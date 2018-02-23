This day in history (Feb. 25)

138 – The Roman emperor Hadrian adopts Antoninus Pius, effectively making him his successor.

493 – Odoacer surrenders Ravenna after a 3-year siege and agrees to a mediated peace with Theoderic the Great.

628 – Khosrow II, the last great king of the Sasanian Empire, is overthrown by his son Kavadh II.

1336 – Four thousand defenders of Pilėnai commit mass suicide rather than be taken captive by the Teutonic Knights.

1631 – François de Bassompierre, a French courtier, is arrested on Richelieu's orders.

1797 – Colonel William Tate and his force of 1000–1500 soldiers surrender after the Last invasion of Britain.

1831 – Battle of Olszynka Grochowska, part of Polish November Uprising against Russian Empire.

1836 – Samuel Colt is granted a United States patent for the Colt revolver.

1843 – Lord George Paulet occupies the Kingdom of Hawaii in the name of Great Britain in the Paulet Affair (1843).

1848 – Provisional government in revolutionary France, by Louis Blanc's motion, guarantees workers' rights.

1856 – A Peace conference opens in Paris after the Crimean War.

1866 – Miners in Calaveras County, California, discover what is now called the Calaveras Skull – human remains that supposedly indicated that man, mastodons, and elephants had co-existed.

1870 – Hiram Rhodes Revels, a Republican from Mississippi, is sworn into the United States Senate, becoming the first African American ever to sit in the U.S. Congress.

1875 – Guangxu Emperor of Qing dynasty China begins his reign, under Empress Dowager Cixi's regency.

1901 – J. P. Morgan incorporates the United States Steel Corporation.

1912 – Marie-Adélaïde, the eldest of six daughters of Guillaume IV, becomes the first reigning Grand Duchess of Luxembourg.

1916 – World War I: The Germans capture Fort Douaumont during the Battle of Verdun.

1919 – Oregon places a one cent per U.S. gallon tax on gasoline, becoming the first U.S. state to levy a gasoline tax.

1921 – Tbilisi, capital of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, is occupied by Bolshevist Russia.

1928 – Charles Jenkins Laboratories of Washington, D.C. becomes the first holder of a broadcast license for television from the Federal Radio Commission.

1932 – Adolf Hitler obtains German citizenship by naturalization, which allows him to run in the 1932 election for Reichspräsident.

1933 – The USS Ranger is launched. It is the first US Navy ship to be designed from the start of construction as an aircraft carrier.

1939 – The first of 2​1⁄2 million Anderson air raid shelters appeared in North London.

1941 – February strike: In occupied Amsterdam, a general strike is declared in response to increasing anti-Jewish measures instituted by the Nazis.

1945 – World War II: Turkey declares war on Germany.

1947 – The formal abolition of Prussia is proclaimed by the Allied Control Council. The Prussian government had already been abolished in 1934 by the Law for the Reconstruction of the Reich.

1948 – The Communist Party takes control of government in Czechoslovakia and the period of the Third Republic ends.

1951 – The first Pan American Games were officially opened in Buenos Aires, Argentina by President Juan Perón.

1954 – Gamal Abdel Nasser is made premier of Egypt.

1956 – In his speech On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences, Nikita Khrushchev, leader of the Soviet Union denounces the cult of personality of Joseph Stalin.

1964 – North Korean Prime Minister Kim Il-sung calls for the removal of feudalistic land ownership aimed at turning all cooperative farms into state-run ones.

1968 – Vietnam War: One hundred thirty-five unarmed citizens of Hà My village in South Vietnam's Quảng Nam Province are killed and buried en masse by South Korean troops in what would come to be known as the Hà My massacre.

1980 – The government of Suriname is overthrown by a military coup led by Dési Bouterse.

1986 – People Power Revolution: President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos flees the nation after 20 years of rule; Corazon Aquino becomes the Philippines' first woman president.

1987 – Southern Methodist University's football program is the first college football program to receive the death penalty by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions. It was revealed that athletic officials and school administrators had knowledge of a "slush fund" used to make illegal payments to the school's football players as far back as 1981.

1991 – Gulf War: An Iraqi scud missile hits an American military barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia killing 28 U.S. Army Reservists from Pennsylvania.

1991 – The Warsaw Pact is declared disbanded.

1992 – Khojaly massacre: About 613 civilians are killed by Armenian armed forces during the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

1994 – Mosque of Abraham massacre: In the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron, Baruch Goldstein opens fire with an automatic rifle, killing 29 Palestinian worshippers and injuring 125 more before being subdued and beaten to death by survivors.

