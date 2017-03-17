This day in history (March 19)

Events

502 – King Gundobad issues a new legal code (Lex Burgundionum) at Lyon that makes Gallo-Romans and Burgundians subject to the same laws.

845 – Paris is sacked by Viking raiders, probably under Ragnar Lodbrok, who collects a huge ransom in exchange for leaving.

1430 – The Ottoman Empire under Murad II captures Thessalonica from the Republic of Venice.

1461 – Wars of the Roses: Battle of Towton: Edward of York defeats Queen Margaret to become King Edward IV of England.

1500 – Cesare Borgia is given the title of Captain General and Gonfalonier by his father Rodrigo Borgia after returning from his conquests in the Romagna.

1549 – The city of Salvador da Bahia, the first capital of Brazil, is founded.

1632 – Treaty of Saint-Germain is signed returning Quebec to French control after the English had seized it in 1629.

1792 – King Gustav III of Sweden dies after being shot in the back at a midnight masquerade ball at Stockholm's Royal Opera 13 days earlier. He is succeeded by Gustav IV Adolf.

1806 – Construction is authorized of the Great National Pike, better known as the Cumberland Road, becoming the first United States federal highway.

1809 – King Gustav IV Adolf of Sweden abdicates after a coup d'état. At the Diet of Porvoo, Finland's four Estates pledge allegiance to Alexander I of Russia, commencing the secession of the Grand Duchy of Finland from Sweden.

1831 – Great Bosnian uprising: Bosniaks rebel against Turkey.

1847 – Mexican–American War: United States forces led by General Winfield Scott take Veracruz after a siege.

1849 – The United Kingdom annexes the Punjab.

1857 – Sepoy Mangal Pandey of the 34th Regiment, Bengal Native Infantry mutinies against the East India Company's rule in India and inspires the protracted Indian Rebellion of 1857, also known as the Sepoy Mutiny.

1865 – American Civil War: Federal forces under Major General Philip Sheridan move to flank Confederate forces under Robert E. Lee as the Appomattox Campaign begins.

1867 – Queen Victoria gives Royal Assent to the British North America Act which establishes the Dominion of Canada on July 1.

1871 – Royal Albert Hall is opened by Queen Victoria.

1879 – Anglo-Zulu War: Battle of Kambula: British forces defeat 20,000 Zulus.

1882 – The Knights of Columbus are established.

1886 – John Pemberton brews the first batch of Coca-Cola in a backyard in Atlanta.

1911 – The M1911 .45 ACP pistol becomes the official U.S. Army side arm.

1930 – Heinrich Brüning is appointed German Reichskanzler.

1936 – In Germany, Adolf Hitler receives 99% of the votes in a referendum to ratify Germany's illegal remilitarization and reoccupation of the Rhineland, receiving 44.5 million votes out of 45.5 million registered voters.

1941 – The North American Regional Broadcasting Agreement goes into effect at 03:00 local time.

1941 – World War II: British Royal Navy and Royal Australian Navy forces defeat those of the Italian Regia Marina off the Peloponnesian coast of Greece in the Battle of Cape Matapan.

1942 – The Bombing of Lübeck in World War II is the first major success for the RAF Bomber Command against Germany and a German city.

1945 – World War II: Last day of V-1 flying bomb attacks on England.

1945 – World War II: The German 4th Army is almost destroyed by the Soviet Red Army.

1946 – Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, one of Mexico's leading universities, is founded.

1947 – Malagasy Uprising against French colonial rule in Madagascar.

1951 – Ethel and Julius Rosenberg are convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage.

1955 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 106 is adopted.

1957 – The New York, Ontario and Western Railway makes its final run, the first major U.S. railroad to be abandoned in its entirety.

1961 – The Twenty-third Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, allowing residents of Washington, D.C., to vote in presidential elections.

1962 – Arturo Frondizi, the president of Argentina, is overthrown in a military coup by Argentina's armed forces, ending an 11½ day constitutional crisis.

1971 – My Lai Massacre: Lieutenant William Calley is convicted of premeditated murder and sentenced to life in prison.

1973 – Vietnam War: The last United States combat soldiers leave South Vietnam.

1973 – Operation Barrel Roll, a covert American bombing campaign in Laos to stop communist infiltration of South Vietnam, ends.

1974 – NASA's Mariner 10 becomes the first space probe to fly by Mercury.

1982 – The Canada Act 1982 receives the Royal Assent from Queen Elizabeth II, setting the stage for the Queen of Canada to proclaim the Constitution Act, 1982.

1984 – The Baltimore Colts load its possessions onto fifteen Mayflower moving trucks in the early morning hours and transfer its operations to Indianapolis.

1990 – The Czechoslovak parliament is unable to reach an agreement on what to call the country after the fall of Communism, sparking the so-called Hyphen War.

1993 – Catherine Callbeck becomes premier of Prince Edward Island and the first woman to be elected in a general election as premier of a Canadian province.

1999 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above the 10,000 mark (10,006.78) for the first time, during the height of the dot-com bubble.

1999 – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake in India strikes the Chamoli district in Uttar Pradesh, killing 103.

2002 – In reaction to the Passover massacre two days prior, Israel launches Operation Defensive Shield against Palestinian militants, its largest military operation in the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

2004 – Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia join NATO as full members.

2010 – Two suicide bombers hit the Moscow Metro system at the peak of the morning rush hour, killing 40.

2013 – At least 36 people are killed when a 16-floor building collapses in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

2014 – The first same-sex marriages in England and Wales are performed.

Births

1187 – Arthur I, Duke of Brittany (d. 1203)

1373 – Marie d'Alençon, French princess (d. 1417)

1553 – Vitsentzos Kornaros, Greek poet and playwright (d. 1614)

1584 – Ferdinando Fairfax, 2nd Lord Fairfax of Cameron, English general and politician (d. 1648)

1602 – John Lightfoot, English priest, scholar, and academic (d. 1675)

1713 – John Ponsonby, Irish politician (d. 1789)

1735 – Johann Karl August Musäus, German author (d. 1787)

1747 – Johann Wilhelm Hässler, German pianist and composer (d. 1822)

1769 – Nicolas Jean-de-Dieu Soult, French general and politician, 12th Prime Minister of France (d. 1851)

1780 – Jørgen Jørgensen, Danish adventurer (d. 1841)

1790 – John Tyler, American lawyer and politician, 10th President of the United States (d. 1862)

1799 – Edward Smith-Stanley, 14th Earl of Derby, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1869)

1802 – Johann Moritz Rugendas, German landscape painter of Spanish America (d. 1858)

1816 – 10th Dalai Lama (d. 1837)

1824 – Ludwig Büchner, German physiologist, physician, and philosopher (d. 1899)

1826 – Wilhelm Liebknecht, German journalist and politician (d. 1900)

1842 – Emilia Baeyertz, Welsh evangelist (d. 1926)

1862 – Adolfo Müller-Ury, Swiss-American painter (d. 1947)

1867 – Cy Young, American baseball player and manager (d. 1955)

1869 – Aleš Hrdlička, Czech-American anthropologist and scholar (d. 1943)

1870 – Pavlos Melas, French-Greek captain (d. 1904)

1871 – Tom Hayward, English cricketer (d. 1939)

1873 – Tullio Levi-Civita, Italian mathematician and academic (d. 1941)

1876 – Friedrich Traun, German sprinter and tennis player (d. 1908)

1884 – Ed Archibald, Canadian pole vaulter (d. 1965)

1885 – Dezső Kosztolányi, Hungarian author and poet (d. 1936)

1888 – Enea Bossi, Sr., Italian-American engineer, designed the Budd BB-1 Pioneer and Bossi-Bonomi Pedaliante (d. 1963)

1889 – Warner Baxter, American actor (d. 1951)

1889 – Howard Lindsay, American producer, playwright, librettist, director and actor (d. 1968)

1891 – Yvan Goll, French-German poet and playwright (d. 1950)

1891 – Alfred Neubauer, Czech race car driver and manager (d. 1980)

1892 – József Mindszenty, Hungarian cardinal (d. 1975)

1893 – Astrid Holm, Danish actress (d. 1961)

1895 – Ernst Jünger, German philosopher and author (d. 1998)

1896 – Wilhelm Ackermann, German mathematician (d. 1962)

1899 – Lavrentiy Beria, Georgian-Russian general and politician (d. 1953)

1900 – Bill Aston, English race car driver (d. 1974)

1900 – John McEwen, Australian farmer and politician, 18th Prime Minister of Australia (d. 1980)

1902 – Marcel Aymé, French author, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1967)

1902 – Don Miller, American football player and coach (d. 1979)

1902 – William Walton, English composer (d. 1983)

1903 – Douglas Harkness, Canadian colonel and politician, 14th Canadian Minister of National Defence (d. 1999)

1906 – James Bausch, American decathlete and football player (d. 1974)

1907 – Braguinha, Brazilian singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2006)

1908 – Arthur O'Connell, American actor (d. 1981)

1908 – Dennis O'Keefe, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1968)

1912 – Hanna Reitsch, Polish-German soldier and pilot (d. 1979)

1914 – Phil Foster, American actor (d. 1985)

1914 – Chapman Pincher, Indian-English historian, journalist, and author (d. 2014)

1916 – Peter Geach, English philosopher and academic (d. 2013)

1916 – Eugene McCarthy, American poet and politician (d. 2005)

1917 – Tommy Holmes, American baseball player (d. 2008)

1918 – Pearl Bailey, American actress and singer (d. 1990)

1918 – Lê Văn Thiêm, Vietnamese mathematician and academic (d. 1991)

1918 – Sam Walton, American businessman, founded Walmart and Sam's Club (d. 1992)

1919 – Eileen Heckart, American actress (d. 2001)

1920 – John M. Belk, American businessman and politician (d. 2007)

1920 – Clarke Fraser, American-Canadian geneticist and academic (d. 2014)

1920 – Pierre Moinot, French author (d. 2007)

1920 – Theodore Trautwein, American lawyer and judge (d. 2000)

1921 – Sam Loxton, Australian cricketer, footballer, and politician (d. 2011)

1923 – Geoff Duke, English-Manx motorcycle racer (d. 2015)

1923 – Betty Binns Fletcher, American lawyer and judge (d. 2012)

1923 – Bob Haymes, American singer-songwriter, and actor (d. 1989)

1926 – Moshe Sanbar, Hungarian-Israeli banker and economist (d. 2012)

1927 – John McLaughlin, American journalist and producer (d. 2016)

1927 – John Vane, English pharmacologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2004)

1928 – Romesh Bhandari, Pakistani-Indian politician, 13th Foreign Secretary of India (d. 2013)

1928 – Keith Botsford, Belgian-American journalist, author, and academic

1928 – Vincent Gigante, American boxer and mobster (d. 2005)

1929 – Sheila Kitzinger, English activist, author, and academic (d. 2015)

1929 – Richard Lewontin, American biologist, geneticist, and academic

1929 – Lennart Meri, Estonian director and politician, 2nd President of Estonia (d. 2006)

1930 – Anerood Jugnauth, Mauritian lawyer and politician, 4th President of Mauritius

1931 – Ștefan Andrei, Romanian politician, 87th Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 2014)

1931 – Sopubek Begaliev, Kyrgyzstani economist and politician (d. 2002)

1931 – Aleksei Gubarev, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2015)

1931 – Norman Tebbit, English journalist and politician, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

1933 – Jacques Brault, Canadian poet and academic

1934 – Shahryar Khan, Indian-Pakistani politician and diplomat, 20th Foreign Secretary of Pakistan

1936 – Richard Rodney Bennett, English-American composer and educator (d. 2012)

1936 – Mogens Camre, Danish politician

1936 – John A. Durkin, American lawyer and politician (d. 2012)

1936 – Judith Guest, American author and screenwriter

1936 – Joseph P. Teasdale, American lawyer and politician, 48th Governor of Missouri (d. 2014)

1937 – Roberto Chabet, Filipino painter and sculptor (d. 2013)

1937 – Smarck Michel, Haitian businessman and politician, 6th Prime Minister of Haiti (d. 2012)

