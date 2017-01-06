This day in history (Jan 8)

307 – Jin Huidi, Chinese Emperor of the Jin dynasty, is poisoned and succeeded by his son Jin Huaidi.

387 – Siyaj K'ak' conquers Waka

871 – Alfred the Great leads a West Saxon army to repel an invasion by Danelaw Vikings.

1297 – François Grimaldi, disguised as a monk, leads his men to capture the fortress protecting the Rock of Monaco, establishing his family as the rulers of Monaco.

1454 – The papal bull Romanus Pontifex awards the Kingdom of Portugal exclusive trade and colonization rights to all of Africa south of Cape Bojador.

1499 – Louis XII of France marries Anne of Brittany.

1547 – the first Lithuanian-language book, Simple Words of Catechism, is published in Königsberg.

1697 – Last execution for blasphemy in Britain; of Thomas Aikenhead, student, at Edinburgh.

1735 – Premiere performance of George Frideric Handel's Ariodante at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.

1746 – Second Jacobite rising: Bonnie Prince Charlie occupies Stirling.

1790 – George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address in New York City.

1806 – Cape Colony becomes a British colony.

1811 – An unsuccessful slave revolt is led by Charles Deslondes in St. Charles and St. James, Louisiana.

1815 – War of 1812: Battle of New Orleans: Andrew Jackson leads American forces in victory over the British.

1835 – The United States national debt is zero for the only time.

1863 – American Civil War: Second Battle of Springfield

1867 – African American men are granted the right to vote in Washington, D.C.

1877 – Crazy Horse and his warriors fight their last battle against the United States Cavalry at Wolf Mountain, Montana Territory.

1889 – Herman Hollerith is issued US patent #395,791 for the 'Art of Applying Statistics' — his punched card calculator.

1904 – The Blackstone Library is dedicated, marking the beginning of the Chicago Public Library system.

1912 – The African National Congress is founded.

1918 – U.S. President Woodrow Wilson announces his "Fourteen Points" for the aftermath of World War I.

1920 – The steel strike of 1919 ends in a complete failure for the Amalgamated Association of Iron, Steel and Tin Workers labor union.

1940 – World War II: Britain introduces food rationing.

1945 – World War II: Philippine Commonwealth troops under the Philippine Commonwealth Army units enter the province of Ilocos Sur in Northern Luzon and attack Japanese Imperial forces.

1956 – Operation Auca: Five U.S. missionaries are killed by the Huaorani of Ecuador shortly after making contact with them.

1961 – In France a referendum supports Charles de Gaulle's policies in Algeria.

1962 – The Harmelen train disaster killed 93 people in the Netherlands.

1963 – Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa is exhibited in the United States for the first time, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

1964 – President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a "War on Poverty" in the United States.

1971 – Bowing to international pressure, President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto releases Bengali leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from prison, who had been arrested after declaring the independence of Bangladesh.

1973 – Soviet space mission Luna 21 is launched.

1973 – Watergate scandal: The trial of seven men accused of illegal entry into Democratic Party headquarters at Watergate begins.

1975 – Ella T. Grasso becomes Governor of Connecticut, the first woman to serve as a Governor in the United States other than by succeeding her husband.

1977 – Three bombs explode in Moscow, Russia, Soviet Union, within 37 minutes, killing seven. The bombings are attributed to an Armenian separatist group.

1979 – Password Plus debuts on NBC.

1981 – A local farmer reports a UFO sighting in Trans-en-Provence, France, claimed to be "perhaps the most completely and carefully documented sighting of all time".

1982 – Breakup of the Bell System: AT&T agrees to divest itself of twenty-two subdivisions.

1989 – Kegworth air disaster: British Midland Flight 92, a Boeing 737-400, crashes into the M1 motorway, killing 47 of the 126 people on board.

1994 – Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov on Soyuz TM-18 leaves for Mir. He would stay on the space station until March 22, 1995, for a record 437 days in space.

1996 – An Antonov An-32 cargo aircraft crashes into a crowded market in Kinshasa, Zaire, killing up to 237 on the ground; the aircraft's crew of six survive the crash.

