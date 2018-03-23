This day in history (March 25)

404 BC – Peloponnesian War: Lysander's Spartan armies defeated the Athenians and the war ends.

775 – The Battle of Bagrevand puts an end to an Armenian rebellion against the Abbasid Caliphate. Muslim control over Transcaucasia is solidified and its Islamization begins, while several major Armenian nakharar families lose power and their remnants flee to the Byzantine Empire.

799 – After mistreatment and disfigurement by the citizens of Rome, pope Leo III flees to the Frankish court of king Charlemagne at Paderborn for protection.

1134 – The name Zagreb was mentioned for the first time in the Felician Charter relating to the establishment of the Zagreb Bishopric around 1094.

1607 – Eighty Years' War: The Dutch fleet destroys the anchored Spanish fleet at Gibraltar.

1644 – The Chongzhen Emperor, the last Emperor of Ming dynasty China, commits suicide during a peasant rebellion led by Li Zicheng.

1707 – A coalition of England, the Netherlands and Portugal is defeated by a Franco-Spanish army at Almansa (Spain) in the War of the Spanish Succession.

1792 – Highwayman Nicolas J. Pelletier becomes the first person executed by guillotine.

1792 – "La Marseillaise" (the French national anthem) is composed by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle.

1804 – The western Georgian kingdom of Imereti accepts the suzerainty of the Russian Empire

1829 – Charles Fremantle arrives in HMS Challenger off the coast of modern-day Western Australia prior to declaring the Swan River Colony for the United Kingdom.

1846 – Thornton Affair: Open conflict begins over the disputed border of Texas, triggering the Mexican–American War.

1849 – The Governor General of Canada, Lord Elgin, signs the Rebellion Losses Bill, outraging Montreal's English population and triggering the Montreal Riots.

1859 – British and French engineers break ground for the Suez Canal.

1862 – American Civil War: Forces under U.S. Admiral David Farragut demand the surrender of the Confederate city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

1864 – American Civil War: The Battle of Marks' Mills.

1882 – French and Vietnamese troops clashed in Tonkin, when Commandant Henri Rivière seized the citadel of Hanoi with a small force of marine infantry.

1898 – Spanish–American War: The United States declares war on Spain.

1901 – New York becomes the first U.S. state to require automobile license plates.

1915 – World War I: The Battle of Gallipoli begins: The invasion of the Turkish Gallipoli Peninsula by British, French, Indian, Newfoundland, Australian and New Zealand troops, begins with landings at Anzac Cove and Cape Helles.

1916 – Anzac Day is commemorated for the first time on the first anniversary of the landing at ANZAC Cove.

1920 – At the San Remo conference, the principal Allied Powers of World War I adopt a resolution to determine the allocation of Class "A" League of Nations mandates for administration of the former Ottoman-ruled lands of the Middle East.

1938 – U.S. Supreme Court delivers its opinion in Erie Railroad Co. v. Tompkins and overturns a century of federal common law.

1940 – Merkið, the flag of the Faroe Islands is approved by the British occupation government.

1944 – The United Negro College Fund is incorporated.

1945 – Elbe Day: United States and Soviet troops meet in Torgau along the River Elbe, cutting the Wehrmacht of Nazi Germany in two.

1945 – Liberation Day (Italy): The Nazi occupation army surrenders and leaves Northern Italy after a general partisan insurrection by the Italian resistance movement; the puppet fascist regime dissolves and Benito Mussolini is captured after trying to escape. This day was set as a public holiday to celebrate the Liberation of Italy.

1945 – United Nations Conference on International Organization: Founding negotiations for the United Nations begin in San Francisco.

1945 – The last German troops retreat from Finland's soil in Lapland, ending the Lapland War. Military acts of Second World War end in Finland.

1951 – Korean War: Assaulting Chinese forces are forced to withdraw after heavy fighting with UN forces, primarily made up of Australian and Canadian troops, at the Battle of Kapyong.

1953 – Francis Crick and James Watson publish "Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid" describing the double helix structure of DNA.

1954 – The first practical solar cell is publicly demonstrated by Bell Telephone Laboratories.

