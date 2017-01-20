This day in history (Jan 22)

Events

613 – Eight-month-old Constantine is crowned as co-emperor (Caesar) by his father Heraclius at Constantinople.

871 – Battle of Basing: The West Saxons led by king Æthelred I are defeated by the Danelaw Vikings at Basing.

1506 – The first contingent of 150 Swiss Guards arrives at the Vatican.

1517 – The Ottoman Empire under Selim I defeats the Mamluk Sultanate and captures present-day Egypt at the Battle of Ridaniya.

1555 – The Ava Kingdom falls to the Taungoo Dynasty in what is now present-day Burma.

1689 – The Convention Parliament convenes to determine whether James II and VII, the last Roman Catholic monarch of England, Ireland and Scotland, had vacated the thrones of England and Ireland when he fled to France in 1688.

1808 – The Portuguese royal family arrives in Brazil after fleeing the French army's invasion of Portugal two months earlier.

1824 – The Ashantis defeat British forces in the Gold Coast.

1849 – Second Anglo-Sikh War: The Siege of Multan ends after nine months when the last Sikh defenders of Multan, Punjab, surrender.

1863 – The January Uprising breaks out in Poland, Lithuania and Belarus. The aim of the national movement is to regain Polish–Lithuanian–Ruthenian Commonwealth from occupation by Russia.

1889 – Columbia Phonograph is formed in Washington, D.C.

1890 – The United Mine Workers of America is founded in Columbus, Ohio.

1901 – Edward VII is proclaimed King after the death of his mother, Queen Victoria.

1905 – Bloody Sunday in Saint Petersburg, beginning of the 1905 revolution.

1906 – SS Valencia runs aground on rocks on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, killing more than 130.

1915 – Over 600 people are killed in Guadalajara, Mexico, when a train plunges off the tracks into a deep canyon.

1917 – World War I: President Woodrow Wilson of the still-neutral United States calls for "peace without victory" in Europe.

1919 – Act Zluky is signed, unifying the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian National Republic.

1924 – Ramsay MacDonald becomes the first Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1927 – Teddy Wakelam gives the first live radio commentary of a football match anywhere in the world, between Arsenal F.C. and Sheffield United at Highbury.

1941 – World War II: British and Commonwealth troops capture Tobruk from Italian forces during Operation Compass.

1944 – World War II: The Allies commence Operation Shingle, an assault on Anzio and Nettuno, Italy.

1946 – In Iran, Qazi Muhammad declares the independent people's Republic of Mahabad at Chahar Cheragh Square in the Kurdish city of Mahabad; he becomes the new president and Haji Baba Sheikh becomes the prime minister.

1946 – Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency.

1947 – KTLA, the first commercial television station west of the Mississippi River, begins operation in Hollywood.

1957 – Israel withdraws from the Sinai Peninsula.

1957 – The New York City "Mad Bomber", George P. Metesky, is arrested in Waterbury, Connecticut and charged with planting more than 30 bombs.

1963 – The Élysée Treaty of cooperation between France and Germany is signed by Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer.

1968 – Apollo 5 lifts off carrying the first Lunar module into space.

1968 – Operation Igloo White, a US electronic surveillance system to stop communist infiltration into South Vietnam begins installation.

1970 – The Boeing 747, the world's first "jumbo jet", enters commercial service for launch customer Pan American Airways with its maiden voyage from John F. Kennedy International Airport to London Heathrow Airport.

1971 – The Singapore Declaration, one of the two most important documents to the uncodified constitution of the Commonwealth of Nations, is issued.

1973 – The Supreme Court of the United States delivers its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, legalizing elective abortion in all fifty states.

1973 – The crew of Apollo 17 addresses a joint session of Congress after the completion of the final Apollo moon landing mission.

1973 – A chartered Boeing 707 explodes in flames upon landing at Kano Airport, Nigeria, killing 176.

1984 – The Apple Macintosh, the first consumer computer to popularize the computer mouse and the graphical user interface, is introduced during a Super Bowl XVIII television commercial.

1987 – Philippine security forces open fire on a crowd of 10,000–15,000 demonstrators at Malacañang Palace, Manila, killing 13.

1992 – Rebel forces occupy Zaire's national radio station in Kinshasa and broadcast a demand for the government's resignation.

1992 – Space Shuttle program: Dr. Roberta Bondar becomes the first Canadian woman and the first neurologist in space.

1995 – Israeli–Palestinian conflict: Beit Lid massacre: In central Israel, near Netanya, two Gazans blow themselves up at a military transit point, killing 19 Israelis.

