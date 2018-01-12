This day in history (Jan. 14)

Events[edit]

1301 – Andrew III of Hungary dies, ending the Árpád dynasty in Hungary.

1343 – Arnošt of Pardubice becomes the last bishop of Prague and, subsequently, the first Archbishop of Prague.

1539 – Spain annexes Cuba.

1639 – The "Fundamental Orders", the first written constitution that created a government, is adopted in Connecticut.

1761 – The Third Battle of Panipat is fought in India between the Afghans under Ahmad Shah Durrani and the Marathas.

1784 – American Revolutionary War: Ratification Day, United States - Congress ratifies the Treaty of Paris with Great Britain.

1814 – Treaty of Kiel: Frederick VI of Denmark cedes Norway to Sweden in return for Pomerania.

1822 – Greek War of Independence: Acrocorinth is captured by Theodoros Kolokotronis and Demetrios Ypsilantis.

1858 – Napoleon III of France escapes an assassination attempt.

1907 – An earthquake in Kingston, Jamaica kills more than 1,000 people.

1911 – Roald Amundsen's South Pole expedition makes landfall on the eastern edge of the Ross Ice Shelf.

1939 – Norway claims Queen Maud Land in Antarctica.

1943 – World War II: Japan begins Operation Ke, the successful operation to evacuate its forces from Guadalcanal during the Guadalcanal Campaign.

1943 – World War II: Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill begin the Casablanca Conference to discuss strategy and study the next phase of the war.

1943 – World War II: Franklin D. Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to travel by airplane while in office when he travels from Miami to Morocco to meet with Winston Churchill.

1950 – The first prototype of the MiG-17 makes its maiden flight.

1952 – NBC's long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.

1953 – Josip Broz Tito is inaugurated as the first President of Yugoslavia.

1954 – The Hudson Motor Car Company merges with Nash-Kelvinator Corporation forming the American Motors Corporation.

1957 – Kripalu Maharaj was named fifth Jagadguru (world teacher) after giving seven days of speeches before 500 Hindu scholars.

1960 – The Reserve Bank of Australia, the country's central bank and banknote issuing authority, is established.

1967 – Counterculture of the 1960s: The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California's Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.

1969 – An accidental explosion aboard the USS Enterprise near Hawaii kills 27 people.

1972 – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark ascends the throne, the first Queen of Denmark since 1412 and the first Danish monarch not named Frederick or Christian since 1513.

1973 – Elvis Presley's concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.

1993 – In Poland's worst peacetime maritime disaster, ferry MS Jan Heweliusz sinks off the coast of Rügen, drowning 55 passengers and crew; nine crew-members are saved.

2000 – A United Nations tribunal sentences five Bosnian Croats to up to 25 years in prison for the 1993 killing of more than 100 Bosnian Muslims.

2004 – The national flag of the Republic of Georgia, the so-called "five cross flag", is restored to official use after a hiatus of some 500 years.

2010 – Yemen declares an open war against the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

2011 – Former president of Tunisia, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali flees his country to Saudi Arabia after a series of street demonstrations against his regime and corrupt policies, asking for freedom, rights and democracy, considered as the anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution and the birth of the Arab Spring.

Births[edit]

83 BC– Mark Antony, Roman general and politician (d. 30 BCE)

1131 – Valdemar I of Denmark (d. 1182)

1273 – Joan I of Navarre, queen regnant of Navarre, queen consort of France (d. 1305)

1451 – Franchinus Gaffurius, Italian composer and theorist (d. 1522)

1477 – Hermann of Wied, German archbishop (d. 1552)

1476 – Anne St Leger, Baroness de Ros, English baroness (d. 1526)

1507 – Catherine of Austria, Queen of Portugal (d. 1578)

1507 – Luca Longhi, Italian painter (d. 1580)

1551 – Abu'l-Fazl ibn Mubarak, Grand vizier of emperor Akbar (d. 1602)

1552 – Alberico Gentili, Italian-English academic and jurist (d. 1608)

1615 – John Biddle, English minister and theologian (d. 1662)

1683 – Gottfried Silbermann, German instrument maker (d. 1753)

1684 – Johann Matthias Hase, German mathematician, astronomer, and cartographer (d. 1742)

1684 – Jean-Baptiste van Loo, French painter (d. 1745)

1699 – Jakob Adlung, German organist, historian, and theorist (d. 1762)

1700 – Picander, German poet and playwright (d. 1764)