1959 – The Saint Lawrence Seaway, linking the North American Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean, officially opens to shipping.

1960 – The United States Navy submarine USS Triton completes the first submerged circumnavigation of the globe.

1961 – Robert Noyce is granted a patent for an integrated circuit.

1972 – Vietnam War: Nguyen Hue Offensive: The North Vietnamese 320th Division forces 5,000 South Vietnamese troops to retreat and traps about 2,500 others northwest of Kontum.

1974 – Carnation Revolution: A leftist military coup in Portugal overthrows the authoritarian-conservative Estado Novo regime and establishes a democratic government.

1975 – As North Vietnamese forces close in on the South Vietnamese capital Saigon, the Australian Embassy is closed and evacuated, almost ten years to the day since the first Australian troop commitment to South Vietnam.

1981 – More than 100 workers are exposed to radiation during repairs of a nuclear power plant in Tsuruga, Japan.

1982 – Israel completes its withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula per the Camp David Accords.

1983 – Cold War: American schoolgirl Samantha Smith is invited to visit the Soviet Union by its leader Yuri Andropov after he read her letter in which she expressed fears about nuclear war.

1983 – Pioneer 10 travels beyond Pluto's orbit.

1986 – Mswati III is crowned King of Swaziland, succeeding his father Sobhuza II.

1988 – In Israel, John Demjanjuk is sentenced to death for war crimes committed in World War II.

1990 – Violeta Chamorro takes office as the President of Nicaragua, the first woman to hold the position.

2001 – Michele Alboreto is killed while testing an Audi R8 at the Lausitzring in Germany.

2004 – The March for Women's Lives brings between 500,000 and 800,000 protesters, mostly pro-choice, to Washington D.C. to protest the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, and other restrictions on abortion.

2005 – The final piece of the Obelisk of Axum is returned to Ethiopia after being stolen by the invading Italian army in 1937.

2005 – Bulgaria and Romania sign accession treaties to join the European Union.

2007 – Boris Yeltsin's funeral: The first to be sanctioned by the Russian Orthodox Church for a head of state since the funeral of Emperor Alexander III in 1894.

2015 – Nearly 9,100 are killed after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal.

2015 – Riots break out in Baltimore, Maryland following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody.

Births

1214 – Louis IX of France (d. 1270)

1228 – Conrad IV of Germany (d. 1254)

1284 – Edward II of England (d. 1327)

1287 – Roger Mortimer, 1st Earl of March, English politician, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (d. 1330)

1502 – Georg Major, German theologian and academic (d. 1574)

1529 – Francesco Patrizi, Italian philosopher and scientist (d. 1597)

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, English general and politician, Lord Protector of Great Britain (d. 1658)

1621 – Roger Boyle, 1st Earl of Orrery, English soldier and politician (d. 1679)

1666 – Johann Heinrich Buttstett, German organist and composer (d. 1727)

1694 – Richard Boyle, 3rd Earl of Burlington, English architect and politician, Lord High Treasurer of Ireland (d. 1753)

1710 – James Ferguson, Scottish astronomer and author (d. 1776)

1723 – Giovanni Marco Rutini, Italian composer (d. 1797)

1725 – Augustus Keppel, 1st Viscount Keppel, English admiral and politician (d. 1786)

1767 – Nicolas Oudinot, French general (d. 1847)

1770 – Georg Sverdrup, Norwegian philologist and academic (d. 1850)

1776 – Princess Mary, Duchess of Gloucester and Edinburgh (d. 1857)

1843 – Princess Alice of the United Kingdom (d. 1878)

1849 – Felix Klein, German mathematician and academic (d. 1925)

1850 – Luise Adolpha Le Beau, German composer and educator (d. 1927)

1851 – Leopoldo Alas, Spanish author, critic, and academic (d. 1901)

1854 – Charles Sumner Tainter, American engineer and inventor (d. 1940)

1862 – Edward Grey, 1st Viscount Grey of Fallodon, English ornithologist and politician, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs (d. 1933)

