This day in history (Dec. 3)

915 – Pope John X crowned Berengar I of Italy as Holy Roman Emperor.

1799 – War of the Second Coalition: Battle of Wiesloch: Austrian Lieutenant Field Marshal Anton Sztáray defeats the French at Wiesloch.

1800 – War of the Second Coalition: Battle of Hohenlinden: French General Moreau decisively defeats the Archduke John of Austria near Munich. Coupled with First Consul Napoleon Bonaparte's earlier victory at Marengo, this will force the Austrians to sign an armistice and end the war.

1818 – Illinois becomes the 21st U.S. state.

1834 – The Zollverein (German Customs Union) begins the first regular census in Germany.

1854 – Battle of the Eureka Stockade: More than 20 gold miners at Ballarat, Victoria, are killed by state troopers in an uprising over mining licences.

1898 – The Duquesne Country and Athletic Club defeated an all-star collection of early football players 16-0, in what is considered to be the very first all-star game for professional American football.

1901 – In a State of the Union message, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt asks Congress to curb the power of trusts "within reasonable limits".

1904 – The Jovian moon Himalia is discovered by Charles Dillon Perrine at California's Lick Observatory.

1910 – Modern neon lighting is first demonstrated by Georges Claude at the Paris Motor Show.

1912 – Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro, and Serbia (the Balkan League) sign an armistice with the Ottoman Empire, temporarily halting the First Balkan War. (The armistice will expire on February 3, 1913, and hostilities will resume.)

1919 – After nearly 20 years of planning and construction, including two collapses causing 89 deaths, the Quebec Bridge opens to traffic.

1920 – Following more than a month of Turkish–Armenian War, the Turkish dictated Treaty of Alexandropol is concluded.

1927 – Putting Pants on Philip, the first Laurel and Hardy film, is released.

1944 – Greek Civil War: Fighting breaks out in Athens between the ELAS and government forces supported by the British Army.

1959 – The current flag of Singapore is adopted, six months after Singapore became self-governing within the British Empire.

1960 – The musical Camelot debuts at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. It will become associated with the Kennedy administration.

1964 – Free Speech Movement: Police arrest over 800 students at the University of California, Berkeley, following their takeover and sit-in at the administration building in protest of the UC Regents' decision to forbid protests on UC property.

1967 – At Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, a transplant team headed by Christiaan Barnard carries out the first heart transplant on a human (53-year-old Louis Washkansky).

1971 – Indo-Pakistani War of 1971: Pakistan launches a pre-emptive strike against India and a full-scale war begins claiming hundreds of lives.

1973 – Pioneer program: Pioneer 10 sends back the first close-up images of Jupiter.

1976 – An assassination attempt is made on Bob Marley. He is shot twice, and plays a concert two days later.

1979 – In Cincinnati, 11 fans are suffocated in a crush for seats on the concourse outside Riverfront Coliseum before a Who concert.

1979 – Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini becomes the first Supreme Leader of Iran.

1982 – A soil sample is taken from Times Beach, Missouri, that will be found to contain 300 times the safe level of dioxin.

1984 – Bhopal disaster: A methyl isocyanate leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, kills more than 3,800 people outright and injures 150,000–600,000 others (some 6,000 of whom would later die from their injuries) in one of the worst industrial disasters in history.

1989 – Cold War: In a meeting off the coast of Malta, U.S. President George H. W. Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev release statements indicating that the Cold War between NATO and the Soviet Union may be coming to an end.

1992 – The Greek oil tanker Aegean Sea, carrying 80,000 tonnes of crude oil, runs aground in a storm while approaching A Coruña, Spain, and spills much of its cargo.

1992 – A test engineer for Sema Group uses a personal computer to send the world's first text message via the Vodafone network to the phone of a colleague.

1994 – The PlayStation was released in Japan

1997 – In Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, representatives from 121 countries sign the Ottawa Treaty prohibiting manufacture and deployment of anti-personnel landmines. The United States, People's Republic of China, and Russia do not sign the treaty, however.

1999 – NASA loses radio contact with the Mars Polar Lander moments before the spacecraft enters the Martian atmosphere.

2005 – XCOR Aerospace makes the first manned rocket aircraft delivery of U.S. Mail in Kern County, California.

2007 – Winter storms cause the Chehalis River to flood many cities in Lewis County, Washington, and close a 20-mile portion of Interstate 5 for several days. At least eight deaths and billions of dollars in damages are blamed on the floods.

2009 – A suicide bombing at a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, kills 25 people, including three ministers of the Transitional Federal Government.

2012 – At least 475 people are killed after Typhoon Bopha makes landfall in the Philippines.

2014 – The Japanese space agency, JAXA, launches the space explorer Hayabusa 2 from the Tanegashima Space Center on a six-year round trip mission to an asteroid to collect rock samples.

Births

1368 – Charles VI of France (d. 1422)

1447 – Bayezid II, Ottoman sultan (d. 1512)

1483 – Nicolaus von Amsdorf, German theologian and Protestant reformer (d. 1565)

1560 – Jan Gruter, Dutch scholar and critic (d. 1627)

1590 – Daniel Seghers, Flemish Jesuit brother and painter (d. 1661)

1616 – John Wallis, English mathematician and cryptographer (d. 1703)

1684 – Ludvig Holberg, Norwegian historian and writer (d. 1754)

1722 – Hryhorii Skovoroda, Ukrainian poet, composer, and philosopher (d. 1794)

1729 – Antonio Soler, Spanish composer and theorist (d. 1783)

1755 – Gilbert Stuart, American painter (d. 1828)

1793 – Clarkson Frederick Stanfield, English painter and academic (d. 1867)

1800 – France Prešeren, Slovenian poet and lawyer (d. 1849)

1826 – George B. McClellan, American general and politician, 24th Governor of New Jersey (d. 1885)

1833 – Carlos Finlay, Cuban epidemiologist and physician (d. 1915)

1838 – Cleveland Abbe, American meteorologist and academic (d. 1916)

1838 – Octavia Hill, English activist and author (d. 1912)

1838 – Princess Louise of Prussia (d. 1923)

1842 – Phoebe Hearst, American philanthropist and activist (d. 1919)

1842 – Charles Alfred Pillsbury, American businessman, founded the Pillsbury Company (d. 1899)

1842 – Ellen Swallow Richards, American chemist, ecologist, and educator (d. 1911)

1857 – Joseph Conrad, Polish-born British novelist (d. 1924)

1857 – Mathilde Kralik, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1944)

1863 – Gussie Davis, African-American songwriter (d. 1899)

1864 – Herman Heijermans, Dutch author and playwright (d. 1924)

1867 – William John Bowser, Canadian lawyer and politician, 17th Premier of British Columbia (d. 1933)

1872 – Arthur Charles Hardy, Canadian lawyer and politician, Canadian Speaker of the Senate (d. 1962)

1872 – William Haselden, English cartoonist (d. 1953)

1875 – Max Meldrum, Scottish-Australian painter and educator (d. 1955)

1878 – Francis A. Nixon, American businessman (d. 1956)

1879 – Albert Asher, New Zealand rugby player (d. 1965)

1879 – Charles Hutchison, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1949)

1879 – Kafū Nagai, Japanese author and playwright (d. 1959)

1879 – Donald Matheson Sutherland, Canadian physician and politician, 5th Canadian Minister of National Defence (d. 1970)

1880 – Fedor von Bock, German field marshal (d. 1945)

1883 – Anton Webern, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1945)

1884 – Rajendra Prasad, Indian lawyer and politician, 1st President of India (d. 1963)

1884 – Walther Stampfli, Swiss lawyer and politician, 50th President of the Swiss Confederation (d. 1965)

1886 – Manne Siegbahn, Swedish physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1978)

1887 – Prince Naruhiko Higashikuni, Japanese general and politician, 43rd Prime Minister of Japan (d. 1990)

1891 – Thomas Farrell, American general (d. 1967)

1894 – Deiva Zivarattinam, Indian lawyer and politician (d. 1975)

1895 – Anna Freud, Austrian-English psychologist and psychoanalyst (d. 1982)

1895 – Sheng Shicai, Chinese warlord (d. 1970)

1897 – William Gropper, American cartoonist and painter (d. 1977)

1899 – Hayato Ikeda, Japanese politician, 58th Prime Minister of Japan (d. 1965)

1899 – Howard Kinsey, American tennis player (d. 1966)

1900 – Ulrich Inderbinen, Swiss mountaineer (d. 2004)

1900 – Richard Kuhn, Austrian-German biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1967)

1901 – Glenn Hartranft, American shot putter and discus thrower (d. 1970)

1901 – Mildred Wiley, American high jumper (d. 2000)

1902 – Mitsuo Fuchida, Japanese captain and pilot (d. 1976)

1902 – Feliks Kibbermann, Estonian chess player and philologist (d. 1993)

1904 – Edgar Moon, Australian tennis player (d. 1976)

1905 – Les Ames, English cricketer (d. 1990)

1907 – Connee Boswell, American jazz singer (d. 1976)

1911 – Nino Rota, Italian pianist, composer, conductor, and academic (d. 1979)

1914 – Irving Fine, American composer and academic (d. 1962)

1918 – Abdul Haris Nasution, Indonesian general and politician, 12th Indonesian Minister of Defence (d. 2000)

1919 – Charles Lynch, Canadian journalist and author (d. 1994)

1921 – Phyllis Curtin, American soprano and academic (d. 2016)

1921 – John Doar, American lawyer and activist (d. 2014)

1922 – Len Lesser, American actor (d. 2011)

1922 – Eli Mandel, Canadian poet, critic, and academic (d. 1992)

1922 – Sven Nykvist, Swedish director and cinematographer (d. 2006)

1923 – Trevor Bailey, English cricketer and sportscaster (d. 2011)

1923 – Stjepan Bobek, Croatian-Serbian footballer and manager (d. 2010)

1923 – Moyra Fraser, Australian-English actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2009)

1924 – Wiel Coerver, Dutch footballer and manager (d. 2011)

1924 – F. Sionil José, Filipino journalist, writer and author

1924 – Roberto Mieres, Argentinian race car driver and sailor (d. 2012)

1925 – Ferlin Husky, American country music singer (d. 2011)

1927 – Andy Williams, American singer (d. 2012)

1928 – Thomas M. Foglietta, American politician and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (d. 2004)

1928 – Muhammad Habibur Rahman, Indian-Bangladeshi jurist and politician, Prime Minister of Bangladesh (d. 2014)

1929 – John S. Dunne, American priest and theologian (d. 2013)

1930 – Jean-Luc Godard, French-Swiss director and screenwriter

1930 – Raul M. Gonzalez, Filipino lawyer and politician, 42nd Filipino Secretary of Justice (d. 2014)

1930 – Yves Trudeau, Canadian sculptor

1931 – Franz Josef Degenhardt, German author and poet (d. 2011)

1931 – Jaye P. Morgan, American singer and actress

1932 – Takao Fujinami, Japanese lawyer and politician (d. 2007)

1933 – Paul J. Crutzen, Dutch chemist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate

1934 – Nicolas Coster, British-American actor

1934 – Viktor Gorbatko, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut

1934 – Abimael Guzmán, Peruvian philosopher and academic

1935 – Eddie Bernice Johnson, American nurse and politician

1937 – Bobby Allison, American race car driver and businessman

1937 – Morgan Llywelyn, American-Irish model and author

1937 – Binod Bihari Verma, Indian physician and author (d. 2003)

1938 – Jean-Claude Malépart, Canadian lawyer and politician (d. 1989)

1938 – Sally Shlaer, American mathematician and engineer (d. 1998)

1939 – John Paul, Sr., Dutch-American race car driver

1939 – David Phillips, English chemist and academic

1940 – Jeffrey R. Holland, American academic and religious leader

1942 – Mike Gibson, Northern Irish-Irish rugby player

1942 – Pedro Rocha, Uruguayan footballer and manager (d. 2013)

1942 – Alice Schwarzer, German journalist and publisher, founded EMMA Magazine

1942 – David K. Shipler, American journalist and author

1943 – J. Philippe Rushton, English-Canadian psychologist and academic (d. 2012)

1943 – Joseph Franklin Ada, Guamanian lawyer and politician, 5th Governor of Guam

1944 – Ralph McTell, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Craig Raine, English poet, author, and playwright

1948 – Jan Hrubý, Czech violinist and songwriter

1948 – Maxwell Hutchinson, English architect and television host

1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, English singer-songwriter

1949 – Heather Menzies, Canadian-American actress

1949 – Mickey Thomas, American singer-songwriter

1950 – Alberto Juantorena, Cuban runner

1951 – Mike Bantom, American basketball player and manager

1951 – Ray Candy, American wrestler and trainer (d. 1994)

1951 – Rick Mears, American race car driver

1951 – Mike Stock, English songwriter, record producer, and musician

1952 – Don Barnes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Duane Roland, American guitarist and songwriter (Molly Hatchet) (d. 2006)

1953 – Franz Klammer, Austrian skier and race car driver

1953 – Rob Waring, American-Norwegian vibraphonist and contemporary composer

1954 – Grace Andreacchi, American-English author, poet, and playwright

1956 – Ewa Kopacz, Polish physician and politician, 15th Prime Minister of Poland

1957 – Maxim Korobov, Russian businessman and politician

1959 – Eamonn Holmes, Irish journalist and game show host

1960 – Daryl Hannah, American actress and producer

1960 – Igor Larionov, Russian ice hockey player

1960 – Julianne Moore, American actress and author

1960 – Mike Ramsey, American ice hockey player and coach

1962 – Richard Bacon, English banker, journalist, and politician

1962 – Nataliya Grygoryeva, Ukrainian hurdler

1963 – Joe Lally, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1963 – Terri Schiavo, American medical patient (d. 2005)

1964 – Darryl Hamilton, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2015)

1965 – Andrew Stanton, American voice actor, director, producer, screenwriter

1965 – Katarina Witt, German figure skater and actress

1966 – Flemming Povlsen, Danish footballer and manager

1966 – Irina Zhuk, Russian figure skater and coach

1967 – Marie Françoise Ouedraogo, Burkinabé mathematician

1968 – Brendan Fraser, American actor and producer

1968 – Montell Jordan, American singer-songwriter and producer

1969 – Bill Steer, English guitarist and songwriter

1969 – Hal Steinbrenner, American businessman, co-owner of the New York Yankees

1970 – Paul Byrd, American baseball player

1970 – Lindsey Hunter, American basketball player and coach

1970 – Christian Karembeu, French footballer

1970 – Laura Schuler, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1971 – Frank Sinclair, English-Jamaican footballer and manager

1971 – Henk Timmer, Dutch footballer and manager

1971 – Vernon White, American mixed martial artist and wrestler

1972 – Danilo Goffi, Italian runner

1973 – Holly Marie Combs, American actress and producer

1974 – Lucette Rådström, Swedish journalist

1976 – Mark Boucher, South African cricketer

1976 – Gary Glover, American baseball player

1976 – Cornelius Griffin, American football player

1976 – Byron Kelleher, New Zealand rugby player

1976 – Tomotaka Okamoto, Japanese soprano

1977 – Chad Durbin, American baseball player

1977 – Troy Evans, American football player

1977 – Adam Małysz, Polish ski jumper and race car driver

1977 – Yelena Zadorozhnaya, Russian runner

1978 – Trina, American rapper and producer

1978 – Daniel Alexandersson, Swedish footballer

1978 – Jiří Bicek, Slovak ice hockey player

1978 – Bram Tankink, Dutch cyclist

1979 – Daniel Bedingfield, New Zealand-English singer-songwriter

1979 – Rock Cartwright, American football player

1980 – Anna Chlumsky, American actress

1980 – Jenna Dewan, American actress and dancer

1981 – Ioannis Amanatidis, Greek footballer

1981 – Tyjuan Hagler, American football player

1981 – Edwin Valero, Venezuelan boxer (d. 2010)

1981 – David Villa, Spanish footballer

1982 – Manny Corpas, Panamanian baseball player

1982 – Michael Essien, Ghanaian footballer

1982 – Dascha Polanco Dominican-American actress

1982 – Franco Sbaraglini, Argentinian-Italian rugby player

1983 – Stephen Donald, New Zealand rugby player

1983 – Sherri DuPree, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1983 – James Ihedigbo, American football player

1983 – Aleksey Drozdov, Russian decathlete

1984 – Avraam Papadopoulos, Greek footballer

1985 – László Cseh, Hungarian swimmer

1985 – Mike Randolph, American soccer player

1985 – Amanda Seyfried, American actress

1985 – Robert Swift, American basketball player

1985 – Marcus Williams, American basketball player

1987 – Michael Angarano, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1987 – Erik Grönwall, Swedish singer-songwriter

1987 – Brian Robiskie, American football player

1987 – Alicia Sacramone, American gymnast

1988 – Melissa Aldana, Chilean saxophonist

1989 – Alex McCarthy, English footballer

1989 – Selçuk Alibaz, Turkish footballer

1989 – Tomasz Narkun, Polish mixed martial artist

1990 – Christian Benteke, Belgian footballer

1990 – Sharon Fichman, Canadian-Israeli tennis player

1991 – Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgian tennis player

1992 – Cristian Ceballos, Spanish footballer

Deaths

311 – Diocletian, Roman emperor (b. 244)

649 – Birinus, French-English bishop and saint (b. 600)

860 – Abbo, bishop of Auxerre

937 – Siegfried, Frankish nobleman

978 – Abraham, Coptic pope of Alexandria

1038 – Emma of Lesum, Saxon countess and Saint

1099 – Saint Osmund (b. 1065)

1154 – Pope Anastasius IV (b. 1073)

1265 – Odofredus, Italian lawyer and jurist

1266 – Henry III the White, Duke of Wroclaw

1309 – Henry III, Duke of Głogów (b. 1251/60)

1322 – Maud Chaworth, Countess of Leicester (b. 1282)

1532 – Louis II, Count Palatine of Zweibrücken (b. 1502)

1533 – Vasili III of Russia (b. 1479)

1542 – Jean Tixier de Ravisi, French scholar and academic (b. 1470)

1552 – Francis Xavier, Spanish missionary and saint (b. 1506)

1592 – Alexander Farnese, Duke of Parma (b. 1545)

1610 – Honda Tadakatsu, Japanese general and daimyo (b. 1548)

1668 – William Cecil, 2nd Earl of Salisbury (b. 1591)

1706 – Countess Emilie Juliane of Barby-Mühlingen (b. 1637)

1765 – Lord John Sackville, English cricketer and politician (b. 1713)

1789 – Claude Joseph Vernet, French painter (b. 1714)

1815 – John Carroll, American archbishop (b. 1735)

1876 – Samuel Cooper, American general (b. 1798)

1882 – Archibald Tait, Scottish-English archbishop (b. 1811)

1888 – Carl Zeiss, German physicist and lens maker, created the optical instrument (b. 1816)

1890 – Billy Midwinter, English-Australian cricketer (b. 1851)

1892 – Afanasy Fet, Russian author and poet (b. 1820)

1894 – Robert Louis Stevenson, Scottish novelist, poet, and essayist (b. 1850)

1902 – Robert Lawson, New Zealand architect, designed the Otago Boys' High School and Knox Church (b. 1833)

1904 – David Bratton, American water polo player (b. 1869)

1910 – Mary Baker Eddy, American religious leader and author, founded Christian Science (b. 1821)

1912 – Prudente de Morais, Brazilian lawyer and politician, 3rd President of Brazil (b. 1841)

1917 – Harold Garnett, English-French cricketer (b. 1879)

1919 – Pierre-Auguste Renoir, French painter and sculptor (b. 1841)

1928 – Ezra Meeker, American farmer and politician (b. 1830)

1934 – Charles James O'Donnell, Irish lawyer and politician (b. 1849)

1935 – Princess Victoria of the United Kingdom (b. 1868)

1941 – Pavel Filonov, Russian painter and poet (b. 1883)

1949 – Maria Ouspenskaya, Russian-American actress and educator (b. 1876)

1952 – Rudolf Margolius, Czech lawyer and politician (b. 1913)

1956 – Manik Bandopadhyay, Indian author, poet, and playwright (b. 1908)

1956 – Alexander Rodchenko, Russian sculptor, photographer, and graphic designer (b. 1891)

1967 – Harry Wismer, American football player and sportscaster (b. 1913)

1972 – William Manuel Johnson, American bassist (b. 1872)

1973 – Emile Christian, American trombonist, cornet player, and composer (b. 1895)

1979 – Dhyan Chand, Indian field hockey player and coach (b. 1905)

1980 – Oswald Mosley, English lieutenant and politician, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (b. 1896)

1981 – Walter Knott, American farmer, founded Knott's Berry Farm (b. 1889)

1984 – Vladimir Abramovich Rokhlin, Azerbaijani-Russian mathematician and academic (b. 1919)

1989 – Fernando Martín Espina, Spanish basketball player (b. 1962)

1989 – Connie B. Gay, American businessman, founded the Country Music Association (b. 1914)

1993 – Lewis Thomas, American physician, etymologist, and academic (b. 1913)

1996 – Georges Duby, French historian and author (b. 1919)

1998 – Pierre Hétu, Canadian pianist and conductor (b. 1936)

1999 – John Archer, American actor (b. 1915)

1999 – Scatman John, American singer-songwriter and pianist (b. 1942)

1999 – Madeline Kahn, American actress, comedian, and singer (b. 1942)

1999 – Horst Mahseli, Polish footballer (b. 1934)

1999 – Jarl Wahlström, Finnish 12th General of The Salvation Army (b. 1918)

2000 – Gwendolyn Brooks, American poet and educator (b. 1917)

2000 – Hoyt Curtin, American composer and producer (b. 1922)

2002 – Adrienne Adams, American illustrator (b. 1906)

2002 – Glenn Quinn, Irish-American actor (b. 1970)

2003 – David Hemmings, English actor (b. 1941)

2004 – Shiing-Shen Chern, Chinese-American mathematician and academic (b. 1911)

2005 – Frederick Ashworth, American admiral (b. 1912)

2005 – Herb Moford, American baseball player (b. 1928)

2007 – James Kemsley, Australian cartoonist and actor (b. 1948)

2008 – Robert Zajonc, Polish-American psychologist and author (b. 1923)

2009 – Leila Lopes, Brazilian actress and journalist (b. 1959)

2009 – Richard Todd, Irish-born British soldier and actor (b. 1919)

2010 – Abdumalik Bahori, Azerbaijani poet and author (b. 1927)

2011 – Dev Anand, Indian actor, director, and producer (b. 1923)

2012 – Jules Mikhael Al-Jamil, Iraqi-Lebanese archbishop (b. 1938)

2012 – Kuntal Chandra, Bangladeshi cricketer (b. 1984)

2012 – Fyodor Khitruk, Russian animator, director, and screenwriter (b. 1917)

2012 – Diego Mendieta, Paraguayan footballer (b. 1980)

2012 – Janet Shaw, Australian cyclist and author (b. 1966)

2013 – Paul Aussaresses, French general (b. 1918)

2013 – Reda Mahmoud Hafez Mohamed, Egyptian air marshal (b. 1952)

2013 – Ahmed Fouad Negm, Egyptian poet and educator (b. 1929)

2014 – Herman Badillo, Puerto Rican-American lawyer and politician (b. 1929)

2014 – Jacques Barrot, French politician, French European Commissioner (b. 1937)

2014 – Nathaniel Branden, Canadian–American psychotherapist and author (b. 1930)

2014 – Ian McLagan, English-American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (b. 1945)

2014 – James Stewart, Canadian mathematician and academic (b. 1941)

2015 – Gladstone Anderson, Jamaican singer and pianist (b. 1934)

2015 – Eevi Huttunen, Finnish speed skater (b. 1922)

2015 – Scott Weiland, American singer-songwriter (b. 1967)

Holidays and observances

Advocate's Day (India)

Christian feast day:

Abbo of Auxerre

Pope Abraham of Alexandria (Coptic, 6 Koiak))

Adrian (Ethernan)

Birinus

Cassian of Tangier

Emma (of Lesum or of Bremen)

Francis Xavier

Blessed Johann Nepomuk von Tschiderer zu Gleifheim

December 3 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Doctors' Day (Cuba)

United Nations' International Day of Persons with Disabilities