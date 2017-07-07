This day in history (July 9)

455 – The military commander Avitus is proclaimed Emperor of the Western Roman Empire.

491 – Odoacer makes a night assault with his Heruli guardsmen, engaging Theoderic the Great in Ad Pinetam. Both sides suffer heavy losses, but in the end Theodoric forces Odoacer back into Ravenna.

660 – Korean forces under general Kim Yu-sin of Silla defeat the army of Baekje in the Battle of Hwangsanbeol.

869 – A magnitude 8.6 Ms earthquake and subsequent tsunami strikes the area around Sendai in the northern part of Honshu, Japan.

1357 – Emperor Charles IV assists in laying the foundation stone of Charles Bridge in Prague.

1386 – The Old Swiss Confederacy makes great strides in establishing control over its territory by soundly defeating the Archduchy of Austria in the Battle of Sempach.

1540 – King Henry VIII of England annuls his marriage to his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves.

1572 – Nineteen Catholics suffer martyrdom for their beliefs in the Dutch town of Gorkum.

1609 – Bohemia is granted freedom of religion through the Letter of Majesty by the Holy Roman Emperor, Rudolf II.

1701 – A Bourbon force under Nicolas Catinat withdraws from a smaller Habsburg force under Prince Eugene of Savoy in the Battle of Carpi.

1745 – French victory in the Battle of Melle allows them to capture Ghent in the days after.

1755 – The Braddock Expedition is soundly defeated by a smaller French and Native American force in its attempt to capture Fort Duquesne in what is now downtown Pittsburgh.

1776 – George Washington orders the Declaration of Independence to be read out to members of the Continental Army in Manhattan, while thousands of British troops on Staten Island prepare for the Battle of Long Island.

1789 – In Versailles, the National Assembly reconstitutes itself as the National Constituent Assembly and begins preparations for a French constitution.

1790 – The Swedish Navy captures one third of the Russian Baltic fleet.

1793 – The Act Against Slavery in Upper Canada bans the importation of slaves and will free those who are born into slavery after the passage of the Act at 25 years of age.

1807 – The Treaties of Tilsit are signed by Napoleon I of France and Alexander I of Russia.

1810 – Napoleon annexes the Kingdom of Holland as part of the First French Empire.

1811 – Explorer David Thompson posts a sign near what is now Sacajawea State Park in Washington state, claiming the Columbia District for the United Kingdom.

1815 – Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord becomes the first Prime Minister of France.

1816 – Argentina declares independence from Spain.

1821 – Four hundred and seventy prominent Cypriots including Archbishop Kyprianos are executed in response to Cypriot aid to the Greek War of Independence

1850 – U.S. President Zachary Taylor dies after eating raw fruit and iced milk, he's succeeded by Vice President Millard Fillmore.

1850 – Persian prophet Báb is executed in Tabriz, Persia.

1863 – The Siege of Port Hudson ends, giving the Union complete control of the Mississippi River.

1864 – Franz Muller commits the first known murder on a British train.

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing African Americans full citizenship and all persons in the United States due process of law.

1875 – The Herzegovina Uprising against Ottoman rule begins, which would last until 1878 and have far-reaching implications throughout the Balkans.

1877 – The inaugural Wimbledon Championships begins.

1896 – William Jennings Bryan delivers his Cross of Gold speech advocating bimetallism at the 1896 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

1900 – The Federation of Australia is given royal assent.

1900 – The Governor of Shanxi province in North China orders the execution of 45 foreign Christian missionaries and local church members, including children.

1918 – In Nashville, Tennessee, an inbound local train collides with an outbound express, killing 101 and injuring 171 people, making it the deadliest rail accident in United States history.

1922 – Johnny Weissmuller swims the 100 meters freestyle in 58.6 seconds breaking the world swimming record and the 'minute barrier'.

1932 – The state of São Paulo revolts against the Brazilian Federal Government, starting the Constitutionalist Revolution.

1937 – The silent film archives of Fox Film Corporation are destroyed by the 1937 Fox vault fire.

1943 – The Allied invasion of Sicily soon causes the downfall of Mussolini and forces Hitler to break off the Battle of Kursk.

1944 – American forces take Saipan, bringing the Japanese archipelago within range of B-29 raids, and causing the downfall of the Tojo government.

