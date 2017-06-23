This Day in History (June 25)

Events

524 – The Franks are defeated by the Burgundians in the Battle of Vézeronce.

841 – In the Battle of Fontenay-en-Puisaye, forces led by Charles the Bald and Louis the German defeat the armies of Lothair I of Italy and Pepin II of Aquitaine.

1530 – At the Diet of Augsburg the Augsburg Confession is presented to the Holy Roman Emperor by the Lutheran princes and Electors of Germany.

1658 – Spanish forces fail to retake Jamaica at the Battle of Rio Nuevo during the Anglo-Spanish War.

1678 – Venetian Elena Cornaro Piscopia is the first woman awarded a doctorate of philosophy when she graduates from the University of Padua.

1741 – Maria Theresa of Austria is crowned Queen of Hungary.

1786 – Gavriil Pribylov discovers St. George Island of the Pribilof Islands in the Bering Sea.

1788 – Virginia becomes the tenth state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1876 – Battle of the Little Bighorn and the death of Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer.

1900 – The Taoist monk Wang Yuanlu discovers the Dunhuang manuscripts, a cache of ancient texts that are of great historical and religious significance, in the Mogao Caves of Dunhuang, China.

1906 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania millionaire Harry Thaw shoots and kills prominent architect Stanford White.

1910 – The United States Congress passes the Mann Act, which prohibits interstate transport of females for “immoral purposes”; the ambiguous language would be used to selectively prosecute people for years to come.

1910 – Igor Stravinsky's ballet The Firebird is premiered in Paris, bringing him to prominence as a composer.

1913 – American Civil War veterans begin arriving at the Great Reunion of 1913.

1923 – Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter perform the first ever aerial refueling in a DH.4B biplane

1935 – Diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and Colombia are established.

1938 – Dr. Douglas Hyde is inaugurated as the first President of Ireland.

1940 – World War II: France officially surrenders to Germany at 01:35.

1943 – The Holocaust: Jews in the Częstochowa Ghetto in Poland stage an uprising against the Nazis.

1944 – World War II: The Battle of Tali-Ihantala, the largest battle ever fought in the Nordic countries, begins.

1944 – World War II: United States Navy and British Royal Navy ships bombard Cherbourg to support United States Army units engaged in the Battle of Cherbourg.

1944 – The final page of the comic Krazy Kat is published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died.

1947 – The Diary of a Young Girl (better known as The Diary of Anne Frank) is published.

1948 – The Berlin airlift begins.

1950 – The Korean War begins with the invasion of South Korea by North Korea.

1960 – Two cryptographers working for the United States National Security Agency left for vacation to Mexico, and from there defected to the Soviet Union.

1975 – Mozambique achieves independence.

1975 – Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declares a state of internal emergency in India.

1976 – Missouri Governor Kit Bond issues an executive order rescinding the Extermination Order, formally apologizing on behalf of the state of Missouri for the suffering it had caused to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

1978 – The rainbow flag representing gay pride is flown for the first time during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business in its home state of Washington.

1984 – American singer Prince releases his most successful studio album Purple Rain.

1991 – Slovenia declare their independence by referendum from Yugoslavia.

1993 – Kim Campbell is sworn in as the first female Prime Minister of Canada.

1996 – The Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia kills 19 U.S. servicemen.

1997 – An unmanned Progress spacecraft collides with the Russian space station Mir.

1998 – In Clinton v. City of New York, the United States Supreme Court decides that the Line Item Veto Act of 1996 is unconstitutional.

Births

1242 – Beatrice of England (d. 1275)

1328 – William de Montagu, 2nd Earl of Salisbury, English commander (d. 1397)

1373 – Joanna II of Naples (d. 1435)

1441 – Federico I Gonzaga, Marquess of Mantua (d. 1484)

1484 – Bartholomeus V. Welser, German banker (d. 1561)

1526 – Elisabeth Parr, Marchioness of Northampton (d. 1565)

1560 – Wilhelm Fabry, German surgeon (d. 1634)

1568 – Gunilla Bielke, Queen of Sweden (d. 1597)

1612 – John Albert Vasa, Polish cardinal (d. 1634)

1709 – Francesco Araja, Italian composer (d. 1762)