2002 – President George W. Bush signs into law the No Child Left Behind Act.

2003 – Turkish Airlines Flight 634 crashes near Diyarbakır Airport, Turkey, killing the entire crew and 70 of the 75 passengers.

2003 – Air Midwest Flight 5481 crashes at Charlotte-Douglas Airport, Charlotte, North Carolina, killing all 21 people on board.

2004 – The RMS Queen Mary 2, the largest ocean liner ever built, is christened by her namesake's granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

2005 – The nuclear sub USS San Francisco collides at full speed with an undersea mountain south of Guam. One man is killed, but the sub surfaces and is repaired.

2009 – A 6.1-magnitude earthquake in northern Costa Rica kills 15 people and injures 32.

2010 – Gunmen from an offshoot the Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda attack a bus carrying the Togo national football team on its way to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, killing three.

2011 – The attempted assassination of Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords and subsequent shooting in Casas Adobes, Arizona, in which five people were shot dead.

Births

1360 – Ulrich von Jungingen, German Grand Master of the Teutonic Knights (d. 1410)

1462 – Walraven II van Brederode, Dutch noble (d. 1531)

1556 – Uesugi Kagekatsu, Japanese daimyo (d. 1623)

1583 – Simon Episcopius, Dutch theologian and academic (d. 1643)

1587 – Johannes Fabricius, German astronomer and academic (d. 1616)

1589 – Ivan Gundulić, Croatian poet and playwright (d. 1638)

1601 – Baltasar Gracián, Spanish priest and author (d. 1658)

1628 – François-Henri de Montmorency, duc de Luxembourg, French general (d. 1695)

1632 – Samuel von Pufendorf, German economist and jurist (d. 1694)

1635 – Luis Manuel Fernández de Portocarrero, Spanish cardinal (d. 1709)

1638 – Elisabetta Sirani, Italian painter (d. 1665)

1680 – Sebastiano Conca, Italian painter (d. 1764)

1735 – John Carroll, American archbishop, founder of Georgetown University (d. 1815)

1763 – Edmond-Charles Genêt, French-American translator and diplomat (d. 1834)

1786 – Nicholas Biddle, American banker and financier (d. 1844)

1788 – Archduke Rudolf of Austria (d. 1831)

1792 – Lowell Mason, American composer and educator (d. 1872)

1805 – John Bigler, American lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 3rd Governor of California (d. 1871)

1805 – Orson Hyde, American religious leader, 3rd President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles (d. 1878)

1812 – Sigismond Thalberg, Swiss pianist and composer (d. 1871)

1817 – Theophilus Shepstone, English-South African politician (d. 1893)

1821 – James Longstreet, American general and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Turkey (d. 1904)

1821 – W. H. L. Wallace, American lawyer and general (d. 1862)

1823 – Alfred Russel Wallace, Welsh-English geographer, biologist, and explorer (d. 1913)

1824 – Wilkie Collins, English author and playwright (d. 1889)

1824 – Francisco González Bocanegra, Mexican poet and composer (d. 1861)

1830 – Albert Bierstadt, German-American painter and educator (d. 1902)

1830 – Hans von Bülow, German pianist and composer (d. 1894)

1836 – Lawrence Alma-Tadema, Dutch-English painter and academic (d. 1912)

1843 – Frederick Abberline, English police officer (d. 1929)

1843 – Karl Eduard Heusner, German admiral (d. 1891)

1843 – John H. Moffitt, American sergeant and politician, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1926)

1852 – James Milton Carroll, American pastor and author (d. 1931)

1854 – Fanny Bullock Workman, American mountaineer, geographer, and cartographer (d. 1925)

1860 – Emma Booth, English author (d. 1903)

1862 – Frank Nelson Doubleday, American publisher, founded the Doubleday Publishing Company (d. 1934)

1864 – Prince Albert Victor, Duke of Clarence and Avondale (d. 1892)

1865 – Winnaretta Singer, American philanthropist (d. 1943)

1866 – William G. Conley, American educator and politician, 18th Governor of West Virginia (d. 1940)

1867 – Emily Greene Balch, American economist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)

