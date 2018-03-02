This day in history (March 4)

1801 Thomas Jefferson is the first US President inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

1861 Abraham Lincoln is inaugurated as the 16th US President

1902 American Automobile Association (AAA) founded in Chicago

1918 First recorded case of Spanish flu at Funston Army Camp, Kanas; start of worldwide pandemic killing 50-100 million

1933 Franklin D. Roosevelt inaugurated as 32nd US President, pledges to pull US out of the Depression, "We have nothing to fear but fear itself"

1936 1st flight of the airship Hindenburg at Friedrichshafen, Germany

2009 International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur becoming the first sitting head of state to be indicted