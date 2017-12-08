This day in history (Dec. 10)

1041 – The son of Empress Zoë of Byzantium succeeds to the throne of the Eastern Roman Empire as Michael V.

1317 – The "Nyköping Banquet" - King Birger of Sweden treacherously seizes his two brothers Valdemar, Duke of Finland and Eric, Duke of Södermanland, who were subsequently starved to death in the dungeon of Nyköping Castle.

1508 – The League of Cambrai is formed by Pope Julius II, Louis XII of France, Maximilian I, Holy Roman Emperor and Ferdinand II of Aragon as an alliance against Venice.

1520 – Martin Luther burns his copy of the papal bull Exsurge Domine outside Wittenberg's Elster Gate.

1541 – Thomas Culpeper and Francis Dereham are executed for having affairs with Catherine Howard, Queen of England and wife of Henry VIII.

1652 – Defeat at the Battle of Dungeness causes the Commonwealth of England to reform its navy.

1665 – The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps is founded by Michiel de Ruyter

1684 – Isaac Newton's derivation of Kepler's laws from his theory of gravity, contained in the paper De motu corporum in gyrum, is read to the Royal Society by Edmond Halley.

1799 – France adopts the metre as its official unit of length.

1817 – Mississippi becomes the 20th U.S. state.

1861 – American Civil War: The Confederate States of America accept a rival state government's pronouncement that declares Kentucky to be the 13th state of the Confederacy.

1861 – Forces led by Nguyễn Trung Trực, an anti-colonial guerrilla leader in southern Vietnam, sink the French lorcha L'Esperance.

1864 – American Civil War: Sherman's March to the Sea: Major General William Tecumseh Sherman's Union Army troops reach the outer Confederate defenses of Savannah, Georgia.

1868 – The first traffic lights are installed, outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Resembling railway signals, they use semaphore arms and are illuminated at night by red and green gas lamps.

1877 – Russo-Turkish War (1877–78): The Russian Army captures Plevna after a 5-month siege. The garrison of 25,000 surviving Turks surrenders. The Russian victory is decisive for the outcome of the war and the Liberation of Bulgaria.

1884 – Mark Twain's Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is published.

1896 – Alfred Jarry's Ubu Roi premieres in Paris. A riot breaks out at the end of the performance.

1898 – Spanish–American War: The Treaty of Paris is signed, officially ending the conflict.

1901 – The first Nobel Prizes are awarded.

1902 – The opening of the reservoir of the Aswan Dam in Egypt.

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt wins the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the mediation of the Russo-Japanese War, becoming the first American to win a Nobel Prize.

1907 – The worst night of the Brown Dog riots in London, when 1,000 medical students clash with 400 police officers over the existence of a memorial for animals that have been vivisected.

1909 – Selma Lagerlöf becomes the first female writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature

1932 – Thailand becomes a constitutional monarchy.

1936 – Abdication Crisis: Edward VIII signs the Instrument of Abdication.

1941 – World War II: The Royal Navy capital ships HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse are sunk by Imperial Japanese Navy torpedo bombers near British Malaya.

1941 – World War II: Battle of the Philippines: Imperial Japanese forces under the command of General Masaharu Homma land on Luzon.

1948 – The Human Rights Convention is signed by the United Nations.

1949 – Chinese Civil War: The People's Liberation Army begins its siege of Chengdu, the last Kuomintang-held city in mainland China, forcing President of the Republic of China Chiang Kai-shek and his government to retreat to Taiwan.

1953 – British Prime Minister Winston Churchill received the Nobel Prize in literature.

1955 – Mighty Mouse Playhouse premieres on American television.

1963 – Zanzibar gains independence from the United Kingdom as a constitutional monarchy, under Sultan Jamshid bin Abdullah.

1963 – Khalifa Abdullah Hassan Khalifa, revolutionary from Aden (1945 - 2007), a commando operation carried a bomb in Aden Airport, in the framework of the struggle against the British occupation, which resulted in the injury of the British High Commissioner were injured and the death of his deputy commander, George Henderson, also wounded 35 different injuries from British officials and some ministers of the Government of the Federation of South Arabia.

1968 – Japan's biggest heist, the still-unsolved "300 million yen robbery", is carried out in Tokyo.

1978 – Arab–Israeli conflict: Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin and President of Egypt Anwar Sadat are jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1979 – Kaohsiung Incident: Taiwanese pro-democracy demonstrations are suppressed by the KMT dictatorship, and organizers are arrested.