1870 – Miguel Primo de Rivera, Spanish general and politician, Prime Minister of Spain (d. 1930)

1871 – James Craig, 1st Viscount Craigavon, Irish captain and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 1940)

1873 – Iuliu Maniu, Romanian lawyer and politician, 32nd Prime Minister of Romania (d. 1953)

1876 – Arturs Alberings, Latvian lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of Latvia (d. 1934)

1879 – Charles Bryant, English-American actor and director (d. 1948)

1881 – Henrik Shipstead, American dentist and politician (d. 1960)

1881 – Linnie Marsh Wolfe, American librarian and author (d. 1945)

1883 – Pavel Filonov, Russian painter and poet (d. 1941)

1883 – Patrick J. Hurley, American general, politician, and diplomat, 51st United States Secretary of War (d. 1963)

1885 – John Curtin, Australian journalist and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Australia (d. 1945)

1885 – Mór Kóczán, Hungarian javelin thrower and pastor (d. 1972)

1885 – A. J. Muste, Dutch-American pastor and activist (d. 1967)

1888 – Richard Courant, German-American mathematician and academic (d. 1972)

1891 – Walther Bothe, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1957)

1891 – Storm Jameson, English journalist and author (d. 1986)

1891 – Bronislava Nijinska, Russian dancer and choreographer (d. 1972)

1894 – Maximilian Kolbe, Polish martyr and saint (d. 1941)

1896 – Arthur Ford, American psychic, founded the Spiritual Frontiers Fellowship (d. 1971)

1896 – Jaromír Weinberger, Czech-American composer and academic (d. 1967)

1897 – Dennis Wheatley, English soldier and author (d. 1977)

1899 – S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike, Sri Lankan lawyer and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka (d. 1959)

1900 – Merlyn Myer, Australian philanthropist (d. 1982)

1902 – Georgy Malenkov, Russian engineer and politician (d. 1988)

1902 – Carl Rogers, American psychologist and academic (d. 1987)

1904 – Karl Brandt, German physician and SS officer (d. 1948)

1904 – Tampa Red, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1981)

1905 – Carl Gustav Hempel, German philosopher from the Vienna and the Berlin Circle (d. 1997)

1905 – Giacinto Scelsi, Italian composer and poet (d. 1988)

1906 – Serge Poliakoff, Russian-French painter (d. 1969)

1907 – Keizō Hayashi, Japanese general and civil servant (d. 1991)

1908 – Fearless Nadia, Australian-Indian actress and stuntwoman (d. 1966)

1909 – Ashapoorna Devi, Indian author and poet (d. 1995)

1909 – Willy Millowitsch, German actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1999)

1909 – Bruce Mitchell, South African cricketer (d. 1995)

1909 – Nikolaos Platon, Greek archaeologist (d. 1992)

1909 – Evelyn Wood, American author and educator (d. 1995)

1910 – Galina Ulanova, Russian actress and ballerina (d. 1998)

1911 – Tom Delaney, English race car driver and businessman (d. 2006)

1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, dancer, and author (d. 1970)

1912 – José Ferrer, Puerto Rican-American actor and director (d. 1992)

1912 – Lawrence Walsh, Canadian-American lawyer, judge, and politician, 4th United States Deputy Attorney General (d. 2014)

1915 – Walker Cooper, American baseball player and manager (d. 1991)

1917 – Peter Matthew Hillsman Taylor, American author, playwright, and academic (d. 1994)

1920 – Richard Benedict, American actor and director (d. 1984)

1922 – Dale D. Myers, American engineer (d. 2015)

1922 – Jan Nieuwenhuys, Dutch painter (d. 1986)

1923 – Larry Storch, American actor and comedian

1923 – Giorgio Tozzi, American opera singer and actor (d. 2011)

1923 – Joseph Weizenbaum, German-American computer scientist and author (d. 2008)

1924 – Benjamin Lees, Chinese-American soldier and composer (d. 2010)

1924 – Ron Moody, English actor and singer (d. 2015)

1925 – Mohan Rakesh, Indian author and playwright (d. 1972)

1926 – Evelyn Lear, American operatic soprano (d. 2012)