1999 – Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons are burned alive by radical Hindus while sleeping in their car in Eastern India.

2002 – Kmart becomes the largest retailer in United States history to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

2006 – Evo Morales is inaugurated as President of Bolivia, becoming the country's first indigenous president.

2007 – At least 88 people are killed when two car bombs explode in the Bab Al-Sharqi market in central Baghdad, Iraq.

2015 – An explosion near a civilian trolley-bus in Donetsk kills at least thirteen people.

Births

826 – Emperor Montoku of Japan (d. 858)

1263 – Ibn Taymiyyah, Syirian scholar and theologian (d. 1328)

1440 – Ivan III of Russia (d. 1505)

1552 – Walter Raleigh, English poet, soldier, courtier, and explorer (d. 1618)

1561 – Francis Bacon, English philosopher and politician, Attorney General for England and Wales (d. 1626)

1570 – Sir Robert Cotton, 1st Baronet, of Connington, English historian and politician, founded the Cotton library (d. 1631)

1592 – Pierre Gassendi, French mathematician, astronomer, and philosopher (d. 1655)

1645 – William Kidd, Scottish sailor and pirate hunter (d. 1701)

1654 – Richard Blackmore, English physician and poet (d. 1729)

1690 – Nicolas Lancret, French painter (d. 1743)

1729 – Gotthold Ephraim Lessing, German philosopher and author (d. 1781)

1733 – Philip Carteret, English admiral and explorer (d. 1796)

1740 – Noah Phelps, American soldier, lawyer, and judge (d. 1809)

1781 – François Habeneck, French violinist and conductor (d. 1849)

1788 – Lord Byron, English poet and playwright (d. 1824)

1796 – Karl Ernst Claus, Estonian-Russian chemist, botanist, and academic (d. 1864)

1797 – Maria Leopoldina of Austria (d. 1826)

1799 – Ludger Duvernay, Canadian journalist, publisher, and politician (d. 1852)

1802 – Richard Upjohn, English-American architect (d. 1878)

1831 – Prince Christian of Schleswig-Holstein (d. 1917)

1840 – Ernest Wilberforce, English bishop (d. 1907)

1849 – August Strindberg, Swedish author, poet, and playwright (d. 1912)

1858 – Beatrice Webb, English sociologist and economist (d. 1943)

1865 – Wilbur Scoville, American chemist and pharmacist (d. 1942)

1869 – José Vicente de Freitas, Portuguese colonel and politician, 97th Prime Minister of Portugal (d. 1952)

1874 – Edward Harkness, American philanthropist (d. 1940)

1874 – Jay Hughes, American baseball player and coach (d. 1924)

1875 – D. W. Griffith, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1948)

1877 – Tom Jones, American baseball player and manager (d. 1923)

1879 – Francis Picabia, French painter and poet (d. 1953)

1880 – Bill O'Neill, Canadian-American baseball player (d. 1920)

1880 – Frigyes Riesz, Hungarian mathematician and academic (d. 1956)

1881 – Ira Thomas, American baseball player and manager (d. 1958)

1886 – John J. Becker, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1961)

1887 – Helen Hoyt, American poet and author (d. 1972)

1889 – Henri Pélissier, French cyclist (d. 1935)

1889 – Amos Strunk, American baseball player and manager (d. 1979)

1890 – Fred M. Vinson, American judge and politician, 13th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1953)

1891 – Antonio Gramsci, Italian philosopher and politician (d. 1937)

1892 – Marcel Dassault, French businessman, founded Dassault Aviation (d. 1986)

1893 – Conrad Veidt, German-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1943)

1897 – Rosa Ponselle, American operatic soprano (d. 1981)

1897 – Dilipkumar Roy, a Bengali Indian musician, musicologist, novelist, poet and essayist. (d. 1980)

1898 – Ross Barnett, American lawyer and politician, 52nd Governor of Mississippi (d. 1987)

1898 – Sergei Eisenstein, Russian director and screenwriter (d. 1948)

1898 – Denise Legeay, French actress (d. 1968)

1899 – Martti Haavio, Finnish poet and mythologist (d. 1973)

1900 – Ernst Busch, German actor and singer (d. 1980)

1902 – Daniel Kinsey, American hurdler, coach, and academic (d. 1970)

1903 – Fritz Houtermans, Polish-German physicist and academic (d. 1966)

1904 – George Balanchine, Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and director, co-founded the New York City Ballet (d. 1983)

1904 – Arkady Gaidar, Russian journalist and author (d. 1941)

1905 – Willy Hartner, German physicist, historian, and academic (d. 1981)

1906 – Robert E. Howard, American author and poet (d. 1936)

1907 – Douglas Corrigan, American pilot and engineer (d. 1995)

1907 – Dixie Dean, English footballer (d. 1980)

1908 – Lev Landau, Azerbaijani-Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1908 – Prince Oana, American baseball player and manager (d. 1976)

1909 – Porfirio Rubirosa, Dominican race car driver, polo player, and diplomat (d. 1965)

1909 – Ann Sothern, American actress and singer (d. 2001)

1909 – U Thant, Burmese educator and diplomat, 3rd United Nations Secretary-General (d. 1974)

1911 – Bruno Kreisky, Austrian lawyer and politician, 22nd Chancellor of Austria (d. 1990)

1913 – Henry Bauchau, Belgian psychoanalyst and author (d. 2012)

1913 – William Conway, Irish cardinal (d. 1977)

1913 – Carl F. H. Henry, American theologian and publisher (d. 2003)

1914 – Dimitris Dragatakis, Greek violinist and composer (d. 2001)

1915 – Heinrich Albertz, German theologian and politician, Mayor of Berlin (d. 1993)

1916 – Bill Durnan, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 1972)

1916 – Henri Dutilleux, French pianist, composer, and educator (d. 2013)

1916 – Harilal Upadhyay, Indian author, poet, and astrologist (d. 1994)

1918 – Elmer Lach, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 2015)

1919 – Diomedes Olivo, Dominican baseball player and scout (d. 1977)

1920 – Irving Kristol, American journalist, author, and academic, founded The National Interest (d. 2009)

1920 – Alf Ramsey, English footballer and coach (d. 1999)

1922 – Howard Moss, American poet, playwright and critic (d. 1987)

1923 – Diana Douglas, British-American actress (d. 2015)

1924 – J. J. Johnson, American trombonist and composer (d. 2001)

1924 – Ján Chryzostom Korec, Slovak cardinal (d. 2015)

1924 – Charles Lisanby, American production designer and art director (d. 2013)

1925 – Johnny Bucha, American baseball player (d. 1996)

1925 – Bobby Young, American baseball player (d. 1985)

1927 – Lou Creekmur, American football player and sportscaster (d. 2009)

1927 – Joe Perry, American footballer (d. 2011)

1928 – Yoshihiko Amino, Japanese historian, author, and academic (d. 2004)

1929 – Petr Eben, Czech composer, organist and choirmaster (d. 2007)

1930 – Mariví Bilbao, Spanish actress (d. 2013)

1930 – Éamon de Buitléar, Irish accordion player and director (d. 2013)

1931 – Sam Cooke, American singer-songwriter (d. 1964)

1931 – Galina Zybina, Russian shot putter and javelin thrower

1932 – Berthold Grünfeld, Norwegian psychiatrist and academic (d. 2007)

1932 – Piper Laurie, American actress

1933 – Yuri Chesnokov, Russian volleyball player and coach (d. 2010)

1934 – Vijay Anand, Indian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1934 – Bill Bixby, American actor and director (d. 1993)

1934 – Graham Kerr, English chef and author

1935 – Alexander Men, Russian priest and scholar (d. 1990)

1936 – Ong Teng Cheong, Singaporean architect and politician, 5th President of Singapore (d. 2002)

1936 – Alan J. Heeger, American physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate

1937 – Edén Pastora, Nicaraguan politician

1937 – Joseph Wambaugh, American police officer and author

1938 – Peter Beard, Australian photographer and author

1938 – Altair Gomes de Figueiredo, Brazilian footballer

1939 – Jørgen Garde, Danish admiral (d. 1996)

1939 – Alfredo Palacio, Ecuadoran physician and politician, President of Ecuador

1939 – J. C. Tremblay, Canadian ice hockey player and scout (d. 1994)

1940 – John Hurt, English actor

1940 – George Seifert, American football player and coach

1940 – Gillian Shephard, English educator and politician, Secretary of State for Education

1941 – Jaan Kaplinski, Estonian poet, philosopher, and critic

1942 – Mimis Domazos, Greek footballer

1943 – Marília Pêra, Brazilian actress and singer (d. 2015)

1943 – Michael Spicer, English journalist and politician

1944 – Khosrow Golsorkhi, Iranian journalist, poet, and activist (d. 1974)