1944 – Finland wins the Battle of Tali-Ihantala, the largest battle ever fought in northern Europe. The Red Army withdraws its troops from Ihantala and digs into a defensive position, thus ending the Vyborg–Petrozavodsk Offensive.

1955 – The Russell–Einstein Manifesto calls for a reduction of the risk of nuclear warfare.

1956 – The 7.7 Mw Amorgos earthquake shakes the Cyclades island group in the Agean Sea with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent). The shaking and the destructive tsunami that followed left fifty-three people dead. A damaging M7.2 aftershock occurred minutes after the mainshock.

1958 – A 7.8 Mw strike-slip earthquake in Alaska causes a landslide that produces a megatsunami. The runup from the waves reached 525 m (1,722 ft) on the rim of Lituya Bay; five people were killed.

1962 – Starfish Prime tests the effects of a nuclear test at orbital altitudes.

1979 – A car bomb destroys a Renault motor car owned by "Nazi hunters" Serge and Beate Klarsfeld outside their home in France.

1982 – Pan Am Flight 759 crashes in Kenner, Louisiana killing all 145 people on board and eight others on the ground.

1986 – The New Zealand Parliament passes the Homosexual Law Reform Act legalising homosexuality in New Zealand.

1993 – The Parliament of Canada passes the Nunavut Act leading to the 1999 creation of Nunavut, dividing the Northwest Territories into arctic (Inuit) and sub-arctic (Dene) lands based on a plebiscite.

1995 – The Navaly church bombing is carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force killing 125 Tamil civilian refugees.

1999 – Days of student protests begin after Iranian police and hardliners attack a student dormitory at the University of Tehran.

2006 – At least 122 people are killed after a Sibir Airlines Airbus A310 passenger jet, carrying 200 passengers veers off the runway while landing in wet conditions at Irkutsk Airport in Siberia.

2011 – South Sudan gains independence and secedes from Sudan.

2014 – A gunman kills six people including four children near Spring, Texas.

Births

1249 – Emperor Kameyama of Japan (d. 1305)

1455 – Frederick IV of Baden, Dutch bishop (d. 1517)

1511 – Dorothea of Saxe-Lauenburg (d. 1571)

1526 – Elizabeth of Austria, Polish noble (d. 1545)

1577 – Thomas West, 3rd Baron De La Warr, English-American soldier and politician, Colonial Governor of Virginia (d. 1618)

1578 – Ferdinand II, Holy Roman Emperor (d. 1637)

1654 – Emperor Reigen of Japan (d. 1732)

1686 – Philip Livingston, American merchant and politician (d. 1749)

1689 – Alexis Piron, French epigrammatist and playwright (d. 1773)

1721 – Johann Nikolaus Götz, German poet and author (d. 1781)

1753 – William Waldegrave, 1st Baron Radstock, English admiral and politician, 34th Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland (d. 1825)

1764 – Ann Radcliffe, English author and poet (d. 1823)

1775 – Matthew Lewis, English author and playwright (d. 1818)

1800 – Friedrich Gustav Jakob Henle, German physician, pathologist, and anatomist (d. 1885)

1808 – Alexander William Doniphan, American lawyer and colonel (d. 1887)

1819 – Elias Howe, American inventor, invented the sewing machine (d. 1867)

1825 – A. C. Gibbs, American lawyer and politician, 2nd Governor of Oregon (d. 1886)

1828 – Luigi Oreglia di Santo Stefano, Italian cardinal (d. 1913)

1834 – Jan Neruda, Czech journalist and poet (d. 1891)

1836 – Camille of Renesse-Breidbach (d. 1904)

1848 – Robert I, Duke of Parma (d. 1907)

1853 – William Turner Dannat, American painter (d. 1929)

1858 – Franz Boas, German-American anthropologist and linguist (d. 1942)

1867 – Georges Lecomte, French author and playwright (d. 1958)

1878 – Eduard Sõrmus, Estonian violinist (d. 1940)

1879 – Carlos Chagas, Brazilian physician and parasitologist (d. 1934)

1879 – Ottorino Respighi, Italian composer and conductor (d. 1936)

1887 – James Ormsbee Chapin, American-Canadian painter and illustrator (d. 1975)

1887 – Saturnino Herrán, Mexican painter (d. 1918)

1887 – Samuel Eliot Morison, American admiral and historian (d. 1976)