1926 – Kelucharan Mohapatra, Indian dancer and choreographer (d. 2004)

1926 – Hanae Mori, Japanese fashion designer

1926 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)

1927 – Charles Tomlinson, English poet and academic (d. 2015)

1928 – Slade Gorton, American colonel, lawyer, and politician, 14th Attorney General of Washington

1928 – Gaston Miron, Canadian poet and author (d. 1996)

1931 – Bill Graham, German-American businessman (d. 1991)

1931 – Clarence Benjamin Jones, American lawyer and scholar

1933 – Nolan Miller, American fashion and jewelry designer (d. 2012)

1933 – Charles Osgood, American soldier and journalist

1933 – Jean-Marie Straub, French director and screenwriter

1933 – Willie Tasby, American baseball player

1934 – Jacques Anquetil, French cyclist (d. 1987)

1934 – Gene Freese, American baseball player and manager (d. 2013)

1934 – Alexandra Ripley, American author (d. 2004)

1935 – Lewis H. Lapham, American publisher, founded Lapham's Quarterly

1935 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1977)

1936 – Zdeněk Mácal, Czech-American conductor

1936 – Robert May, Baron May of Oxford, Australian-English zoologist, ecologist, and academic

1937 – Shirley Bassey, Welsh singer

1938 – Bob Eubanks, American game show host and producer

1938 – Anthony Giddens, English sociologist and academic

1938 – Yevgeny Nesterenko, Russian opera singer and educator

1939 – Carolina Herrera, Venezuelan-American fashion designer

1939 – Ruth Maleczech, American actress (d. 2013)

1939 – Alan Wilson, English mathematician and academic

1940 – Mark Bretscher, English biologist and academic

1941 – Graham Chapman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist and author

1942 – Junichirō Koizumi, Japanese politician, 56th Prime Minister of Japan

1942 – Yvette Mimieux, American actress

1942 – Royce Waltman, American basketball player and coach (d. 2014)

1943 – Charles Murray, American political scientist and author

1944 – Terry Brooks, American lawyer and author

1945 – Nancy Bond, American author and academic

1945 – Kadir Topbaş, Turkish architect and politician, 31st Mayor of Istanbul

1946 – Robby Krieger, American guitarist and songwriter

1947 – Don Bendell, American rancher and author

1947 – David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1947 – David Gates, American journalist and author

1947 – Antti Kalliomäki, Finnish pole vaulter and politician

1947 – Samuel Schmid, Swiss lawyer and politician, 90th President of the Swiss Confederation

1947 – Luke Williams, New Zealand-American wrestler

1948 – Gillies MacKinnon, Scottish director and screenwriter

1949 – John Podesta, American lawyer and politician, 20th White House Chief of Staff

1949 – Lawrence Rowe, Jamaican cricketer

1951 – Kenny Anthony, Saint Lucian politician, 5th Prime Minister of Saint Lucia

1951 – John McTiernan, American director and producer

1951 – Franz Pachl, German chess player and composer

1951 – Karen Tei Yamashita, American author and academic

1952 – Vladimir Feltsman, Russian-American pianist and educator

1952 – Peter McCullagh, Irish mathematician and academic

1952 – Mel Reynolds, American academic and politician

1953 – Bruce Sutter, American baseball player

1954 – Konstantinos Kypriotis, Greek martial artist (d. 1995)

1955 – Joan Kingston, Canadian nurse, educator, and politician

1955 – Spiros Livathinos, Greek footballer and coach

1955 – Mike Reno, Canadian singer and drummer

1957 – Nacho Duato, Spanish dancer and choreographer

1957 – David Lang, American composer and academic

1958 – Rey Misterio, Sr., Mexican wrestler, trainer, and actor

1959 – Kim Duk-koo, South Korean boxer (d. 1982)

1959 – Paul Hester, Australian drummer (d. 2005)

1959 – Keith Rodden, American NASCAR crew chief

1960 – Lee Tomboulian, American pianist, accordion player, composer, and educator

1960 – Dave Weckl, American drummer

1961 – Keith Arkell, English chess player

1964 – Marc Quinn, English sculptor

1964 – Ron Sexsmith, Canadian singer-songwriter

1966 – Igor Vyazmikin, Russian ice hockey player (d. 2009)

1966 – Andrew Wood, American singer-songwriter (d. 1990)

1967 – Willie Anderson, American basketball player

1967 – Torsten Gowitzke, German footballer and manager

1967 – Steven Jacobs, Australian television host and actor

1967 – Tom Watson, English politician

1969 – J. Hunter Johnson, American game designer, author, and translator

1971 – Jason Giambi, American baseball player

1971 – Jesper Jansson, Swedish footballer

1971 – Mike Süsser, German chef and author

1971 – Pascal Zuberbühler, Swiss footballer and coach

1972 – Paul Clement, English footballer, coach, and manager

1972 – Giuseppe Favalli, Italian footballer

1973 – Mike Cameron, American baseball player

1973 – Henning Solberg, Norwegian race car driver

1973 – Jason Stevens, Australian rugby league player and sportscaster

1975 – Harris Jayaraj, Indian composer and producer

1976 – Kenneth Andam, Ghanaian sprinter and businessman

1976 – Carl Pavano, American baseball player

1979 – Torry Castellano, American drummer

1979 – Seol Ki-hyeon, South Korean footballer and manager

1979 – Adrian Mutu, Romanian footballer

1979 – Stipe Pletikosa, Croatian footballer

1979 – Sarah Polley, Canadian actress, director, and screenwriter

1979 – Tomasz Schafernaker, Polish-English meteorologist

1979 – Mirella van Melis, Dutch cyclist

1980 – Adam Goodes, Australian footballer

1980 – Rachel Nichols, American actress and producer

1981 – Jeff Francis, Canadian baseball player

1981 – Ioannis Kokkodis, Greek swimmer

1981 – Virgil Spier, Dutch sprinter and hurdler

1981 – Trent Waterhouse, Australian rugby player

1982 – Emanuele Calaiò, Italian footballer

1982 – Gaby Hoffmann, American actress

1983 – Jon Daly, Irish footballer

1983 – Chris Masters, American wrestler and actor

1984 – Jeff Francoeur, American baseball player

1984 – Stephen Simpson, South African race car driver

1984 – Jeon Ji-ae, South Korean actress

1984 – Kim Jong-un, North Korean soldier and politician, 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea

1986 – David Silva, Spanish footballer

1987 – Carmen Klaschka, German tennis player

1988 – Vitaliy Hoshkoderya, Ukrainian footballer

1988 – Adrián López, Spanish footballer

1988 – Michael Mancienne, English footballer

1989 – Aaron Cruden, New Zealand rugby player

1989 – Kristján Einar, Icelandic race car driver

1989 – Lee Yi-kyung, South Korean actor

1990 – Hassan Adhuham, Maldivian footballer

1990 – Jeff Allen, American football player

1990 – Sascha Bigalke, German footballer

1990 – Scott Pye, Australian race car driver

1991 – Jorge Enríquez, Mexican footballer

1991 – Stefan Savić, Montenegrin footballer

1991 – Shin Ji-min, South Korean singer and rapper

1991 – Emiliano Tabone, Argentinian footballer

1992 – Koke, Spanish footballer

1992 – Stefanie Dolson, American basketball player

1992 – Apostolos Vellios, Greek footballer

1993 – Giovanni Galbieri, Italian sprinter

Deaths

307 – Emperor Hui of Jin (b. 259)

482 – Severinus of Noricum, Italian saint (b. 410)

871 – Bagsecg, Viking leader

1107 – Edgar, King of Scotland (b. 1074)

1198 – Pope Celestine III (b. 1106)

1337 – Giotto, Italian painter and architect, designed Scrovegni Chapel and Giotto's Campanile (b. 1266)

1456 – Lawrence Giustiniani, Italian bishop and saint (b. 1381)

1464 – Thomas Ebendorfer, Austrian historian and academic (b. 1385)

1557 – Albert Alcibiades, Margrave of Brandenburg-Kulmbach (b. 1522)

1570 – Philibert de l'Orme, French sculptor and architect, designed the Château d'Anet (b. 1510)

1598 – John George, Elector of Brandenburg (b. 1525)

1642 – Galileo Galilei, Italian physicist, mathematician, astronomer, and philosopher (b. 1564)

1664 – Moses Amyraut, French physician and theologian (b. 1596)

1707 – John Dalrymple, 1st Earl of Stair, Scottish soldier and politician, Scottish Secretary of State (b. 1648)

1713 – Arcangelo Corelli, Italian violinist and composer (b. 1653)

1775 – John Baskerville, English printer and type designer (b. 1706)

1789 – Jack Broughton, English boxer (b. 1703)

1794 – Justus Möser, German lawyer and jurist (b. 1720)

1815 – Edward Pakenham, Anglo-Irish general and politician (b. 1778)

1825 – Eli Whitney, American engineer and theorist, invented the cotton gin (b. 1765)

1853 – Mihály Bertalanits, Slovene-Hungarian poet and educator (b. 1788)

1854 – William Beresford, 1st Viscount Beresford, English field marshal and politician, Lieutenant-General of the Ordnance (b. 1768)

1865 – Aimé, duc de Clermont-Tonnerre, French general and politician, French Minister of Defence (b. 1779)

1874 – Charles Étienne Brasseur de Bourbourg, French historian and archaeologist (b. 1814)

1878 – Nikolay Nekrasov, Russian poet and critic (b. 1821)

1878 – Gauchito Gil, Argentinian saint (b. 1847)

1880 – Emperor Norton, English-American businessman (b. 1811)

1883 – Miska Magyarics, Slovene-Hungarian poet (b. 1825)

1896 – William Rainey Marshall, American banker and politician, 5th Governor of Minnesota (b. 1825)

1896 – Paul Verlaine, French poet (b. 1844)

1901 – John Barry, Irish soldier, Victoria Cross recipient (b. 1873)

1912 – Friedrich Schrempf, German journalist and politician (b. 1858)

1914 – Simon Bolivar Buckner, American general and 30th Governor of Kentucky (b. 1823)

1916 – Rembrandt Bugatti, Italian sculptor (b. 1884)

1916 – Ada Rehan, Irish-American actress (b. 1860)

1918 – Johannes Pääsuke, Estonian photographer and director (b. 1892)

1918 – Ellis H. Roberts, American journalist and politician, 20th Treasurer of the United States (b. 1827)

1934 – Andrei Bely, Russian novelist, poet, and critic (b. 1880)

1934 – Alexandre Stavisky, Ukrainian-French financier (b. 1886)

1935 – Rauf Yekta, Turkish musicologist and author (b. 1871)

1938 – Johnny Gruelle, American author and illustrator (b. 1880)

1941 – Robert Baden-Powell, 1st Baron Baden-Powell, English general (b. 1857)

1942 – Joseph Franklin Rutherford, American lawyer and religious leader (b. 1869)

1943 – Richard Hillary, Australian pilot and author (b. 1919)

1943 – Andres Larka, Estonian general and politician, 1st Estonian Minister of War (b. 1879)

1944 – William Kissam Vanderbilt II, American lieutenant and sailor (b. 1878)

1945 – Karl Ernst Krafft, Swiss astrologer and author (b. 1900)

1948 – Kurt Schwitters, German painter and graphic designer (b. 1887)

1950 – Joseph Schumpeter, Czech-American economist and academic (b. 1883)

1952 – Antonia Maury, American astronomer and astrophysicist (b. 1866)

1953 – Hugh Binney, English admiral and politician, 16th Governor of Tasmania (b. 1883)

1954 – Eduard Wiiralt, Estonian-French painter and illustrator (b. 1898)

1956 – Jim Elliot, American missionary and martyr (b. 1928)

1958 – Mary Colter, American architect, designed the Desert View Watchtower (b. 1869)

1958 – John Duff, Canadian race car driver (b. 1895)

1961 – Schoolboy Rowe, American baseball player and coach (b. 1910)

1969 – Albert Hill, English runner and coach (b. 1889)

1969 – Elmar Kaljot, Estonian footballer and coach (b. 1901)

1970 – Georges Guibourg, French actor, singer, and playwright (b. 1891)

1972 – Kenneth Patchen, American poet and author (b. 1911)

1975 – Richard Tucker, American tenor (b. 1913)

1976 – Zhou Enlai, Chinese soldier and politician, 1st Premier of the People's Republic of China (b. 1898)

1976 – Robert Forgan, Scottish-English physician and politician (b. 1891)

1979 – Sara Carter, American singer-songwriter and harp player (b. 1898)

1980 – John Mauchly, American physicist and academic (b. 1907)

1981 – Matthew Beard, American actor (b. 1925)

1982 – Grégoire Aslan, Swiss-English actor and screenwriter (b. 1908)

1983 – Gerhard Barkhorn, German general and pilot (b. 1919)

1983 – Tom McCall, American journalist and politician 30th Governor of Oregon (b. 1913)

1984 – Eerik Kumari, Estonian ornithologist and academic (b. 1912)

1986 – Pierre Fournier, French cellist and educator (b. 1906)

1990 – Bernard Krigstein, American illustrator (b. 1919)

1990 – Terry-Thomas, English actor and comedian (b. 1911)

1991 – Steve Clark, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1960)

1994 – Pat Buttram, American actor and comedian (b. 1915)

1994 – Harvey Haddix, American baseball player and coach (b. 1925)

1996 – Metin Göktepe, Turkish photographer and journalist (b. 1968)

1996 – François Mitterrand, French sergeant and politician, 21st President of France (b. 1916)

1996 – Howard Taubman, American author and critic (b. 1907)

1997 – Melvin Calvin, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1911)

1998 – Michael Tippett, English composer and conductor (b. 1905)

2002 – Alexander Prokhorov, Australian-Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1916)

2002 – Dave Thomas, American businessman and philanthropist, founded Wendy's (b. 1932)

2003 – Ron Goodwin, English composer and conductor (b. 1925)

2004 – John A. Gambling, American radio host (b. 1930)

2006 – Tony Banks, Baron Stratford, Northern Irish broadcaster and politician, Minister for Sport and the Olympics (b. 1943)

2007 – Jane Bolin, American lawyer and judge (b. 1908)

2007 – Arthur Cockfield, Baron Cockfield, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills (b. 1916)

2007 – Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian-American actress and singer (b. 1922)

2007 – David Ervine, Northern Irish politician and activist (b. 1953)

2007 – Iwao Takamoto, American animator, director, and producer (b. 1925)

2008 – George Moore, Australian jockey and trainer (b. 1923)

2010 – Art Clokey, American animator, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1921)

2011 – Jiří Dienstbier, Czech journalist and politician (b. 1937)

2011 – Thorbjørn Svenssen, Norwegian footballer (b. 1924)

2012 – Dave Alexander, American singer and pianist (b. 1938)

2012 – T. J. Hamblin, English haematologist and academic (b. 1943)

2012 – John Madin, English architect, designed the Birmingham Central Library (b. 1924)

2012 – Bernhard Schrader, German chemist and academic (b. 1931)

2012 – Alexis Weissenberg, Bulgarian-French pianist and educator (b. 1929)

2013 – Kenojuak Ashevak, Canadian sculptor and illustrator (b. 1927)

2013 – Jeanne Manford, American educator and activist, co-founded PFLAG (b. 1920)

2013 – Alasdair Milne, Indian-English director and producer (b. 1930)

2014 – Vicente T. Blaz, American general and politician (b. 1928)

2014 – Madeline Gins, American poet and architect (b. 1941)

2014 – Irma Heijting-Schuhmacher, Dutch-Australian swimmer (b. 1925)

2014 – Antonino P. Roman, Filipino lawyer and politician (b. 1939)

2015 – Andraé Crouch, American singer-songwriter, producer, and pastor (b. 1942)

2015 – Kep Enderby, Australian lawyer, judge, and politician, 23rd Attorney-General for Australia (b. 1926)

2015 – Patsy Garrett, American actress and singer (b. 1921)

2016 – Maria Teresa de Filippis, Italian race car driver (b. 1926)