1944 – Uto Ughi, Italian violinist and conductor

1945 – Jophery Brown, American baseball player, actor, and stuntman (d. 2014)

1945 – Jean-Pierre Nicolas, French race car driver and manager

1945 – Christoph Schönborn, Bohemian-Austrian cardinal

1945 – Alojz Uran, Slovenian archbishop

1946 – Malcolm McLaren, English singer-songwriter and manager (d. 2010)

1946 – Serge Savard, Canadian ice hockey player and manager

1947 – Vladimir Oravsky, Czech-Swedish author and director

1948 – Gilbert Levine, American conductor and academic

1949 – Mike Caldwell, American baseball player and coach

1949 – Steve Perry, American singer-songwriter and producer

1950 – Paul Bew, Northern Irish historian and academic

1951 – Ondrej Nepela, Slovak figure skater and coach (d. 1989)

1951 – Leon Roberts, American baseball player and manager

1952 – Ramón Avilés, Puerto Rican-American baseball player

1953 – Winfried Berkemeier, German footballer and manager

1953 – Myung-whun Chung, South Korean pianist and conductor

1953 – Jim Jarmusch, American director and screenwriter

1953 – Karen Moe, American swimmer

1955 – Thomas David Jones, American captain, pilot, and astronaut

1955 – Timothy R. Ferguson, American politician

1956 – Steve Riley, American drummer

1957 – Mike Bossy, Canadian ice hockey player and sportscaster

1957 – Brian Dayett, American baseball player and manager

1957 – Godfrey Thoma, Nauruan politician

1957 – Francis Wheen, English journalist and author

1958 – Nikos Anastopoulos, Greek footballer and manager

1958 – Filiz Koçali, Turkish journalist and politician

1959 – Linda Blair, American actress and producer

1960 – Michael Hutchence, Australian singer-songwriter (d. 1997)

1961 – Quintin Dailey, American basketball player (d. 2010)

1962 – Jimmy Herring, American guitarist

1962 – Huw Irranca-Davies, Welsh lawyer and politician

1963 – Javier Ortiz, American baseball player

1963 – Andrei Tchmil, Russian-Belgian cyclist and politician

1964 – Nigel Benn, English-Australian boxer

1964 – Stojko Vranković, Croatian basketball player

1965 – DJ Jazzy Jeff, American DJ and producer

1965 – Diane Lane, American actress

1965 – Andrew Roachford, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1966 – Craig Salvatori, Australian rugby league player and coach

1967 – Nick Gillingham, English swimmer

1968 – Guy Fieri, American chef, author, and television host

1968 – Heath, Japanese singer-songwriter and bass player

1968 – Frank Leboeuf, French footballer, sportscaster, and actor

1968 – Mauricio Serna, Colombian footballer

1969 – Olivia d'Abo, English-American singer-songwriter and actress

1969 – Keith Gordon, American baseball player and coach

1970 – Jason Lowrie, New Zealand rugby league player and coach

1970 – Abraham Olano, Spanish cyclist

1971 – Stan Collymore, English footballer and sportscaster

1972 – Terry Hill, Australian rugby league player and coach

1973 – Larry Birkhead, American photographer

1973 – Rogério Ceni, Brazilian footballer

1974 – Cameron McConville, Australian race car driver and sportscaster

1974 – Joseph Muscat, Maltese journalist and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Malta

1975 – Felipe Giaffone, Brazilian race car driver

1975 – David Výborný, Czech ice hockey player

1975 – Balthazar Getty, American actor and musician

1976 – Jimmy Anderson, American baseball player and coach

1976 – James Dearth, American football player

1977 – Mario Domm, Mexican singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1977 – Jono Gibbes, New Zealand rugby player and coach

1977 – Anna Linkova, Russian tennis player

1977 – Hidetoshi Nakata, Japanese footballer

1977 – Luciano Andrade Rissutt, Brazilian footballer

1978 – Chone Figgins, American baseball player

1979 – Aidan Burley, New Zealand-English politician

1979 – Carlos Ruiz, Panamanian baseball player

1980 – Jake Grove, American football player

1981 – Willa Ford, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1981 – Ben Moody, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1981 – Ibrahima Sonko, French footballer

