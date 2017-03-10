This day in history (March 12)

Events

538 – Vitiges, king of the Ostrogoths ends his siege of Rome and retreats to Ravenna, leaving the city in the hands of the victorious Byzantine general, Belisarius.

1550 – Several hundred Spanish and indigenous troops under the command of Pedro de Valdivia defeat an army of 60,000 Mapuche at the Battle of Penco during the Arauco War in present-day Chile.

1622 – Ignatius of Loyola and Francis Xavier, founders of the Jesuits, are canonized as saints by the Catholic Church.

1689 – The Williamite War in Ireland begins.

1811 – Peninsular War: A day after a successful rearguard action, French Marshal Michel Ney once again successfully delayed the pursuing Anglo-Portuguese force at the Battle of Redinha.

1864 – American Civil War: The Red River Campaign begins as a US Navy fleet of 13 Ironclads and 7 Gunboats and other support ships enter the Red River.

1868 – Henry O'Farrell attempts to assassinate Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh.

1868 – Basutoland, today called Lesotho, is annexed by the United Kingdom.

1881 – Andrew Watson makes his Scotland debut as the world's first black international football player and captain.

1885 – Tonkin Campaign: France captures the citadel of Bắc Ninh.

1894 – Coca-Cola is bottled and sold for the first time in Vicksburg, Mississippi, by local soda fountain operator Joseph Biedenharn.

1910 – Greek cruiser Georgios Averof is launched at Livorno.

1912 – The Girl Guides (later renamed the Girl Scouts of the USA) are founded in the United States.

1913 – Canberra Day: The future capital of Australia is officially named Canberra. (Melbourne remains temporary capital until 1927 while the new capital is still under construction.)

1918 – Moscow becomes the capital of Russia again after Saint Petersburg held this status for 215 years.

1920 – The Kapp Putsch begins when the Marinebrigade Ehrhardt is ordered to march on Berlin.

1921 – İstiklâl Marşı is adopted in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

1922 – Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan form the Transcaucasian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic

1928 – In California, the St. Francis Dam fails; the resulting floods kill over 600 people.

1930 – Mahatma Gandhi leads a 200-mile march, known as the Salt March, to the sea in defiance of British opposition, to protest the British monopoly on salt

1933 – Great Depression: Franklin D. Roosevelt addresses the nation for the first time as President of the United States. This is also the first of his "fireside chats".

1934 – Konstantin Päts and General Johan Laidoner stage a coup in Estonia, and ban all political parties.

1938 – Anschluss: German troops occupy and absorb Austria.

1940 – Winter War: Finland signs the Moscow Peace Treaty with the Soviet Union, ceding almost all of Finnish Karelia. Finnish troops and the remaining population are immediately evacuated.

1942 – Pacific War: The Battle of Java ends with an ABDACOM surrender to the Japanese Empire in Bandung, West Java, Dutch East Indies.

1947 – The Truman Doctrine is proclaimed to help stem the spread of Communism.

1950 – The Llandow air disaster occurs near Sigingstone, Wales, in which 80 people die when their aircraft crashed, making it the world's deadliest air disaster at the time.

1961 – First winter ascent of the North Face of the Eiger.

1967 – Suharto take power from Sukarno when the MPRS inaugurated him as Acting President of Indonesia.

1968 – Mauritius achieves independence from the United Kingdom.

1971 – The March 12 Memorandum is sent to the Suleyman Demirel government of Turkey and the government resigns.

1992 – Mauritius becomes a republic while remaining a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

1993 – Several bombs explode in Mumbai, India, killing about 300 and injuring hundreds more.

1993 – North Korea nuclear weapons program: North Korea says that it plans to withdraw from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and refuses to allow inspectors access to its nuclear sites.

1993 – The 1993 Storm of the Century: Snow begins to fall across the eastern portion of the US with tornadoes, thunder snow storms, high winds and record low temperatures. The storm lasts for 30 hours.

1993 – Janet Reno is sworn in as the United States' first female attorney general.

1994 – The Church of England ordains its first female priests.

1999 – Former Warsaw Pact members the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland join NATO.

2003 – Zoran Đinđić, Prime Minister of Serbia, is assassinated in Belgrade.

2003 – WHO officially released global warning on pandemic SARS disease.

2004 – The President of South Korea, Roh Moo-hyun, is impeached by its National Assembly: The first such impeachment in the nation's history.