1889 – Léo Dandurand, American-Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and referee (d. 1964)

1893 – George Geary, English cricketer and coach (d. 1981)

1896 – Maria Gomes Valentim, Brazilian super-centenarian (d. 2011)

1901 – Barbara Cartland, English author and singer (d. 2000)

1902 – Peter Acland, English soldier (d. 1993)

1905 – Clarence Campbell, Canadian ice hockey player and referee (d. 1984)

1907 – Eddie Dean, American singer-songwriter (d. 1999)

1908 – Allamah Rasheed Turabi, Pakistani philosopher and scholar (d. 1973)

1908 – Minor White, American photographer, critic, and educator (d. 1976)

1909 – Basil Wolverton, American author and illustrator (d. 1978)

1911 – Mervyn Peake, English author and illustrator (d. 1968)

1911 – John Archibald Wheeler, American physicist and author (d. 2008)

1914 – Willi Stoph, German engineer and politician, 4th Prime Minister of East Germany (d. 1999)

1915 – David Diamond, American composer and educator (d. 2005)

1915 – Lee Embree, American sergeant and photographer (d. 2008)

1916 – Dean Goffin, New Zealand composer (d. 1984)

1916 – Edward Heath, English colonel and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 2005)

1918 – Nicolaas Govert de Bruijn, Dutch mathematician and academic (d. 2012)

1918 – Jarl Wahlström, Finnish 12th General of The Salvation Army (d. 1999)

1921 – David C. Jones, American general (d. 2013)

1924 – Pierre Cochereau, French organist and composer (d. 1984)

1924 – Leonard Pennario, American pianist and composer (d. 2008)

1925 – Guru Dutt, Indian actor, director, and producer (d. 1964)

1925 – Charles E. Wicks, American engineer, author, and academic (d. 2010)

1926 – Murphy Anderson, American illustrator (d. 2015)

1926 – Ben Roy Mottelson, American-Danish physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1927 – Ed Ames, American singer and actor

1927 – Red Kelly, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and politician

1928 – Federico Bahamontes, Spanish cyclist

1928 – Vince Edwards, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1996)

1929 – Lee Hazlewood, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2007)

1929 – Jesse McReynolds, American singer and mandolin player

1929 – Hassan II of Morocco (d. 1999)

1930 – K. Balachander, Indian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1930 – Buddy Bregman, American composer and conductor

1930 – Janice Lourie, American computer scientist and graphic artist

1930 – Roy McLean, South African cricketer and rugby player (d. 2007)

1931 – Haynes Johnson, American journalist and author (d. 2013)

1932 – Donald Rumsfeld, American captain and politician, 13th United States Secretary of Defense

1932 – Amitzur Shapira, Israeli sprinter and long jumper (d. 1972)

1933 – Oliver Sacks, English-American neurologist, author, and academic (d. 2015)

1934 – Michael Graves, American architect, designed the Portland Building and the Humana Building (d. 2015)

1935 – Wim Duisenberg, Dutch economist and politician, Dutch Minister of Finance (d. 2005)

1935 – Mercedes Sosa, Argentinian singer and activist (d. 2009)

1935 – Michael Williams, English actor (d. 2001)

1936 – June Jordan, American poet and educator (d. 2002)

1936 – David Zinman, American violinist and conductor

1937 – David Hockney, English painter and photographer

1938 – Brian Dennehy, American actor

1940 – David B. Frohnmayer, American lawyer and politician, 12th Oregon Attorney General (d. 2015)

1940 – Eugene Victor Wolfenstein, American psychoanalyst and theorist (d. 2010)

1941 – Mac MacLeod, English musician

1942 – David Chidgey, Baron Chidgey, English engineer and politician

1942 – Richard Roundtree, American actor

1943 – John Casper, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut

1944 – Judith M. Brown, Indian-English historian and academic

1944 – John Cunniff, American ice hockey player and coach (d. 2002)

1945 – Dean Koontz, American author and screenwriter

1945 – Root Boy Slim, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1993)

1946 – Bon Scott, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter (d. 1980)

1947 – Haruomi Hosono, Japanese singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1947 – Mitch Mitchell, English drummer (d. 2008)

1947 – O. J. Simpson, American football player and actor

1947 – Patrick Wormald, English historian (d. 2004)