1981 – Guy Wilks, English race car driver

1982 – Fabricio Coloccini, Argentinian footballer

1983 – Shaun Cody, American football player

1984 – Ben Eager, Canadian ice hockey player

1984 – Ubaldo Jiménez, Dominican baseball player

1984 – Leon Powe, American basketball player

1984 – Maceo Rigters, Dutch footballer

1985 – Fotios Papoulis, Greek footballer

1986 – Maher Magri, Tunisian footballer

1986 – Matt Simon, Australian footballer

1987 – Astrid Jacobsen, Norwegian skier

1987 – Shane Long, Irish footballer

1987 – Ray Rice, American football player

1988 – Asher Allen, American football player

1988 – Greg Oden, American basketball player

1989 – Theo Robinson, English-Jamaican footballer

1990 – Alizé Cornet, French tennis player

1990 – Dean Whare, New Zealand rugby league player

1991 – Marcus Canty, American singer and dancer

1991 – Stefan Kolb, German footballer

1991 – Alex MacDowall, English race car driver

1993 – Alex Marques, Portuguese footballer (d. 2013)

1993 – Rio Haryanto, Indonesian race car driver

1996 – Joshua Ho-Sang, Canadian ice hockey player

Deaths

239 – Cao Rui, Chinese emperor (b. 205)

628 – Anastasius of Persia, monk

1051 – Ælfric Puttoc, archbishop of York

1170 – Wang Chongyang, Chinese Daoist and co-founder of the Quanzhen School (b. 1113)

1188 – Ferdinand II of León (b. 1137)

1341 – Louis I, Duke of Bourbon (b. 1279)

1517 – Hadım Sinan Pasha, Ottoman politician, 32nd Grand Vizier of the Ottoman Empire (b. ?)

1536 – Bernhard Knipperdolling, German religious leader (b. 1495)

1552 – Edward Seymour, 1st Duke of Somerset, English general and politician, Lord High Treasurer of England (b. 1500)

1575 – James Hamilton, Duke of Châtellerault (b. 1516)

1599 – Cristofano Malvezzi, Italian organist and composer (b. 1547)

1666 – Shah Jahan, Mughal emperor (b. 1592)

1750 – Franz Xaver Josef von Unertl, Bavarian politician (b. 1675)

1763 – John Carteret, 2nd Earl Granville, English politician, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (b. 1690)

1767 – Johann Gottlob Lehmann, German meteorologist and geologist (b. 1719)

1798 – Lewis Morris, American judge and politician (b. 1726)

1779 – Jeremiah Dixon, English surveyor and astronomer (b. 1733)

1779 – Claudius Smith, American guerrilla leader (b. 1736)

1840 – Johann Friedrich Blumenbach, German physician, physiologist, and anthropologist (b. 1752)

1850 – Vincent Pallotti, Italian missionary and saint (b. 1795)

1879 – Anthony Durnford, Irish colonel (b. 1830)

1879 – Henry Pulleine, English colonel (b. 1838)

1892 – Joseph P. Bradley, American lawyer and jurist (b. 1813)

1900 – David Edward Hughes, Welsh-American physicist, co-invented the microphone (b. 1831)

1901 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom (b. 1819)

1901 – Emil Erlenmeyer, German chemist and academic (b. 1825)

1921 – George Streeter, American captain and businessman (b. 1837)

1922 – Fredrik Bajer, Danish educator and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1837)

1922 – Pope Benedict XV (b. 1854)

1922 – Camille Jordan, French mathematician and academic (b. 1838)

1925 – Fanny Bullock Workman, American geographer and mountain climber (b. 1859)

1927 – James Ford Rhodes, American historian and author (b. 1848)

1929 – R. C. Lehmann, English journalist, author, and politician (b. 1856)

1930 – Stephen Mather, American businessman and conservationist, co-founded the Thorkildsen-Mather Borax Company (b. 1867)

1931 – László Batthyány-Strattmann, Hungarian physician and ophthalmologist (b. 1870)

1945 – Else Lasker-Schüler, German poet and playwright (b. 1869)

1949 – William Thomas Walsh, American author, poet, and playwright (b. 1891)

1950 – Alan Hale, Sr., American actor and director (b. 1892)

1951 – Lawson Robertson, Scottish-American sprinter and high jumper (b. 1883)

1957 – Ralph Barton Perry, American philosopher and academic (b. 1876)

1959 – Mike Hawthorn, English race car driver (b. 1929)

1964 – Marc Blitzstein American pianist and composer (b. 1905)

1966 – Herbert Marshall, English actor (b. 1890)

1967 – Robert Henriques, English farmer and author (b. 1905)

1968 – Duke Kahanamoku, American swimmer and water polo player (b. 1890)

