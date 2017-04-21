This Day in History (April 23)

Events

215 BC – A temple is built on the Capitoline Hill dedicated to Venus Erycina to commemorate the Roman defeat at Lake Trasimene.

599 – Maya king Uneh Chan of Calakmul attacks rival city-state Palenque in southern Mexico, defeating queen Yohl Ik'nal and sacking the city.

711 – Dagobert III is crowned King of the Franks.

1014 – Battle of Clontarf: High King of Ireland Brian Boru defeats Viking invaders, but is killed in battle.

1016 – Edmund Ironside succeeds his father Ethelred the Unready as king of England.

1343 – St. George's Night Uprising commences in the Duchy of Estonia.

1348 – The founding of the Order of the Garter by King Edward III is announced on St. George's Day.

1516 – The Bayerische Reinheitsgebot (regarding the ingredients of beer) is signed in Ingolstadt.

1521 – Battle of Villalar: King Charles I of Spain defeats the Comuneros.

1635 – The first public school in the United States, Boston Latin School, is founded in Boston.

1655 – The Siege of Santo Domingo begins during the Anglo-Spanish War, and fails seven days later.

1660 – Treaty of Oliva is established between Sweden and Poland.

1661 – King Charles II of England, Scotland and Ireland is crowned in Westminster Abbey.

1815 – The Second Serbian Uprising: A second phase of the national revolution of the Serbs against the Ottoman Empire, erupts shortly after the annexation of the country to the Ottoman Empire.

1879 – Fire burns down the second main building and dome of the University of Notre Dame, which prompts the construction of the third, and current, Main Building with its golden dome.

1914 – First baseball game at Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park, in Chicago.

1918 – World War I: The British Royal Navy makes a raid in an attempt to neutralise the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge.

1920 – The Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) is founded in Ankara. The assembly denounces the government of Sultan Mehmed VI and announces the preparation of a temporary constitution.

1927 – Cardiff City defeat Arsenal in the FA Cup Final, the only time it has been won by a team not based in England.

1935 – The Polish Constitution of 1935 is adopted.

1940 – The Rhythm Club fire at a dance hall in Natchez, Mississippi, kills 198 people.

1941 – World War II: The Greek government and King George II evacuate Athens before the invading Wehrmacht.

1942 – World War II: Baedeker Blitz – German bombers hit Exeter, Bath and York in retaliation for the British raid on Lübeck.

1945 – World War II: Adolf Hitler's designated successor Hermann Göring sends him a telegram asking permission to take leadership of the Third Reich, which causes Hitler to replace him with Joseph Goebbels and Karl Dönitz.

1946 – Manuel Roxas is elected the last President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines.

1949 – Chinese Civil War: Establishment of the People's Liberation Army Navy.

1951 – American journalist William N. Oatis is arrested for espionage by the Communist government of Czechoslovakia.

1955 – The Canadian Labour Congress is formed by the merger of the Trades and Labour Congress of Canada and the Canadian Congress of Labour.

1961 – Algiers putsch by French generals.

1967 – Soviet space program: Soyuz 1 (Russian: Союз 1, Union 1) a manned spaceflight carrying cosmonaut Colonel Vladimir Komarov is launched into orbit.

1968 – Vietnam War: Student protesters at Columbia University in New York City take over administration buildings and shut down the university.

1971 – Bangladesh Liberation War: The Pakistan Army and Razakars massacre approximately 3,000 Hindu emigrants in the Jathibhanga area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

1985 – Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months.

1990 – Namibia becomes the 160th member of the United Nations and the 50th member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

1993 – Eritreans vote overwhelmingly for independence from Ethiopia in a United Nations-monitored referendum.

1993 – Sri Lankan politician Lalith Athulathmudali is assassinated while addressing a gathering, approximately four weeks ahead of the Provincial Council elections for the Western Province.

2013 – At least 28 are dead and more than 70 are injured as violence breaks out in Hawija, Iraq.