1938 – Bert de Vries, Dutch politician

1939 – Roland Arnall, French-American businessman and diplomat, 63rd United States Ambassador to the Netherlands (d. 2008)

1939 – Terence Hill, Italian actor, director, and producer

1940 – Astrud Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter

1940 – John Suchet, English journalist and game show host

1941 – Joseph Hooton Taylor, Jr., American astrophysicist and astronomer, Nobel Prize laureate

1942 – Bob Lurtsema, American football player

1943 – Vangelis, Greek keyboard player and songwriter

1943 – Chad Allan, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Eric Idle, English actor and comedian

1943 – John Major, English banker and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1944 – Terry Jacks, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1944 – Denny McLain, American baseball player and sportscaster

1945 – Walt Frazier, American basketball player and sportscaster

1945 – Speedy Keen, English singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer (d. 2002)

1946 – Billy Thorpe, English-Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2007)

1947 – Inge Bödding, German sprinter

1947 – Robert Gordon, American singer and actor

1947 – Bobby Kimball, American singer-songwriter

1948 – Bud Cort, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1948 – Piet Souer, Dutch record producer, songwriter and arranger

1949 – Michael Brecker, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2007)

1949 – Pauline Marois, Canadian social worker and politician, 30th Premier of Quebec

1949 – Keith Simpson, English historian and politician

1951 – William Clarke, American harmonica player (d. 1996)

1952 – Rainer Bonhof, German footballer

1952 – Russell Fairfax, Australian rugby player and coach

1952 – John Hendricks, American businessman, founded Discovery Communications

1952 – Teófilo Stevenson, Cuban boxer and engineer (d. 2012)

1953 – Tõnis Palts, Estonian politician, 39th Mayor of Tallinn

1955 – Earl Campbell, American football player

1955 – Brendan Gleeson, Irish actor

1955 – Marina Sirtis, British-American actress

1956 – Kurt Thomas, American gymnast and actor

1957 – Elizabeth Hand, American author

1957 – Christopher Lambert, American-born French actor

1958 – Pedro Bial, Brazilian journalist and producer

1958 – Travis Childers, American businessman and politician

1958 – Nouriel Roubini, Turkish-American economist and academic

1958 – Victor Salva, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1958 – Marc Silvestri, American publisher, founded Top Cow Productions

1959 – Barry Blanchard, Canadian mountaineer

1959 – Perry Farrell, American singer-songwriter

1959 – Brad McCrimmon, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 2011)

1960 – Wayne Pearce, Australian rugby league player, coach, and sportscaster

1961 – Gary Brabham, English-Australian race car driver

1961 – Mike Kingery, American baseball player

1961 – Amy Sedaris, American actress and comedian

1961 – Michael Winterbottom, English director and producer

1962 – Billy Beane, American baseball player and manager

1962 – Ted Failon, Filipino journalist and politician

1964 – Elle Macpherson, Australian model and actress

1964 – Ming Tsai, American chef and television host

1965 – Emilios T. Harlaftis, Greek astrophysicist, astronomer, and academic (d. 2005)

1965 – William Oefelein, American commander, pilot, and astronaut

1965 – Voula Patoulidou, Greek hurdler, long jumper, and politician

1966 – Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Dutch politician

1966 – Eric Gunderson, American baseball player

1966 – Sigrid Kirchmann, Austrian high jumper

1967 – Michel Hazanavicius, French director, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Brian Jordan, American baseball player and sportscaster

1967 – John Popper, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player

1968 – Lucy Lawless, New Zealand actress

1969 – Kim Batten, American hurdler

1969 – Shinichi Mochizuki, Japanese mathematician

1969 – Jimmy Spencer, American football player and coach

1971 – Robert Gibbs, American political adviser, 28th White House Press Secretary

