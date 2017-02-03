This day in history (Feb. 5)
Events
AD 62 – Earthquake in Pompeii, Italy.
756 – An Lushan, leader of a revolt against the Tang Dynasty, declares himself emperor and establishes the state of Yan.
1576 – Henry of Navarre abjures Catholicism at Tours and rejoins the Protestant forces in the French Wars of Religion.
1597 – A group of early Japanese Christians are killed by the new government of Japan for being seen as a threat to Japanese society.
1778 – South Carolina becomes the second state to ratify the Articles of Confederation.
1782 – Spanish defeat British forces and capture Minorca.
1783 – In Calabria a sequence of strong earthquakes begins.
1807 – HMS Blenheim (1761) and HMS Java disappear off the coast of Rodrigues.
1810 – Peninsular War: Siege of Cádiz begins.
1818 – Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte ascends to the thrones of Sweden and Norway.
1849 – University of Wisconsin–Madison's first class meets at Madison Female Academy.
1852 – The New Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, opens to the public.
1859 – Wallachia and Moldavia are united under Alexandru Ioan Cuza as the United Principalities, an autonomous region within the Ottoman Empire, which ushered the birth of the modern Romanian state.
1869 – The largest alluvial gold nugget in history, called the "Welcome Stranger", is found in Moliagul, Victoria, Australia.
1885 – King Leopold II of Belgium establishes the Congo as a personal possession.
1905 – In Mexico, the General Hospital of Mexico is inaugurated, started with four basic specialties.
1909 – Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announces the creation of Bakelite, the world's first synthetic plastic.
1913 – Greek military aviators, Michael Moutoussis and Aristeidis Moraitinis perform the first naval air mission in history, with a Farman MF.7 hydroplane.
1917 – The current constitution of Mexico is adopted, establishing a federal republic with powers separated into independent executive, legislative, and judicial branches.
1917 – The Congress of the United States passes the Immigration Act of 1917 over President Woodrow Wilson's veto.
1918 – Stephen W. Thompson shoots down a German airplane; this is the first aerial victory by the U.S. military.
1918 – SS Tuscania is torpedoed off the coast of Ireland; it is the first ship carrying American troops to Europe to be torpedoed and sunk.
1919 – Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith launch United Artists.
1924 – The Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcasting the hourly time signals known as the Greenwich Time Signal.
1933 – Mutiny on Royal Netherlands Navy warship HNLMS De Zeven Provinciën off the coast of Sumatra, Dutch East Indies.
1939 – Generalísimo Francisco Franco becomes the 68th "Caudillo de España", or Leader of Spain.
1941 – World War II: Allied forces begin the Battle of Keren to capture Keren, Eritrea.
1945 – World War II: General Douglas MacArthur returns to Manila.
1946 – The Chondoist Chongu Party is founded in North Korea.
1958 – Gamal Abdel Nasser is nominated to be the first president of the United Arab Republic.
1958 – A hydrogen bomb known as the Tybee Bomb is lost by the US Air Force off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, never to be recovered.
1962 – French President Charles de Gaulle calls for Algeria to be granted independence.
1963 – The European Court of Justice's ruling in Van Gend en Loos v Nederlandse Administratie der Belastingen establishes the principle of direct effect, one of the most important, if not the most important, decisions in the development of European Union law.
1971 – Astronauts land on the moon in the Apollo 14 mission.
1975 – Riots break in Lima, Peru after the police forces go on strike the day before. The uprising (locally known as the Limazo) is bloodily suppressed by the military dictatorship.
1985 – Ugo Vetere, then the mayor of Rome, and Chedli Klibi, then the mayor of Carthage meet in Tunis to sign a treaty of friendship officially ending the Third Punic War which lasted 2,131 years.
1988 – Manuel Noriega is indicted on drug smuggling and money laundering charges.
1994 – Byron De La Beckwith is convicted of the 1963 murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers.