1715 – Joseph Foullon de Doué, French soldier and politician, Controller-General of Finances (d. 1789)

1755 – Natalia Alexeievna of Russia (d. 1776)

1799 – David Douglas, Scottish-English botanist and explorer (d. 1834)

1814 – Gabriel Auguste Daubrée, French geologist and engineer (d. 1896)

1825 – James Farnell, Australian politician, 8th Premier of New South Wales (d. 1888)

1852 – Antoni Gaudí, Spanish architect, designed the Park Güell (d. 1926)

1858 – Georges Courteline, French author and playwright (d. 1929)

1860 – Gustave Charpentier, French composer and conductor (d. 1956)

1863 – Émile Francqui, Belgian soldier and diplomat (d. 1935)

1864 – Walther Nernst, German chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1874 – Rose O'Neill, American cartoonist, illustrator, artist, and writer (d. 1944)

1884 – Géza Gyóni, Hungarian soldier and poet (d. 1917)

1884 – Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler, German-French art collector and historian (d. 1979)

1886 – Henry H. Arnold, American general (d. 1950)

1887 – George Abbott, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1887 – Frigyes Karinthy, Hungarian author, poet, and journalist (d. 1938)

1892 – Shirō Ishii, Japanese microbiologist and general (d. 1959)

1894 – Hermann Oberth, Romanian-German physicist and engineer (d. 1989)

1898 – Kay Sage, American painter and poet (d. 1963)

1900 – Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, English admiral and politician, 44th Governor-General of India (d. 1979)

1901 – Harold Roe Bartle, American businessman and politician, 47th Mayor of Kansas City (d. 1974)

1902 – Yasuhito, Prince Chichibu of Japan (d. 1953)

1903 – George Orwell, British novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 1950)

1903 – Anne Revere, American actress (d. 1990)

1905 – Rupert Wildt, German-American astronomer and academic (d. 1976)

1907 – J. Hans D. Jensen, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1973)

1908 – Willard Van Orman Quine, American philosopher and academic (d. 2000)

1911 – William Howard Stein, American chemist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1980)

1912 – William T. Cahill, American lawyer and politician, 46th Governor of New Jersey (d. 1996)

1913 – Cyril Fletcher, English actor and screenwriter (d. 2005)

1915 – Kashmir Singh Katoch, Indian military advisor

1917 – Whipper Billy Watson, Canadian-American wrestler and trainer (d. 1990)

1917 – Nils Karlsson, Swedish skier (d. 2012)

1918 – P. H. Newby, English soldier and author (d. 1997)

1921 – Celia Franca, English-Canadian ballerina and choreographer, founded the National Ballet of Canada (d. 2007)

1922 – Johnny Smith, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2013)

1923 – Sam Francis, American soldier and painter (d. 1994)

1923 – Dorothy Gilman, American author (d. 2012)

1924 – Sidney Lumet, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2011)

1924 – Madan Mohan, Iraqi-Indian composer and director (d. 1975)

1924 – William J. Castagna, American lawyer and judge

1925 – Clifton Chenier, American singer-songwriter and accordion player (d. 1987)

1925 – Bill Hayes, American actor and singer

1925 – June Lockhart, American actress

1925 – Robert Venturi, American architect and academic

1926 – Margaret Anstee, English diplomat (d. 2016)

1926 – Ingeborg Bachmann, Austrian author and poet (d. 1973)

1926 – Kep Enderby, Australian lawyer, judge, and politician, 23rd Attorney-General for Australia (d. 2015)

1926 – Virginia Patton, American actress

1926 – Stig Sollander, Swedish Alpine skier

1927 – Antal Róka, Hungarian runner (d. 1970)

1927 – Chuck Smith, American pastor, founded the Calvary Chapel (d. 2013)

1927 – Arnold Wolfendale, English astronomer and academic

1928 – Alexei Alexeyevich Abrikosov, Russian-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2017)

1928 – Michel Brault, Canadian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1928 – Peyo, Belgian author and illustrator, created The Smurfs (d. 1992)

1928 – Bill Russo, American pianist and composer (d. 2003)

1928 – Alex Toth, American animator and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1929 – Eric Carle, American author and illustrator

1929 – Francesco Marchisano, Italian cardinal (d. 2014)