1702 – Emperor Nakamikado of Japan (d. 1737)

1705 – Jean-Baptiste Charles Bouvet de Lozier, French sailor, explorer, and politician (d. 1786)

1741 – Benedict Arnold, American-British general (d. 1801)

1767 – Maria Theresa of Austria (d. 1827)

1780 – Henry Baldwin, American judge and politician (d. 1844)

1792 – Christian de Meza, Danish general (d. 1865)

1793 – John C. Clark, American lawyer and politician (d. 1852)

1798 – Johan Rudolph Thorbecke, Dutch historian, jurist, and politician, 3rd Prime Minister of the Netherlands (d. 1872)

1800 – Ludwig Ritter von Köchel, Austrian composer, botanist, and publisher (d. 1877)

1806 – Charles Hotham, English-Australian soldier and politician, 1st Governor of Victoria (d. 1855)

1806 – Matthew Fontaine Maury American astronomer, oceanographer, and historian (d. 1873)

1818 – Zachris Topelius, Finnish author and journalist (d. 1898)

1819 – Dimitrie Bolintineanu, Romanian poet and politician (d. 1872)

1824 – Vladimir Stasov, Russian critic (d. 1906)

1836 – Henri Fantin-Latour, French painter and lithographer (d. 1904)

1841 – Berthe Morisot, French painter (d. 1895)

1845 – Henry Petty-Fitzmaurice, 5th Marquess of Lansdowne, English politician, 34th Governor-General of India (d. 1927)

1850 – Pierre Loti, French captain and author (d. 1923)

1856 – J. F. Archibald, Australian journalist and publisher, co-founded The Bulletin (d. 1919)

1861 – Mehmed VI, Ottoman sultan (d. 1926)

1863 – Manuel de Oliveira Gomes da Costa, Portuguese general and politician, 10th President of Portugal (d. 1929)

1863 – Richard F. Outcault, American author and illustrator (d. 1928)

1869 – Robert Fournier-Sarlovèze, French polo player and politician (d. 1937)

1870 – George Pearce, Australian carpenter and politician (d. 1952)

1875 – Albert Schweitzer, French-Gabonese physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1882 – Hendrik Willem van Loon, Dutch-American historian and journalist (d. 1944)

1883 – Nina Ricci, Italian-French fashion designer (d. 1970)

1886 – Hugh Lofting, English author and poet, created Doctor Dolittle (d. 1947)

1887 – Hugo Steinhaus, Polish mathematician and academic (d. 1972)

1892 – Martin Niemöller, German pastor and theologian (d. 1984)

1892 – Hal Roach, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1992)

1892 – George Wilson, English footballer (d. 1961)

1896 – John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)

1897 – Hasso von Manteuffel, German general and politician (d. 1978)

1899 – Carlos P. Romulo, Filipino soldier and politician, President of the United Nations General Assembly (d. 1985)

1901 – Bebe Daniels, American actress (d. 1971)

1901 – Alfred Tarski, Polish-American mathematician and philosopher (d. 1983)

1904 – Cecil Beaton, English photographer, painter, and costume designer (d. 1980)

1904 – Emily Hahn, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1904 – Babe Siebert, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (d. 1939)

1905 – Takeo Fukuda, Japanese politician, 67th Prime Minister of Japan (d. 1995)

1906 – William Bendix, American actor (d. 1964)

1907 – Georges-Émile Lapalme, Canadian lawyer and politician (d. 1985)

1908 – Russ Columbo, American singer, violinist, and actor (d. 1934)

1909 – Brenda Forbes, English-American actress (d. 1996)

1909 – Joseph Losey, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1911 – Anatoly Rybakov, Russian-American author (d. 1998)

1912 – Tillie Olsen, American short story writer (d. 2007)

1914 – Harold Russell, Canadian-American soldier and actor (d. 2002)

1914 – Selahattin Ülkümen, Turkish diplomat (d. 2003)

1915 – Mark Goodson, American game show producer, created Family Feud and The Price Is Right (d. 1992)

1919 – Giulio Andreotti, Italian journalist and politician, 41st Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2013)

1919 – Andy Rooney, American soldier, journalist, critic, and television personality (d. 2011)

1920 – Bertus de Harder, Dutch footballer and manager (d. 1982)

1921 – Murray Bookchin, American author and philosopher (d. 2006)

1921 – Kenneth Bulmer, American author (d. 2005)

1922 – Diana Wellesley, Duchess of Wellington (d. 2010)