1948 – Hassan Wirajuda, Indonesian lawyer and politician, 15th Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1950 – Amal ibn Idris al-Alami, Moroccan physician and neurosurgeon

1950 – Gwen Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1999)

1950 – Adriano Panatta, Italian tennis player and sailor

1950 – Viktor Yanukovych, Ukrainian engineer and politician, 4th President of Ukraine

1951 – Chris Cooper, American actor

1951 – Māris Gailis, Latvian politician, businessman, and former Prime Minister of Latvia

1952 – John Tesh, American pianist, composer, and radio and television host

1953 – Margie Gillis, Canadian dancer and choreographer

1953 – Thomas Ligotti, American author

1954 – Théophile Abega, Cameroonian footballer and politician (d. 2012)

1954 – Kevin O'Leary, Canadian journalist and businessman

1955 – Steve Coppell, English footballer and manager

1955 – Lindsey Graham, American colonel, lawyer, and politician

1955 – Jimmy Smits, American actor and producer

1955 – Willie Wilson, American baseball player and manager

1956 – Tom Hanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1956 – Michael Lederer, American author, poet, and playwright

1957 – Marc Almond, English singer-songwriter

1957 – Tim Kring, American screenwriter and producer

1957 – Kelly McGillis, American actress

1957 – Paul Merton, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1957 – Jim Paxson, American basketball player and manager

1959 – Jim Kerr, Scottish singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1959 – Kevin Nash, American wrestler

1959 – Clive Stafford Smith, English lawyer and author

1960 – Yūko Asano, Japanese actress and singer

1960 – Wally Fullerton Smith, Australian rugby player

1960 – Eduardo Montes-Bradley, Argentinian journalist, photographer, and author

1963 – Klaus Theiss, German footballer

1964 – Courtney Love, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1964 – Gianluca Vialli, Italian footballer and coach

1965 – Frank Bello, American bass player

1965 – Thomas Jahn, German director and screenwriter

1965 – Jason Rhoades, American sculptor (d. 2006)

1966 – Pamela Adlon, American actress and voice artist

1966 – Zheng Cao, Chinese-American soprano and actress (d. 2013)

1966 – Marco Pennette, American screenwriter and producer

1967 – Gunnar Axén, Swedish politician

1967 – Mark Stoops, American football player and coach

1968 – Paolo Di Canio, Italian footballer and manager

1968 – Lars Gyllenhaal, Swedish historian and author

1969 – Nicklas Barker, Swedish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Jason Kearton, Australian footballer and coach

1969 – Mark Lui, Hong Kong singer-songwriter and producer

1970 – Trent Green, American football player and sportscaster

1970 – Masami Tsuda, Japanese author and illustrator

1971 – Marc Andreessen, American software developer, co-founded Netscape

1971 – Scott Grimes, American singer-songwriter and actor

1972 – Ara Babajian, American drummer and songwriter

1973 – Kelly Holcomb, American football player and sportscaster

1973 – Enrique Murciano, American actor

1974 – Siân Berry, English environmentalist and politician

1974 – Gary Kelly, Irish footballer

1974 – Nikola Šarčević, Swedish singer-songwriter and bass player

1974 – Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Japanese actor, singer, television host, and a member of SMAP

1975 – Shelton Benjamin, American wrestler

1975 – Isaac Brock, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Robert Koenig, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Craig Quinnell, Welsh rugby player

1975 – Jack White, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1976 – Thomas Cichon, Polish-German footballer and manager

1976 – Fred Savage, American actor, director, and producer

1976 – Radike Samo, Fijian-Australian rugby player

1976 – Jochem Uytdehaage, Dutch speed skater

1977 – Jun Hori, Japanese journalist and host

1978 – Kara Goucher, American runner

1978 – Nuno Santos, Portuguese footballer

1981 – Lee Chun-soo, South Korean footballer

1981 – Emily West, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1982 – Alecko Eskandarian, American soccer player and manager

1982 – Sakon Yamamoto, Japanese race car driver

1983 – Lucia Micarelli, American violinist and actress

1984 – Chris Campoli, Canadian ice hockey player

1984 – Gianni Fabiano, Italian footballer

1984 – Jacob Hoggard, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1984 – Ave Pajo, Estonian footballer