1931 – V. P. Singh, Indian lawyer and politician, 7th Prime Minister of India (d. 2008)

1932 – Peter Blake, English painter and illustrator

1932 – Tim Parnell, English racing driver (d. 2017)

1932 – George Sluizer, French-Dutch director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1933 – Álvaro Siza Vieira, Portuguese architect, designed the Porto School of Architecture

1934 – Jean Geissinger, American baseball player (d. 2014)

1934 – Jack W. Hayford, American minister and author

1934 – Beatriz Sheridan, Mexican actress and director (d. 2006)

1935 – Ray Butt, English television producer and director (d. 2013)

1935 – Larry Kramer, American author, playwright, and activist, co-founded Gay Men's Health Crisis

1935 – Tony Lanfranchi, English race car driver (d. 2004)

1935 – Charles Sheffield, English-American mathematician, physicist, and author (d. 2002)

1936 – B. J. Habibie, Indonesian engineer and politician, 3rd President of Indonesia

1936 – Bert Hölldobler, German biologist and entomologist

1937 – Derek Foster, Baron Foster of Bishop Auckland, English politician

1937 – Doreen Wells, English ballerina and actress

1939 – Allen Fox, American tennis player and coach

1940 – Judy Amoore, Australian runner

1940 – Mary Beth Peil, American actress and singer

1940 – A. J. Quinnell, English-Maltese author (d. 2005)

1940 – Clint Warwick, English bass player (d. 2004)

1941 – Denys Arcand, Canadian director, producer, and screenwriter

1941 – John Albert Raven, Scottish academic and ecologist

1942 – Nikiforos Diamandouros, Greek academic and politician

1942 – Willis Reed, American basketball player, coach, and manager

1942 – Michel Tremblay, Canadian author and playwright

1944 – Robert Charlebois, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1944 – Gary David Goldberg, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2013)

1945 – Carly Simon, American singer-songwriter

1945 – Harry Womack, American singer (d. 1974)

1946 – Roméo Dallaire, Dutch-Canadian general and politician

1946 – Allen Lanier, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2013)

1946 – Ian McDonald, English guitarist and saxophonist

1947 – John Hilton, English table tennis player

1947 – John Powell, American discus thrower

1947 – Jimmie Walker, American actor

1949 – Richard Clarke, Irish archbishop

1949 – Patrick Tambay, French race car driver

1949 – Yoon Joo-sang, South Korean actor

1950 – Michel Côté, Canadian actor and screenwriter

1950 – Marcello Toninelli, Italian author and screenwriter

1951 – Eva Bayer-Fluckiger, Swiss mathematician and academic

1952 – Péter Erdő, Hungarian cardinal

1952 – Tim Finn, New Zealand singer-songwriter

1952 – Martin Gerschwitz, German singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1952 – Alan Green, Northern Irish sportscaster

1952 – Kristina Abelli Elander, Swedish artist

1953 – Olivier Ameisen, French-American cardiologist and educator (d. 2013)

1953 – Ian Davis, Australian cricketer

1954 – Mario Lessard, Canadian ice hockey player

1954 – David Paich, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1954 – Daryush Shokof, Iranian director, producer, and screenwriter

1954 – Sonia Sotomayor, American lawyer and judge

1955 – Vic Marks, English cricketer and sportscaster

1956 – Anthony Bourdain, American chef and author

1956 – Frank Paschek, German long jumper

1956 – Boris Trajkovski, Macedonian politician, 2nd President of the Republic of Macedonia (d. 2004)

1956 – Craig Young, Australian rugby player and coach

1957 – Greg Millen, Canadian ice hockey player and sportscaster

1959 – Lutz Dombrowski, German long jumper and educator

1959 – Jari Puikkonen, Finnish ski jumper

1959 – Bobbie Vaile, Australian astrophysicist and astronomer (d. 1996)

1960 – Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, English-Scottish journalist and author

1960 – Brian Hayward, Canadian ice hockey player and sportscaster

1960 – Craig Johnston, South African-Australian footballer and photographer

1960 – Laurent Rodriguez, French rugby player

1961 – Timur Bekmambetov, Kazakh director, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Ricky Gervais, English comedian, actor, director, producer and singer

1963 – Doug Gilmour, Canadian ice hockey player and manager

1963 – George Michael, English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1963 – Mike Stanley, American baseball player

1964 – Dell Curry, American basketball player and coach

1964 – Phil Emery, Australian cricketer

1964 – Johnny Herbert, English race car driver and sportscaster

1964 – John McCrea, American singer-songwriter and musician (Cake)

1964 – Greg Raymer, American poker player and lawyer

1966 – Dikembe Mutombo, Congolese-American basketball player

1968 – Adrian Garvey, Zimbabwean-South African rugby player

1968 – Vaios Karagiannis, Greek footballer and manager

1969 – Hunter Foster, American actor and singer

1969 – Zim Zum, American guitarist and songwriter

1970 – Ariel Gore, American journalist and author

1970 – Roope Latvala, Finnish guitarist

1970 – Erki Nool, Estonian decathlete and politician

1970 – Aaron Sele, American baseball player and scout

1971 – Karen Darke, English cyclist and author

1971 – Jason Gallian, Australian-English cricketer and educator

1971 – Rod Kafer, Australian rugby player and sportscaster

1971 – Angela Kinsey, American actress

1971 – Neil Lennon, Northern Irish-Scottish footballer and manager

1971 – Sébastien Levicq, French decathlete

1971 – Jason Lewis, American model and actor

1971 – Michael Tucker, American baseball player

1972 – Carlos Delgado, Puerto Rican-American baseball player and coach

1972 – Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, Libyan engineer and politician

1973 – René Corbet, Canadian ice hockey player

1973 – Milan Hnilička, Czech ice hockey player

1973 – Jamie Redknapp, English footballer and coach

1974 – Nisha Ganatra, Canadian director, prouder, and screenwriter

1974 – Glen Metropolit, Canadian ice hockey player

1975 – Kiur Aarma, Estonian journalist and producer

1975 – Linda Cardellini, American actress

1975 – Albert Costa, Spanish tennis player and coach

1975 – Vladimir Kramnik, Russian chess player

1975 – Michele Merkin, American model and television host

1976 – José Cancela, Uruguayan footballer

1976 – Iestyn Harris, Welsh rugby player and coach

1976 – Carlos Nieto, Argentinian-Italian rugby player

1977 – Layla El, English wrestler, model, and dancer

1977 – Lola Ponce, Argentinian-Italian singer-songwriter and actress

1978 – Aramis Ramírez, Dominican-American baseball player

1978 – Luke Scott, American baseball player

1978 – Marcus Stroud, American football player

1979 – Marko Albert, Estonian swimmer and triathlete

1979 – Richard Hughes, Scottish footballer

1981 – Simon Ammann, Swiss ski jumper

1981 – Irina Osipova, Russian basketball player

1981 – Sheridan Smith, English actress, singer, and dancer

1982 – Rain, South Korean singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1982 – Mikhail Youzhny, Russian tennis player

1983 – Cristian Baroni, Brazilian footballer

1983 – Todd Cooper, English swimmer

1983 – Marc Janko, Austrian footballer

1984 – Lauren Bush, American model and fashion designer

1985 – Daniel Bard, American baseball player

1985 – Karim Matmour, Algerian footballer

1986 – Charlie Davies, American soccer player

1986 – Aya Matsuura, Japanese singer and actress

1986 – Seda Tokatlıoğlu, Turkish volleyball player

1987 – Brian Canter, American bull rider

1987 – Alissa Czisny, American figure skater

1988 – Osama Ali, Iraqi footballer

1988 – Jhonas Enroth, Swedish ice hockey player

1988 – Miguel Layún, Mexican footballer

1989 – Jack Cork, English footballer

1989 – Edgar Morais, Portuguese actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1989 – Rafael Morais, Portuguese actor, director, and screenwriter

1990 – Andi Eigenmann, Filipino actress

1991 – Kyousuke Hamao, Japanese actor and singer

1991 – Shōta Iizuka, Japanese sprinter

1991 – Liisi Rist, Estonian cyclist

1991 – Anna Zaja, German tennis player

1993 – Barney Clark, English actor

1996 – Pietro Fittipaldi, Brazilian-American racing driver

1996 – Sione Mata'utia, Australian rugby league player

1998 – Kyle Chalmers, Australian swimmer

Deaths

635 – Emperor Gaozu of Tang (b. 566)

