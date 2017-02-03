This day in history (Feb. 5)

Events

AD 62 – Earthquake in Pompeii, Italy.

756 – An Lushan, leader of a revolt against the Tang Dynasty, declares himself emperor and establishes the state of Yan.

1576 – Henry of Navarre abjures Catholicism at Tours and rejoins the Protestant forces in the French Wars of Religion.

1597 – A group of early Japanese Christians are killed by the new government of Japan for being seen as a threat to Japanese society.

1778 – South Carolina becomes the second state to ratify the Articles of Confederation.

1782 – Spanish defeat British forces and capture Minorca.

1783 – In Calabria a sequence of strong earthquakes begins.

1807 – HMS Blenheim (1761) and HMS Java disappear off the coast of Rodrigues.

1810 – Peninsular War: Siege of Cádiz begins.

1818 – Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte ascends to the thrones of Sweden and Norway.

1849 – University of Wisconsin–Madison's first class meets at Madison Female Academy.

1852 – The New Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, opens to the public.

1859 – Wallachia and Moldavia are united under Alexandru Ioan Cuza as the United Principalities, an autonomous region within the Ottoman Empire, which ushered the birth of the modern Romanian state.

1869 – The largest alluvial gold nugget in history, called the "Welcome Stranger", is found in Moliagul, Victoria, Australia.

1885 – King Leopold II of Belgium establishes the Congo as a personal possession.

1905 – In Mexico, the General Hospital of Mexico is inaugurated, started with four basic specialties.

1909 – Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announces the creation of Bakelite, the world's first synthetic plastic.

1913 – Greek military aviators, Michael Moutoussis and Aristeidis Moraitinis perform the first naval air mission in history, with a Farman MF.7 hydroplane.

1917 – The current constitution of Mexico is adopted, establishing a federal republic with powers separated into independent executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

1917 – The Congress of the United States passes the Immigration Act of 1917 over President Woodrow Wilson's veto.

1918 – Stephen W. Thompson shoots down a German airplane; this is the first aerial victory by the U.S. military.

1918 – SS Tuscania is torpedoed off the coast of Ireland; it is the first ship carrying American troops to Europe to be torpedoed and sunk.

1919 – Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith launch United Artists.

1924 – The Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcasting the hourly time signals known as the Greenwich Time Signal.

1933 – Mutiny on Royal Netherlands Navy warship HNLMS De Zeven Provinciën off the coast of Sumatra, Dutch East Indies.

1939 – Generalísimo Francisco Franco becomes the 68th "Caudillo de España", or Leader of Spain.

1941 – World War II: Allied forces begin the Battle of Keren to capture Keren, Eritrea.

1945 – World War II: General Douglas MacArthur returns to Manila.

1946 – The Chondoist Chongu Party is founded in North Korea.

1958 – Gamal Abdel Nasser is nominated to be the first president of the United Arab Republic.

1958 – A hydrogen bomb known as the Tybee Bomb is lost by the US Air Force off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, never to be recovered.

1962 – French President Charles de Gaulle calls for Algeria to be granted independence.

1963 – The European Court of Justice's ruling in Van Gend en Loos v Nederlandse Administratie der Belastingen establishes the principle of direct effect, one of the most important, if not the most important, decisions in the development of European Union law.

1971 – Astronauts land on the moon in the Apollo 14 mission.

1975 – Riots break in Lima, Peru after the police forces go on strike the day before. The uprising (locally known as the Limazo) is bloodily suppressed by the military dictatorship.

1985 – Ugo Vetere, then the mayor of Rome, and Chedli Klibi, then the mayor of Carthage meet in Tunis to sign a treaty of friendship officially ending the Third Punic War which lasted 2,131 years.

1988 – Manuel Noriega is indicted on drug smuggling and money laundering charges.

1994 – Byron De La Beckwith is convicted of the 1963 murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers.

1994 – Markale massacres, more than 60 people are killed and some 200 wounded as a mortar shell explodes in a downtown marketplace in Sarajevo.

1997 – The so-called Big Three banks in Switzerland announce the creation of a $71 million fund to aid Holocaust survivors and their families.

2000 – Russian forces massacre at least 60 civilians in the Novye Aldi suburb of Grozny, Chechnya.

2004 – Rebels from the Revolutionary Artibonite Resistance Front capture the city of Gonaïves, starting the 2004 Haiti rebellion.

2008 – A major tornado outbreak across the Southern United States kills 57.

