This day in history (August 28)

475 – The Roman general Orestes forces western Roman Emperor Julius Nepos to flee his capital city, Ravenna.

489 – Theodoric, king of the Ostrogoths defeats Odoacer at the Battle of Isonzo, forcing his way into Italy.

663 – Silla–Tang armies crush the Baekje restoration attempt and force Yamato Japan to withdraw from Korea in the Battle of Baekgang.

1189 – Third Crusade: The Crusaders begin the Siege of Acre under Guy of Lusignan.

1521 – The Ottoman Turks occupy Belgrade.

1524 – The Kaqchikel Maya rebel against their former Spanish allies during the Spanish conquest of Guatemala.

1542 – Turkish–Portuguese War (1538–57): Battle of Wofla: The Portuguese are scattered, their leader Christovão da Gama is captured and later executed.

1565 – Pedro Menéndez de Avilés sights land near St. Augustine, Florida and founds the oldest continuously occupied European-established city in the continental United States.

1609 – Henry Hudson discovers Delaware Bay.

1619 – Election of Ferdinand II, Holy Roman Emperor.

1640 – Second Bishop's War: King Charles I's English army loses to a Scottish Covenanter force at the Battle of Newburn.

1648 – Siege of Colchester ended when Royalists Forces surrender to the Parliamentary Forces after eleven weeks, during the English Civil War.

1709 – Meidingnu Pamheiba is crowned King of Manipur.

1789 – William Herschel discovers a new moon of Saturn: Enceladus.

1810 – Battle of Grand Port: The French accept the surrender of a British Navy fleet.

1830 – The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's new Tom Thumb steam locomotive races a horse-drawn car, presaging steam's role in US railroads.

1833 – The Slavery Abolition Act 1833 receives Royal Assent, abolishing slavery through most of the British Empire.

1845 – The first issue of Scientific American magazine is published.

1849 – After a month-long siege, Venice, which had declared itself independent as the Republic of San Marco, surrenders to Austria.

1859 – The Carrington event disrupts electrical telegraph services and causes aurora to shine so brightly that they are seen clearly over the Earth's middle latitudes.

1861 – American Civil War: Union forces attack Cape Hatteras, North Carolina in the Battle of Hatteras Inlet Batteries which lasts for two days.

1862 – American Civil War: Second Battle of Bull Run, also known as the Battle of Second Manassas. The battle ends on August 30.

1867 – The United States takes possession of the (at this point unoccupied) Midway Atoll.

1879 – Cetshwayo, last king of the Zulus, is captured by the British.

1898 – Caleb Bradham invents the carbonated soft drink that will later be called "Pepsi-Cola".

1901 – Silliman University is founded in the Philippines. The first American private school in the country.

1909 – A group of mid-level Greek Army officers launches the Goudi coup, seeking wide-ranging reforms.

1913 – Queen Wilhelmina opens the Peace Palace in The Hague.

1914 – World War I: The Royal Navy defeats the German fleet in the Battle of Heligoland Bight.

1914 – World War I: German troops take the city of Namur in Belgium.

1916 – World War I: Germany declares war on Romania.

1916 – World War I: Italy declares war on Germany.

1917 – Ten Suffragettes are arrested while picketing the White House.

1924 – The Georgian opposition stages the August Uprising against the Soviet Union.

1931 – France and the Soviet Union sign a treaty of non-aggression.

1937 – Toyota Motors becomes an independent company.

1943 – World War II: In Denmark, a general strike against the Nazi occupation starts.

1944 – World War II: Marseille and Toulon are liberated.

1953 – Nippon Television broadcasts Japan's first television show, including its first TV advertisement.

1955 – Black teenager Emmett Till is brutally murdered in Mississippi, galvanizing the nascent Civil Rights Movement.

1957 – U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond begins a filibuster to prevent the Senate from voting on Civil Rights Act of 1957; he stopped speaking 24 hours and 18 minutes later, the longest filibuster ever conducted by a single Senator.

1963 – March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom: The Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. gives his I Have a Dream speech

1963 – Emily Hoffert and Janice Wylie are murdered in their Manhattan apartment, prompting the events that would lead to the passing of the Miranda Rights.

1963 – The Evergreen Point Floating Bridge, the longest floating bridge in the world, opens between Seattle and Medina, Washington, US.

1964 – The Philadelphia race riot begins.

1968 – Riots in Chicago, Illinois, during the Democratic National Convention.

1979 – An IRA bomb explodes at the Grote Markt in Brussels.

1988 – Ramstein air show disaster: Three aircraft of the Frecce Tricolori demonstration team collide and the wreckage falls into the crowd. Seventy-five are killed and 346 seriously injured.

1990 – Iraq declares Kuwait to be its newest province.

1990 – An F5 tornado strikes the Illinois cities of Plainfield and Joliet, killing 29 people.

1996 – Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales divorce.

1998 – Pakistan's National Assembly passes a constitutional amendment to make the "Qur'an and Sunnah" the "supreme law" but the bill is defeated in the Senate.

1998 – Second Congo War: Loyalist troops backed by Angolan and Zimbabwean forces repulse the RCD and Rwandan offensive on Kinshasa.

2003 – An electricity blackout cuts off power to around 500,000 people living in south east England and brings 60% of London's underground rail network to a halt.

2004 – Software Freedom Day is established and is firstly observed.

Births

1023 – Emperor Go-Reizei of Japan (d. 1068)

1582 – Taichang Emperor of China (d. 1620)

1592 – George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham, English courtier and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire (d. 1628)

1612 – Marcus Zuerius van Boxhorn, Dutch linguist and scholar (d. 1653)

1667 – Louise of Mecklenburg-Güstrow (d. 1721)

1691 – Elisabeth Christine of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel (d. 1750)

1694 – Charlotte Christine of Brunswick-Lüneburg (d. 1715)

1714 – Duke Anthony Ulrich of Brunswick (d. 1774)

1728 – John Stark, American general (d. 1822)

1739 – Agostino Accorimboni, Italian composer (d. 1818)

1749 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, German author, poet, playwright, and diplomat (d. 1832)

1770 – Johann Karl Simon Morgenstern, German-Livonian philologist and academic (d. 1852)

1774 – Elizabeth Ann Seton, American nun and saint, co-founded the Sisters of Charity Federation in the Vincentian-Setonian Tradition (d. 1821)

1789 – Stéphanie de Beauharnais, French wife of Charles, Grand Duke of Baden (d. 1860)

1801 – Antoine Augustin Cournot, French mathematician and philosopher (d. 1877)

1814 – Sheridan Le Fanu, Irish author (d. 1873)

1827 – Grand Duchess Catherine Mikhailovna of Russia (d. 1894)

1831 – Lucy Webb Hayes, American wife of Rutherford B. Hayes, 20th First Lady of the United States (d. 1889)

1837 – Francis, Duke of Teck (d. 1900)

1840 – Alexander Cameron Sim, Scottish-Japanese pharmacist and businessman, founded Kobe Regatta & Athletic Club (d. 1900)

1853 – Vladimir Shukhov, Russian architect and engineer, designed the Adziogol Lighthouse (d. 1939)

1859 – Matilda Howell, American archer (d. 1938)

1859 – Vittorio Sella, Italian mountaineer and photographer (d. 1943)

1867 – Umberto Giordano, Italian composer and academic (d. 1948)

1878 – George Whipple, American physician and pathologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1976)

1884 – Peter Fraser, Scottish-New Zealand journalist and politician, 24th Prime Minister of New Zealand (d. 1950)

1885 – Vance Palmer, Australian author, playwright, and critic (d. 1959)

1887 – August Kippasto, Estonian-Australian wrestler and poet (d. 1973)

1887 – István Kühár, Slovenian priest and politician (d. 1922)

1888 – Evadne Price, Australian actress, astrologer, and author (d. 1985)

1891 – Benno Schotz, Estonian-Scottish sculptor and engineer (d. 1984)

1894 – Karl Böhm, Austrian conductor and director (d. 1981)

1896 – Firaq Gorakhpuri, Indian author, poet, and critic (d. 1982)

1898 – Charlie Grimm, American baseball player, manager, and sportscaster (d. 1983)

1899 – Charles Boyer, French-American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1978)

1899 – Andrei Platonov, Russian author and poet (d. 1951)

1903 – Bruno Bettelheim, Austrian-American psychologist and author (d. 1990)

1904 – Secondo Campini, Italian-American engineer (d. 1980)

1904 – Leho Laurine, Estonian chess player (d. 1998)

1905 – Cyril Walters, Welsh-English cricketer (d. 1992)

1906 – John Betjeman, English poet and academic (d. 1984)

1908 – Roger Tory Peterson, American ornithologist and author (d. 1996)

1910 – Morris Graves, American painter and academic (d. 2001)

1910 – Tjalling Koopmans, Dutch-American mathematician and economist Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1985)

1911 – Joseph Luns, Dutch politician and diplomat, 5th Secretary General of NATO (d. 2002)

1913 – Robertson Davies, Canadian journalist, author, and playwright (d. 1995)

1913 – Jack Dreyfus, American businessman, founded the Dreyfus Corporation (d. 2009)

1913 – Lindsay Hassett, Australian cricketer and sportscaster (d. 1993)

1913 – Robert Irving, English conductor and director (d. 1991)

1913 – Terence Reese, English bridge player and author (d. 1996)

1913 – Richard Tucker, American tenor and actor (d. 1975)

1915 – Max Robertson, Bangladeshi-English sportscaster and author (d. 2009)

1915 – Tasha Tudor, American author and illustrator (d. 2008)

1916 – Hélène Baillargeon, Canadian singer and actress (d. 1997)

1916 – C. Wright Mills American sociologist and author (d. 1962)

1916 – Jack Vance, American author (d. 2013)

1917 – Jack Kirby, American author and illustrator (d. 1994)

1918 – L. B. Cole, American illustrator and publisher (d. 1995)

1919 – Godfrey Hounsfield, English biophysicist and engineer Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2004)

1921 – John Herbert Chapman, Canadian physicist and engineer (d. 1979)

1921 – Fernando Fernán Gómez, Spanish actor, director, and playwright (d. 2007)

1921 – Nancy Kulp, American actress and soldier (d. 1991)

1924 – Janet Frame, New Zealand author and poet (d. 2004)

1924 – Tony MacGibbon, New Zealand cricketer and engineer (d. 2010)

1924 – Peggy Ryan, American actress and dancer (d. 2004)

1924 – Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, Ukrainian-American rabbi and author (d. 2014)

1925 – Billy Grammer, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1925 – Donald O'Connor, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2003)

1925 – Philip Purser, English author and critic

1926 – Dixie Evans, American model and dancer (d. 2013)

1928 – F. William Free, American businessman (d. 2003)

1928 – Vilayat Khan, Indian sitar player and composer (d. 2004)

1929 – Ken Gampu, South African police officer and actor (d. 2003)

1929 – István Kertész, Hungarian conductor (d. 1973)

1929 – Roxie Roker, American actress (d. 1995)

1930 – Windsor Davies, English actor

1930 – Ben Gazzara, American actor, singer, and director (d. 2012)

1931 – Tito Capobianco, Argentinian director and producer

1931 – Cristina Deutekom, Dutch soprano and actress (d. 2014)

1931 – Ola L. Mize, American colonel, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2014)

1931 – John Shirley-Quirk, English actor, singer, and educator (d. 2014)

1931 – Roger Williams, English hepatologist and academic

1932 – Andy Bathgate, Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and manager (d. 2016)

1932 – Yakir Aharonov, Israeli professor of Theoretical Physics

1933 – Philip French, English journalist, critic, and producer (d. 2015)

1933 – Patrick Kalilombe, Malawian bishop and theologian (d. 2012)

1935 – Melvin Charney, Canadian sculptor and architect (d. 2012)

1935 – Gilles Rocheleau, Canadian businessman and politician (d. 1998)

1936 – Don Denkinger, American baseball player and umpire

1938 – Maurizio Costanzo, Italian journalist and academic

1938 – Paul Martin, Canadian lawyer and politician, 21st Prime Minister of Canada

1938 – Bengt Fahlström, Swedish journalist

1939 – John Kingman, English mathematician and academic

1940 – William Cohen, American lawyer and politician, 20th United States Secretary of Defense

1940 – Roger Pingeon, French cyclist

1941 – Michael Craig-Martin, Irish painter and illustrator

1941 – Sybille de Selys Longchamps, Belgian mother of Delphine Boël

1941 – Toomas Leius, Estonian tennis player and coach

1941 – John Stanley Marshall, English drummer (Nucleus, Soft Machine, and Centipede)

1941 – Paul Plishka, American opera singer

1942 – Wendy Davies, Welsh historian and academic

1942 – Sterling Morrison, American singer and guitarist (The Velvet Underground) (d. 1995)

1942 – Jorge Urosa, Venezuelan cardinal

1943 – Surayud Chulanont, Thai general and politician, 24th Prime Minister of Thailand

1943 – Robert Greenwald, American director and producer

1943 – Shuja Khanzada, Pakistani colonel and politician (d. 2015)

1943 – Lou Piniella, American baseball player and manager

1943 – David Soul, American actor and singer

1943 – Jihad Al-Atrash, Lebanese actor and voice actor

1944 – Melvin Dummar, American forger of Howard Hughes estate

1944 – Marianne Heemskerk, Dutch swimmer

1944 – Kay Parker, English porn actress and author

1945 – Bob Segarini, American-Canadian singer-songwriter (The Wackers)

1947 – Liza Wang, Hong Kong actress and singer

1948 – Vonda N. McIntyre, American author

1948 – Murray Parker, New Zealand cricketer and educator

1948 – Heather Reisman, Canadian publisher and businesswoman, founded Indigo Books and Music

1948 – Danny Seraphine, American drummer and producer (Chicago)

1948 – Elizabeth Wilmshurst, English academic and jurist

1949 – Hugh Cornwell, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (The Stranglers)

1949 – Svetislav Pešić, Serbian basketball player and coach

1950 – Ron Guidry, American baseball player and coach

1950 – Tony Husband, English cartoonist

1951 – Colin McAdam, Scottish footballer (d. 2013)

1951 – Wayne Osmond, American singer-songwriter and actor (The Osmonds)

1951 – Keiichi Suzuki, Japanese singer-songwriter and actor (The Beatniks)

1952 – Jacques Chagnon, Canadian educator and politician

1952 – Rita Dove, American poet and author

1952 – Wendelin Wiedeking, German businessman

1953 – Ditmar Jakobs, German footballer

1953 – Tõnu Kaljuste, Estonian conductor and journalist

1954 – Katharine Abraham, American feminist economist

1954 – George M. Church, American geneticist, chemist, and engineer

1954 – John Dorahy, Australian rugby player and coach

1954 – Ravi Kanbur, Indian-English economist and academic

1956 – Luis Guzmán, Puerto Rican-American actor and producer

1956 – Steve Whiteman, American singer-songwriter (Kix and Funny Money)

1957 – Greg Clark, English businessman and politician, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government

1957 – Ivo Josipović, Croatian lawyer, jurist, and politician, 3rd President of Croatia

1957 – George Merrill, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (Boy Meets Girl)

1957 – Rick Rossovich, American actor

1957 – Daniel Stern, American actor and director

1957 – Ai Weiwei, Chinese sculptor and activist

1958 – Scott Hamilton, American figure skater and actor

1958 – Whip Hubley, American actor

1959 – Brian Thompson, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Dinah Cancer, American singer-songwriter (45 Grave and Dinah Cancer and the Grave Robbers)

1960 – Emma Samms, English actress

1961 – Kim Appleby, English singer-songwriter and actress (Mel and Kim)

1961 – Cliff Benson, American football player

1961 – Jennifer Coolidge, American actress

1961 – Ian Pont, English cricketer and coach

1962 – Paul Allen, English footballer

1962 – Craig Anton, American actor and screenwriter

1962 – David Fincher, American director and producer

1963 – Regina Jacobs, American runner

1963 – Maria Gheorghiu, Romanian folk singer-songwriter

1964 – Kaj Leo Johannesen, Faroese footballer and politician, 12th Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands

1965 – Satoshi Tajiri, Japanese video game designer, founded Game Freak

1965 – Amanda Tapping, Canadian actress, director, and producer

1965 – Shania Twain, Canadian singer-songwriter

1966 – Priya Dutt, Indian social worker and politician

1967 – Jamie Osborne, English jockey and trainer

1968 – Billy Boyd, Scottish actor and singer

1969 – Jack Black, American actor, singer, guitarist, and producer (Tenacious D)

1969 – Mary McCartney, English photographer and activist

1969 – Jason Priestley, Canadian-American actor, director, and producer

1969 – Pierre Turgeon, Canadian-American ice hockey player

1970 – Melina Aslanidou, German-Greek singer-songwriter

1970 – Rick Recht, American singer-songwriter

1971 – Shane Andrews, American baseball player

1971 – Todd Eldredge, American figure skater and coach

1971 – Janet Evans, American swimmer

1971 – Raúl Márquez, Mexican-American boxer and sportscaster

1972 – Ravindu Shah, Kenyan cricketer

1972 – Jay Witasick, American baseball player and coach

1973 – J. August Richards, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Matthew John Armstrong, American actor

1973 – Kirby Morrow, Canadian actor

1974 – Johan Andersson, Swedish game designer and programmer

1974 – Takahito Eguchi, Japanese pianist and composer

1974 – Carsten Jancker, German footballer and manager

1975 – Jamie Cureton, English footballer

1975 – Gareth Farrelly, Irish footballer and manager

1975 – Hamish McLachlan, Australian television personality

1976 – Acel Bisa, Filipino singer-songwriter (Moonstar88)

1976 – Federico Magallanes, Uruguayan footballer

1978 – Jess Margera, American drummer (CKY, Foreign Objects, Viking Skull, and The Company Band)

1979 – Shaila Dúrcal, Spanish singer-songwriter

1979 – Robert Hoyzer, German footballer and referee

1979 – Kristen Hughes, Australian netball player

1979 – Markus Pröll, German footballer

1979 – Ruth Riley, American basketball player

1980 – Antony Hämäläinen, Finnish singer-songwriter (Meridian Dawn and Armageddon)

1980 – Debra Lafave, American educator and sex offender

1980 – Jaakko Ojaniemi, Finnish decathlete

1980 – Carly Pope, Canadian actress and producer

1980 – Jonathan Reynolds, English lawyer and politician

1981 – Matt Alrich, American lacrosse player

1981 – Kezia Dugdale, Scottish politician

1981 – Martin Erat, Czech ice hockey player

1981 – Daniel Gygax, Swiss footballer

1981 – Raphael Matos, Brazilian race car driver

1981 – Kelly Misa, Filipino model and actress

1981 – Jake Owen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1981 – Ahmed Talbi, Moroccan footballer

1981 – Agata Wróbel, Polish weightlifter

1982 – Anderson Silva de França, Brazilian footballer

1982 – Gionna Cabrera, Filipino model, Binibining Pilipinas-Universe 2005

1982 – Kevin McNaughton, Scottish footballer

1982 – Thiago Motta, Brazilian-Italian footballer

1982 – LeAnn Rimes, American singer-songwriter and actress

1983 – Ashley Hansen, Australian footballer

1983 – Lasith Malinga, Sri Lankan cricketer

1983 – Luke McAlister, New Zealand rugby player

1983 – Lilli Schwarzkopf, German heptathlete

1985 – Ashlyne Huff, American singer-songwriter

1986 – Jeff Green, American basketball player

1986 – Armie Hammer, American actor

1986 – Tommy Hanson, American baseball player (d. 2015)

1986 – Simon Mannering, New Zealand rugby player

1986 – Gilad Shalit, Israeli soldier and journalist

1986 – Florence Welch, English singer-songwriter (Florence and the Machine)

1987 – Caleb Moore, American snowmobile racer (d. 2013)

1989 – César Azpilicueta, Spanish footballer

1989 – Valtteri Bottas, Finnish race car driver

1989 – Jo Kwon, South Korean singer, dancer, and actor (2AM)

1989 – Cassadee Pope, American singer-songwriter (Hey Monday)

1990 – Bojan Krkić, Spanish footballer

1991 – Felicio Brown Forbes, German footballer

1991 – Kyle Massey, American actor and rapper

1991 – Andreja Pejić, Bosnian-Australian model

1992 – Max Collins, American-Filipino model and actress

1992 – Gabriela Drăgoi, Romanian gymnast

1992 – Bismack Biyombo, Congolese basketball player

1993 – Jakub Sokolík, Czech footballer

1993 – Sora Amamiya, Japanese voice actress and singer

1994 – Felix Jaehn, German DJ and producer

1994 – Junior Malanda, Belgian footballer (d. 2015)

2003 – Quvenzhané Wallis, American actress and singer

Deaths

388 – Magnus Maximus, Roman emperor (b. 335)

430 – Augustine of Hippo, Algerian bishop, theologian, and saint (b. 354)

476 – Orestes, Roman general and politician

632 – Fatimah, Saudi Arabian daughter of Muhammad (b. 605)

770 – Empress Kōken of Japan (b. 718)

876 – Louis the German, Frankish king (b. 804)

1481 – Afonso V of Portugal (b. 1432)

1645 – Hugo Grotius, Dutch playwright, philosopher, and jurist (b. 1583)

1648 – George Lisle, English general (b. 1610)

1648 – Charles Lucas, English general (b. 1613)

1654 – Axel Oxenstierna, Swedish lawyer and politician, Lord High Chancellor of Sweden (b. 1583)

1678 – John Berkeley, 1st Baron Berkeley of Stratton, English soldier and politician, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland (b. 1602)

1735 – Edwin Stead, English landowner and cricketer (b. 1701)

1757 – David Hartley, English psychologist and philosopher (b. 1705)

1784 – Junípero Serra, Spanish-American priest and missionary (b. 1713)

1793 – Adam Philippe, Comte de Custine, French general (b. 1740)

1805 – Alexander Carlyle, Scottish church leader and author (b. 1722)

1818 – Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, American fur trader, founded Chicago (b. 1750)

1820 – Andrew Ellicott, American surveyor and urban planner (b. 1754)

1839 – William Smith, English geologist and engineer (b. 1769)

1888 – Julius Krohn, Finnish poet and journalist (b. 1835)

1891 – Robert Caldwell, English missionary and linguist (b. 1814)

1900 – Henry Sidgwick, English economist and philosopher (b. 1838)

1903 – Frederick Law Olmsted, American journalist and architect, co-designed Central Park (b. 1822)

1919 – Adolf Schmal, Austrian fencer and cyclist (b. 1872)

1933 – Helen Dunbar, American actress (b. 1863)

1934 – Edgeworth David, Welsh-Australian geologist and explorer (b. 1858)

1943 – Georg Hellat, Estonian architect (b. 1870)

1943 – Boris III of Bulgaria (b. 1894)

1955 – Emmett Till, American murder victim (b. 1941)

1959 – Bohuslav Martinů, Czech-American composer and educator (b. 1890)

1965 – Giulio Racah, Italian-Israeli physicist and mathematician (b. 1909)

1970 – Theophanis Lamboukas, Greek-French actor and singer (b. 1936)

1971 – Reuvein Margolies, Israeli author and scholar (b. 1889)

1972 – Prince William of Gloucester (b. 1941)

1975 – Fritz Wotruba, Austrian sculptor (b. 1907)

1976 – Anissa Jones, American actress (b. 1958)

1978 – Bruce Catton, American historian and journalist (b. 1899)

1978 – Robert Shaw, English actor, screenwriter, and author (b. 1927)

1981 – Béla Guttmann, Hungarian footballer, coach, and manager (b. 1900)

1982 – Geoff Chubb, South African cricketer (b. 1911)

1984 – Muhammad Naguib, Egyptian general and politician, 1st President of Egypt (b. 1901)

1985 – Ruth Gordon, American actress and screenwriter (b. 1896)

1986 – Russell Lee, American photographer and journalist (b. 1903)

1987 – John Huston, American actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1906)

1988 – Jean Marchand, Canadian union leader and politician, 43rd Secretary of State for Canada (b. 1918)

1988 – Max Shulman, American author and screenwriter (b. 1919)

1989 – John Steptoe, American author and illustrator (b. 1950)

1990 – Willy Vandersteen, Belgian author and illustrator (b. 1913)

1991 – Alekos Sakellarios, Greek director and screenwriter (b. 1913)

1993 – William Stafford, American poet and academic (b. 1914)

1995 – Earl W. Bascom, American rodeo performer and painter (b. 1906)

1995 – Michael Ende, German anthroposophist and author (b. 1929)

1995 – Carl Giles, English cartoonist (b. 1916)

2003 – Brian Douglas Wells, American delivery man (b. 1956)

2005 – Jacques Dufilho, French actor (b. 1914)

2005 – Esther Szekeres, Hungarian-Australian mathematician and academic (b. 1910)

2005 – George Szekeres, Hungarian-Australian mathematician and academic (b. 1911)

2006 – Heino Lipp, Estonian shot putter and discus thrower (b. 1922)

2006 – Benoît Sauvageau, Canadian educator and politician (b. 1963)

2006 – Melvin Schwartz, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1932)

2007 – Arthur Jones, American businessman, founded Nautilus, Inc. and MedX Corporation (b. 1926)

2007 – Hilly Kristal, American businessman, founded CBGB (b. 1932)

2007 – Paul MacCready, American engineer and businessman, founded AeroVironment (b. 1925)

2007 – Antonio Puerta, Spanish footballer (b. 1984)

2007 – Francisco Umbral, Spanish journalist and author (b. 1935)

2007 – Miyoshi Umeki, Japanese-American actress (b. 1929)

2008 – Phil Hill, American race car driver (b. 1927)

2009 – Adam Goldstein, American drummer, DJ, and producer (Crazy Town and TRV$DJAM) (b. 1973)

2010 – William P. Foster, American bandleader and educator (b. 1919)

2011 – Bernie Gallacher, English footballer (b. 1967)

2012 – Said Afandi al-Chirkawi, Russian spiritual leader (b. 1937)

2012 – Rhodes Boyson, English educator and politician (b. 1925)

2012 – Shulamith Firestone, Canadian-American activist and author (b. 1945)

2012 – Dick McBride, American author, poet, and playwright (b. 1928)

2012 – Saul Merin, Polish-Israeli ophthalmologist and academic (b. 1933)

2012 – Ramón Sota, Spanish golfer (b. 1938)

2013 – John Bellany, Scottish painter and academic (b. 1942)

2013 – Lorella Cedroni, Italian political scientist and philosopher (b. 1961)

2013 – Edmund B. Fitzgerald, American businessman (b. 1926)

2013 – Frank Pulli, American baseball player and umpire (b. 1935)

2013 – Barry Stobart, English footballer (b. 1938)

2013 – Rafael Díaz Ycaza, Ecuadorian journalist, author, and poet (b. 1925)

2014 – Glenn Cornick, English bass guitarist (Jethro Tull and Paris) (b. 1947)

2014 – Hal Finney, American cryptographer and programmer (b. 1956)

2014 – John Anthony Walker, American soldier and spy (b. 1937)

2015 – Al Arbour, Canadian-American ice hockey player and coach (b. 1932)

2015 – Mark Krasniqi, Kosovan ethnographer, poet, and translator (b. 1920)

2015 – Nelson Shanks, American painter and educator (b. 1937)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Augustine of Hippo

Hermes

Moses the Black

August 28 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Earliest day on which Emancipation Day can fall, while August 3 is the latest; celebrated on Thursday before the first Monday in August (Bermuda)

Feast of the Mother of God (Eastern Orthodox Church, a public holiday in the Republic of Macedonia, Serbia, and Georgia)

National Grandparents Day (Mexico)