841 – Gerard of Auvergne, Frankish nobleman

841 – Ricwin of Nantes, Frankish nobleman

891 – Sunderolt, archbishop of Mainz

931 – An Chonghui, general of Later Tang

1014 – Æthelstan Ætheling, eldest son of Æthelred the Unready

1134 – Niels, King of Denmark (b. 1064)

1218 – Simon de Montfort, 5th Earl of Leicester, French politician, Lord High Steward (b. 1160)

1291 – Eleanor of Provence (b. 1223)

1337 – Frederick III of Sicily (b. 1272)

1483 – Anthony Woodville, 2nd Earl Rivers, English courtier and translator(b. 1440)

1483 – Richard Grey, half brother of Edward V of England (b. 1458)

1522 – Franchinus Gaffurius, Italian composer and theorist (b. 1451)

1533 – Mary Tudor, Queen of France (b. 1496)

1579 – Hatano Hideharu, Japanese warlord (b. 1541)

1593 – Michele Mercati, Italian physician and archaeologist (b. 1541)

1634 – John Marston, English poet and playwright (b. 1576)

1638 – Juan Pérez de Montalbán, Spanish author, poet, and playwright (b. 1602)

1665 – Sigismund Francis, Archduke of Austria (b. 1630)

1669 – François de Vendôme, Duke of Beaufort (b. 1616)

1671 – Giovanni Battista Riccioli, Italian priest and astronomer (b. 1598)

1673 – Charles de Batz-Castelmore d'Artagnan, French captain (b. 1611)

1686 – Simon Ushakov, Russian painter and educator (b. 1626)

1715 – Jean-Baptiste du Casse, French admiral and politician (b. 1646)

1767 – Georg Philipp Telemann, German composer and theorist (b. 1681)

1798 – Thomas Sandby, English cartographer, painter, and architect (b. 1721)

1822 – E. T. A. Hoffmann, German composer, critic, and jurist (b. 1776)

1838 – François-Nicolas-Benoît Haxo, French general and engineer (b. 1774)

1861 – Abdülmecid I, Ottoman sultan (b. 1823)

1866 – Alexander von Nordmann, Finnish biologist and paleontologist (b. 1803)

1868 – Carlo Matteucci, Italian physicist and neurophysiologist (b. 1811)

1870 – David Heaton, American lawyer and politician (b. 1823)

1875 – Antoine-Louis Barye, French sculptor (b. 1796)

1876 – James Calhoun, American lieutenant (b. 1845)

1876 – Boston Custer, American civilian army contractor (b. 1848)

1876 – George Armstrong Custer, American general (b. 1839)

1876 – Thomas Custer, American officer, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1845)

1876 – Myles Keogh, Irish-American officer (b. 1840)

1882 – François Jouffroy, French sculptor (b. 1806)

1884 – Hans Rott, Austrian organist and composer (b. 1858)

1886 – Jean-Louis Beaudry, Canadian businessman and politician, 11th Mayor of Montreal (b. 1809)

1894 – Marie François Sadi Carnot, French engineer and politician, 5th President of France (b. 1837)

1906 – Stanford White, American architect, designed the Washington Square Arch (b. 1853)

1916 – Thomas Eakins, American painter, photographer, and sculptor (b. 1844)

1917 – Géza Gyóni, Hungarian soldier and poet (b. 1884)

1918 – Jake Beckley, American baseball player and coach (b. 1867)

1922 – Satyendranath Dutta, Indian poet and author (b. 1882)

1932 – Howard Valentine, American runner (b. 1881)

1937 – Colin Clive, British actor (b. 1900)

1939 – Richard Seaman, English race car driver (b. 1913)

1944 – Dénes Berinkey, Hungarian jurist and politician, 18th Prime Minister of Hungary (b. 1871)

1944 – Lucha Reyes, Mexican singer and actress (b. 1906)

1947 – Jimmy Doyle, American boxer (b. 1924)

1948 – William C. Lee, American general (b. 1895)

1949 – Buck Freeman, American baseball player (b. 1871)

1949 – James Steen, American water polo player (b. 1876)

1950 – Maurice O'Sullivan, Irish police officer and author (b. 1904)

1958 – Alfred Noyes, English author, poet, and playwright (b. 1880)