1923 – Fred Beckey, American mountaineer and author (d. 2017)

1924 – Carole Cook, American actress and singer

1925 – Jean-Claude Beton, Algerian-French engineer and businessman, founded Orangina (d. 2013)

1925 – Moscelyne Larkin, American ballerina (d. 2012)

1925 – Yukio Mishima, Japanese author, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)

1926 – Frank Aletter, American actor (d. 2009)

1926 – Warren Mitchell, English actor and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1926 – Tom Tryon, American actor and author (d. 1991)

1927 – Zuzana Růžičková, Czech harpsichord player (d. 2017)

1928 – Gerald Arpino, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2008)

1928 – Lars Forssell, Swedish author, poet, and songwriter (d. 2007)

1928 – Hans Kornberg, German-English biologist and academic

1928 – Garry Winogrand, American photographer and author (d. 1984)

1930 – Johnny Grande, American pianist and accordion player (Bill Haley & His Comets) (d. 2006)

1930 – Kenny Wheeler, Canadian-English trumpet player and composer (d. 2014)

1931 – Frank Costigan, Australian lawyer and politician (d. 2009)

1931 – Martin Holdgate, English biologist and academic

1932 – Don Garlits, American race car driver and engineer

1933 – Stan Brakhage, American director and producer (d. 2003)

1934 – Richard Briers, English actor (d. 2013)

1934 – Alberto Rodriguez Larreta, Argentinian race car driver (d. 1977)

1936 – Clarence Carter, American blues and soul singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer

1937 – J. Bernlef, Dutch author and poet (d. 2012)

1937 – Ken Higgs, English cricketer and coach (d. 2016)

1937 – Leo Kadanoff, American physicist and academic (d. 2015)

1937 – Rao Gopal Rao, Indian actor, producer, and politician (d. 1994)

1937 – Sonny Siebert, American baseball player

1938 – Morihiro Hosokawa, Japanese journalist and politician, 79th Prime Minister of Japan

1938 – Jack Jones, American singer and actor

1938 – Billie Jo Spears, American country singer (d. 2011)

1938 – Allen Toussaint, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2015)

1939 – Kurt Moylan, Guamanian businessman and politician, 1st Lieutenant Governor of Guam

1940 – Julian Bond, American academic and politician (d. 2015)

1940 – Ron Kostelnik, American football player (d. 1993)

1940 – Siegmund Nimsgern, German opera singer

1940 – Trevor Nunn, English director and composer

1940 – Vasilka Stoeva, Bulgarian discus thrower

1941 – Nicholas Brooks, English historian (d. 2014)

1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer

1941 – Gibby Gilbert, American golfer

1941 – Milan Kučan, Slovenian politician, 1st President of Slovenia

1942 – Ian Brayshaw, Australian cricketer and footballer

1942 – Dave Campbell, American baseball player and sportscaster

1942 – Gerben Karstens, Dutch cyclist

1943 – Angelo Bagnasco, Italian cardinal

1943 – Mariss Jansons, Latvian conductor

1943 – Shannon Lucid, American biochemist and astronaut

1943 – Holland Taylor, American actress and playwright

1944 – Graham Marsh, Australian golfer and architect

1944 – Nina Totenberg, American journalist

1945 – Kathleen Chalfant, American actress

1945 – Maina Gielgud, English ballerina and director

1947 – Taylor Branch, American historian and author

1947 – Bev Perdue, American educator and politician, 73rd Governor of North Carolina

1947 – Bill Werbeniuk, Canadian snooker player (d. 2003)

1948 – T Bone Burnett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1948 – Valeri Kharlamov, Russian ice hockey player (d. 1981)

1948 – John Lescroart, American author and screenwriter

1948 – Muhriz of Negeri Sembilan Yamtuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan

1948 – Carl Weathers, American football player and actor

1949 – Lawrence Kasdan, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1949 – Mary Robison, American short story writer and novelist

1949 – İlyas Salman, Turkish actor, director, and screenwriter

1949 – Lamar Williams, American bass player (d. 1983)

1950 – Rambhadracharya, Indian religious leader, scholar, and author

1950 – Arthur Byron Cover, American author and screenwriter

1951 – O. Panneerselvam, Indian politician, 7th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

1952 – Sydney Biddle Barrows, American businesswoman and author

1952 – Maureen Dowd, American journalist and author

1952 – Konstantinos Iosifidis, Greek footballer and manager

1952 – Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, Romanian engineer and politician, 60th Prime Minister of Romania