1984 – Piia Suomalainen, Finnish tennis player

1984 – LA Tenorio, Filipino basketball player

1985 – Lee Hee-ah, South Korean pianist

1985 – Paweł Korzeniowski, Polish swimmer

1985 – Ashley Young, English footballer

1986 – Sébastien Bassong, Cameroonian footballer

1986 – Dominic Cervi, American soccer player

1986 – Simon Dumont, American skier

1986 – Severo Meza, Mexican footballer

1986 – Katie Stam, Miss America 2009

1986 – Kiely Williams, American singer-songwriter and dancer

1987 – Gert Jõeäär, Estonian cyclist

1987 – Rebecca Sugar, American animator, composer, and screenwriter

1988 – Raul Rusescu, Romanian footballer

1990 – Aimer, Japanese singer

1990 – Earl Bamber, New Zealand race car driver

1990 – Fábio Pereira da Silva, Brazilian footballer

1990 – Rafael, Brazilian footballer

Deaths

230 – Empress Dowager Bian, Cao Cao's wife (b. 159)

518 – Anastasius I Dicorus, Byzantine emperor (b. 430)

715 – Naga, Japanese prince

1169 – Guido of Ravenna, Italian cartographer, entomologist and historian

1228 – Stephen Langton, English cardinal and theologian (b. 1150)

1386 – Leopold III, Duke of Austria (b. 1351)

1441 – Jan van Eyck, Dutch painter

1546 – Robert Maxwell, 5th Lord Maxwell, Scottish statesman (b. c. 1493)

1553 – Maurice, Elector of Saxony (b. 1521)

1654 – Ferdinand IV, King of the Romans (b. 1633)

1706 – Pierre Le Moyne d'Iberville, Canadian captain and explorer (b. 1661)

1737 – Gian Gastone de' Medici, Grand Duke of Tuscany (b. 1671)

1742 – John Oldmixon, English historian, poet, and playwright (b. 1673)

1746 – Philip V of Spain (b. 1683)

1747 – Giovanni Bononcini, Italian cellist and composer (b. 1670)

1766 – Jonathan Mayhew, American minister (b. 1720)

1771 – Michael Paknanas, Greek gardener and martyr (b. 1753)

1795 – Henry Seymour Conway, English general and politician, Secretary of State for the Northern Department (b. 1721)

1797 – Edmund Burke, Irish-English philosopher, academic, and politician (b. 1729)

1850 – Báb, Persian religious leader, founded Bábism (b. 1819)

1850 – Zachary Taylor, American general and politician, 12th President of the United States (b. 1784)

1852 – Thomas McKean Thompson McKennan, American lawyer and politician, 2nd United States Secretary of the Interior (b. 1794)

1856 – Amedeo Avogadro, Italian chemist and academic (b. 1776)

1856 – James Strang, American religious leader and politician (b. 1813)

1880 – Paul Broca, French physician and anatomist (b. 1824)

1882 – Ignacio Carrera Pinto, Chilean captain (b. 1848)

1903 – Alphonse François Renard, Belgian geologist and photographer (b. 1842)

1927 – John Drew, Jr., American actor (b. 1853)

1932 – King Camp Gillette, American businessman, founded the Gillette Company (b. 1855)

1937 – Oliver Law, American commander (b. 1899)

1938 – Benjamin N. Cardozo, American lawyer and jurist (b. 1870)

1947 – Lucjan Żeligowski, Polish-Lithuanian general and politician (b. 1865)

1949 – Fritz Hart, English-Australian composer and conductor (b. 1874)

1951 – Harry Heilmann, American baseball player and sportscaster (b. 1894)

1955 – Don Beauman, English race car driver (b. 1928)

1959 – Ferenc Talányi, Slovene journalist and painter (b. 1883)

1962 – Georges Bataille, French philosopher, novelist, and poet (b. 1897)

1967 – Eugen Fischer, German physician and academic (b. 1874)

1967 – Fatima Jinnah, Pakistani dentist and politician (b. 1893)

1970 – Sigrid Holmquist, Swedish actress (b. 1899)

1971 – Karl Ast, Estonian author and politician (b. 1886)

1972 – Robert Weede, American opera singer (b. 1903)

1974 – Earl Warren, American jurist and politician, 14th Chief Justice of the United States (b. 1891)

1977 – Alice Paul, American activist (b. 1885)

1979 – Cornelia Otis Skinner, American actress and author (b. 1899)

1980 – Vinicius de Moraes, Brazilian poet, playwright, and composer (b. 1913)

