountaineer

1966 – Bob Halkidis, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1966 – Michael Irvin, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1966 – Tracy Kerdyk, American golfer

1966 – Aasif Mandvi, Indian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Gordon Bajnai, Hungarian businessman and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Hungary

1968 – Theresa Villiers, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

1969 – Paul Blackthorne, English actor and producer

1969 – Danny King, English author and playwright

1969 – Moussa Saïb, Algerian footballer and manager

1970 – Mike Brown, American basketball player and coach

1970 – John Frusciante, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1970 – Yuu Watase, Japanese illustrator

1971 – Greg Berry, English footballer and coach

1971 – Jeffrey Hammonds, American baseball player and scout

1971 – Yuri Lowenthal, American voice actor, producer, and screenwriter

1971 – Filip Meirhaeghe, Belgian cyclist

1971 – Scott Mosier, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Brian Grant, American basketball player

1972 – Luca Turilli, Italian guitarist and songwriter

1973 – Yannis Anastasiou, Greek footballer and manager

1973 – Nelly Arcan, Canadian author (d. 2009)

1973 – Juan Esnáider, Argentinian footballer and manager

1973 – Ryan Franklin, American baseball player

1973 – Nicole Pratt, Australian tennis player, coach, and sportscaster

1974 – Kevin Connolly, American actor and director

1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress

1975 – Luciano Burti, Brazilian race car driver and sportscaster

1975 – Sasho Petrovski, Australian footballer

1975 – Chris Silverwood, English cricketer and coach

1976 – Neil Jackson, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1976 – Šarūnas Jasikevičius, Lithuanian basketball player and coach

1976 – Paul Konerko, American baseball player

1976 – Norm Maxwell, New Zealand rugby player

1977 – Taismary Agüero, Cuban-Italian volleyball player

1977 – Bryan Berard, American ice hockey player

1977 – Mike MacDougal, American baseball player

1977 – Wally Szczerbiak, American basketball player and sportscaster

1978 – Jared Crouch, Australian footballer

1978 – Mike Hessman, American baseball player and coach

1978 – Kimberly McCullough, American actress, singer, and dancer

1978 – Carlos Ochoa, Mexican footballer

1979 – Martin Axenrot, Swedish drummer

1979 – Lee Mears, English rugby player

1980 – Shay Carl, American businessman, co-founded Maker Studios

1981 – Barret Jackman, Canadian ice hockey player

1981 – Paul Martin, American ice hockey player

1982 – Daniel Carter, New Zealand rugby player

1982 – Giorgia Palmas, Italian model and television host

1983 – Édgar Dueñas, Mexican footballer

1983 – Mickaël Antoine-Curier, French-Guadeloupean footballer

1984 – Branko Cvetković, Serbian basketball player

1984 – Guillaume Hoarau, French footballer

1985 – David Marshall, Scottish footballer

1985 – Brad Mills, American baseball player

1986 – Alexandre Barthe, French footballer

1986 – Matty Fryatt, English footballer

1987 – Anna Chakvetadze, Russian tennis player

1987 – Chris Cohen, English footballer

1987 – Ishmael Miller, English footballer

1988 – Jovana Brakočević, Serbian volleyball player

1988 – Liassine Cadamuro-Bentaïba, Algerian footballer

1990 – Danny Drinkwater, English footballer

1990 – İlham Tanui Özbilen, Kenyan-Turkish runner

1990 – Alex Smithies, English footballer

1991 – Ramiro Funes Mori, Argentinian footballer

1991 – Daniil Trifonov, Russian pianist and composer

1993 – El-Hadji Ba, French footballer

1993 – Joshua Coyne, American violinist and composer

1993 – Harry Maguire, English footballer

1994 – Daria Gavrilova, Russian tennis player

Deaths[edit]

254 – Pope Lucius I (b. 200)

824 – Suppo I, Frankish nobleman

1239 – Hermann Balk, German knight

1410 – Matthew of Kraków, Polish reformer (b. 1335)

1417 – Manuel III Megas Komnenos, Emperor of Trebizond (b. 1364)

1534 – Antonio da Correggio, Italian painter and educator (b. 1489)

1539 – Nuno da Cunha, Portuguese admiral and politician, Governor of Portuguese India (b. 1487)

1611 – Shimazu Yoshihisa, Japanese daimyo (b. 1533)

1622 – Ranuccio I Farnese, Duke of Parma (b. 1569)

1726 – Evelyn Pierrepont, 1st Duke of Kingston-upon-Hull, English politician, Lord President of the Council (b. 1655)

1770 – Crispus Attucks, American slave (b. 1723)

1776 – Yeongjo of Joseon (b. 1694)

1778 – Thomas Arne, English composer and educator (b. 1710)

1815 – Franz Mesmer, German physician and astrologist (b. 1734)

1827 – Pierre-Simon Laplace, French mathematician and astronomer (b. 1749)

1827 – Alessandro Volta, Italian physicist and academic (b. 1745)

1829 – John Adams, English sailor and mutineer (b. 1766)

1876 – Marie d'Agoult, German-French historian and author (b. 1805)