1983 – Democracy is restored in Argentina with the inauguration of President Raúl Alfonsín.

1984 – United Nations General Assembly recognizes the Convention against Torture.

1989 – Mongolian Revolution: At the country's first open pro-democracy public demonstration, Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj announces the establishment of the Mongolian Democratic Union.

1993 – The last shift leaves Wearmouth Colliery in Sunderland. The closure of the 156-year-old pit marks the end of the old County Durham coalfield, which had been in operation since the Middle Ages.

1994 – Rwandan Genocide: Maurice Baril, military advisor to the U.N. Secretary-General and head of the Military Division of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, recommends that UNAMIR stand down.

1995 – The Israeli army withdrew from Nablus pursuant to the terms of Oslo Accord.

1996 – The new Constitution of South Africa is promulgated by Nelson Mandela.

2006 – Lebanese opposition Popular organize a sit-in against the government is the largest in the history of Lebanon, downtown Beirut, where official agencies estimated the number of demonstrators at more than a million people.

2007 – Announcing the formation of Allegiance Council, which was founded by King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud in the October 20, 2006, he was chosen Prince Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as its chairman.

2009 – The Lebanese government headed by Saad Hariri get the confidence of Lebanese Parliament by a majority of 122 votes, out of the audience, while the deputy abstained from voting and another deputy withhold confidence from the government, and missed four vice-confidence session.

2014 – Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein was killed after the suppression of a demonstration by Israeli forces in the village (Turmus'ayya) in Ramallah.

2016 – Two explosions outside a football stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, kill 38 people and injure 166 others.

Births

553 – Houzhu, emperor of the Chen dynasty (d. 604)

1452 – Johannes Stöffler, German mathematician and astronomer (d. 1531)

1472 – Anne de Mowbray, 8th Countess of Norfolk (d. 1481)

1489 – Gaston of Foix, Duke of Nemours (d. 1512)

1588 – Isaac Beeckman, Dutch scientist and philosopher (d. 1637)

1610 – Adriaen van Ostade, Dutch painter (d. 1685)

1654 – Giovanni Gioseffo dal Sole, Italian painter (d. 1719)

1658 – Lancelot Blackburne, Archbishop of York (d. 1743)

1713 – Johann Nicolaus Mempel, German cantor and organist (d. 1747)

1751 – George Shaw, English botanist and zoologist (d. 1813)

1776 – Archduchess Maria Leopoldine of Austria-Este (d. 1848)

1787 – Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet, American educator, founded the American School for the Deaf (d. 1851)

1804 – Carl Gustav Jacob Jacobi, German mathematician and academic (d. 1851)

1805 – William Lloyd Garrison, American journalist and activist, founded The Liberator (d. 1879)

1805 – Joseph Škoda, Czech physician, dermatologist, and academic (d. 1881)

1815 – Ada Lovelace, English mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1852)

1821 – Nikolay Nekrasov, Russian poet and critic (d. 1877)

1822 – César Franck, Belgian organist and composer (d. 1890)

1824 – George MacDonald, Scottish minister, author, and poet (d. 1905)

1827 – Eugene O'Keefe, Canadian businessman and philanthropist (d. 1913)

1830 – Emily Dickinson, American poet (d. 1886)

1851 – Melvil Dewey, American librarian, created the Dewey Decimal System (d. 1931)

1866 – Louis Bolk, Dutch anatomist and biologist (d. 1930)

1870 – Adolf Loos, Austrian architect and theoretician, designed Villa Müller (d. 1933)

1870 – Pierre Louÿs, Belgian-French author and poet (d. 1925)

1878 – C. Rajagopalachari, Indian lawyer and politician, 45th Governor-General of India (d. 1972)

1882 – Otto Neurath, Austrian sociologist and philosopher (d. 1945)

1882 – Shigenori Tōgō, Japanese politician, 37th Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs (d. 1950)

1883 – Giovanni Messe, Italian field marshal and politician (d. 1968)

1885 – Marios Varvoglis, Greek composer and conductor (d. 1967)

1886 – Victor McLaglen, English-American actor (d. 1959)

1889 – Ray Collins, American actor (d. 1965)

1890 – László Bárdossy, Hungarian fascist politician and diplomat, 33rd Prime Minister of Hungary (d. 1946)

1891 – Harold Alexander, 1st Earl Alexander of Tunis, English field marshal and politician, 17th Governor General of Canada (d. 1969)