Births

976 – Emperor Sanjō of Japan (d. 1017)

1505 – Aegidius Tschudi, Swiss historian and author (d. 1572)

1519 – René of Châlon (d. 1544)

1534 – Giovanni de' Bardi, Italian soldier, composer, and critic (d. 1612)

1589 – Esteban Manuel de Villegas, Spanish poet and educator (d. 1669)

1594 – Biagio Marini, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1663)

1608 – Gaspar Schott, German mathematician and physicist (d. 1666)

1626 – Marie de Rabutin-Chantal, marquise de Sévigné, French author (d. 1696)

1650 – Anne Jules de Noailles, French general (d. 1708)

1703 – Gilbert Tennent, Irish-American minister (d. 1764)

1723 – John Witherspoon, Scottish-American minister and academic (d. 1794)

1725 – James Otis, Jr., American lawyer and politician (d. 1783)

1748 – Christian Gottlob Neefe, German composer and conductor (d. 1798)

1788 – Robert Peel, English lieutenant and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1850)

1795 – Wilhelm Karl Ritter von Haidinger, Austrian mineralogist, geologist, and physicist (d. 1871)

1804 – Johan Ludvig Runeberg, Finnish poet and hymn-writer (d. 1877)

1808 – Carl Spitzweg, German painter and poet (d. 1885)

1827 – Peter Lalor, Irish-Australian activist and politician (d. 1889)

1810 – Ole Bull, Norwegian violinist and composer (d. 1880)

1837 – Dwight L. Moody, American evangelist and publisher, founded Moody Church, Moody Bible Institute, and Moody Publishers (d. 1899)

1840 – John Boyd Dunlop, Scottish businessman, co-founded Dunlop Rubber (d. 1921)

1840 – Hiram Maxim, American engineer, invented the Maxim gun (d. 1916)

1847 – Eduard Magnus Jakobson, Estonian missionary and engraver (d. 1903)

1848 – Joris-Karl Huysmans, French author and critic (d. 1907)

1848 – Ignacio Carrera Pinto, Chilean lieutenant (d. 1882)

1852 – Terauchi Masatake, Japanese field marshal and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Japan (d. 1919)

1866 – Domhnall Ua Buachalla, Irish politician, 3rd and last Governor-General of the Irish Free State (d. 1963)

1876 – Ernie McLea, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 1931)

1878 – André Citroën, French engineer and businessman, founded Citroën (d. 1935)

1880 – Gabriel Voisin, French pilot and engineer (d. 1973)

1889 – Patsy Hendren, English cricketer and footballer (d. 1962)

1889 – Ernest Tyldesley, English cricketer (d. 1962)

1889 – Recep Peker, Turkish officer and politician (d. 1950)

1892 – Elizabeth Ryan, American tennis player (d. 1979)

1897 – Dirk Stikker, Dutch businessman and politician, 3rd Secretary General of NATO (d. 1979)

1900 – Adlai Stevenson II, American soldier, politician, and diplomat, 5th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1965)

1903 – Joan Whitney Payson, American businesswoman and philanthropist (d. 1975)

1906 – John Carradine, American actor (d. 1988)

1907 – Birgit Dalland, Norwegian politician (d. 2007)

1907 – Pierre Pflimlin, French politician, Prime Minister of France (d. 2000)

1908 – Marie Baron, Dutch swimmer and diver (d. 1948)

1908 – Peg Entwistle, Welsh-American actress (d. 1932)

1908 – Daisy and Violet Hilton, English conjoined twins (d. 1969)

1909 – Grażyna Bacewicz, Polish violinist and composer (d. 1969)

1910 – Charles Philippe Leblond, French-Canadian biologist and academic (d. 2007)

1910 – Francisco Varallo, Argentinian footballer (d. 2010)

1911 – Jussi Björling, Swedish tenor (d. 1960)

1914 – William S. Burroughs, American author and painter (d. 1997)

1914 – Alan Lloyd Hodgkin, English physiologist, biophysicist, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1998)

1915 – Robert Hofstadter, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1990)

1917 – Isuzu Yamada, Japanese actress (d. 2012)

1919 – Red Buttons, American actor (d. 2006)

1919 – Tim Holt, American actor (d. 1973)

1919 – Andreas Papandreou, Greek economist and politician, Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1996)

1921 – Ken Adam, German-born English production designer and art director (d. 2016)

1924 – Duraisamy Simon Lourdusamy, Indian cardinal (d. 2014)

1927 – Robert Allen, American pianist and composer (d. 2000)

1927 – Jacob Veldhuyzen van Zanten, Dutch captain and pilot (d. 1977)

1928 – Tage Danielsson, Swedish author, actor, and director (d. 1985)

1928 – Andrew Greeley, American priest, sociologist, and author (d. 2013)