2009 – Financier Bernard Madoff pleads guilty in New York to scamming $18 billion, the largest in Wall Street's history.

2011 – A reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant melts and explodes and releases radioactivity into the atmosphere a day after Japan's earthquake.

2014 – A gas explosion in the New York City neighborhood of East Harlem kills eight and injures 70 others.

Births

1270 – Charles, Count of Valois (d. 1325)

1386 – Ashikaga Yoshimochi, Japanese shogun (d. 1428)

1409 – Isabella of Urgell, Duchess of Coimbra, Portuguese cuzhess (d. 1443)

1475 – Luca Gaurico, Italian astrologer (d. 1558)

1476 – Anna Jagiellon, Duchess of Pomerania, Polish princess (d. 1503)

1500 – Reginald Pole, Archbishop of Canterbury (d. 1558)

1501 – Pietro Andrea Mattioli, Italian scientist (d. 1577)

1479 – Giuliano de' Medici, Duke of Nemours (d. 1516)

1607 – Paul Gerhardt, German poet and composer (d. 1676)

1613 – André Le Nôtre, French gardener and architect (d. 1700)

1620 – Johann Heinrich Hottinger, Swiss philologist and theologian (d. 1667)

1626 – John Aubrey, English historian and philosopher (d. 1697)

1647 – Victor-Maurice, comte de Broglie, French general (d. 1727)

1672 – Richard Steele, Irish-Welsh journalist and politician (d. 1729)

1685 – George Berkeley, Irish bishop and philosopher (d. 1753)

1710 – Thomas Arne, English composer (d. 1778)

1781 – Frederica of Baden (d. 1826)

1795 – William Lyon Mackenzie, Scottish-Canadian journalist and politician, 1st Mayor of Toronto (d. 1861)

1806 – Jane Pierce, American wife of Franklin Pierce, 15th First Lady of the United States (d. 1863)

1821 – John Abbott, Canadian lawyer and politician, 3rd Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1893)

1824 – Gustav Kirchhoff, Russian-German physicist and academic (d. 1887)

1831 – Clement Studebaker, American businessman, co-founded Studebaker (d. 1901)

1832 – Charles Boycott, English farmer and agent (d. 1897)

1832 – Charles Friedel, French chemist and mineralogist (d.1899)

1835 – Simon Newcomb, Canadian-American astronomer and mathematician (d. 1909)

1837 – Alexandre Guilmant, French organist and composer (d. 1911)

1838 – William Henry Perkin, English chemist and academic (d. 1907)

1851 – Theodore Thurston Geer, American journalist and politician, 10th Governor of Oregon (d. 1924)

1858 – Adolph Ochs, American publisher (d. 1935)

1859 – Abraham H. Cannon, American religious leader (d. 1896)

1860 – Eric Stenbock, Estonian poet and author (d. 1895)

1861 – József Konkolics, Hungarian-Slovene cantor and author (d. 1941)

1863 – Gabriele D'Annunzio, Italian soldier, journalist, poet, and playwright (d. 1938)

1863 – Vladimir Vernadsky, Russian mineralogist and chemist (d. 1945)

1864 – W. H. R. Rivers, English anthropologist, neurologist, ethnologist, and psychiatrist (d. 1922)

1864 – Alice Tegnér, Swedish organist and composer (d. 1943)

1864 – Charles Young, American colonel (d. 1922)

1869 – George Forbes, New Zealand lawyer and politician, 22nd Prime Minister of New Zealand (d. 1947)

1874 – Charles Weeghman, American businessman (d. 1938)

1877 – Wilhelm Frick, German lawyer and politician, German Federal Minister of the Interior (d. 1946)

1878 – Gemma Galgani, Italian mystic and saint (d. 1903)

1880 – Henry Drysdale Dakin, English-American chemist and academic (d. 1952)

1880 – Jaan Soots, Estonian general and politician, 7th Estonian Minister of War (d. 1942)

1881 – Gunnar Nordström, Finnish physicist and academic (d. 1923)

1883 – Zoltán Meskó, Hungarian politician (d. 1959)

1889 – Idris of Libya (d. 1983)

1890 – Vaslav Nijinsky, Russian dancer and choreographer (d. 1950)

1890 – William Dudley Pelley, American screenwriter and politician, founded the Silver Legion of America (d. 1965)

1890 – Evert Taube, Swedish singer-songwriter and lute player (d. 1976)

1891 – George W. Mason, American businessman (d. 1954)