1971 – Lara Logan, South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent

1971 – Hidetoshi Nishijima, Japanese actor

1972 – Rui Costa, Portuguese footballer

1972 – Piet-Hein Geeris, Dutch field hockey player

1972 – Alex Ochoa, Cuban-American baseball player and coach

1972 – Priti Patel, English politician

1973 – Marc Overmars, Dutch footballer and coach

1973 – Sebastiano Siviglia, Italian footballer

1973 – Steve Smith, English high jumper

1974 – Miguel Gómez, Colombian-American photographer and educator

1976 – Igor Astarloa, Spanish cyclist

1976 – Jennifer Capriati, American tennis player

1978 – Aaron Persico, New Zealand-Italian rugby player

1980 – Bill Demong, American skier

1980 – Bruno Silva, Uruguayan footballer

1981 – Jlloyd Samuel, Trinidadian footballer

1983 – Darius Draudvila, Lithuanian decathlete

1984 – Juan Mónaco, Argentinian tennis player

1985 – Fernando Amorebieta, Venezuelan footballer

1985 – Maxim Lapierre, Canadian ice hockey player

1985 – Mickey Pimentel, American football player

1986 – Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, English footballer

1986 – Ivan Ukhov, Russian high jumper

1987 – Gianluca Freddi, Italian footballer

1987 – Dimitri Payet, French footballer

1987 – Romain Hamouma, French footballer

1988 – Esther Cremer, German runner

1988 – Jesús Molina, Mexican footballer

1988 – Jürgen Zopp, Estonian tennis player

1989 – James Tomkins, English footballer

1990 – Carlos Alberto Peña, Mexican footballer

1990 – Teemu Pukki, Finnish footballer

1990 – Mark Rajevski, Estonian ice hockey player

1990 – Lyle Taylor, English footballer

1991 – Fabio Borini, Italian footballer

1991 – N'Golo Kante, French footballer

1993 – Thorgan Hazard, Belgian footballer

Deaths

87 BC – Emperor Wu of Han of China (b. 156 BC)

AD 57 – Emperor Guangwu of Han (b. 5 BC)

500 – Gwynllyw, Welsh king and religious figure

1058 – Pope Stephen IX (b. 1020)

1368 – Emperor Go-Murakami of Japan (b. 1328)

1461 – Henry Percy, 3rd Earl of Northumberland, English politician (b. 1421)

1461 – Lionel de Welles, 6th Baron Welles

1467 – Matthew Palaiologos Asen, Byzantine aristocrat and official

1578 – Louis I, Cardinal of Guise (b. 1527)

1578 – Arthur Champernowne, English admiral and politician (b. 1524)

1628 – Tobias Matthew, English archbishop and academic (b. 1546)

1629 – Jacob de Gheyn II, Dutch painter and engraver (b. 1565)

1692 – Nicolaus Bruhns, Danish-German organist, violinist, and composer (b. 1665)

1703 – George Frederick II, Margrave of Brandenburg-Ansbach, (b. 1678)

1751 – Thomas Coram, English captain and philanthropist, founded Foundling Hospital (b. 1668)

1772 – Emanuel Swedenborg, Swedish astronomer, philosopher, and theologian (b. 1688)

1788 – Charles Wesley, English missionary and poet (b. 1707)

1792 – Gustav III of Sweden (b. 1746)

1800 – Marc René, marquis de Montalembert, French general and engineer (b. 1714)

1803 – Gottfried van Swieten, Dutch-Austrian librarian and diplomat (b. 1733)

1826 – Johann Heinrich Voss, German poet, translator, and academic (b. 1751)

1829 – Cornelio Saavedra, Argentinian general and politician (b. 1759)

1848 – John Jacob Astor, German-American businessman (b. 1763)

1855 – Henri Druey, Swiss politician, 2nd President of the Swiss Confederation (b. 1799)

1873 – Francesco Zantedeschi, Italian priest and physicist (b. 1797)

1877 – Inazuma Raigorō, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 7th Yokozuna (b. 1802)

1888 – Charles-Valentin Alkan, French pianist and composer (b. 1813)

1891 – Georges Seurat, French painter (b. 1859)

1900 – Cyrus K. Holliday, American businessman (b. 1826)

1906 – Slava Raškaj, Croatian painter (b. 1878)

1911 – Alexandre Guilmant, French organist and composer (b. 1837)

1912 – Henry Robertson Bowers, Scottish lieutenant and explorer (b. 1883)