1994 – Markale massacres, more than 60 people are killed and some 200 wounded as a mortar shell explodes in a downtown marketplace in Sarajevo.
1997 – The so-called Big Three banks in Switzerland announce the creation of a $71 million fund to aid Holocaust survivors and their families.
2000 – Russian forces massacre at least 60 civilians in the Novye Aldi suburb of Grozny, Chechnya.
2004 – Rebels from the Revolutionary Artibonite Resistance Front capture the city of Gonaïves, starting the 2004 Haiti rebellion.
2008 – A major tornado outbreak across the Southern United States kills 57.
Births
976 – Emperor Sanjō of Japan (d. 1017)
1505 – Aegidius Tschudi, Swiss historian and author (d. 1572)
1519 – René of Châlon (d. 1544)
1534 – Giovanni de' Bardi, Italian soldier, composer, and critic (d. 1612)
1589 – Esteban Manuel de Villegas, Spanish poet and educator (d. 1669)
1594 – Biagio Marini, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1663)
1608 – Gaspar Schott, German mathematician and physicist (d. 1666)
1626 – Marie de Rabutin-Chantal, marquise de Sévigné, French author (d. 1696)
1650 – Anne Jules de Noailles, French general (d. 1708)
1703 – Gilbert Tennent, Irish-American minister (d. 1764)
1723 – John Witherspoon, Scottish-American minister and academic (d. 1794)
1725 – James Otis, Jr., American lawyer and politician (d. 1783)
1748 – Christian Gottlob Neefe, German composer and conductor (d. 1798)
1788 – Robert Peel, English lieutenant and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1850)
1795 – Wilhelm Karl Ritter von Haidinger, Austrian mineralogist, geologist, and physicist (d. 1871)
1804 – Johan Ludvig Runeberg, Finnish poet and hymn-writer (d. 1877)
1808 – Carl Spitzweg, German painter and poet (d. 1885)
1827 – Peter Lalor, Irish-Australian activist and politician (d. 1889)
1810 – Ole Bull, Norwegian violinist and composer (d. 1880)
1837 – Dwight L. Moody, American evangelist and publisher, founded Moody Church, Moody Bible Institute, and Moody Publishers (d. 1899)
1840 – John Boyd Dunlop, Scottish businessman, co-founded Dunlop Rubber (d. 1921)
1840 – Hiram Maxim, American engineer, invented the Maxim gun (d. 1916)
1847 – Eduard Magnus Jakobson, Estonian missionary and engraver (d. 1903)
1848 – Joris-Karl Huysmans, French author and critic (d. 1907)
1848 – Ignacio Carrera Pinto, Chilean lieutenant (d. 1882)
1852 – Terauchi Masatake, Japanese field marshal and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Japan (d. 1919)
1866 – Domhnall Ua Buachalla, Irish politician, 3rd and last Governor-General of the Irish Free State (d. 1963)
1876 – Ernie McLea, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 1931)
1878 – André Citroën, French engineer and businessman, founded Citroën (d. 1935)
1880 – Gabriel Voisin, French pilot and engineer (d. 1973)
1889 – Patsy Hendren, English cricketer and footballer (d. 1962)
1889 – Ernest Tyldesley, English cricketer (d. 1962)
1889 – Recep Peker, Turkish officer and politician (d. 1950)
1892 – Elizabeth Ryan, American tennis player (d. 1979)
1897 – Dirk Stikker, Dutch businessman and politician, 3rd Secretary General of NATO (d. 1979)
1900 – Adlai Stevenson II, American soldier, politician, and diplomat, 5th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1965)