1997 – Yi Han-yong, a North Korean defector, was murdered by unidentified assailants in Bundang, South Korea.

2009 – Members of the Bangladesh Rifles mutiny at their headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka, Bangladesh, resulting in 74 deaths, including more than 50 army officials.

2009 – Turkish Airlines Flight 1951 crashed during landing at the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, primarily due to a faulty radio altimeter, resulting in the death of nine passengers and crew including all three pilots.

2015 – At least 310 people are killed in avalanches in northeastern Afghanistan.

2016 – Three people are killed and fourteen others injured in a series of shootings in the small Kansas cities of Newton and Hesston.

Births

449 – Emperor Qianfei, emperor of the Liu Song dynasty (d. 466)

1259 – Infanta Branca of Portugal, daughter of King Afonso III of Portugal and Urraca of Castile (d. 1321)

1304 – Ibn Battuta, Moroccan jurist

1337 – Wenceslaus I, Duke of Luxembourg (d. 1383)

1473 – Al-Mutawakkil Yahya Sharaf ad-Din, Imam of the Zaidi state in Yemen (d. 1555)

1475 – Edward Plantagenet, 17th Earl of Warwick, last male member of the House of York (d. 1499)

1540 – Henry Howard, 1st Earl of Northampton, English aristocrat and courtier (d. 1614)

1543 – Sharaf Khan Bidlisi, Emir of Bitlis (d. 1603)

1552 – Magdalene of Lippe (d. 1587)

1591 – Friedrich Spee, German poet and author (d. 1635)

1643 – Ahmed II, Ottoman sultan (d. 1695)

1644 – Thomas Newcomen, English pastor and engineer (d. 1729)

1651 – Johann Philipp Krieger, German organist and composer (d. 1725)

1651 – Quirinus Kuhlmann, German Baroque poet and mystic (d. 1689)

1663 – Peter Anthony Motteux, French-English author, playwright, and translator (d. 1718)

1670 – Maria Margarethe Kirch, German astronomer and mathematician (d. 1720)

1682 – Giovanni Battista Morgagni, Italian anatomist and pathologist (d. 1771)

1707 – Carlo Goldoni, Italian playwright and composer (d. 1793)

1714 – René Nicolas Charles Augustin de Maupeou, French lawyer and politician, Lord Chancellor of France (d. 1792)

1728 – John Wood, the Younger, English architect, designed the Royal Crescent (d. 1782)

1752 – John Graves Simcoe, English-Canadian general and politician, 1st Lieutenant Governor of Upper Canada (d. 1806)

1755 – François René Mallarmé, French lawyer and politician (d. 1835)

1778 – José de San Martín, Argentinian general and politician, 1st President of Peru (d. 1850)

1812 – Carl Christian Hall, Danish lawyer and politician, 6th Prime Minister of Denmark (d. 1888)

1816 – Giovanni Morelli, Italian historian and critic (d. 1891)

1833 – John St. John, American lawyer and politician, 8th Governor of Kansas (d. 1916)

1841 – Pierre-Auguste Renoir, French painter and sculptor (d. 1919)

1842 – Karl May, German author, poet, and playwright (d. 1912)

1845 – George Reid, Scottish-Australian lawyer and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Australia (d. 1918)

1855 – Cesário Verde, Portuguese poet and author (d. 1886)

1856 – Karl Gotthard Lamprecht, German historian and academic (d. 1915)

1856 – Mathias Zdarsky, Czech-Austrian skier, painter, and sculptor (d. 1940)

1857 – Robert Bond, Canadian politician, 1st Prime Minister of Newfoundland (d. 1927)

1860 – William Ashley, English historian and academic (d. 1927)

1865 – Andranik, Armenian general (d. 1927)

1866 – Benedetto Croce, Italian philosopher and politician (d. 1952)

1869 – Phoebus Levene, Russian-American biochemist and physician (d. 1940)

1873 – Enrico Caruso, Italian-American tenor (d. 1921)

1877 – Erich von Hornbostel, Austrian musicologist and scholar (d. 1935)

1881 – William Z. Foster, American union leader and politician (d. 1961)

1881 – Alexei Rykov, Russian politician, Premier of Russia (d. 1938)

1883 – Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone (d. 1981)

1885 – Princess Alice of Battenberg (d. 1969)

1888 – John Foster Dulles, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 52nd United States Secretary of State (d. 1959)