1895 – Otakar Batlička, Czech journalist and author (d. 1942)

1895 – William C. Lee, American general (d. 1948)

1907 – Dorrit Hoffleit, American astronomer and academic (d. 2007)

1908 – Rita Angus, New Zealand painter (d. 1970)

1908 – David Marshall Singaporean lawyer and politician, 1st Chief Minister of Singapore (d. 1995)

1910 – Masayoshi Ōhira, Japanese politician, 68th Prime Minister of Japan (d. 1980)

1911 – Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, Mexican academic and politician, 49th President of Mexico (d. 1979)

1912 – Irving Layton, Romanian-Canadian poet and academic (d. 2006)

1912 – Edgar Tafel, American architect (d. 2011)

1912 – Paul Weston, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1996)

1913 – Yashwantrao Chavan, Indian politician, 5th Deputy Prime Minister of India (d. 1984)

1913 – Agathe von Trapp, Hungarian-American singer and author (d. 2010)

1914 – Frank Soo, English footballer and manager (d. 1991)

1915 – Willibald C. Bianchi, American lieutenant, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1945)

1915 – Alberto Burri, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1995)

1917 – Millard Kaufman, American author and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1917 – Googie Withers, Indian-Australian actress (d. 2011)

1918 – Elaine de Kooning, American painter and academic (d. 1989)

1919 – Mike Stepovich, American lawyer and politician, Governor of the Territory of Alaska (d. 2014)

1920 – Roland Fraïssé, French mathematical logician (d. 2008)

1921 – Gianni Agnelli, Italian businessman (d. 2003)

1921 – Gordon MacRae, American actor and singer (d. 1986)

1922 – Jack Kerouac, American author and poet (d. 1969)

1922 – Lane Kirkland, American sailor and union leader (d. 1999)

1923 – Hjalmar Andersen, Norwegian speed skater and cyclist (d. 2013)

1923 – Norbert Brainin, Austrian violinist (d. 2005)

1923 – Clara Fraser, American activist, co-founded Radical Women (d. 1998)

1923 – Hanne Hiob, German actress and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1923 – Wally Schirra, American captain, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2007)

1923 – Joseph F. Weis, Jr., American lawyer and judge (d. 2014)

1923 – Mae Young, American wrestler (d. 2014)

1924 – Henri Rochon, Canadian tennis player (d. 2005)

1924 – Mary Lee Woods, English mathematician and computer programmer

1925 – Louison Bobet, French cyclist (d. 1983)

1925 – Georges Delerue, French pianist and composer (d. 1992)

1925 – Leo Esaki, Japanese physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1925 – Harry Harrison, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)

1926 – George Ariyoshi, American lawyer and politician, 3rd Governor of Hawaii

1927 – Raúl Alfonsín, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 46th President of Argentina (d. 2009)

1928 – Edward Albee, American director and playwright (d. 2016)

1928 – Aldemaro Romero, Venezuelan pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2007)

1930 – Bronco Horvath, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1930 – Vern Law, American baseball player, coach, and manager

1930 – Win Tin, Burmese journalist and politician, co-founded the National League for Democracy (d. 2014)

1931 – Herb Kelleher, American lawyer and businessman, co-founded Southwest Airlines

1931 – Robert B. Oakley, American soldier and diplomat, 19th United States Ambassador to Pakistan (d. 2014)

1932 – Andrew Young, American pastor and politician, 14th United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1933 – Barbara Feldon, American actress

1934 – Virginia Hamilton, American author (d. 2002)

1934 – David Spenser, Sri Lankan-English actor and director (d. 2013)

1936 – Lloyd Dobyns, American journalist and author

1936 – Patrick Procktor, Irish-English painter and academic (d. 2003)

1936 – Eddie Sutton, American basketball player and coach

1937 – Valentīna Eiduka, Latvian javelin thrower and coach

1938 – Lew DeWitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)

1938 – Johnny Rutherford, American race car driver and sportscaster

1938 – Dimitri Terzakis, Greek-German composer and educator

1939 – Lyndsie Holland, English actress and singer (d. 2014)

1939 – Jude Milhon, American hacker and author (d. 2003)

1940 – Al Jarreau, American singer (d. 2017)

1940 – M. A. Numminen, Finnish singer-songwriter and producer

1942 – Ratko Mladić, Serbian general

1942 – Shabnam Shakeel, Pakistani poet and author (d. 2013)