1903 – Joan Whitney Payson, American businesswoman and philanthropist (d. 1975)
1906 – John Carradine, American actor (d. 1988)
1907 – Birgit Dalland, Norwegian politician (d. 2007)
1907 – Pierre Pflimlin, French politician, Prime Minister of France (d. 2000)
1908 – Marie Baron, Dutch swimmer and diver (d. 1948)
1908 – Peg Entwistle, Welsh-American actress (d. 1932)
1908 – Daisy and Violet Hilton, English conjoined twins (d. 1969)
1909 – Grażyna Bacewicz, Polish violinist and composer (d. 1969)
1910 – Charles Philippe Leblond, French-Canadian biologist and academic (d. 2007)
1910 – Francisco Varallo, Argentinian footballer (d. 2010)
1911 – Jussi Björling, Swedish tenor (d. 1960)
1914 – William S. Burroughs, American author and painter (d. 1997)
1914 – Alan Lloyd Hodgkin, English physiologist, biophysicist, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1998)
1915 – Robert Hofstadter, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1990)
1917 – Isuzu Yamada, Japanese actress (d. 2012)
1919 – Red Buttons, American actor (d. 2006)
1919 – Tim Holt, American actor (d. 1973)
1919 – Andreas Papandreou, Greek economist and politician, Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1996)
1921 – Ken Adam, German-born English production designer and art director (d. 2016)
1924 – Duraisamy Simon Lourdusamy, Indian cardinal (d. 2014)
1927 – Robert Allen, American pianist and composer (d. 2000)
1927 – Jacob Veldhuyzen van Zanten, Dutch captain and pilot (d. 1977)
1928 – Tage Danielsson, Swedish author, actor, and director (d. 1985)
1928 – Andrew Greeley, American priest, sociologist, and author (d. 2013)
1928 – P. J. Vatikiotis, Israeli-American historian and political scientist (d. 1997)
1929 – Luc Ferrari, French pianist and composer (d. 2005)
1929 – Fred Sinowatz, Austrian politician, 19th Chancellor of Austria (d. 2008)
1932 – Cesare Maldini, Italian footballer and manager (d. 2016)
1933 – Jörn Donner, Finnish director and screenwriter
1933 – B.S. Johnson, English author, poet, and critic (d. 1973)
1934 – Hank Aaron. American baseball player
1934 – Don Cherry, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and sportscaster
1935 – Alex Harvey, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1982)
1936 – K. S. Nissar Ahmed, Indian poet and academic
1937 – Stuart Damon, American actor and singer
1937 – Larry Hillman, Canadian ice hockey player and coach
1937 – Gaston Roelants, Belgian runner
1937 – Alar Toomre, Estonian-American astronomer and mathematician
1937 – Wang Xuan, Chinese computer scientist and academic (d. 2006)
1938 – Rafael Nieto Navia, Colombian lawyer, jurist, and diplomat
1939 – Brian Luckhurst, English cricketer (d. 2005)
1940 – H. R. Giger, Swiss painter, sculptor, and set designer (d. 2014)
1940 – Luke Graham, American wrestler (d. 2006)
1940 – Dick Warlock, Canadian actor and stuntman
1941 – Stephen J. Cannell. American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2010)
1941 – David Selby, American actor and playwright
1941 – Kaspar Villiger, Swiss engineer and politician, 85th President of the Swiss Confederation
1942 – Roger Staubach, American football player, sportscaster, and businessman
1943 – Nolan Bushnell, American engineer and businessman, founded Atari, Inc.