1928 – P. J. Vatikiotis, Israeli-American historian and political scientist (d. 1997)

1929 – Luc Ferrari, French pianist and composer (d. 2005)

1929 – Fred Sinowatz, Austrian politician, 19th Chancellor of Austria (d. 2008)

1932 – Cesare Maldini, Italian footballer and manager (d. 2016)

1933 – Jörn Donner, Finnish director and screenwriter

1933 – B.S. Johnson, English author, poet, and critic (d. 1973)

1934 – Hank Aaron. American baseball player

1934 – Don Cherry, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and sportscaster

1935 – Alex Harvey, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1982)

1936 – K. S. Nissar Ahmed, Indian poet and academic

1937 – Stuart Damon, American actor and singer

1937 – Larry Hillman, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1937 – Gaston Roelants, Belgian runner

1937 – Alar Toomre, Estonian-American astronomer and mathematician

1937 – Wang Xuan, Chinese computer scientist and academic (d. 2006)

1938 – Rafael Nieto Navia, Colombian lawyer, jurist, and diplomat

1939 – Brian Luckhurst, English cricketer (d. 2005)

1940 – H. R. Giger, Swiss painter, sculptor, and set designer (d. 2014)

1940 – Luke Graham, American wrestler (d. 2006)

1940 – Dick Warlock, Canadian actor and stuntman

1941 – Stephen J. Cannell. American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1941 – David Selby, American actor and playwright

1941 – Kaspar Villiger, Swiss engineer and politician, 85th President of the Swiss Confederation

1942 – Roger Staubach, American football player, sportscaster, and businessman

1943 – Nolan Bushnell, American engineer and businessman, founded Atari, Inc.

1943 – Michael Mann, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1943 – Craig Morton, American football player and sportscaster

1944 – Henfil, Brazilian journalist, author, and illustrator (d. 1988)

1944 – Al Kooper, American singer-songwriter and producer

1944 – Tamanoumi Masahiro, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 51st Yokozuna (d. 1971)

1945 – Douglas Hogg, English lawyer and politician, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

1946 – Amnon Dankner, Israeli journalist and author (d. 2013)

1946 – Charlotte Rampling, English actress

1947 – Mary L. Cleave, American engineer and astronaut

1947 – Clemente Mastella, Italian politician, Italian Minister of Justice

1947 – Darrell Waltrip, American race car driver and sportscaster

1948 – Sven-Göran Eriksson, Swedish footballer and manager

1948 – Christopher Guest, American actor and director

1948 – Barbara Hershey, American actress

1948 – Errol Morris, American director and producer

1948 – Tom Wilkinson, English actor

1949 – Kurt Beck, German soldier and politician

1949 – Yvon Vallières, Canadian educator and politician

1950 – Jonathan Freeman, American actor and singer

1951 – Nikolay Merkushkin, Mordovian engineer and politician, 1st Head of the Republic of Mordovia

1952 – Daniel Balavoine, French singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1986)

1952 – Vladimir Moskovkin, Ukrainian-Russian geographer, economist, and academic

1953 – Freddie Aguilar, Filipino singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – John Beilein, American basketball player and coach

1953 – Gustavo Benítez, Paraguayan footballer and manager

1954 – Cliff Martinez, American drummer and songwriter

1954 – Frank Walker, Australian journalist and author

1955 – Mike Heath, American baseball player and manager

1956 – Héctor Rebaque, Mexican race car driver

1956 – David Wiesner, American author and illustrator

1957 – Jüri Tamm, Estonian hammer thrower and politician

1959 – Jennifer Granholm Canadian-American lawyer and politician, 47th Governor of Michigan

1960 – Aris Christofellis, Greek soprano and musicologist

1960 – Bonnie Crombie, Canadian businesswoman and politician, 6th Mayor of Mississauga

1961 – Savvas Kofidis, Greek footballer and manager

1961 – Tim Meadows, American actor and screenwriter

1962 – Jennifer Jason Leigh, American actress, screenwriter, producer and director

1963 – Steven Shainberg, American film director and producer

1964 – Laura Linney, American actress

1964 – Duff McKagan, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1965 – Tarik Benhabiles, Algerian-French tennis player and coach

1965 – Gheorghe Hagi, Romanian footballer and manager

1965 – Jeff Harding, Australian boxer

1965 – Keith Moseley, American bass player and songwriter

1966 – José María Olazábal, Spanish golfer

1966 – Rok Petrovič, Slovenian skier (d. 1993)

1967 – Chris Parnell, American actor and comedian

1968 – Roberto Alomar, Puerto Rican-American baseball player and coach

1968 – Marcus Grönholm, Finnish race car driver

1969 – Bobby Brown, American singer-songriter, dancer, and actor

1969 – Michael Sheen, Welsh actor and director

1969 – Derek Stephen Prince, American voice actor

1970 – Jean-Marc Jaumin, Belgian basketball player and coach

1970 – Darren Lehmann, Australian cricketer and coach

1971 – Michel Breistroff, French ice hockey player (d. 1996)

1971 – Sara Evans, American country singer

1972 – Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark

1972 – Brad Fittler, Australian rugby league player, coach, and sportscaster

1973 – Richard Matvichuk, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1973 – Trijntje Oosterhuis, Dutch singer-songwriter

1973 – Luke Ricketson, Australian rugby league player and sportscaster

1974 – Michael Maguire, Australian rugby league player and coach

1975 – Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Dutch footballer and manager

1976 – John Aloisi, Australian footballer and manager

1976 – Brian Moorman, American football player

1977 – Ben Ainslie, English sailor

1977 – Adam Dykes, Australian rugby league player

1977 – Adam Everett, American baseball player and coach

1978 – Brian Russell, American football player

1978 – Samuel Sánchez, Spanish cyclist

1980 – Brad Fitzpatrick, American programmer, created LiveJournal

1980 – Jo Swinson, English politician

1981 – Mia Hansen-Løve, French director and screenwriter

1981 – Loukas Vyntra, Czech-Greek footballer

1982 – Kevin Everett, American football player

1982 – Tomáš Kopecký, Slovak ice hockey player

1982 – Rodrigo Palacio, Argentinian footballer

1984 – Carlos Tevez, Argentinian footballer

1985 – Lloyd Johansson, Australian rugby player

1985 – Laurence Maroney, American football player

1985 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese footballer

1986 – Vedran Ćorluka, Croatian footballer

1986 – Sekope Kepu, Australian rugby player

1986 – Billy Sharp, English footballer

1986 – Reed Sorenson, American race car driver

1986 – Carlos Villanueva, Chilean footballer

1987 – Darren Criss, American actor, singer, and entrepreneur

1987 – Curtis Jerrells, American basketball player

1987 – Alex Kuznetsov, Ukrainian-American tennis player

1987 – Linus Omark, Swedish ice hockey player

1987 – Donald Sanford, American-Israeli sprinter

1989 – Marina Melnikova, Russian tennis player

1990 – Dmitry Andreikin, Russian chess player

1990 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Indian cricketer

1990 – Jordan Rhodes, Scottish footballer

1991 – Nabil Bahoui, Swedish footballer

1991 – Gerald Tusha, Albanian footballer

1992 – Stefan de Vrij, Dutch footballer

1992 – Neymar, Brazilian footballer

1993 – Leilani Latu, Australian rugby league player

1993 – Ty Rattie, Canadian ice hockey player

1995 – Adnan Januzaj, Belgian-Albanian footballer

1997 – Patrick Roberts, English footballer

Deaths

523 – Avitus of Vienne, Latin archbishop and saint (b. 470)

806 – Emperor Kanmu, Japanese emperor (b. 737)

995 – William IV, Duke of Aquitaine (b. 937)

1036 – Alfred Aetheling, Anglo-Saxon prince (approximate date)

1578 – Giovanni Battista Moroni, Italian painter (b. 1520)

1705 – Philipp Spener, German theologian and author (b. 1635)

1751 – Henri François d'Aguesseau, French jurist and politician, Chancellor of France (b. 1668)

1754 – Nicolaas Kruik, Dutch astronomer and cartographer (b. 1678)

1766 – Count Leopold Joseph von Daun, Austrian field marshal (b. 1705)

1775 – Eusebius Amort, German theologian and academic (b. 1692)

1790 – William Cullen, Scottish physician and chemist (b. 1710)

1807 – Pasquale Paoli, Corsican commander and politician (b. 1725)

1881 – Thomas Carlyle, Scottish philosopher, historian, and academic (b. 1795)

1882 – Adolfo Rivadeneyra, Spanish orientalist and diplomat (b. 1841)

1892 – Emilie Flygare-Carlén, Swedish author (b. 1807)

1915 – Ross Barnes, American baseball player and manager (b. 1850)

1917 – Jaber II Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti ruler (b. 1860)

1922 – Christiaan de Wet, South African general and politician, State President of the Orange Free State (b. 1854)

1922 – Slavoljub Eduard Penkala, Croatian engineer, invented the Mechanical pencil (b. 1871)

1927 – Inayat Khan, Indian mystic and educator (b. 1882)

1931 – Athanasios Eftaxias, Greek politician, 118th Prime Minister of Greece (b. 1849)