1985 – Charlotte, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg (b. 1896)

1985 – Jimmy Kinnon, Scottish-American activist, founded Narcotics Anonymous (b. 1911)

1986 – Patriarch Nicholas VI of Alexandria (b. 1915)

1992 – Kelvin Coe, Australian ballet dancer (b. 1946)

1992 – Eric Sevareid, American journalist (b. 1912)

1993 – Metin Altıok, Turkish poet and educator (b. 1940)

1994 – Bill Mosienko, Canadian ice hockey player (b. 1921)

1996 – Melvin Belli, American lawyer (b. 1907)

1999 – Robert de Cotret, Canadian politician, 56th Secretary of State for Canada (b. 1944)

2000 – Doug Fisher, English actor (b. 1941)

2002 – Mayo Kaan, American bodybuilder (b. 1914)

2002 – Rod Steiger, American actor (b. 1925)

2004 – Paul Klebnikov, American journalist and historian (b. 1963)

2004 – Isabel Sanford, American actress (b. 1917)

2005 – Chuck Cadman, Canadian engineer and politician (b. 1948)

2005 – Yevgeny Grishin, Russian speed skater (b. 1931)

2005 – Alex Shibicky, Canadian ice hockey player (b. 1914)

2006 – Milan Williams, American keyboard player and producer (b. 1948)

2007 – Charles Lane, American actor (b. 1905)

2008 – Séamus Brennan, Irish accountant and politician, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport (b. 1948)

2010 – Jessica Anderson, Australian author and playwright (b. 1916)

2011 – Würzel, English guitarist (b. 1949)

2011 – Don Ackerman, American basketball player (b. 1930)

2011 – Facundo Cabral, Argentinian singer-songwriter (b. 1937)

2012 – Shin Jae-chul, South Korean-American martial artist (b. 1936)

2012 – Chick King, American baseball player (b. 1930)

2012 – Terepai Maoate, Cook Islander physician and politician, 6th Prime Minister of the Cook Islands (b. 1934)

2012 – Eugênio Sales, Brazilian cardinal (b. 1920)

2013 – Markus Büchel, Liechtensteiner politician, 9th Prime Minister of Liechtenstein (b. 1959)

2013 – Andrew Nori, Solomon lawyer and politician (b. 1952)

2013 – Kiril of Varna, Bulgarian metropolitan (b. 1954)

2013 – Barbara Robinson, American author and poet (b. 1927)

2013 – Toshi Seeger, American activist, co-founded the Clearwater Festival (b. 1922)

2014 – Lorenzo Álvarez Florentín, Paraguayan violinist and composer (b. 1926)

2014 – David Azrieli, Polish-Canadian businessman and philanthropist (b. 1922)

2014 – Eileen Ford, American businesswoman, co-founded Ford Models (b. 1922)

2014 – Don Lenhardt, American baseball player and coach (b. 1922)

2014 – John Spinks, English guitarist and songwriter (b. 1953)

2015 – Christian Audigier, French fashion designer (b. 1958)

2015 – Saud bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabian economist and politician, Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs (b. 1940)

2015 – Jim Bede, American aircraft designer (b. 1933)

2015 – David M. Raup, American paleontologist and academic (b. 1933)

Holidays and observances

Christian Feast Day:

Agilulfus of Cologne

Amandina of Schakkebroek (one of Martyrs of Southern Hunan)

Blessed Marija Petković

Everilda

Gregorio Grassi (one of Martyrs of Shanxi)

Martyr Saints of China

Martyrs of Gorkum

Our Lady of Itatí

Our Lady of Peace, Octave of the Visitation

Our Lady of the Rosary of Chiquinquirá

Pauline of the Agonizing Heart of Jesus

Veronica Giuliani

July 9 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Arbor Day (Cambodia)

Constitution Day (Australia)

Constitution Day (Palau)

Constitutionalist Revolution Day (São Paulo)

Day of the Employees of the Diplomatic Service (Azerbaijan)

Independence Day (Argentina), celebrates the declaration of independence of the United Provinces of South America by the Congress of Tucumán in 1816. (Argentina)

Independence Day (South Sudan), celebrates the independence of (South Sudan) from Sudan in 2011.

Martyrdom of the Báb (Bahá'í Faith)

Nunavut Day (Nunavut)