Births

1141 – Malcolm IV of Scotland (d. 1165)

1185 – Afonso II of Portugal (d. 1223)

1408 – John de Vere, 12th Earl of Oxford (d. 1462)

1420 – George of Poděbrady, King of Bohemia (d. 1471)

1464 – Joan of France, Duchess of Berry (d. 1505)

1464 – Robert Fayrfax, English Renaissance composer (d. 1521)

1484 – Julius Caesar Scaliger, Italian physician and scholar (d. 1558)

1500 – Alexander Ales, Scottish theologian and academic (d. 1565)

1500 – Johann Stumpf, Swiss writer (d. 1576)

1516 – Georg Fabricius, German poet, historian, and archaeologist (d. 1571)

1598 – Maarten Tromp, Dutch admiral (d. 1653)

1621 – William Penn, English admiral and politician (d. 1670)

1628 – Johannes Hudde, Dutch mathematician and politician (d. 1704)

1715 – Johann Friedrich Doles, German composer and conductor (d. 1797)

1720 – Vilna Gaon, Lithuanian rabbi and author (d. 1797)

1744 – Princess Charlotte Amalie Wilhelmine of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Plön (d. 1770)

1748 – Félix Vicq-d'Azyr, French physician and anatomist (d. 1794)

1791 – James Buchanan, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 15th President of the United States (d. 1868)

1792 – Thomas Romney Robinson, Irish astronomer and physicist (d. 1882)

1794 – Wei Yuan, Chinese scholar and author (d. 1856)

1805 – Johann Karl Friedrich Rosenkranz, German philosopher and academic (d. 1879)

1812 – Frederick Whitaker, English-New Zealand lawyer and politician, 5th Prime Minister of New Zealand (d. 1891)

1813 – Stephen A. Douglas, American educator and politician, 7th Illinois Secretary of State (d. 1861)

1813 – Frédéric Ozanam, Jewish Italian-French historian and scholar (d. 1853)

1819 – Edward Stafford, Scottish-New Zealand educator and politician, 3rd Prime Minister of New Zealand (d. 1901)

1823 – Abdülmecid I, Ottoman sultan (d. 1861)

1853 – Winthrop M. Crane, American businessman and politician, 40th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1920)

1857 – Ruggero Leoncavallo, Italian composer (d. 1919)

1858 – Max Planck, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1947)

1858 – Ethel Smyth, English composer (d. 1944)

1860 – Justinian Oxenham, Australian public servant (d. 1932)

1861 – Edmund Allenby, 1st Viscount Allenby, English field marshal and diplomat, British High Commissioner in Egypt (d. 1936)

1861 – John Peltz, American baseball player and manager (d. 1906)

1865 – Ali-Agha Shikhlinski, Russian-Azerbaijani general (d. 1943)

1867 – Johannes Fibiger, Danish physician and pathologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1928)

1876 – Arthur Moeller van den Bruck, German historian and author (d. 1925)

1880 – Michel Fokine, Russian dancer and choreographer (d. 1942)

1882 – Albert Coates, English composer and conductor (d. 1953)

1888 – Georges Vanier, Canadian general and politician, 19th Governor General of Canada (d. 1967)

1889 – Karel Doorman, Dutch admiral (d. 1942)

1891 – Sergei Prokofiev, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1953)

1893 – Frank Borzage, American actor and director (d. 1952)

1895 – Ngaio Marsh, New Zealand author and director (d. 1982)

1897 – Lucius D. Clay, American general (d. 1978)

1897 – Folke Jansson, Swedish triple jumper (d. 1965)

1897 – Lester B. Pearson, Canadian historian and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Canada, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1972)

1899 – Bertil Ohlin, Swedish economist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1979)

1899 – Minoru Shirota, Japanese physician and microbiologist, invented Yakult (d. 1982)

1900 – Jim Bottomley, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1959)

1900 – Joseph Green, Polish Jewish-American actor and director (d. 1996)

1901 – E. B. Ford, English biologist and geneticist (d. 1988)

1902 – Halldór Laxness, Icelandic author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1998)

1903 – Guy Simonds, English-Canadian general (d. 1974)

1904 – Cliff Bricker, Canadian runner (d. 1980)

1904 – Louis Muhlstock, Polish Jewish-Canadian painter (d. 2001)

1904 – Duncan Renaldo, American actor (d. 1985)

1907 – Lee Miller, American model and photographer (d. 1977)

1907 – Fritz Wotruba, Austrian sculptor, designed the Wotruba Church (d. 1975)

1908 – Myron Waldman, American animator and director (d. 2006)

1910 – Simone Simon, French actress (d. 2005)