1893 – Hippolyte Taine, French historian and critic (b. 1828)

1895 – Nikolai Leskov, Russian author, playwright, and journalist (b. 1831)

1895 – Sir Henry Rawlinson, 1st Baronet, English general and scholar (b. 1810)

1907 – Friedrich Blass, German philologist, scholar, and academic (b. 1843)

1925 – Johan Jensen, Danish mathematician and engineer (b. 1859)

1926 – Clément Ader, French engineer, designed the Ader Avion III (b. 1841)

1927 – Franz Mertens, Polish-Austrian mathematician and academic (b. 1840)

1929 – David Dunbar Buick, Scottish-American businessman, founded Buick (b. 1854)

1931 – Arthur Tooth, English priest (b. 1839)

1934 – Reşit Galip, Turkish academic and politician, 6th Turkish Minister of National Education (b. 1893)

1935 – Roque Ruaño, Spanish priest and engineer (b. 1877)

1940 – Cai Yuanpei, Chinese philosopher and academic (b. 1868)

1944 – Max Jacob, French poet and author (b. 1876)

1947 – Alfredo Casella, Italian pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1883)

1950 – Edgar Lee Masters American poet, author, and playwright (b. 1868)

1950 – Roman Shukhevych, Ukrainian general and politician (b. 1907)

1953 – Herman J. Mankiewicz, American screenwriter and producer (b. 1897)

1953 – Sergei Prokofiev, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1891)

1953 – Joseph Stalin, Soviet dictator and politician of Georgian descent, 2nd leader of the Soviet Union (b. 1878)

1955 – Antanas Merkys, Lithuanian lawyer and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Lithuania (b. 1888)

1963 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter (b. 1932)

1963 – Hawkshaw Hawkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1921)

1965 – Chen Cheng, Chinese general and politician, 27th Premier of the Republic of China (b. 1897)

1965 – Pepper Martin, American baseball player and manager (b. 1904)

1966 – Anna Akhmatova, Ukrainian-Russian poet, author, and translator (b. 1889)

1967 – Mischa Auer, Russian-American actor and singer (b. 1905)

1967 – Mohammad Mosaddegh, Iranian political scientist and politician, 60th Prime Minister of Iran (b. 1882)

1967 – Georges Vanier, Canadian general and politician, 19th Governor General of Canada (b. 1888)

1971 – Allan Nevins, American journalist and author (b. 1890)

1973 – Robert C. O'Brien, American journalist and author (b. 1918)

1974 – John Samuel Bourque, Canadian colonel and politician (b. 1894)

1974 – Billy De Wolfe, American actor (b. 1907)

1974 – Sol Hurok, Ukrainian-American businessman (b. 1888)

1976 – Otto Tief, Estonian lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of Estonia (b. 1889)

1977 – Tom Pryce, Welsh race car driver (b. 1949)

1980 – Jay Silverheels, Canadian-American actor (b. 1912)

1981 – Yip Harburg, American songwriter and composer (b. 1896)

1982 – John Belushi, American actor (b. 1949)

1984 – Pierre Cochereau, French organist and composer (b. 1924)

1984 – William Powell, American actor (b. 1892)

1990 – Gary Merrill, American actor and director (b. 1915)

1995 – Vivian Stanshall, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1943)

1997 – Jean Dréville, French director and screenwriter (b. 1906)

1999 – Richard Kiley, American actor and singer (b. 1922)

2007 – Ivan Supek, Croatian physicist, philosopher, and academic (b. 1915)

2008 – Joseph Weizenbaum, German computer scientist and author (b. 1923)

2010 – Charles B. Pierce, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1938)

2011 – Manolis Rasoulis, Greek singer-songwriter (b. 1945)

2012 – Paul Haines, New Zealand-Australian author (b. 1970)

2012 – Philip Madoc, Welsh-English actor (b. 1934)

2012 – Robert B. Sherman, American songwriter and screenwriter (b. 1925)

2012 – William O. Wooldridge, American sergeant (b. 1922)

2013 – Paul Bearer, American wrestler and manager (b. 1954)

2013 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (b. 1954)

2013 – Duane Gish, American biochemist and academic (b. 1921)

2014 – Geoff Edwards, American actor and game show host (b. 1931)

2014 – Ailsa McKay, Scottish economist and academic (b. 1963)

2014 – Leopoldo María Panero, Spanish poet and translator (b. 1948)

2015 – Vlada Divljan, Serbian singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1958)

2015 – Edward Egan, American cardinal (b. 1932)

2016 – Hassan Al-Turabi, Sudanese activist and politician (b. 1932)

2016 – Ray Tomlinson, American computer programmer and engineer (b. 1941)

2016 – Al Wistert, American football player and coach (b. 1920)

Holidays and observances[edit]

Christian feast day:

Ciarán of Saigir

John Joseph of the Cross

Theophilus, bishop of Caesarea

Thietmar of Minden

March 5 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Custom Chief's Day (Vanuatu)

Day of Physical Culture and Sport (Azerbaijan)

Learn from Lei Feng Day (China)

National Tree Planting Day (Iran)

St Piran's Day (Cornwall)