1912 – Robert Falcon Scott, English lieutenant and explorer (b. 1868)

1912 – Edward Adrian Wilson, English physician and explorer (b. 1872)

1924 – Charles Villiers Stanford, Irish composer and conductor (b. 1852)

1934 – Otto Hermann Kahn, German-American banker and philanthropist (b. 1867)

1940 – Alexander Obolensky, Russian-English rugby player and soldier (b. 1916)

1948 – Harry Price, English parapsychologist and author (b. 1881)

1957 – Joyce Cary, Anglo-Irish novelist (b. 1888)

1959 – Barthélemy Boganda, African priest and politician, 1st Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (b. 1910)

1963 – Gaspard Fauteux, Canadian dentist and politician, 19th Lieutenant Governor of Quebec (b. 1898)

1963 – August Rei, Estonian soldier, journalist, and politician, 12th Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs (b. 1886)

1970 – Anna Louise Strong, American journalist and author (b. 1885)

1971 – Dhirendranath Datta, Pakistani lawyer and politician (b. 1886)

1972 – J. Arthur Rank, 1st Baron Rank, English businessman, founded Rank Organisation (b. 1888)

1980 – Mantovani, Italian-English conductor and composer (b. 1905)

1981 – Eric Williams, Trinidadian historian and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago (b. 1911)

1982 – Walter Hallstein, German academic and politician, 1st President of the European Commission (b. 1901)

1982 – Carl Orff, German composer and educator (b. 1895)

1982 – Nathan Farragut Twining, American general (b. 1897)

1985 – Luther Terry, American physician and academic, 9th Surgeon General of the United States (b. 1911)

1988 – Maurice Blackburn, Canadian composer and conductor (b. 1914)

1988 – Ted Kluszewski, American baseball player and coach (b. 1924)

1991 – Guy Bourdin, French photographer (b. 1928)

1992 – Paul Henreid, American actor (b. 1908)

1994 – Bill Travers, English actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1922)

1995 – Mort Meskin, American illustrator (b. 1916)

1995 – Terry Moore, American baseball player and coach (b. 1912)

1996 – Frank Daniel, Czech-American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1926)

1996 – Bill Goldsworthy, Canadian ice hockey player (b. 1944)

1997 – Hans-Walter Eigenbrodt, German footballer and coach (b. 1935)

1999 – Gyula Zsengellér, Hungarian footballer (b. 1915)

2001 – Helge Ingstad, Norwegian lawyer, academic, and explorer (b. 1899)

2001 – John Lewis, American pianist and composer (b. 1920)

2003 – Carlo Urbani, Italian physician and microbiologist (b. 1956)

2004 – Joel Feinberg, American philosopher and academic (b. 1926)

2005 – Miltos Sachtouris, Greek poet and author (b. 1919)

2006 – Salvador Elizondo, Mexican author and poet (b. 1932)

2007 – Larry L'Estrange, English rugby player and soldier (b. 1934)

2009 – Vladimir Fedotov, Russian footballer and manager (b. 1943)

2011 – Ângelo de Sousa, Portuguese painter and sculptor (b. 1938)

2011 – Iakovos Kambanelis, Greek author, poet, playwright, and screenwriter (b. 1921)

2012 – Pap Cheyassin Secka, Gambian lawyer and politician (b. 1942)

2012 – Bill Jenkins, American race car driver and engineer (b. 1930)

2013 – Reginald Gray, Irish-French painter (b. 1930)

2013 – Brian Huggins, English-Canadian journalist and actor (b. 1931)

2013 – Liu Kang, Chinese footballer and manager (b. 1961)

2013 – Ralph Klein, Canadian journalist and politician, 12th Premier of Alberta (b. 1942)

2013 – Art Phillips, Canadian businessman and politician, 32nd Mayor of Vancouver (b. 1930)

2014 – Marc Platt, American actor and dancer (b. 1913)

2015 – William Delafield Cook, Australian-English painter (b. 1926)

2015 – Gerry Hardstaff, English cricketer (b. 1940)

2016 – Patty Duke, American actress (b. 1946)