1953 – David Clary, English chemist and academic

1953 – Denzil Douglas, Caribbean educator and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis

1953 – Hans Westerhoff, Dutch biologist and academic

1956 – Étienne Daho, Algerian-French singer-songwriter and producer

1957 – Anchee Min, Chinese-American painter, photographer, and author

1959 – Geoff Tate, German-American singer-songwriter and musician

1961 – Rob Hall, New Zealand mountaineer (d. 1996)

1962 – Michael McCaul, American lawyer and politician

1962 – Patricia Morrison, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1963 – Steven Soderbergh, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Beverly Kinch, English long jumper and sprinter

1964 – Shepard Smith, American television journalist

1965 – Marc Delissen, Dutch field hockey player, coach, and lawyer

1965 – Bob Essensa, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1965 – Slick Rick, English-American rapper and producer

1966 – Rob Flello, English lawyer and politician

1966 – Marco Hietala, Finnish singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1966 – Rene Simpson, Canadian-American tennis player (d. 2013)

1966 – Dan Schneider, American TV-producer

1967 – Leonardo Ortolani, Italian author and illustrator, created Rat-Man

1967 – Emily Watson, English actress

1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper and actor

1969 – Jason Bateman, American actor, director, and producer

1969 – Martin Bicknell, English cricketer

1969 – Dave Grohl, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and drummer

1971 – Lasse Kjus, Norwegian skier

1971 – Bert Konterman, Dutch footballer and manager

1971 – Antonios Nikopolidis, Greek footballer and manager

1972 – Kyle Brady, American football player and sportscaster

1972 – Dion Forster, South African minister, theologian, and author

1972 – James Key, English engineer

1973 – Giancarlo Fisichella, Italian race car driver

1973 – Paul Tisdale, English footballer and manager

1974 – David Flitcroft, English footballer and manager

1975 – Georgina Cates, English actress

1976 – Vincenzo Chianese, Italian footballer

1977 – Narain Karthikeyan, Indian race car driver

1977 – Terry Ryan, Canadian ice hockey player

1979 – Karen Elson, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and model

1979 – Evans Soligo, Italian footballer

1980 – Clive Clarke, Irish footballer

1980 – Cory Gibbs, American soccer player

1981 – Abdelmalek Cherrad, Algerian footballer

1981 – Hyleas Fountain, American heptathlete

1981 – Concepción Montaner, Spanish long jumper

1981 – Chiharu Niiyama, Japanese actress and model

1982 – Braith Anasta, Australian rugby league player and sportscaster

1982 – Marc Broussard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1982 – Chris Heighington, Australian-English rugby league player

1982 – Léo Lima, Brazilian footballer

1982 – Thomas Longosiwa, Kenyan runner

1982 – Víctor Valdés, Spanish footballer

1983 – Cesare Bovo, Italian footballer

1983 – Jason Krejza, Australian cricketer

1984 – Erick Aybar, American baseball player

1984 – Erika Matsuo, Japanese violinist

1984 – Mike Pelfrey, American baseball player

1985 – Joel Rosario, Dominican-American jockey

1985 – Shawn Sawyer, Canadian figure skater

1986 – Yohan Cabaye, French footballer

1986 – Alessio Cossu, Italian footballer

1987 – Atsushi Hashimoto, Japanese actor

1987 – Jess Fishlock, Welsh footballer[1]

1989 – Frankie Bridge, English singer-songwriter and dancer

1989 – Adam Clayton, English footballer

1989 – Mattia Marchi, Italian footballer

1989 – Liu Xiaodong, Chinese footballer

1990 – Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopian runner

1990 – Áron Szilágyi, Hungarian fencer

1992 – Robbie Brady, Irish footballer

1992 – Chieh-Yu Hsu, American tennis player

1993 – Daniel Bessa, Brazilian footballer

1994 – Kane Elgey, Australian rugby league player

1994 – Abi Phillips, English singer-songwriter and actress

1994 – Kai, South Korean musician & member of South Korean boy band EXO

1995 – Georgios Diamantakos, Greek basketball player

1995 – Alex Johnston, Australian rugby league player

Deaths[edit]

769 – Cui Huan, chancellor of the Tang Dynasty

927 – Wang Yanhan, king of Min (Ten Kingdoms)

937 – Zhang Yanlang, Chinese official

973 – Ekkehard I, Frankish monk and poet

1092 – Vratislaus II of Bohemia

1163 – Ladislaus II of Hungary (b. 1131)