1943 – Michael Mann, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1943 – Craig Morton, American football player and sportscaster
1944 – Henfil, Brazilian journalist, author, and illustrator (d. 1988)
1944 – Al Kooper, American singer-songwriter and producer
1944 – Tamanoumi Masahiro, Japanese sumo wrestler, the 51st Yokozuna (d. 1971)
1945 – Douglas Hogg, English lawyer and politician, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food
1946 – Amnon Dankner, Israeli journalist and author (d. 2013)
1946 – Charlotte Rampling, English actress
1947 – Mary L. Cleave, American engineer and astronaut
1947 – Clemente Mastella, Italian politician, Italian Minister of Justice
1947 – Darrell Waltrip, American race car driver and sportscaster
1948 – Sven-Göran Eriksson, Swedish footballer and manager
1948 – Christopher Guest, American actor and director
1948 – Barbara Hershey, American actress
1948 – Errol Morris, American director and producer
1948 – Tom Wilkinson, English actor
1949 – Kurt Beck, German soldier and politician
1949 – Yvon Vallières, Canadian educator and politician
1950 – Jonathan Freeman, American actor and singer
1951 – Nikolay Merkushkin, Mordovian engineer and politician, 1st Head of the Republic of Mordovia
1952 – Daniel Balavoine, French singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1986)
1952 – Vladimir Moskovkin, Ukrainian-Russian geographer, economist, and academic
1953 – Freddie Aguilar, Filipino singer-songwriter and guitarist
1953 – John Beilein, American basketball player and coach
1953 – Gustavo Benítez, Paraguayan footballer and manager
1954 – Cliff Martinez, American drummer and songwriter
1954 – Frank Walker, Australian journalist and author
1955 – Mike Heath, American baseball player and manager
1956 – Héctor Rebaque, Mexican race car driver
1956 – David Wiesner, American author and illustrator
1957 – Jüri Tamm, Estonian hammer thrower and politician
1959 – Jennifer Granholm Canadian-American lawyer and politician, 47th Governor of Michigan
1960 – Aris Christofellis, Greek soprano and musicologist
1960 – Bonnie Crombie, Canadian businesswoman and politician, 6th Mayor of Mississauga
1961 – Savvas Kofidis, Greek footballer and manager
1961 – Tim Meadows, American actor and screenwriter
1962 – Jennifer Jason Leigh, American actress, screenwriter, producer and director
1963 – Steven Shainberg, American film director and producer
1964 – Laura Linney, American actress
1964 – Duff McKagan, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer
1965 – Tarik Benhabiles, Algerian-French tennis player and coach
1965 – Gheorghe Hagi, Romanian footballer and manager
1965 – Jeff Harding, Australian boxer
1965 – Keith Moseley, American bass player and songwriter
1966 – José María Olazábal, Spanish golfer
1966 – Rok Petrovič, Slovenian skier (d. 1993)
1967 – Chris Parnell, American actor and comedian
1968 – Roberto Alomar, Puerto Rican-American baseball player and coach
1968 – Marcus Grönholm, Finnish race car driver
1969 – Bobby Brown, American singer-songriter, dancer, and actor
1969 – Michael Sheen, Welsh actor and director
1969 – Derek Stephen Prince, American voice actor
1970 – Jean-Marc Jaumin, Belgian basketball player and coach
1970 – Darren Lehmann, Australian cricketer and coach
1971 – Michel Breistroff, French ice hockey player (d. 1996)
1971 – Sara Evans, American country singer
1972 – Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark
1972 – Brad Fittler, Australian rugby league player, coach, and sportscaster
1973 – Richard Matvichuk, Canadian ice hockey player and coach
1973 – Trijntje Oosterhuis, Dutch singer-songwriter
1973 – Luke Ricketson, Australian rugby league player and sportscaster
1974 – Michael Maguire, Australian rugby league player and coach
1975 – Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Dutch footballer and manager