1942 – Jimmy Wynn, American baseball player and sportscaster

1945 – Sammy Gravano, American mobster

1945 – George Jackson, American singer-songwriter (d. 2013)

1946 – Liza Minnelli, American actress, singer, and dancer

1946 – Frank Welker, American voice actor and singer

1946 – Serge Turgeon, Canadian actor and union leader (d. 2004)

1947 – Peter Harry Carstensen, German educator and politician

1947 – Mary Jean Harrold, American computer scientist and academic (d. 2013)

1947 – Kalervo Palsa, Finnish painter (d. 1987)

1947 – Mitt Romney, American businessman and politician, 70th Governor of Massachusetts

1948 – Virginia Bottomley, Scottish social worker and politician, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

1948 – Kent Conrad, American politician

1948 – James Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Rob Cohen, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1949 – David Mellor, English journalist, lawyer, and politician, Chief Secretary to the Treasury

1949 – Bill Payne, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1950 – Javier Clemente, Spanish footballer and manager

1952 – Boris Anatolyevich Gavrilov, Russian football player and manager

1954 – Anish Kapoor, Indian-English sculptor

1955 – Nicole Léger, Canadian educator and politician

1956 – Steve Harris, English bass player and songwriter

1956 – Lesley Manville, English actress

1956 – Dale Murphy, American baseball player, coach, and sportscaster

1957 – Patrick Battiston, French footballer and coach

1957 – Marlon Jackson, American singer-songwriter and dancer

1958 – Phil Anderson, English-Australian cyclist

1958 – Minoru Niihara, Japanese singer-songwriter and bass player

1960 – Courtney B. Vance, American actor and painter

1961 – Joseph Facal, Canadian journalist and politician

1961 – Titus Welliver, American actor

1962 – Darryl Strawberry, American baseball player and minister

1963 – Joaquim Cruz, Brazilian runner and coach

1963 – Ian Holloway, English footballer and manager

1963 – Paul Way, English golfer

1965 – Steve Finley, American baseball player

1965 – Shawn Gilbert, American baseball player and coach

1965 – Steve Levy, American journalist and sportscaster

1965 – Coleen Nolan, English singer and television host

1966 – Grant Long, American basketball player and sportscaster

1967 – Jorge Dely Valdés, Panamanian footballer and manager

1967 – Julio Dely Valdés, Panamanian footballer and manager

1968 – Dylan Carlson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Tammy Duckworth, Thai-American colonel, pilot, and politician

1968 – Aaron Eckhart, American actor and producer

1969 – Graham Coxon, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Jake Tapper, American journalist and author

1970 – Dave Eggers, American author and screenwriter

1970 – Roy Khan, Norwegian singer-songwriter

1970 – John Nemechek, American race car driver (d. 1997)

1970 – Rex Walters, American basketball player and coach

1971 – Isaiah Rider, American basketball player and rapper

1971 – Dragutin Topić, Serbian high jumper

1972 – Hector Luis Bustamante, Colombian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – James Maritato, American wrestler

1974 – Matt Barela, American wrestler and actor

1974 – Chris Carr, American basketball player and coach

1974 – Steve Price, Australian rugby league player

1975 – Kéllé Bryan, English singer-songwriter and actress

1977 – Ramiro Corrales, American soccer player

1978 – Casey Mears, American race car driver

1978 – Neal Obermeyer, American cartoonist

1978 – Claudio Sanchez, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Arina Tanemura, Japanese author and illustrator

1979 – Rhys Coiro, Italian-American actor

1979 – Pete Doherty, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1979 – Jamie Dwyer, Australian field hockey player and coach

1979 – Nidia Guenard, American wrestler and manager

1979 – Shaun Rogers, American football player

1979 – Edwin Villafuerte, Ecuadorian footballer

1980 – Ruth Hunt, Welsh activist and academic

1980 – John-Paul Lavoisier, American actor

1980 – Jens Mouris, Dutch cyclist

1980 – Douglas Murray, Swedish ice hockey player

1981 – Kenta Kobayashi, Japanese wrestler and kick-boxer

1981 – Maurizio Lauro, Italian footballer

1981 – Kristjan Makke, Estonian basketball player

1981 – Holly Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1982 – Samm Levine, American actor and producer

1982 – Luis Gerardo Méndez, Mexican actor and producer

1982 – Zach Miner, American baseball player

1982 – Tobias Schweinsteiger, German footballer

1982 – Erick Stevens, American wrestler

1986 – Danny Jones, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1986 – Ben Offereins, Australian runner