1971 – Harry Frank Guggenheim, American businessman and publisher, co-founded Newsday (b. 1890)

1973 – Lyndon B. Johnson, American lieutenant and politician, 36th President of the United States (b. 1908)

1975 – Andrew George Burry, Swiss-American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1873)

1978 – Oliver Leese, English general (b. 1894)

1978 – Herbert Sutcliffe, English cricketer and soldier (b. 1894)

1979 – Ali Hassan Salameh, Palestinian rebel leader (b. 1940)

1980 – Yitzhak Baer, German-Israeli historian and academic (b. 1888)

1981 – Ishtiaq Hussain Qureshi, Pakistani historian and academic (b. 1903)

1982 – Eduardo Frei Montalva, Chilean lawyer and politician, 28th President of Chile (b. 1911)

1985 – Arthur Bryant, English historian and journalist (b. 1899)

1987 – R. Budd Dwyer, American educator and politician, 30th Treasurer of Pennsylvania (b. 1939)

1989 – S. Vithiananthan, Sri Lankan author and academic (b. 1924)

1991 – Robert Choquette, Canadian author, poet and diplomat (b. 1905)

1993 – Kōbō Abe, Japanese playwright and photographer (b. 1924)

1994 – Jean-Louis Barrault, French actor and director (b. 1910)

1994 – Rhett Forrester, American singer-songwriter (Riot) (b. 1956)

1994 – Telly Savalas, American actor (b. 1924)

1996 – Israel Eldad, Polish-Israeli philosopher and author (b. 1910)

1997 – Ron Holden, American singer-songwriter (b. 1939)

1997 – Billy Mackenzie, Scottish singer-songwriter (b. 1957)

1999 – Graham Staines, Australian-Indian missionary and translator (b. 1941)

2000 – Craig Claiborne, American journalist, author, and critic (b. 1920)

2000 – Anne Hébert, Canadian author and poet (b. 1916)

2001 – Tommie Agee, American baseball player (b. 1942)

2001 – Roy Brown, American clown and puppeteer (b. 1932)

2002 – Peter Bardens, English keyboard player (b. 1945)

2002 – Stanley Marcus, American businessman and author (b. 1905)

2003 – Bill Mauldin, American soldier and cartoonist (b. 1921)

2004 – Billy May, American trumpet player and composer (b. 1916)

2004 – Tom Mead, Australian journalist and politician (b. 1918)

2004 – Ann Miller, American actress, singer, and dancer (b. 1923)

2005 – César Gutiérrez, Venezuelan baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1943)

2005 – Carlo Orelli, Italian soldier (b. 1894)

2005 – Consuelo Velázquez, Mexican pianist and songwriter (b. 1924)

2006 – Aydın Güven Gürkan, Turkish academic and politician, Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Security (b. 1941)

2007 – Ngô Quang Trưởng, Vietnamese general (b. 1929)

2007 – Abbé Pierre, French priest and activist (b. 1912)

2007 – Liz Renay, American actress, author and performer (b. 1926)

2008 – Heath Ledger, Australian actor and director (b. 1979)

2008 – Miles Lerman, Polish Holocaust survivor and activist (b. 1920)

2009 – Billy Werber, American baseball player (b. 1908)

2010 – Louis R. Harlan, American historian and author (b. 1922)

2010 – Jean Simmons, English-American actress (b. 1929)

2012 – Simon Marsden, English photographer and author (b. 1948)

2012 – Joe Paterno, American football player and coach (b. 1926)

2012 – Clarence Tillenius, Canadian painter and environmentalist (b. 1913)

2012 – Dick Tufeld, American actor, announcer, narrator and voice actor (b. 1926)

2013 – Robert Bonnaud, French historian and academic (b. 1929)

2013 – Hinton Mitchem, American businessman and politician (b. 1938)

2014 – Maziar Partow, Iranian cinematographer (b. 1933)

2015 – Fabrizio de Miranda, Italian engineer and academic, co-designed the Rande Bridge (b. 1926)

2015 – Wendell H. Ford, American lieutenant and politician, 53rd Governor of Kentucky (b. 1924)

2015 – Margaret Bloy Graham, Canadian author and illustrator (b. 1920)

2016 – Homayoun Behzadi, Iranian footballer and coach (b. 1942)

2016 – Cecil Parkinson, English politician (b. 1931)

2016 – Lois Ramsey, Australian actress (b. 1922)

2016 – Kamer Genç, Turkish politician (b. 1940)