1933 – Josiah Thomas, English-Australian miner and politician (b. 1863)

1937 – Lou Andreas-Salomé, Russian-German psychoanalyst and author (b. 1861)

1938 – Hans Litten, German lawyer and jurist (b. 1903)

1941 – Banjo Paterson, Australian journalist, author, and poet (b. 1864)

1941 – Otto Strandman, Estonian lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Estonia (b. 1875)

1946 – George Arliss, English actor and playwright (b. 1868)

1948 – Johannes Blaskowitz, German general (b. 1883)

1952 – Adela Verne, English pianist and composer (b. 1877)

1955 – Victor Houteff, Bulgarian religious reformer and author (b. 1885)

1957 – Sami Ibrahim Haddad, Lebanese surgeon and author (b. 1890)

1962 – Jacques Ibert, French-Swiss composer (b. 1890)

1967 – Leon Leonwood Bean, American businessman, founded L.L.Bean (b. 1872)

1969 – Thelma Ritter, American actress (b. 1902)

1970 – Rudy York, American baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1913)

1972 – Marianne Moore, American poet, author, critic, and translator (b. 1887)

1976 – Rudy Pompilli, American saxophonist (Bill Haley & His Comets) (b. 1926)

1977 – Oskar Klein, Swedish physicist and academic (b. 1894)

1981 – Ella T. Grasso, American politician, 83rd Governor of Connecticut (b. 1919)

1982 – Neil Aggett, Kenyan-South African physician and union leader (b. 1953)

1983 – Margaret Oakley Dayhoff, American chemist and academic (b. 1925)

1987 – William Collier, Jr., American actor and producer (b. 1902)

1989 – Joe Raposo, American pianist and composer (b. 1937)

1991 – Dean Jagger, American actor (b. 1903)

1992 – Miguel Rolando Covian, Argentinian-Brazilian physiologist and academic (b. 1913)

1993 – Seán Flanagan, Irish footballer and politician, 7th Irish Minister for Health (b. 1922)

1993 – Joseph L. Mankiewicz, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1909)

1993 – William Pène du Bois, American author and illustrator (b. 1916)

1995 – Doug McClure, American actor (b. 1935)

1997 – Pamela Harriman, English-American diplomat, 58th United States Ambassador to France (b. 1920)

1997 – René Huyghe, French historian and author (b. 1906)

1998 – Tim Kelly, American guitarist (b. 1963)

1999 – Wassily Leontief, Russian-American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1906)

2000 – Claude Autant-Lara, French director and screenwriter (b. 1901)

2004 – John Hench, American animator (b. 1908)

2005 – Gnassingbé Eyadéma, Togolese general and politician, President of Togo (b. 1937)

2005 – Michalina Wisłocka, Polish gynecologist and sexologist (b. 1921)

2006 – Norma Candal, Puerto Rican-American actress (b. 1927)

2007 – Leo T. McCarthy, New Zealand-American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 43rd Lieutenant Governor of California (b. 1930)

2007 – Alfred Worm, Austrian journalist, author, and academic (b. 1945)

2008 – Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Indian guru, founded Transcendental Meditation (b. 1918)

2010 – Brendan Burke, Canadian ice hockey player and activist (b. 1988)

2010 – Harry Schwarz, South African lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 13th South Africa Ambassador to United States (b. 1924)

2011 – Brian Jacques, English author and radio host (b. 1939)

2011 – Peggy Rea, American actress and casting director (b. 1921)

2012 – Sam Coppola, American actor (b. 1932)

2012 – Al De Lory, American keyboard player, conductor, and producer (b. 1930)

2012 – John Turner Sargent, Sr., American publisher (b. 1924)

2012 – Jo Zwaan, Dutch sprinter (b. 1922)

2013 – Reinaldo Gargano, Uruguayan journalist and politician, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Uruguay (b. 1934)

2013 – Egil Hovland, Norwegian composer and conductor (b. 1924)

2013 – Tom McGuigan, New Zealand soldier and politician, 23rd New Zealand Minister of Health (b. 1921)

2014 – Robert A. Dahl, American political scientist and academic (b. 1915)

2014 – Samantha Juste, English-American singer and television host (b. 1944)

2015 – K. N. Choksy, Sri Lankan lawyer and politician, Minister of Finance of Sri Lanka (b. 1933)

2015 – Marisa Del Frate, Italian actress and singer (b. 1931)

2015 – Val Logsdon Fitch, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1923)

2015 – Herman Rosenblat, Polish-American author (b. 1929)

2016 – Ciriaco Cañete, Filipino martial artist (b. 1919)