1976 – John Aloisi, Australian footballer and manager
1976 – Brian Moorman, American football player
1977 – Ben Ainslie, English sailor
1977 – Adam Dykes, Australian rugby league player
1977 – Adam Everett, American baseball player and coach
1978 – Brian Russell, American football player
1978 – Samuel Sánchez, Spanish cyclist
1980 – Brad Fitzpatrick, American programmer, created LiveJournal
1980 – Jo Swinson, English politician
1981 – Mia Hansen-Løve, French director and screenwriter
1981 – Loukas Vyntra, Czech-Greek footballer
1982 – Kevin Everett, American football player
1982 – Tomáš Kopecký, Slovak ice hockey player
1982 – Rodrigo Palacio, Argentinian footballer
1984 – Carlos Tevez, Argentinian footballer
1985 – Lloyd Johansson, Australian rugby player
1985 – Laurence Maroney, American football player
1985 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese footballer
1986 – Vedran Ćorluka, Croatian footballer
1986 – Sekope Kepu, Australian rugby player
1986 – Billy Sharp, English footballer
1986 – Reed Sorenson, American race car driver
1986 – Carlos Villanueva, Chilean footballer
1987 – Darren Criss, American actor, singer, and entrepreneur
1987 – Curtis Jerrells, American basketball player
1987 – Alex Kuznetsov, Ukrainian-American tennis player
1987 – Linus Omark, Swedish ice hockey player
1987 – Donald Sanford, American-Israeli sprinter
1989 – Marina Melnikova, Russian tennis player
1990 – Dmitry Andreikin, Russian chess player
1990 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Indian cricketer
1990 – Jordan Rhodes, Scottish footballer
1991 – Nabil Bahoui, Swedish footballer
1991 – Gerald Tusha, Albanian footballer
1992 – Stefan de Vrij, Dutch footballer
1992 – Neymar, Brazilian footballer
1993 – Leilani Latu, Australian rugby league player
1993 – Ty Rattie, Canadian ice hockey player
1995 – Adnan Januzaj, Belgian-Albanian footballer
1997 – Patrick Roberts, English footballer
Deaths
523 – Avitus of Vienne, Latin archbishop and saint (b. 470)
806 – Emperor Kanmu, Japanese emperor (b. 737)
995 – William IV, Duke of Aquitaine (b. 937)
1036 – Alfred Aetheling, Anglo-Saxon prince (approximate date)
1578 – Giovanni Battista Moroni, Italian painter (b. 1520)
1705 – Philipp Spener, German theologian and author (b. 1635)
1751 – Henri François d'Aguesseau, French jurist and politician, Chancellor of France (b. 1668)
1754 – Nicolaas Kruik, Dutch astronomer and cartographer (b. 1678)
1766 – Count Leopold Joseph von Daun, Austrian field marshal (b. 1705)
1775 – Eusebius Amort, German theologian and academic (b. 1692)
1790 – William Cullen, Scottish physician and chemist (b. 1710)
1807 – Pasquale Paoli, Corsican commander and politician (b. 1725)
1881 – Thomas Carlyle, Scottish philosopher, historian, and academic (b. 1795)
1882 – Adolfo Rivadeneyra, Spanish orientalist and diplomat (b. 1841)
1892 – Emilie Flygare-Carlén, Swedish author (b. 1807)
1915 – Ross Barnes, American baseball player and manager (b. 1850)
1917 – Jaber II Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti ruler (b. 1860)
1922 – Christiaan de Wet, South African general and politician, State President of the Orange Free State (b. 1854)
1922 – Slavoljub Eduard Penkala, Croatian engineer, invented the Mechanical pencil (b. 1871)
1927 – Inayat Khan, Indian mystic and educator (b. 1882)
1931 – Athanasios Eftaxias, Greek politician, 118th Prime Minister of Greece (b. 1849)
1933 – Josiah Thomas, English-Australian miner and politician (b. 1863)
1937 – Lou Andreas-Salomé, Russian-German psychoanalyst and author (b. 1861)
1938 – Hans Litten, German lawyer and jurist (b. 1903)
1941 – Banjo Paterson, Australian journalist, author, and poet (b. 1864)
1941 – Otto Strandman, Estonian lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Estonia (b. 1875)
1946 – George Arliss, English actor and playwright (b. 1868)
1948 – Johannes Blaskowitz, German general (b. 1883)