1889 – Homer S. Ferguson, American lawyer, politician, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to the Philippines (d. 1982)

1890 – Myra Hess, English pianist and educator (d. 1965)

1894 – Meher Baba, Indian spiritual master (d. 1969)

1897 – Peter Llewelyn Davies, English soldier and publisher (d. 1960)

1900 – Illa Martin, German dendrologist, botanist, conservationist, and dentist (d. 1988)

1900 – Marina Yurlova, Russian-American child soldier, author, and dancer (d. 1984)

1901 – Zeppo Marx, American comedian and agent (d. 1979)

1903 – King Clancy, Canadian ice hockey player, referee, and coach (d. 1986)

1905 – Perry Miller, American historian, author, and academic (d. 1963)

1906 – Mary Coyle Chase, American journalist and playwright (d. 1981)

1907 – Sabahattin Ali, Turkish journalist, author, and poet (d. 1948)

1908 – Frank G. Slaughter, American physician and author (d. 2001)

1910 – Millicent Fenwick, American journalist and politician (d. 1992)

1913 – Jim Backus, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1913 – Gert Fröbe, German actor (d. 1988)

1914 – John Arlott, English journalist and author (d. 1991)

1917 – Anthony Burgess, English author, playwright, and critic (d. 1993)

1918 – Bobby Riggs, American tennis player (d. 1995)

1920 – Philip Habib, American academic and diplomat, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs (d. 1992)

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, Messiah II, Korean religious leader, founded the Unification Church (d. 2012)

1921 – Pierre Laporte, Canadian journalist, lawyer, and politician, Deputy Premier of Quebec (d. 1970)

1921 – Andy Pafko, American baseball player and manager (d. 2013)

1924 – Hugh Huxley, English-American biologist and academic (d. 2013)

1925 – Shehu Shagari, former President of Nigeria

1926 – Masatoshi Gündüz Ikeda, Japanese-Turkish mathematician and academic (d. 2003)

1927 – Ralph Stanley, American singer and banjo player (d. 2016)

1928 – Paul Elvstrøm, Danish sailor and engineer (d. 2016)

1928 – A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr., American judge, author, and activist (d. 1998)

1928 – Larry Gelbart, American author and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1928 – Richard G. Stern, American author and academic (d. 2013)

1929 – Tommy Newsom, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 2007)

1932 – Tony Brooks, English race car driver

1932 – Faron Young, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1996)

1934 – David E. Jeremiah, American admiral (d. 2013)

1934 – Tony Lema, American golfer (d. 1966)

1935 – Sally Jessy Raphael, American journalist and talk show host

1935 – Oktay Sinanoğlu, Turkish chemist and academic (d. 2015)

1937 – Tom Courtenay, English actor

1937 – Bob Schieffer, American journalist and author

1938 – Diane Baker, American actress

1938 – Herb Elliott, Australian runner and businessman

1938 – Farokh Engineer, Indian cricketer and referee

1940 – Billy Packer, American sportscaster and author

1940 – Ron Santo, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2010)

1941 – David Puttnam, English film producer and academic

1943 – Boediono, Indonesian politician, 11th Vice President of Indonesia

1943 – Jack Concannon, American football player and actor (d. 2005)

1943 – George Harrison, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2001)

1944 – Matt Guokas, American basketball player and coach

1944 – François Cevert, French race car driver (d. 1973)

1946 – Andrew Ang, Singaporean lawyer, judge, and academic

1946 – Jan Groth, Norwegian singer and keyboard player (d. 2014)

1946 – Franz Xaver Kroetz, German actor, director, and playwright

1946 – Jean Todt, French race car driver and businessman

1946 – Pete Wernick, American banjo player

1947 – Giuseppe Betori, Italian cardinal

1947 – Lee Evans, American runner and coach

1947 – Marc Sautet, French philosopher, author, and academic (d. 1998)

1947 – Doug Yule, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Ric Flair, American wrestler, manager, and trainer

1949 – Jack Handey, American author and screenwriter

1949 – Amin Maalouf, Lebanese-French journalist and author

1950 – Francisco Fernández Ochoa, Spanish skier (d. 2006)

1950 – Neil Jordan, Irish director, screenwriter, and author

1950 – Néstor Kirchner, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 51st President of Argentina (d. 2010)

1950 – Emitt Rhodes, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and recording engineer

1951 – César Cedeño, Dominican baseball player and coach

1951 – Don Quarrie, Jamaican runner and coach

1952 – Jerry Chamberlain, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Joey Dunlop, Northern Irish motorcycle racer (d. 2000)

1953 – José María Aznar, Spanish academic and politician, Prime Minister of Spain

1954 – John Doe, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor

1955 – Rodger McFarlane, American soldier, therapist, and activist (d. 2009)

1955 – Camille Thériault, Canadian politician, 29th Premier of New Brunswick

1957 – Dennis Diken, American rock drummer and record producer

1957 – Chuck Strahl, Canadian businessman and politician, 28th Canadian Minister of Transport

1958 – Jeff Fisher, American football player and coach

1958 – Kurt Rambis, American basketball player and coach

1959 – Aleksei Balabanov, Russian director and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1959 – Mike Peters, Welsh singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Davey Allison, American race car driver (d. 1993)

1961 – Luis Gatica, Mexican actor

1961 – Todd Blackledge, American football player and sportscaster

1963 – Paul O'Neill, American baseball player and sportscaster

1964 – Lee Evans, English comedian and actor

1964 – Don Majkowski, American football player and sportscaster

1965 – Brian Baker, American guitarist and songwriter

1966 – Andrew Feldman, Baron Feldman of Elstree, English lawyer and politician

1966 – Téa Leoni, American actress

1966 – Nancy O'Dell, American model and journalist

1967 – Ed Balls, English politician, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

1967 – Jonathan Freedland, English journalist and author

1968 – Oumou Sangaré, Grammy Award-winning Malian Wassoulou musician

1969 – Petri Walli, Finnish singer-songwriter and guitarist for Kingston Wall

1971 – Sean Astin, American actor, director, and producer

1971 – Helen Dobson, English golfer

1971 – Dave Harris, American radio host and songwriter

1971 – Stuart MacGill, Australian cricketer and sportscaster

1971 – Sean O'Haire, American wrestler, mixed martial artist, and kick-boxer (d. 2014)

1971 – Daniel Powter, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist

1973 – Anthony Barness, English footballer

1973 – Julio Iglesias, Jr., Spanish singer and actor

1974 – Dominic Raab, English lawyer and politician

1974 – Kevin Skinner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Chelsea Handler, American comedian, author, and talk show host

1976 – Rashida Jones, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1976 – Samaki Walker, American basketball player

1977 – Josh Wolff, American soccer player and manager

1980 – Antonio Burks, American basketball player and coach

1980 – Muratcan Güler, Turkish professional basketball player

1981 – Park Ji-sung, South Korean footballer

1982 – Chris Baird, Northern Irish footballer

1982 – Maria Kanellis, American professional wrestler for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling

1982 – Bert McCracken, American singer-songwriter

1982 – Flavia Pennetta, Italian tennis player

1982 – Anton Volchenkov, Russian ice hockey player

1983 – Eduardo da Silva, Brazilian footballer

1983 – Steven Lewington, English wrestler

1984 – Lovefoxxx, Brazilian singer-songwriter

1984 – Craig Mackail-Smith, Scottish footballer

1984 – João Pereira, Portuguese footballer

1984 – Dane Swan, Australian footballer

1985 – Benji Marshall, New Zealand rugby player

1985 – Joakim Noah, American basketball player

1986 – Danny Saucedo, Swedish singer-songwriter

1986 – James Starks, American football player

1987 – Justin Abdelkader, American ice hockey player

1988 – Aidan Guerra, Australian-Italian rugby league player

1988 – Jimmy Monaghan, American-born Irish singer-songwriter and pianist

1989 – Jimmer Fredette, American basketball player

1989 – Kana Hanazawa, Japanese voice actress and singer

1989 – Milan Badelj, Croatian footballer

1990 – Alejandra Andreu, Spanish beauty queen

1990 – Jefferson Alves Oliveira, Brazilian footballer

1990 – Marianna Zachariadi, Greek pole vaulter (d. 2013)

1991 – Dominika Kaňáková, Czech tennis player

1991 – Tony Oller, American singer-songwriter and actor (MKTO)

1992 – Zahia Dehar, Algerian Fashion & Lingerie designer

1992 – Max Aaron, American figure skater

1992 – Joe Santagato, American comedian and YouTuber

1994 – Eugenie Bouchard, Canadian tennis player

1995 – Mario Hezonja, Croatian professional basketball player for Orlando Magic

1995 – Francesca Michielin, Italian singer-songwriter

1997 – Isabelle Fuhrman, American actress

1999 – Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italian footballer

Deaths

805 – De Zong, Chinese emperor (b. 742)

806 – Tarasios, patriarch of Constantinople

891 – Fujiwara no Mototsune, Japanese regent (b. 836)

944 – Lin Ding, Chinese official and chancellor

1246 – Dafydd ap Llywelyn, Welsh king (b. 1212)

1321 – Beatrice d'Avesnes, consort of Henry VI, Count of Luxembourg

1495 – Sultan Cem, Ottoman politician (b. 1459)

1522 – William Lily, English scholar and educator (b. 1468)

1536 – Berchtold Haller, German-Swiss theologian and reformer (b. 1492)

1536 – Jacob Hutter, founder of the Hutterites

1547 – Vittoria Colonna, marchioness of Pescara (b. 1490)

1558 – Eleanor of Austria (b. 1498)

1600 – Sebastian de Aparicio, Spanish colonial industrialist and saint (b. 1502)

1601 – Robert Devereux, 2nd Earl of Essex, English general and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (b. 1566)

1634 – Albrecht von Wallenstein, Austrian general and politician (b. 1583)

1655 – Daniel Heinsius, Flemish poet and scholar (b. 1580)

1682 – Alessandro Stradella, Italian composer (b. 1639)

1710 – Daniel Greysolon, Sieur du Lhut, French soldier and explorer (b. 1639)

1713 – Frederick I of Prussia (b. 1657)

1723 – Christopher Wren, English architect, designed St Paul's Cathedral (b. 1632)

1756 – Eliza Haywood, English actress and poet (b. 1693)

1796 – Samuel Seabury, American bishop (b. 1729)

1798 – Louis Jules Mancini Mazarini, French poet and diplomat (b. 1716)

1805 – Thomas Pownall, English politician, Governor of the Province of Massachusetts Bay (b. 1722)

1819 – Francisco Manoel de Nascimento, Portuguese-French poet and educator (b. 1734)

1822 – William Pinkney, American politician and diplomat, 7th United States Attorney General (b. 1764)

1831 – Friedrich Maximilian Klinger, German author and playwright (b. 1752)

1841 – Philip Pendleton Barbour, American lawyer, judge, and politician, 12th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (b. 1783)

1850 – Daoguang Emperor of China (b. 1782)

1852 – Thomas Moore, Irish poet and lyricist (b. 1779)

1865 – Otto Ludwig, German author, playwright, and critic (b. 1813)

1870 – Henrik Hertz, Danish poet and playwright (b. 1797)

1877 – Jung Bahadur Rana, Nepalese ruler (b. 1816)

1878 – Townsend Harris, American merchant, politician, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Japan (b. 1804)

1888 – Josif Pančić, Serbian botanist and academic (b. 1814)

1899 – Paul Reuter, German-English journalist and businessman, founded Reuters (b. 1816)

1906 – Anton Arensky, Russian pianist and composer (b. 1861)

1910 – Worthington Whittredge, American painter and educator (b. 1820)

1911 – Friedrich Spielhagen, German author, theorist, and translator (b. 1829)

1912 – William IV, Grand Duke of Luxembourg (b. 1852)

1914 – John Tenniel, English illustrator (b. 1820)

1915 – Charles Edwin Bessey, American botanist, author, and academic (b. 1845)

1916 – David Bowman, Australian politician (b. 1860)

1920 – Marcel-Auguste Dieulafoy, French archaeologist and engineer (b. 1844)

1922 – Henri Désiré Landru, French serial killer (b. 1869)

1928 – William O'Brien, Irish journalist and politician (b. 1852)

1934 – Elizabeth Gertrude Britton, American botanist and academic (b. 1857)

1934 – John McGraw, American baseball player and manager (b. 1873)

1945 – Mário de Andrade, Brazilian author, poet, and photographer (b. 1893)

1950 – George Minot, American physician and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1885)

1953 – Sergei Winogradsky, Ukrainian-Russian microbiologist and ecologist (b. 1856)

1957 – Mark Aldanov, Russian author and critic (b. 1888)

1957 – Bugs Moran, American mob boss (b. 1893)

1963 – Melville J. Herskovits, American anthropologist and academic (b. 1895)

1964 – Alexander Archipenko, Ukrainian sculptor and illustrator (b. 1887)

1964 – Hinrich Lohse, German politician (b. 1896)

1964 – Grace Metalious, American author (b. 1924)

1970 – Mark Rothko, Latvian-American painter and academic (b. 1903)

1971 – Theodor Svedberg, Swedish chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1884)

1975 – Elijah Muhammad, American religious leader (b. 1897)

1978 – Daniel James, Jr., American general and pilot (b. 1920)

1980 – Robert Hayden, American poet and academic (b. 1913)

1983 – Tennessee Williams, American playwright, and poet (b. 1911)

1987 – James Coco, American actor and comedian (b. 1930)

1988 – Bernard Ashmole, English archaeologist and historian (b. 1894)

1993 – Toy Caldwell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1947)

1993 – Eddie Constantine, American-French actor (b. 1917)

1994 – Baruch Goldstein, American-Israeli physician and murderer (b. 1956)

1996 – Vehbi Koç, Turkish businessman and philanthropist (b. 1901)

1996 – Haing S. Ngor, Cambodian-American physician and author (b. 1940)

1997 – Cal Abrams, American baseball player (b. 1924)

1997 – Andrei Sinyavsky, Russian journalist and publisher (b. 1925)

1998 – W. O. Mitchell, Canadian author and playwright (b. 1914)

1999 – Glenn T. Seaborg, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1912)

2001 – A. R. Ammons, American poet and critic (b. 1926)

2001 – Don Bradman, Australian cricketer (b. 1908)

2001 – Norbert Glanzberg, Polish-French composer (b. 1910)

2001 – Sigurd Raschèr, German-American saxophonist (b. 1907)

2002 – James L. Usry, American politician, first African-American mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey (b. 1922)

2003 – Tom O'Higgins, Irish judge and politician, 6th Chief Justice of Ireland (b. 1916)

2003 – Alberto Sordi, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1920)

2004 – Albert Chartier, Canadian illustrator (b. 1912)

2005 – Peter Benenson, English lawyer, founded Amnesty International (b. 1921)

2006 – Darren McGavin, American actor, director, and producer (b. 1922)

2007 – William Anderson, American commander and politician (b. 1921)

2007 – Clem Windsor, Australian rugby player and surgeon (b. 1923)

2008 – Hans Raj Khanna, Indian lawyer, judge, and politician, Indian Minister of Law and Justice (b. 1912)

2009 – Philip José Farmer, American author (b. 1918)

2010 – İhsan Doğramacı, Turkish pediatrician and academic (b. 1915)

2011 – Nikos Alexiou, Greek painter and set designer (b. 1960)

2012 – Lynn Compton, American lieutenant, lawyer, and judge (b. 1921)

2012 – Louisiana Red, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1932)

2013 – Stewart "Dirk" Fischer, American trumpet player and composer (b. 1924)

2013 – C. Everett Koop, American surgeon and admiral, 13th Surgeon General of the United States (b. 1916)

2013 – Ray O'Connor, Australian soldier and politician, 22nd Premier of Western Australia (b. 1926)

2014 – Angèle Arsenault, Canadian singer-songwriter (b. 1943)

2014 – Mário Coluna, Portuguese footballer (b. 1935)

2014 – Paco de Lucía, Spanish guitarist, songwriter, and producer (b. 1947)

2014 – Chokwe Lumumba, American lawyer and politician (b. 1947)

2015 – Harve Bennett, American screenwriter and producer (b. 1930)

2015 – Marie Cathcart, Countess Cathcart, British peeress (b. 1923)

2015 – Eugenie Clark, American biologist and academic (b. 1922)

2015 – Victor Watson, English businessman and philanthropist (b. 1928)

2016 – Bhavarlal Jain, Indian businessman and philanthropist (b. 1937)

2016 – Alfred E. Mann, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1925)

2017 – Neil Fingleton, English actor and basketball player, one of the tallest 25 men in the world (b. 1980)

2017 – Elli Norkett, Welsh rugby player (b. 1996)

2017 – Bill Paxton, American actor (b. 1955)

Holidays and observances

Armed Forces Day (Dominican Republic)

Christian feast day:

Æthelberht of Kent

Blessed Ciriaco María Sancha y Hervás

Donatus of Zadar

Gerland of Agrigento

John Roberts (Episcopal Church (USA))

Blessed Maria Adeodata Pisani, OSB

Tarasius (Eastern Orthodox Churches and Traditionalist Catholics)

Walburga

February 25 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Kitano Baika-sai or "Plum Blossom Festival" (Kitano Tenman-gū Shrine, Kyoto, Japan)

Meher Baba's birthday (followers of Meher Baba)

Memorial Day for the Victims of the Communist Dictatorships (Hungary)

National Day (Kuwait)

People Power Day (Philippines)

Revolution Day (Suriname)

Soviet Occupation Day (Georgia)