1987 – Jessica Hardy, American swimmer

1987 – Teimour Radjabov, Azerbaijani chess player

1987 – Chris Seitz, American soccer player

1987 – Omar Abdulrazaq, Syrian footballer

1988 – Sebastian Brendel, German canoe racer

1988 – Konstantinos Mitroglou, Greek footballer

1988 – Tyler Ward, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1988 – Myles Weston, English footballer

1989 – Tyler Clary, American swimmer

1989 – Richard Eckersley, English footballer

1989 – Siim Luts, Estonian footballer

1989 – Mark Sirõk, Estonian activist

1989 – Gareth Widdop, English rugby league player

1990 – Lawrence Clarke, English hurdler

1990 – Kai-Fabian Schulz, German footballer

1991 – Felix Kroos, German footballer

1992 – Cian Bolger, Irish footballer

1993 – Anton Shramchenko, Belarusian footballer

1994 – Katie Archibald, Scottish track cyclist

1994 – Christina Grimmie, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)

1996 – Robert Bartczak, Polish footballer

1996 – Aristo Sham, Hong Kong pianist

1999 – Sakura Oda, Japanese singer

Deaths

417 – Pope Innocent I

604 – Pope Gregory I (b. 540)

1289 – Demetrius II of Georgia (b. 1259)

1316 – Stefan Dragutin of Serbia (b. 1253)

1374 – Emperor Go-Kōgon of Japan (b. 1336)

1496 – Johann Heynlin, German humanist scholar (b. c. 1425)

1507 – Cesare Borgia, Italian cardinal (b. 1475)

1608 – Kōriki Kiyonaga, Japanese daimyo (b. 1530)

1628 – John Bull, English organist and composer (b. 1562)

1648 – Tirso de Molina, Spanish monk and poet (b. 1571)

1681 – Frans van Mieris the Elder, Dutch painter (b. 1635)

1699 – Peder Griffenfeld, Danish politician (b. 1635)

1703 – Aubrey de Vere, 20th Earl of Oxford, English jurist and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Essex (b. 1627)

1731 – Ernest August, Duke of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Augustenburg (b. 1660)

1790 – András Hadik, Hungarian field marshal (b. 1710)

1820 – Alexander Mackenzie, Scottish explorer and politician (b. 1764)

1832 – Friedrich Kuhlau, German-Danish pianist and composer (b. 1786)

1858 – William James Blacklock, English-Scottish painter (b. 1816)

1872 – Zeng Guofan, Chinese general and politician, Viceroy of Liangjiang (b. 1811)

1894 – Illarion Pryanishnikov, Russian painter (b. 1840)

1898 – Zachris Topelius, Finnish-Swedish journalist, historian, and author (b. 1818)

1909 – Joseph Petrosino, American police officer (b. 1860)

1914 – George Westinghouse, American engineer and businessman (b. 1846)

1916 – Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, Austrian author (b. 1830)

1925 – Sun Yat-sen, Chinese physician and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (b. 1866)

1929 – Asa Griggs Candler, American businessman and politician, 44th Mayor of Atlanta (b. 1851)

1929 – William Turner Dannat, American painter (b. 1853)

1930 – William George Barker, Canadian colonel and pilot, Victoria Cross recipient (b. 1894)

1930 – Alois Jirásek, Czech author and playwright (b. 1851)

1935 – Mihajlo Pupin, Serbian-American physicist and chemist (b. 1858)

1937 – Jenő Hubay, Hungarian violinist and composer (b. 1858)

1937 – Charles-Marie Widor, French organist and composer (b. 1844)

1942 – Robert Bosch, German engineer and businessman, founded Robert Bosch GmbH (b. 1861)

1942 – William Henry Bragg, English physicist, chemist, and mathematician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1862)

1943 – Gustav Vigeland, Norwegian sculptor (b. 1869)

1945 – Friedrich Fromm, German general (b. 1888)

1946 – Ferenc Szálasi, Hungarian soldier and politician, Head of State of Hungary (b. 1897)

1947 – Winston Churchill, American author and playwright (b. 1871)

1955 – Charlie Parker, American saxophonist and composer (b. 1920)

1957 – Josephine Hull, American actress (b. 1877)

1960 – Kshitimohan Sen, Indian historian, author, and academic (b. 1880)