1952 – Adela Verne, English pianist and composer (b. 1877)
1955 – Victor Houteff, Bulgarian religious reformer and author (b. 1885)
1957 – Sami Ibrahim Haddad, Lebanese surgeon and author (b. 1890)
1962 – Jacques Ibert, French-Swiss composer (b. 1890)
1967 – Leon Leonwood Bean, American businessman, founded L.L.Bean (b. 1872)
1969 – Thelma Ritter, American actress (b. 1902)
1970 – Rudy York, American baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1913)
1972 – Marianne Moore, American poet, author, critic, and translator (b. 1887)
1976 – Rudy Pompilli, American saxophonist (Bill Haley & His Comets) (b. 1926)
1977 – Oskar Klein, Swedish physicist and academic (b. 1894)
1981 – Ella T. Grasso, American politician, 83rd Governor of Connecticut (b. 1919)
1982 – Neil Aggett, Kenyan-South African physician and union leader (b. 1953)
1983 – Margaret Oakley Dayhoff, American chemist and academic (b. 1925)
1987 – William Collier, Jr., American actor and producer (b. 1902)
1989 – Joe Raposo, American pianist and composer (b. 1937)
1991 – Dean Jagger, American actor (b. 1903)
1992 – Miguel Rolando Covian, Argentinian-Brazilian physiologist and academic (b. 1913)
1993 – Seán Flanagan, Irish footballer and politician, 7th Irish Minister for Health (b. 1922)
1993 – Joseph L. Mankiewicz, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1909)
1993 – William Pène du Bois, American author and illustrator (b. 1916)
1995 – Doug McClure, American actor (b. 1935)
1997 – Pamela Harriman, English-American diplomat, 58th United States Ambassador to France (b. 1920)
1997 – René Huyghe, French historian and author (b. 1906)
1998 – Tim Kelly, American guitarist (b. 1963)
1999 – Wassily Leontief, Russian-American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1906)
2000 – Claude Autant-Lara, French director and screenwriter (b. 1901)
2004 – John Hench, American animator (b. 1908)
2005 – Gnassingbé Eyadéma, Togolese general and politician, President of Togo (b. 1937)
2005 – Michalina Wisłocka, Polish gynecologist and sexologist (b. 1921)
2006 – Norma Candal, Puerto Rican-American actress (b. 1927)
2007 – Leo T. McCarthy, New Zealand-American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 43rd Lieutenant Governor of California (b. 1930)
2007 – Alfred Worm, Austrian journalist, author, and academic (b. 1945)
2008 – Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Indian guru, founded Transcendental Meditation (b. 1918)
2010 – Brendan Burke, Canadian ice hockey player and activist (b. 1988)
2010 – Harry Schwarz, South African lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 13th South Africa Ambassador to United States (b. 1924)
2011 – Brian Jacques, English author and radio host (b. 1939)
2011 – Peggy Rea, American actress and casting director (b. 1921)
2012 – Sam Coppola, American actor (b. 1932)
2012 – Al De Lory, American keyboard player, conductor, and producer (b. 1930)
2012 – John Turner Sargent, Sr., American publisher (b. 1924)
2012 – Jo Zwaan, Dutch sprinter (b. 1922)
2013 – Reinaldo Gargano, Uruguayan journalist and politician, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Uruguay (b. 1934)
2013 – Egil Hovland, Norwegian composer and conductor (b. 1924)
2013 – Tom McGuigan, New Zealand soldier and politician, 23rd New Zealand Minister of Health (b. 1921)
2014 – Robert A. Dahl, American political scientist and academic (b. 1915)
2014 – Samantha Juste, English-American singer and television host (b. 1944)
2015 – K. N. Choksy, Sri Lankan lawyer and politician, Minister of Finance of Sri Lanka (b. 1933)
2015 – Marisa Del Frate, Italian actress and singer (b. 1931)
2015 – Val Logsdon Fitch, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1923)
2015 – Herman Rosenblat, Polish-American author (b. 1929)
2016 – Ciriaco Cañete, Filipino martial artist (b. 1919)
Category: