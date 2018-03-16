This day in history (March 18)

1766 – American Revolution: The British Parliament repeals the Stamp Act.

1793 – The first modern republic in Germany, the Republic of Mainz, is declared by Andreas Joseph Hofmann.

1793 – Flanders Campaign of the French Revolution, Battle of Neerwinden.

1834 – Six farm labourers from Tolpuddle, Dorset, England are sentenced to be transported to Australia for forming a trade union.

1848 – March Revolution: In Berlin there is a struggle between citizens and military, costing about 300 lives.

1850 – American Express is founded by Henry Wells and William Fargo.

1865 – American Civil War: The Congress of the Confederate States adjourns for the last time.

1871 – Declaration of the Paris Commune; President of the French Republic, Adolphe Thiers, orders the evacuation of Paris.

1874 – Hawaii signs a treaty with the United States granting exclusive trade rights.

1892 – Former Governor General Lord Stanley pledges to donate a silver challenge cup, later named after him, as an award for the best hockey team in Canada the Stanley Cup.

1913 – King George I of Greece is assassinated in the recently liberated city of Thessaloniki.

1915 – World War I: During the Battle of Gallipoli, three battleships are sunk during a failed British and French naval attack on the Dardanelles.

1921 – The second Peace of Riga is signed between Poland and the Soviet Union.

1922 – In India, Mohandas Gandhi is sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience, of which he serves only two.

1925 – The Tri-State Tornado hits the Midwestern states of Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, killing 695 people.

1937 – The New London School explosion in New London, Texas, kills 300 people, mostly children.

1937 – Spanish Civil War: Spanish Republican forces defeat the Italians at the Battle of Guadalajara.

1938 – Mexico creates Pemex by expropriating all foreign-owned oil reserves and facilities.

1940 – World War II: Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini meet at the Brenner Pass in the Alps and agree to form an alliance against France and the United Kingdom.

1942 – The War Relocation Authority is established in the United States to take Japanese Americans into custody.

1944 – The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in Italy kills 26 people and causes thousands to flee their homes.

1948 – Soviet consultants leave Yugoslavia in the first sign of the Tito–Stalin Split.

1953 – An earthquake hits western Turkey, killing 265 people.

1959 – The Hawaii Admission Act is signed into law.

1962 – The Évian Accords end the Algerian War of Independence, which had begun in 1954.

1965 – Cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space.

1967 – The supertanker Torrey Canyon runs aground off the Cornish coast.

1968 – Gold standard: The U.S. Congress repeals the requirement for a gold reserve to back US currency.

1969 – The United States begins secretly bombing the Sihanouk Trail in Cambodia, used by communist forces to infiltrate South Vietnam.

1970 – Lon Nol ousts Prince Norodom Sihanouk of Cambodia.

1971 – Peru: a landslide crashes into Yanawayin Lake, killing 200 people at the mining camp of Chungar.

1980 – A Vostok-2M rocket at Plesetsk Cosmodrome Site 43 explodes during a fueling operation, killing 48 people.

1990 – Germans in the German Democratic Republic vote in the first democratic elections in the former communist dictatorship.

1990 – In the largest art theft in US history, 12 paintings, collectively worth around $500 million, are stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.[1]

1994 – Bosnia's Bosniaks and Croats sign the Washington Agreement, ending war between the Croatian Republic of Herzeg-Bosnia and the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and establishing the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

1996 – A nightclub fire in Quezon City, Philippines kills 162 people.

1997 – The tail of a Russian Antonov An-24 charter plane breaks off while en route to Turkey causing the plane to crash and killing all 50 people on board.

2014 – The parliaments of Russia and Crimea sign an accession treaty.

2015 – The Bardo National Museum in Tunisia is attacked by gunmen. 23 people, almost all tourists, are killed, and at least 50 other people are wounded.