1960 – Tommy Corcoran, American baseball player and manager (b. 1869)

1971 – John Boyd Orr, 1st Baron Boyd-Orr, Scottish physician, biologist, and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1880)

1972 – Jan Matulka, Czech-American painter and illustrator (b. 1890)

1974 – Cornelius Lanczos, Hungarian mathematician and physicist (b. 1893)

1976 – Johnny Mercer, American singer-songwriter, co-founded Capitol Records (b. 1909)

1977 – Olave Baden-Powell, British Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting leader (b. 1889)

1977 – Endre Szervánszky, Hungarian pianist and composer (b. 1911)

1979 – Dave Fleischer, American animator, director, and producer (b. 1894)

1979 – Philippe Halsman, Latvian-American photographer (b. 1906)

1981 – Felipe Cossío del Pomar, Peruvian painter and political activist (b. 1888)

1983 – Alberto Ginastera, Argentinian pianist and composer (b. 1916)

1984 – Michel Foucault, French historian and philosopher (b. 1926)

1987 – Boudleaux Bryant, American songwriter (b. 1920)

1988 – Hillel Slovak, Israeli-American guitarist and songwriter (b. 1962)

1990 – Ronald Gene Simmons, American sergeant and murderer (b. 1940)

1992 – Jerome Brown, American football player (b. 1965)

1995 – Ernest Walton, Irish physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1903)

1996 – Arthur Snelling, English civil servant and diplomat, British Ambassador to South Africa (b. 1914)

1997 – Jacques Cousteau, French oceanographer and explorer (b. 1910)

1999 – Tommy Ivan, Canadian-American football player, coach, and manager (b. 1911)

2002 – Jean Corbeil, Canadian politician, 29th Canadian Minister of Labour (b. 1934)

2003 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (b. 1915)

2004 – Morton W. Coutts, New Zealand inventor (b. 1904)

2005 – John Fiedler, American actor and voice artist (b. 1925)

2005 – Kâzım Koyuncu, Turkish singer-songwriter and activist (b. 1971)

2006 – Jaap Penraat, Dutch-American humanitarian (b. 1918)

2007 – J. Fred Duckett, American journalist and educator (b. 1933)

2007 – Jeeva, Indian director, cinematographer, and screenwriter (b. 1963)

2008 – Lyall Watson, South African anthropologist and ethologist (b. 1939)

2009 – Farrah Fawcett, American actress and producer (b. 1947)

2009 – Michael Jackson, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actor (b. 1958)

2009 – Sky Saxon, American singer-songwriter (b. 1937)

2010 – Alan Plater, English playwright and screenwriter (b. 1935)

2010 – Richard B. Sellars, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1915)

2011 – Annie Easley, American computer scientist and mathematician (b. 1933)

2011 – Goff Richards, English composer and conductor (b. 1944)

2011 – Margaret Tyzack, English actress (b. 1931)

2012 – Shigemitsu Dandō, Japanese academic and jurist (b. 1913)

2012 – Campbell Gillies, Scottish jockey (b. 1990)

2012 – George Randolph Hearst, Jr., American businessman (b. 1927)

2012 – Lucella MacLean, American baseball player (b. 1921)

2012 – Edgar Ross, American boxer (b. 1949)

2013 – George Burditt, American screenwriter and producer (b. 1923)

2013 – Catherine Gibson, Scottish swimmer (b. 1931)

2013 – Robert E. Gilka, American photographer and journalist (b. 1916)

2013 – Harry Parker, American rower and coach (b. 1935)

2013 – Mildred Ladner Thompson, American journalist (b. 1918)

2013 – Green Wix Unthank, American soldier and judge (b. 1923)

2014 – Nigel Calder, English journalist, author, and screenwriter (b. 1931)

2014 – Ana María Matute, Spanish author and academic (b. 1925)

2014 – Paul Patterson, American neuroscientist and academic (b. 1943)

2014 – Ivan Plyushch, Ukrainian agronomist and politician (b. 1941)

2015 – Patrick Macnee, English actor (b. 1922)

2015 – Alejandro Romay, Argentinian businessman (b. 1927)

2015 – Nerses Bedros XIX Tarmouni, Egyptian-Armenian patriarch (b. 1940)