1868 – John Moisant, American pilot and engineer (d. 1910)

1871 – Lorne Currie, French-English sailor (d. 1926)

1872 – C. B. Fry, English cricketer, footballer, educator, and politician (d. 1956)

1873 – Walter de la Mare, English poet, short story writer, and novelist (d. 1956)

1873 – Howard Garis, American creator of the Uncle Wiggily series of children's stories (d. 1962)

1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian businessman and inventor, developed Marconi's law, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1937)

1874 – Ernest Webb, English-Canadian race walker (d. 1937)

1876 – Jacob Nicol, Canadian publisher, lawyer, and politician (d. 1958)

1878 – William Merz, American gymnast and triathlete (d. 1946)

1882 – Fred McLeod, Scottish golfer (d. 1976)

1887 – Kojo Tovalou Houénou, Beninese lawyer and critic (d. 1936)

1892 – Maud Hart Lovelace, American author (d. 1980)

1897 – Mary, Princess Royal and Countess of Harewood (d. 1965)

1898 – Fred Haney, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1977)

1900 – Gladwyn Jebb, English politician and diplomat, Secretary-General of the United Nations (d. 1996)

1900 – Wolfgang Pauli, Austrian-Swiss-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1958)

1902 – Werner Heyde, German psychiatrist and academic (d. 1964)

1902 – Mary Miles Minter, American actress (d. 1984)

1903 – Andrey Kolmogorov, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 1987)

1905 – George Nepia, New Zealand rugby player and referee (d. 1986)

1906 – William J. Brennan Jr., American colonel and Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court (d. 1997)

1908 – Edward R. Murrow, American journalist (d. 1965)

1909 – William Pereira, American architect, designed the Transamerica Pyramid (d. 1985)

1910 – Arapeta Awatere, New Zealand interpreter, military leader, politician, and murderer (d. 1976)

1911 – Connie Marrero, Cuban baseball player and coach (d. 2014)

1912 – Earl Bostic, African-American saxophonist (d. 1965)

1913 – Nikolaos Roussen, Greek captain (d. 1944)

1914 – Ross Lockridge Jr., American author and academic (d. 1948)

1915 – Mort Weisinger, American journalist and author (d. 1978)

1916 – Jerry Barber, American golfer (d. 1994)

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, American singer (d. 1996)

1917 – Jean Lucas, French racing driver (d. 2003)

1918 – Graham Payn, South African-born English actor and singer (d. 2005)

1918 – Gérard de Vaucouleurs, French-American astronomer and academic (d. 1995)

1918 – Astrid Varnay, Swedish-American soprano and actress (d. 2006)

1919 – Finn Helgesen, Norwegian speed skater (d. 2011)

1921 – Karel Appel, Dutch painter and sculptor (d. 2006)

1923 – Francis Graham-Smith, English astronomer and academic

1923 – Melissa Hayden, Canadian ballerina (d. 2006)

1923 – Albert King, African-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1992)

1924 – Ingemar Johansson, Swedish race walker (d. 2009)

1924 – Franco Mannino, Italian pianist, composer, director, and playwright (d. 2005)

1924 – Paulo Vanzolini, Brazilian singer-songwriter and zoologist (d. 2013)

1925 – Tony Christopher, Baron Christopher, English trade union leader and businessman

1925 – Sammy Drechsel, German comedian and journalist (d. 1986)

1925 – Louis O'Neil, Canadian academic and politician

1926 – Johnny Craig, American author and illustrator (d. 2001)

1926 – Gertrude Fröhlich-Sandner, Austrian politician (d. 2008)

1927 – Corín Tellado, Spanish author (d. 2009)

1927 – Albert Uderzo, French author and illustrator

1928 – Cy Twombly, American-Italian painter and sculptor (d. 2011)

1929 – Yvette Williams, New Zealand long jumper, shot putter, and discus thrower

1930 – Paul Mazursky, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1930 – Godfrey Milton-Thompson, English admiral and surgeon (d. 2012)

1930 – Peter Schulz, German lawyer and politician, Mayor of Hamburg (d. 2013)

1931 – Felix Berezin, Russian mathematician and physicist (d. 1980)

1931 – James Fenton, Northern Irish linguist and poet

1931 – David Shepherd, English painter and author

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, African-American basketball player and minister (d. 2015)

1932 – Lia Manoliu, Romanian discus thrower and politician (d. 1998)

1933 – Jerry Leiber, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1933 – Joyce Ricketts, American baseball player (d. 1992)

1934 – Peter McParland, Northern Irish footballer and manager

1935 – Bob Gutowski, American pole vaulter (d. 1960)

1935 – Reinier Kreijermaat, Dutch footballer

1936 – Henck Arron, Surinamese banker and politician, 1st Prime Minister of the Republic of Suriname (d. 2000)

1938 – Roger Boisjoly, American aerodynamicist and engineer (d. 2012)

1938 – Ton Schulten, Dutch painter and graphic designer

1939 – Tarcisio Burgnich, Italian footballer and manager

1939 – Michael Llewellyn-Smith, English academic and diplomat

1939 – Robert Skidelsky, Baron Skidelsky, English historian and academic

1939 – Veronica Sutherland, English academic and British diplomat

1940 – Al Pacino, American actor and director

1941 – Bertrand Tavernier, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1942 – Jon Kyl, American lawyer and politician

1943 – Tony Christie, English singer-songwriter and actor

1944 – Len Goodman, English dancer

1944 – Mike Kogel, German singer-songwriter

1944 – Stephen Nickell, English economist and academic

1944 – Bruce Ponder, English geneticist and cancer researcher

1945 – Stu Cook, American bass player, songwriter, and producer

1945 – Richard C. Hoagland, American theorist and author

1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, Swedish singer-songwriter and producer

1946 – Talia Shire, American actress

1946 – Peter Sutherland, Irish lawyer and politician, Attorney General of Ireland

1946 – Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Russian colonel, lawyer, and politician

1947 – Johan Cruyff, Dutch footballer and manager (d. 2016)

1947 – Jeffrey DeMunn, American actor

1948 – Mike Selvey, English cricketer and sportscaster

1948 – Yu Shyi-kun, Taiwanese politician, 39th Premier of the Republic of China

1949 – Vicente Pernía, Argentinian footballer and race car driver

1949 – Dominique Strauss-Kahn, French economist, lawyer, and politician, French Minister of Finance

1950 – Donnell Deeny, Northern Irish lawyer and judge

1950 – Steve Ferrone, English drummer

1950 – Peter Hintze, German politician (d. 2016)

1950 – Valentyna Kozyr, Ukrainian high jumper

1951 – Ian McCartney, Scottish politician, Minister of State for Trade

1952 – Ketil Bjørnstad, Norwegian pianist and composer

1952 – Vladislav Tretiak, Russian ice hockey player and coach

1952 – Jacques Santini, French footballer and coach

1953 – Ron Clements, American animator, producer, and screenwriter

1953 – Gary Cosier, Australian cricketer

1953 – Anthony Venables, English economist, author, and academic

1954 – Melvin Burgess, English author

1954 – Randy Cross, American football player and sportscaster

1954 – Róisín Shortall, Irish educator and politician

1955 – Américo Gallego, Argentinian footballer and coach

1955 – Parviz Parastui, Iranian actor and singer

1955 – Zev Siegl, American businessman, co-founded Starbucks

1956 – Dominique Blanc, French actress, director, and screenwriter

1956 – Abdalla Uba Adamu, Nigerian professor, media scholar

1957 – Theo de Rooij, Dutch cyclist and manager

1958 – Fish, Scottish singer-songwriter

1958 – Misha Glenny, British journalist

1959 – Paul Madden, English diplomat, British High Commissioner to Australia

1959 – Daniel Kash, Canadian actor and director

1959 – Tony Phillips, American baseball player (d. 2016)

1960 – Paul Baloff, American singer (d. 2002)

1960 – Robert Peston, English journalist

1960 – Bruce Redman, Australian director, producer, and critic

1961 – Dinesh D'Souza, Indian-American journalist and author

1961 – Miran Tepeš, Slovenian ski jumper

1962 – Foeke Booy, Dutch footballer and manager

1963 – Joy Covey, American businesswoman (d. 2013)

1963 – Dave Martin, English footballer

1963 – David Moyes, Scottish footballer and manager

1963 – Bernd Müller, German footballer and manager

1963 – Paul Wassif, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1964 – Hank Azaria, American actor, voice artist, comedian and producer

1964 – Andy Bell, English singer-songwriter (Erasure)

1965 – Eric Avery, American bass player and songwriter

1965 – Mark Bryant, American basketball player and coach

1965 – John Henson, American puppeteer and voice actor (d. 2014)

1966 – Diego Domínguez, Argentinian-Italian rugby player

1966 – Femke Halsema, Dutch sociologist, academic, and politician

1966 – Darren Holmes, American baseball player and coach

1966 – Erik Pappas, American baseball player and coach

1967 – Angel Martino, American swimmer

1968 – Vitaliy Kyrylenko, Ukrainian long jumper

1968 – Thomas Strunz, German footballer

1969 – Joe Buck, American sportscaster

1969 – Martin Koolhoven, Dutch director and screenwriter

1969 – Darren Woodson, American football player and sportscaster

1969 – Renée Zellweger, American actress and producer

1970 – Jason Lee, American skateboarder, actor, comedian and producer

1971 – Sara Baras, Spanish dancer

1971 – Brad Clontz, American baseball player

1973 – Carlota Castrejana, Spanish triple jumper

1973 – Fredrik Larzon, Swedish drummer

1973 – Barbara Rittner, German tennis player

1975 – Jacque Jones, American baseball player and coach

1976 – Gilberto da Silva Melo, Brazilian footballer

1976 – Tim Duncan, American basketball player

1976 – Breyton Paulse, South African rugby player

1976 – Rainer Schüttler, German tennis player and coach

1977 – Constantinos Christoforou, Cypriot singer-songwriter

1977 – Ilias Kotsios, Greek footballer

1977 – Marguerite Moreau, American actress and producer

1977 – Matthew West, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1978 – Matt Walker, English swimmer

1980 – Ben Johnston, Scottish drummer and songwriter

1980 – James Johnston, Scottish bass player and songwriter

1980 – Daniel MacPherson, Australian actor and television host

1980 – Bruce Martin, New Zealand cricketer

1980 – Kazuhito Tadano, Japanese baseball player

1980 – Alejandro Valverde, Spanish cyclist

1981 – Dwone Hicks, American football player

1981 – Felipe Massa, Brazilian race car driver

1981 – John McFall, English sprinter

1981 – Anja Pärson, Swedish skier

1982 – Brian Barton, American baseball player

1982 – Monty Panesar, English cricketer

1982 – Marco Russo, Italian footballer

1983 – Johnathan Thurston, Australian rugby league player

1983 – DeAngelo Williams, American football player

1984 – Robert Andino, American baseball player

1984 – Isaac Kiprono Songok, Kenyan runner

1985 – Giedo van der Garde, Dutch race car driver

1986 – Alexei Emelin, Russian ice hockey player

1986 – Thin Seng Hon, Cambodian Paralympic athlete

1986 – Gwen Jorgensen, American triathlete

1986 – Claudia Rath, German heptathlete

1987 – Razak Boukari, Togolese footballer

1987 – Jay Park, American-South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer

1987 – Johann Smith, American soccer player

1988 – James Sheppard, Canadian ice hockey player

1989 – Marie-Michèle Gagnon, Canadian skier

1990 – Jean-Éric Vergne, French race car driver

1990 – Taylor Walker, Australian footballer

1991 – Alex Shibutani, American ice dancer

1993 – Alex Bowman, American race car driver

1993 – Daniel Norris, American baseball player

1995 – Lewis Baker, English footballer

1996 – Mack Horton, Australian swimmer

1997 – Julius Ertlthaler, Austrian footballer

Deaths

501 – Rusticus, saint and archbishop of Lyon (b. 455)

775 – Smbat VII Bagratuni, Armenian prince

775 – Mushegh VI Mamikonian, Armenian prince

908 – Zhang Wenwei, Chinese chancellor

1074 – Herman I, Margrave of Baden

1077 – Géza I of Hungary (b. 1040)

1185 – Emperor Antoku of Japan (b. 1178)

1217 – Hermann I, Landgrave of Thuringia

1228 – Queen Isabella II of Jerusalem (b. 1212)

1243 – Boniface of Valperga, Bishop of Aosta[1]

1264 – Roger de Quincy, 2nd Earl of Winchester, medieval English nobleman; Earl of Winchester (b. 1195)

1295 – Sancho IV of Castile (b. 1258)

1342 – Pope Benedict XII (b. 1285)

1397 – Thomas Holland, 2nd Earl of Kent, English nobleman

1472 – Leon Battista Alberti, Italian author, poet, and philosopher (b. 1404)

1516 – John Yonge, English diplomat (b. 1467)

1566 – Louise Labé, French poet and author (b. 1520)

1566 – Diane de Poitiers, mistress of King Henry II of France (b. 1499)

1595 – Torquato Tasso, Italian poet and songwriter (b. 1544)

1605 – Naresuan, Siamese King of Ayutthaya kingdom (b. c. 1555)

1644 – Chongzhen Emperor of China (b. 1611)

1660 – Henry Hammond, English cleric and theologian (b. 1605)

1690 – David Teniers the Younger, Flemish painter and educator (b. 1610)

1744 – Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (b. 1701)

1770 – Jean-Antoine Nollet, French minister, physicist, and academic (b. 1700)

1800 – William Cowper, English poet (b. 1731)

1840 – Siméon Denis Poisson, French mathematician and physicist (b. 1781)

1873 – Fyodor Petrovich Tolstoy, Russian painter and sculptor (b. 1783)

1875 – 12th Dalai Lama (b. 1857)

1878 – Anna Sewell, English author (b. 1820)

1890 – Crowfoot, Canadian tribal chief (b. 1830)

1891 – Nathaniel Woodard, English priest and educator (b. 1811)

1892 – Henri Duveyrier, French explorer (b. 1840)

1892 – Karl von Ditmar, Estonian-German geologist and explorer (b. 1822)

1906 – John Knowles Paine, American composer and educator (b. 1839)

1911 – Emilio Salgari, Italian journalist and author (b. 1862)

1913 – Joseph-Alfred Archambeault, Canadian bishop (b. 1859)

1915 – Frederick W. Seward, American journalist, lawyer, and politician, 6th United States Assistant Secretary of State (b. 1830)

1919 – Augustus D. Juilliard, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1836)

1923 – Louis-Olivier Taillon, Canadian lawyer and politician, 8th Premier of Quebec (b. 1840)

1928 – Pyotr Nikolayevich Wrangel, Russian general (b. 1878)

1941 – Salih Bozok, Turkish commander and politician (b. 1881)

1943 – Vladimir Nemirovich-Danchenko, Russian director, producer, and playwright (b. 1858)

1944 – George Herriman, American cartoonist (b. 1880)

1944 – Tony Mullane, Irish-American baseball player (b. 1859)

1944 – William Stephens, American engineer and politician, 24th Governor of California (b. 1859)

1945 – Huldreich Georg Früh, Swiss composer (b. 1903)

1961 – Robert Garrett, American discus thrower and shot putter (b. 1875)

1970 – Anita Louise, American actress (b. 1915)

1972 – George Sanders, English actor (b. 1906)

1973 – Olga Grey, Hungarian-American actress (b. 1896)

1976 – Carol Reed, English director and producer (b. 1906)

1976 – Markus Reiner, Israeli engineer and educator (b. 1886)

1982 – John Cody, American cardinal (b. 1907)

1983 – William S. Bowdern, American priest and author (b. 1897)

1988 – Carolyn Franklin, American singer-songwriter (b. 1944)

1988 – Clifford D. Simak, American journalist and author (b. 1904)

1990 – Dexter Gordon, American saxophonist, composer, and actor (b. 1923)

1992 – Yutaka Ozaki, Japanese singer-songwriter (b. 1965)

1995 – Art Fleming, American game show host (b. 1925)

1995 – Ginger Rogers, American actress, singer, and dancer (b. 1911)

1995 – Lev Shankovsky, Ukrainian military historian (b. 1903)

1996 – Saul Bass, American graphic designer and director (b. 1920)

1998 – Wright Morris, American author and photographer (b. 1910)

1999 – Michael Morris, 3rd Baron Killanin, Irish journalist and author (b. 1914)

1999 – Roger Troutman, American singer-songwriter and producer (b. 1951)

2000 – Lucien Le Cam, French mathematician and statistician (b. 1924)

2000 – David Merrick, American director and producer (b. 1911)

2001 – Michele Alboreto, Italian race car driver (b. 1956)

2002 – Lisa Lopes, American rapper and dancer (b. 1971)

2003 – Samson Kitur, Kenyan runner (b. 1966)

2004 – Thom Gunn, English-American poet and academic (b. 1929)

2005 – Jim Barker, American politician (b. 1935)

2005 – Swami Ranganathananda, Indian monk and educator (b. 1908)

2006 – Jane Jacobs, American-Canadian journalist, author, and activist (b. 1916)

2007 – Alan Ball Jr., English footballer and manager (b. 1945)

2007 – Arthur Milton, English footballer and cricketer (b. 1928)

2007 – Bobby Pickett, American singer-songwriter (b. 1938)

2008 – Humphrey Lyttelton, English trumpet player, composer, and radio host (b. 1921)

2009 – Bea Arthur, American actress and singer (b. 1922)

2010 – Dorothy Provine, American actress and singer (b. 1935)

2010 – Alan Sillitoe, English novelist, short story writer, essayist, and poet (b. 1928)

2011 – Poly Styrene, British musician (b. 1957)

2012 – Gerry Bahen, Australian footballer (b. 1929)

2012 – Charles G. Hall, American photographer and journalist (b. 1930)

2012 – Denny Jones, American rancher and politician (b. 1910)

2012 – Moscelyne Larkin, American ballerina and educator (b. 1925)

2012 – Louis le Brocquy, Irish painter and illustrator (b. 1916)

2013 – Brian Adam, Scottish biochemist and politician (b. 1948)

2013 – Jacob Avshalomov, American composer and conductor (b. 1919)

2013 – György Berencsi, Hungarian virologist and academic (b. 1941)

2013 – Rick Camp, American baseball player (b. 1953)

2014 – Barbara Fiske Calhoun, American cartoonist and painter (b. 1919)

2014 – Dan Heap, Canadian priest and politician (b. 1925)

2014 – William Judson Holloway Jr., American soldier, lawyer, and judge (b. 1923)

2014 – Earl Morrall, American football player and coach (b. 1934)

2014 – Tito Vilanova, Spanish footballer and manager (b. 1968)

2014 – Stefanie Zweig, German journalist and author (b. 1932)

2015 – Jim Fanning, American-Canadian baseball player and manager (b. 1927)

2015 – Matthias Kuhle, German geographer and academic (b. 1948)

2015 – Don Mankiewicz, American screenwriter and novelist (b. 1922)

2015 – Mike Phillips, American basketball player (b. 1956)

2016 – Tom Lewis, Australian politician, 33rd Premier of New South Wales (b. 1922)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Feast of Saint Mark

Giovanni Battista Piamarta

Major Rogation (Western Christianity)

Philo and Agathopodes

Pope Anianus of Alexandria

April 25 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Anniversary of the First Cabinet of Kurdish Government (Iraqi Kurdistan)

Anzac Day (Australia, New Zealand)

Arbor Day (Germany)

DNA Day

Flag Day (Faroe Islands)

Flag Day (Swaziland)

Freedom Day (Portugal)

Liberation Day (Italy)

Military Foundation Day (North Korea)

Parental Alienation Awareness Day

Red Hat Society Day

Sinai Liberation Day (Egypt)

World Malaria Day