1911 – Ronald Neame, English-American director, cinematographer, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1913 – Diosa Costello, Puerto Rican-American entertainer, producer and club owner (d. 2013)

1915 – Arnold Alexander Hall, English engineer, academic, and businessman (d. 2000)

1916 – Yiannis Moralis, Greek painter and educator (d. 2009)

1916 – Sinah Estelle Kelley, African-American chemist (d. 1982)

1917 – Dorian Leigh, American model (d. 2008)

1917 – Tony Lupien, American baseball player and coach (d. 2004)

1918 – Maurice Druon, French author and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1919 – Oleg Penkovsky, Russian colonel (d. 1963)

1920 – Eric Grant Yarrow, 3rd Baronet, English businessman

1921 – Cleto Bellucci, Italian archbishop (d. 2013)

1921 – Janet Blair, American actress and singer (d. 2007)

1921 – Warren Spahn, American baseball player and coach (d. 2003)

1923 – Dolph Briscoe, American lieutenant and politician, 41st Governor of Texas (d. 2010)

1923 – Avram Davidson, American soldier and author (d. 1993)

1924 – Chuck Harmon, American baseball player and scout

1924 – Bobby Rosengarden, American drummer and bandleader (d. 2007)

1926 – J.P. Donleavy, American-Irish novelist and playwright

1926 – Rifaat el-Mahgoub, Egyptian politician (d. 1990)

1928 – Shirley Temple, American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat (d. 2014)

1929 – George Steiner, French-American philosopher, author, and critic

1930 – Michael Bowen, Gibraltarian-English archbishop

1932 – Halston, American fashion designer (d. 1990)

1932 – Jim Fixx, American runner and author (d. 1984)

1933 – Annie Easley, African-American computer scientist, mathematician, and engineer (d. 2011)

1934 – George Canseco, Filipino composer and producer (d. 2004)

1936 – Roy Orbison, American singer-songwriter (d. 1988)

1937 – Victoria Glendinning, English author and critic

1937 – David Mills, English cricketer (d. 2013)

1937 – Barry Shepherd, Australian cricketer (d. 2001)

1939 – Jorge Fons, Mexican director and screenwriter

1939 – Bill Hagerty, English journalist

1939 – Lee Majors, American actor

1940 – Michael Copps, American academic and politician

1940 – Dale Houston, American singer-songwriter (d. 2007)

1940 – Michael Kadosh, Israeli footballer and manager (d. 2014)

1941 – Jacqueline Boyer, French singer and actress

1941 – Arie den Hartog, Dutch road bicycle racer

1941 – Paavo Lipponen, Finnish journalist and politician, 38th Prime Minister of Finland

1941 – Michael Lynne, American film producer, co-founded New Line Cinema

1941 – Ed Stewart, English radio and television host (d. 2016)

1941 – Ray Tomlinson, American computer programmer and engineer (d. 2016)

1942 – Sandra Dee, American model and actress (d. 2005)

1943 – Gail Goodrich, American basketball player and coach

1943 – Tony Esposito, Canadian-American ice hockey player, coach, and manager

1943 – Frans Koppelaar, Dutch painter

1943 – Herve Villechaize, French actor (d. 1993)

1944 – Jean-François Stévenin, French actor and director

1946 – Blair Brown, American actress

1946 – Richard Mottram, English civil servant

1947 – Robert Burgess, English sociologist and academic

1947 – Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish republican activist; co-founder, Irish Republican Socialist Party (1974); British MP Mid Ulster (1969–74)

1947 – Carlton Sherwood, American soldier and journalist (d. 2014)

1948 – Pascal Quignard, French author and screenwriter

1948 – Serge Thériault, Canadian actor

1949 – Paul Collier, English economist and academic

1949 – David Cross, English violinist

1949 – John Miles, British rock music vocalist, songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Rowley Leigh, English chef and journalist

1950 – Barbara McIlvaine Smith, Sac and Fox Nation Native American politician

1951 – Martin Bayerle, American treasure hunter

1952 – Narada Michael Walden, African-American singer-songwriter, drummer, and producer

1953 – James Russo, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1954 – Stephen Dalton, English air marshal

1954 – Michael Moore, American director, producer, and activist

1955 – Judy Davis, Australian actress

1955 – Tony Miles, English chess player (d. 2001)