1963 – Arthur Grimsdell, English footballer and cricketer (b. 1894)

1973 – Frankie Frisch, American baseball player and manager (b. 1898)

1974 – George D. Sax, American banker and businessman (b. 1904)

1978 – John Cazale, American actor (b. 1935)

1979 – Nader Jahanbani, Iranian general and pilot (b. 1928)

1984 – Arnold Ridley, English actor and playwright (b. 1896)

1985 – Eugene Ormandy, Hungarian-American violinist and conductor (b. 1899)

1987 – Woody Hayes, American football player and coach (b. 1913)

1988 – Romare Bearden, American painter (b. 1911)

1989 – Maurice Evans, English-American actor (b. 1901)

1991 – Ragnar Granit, Finnish-Swedish neuroscientist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1900)

1991 – William Heinesen, Faroese author, poet, and author (b. 1900)

1992 – Hans G. Kresse, Dutch cartoonist (b. 1921)

1992 – Lucy M. Lewis, American potter (b. 1890)

1998 – Beatrice Wood, American painter and potter (b. 1893)

1999 – Yehudi Menuhin, American-Swiss violinist and conductor (b. 1916)

2001 – Morton Downey, Jr., American singer-songwriter, actor, and talk show host (b. 1933)

2001 – Robert Ludlum, American author (b. 1927)

2001 – Victor Westhoff, Dutch botanist and academic (b. 1916)

2002 – Spyros Kyprianou, Cypriot lawyer and politician, 2nd President of Cyprus (b. 1932)

2002 – Jean-Paul Riopelle, Canadian painter and sculptor (b. 1923)

2003 – Zoran Đinđić, Serbian philosopher and politician, 6th Prime Minister of Serbia (b. 1952)

2003 – Howard Fast, American novelist and screenwriter (b. 1914)

2003 – Lynne Thigpen, American actress and singer (b. 1948)

2004 – Milton Resnick, Russian-American painter (b. 1917)

2005 – Bill Cameron, Canadian journalist and producer (b. 1943)

2005 – Stavros Kouyioumtzis, Greek composer (b. 1932)

2006 – Victor Sokolov, Russian-American priest and journalist (b. 1947)

2007 – Arnold Drake, American author and screenwriter (b. 1924)

2008 – Jorge Guinzburg, Argentinian journalist and producer (b. 1949)

2008 – Lazare Ponticelli, Italian-French soldier (b. 1897)

2010 – Miguel Delibes, Spanish journalist and author (b. 1920)

2011 – Olive Dickason, Canadian historian and journalist (b. 1920)

2011 – Joe Morello, American drummer and educator (Dave Brubeck Quartet) (b. 1923)

2011 – Nilla Pizzi, Italian singer (b. 1919)

2012 – Samuel Glazer, American businessman, co-founded Mr. Coffee (b. 1923)

2012 – Dick Harter, American basketball player and coach (b. 1930)

2012 – Michael Hossack, American drummer (The Doobie Brothers) (b. 1946)

2012 – Friedhelm Konietzka, German-Swiss footballer and manager (b. 1938)

2013 – George Burditt, American lawyer and politician (b. 1921)

2013 – Clive Burr, English drummer and songwriter (b. 1957)

2013 – Michael Grigsby, English director and producer (b. 1936)

2013 – Ganesh Pyne, Indian painter and illustrator (b. 1937)

2014 – Věra Chytilová, Czech actress, director, and screenwriter (b. 1929)

2014 – George Donaldson, Scottish singer-songwriter (b. 1968)

2014 – Paul C. Donnelly, American scientist and engineer (b. 1923)

2014 – Ola L. Mize, American colonel, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1931)

2014 – José Policarpo, Portuguese cardinal (b. 1936)

2015 – Willie Barrow, American minister and activist (b. 1924)

2015 – Michael Graves, American architect and academic, designed the Portland Building and the Humana Building (b. 1934)

2015 – Ada Jafri, Pakistani poet and author (b. 1924)

2015 – Terry Pratchett, English journalist, author, and screenwriter (b. 1948)

2016 – Rafiq Azad, Bangladeshi poet and author (b. 1942)

2016 – Erik Duval, Belgian computer scientist and academic (b. 1965)

2016 – Felix Ibru, Nigerian architect and politician, Governor of Delta State (b. 1935)

2016 – Lloyd Shapley, American mathematician and economist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1923)

Holidays and observances