1236 – Saint Sava, Serbian archbishop and saint (b. 1175)

1301 – Andrew III of Hungary (b. 1265)

1331 – Odoric of Pordenone, Italian priest and explorer (b. 1286)

1465 – Thomas Beckington, English statesman and prelate

1476 – John de Mowbray, 4th Duke of Norfolk (b. 1444)

1555 – Jacques Dubois, French anatomist (b. 1478)

1640 – Thomas Coventry, 1st Baron Coventry, English lawyer, judge, and politician, Attorney General for England and Wales (b. 1578)

1648 – Caspar Barlaeus, Dutch historian, poet, and theologian (b. 1584)

1676 – Francesco Cavalli, Italian organist and composer (b. 1602)

1679 – Jacques de Billy, French mathematician and academic (b. 1602)

1701 – Tokugawa Mitsukuni, Japanese daimyo (b. 1628)

1742 – Edmond Halley, English astronomer, geophysicist, mathematician, meteorologist, and physicist (b. 1656)

1753 – George Berkeley, Anglo-Irish philosopher and author (b. 1685)

1766 – Frederick V of Denmark (b. 1723)

1776 – Edward Cornwallis, English general and politician, Governor of Gibraltar (b. 1713)

1786 – Michael Arne, English organist and composer (b. 1741)

1786 – Meshech Weare, American lawyer and politician, 1st Governor of New Hampshire (b. 1713)

1823 – Athanasios Kanakaris, Greek politician (b. 1760)

1825 – George Dance the Younger, English architect and surveyor (b. 1741)

1833 – Seraphim of Sarov, Russian monk and saint (b. 1759)

1867 – Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, French painter and illustrator (b. 1780)

1874 – Johann Philipp Reis, German physicist and academic, invented the Reis telephone (b. 1834)

1883 – Napoléon Coste, French guitarist and composer (b. 1806)

1888 – Stephen Heller, Hungarian pianist and composer (b. 1813)

1889 – Ema Pukšec, Croatian soprano (b. 1834)

1892 – Prince Albert Victor, Duke of Clarence and Avondale (b. 1864)

1892 – Alexander J. Davis, American architect (b. 1803)

1898 – Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (b. 1832)

1901 – Mandell Creighton, English bishop and historian (b. 1843)

1901 – Charles Hermite, French mathematician and theorist (b. 1822)

1905 – Ernst Abbe, German physicist and engineer (b. 1840)

1907 – Sir James Fergusson, 6th Baronet, Scottish soldier and politician, 6th Governor of New Zealand (b. 1832)

1908 – Holger Drachmann, Danish poet and playwright (b. 1846)

1915 – Richard Meux Benson, English priest and saint, founded the Society of St. John the Evangelist (b. 1824)

1919 – Platon, Estonian bishop and saint (b. 1869)

1920 – John Francis Dodge, American businessman, co-founded the Dodge Automobile Company (b. 1864)

1926 – August Sedláček, Czech historian and author (b. 1843)

1934 – Ioan Cantacuzino, Romanian physician and bacteriologist (b. 1863)

1937 – Jaishankar Prasad, Indian poet, author, and playwright (b. 1889)

1942 – Porfirio Barba-Jacob, Colombian poet and author (b. 1883)

1943 – Laura E. Richards, American author and poet (b. 1850)

1944 – Mehmet Emin Yurdakul, Turkish author and politician (b. 1869)

1949 – Harry Stack Sullivan, American psychiatrist and psychoanalyst (b. 1892)

1951 – Gregorios Xenopoulos, Greek author, journalist, and playwright (b. 1867)

1952 – Artur Kapp, Estonian composer and conductor (b. 1878)

1957 – Humphrey Bogart, American actor (b. 1899)

1959 – Eivind Berggrav, Norwegian bishop and translator (b. 1884)

1961 – Barry Fitzgerald, Irish actor (b. 1888)

1962 – M. Visvesvaraya, Indian engineer, scholar, and politician (b. 1860)

1965 – Jeanette MacDonald, American actress and singer (b. 1903)

1966 – Sergei Korolev, Ukrainian-Russian engineer and academic (b. 1906)

1968 – Dorothea Mackellar, Australian poet and author (b. 1885)

1970 – William Feller, Croatian-American mathematician and academic (b. 1906)

1970 – Asım Gündüz, Turkish general (b. 1880)