1891 – Arlie Mucks, American discus thrower and shot putter (d. 1967)

1891 – Nelly Sachs, German-Swedish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1970)

1896 – Torsten Bergström, Swedish actor and director (d. 1948)

1903 – Una Merkel, American actress (d. 1986)

1904 – Antonín Novotný, Czechoslovak politician, President of Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia (d. 1975)

1906 – Jules Ladoumègue, French runner (d. 1973)

1906 – Harold Adamson, American lyricist (d. 1980)

1907 – Rumer Godden, English author and poet (d. 1998)

1907 – Lucien Laurent, French footballer and coach (d. 2005)

1907 – Amedeo Nazzari, Italian actor (d. 1979)

1908 – Olivier Messiaen, French composer and ornithologist (d. 1992)

1909 – Hermes Pan, American dancer and choreographer (d. 1990)

1910 – Ambrosio Padilla, Filipino basketball player and politician (d. 1996)

1911 – Chet Huntley, American journalist (d. 1974)

1912 – Philip Hart, American lawyer and politician, 49th Lieutenant Governor of Michigan (d. 1976)

1912 – René Toribio, Guadeloupean politician (d. 1990)

1913 – Pannonica de Koenigswarter, English-American composer (d. 1988)

1913 – Morton Gould, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1996)

1913 – Harry Locke, English actor (d. 1987)

1913 – Ray Nance, American trumpeter, violinist, and singer (d. 1976)

1914 – Dorothy Lamour, American actress and singer (d. 1996)

1915 – Nicky Barr, Australian rugby player, soldier, and pilot (d. 2006)

1916 – Walt Arfons, American race car driver (d. 2013)

1918 – Anne Gwynne, American actress (d. 2003)

1918 – Anatoli Tarasov, Russian ice hockey player and coach (d. 1995)

1919 – Alexander Courage, American composer and conductor (d. 2008)

1920 – Clarice Lispector, Ukrainian-Brazilian journalist and author (d. 1977)

1920 – Reginald Rose, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2002)

1920 – Thanassis Skordalos, Greek lyra player and composer (d. 1998)

1922 – Agnes Nixon, American television writer and director (d. 2016)

1923 – Harold Gould, American actor (d. 2010)

1923 – Clorindo Testa, Italian-Argentinian architect, designed the National Library of the Argentine Republic and Marriott Plaza Hotel (d. 2013)

1924 – Ken Albers, American singer and musician (d. 2007)

1924 – Michael Manley, Jamaican pilot and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Jamaica (d. 1997)

1925 – Carolyn Kizer, American poet and academic (d. 2014)

1926 – Guitar Slim, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1927 – Bob Farrell, American businessman, founded Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour (d. 2015)

1927 – Danny Matt, German-Israeli general (d. 2013)

1928 – Barbara Nichols, American actress (d. 1976)

1930 – Wayne D. Anderson, American baseball player and coach (d. 2013)

1930 – Michael Jopling, Baron Jopling, English farmer and politician, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

1931 – Peter Baker, English-South African footballer and manager (d. 2016)

1933 – Mako Iwamatsu, Japanese actor (d. 2006)

1933 – Philip R. Craig, American author (d. 2007)

1934 – Howard Martin Temin, American geneticist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1935 – Terry Allcock, English footballer and cricketer

1935 – Jaromil Jireš, Czech director and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1936 – Howard Smith, American journalist, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1938 – Bill Dunk, Australian golfer

1938 – Yuri Temirkanov, Russian viola player and conductor

1939 – Dick Bavetta, American basketball player and referee

1939 – Barry Cunliffe, English archaeologist and academic

1941 – Ken Campbell, English actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1941 – Fionnula Flanagan, Irish actress and producer

1941 – Jeff Jones, Welsh-English cricketer

1941 – Tommy Rettig, American child actor (d. 1996)

1941 – Kyu Sakamoto, Japanese singer and actor (d. 1985)

1942 – Ann Gloag, Scottish nurse and businesswoman

1944 – Andris Bērziņš, Latvian businessman and politician, 8th President of Latvia

1944 – John Birt, Baron Birt, English businessman

1944 – Steve Renko, American baseball player

1945 – Mukhtar Altynbayev, Kazakhstani general and politician, 3rd Defence Minister of Kazakhstan

1946 – Ace Kefford, English bass player

1946 – Gloria Loring, American singer and actress

1947 – Rasul Guliyev, Azerbaijani engineer and politician, 22nd Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan

1947 – Douglas Kenney, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1980)

1948 – Dušan Bajević, Bosnian-Greek footballer and manager

1948 – Jessica Cleaves, American singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1948 – Jasuben Shilpi, Indian sculptor (d. 2013)

1949 – Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Ugandan-English journalist and author

1949 – David Perdue, American politician, junior senator of Georgia

1950 – John Boozman, American football player, lawyer, and politician, senior senator of Arkansas

1950 – Simon Owen, New Zealand golfer

1951 – Johnny Rodriguez, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Clive Anderson, English lawyer and television host

1952 – Susan Dey, American actress

1952 – Greg Mortimer, Australian geologist and mountaineer

1952 – Paul Varul, Estonian lawyer and politician, 6th Estonian Minister of Justice

1953 – Chris Bury, American journalist and academic

1954 – Eudine Barriteau, Barbadian economist and academic

1954 – Price Cobb, American race car driver and manager

1954 – Jack Hues, English singer-songwriter and musician (Wang Chung)

1956 – Rod Blagojevich, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Illinois

1956 – Roberto Cassinelli, Italian lawyer and politician

1956 – Jacquelyn Mitchard, American journalist and author

1956 – Jan van Dijk, Dutch footballer and manager

1957 – Michael Clarke Duncan, American actor (d. 2012)

1957 – Paul Hardcastle, English composer and producer

1957 – Prem Rawat, Indian-American guru and educator

1958 – Cornelia Funke, German-American author

1958 – Kathryn Stott, English pianist and academic

1959 – Mark Aguirre, American basketball player and coach

1959 – Kevin Ash, English journalist and author (d. 2013)

1959 – Udi Aloni, American-Israeli director and author

1959 – Wolf Hoffmann, German guitarist

1960 – Kenneth Branagh, Northern Ireland-born English actor director, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Kōichi Satō, Japanese actor

1961 – Mark McKoy, Canadian hurdler and sprinter

1961 – Nia Peeples, American singer and actress

1962 – Rakhat Aliyev, Kazakh politician and diplomat (d. 2015)

1962 – John de Wolf, Dutch footballer and manager

1963 – John Elias, Lebanese-Australian rugby league player and coach

1963 – Ole Amund Gjersvik, Norwegian bassist and composer

1963 – Jahangir Khan, Pakistani squash player

1963 – Robin White, American tennis player

1964 – Stephen Billington, English actor

1964 – Stef Blok, Dutch banker and politician, Dutch Minister of the Interior

1964 – Bobby Flay, American chef and author

1965 – Greg Giraldo, American lawyer, comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1965 – J Mascis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – Stephanie Morgenstern, Swiss-Canadian actress, producer, and screenwriter

1966 – Rein Ahas, Estonian geographer and academic

1966 – Robin Brooke, New Zealand rugby player

1966 – Mel Rojas, Dominican baseball player

1968 – Yōko Oginome, Japanese singer, actress, and voice actress

1969 – Darren Berry, Australian cricketer and coach

1969 – Rob Blake, Canadian ice hockey player and manager

1970 – Kevin Sharp, American singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1970 – Bryant Stith, American basketball player and coach

1971 – Daniel Betts, British actor

1972 – Donavon Frankenreiter, American surfer, singer-songwriter, and guitarist

1974 – Meg White, American drummer

1975 – Steve Bradley, American wrestler (d. 2008)

1975 – Josip Skoko, Australian footballer

1976 – Shane Byrne, English motorcycle racer

1977 – Emmanuelle Chriqui, Canadian actress

1978 – Anna Jesień, Polish hurdler

1978 – Summer Phoenix, American actress

1979 – Matt Bentley, American wrestler

1979 – Iain Brunnschweiler, English cricketer

1980 – Sarah Chang, American violinist

1981 – Taufik Batisah, Singaporean singer

1981 – Fábio Rochemback, Brazilian footballer

1982 – D. S. Bradford, American singer-songwriter, performer, vocalist, guitarist, and composer

1982 – Claudia Hoffmann, German sprinter

1983 – Lewis Buxton, English footballer

1983 – Habib Mohamed, Ghanaian footballer

1983 – Xavier Samuel, Australian actor

1984 – Mark Applegarth, English rugby player

1985 – Charlie Adam, Scottish footballer

1985 – Matt Forte, American football player

1985 – T. J. Hensick, American ice hockey player

1985 – Trésor Mputu, Congolese footballer

1985 – Raven-Symoné, American actress, singer, and dancer

1985 – Lê Công Vinh, Vietnamese footballer

1986 – Matthew Bates, English footballer

1986 – Kahlil Bell, American football player

1987 – Gonzalo Higuaín, French-Argentinian footballer

1988 – Wilfried Bony, Ivorian footballer

1988 – Mitchell Donald, Dutch footballer

1988 – Neven Subotić, Serbian footballer

1989 – Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, French politician

1989 – Tom Sexton, Australian-Irish rugby player

1990 – Kazenga LuaLua, Congolese-English footballer

1990 – Sakiko Matsui, Japanese singer and actress

1990 – Terrell Sinkfield, American football player

1990 – Shoya Tomizawa, Japanese motorcycle racer (d. 2010)

1991 – Eric Reid, American football player

1991 – Dion Waiters, American basketball player

1994 – Richard Kennar, Samoan rugby league player

1994 – Matti Klinga, Finnish footballer

Deaths

925 – Sancho I, king of Pamplona

949 – Herman I, Duke of Swabia

1041 – Michael IV the Paphlagonian, Byzantine emperor (b. 1010)

1081 – Nikephoros III Botaneiates, deposed Byzantine Emperor (b. c.1002)

1113 – Radwan, ruler of Aleppo

1198 – Averroes, Spanish astronomer, physicist, and philosopher (b. 1126)

1310 – Stephen I, Duke of Bavaria (b. 1271)

1475 – Paolo Uccello, Italian painter (b. 1397)

1508 – René II, Duke of Lorraine (b. 1451)

1541 – Thomas Culpeper, English courtier (b. 1514)

1541 – Francis Dereham, English courtier (b. c. 1513)

1561 – Caspar Schwenckfeld, German theologian and writer

1618 – Giulio Caccini, Italian composer and educator (b. 1551)

1626 – Edmund Gunter, English mathematician and academic (b. 1581)

1665 – Tarquinio Merula, Italian organist, violinist, and composer (b. 1594)

1736 – António Manoel de Vilhena, Portuguese soldier and politician (b. 1663)

1791 – Jacob Frank, Polish religious leader (b. 1726)

1831 – Thomas Johann Seebeck, German physicist and academic (b. 1770)

1850 – Józef Bem, Polish general and physicist (b. 1794)

1850 – François Sulpice Beudant, French mineralogist and geologist (b. 1787)

1865 – Leopold I of Belgium (b. 1790)

1867 – Sakamoto Ryōma, Japanese samurai and politician (b. 1836)

1896 – Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and engineer, invented Dynamite and founded the Nobel Prize (b. 1833)

1909 – Red Cloud, American tribal chief (b. 1822)

1911 – Joseph Dalton Hooker, English botanist and explorer (b. 1817)

1917 – Mackenzie Bowell, English-Canadian journalist and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Canada (b. 1823)

1920 – Horace Elgin Dodge, American businessman, co-founded Dodge (b. 1868)

1922 – Clement Lindley Wragge, English meteorologist and author (b. 1852)

1926 – Nikola Pašić, Serbian politician, 46th Prime Minister of Serbia (b. 1845)

1928 – Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Scottish architect and painter (b. 1868)

1936 – Bobby Abel, English cricketer (b. 1857)

1936 – Luigi Pirandello, Italian dramatist, novelist, and poet Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1867)

1939 – John Grieb, American gymnast and triathlete (b. 1879)

1941 – Colin Kelly, American captain and pilot (b. 1915)

1944 – John Brunt, English captain, Victoria Cross recipient (b. 1922)

1945 – Theodor Dannecker, German captain (b. 1913)

1946 – Walter Johnson, American baseball player, manager, and sportscaster (b. 1887)

1946 – Damon Runyon, American newspaperman and short story writer (b. 1884)

1948 – Na Hye-sok, South Korean journalist, poet, and painter (b. 1896)

1951 – Algernon Blackwood, English author and playwright (b. 1869)

1953 – Abdullah Yusuf Ali, Indian-English scholar and translator (b. 1872)

1956 – David Shimoni, Russian-Israeli poet and translator (b. 1891)

1957 – Napoleon Zervas, Greek general (b. 1891)

1958 – Adolfo Camarillo, American horse breeder, rancher, and philanthropist (b. 1864)

1963 – K. M. Panikkar, Indian historian and diplomat (b. 1894)

1967 – Otis Redding, American singer-songwriter and producer (b. 1941)

1968 – Karl Barth, Swiss theologian and author (b. 1886)

1968 – George Forrest, Northern Irish lawyer and politician (b. 1921)

1968 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (b. 1915)

1972 – Mark Van Doren, American poet, critic, and academic (b. 1894)

1973 – Wolf V. Vishniac, German-American microbiologist and academic (b. 1922)

1974 – Toshinari Shōji, Japanese general (b. 1890)

1977 – Adolph Rupp, American basketball player and coach (b. 1901)

1978 – Ed Wood, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1924)

1979 – Ann Dvorak, American actress (b. 1911)

1982 – Freeman Gosden, American actor and screenwriter (b. 1899)

1987 – Jascha Heifetz, Lithuanian-American violinist and educator (b. 1901)

1988 – Richard S. Castellano, American actor (b. 1933)

1988 – Johnny Lawrence, English cricketer and coach (b. 1911)

1988 – Dorothy de Rothschild, English philanthropist and activist (b. 1895)

1990 – Armand Hammer, American businessman, founded Occidental Petroleum (b. 1898)

1991 – Greta Kempton, Austrian-American painter and academic (b. 1901)

1992 – Dan Maskell, English tennis player and sportscaster (b. 1908)

1993 – Alice Tully, American soprano (b. 1902)

1994 – Keith Joseph, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Education (b. 1918)

1994 – Alex Wilson, Canadian-American sprinter (b. 1905)

1995 – Darren Robinson, American rapper (b. 1967)

1996 – Faron Young, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (b. 1932)

1999 – Rick Danko, Canadian singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (b. 1943)

1999 – Franjo Tuđman, Croatian general and politician, 1st President of Croatia (b. 1922)

1999 – Woodrow Borah, American historian of Spanish America (b. 1912)

2000 – Marie Windsor, American actress (b. 1919)

2001 – Ashok Kumar, Indian actor, singer, and producer (b. 1911)

2002 – Andres Küng, Swedish journalist and politician (b. 1945)

2002 – Ian MacNaughton, Scottish actor, director, and producer (b. 1925)

2003 – Sean McClory, Irish actor and director (b. 1924)

2004 – Gary Webb, American journalist and author (b. 1955)

2005 – Mary Jackson, American actress (b. 1910)

2005 – Eugene McCarthy, American poet, academic, and politician (b. 1916)

2005 – Richard Pryor, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1940)

2006 – Olivia Coolidge, English-American author and educator (b. 1908)

2006 – Augusto Pinochet, Chilean general and politician, 30th President of Chile (b. 1915)

2007 – Vitali Hakko, Turkish businessman, founded Vakko (b. 1913)

2009 – Vladimir Teplyakov, Russian soldier and physicist (b. 1925)

2010 – John Fenn, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1917)

2010 – J. Michael Hagopian, Armenian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1913)

2010 – MacKenzie Miller, American horse trainer and breeder (b. 1921)

2012 – Iajuddin Ahmed, Bangladeshi academic and politician, 13th President of Bangladesh (b. 1931)

2012 – Antonio Cubillo, Spanish lawyer and politician (b. 1930)

2012 – Tommy Roberts, English fashion designer (b. 1942)

2013 – Alan Coleman, English-Australian director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1936)

2013 – Jim Hall, American guitarist and composer (b. 1930)

2013 – Don Lund, American baseball player and coach (b. 1923)

2013 – Srikanta Wadiyar, Indian politician (b. 1946)

2014 – Ralph Giordano, German author and publicist (b. 1923)

2014 – Robert B. Oakley, American diplomat, 19th United States Ambassador to Pakistan (b. 1931)

2014 – Bob Solinger, Canadian ice hockey player (b. 1925)

2014 – Judy Baar Topinka, American journalist and politician (b. 1944)

2014 – Gerard Vianen, Dutch cyclist (b. 1944)

2015 – Ron Bouchard, American race car driver and businessman (b. 1948)

2015 – Denis Héroux, Canadian director and producer (b. 1940)

2015 – Arnold Peralta, Honduran footballer (b. 1989)

2015 – Dolph Schayes, American basketball player and coach (b. 1928)

Holidays and observances

Alfred Nobel Day or Nobeldagen (Sweden)

Christian feast day:

Eulalia of Mérida

Karl Barth (Episcopal Church (USA))

Thomas Merton (Episcopal Church (USA))

Translation of the Holy House of Loreto

December 10 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Constitution Day (Thailand)

Human Rights Day (International)