1955 – Urmas Ott, Estonian journalist and author (d. 2008)

1957 – Neville Brody, English graphic designer, typographer, and art director

1957 – Jan Hooks, American actress and comedian (d. 2014)

1958 – Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Icelandic composer and producer

1958 – Ryan Walter, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, American actress

1960 – Steve Clark, English guitarist and songwriter (d. 1991)

1960 – Barry Douglas, Irish pianist and conductor

1960 – Léo Jaime, Brazilian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1960 – Claude Julien, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1961 – Terry Gordy, American wrestler (d. 2001)

1961 – George Lopez, American comedian, actor, and talk show host

1961 – Pierluigi Martini, Italian race car driver

1962 – John Hannah, Scottish actor and producer

1962 – Shaun Spiers, English businessman and politician

1963 – Paul Belmondo, French race car driver

1963 – Robby Naish, American windsurfer

1964 – Gianandrea Noseda, Italian pianist and conductor

1965 – Tommy DeCarlo, American singer-songwriter

1965 – Leni Robredo, Filipina activist, 14th Vice President of the Philippines

1966 – Jörg Deisinger, German bass player

1966 – Jim Stynes, Irish-Australian footballer (d. 2012)

1967 – Rheal Cormier, Canadian baseball player

1967 – Melina Kanakaredes, American actress

1968 – Bas Haring, Dutch philosopher, writer, television presenter and professor.

1968 – Ken McRae, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1968 – Timothy McVeigh, American terrorist, Oklahoma City bombing co-perpetrator (d. 2001)

1969 – Martín López-Zubero, American-Spanish swimmer and coach

1969 – Arthur Phillips, American author

1969 – Yelena Shushunova, Jewish-Russian gymnast

1969 – Richard Wolstencroft, Australian director and producer

1970 – Egemen Bağış, Turkish politician, 1st Minister of European Union Affairs

1970 – Dennis Culp, American singer-songwriter and trombonist

1970 – Andrew Gee, Australian rugby league player and manager

1970 – Hans Välimäki, Finnish chef and author

1970 – Tayfur Havutçu, Turkish international footballer and manager

1971 – Uli Herzner, German-American fashion designer

1972 – Pierre Labrie, Canadian poet and playwright

1972 – Peter Dench, English photographer and journalist

1973 – Patrick Poulin, Canadian ice hockey player

1974 – Carlos Dengler, American bass player

1974 – Michael Kerr, New Zealand-German rugby player

1975 – Bobby Shaw, American football player

1976 – Aaron Dessner American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1976 – Bryce Dessner, American guitarist and songwriter

1976 – Tesfaye Jifar, Ethiopian runner

1977 – John Cena, American wrestler

1977 – Andruw Jones, Curaçaoan baseball player

1977 – David Kidwell, New Zealand rugby league player and coach

1977 – Willie Mitchell, Canadian ice hockey player

1977 – John Oliver, English comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1977 – Kal Penn, Indian-American actor

1977 – Bram Schmitz, Dutch cyclist

1977 – Lee Young-pyo, South Korean footballer

1978 – Gezahegne Abera, Ethiopian runner

1979 – Barry Hawkins, English snooker player

1979 – Jaime King, American actress and model

1979 – Joanna Krupa, Polish-American model and television personality

1979 – Samppa Lajunen, Finnish skier

1982 – Tony Sunshine, American singer-songwriter

1983 – Daniela Hantuchová, Slovak tennis player

1983 – Ian Henderson, English rugby league player

1984 – Alexandra Kosteniuk, Russian chess player

1985 – Taio Cruz, English singer-songwriter and producer

1985 – Angel Locsin, Filipino actress, producer, and fashion designer

1986 – Sven Kramer, Dutch speed skater

1986 – Alysia Montaño, American runner

1986 – Rafael Fernandes, Brazilian baseball player

1987 – Michael Arroyo, Ecuadorian footballer

1987 – John Boye, Ghanaian footballer

1987 – Emily Fox, American basketball player

1988 – Victor Anichebe, Nigerian footballer

1988 – Alistair Brownlee, English triathlete

1988 – Prince Buaben, Ghanaian footballer

1988 – Steph Houghton, English footballer

1988 – Carla Quevedo, Argentine actress

1988 – Signe Ronka, Canadian figure skater

1988 – Lenka Wienerová, Slovak tennis player

1989 – Nicole Vaidišová, Czech tennis player

1990 – Dev Patel, English actor

1991 – Nathan Baker, English footballer

1991 – Caleb Johnson, American singer-songwriter

1991 – Paul Vaughan, Australian-Italian rugby league player

1994 – Patrick Olsen, Danish footballer

1995 – Gigi Hadid, American fashion model and television personality

Deaths

303 – Saint George, Roman soldier and martyr (b. 275)

711 – Childebert III, Frankish king (b. 670)

725 – Wihtred of Kent (b. 670)

871 – Æthelred of Wessex (b. 837)

997 – Adalbert of Prague, Czech bishop, missionary, and saint (b. 956)

1014 – Brian Boru, Irish king (b. 941)

1016 – Æthelred the Unready, English son of Edgar the Peaceful (b. 968)

1124 – Alexander I of Scotland (b. 1078)

1151 – Adeliza of Louvain (b. 1103)

1170 – Minamoto no Tametomo, Japanese samurai (b. 1139)

1196 – Béla III of Hungary (b. c.1148)

1200 – Zhu Xi, Chinese philosopher (b. 1130)

1217 – Inge II of Norway (b. 1185)

1307 – Joan of Acre (b. 1272)

1400 – Aubrey de Vere, 10th Earl of Oxford, English politician and noblemen (b. c. 1338)

1407 – Olivier de Clisson, French soldier (b. 1326)

1501 – Domenico della Rovere, Catholic cardinal (b. 1442)

1605 – Boris Godunov, Russian ruler (b. 1551)

1616 – Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, Peruvian historian and author (b. 1539)

1616 – William Shakespeare, English actor, playwright, and poet (b. 1564)

1625 – Maurice, Prince of Orange (b. 1567)

1695 – Henry Vaughan, Welsh poet and author (b. 1621)

1702 – Margaret Fell, English religious leader, founded the Religious Society of Friends (b. 1614)

1781 – James Abercrombie, Scottish general and politician (b. 1706)

1784 – Solomon I of Imereti (b. 1735)

1792 – Karl Friedrich Bahrdt, German theologian and author (b. 1741)

1794 – Guillaume-Chrétien de Lamoignon de Malesherbes, French lawyer and politician (b. 1721)

1827 – Georgios Karaiskakis, Greek general (b. 1780)

1839 – Jacques Félix Emmanuel Hamelin, French admiral and explorer (b. 1768)

1850 – William Wordsworth, English poet and author (b. 1770)

1889 – Jules Amédée Barbey d'Aurevilly, French author and critic (b. 1808)

1895 – Carl Ludwig, German physician and physiologist (b. 1815)

1905 – Gédéon Ouimet, Canadian politician, 2nd Premier of Quebec (b. 1823)

1907 – Alferd Packer, American prospector (b. 1842)

1915 – Rupert Brooke, English poet (b. 1887)

1936 – Teresa de la Parra, French-Venezuelan author (b. 1889)

1951 – Jules Berry, French actor and director (b. 1883)

1951 – Charles G. Dawes, American banker and politician, 30th Vice President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1865)

1965 – George Adamski, Polish-American ufologist and author (b. 1891)

1966 – George Ohsawa, Japanese founder of the Macrobiotic diet (b. 1893)

1981 – Josep Pla, Catalan journalist and author (b. 1897)

1983 – Buster Crabbe, American swimmer and actor (b. 1908)

1984 – Red Garland, American pianist (b. 1923)

1985 – Sam Ervin, American lawyer and politician (b. 1896)

1986 – Harold Arlen, American composer (b. 1905)

1986 – Jim Laker, English cricketer and sportscaster (b. 1922)

1986 – Otto Preminger, Ukrainian-American actor, director, and producer (b. 1906)

1990 – Paulette Goddard, American actress (b. 1910)

1991 – Johnny Thunders, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1952)

1992 – Satyajit Ray, Indian director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1921)

1992 – Tanka Prasad Acharya, Nepalese politician, 27th Prime Minister of Nepal (b. 1912)

1993 – Cesar Chavez, American activist, co-founded the United Farm Workers (b. 1927)

1995 – Douglas Lloyd Campbell, Canadian farmer and politician, 13th Premier of Manitoba (b. 1895)

1995 – Howard Cosell, American lawyer and journalist (b. 1918)

1995 – Riho Lahi, Estonian journalist (b. 1904)

1995 – John C. Stennis, American lawyer and politician (b. 1904)

1996 – Jean Victor Allard, Canadian general (b. 1913)

1996 – P. L. Travers, Australian-English author and actress (b. 1899)

1997 – Denis Compton, English cricketer and footballer (b. 1918)

1998 – Konstantinos Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, 172nd Prime Minister of Greece (b. 1907)

1998 – James Earl Ray, American assassin of Martin Luther King, Jr. (b. 1928)

1998 – Thanassis Skordalos, Greek singer-songwriter and lyra player (b. 1920)

2003 – Fernand Fonssagrives, French-American photographer (b. 1910)

2004 – Herman Veenstra, Dutch water polo player (b. 1911)

2005 – Joh Bjelke-Petersen, New Zealand-Australian politician, 31st Premier of Queensland (b. 1911)

2005 – Robert Farnon, Canadian-English trumpet player, composer and conductor (b. 1917)

2005 – Al Grassby, Australian journalist and politician (b. 1928)

2005 – John Mills, English actor (b. 1908)

2005 – Romano Scarpa, Italian author and illustrator (b. 1927)

2005 – Earl Wilson, American baseball player, coach and educator (b. 1934)

2006 – Phil Walden, American record producer and manager, co-founder of Capricorn Records (b. 1940)

2007 – Paul Erdman, Canadian-American economist and author (b. 1932)

2007 – David Halberstam, American journalist, historian and author (b. 1934)

2007 – Peter Randall, English sergeant (b. 1930)

2007 – Boris Yeltsin, Russian politician, 1st President of Russia (b. 1931)

2010 – Peter Porter, Australian-born British poet (b. 1929)

2011 – James Casey, English comedian, radio scriptwriter and producer (b. 1922)

2011 – Tom King, American guitarist and songwriter (b. 1943)

2011 – Geoffrey Russell, 4th Baron Ampthill, English businessman and politician (b. 1921)

2011 – Max van der Stoel, Dutch politician and Minister of State (b. 1924)

2011 – John Sullivan, English screenwriter and producer (b. 1946)

2012 – Lillemor Arvidsson, Swedish trade union leader and politician, 34th Governor of Gotland (b. 1943)

2012 – Billy Bryans, Canadian drummer, songwriter and producer (b. 1947)

2012 – Chris Ethridge, American bass player and songwriter (b. 1947)

2012 – Raymond Thorsteinsson, Canadian geologist and paleontologist (b. 1921)

2012 – LeRoy T. Walker, American football player and coach (b. 1918)

2013 – Bob Brozman, American guitarist (b. 1954)

2013 – Robert W. Edgar, American educator and politician (b. 1943)

2013 – Tony Grealish, English footballer (b. 1956)

2013 – Antonio Maccanico, Italian banker and politician (b. 1924)

2013 – Frank W. J. Olver, English-American mathematician and academic (b. 1924)

2013 – Kathryn Wasserman Davis, American philanthropist and scholar (b. 1907)

2014 – Benjamín Brea, Spanish-Venezuelan saxophonist, clarinet player, and conductor (b. 1946)

2014 – Michael Glawogger, Austrian director, screenwriter, and cinematographer (b. 1959)

2014 – Jaap Havekotte, Dutch speed skater and producer of ice skates (b. 1912)

2014 – Connie Marrero, Cuban baseball player and coach (b. 1911)

2014 – F. Michael Rogers, American general (b. 1921)

2014 – Mark Shand, English conservationist and author (b. 1951)

2014 – Patric Standford, English composer and educator (b. 1939)

2015 – Richard Corliss, American journalist and critic (b. 1944)

2015 – Ray Jackson, Australian activist (b. 1941)

2015 – Pierre Claude Nolin, Canadian lawyer and politician, Speaker of the Canadian Senate (b. 1950)

2015 – Jim Steffen, American football player (b. 1936)

2015 – Francis Tsai, American author and illustrator (b. 1967)

2016 – Inge King, German-born Australian sculptor (b. 1915)

2016 – Banharn Silpa-archa, Thai politician, Prime Minister (1995–1996) (b. 1932)