1972 – Horst Assmy, German footballer (b. 1933)

1972 – Frederick IX of Denmark (b. 1899)

1976 – Abdul Razak Hussein, Malaysian lawyer and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Malaysia (b. 1922)

1977 – Anthony Eden, English soldier and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1897)

1977 – Peter Finch, English-Australian actor (b. 1916)

1977 – Anaïs Nin, French-American essayist and memoirist (b. 1903)

1978 – Harold Abrahams, English sprinter, lawyer, and journalist (b. 1899)

1978 – Kurt Gödel, Austrian-American mathematician and philosopher (b. 1906)

1978 – Robert Heger, German conductor and composer (b. 1886)

1980 – Robert Ardrey, American-South African author, playwright, and screenwriter (b. 1908)

1981 – John O'Grady, Australian author and poet (b. 1907)

1981 – G. Lloyd Spencer, American lieutenant and politician (b. 1893)

1984 – Ray Kroc, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1902)

1986 – Donna Reed, American actress (b. 1921)

1987 – Turgut Demirağ, Turkish director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1921)

1987 – Douglas Sirk, German-Swiss director and screenwriter (b. 1900)

1988 – Georgy Malenkov, Russian engineer and politician, 5th Premier of the Soviet Union (b. 1902)

1991 – Gordon Bryant, Australian educator and politician (b. 1914)

1995 – Alexander Gibson, Scottish conductor (b. 1926)

1996 – Onno Tunç, Turkish composer (b. 1948)

1997 – Dollard Ménard, Canadian general (b. 1913)

2000 – Leonard Weisgard, American author and illustrator (b. 1916)

2004 – Uta Hagen, German-American actress (b. 1919)

2004 – Ron O'Neal, American actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1937)

2005 – Charlotte MacLeod, Canadian-American author (b. 1922)

2005 – Conroy Maddox, English painter and educator (b. 1912)

2005 – Rudolph Moshammer, German fashion designer (b. 1940)

2005 – Jesús Rafael Soto, Venezuelan sculptor and painter (b. 1923)

2006 – Henri Colpi, French director and screenwriter (b. 1921)

2006 – Shelley Winters, American actress (b. 1920)

2007 – Vassilis Photopoulos, Greek painter, director, and set designer (b. 1934)

2008 – Judah Folkman, American physician, biologist, and academic (b. 1933)

2009 – Jan Kaplický, Czech architect, designed the Selfridges Building (b. 1937)

2009 – Ricardo Montalbán, Mexican actor (b. 1920)

2010 – Antonio Fontán, Spanish journalist and academic (b. 1923)

2011 – Georgia Carroll, American singer, model and actress (b. 1919)

2012 – Txillardegi, Spanish linguist and politician (b. 1929)

2012 – Dan Evins, American businessman, founded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (b. 1935)

2012 – Rosy Varte, Armenian-French actress (b. 1923)

2013 – Conrad Bain, Canadian-American actor (b. 1923)

2014 – Jon Bing, Norwegian author, scholar, and academic (b. 1944)

2014 – Juan Gelman, Argentinian poet and author (b. 1930)

2014 – Milutin Dostanić, Serbian mathematician and academic (b. 1958)

2014 – Flavio Testi, Italian composer and musicologist (b. 1923)

2015 – Bob Boyd, American basketball player and coach (b. 1930)

2015 – Zhang Wannian, Chinese general (b. 1928)

2016 – Alan Rickman, English actor (b. 1946)

2017 – Zhou Youguang, Chinese sociologist, (b. 1906)

Holidays and observances[edit]

Christian feast day:

Barba'shmin

Blessed Devasahayam Pillai (Latin Church)

Divina Pastora (Barquisimeto)

Eivind Berggrav (Lutheran)

Felix of Nola

Macrina the Elder

Odoric of Pordenone

January 14 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Day of Defenders of the Motherland (Uzbekistan)

Feast of the Ass (Medieval Christianity)

Flag Day (Georgia)

National Forest Conservation Day (Thailand)

Old New Year, and its related observance:

Azhyrnykhua (Abkhazia)

Yennayer (Berbers)

Ratification Day (United States)

Revolution and Youth Day (Tunisia)

Sidereal winter solstice celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Uttarayana period. (see April 14):

Magh Bihu (Assam)

Maghe Sankranti (Nepal)

Maghi (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

Makar Sankranti (India)

The first day of Pongal, Tamil New Year

Uttarayan (Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan)