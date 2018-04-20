This day in history (April 22)

238 – Year of the Six Emperors: The Roman Senate outlaws emperor Maximinus Thrax for his bloodthirsty proscriptions in Rome and nominates two of its members, Pupienus and Balbinus, to the throne.

1500 – Portuguese navigator Pedro Álvares Cabral lands in Brazil.

1519 – Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés establishes a settlement at Veracruz, Mexico.

1529 – Treaty of Zaragoza divides the eastern hemisphere between Spain and Portugal along a line 297.5 leagues or 17° east of the Moluccas.

1622 – The Capture of Ormuz by the East India Company ends Portuguese control of Hormuz Island.

1809 – The second day of the Battle of Eckmühl: The Austrian army is defeated by the First French Empire army led by Napoleon and driven over the Danube in Regensburg.

1836 – Texas Revolution: A day after the Battle of San Jacinto, forces under Texas General Sam Houston identify Mexican General Antonio López de Santa Anna among the captives of the battle when one of his fellow captives mistakenly gives away his identity.

1864 – The U.S. Congress passes the Coinage Act of 1864 that mandates that the inscription In God We Trust be placed on all coins minted as United States currency.

1876 – The first game in the history of the National League was played at the Jefferson Street Grounds in Philadelphia. This game is often pointed to as the beginning of the MLB.

1889 – At noon, thousands rush to claim land in the Land Rush of 1889. Within hours the cities of Oklahoma City and Guthrie are formed with populations of at least 10,000.

1898 – Spanish–American War: The USS Nashville captures a Spanish merchant ship.

1906 – The 1906 Intercalated Games, not now recognized as part of the official Olympic Games, open in Athens.

1915 – The use of poison gas in World War I escalates when chlorine gas is released as a chemical weapon in the Second Battle of Ypres.

1930 – The United Kingdom, Japan and the United States sign the London Naval Treaty regulating submarine warfare and limiting shipbuilding.

1944 – The 1st Air Commando Group using Sikorsky R-4 helicopters stage the first use of helicopters in combat with combat search and rescue operations in the China Burma India Theater.

1944 – World War II: Operation Persecution is initiated: Allied forces land in the Hollandia (currently known as Jayapura) area of New Guinea.

1945 – World War II: Prisoners at the Jasenovac concentration camp revolt. Five hundred twenty are killed and around eighty escape.

1945 – World War II: Führerbunker: After learning that Soviet forces have taken Eberswalde without a fight, Adolf Hitler admits defeat in his underground bunker and states that suicide is his only recourse.

1948 – Arab–Israeli War: Haifa, a major port of Israel, is captured from Arab forces.

1951 – Korean War: The Chinese People's Volunteer Army begin assaulting positions defended by the Royal Australian Regiment and the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry at the Battle of Kapyong.

1954 – Red Scare: Witnesses begin testifying and live television coverage of the Army–McCarthy hearings begins.

1969 – British yachtsman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston wins the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race and completes the first solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world.

1970 – The first Earth Day is celebrated.

1972 – Vietnam War: Increased American bombing in Vietnam prompts anti-war protests in Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco.

1977 – Optical fiber is first used to carry live telephone traffic.

1983 – The German magazine Stern claims the "Hitler Diaries" had been found in wreckage in East Germany; the diaries are subsequently revealed to be forgeries.

1992 – In a series of explosions in Guadalajara, Mexico, 206 people are killed, nearly 500 injured and 15,000 left homeless.

1993 – Eighteen-year-old Stephen Lawrence is murdered in a racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in Well Hall, Eltham.

1997 – Haouch Khemisti massacre in Algeria where 93 villagers are killed.

2000 – In a pre-dawn raid, federal agents seize six-year-old Elián González from his relatives' home in Miami.

2004 – Two fuel trains collide in Ryongchon, North Korea, killing up to 150 people.

2005 – Japan's Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi apologizes for Japan's war record.

2008 – The United States Air Force retires the remaining F-117 Nighthawk aircraft in service.

2013 – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest and charge two men with plotting to disrupt a Toronto area train service in a plot claimed to be backed by Al-Qaeda elements.

2014 – More than 60 people are killed and 80 are seriously injured in a train crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Katanga Province.

2016 – The Paris Agreement is signed, an agreement to help fight global warming

Births

1412 – Reinhard III, Count of Hanau (1451–1452) (d. 1452)

1444 – Elizabeth of York, Duchess of Suffolk (d. 1503)

1451 – Isabella I of Castile (d. 1504)

1518 – Antoine of Navarre (d. 1562)

1592 – Wilhelm Schickard, German astronomer and mathematician (d. 1635)

1610 – Pope Alexander VIII (d. 1691)

1658 – Giuseppe Torelli, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1709)

1690 – John Carteret, 2nd Earl Granville, English politician, Lord President of the Council (d. 1763)

1707 – Henry Fielding, English novelist and playwright (d. 1754)

1711 – Paul II Anton, Prince Esterházy, Austrian soldier (d. 1762)

1724 – Immanuel Kant, German anthropologist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1804)

1732 – John Johnson, English architect and surveyor (d. 1814)

1744 – James Sullivan, American lawyer and politician, 7th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1808)

1757 – Alessandro Rolla, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1841)

1766 – Germaine de Staël, French philosopher and author (d. 1817)

1812 – Solomon Caesar Malan, Swiss-English orientalist (d. 1894)

1816 – Charles-Denis Bourbaki, French general (d. 1897)

1832 – Julius Sterling Morton, American journalist and politician, 3rd United States Secretary of Agriculture (d. 1902)

1844 – Lewis Powell, American soldier, attempted assassin of William H. Seward (d. 1865)

1852 – William IV, Grand Duke of Luxembourg (d. 1912)

1854 – Henri La Fontaine, Belgian lawyer and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1943)

1860 – Ada Rehan, Irish-American actress (d. 1916)

1870 – Vladimir Lenin, German/Swedish-Russian lawyer and founder of the Soviet Union (d. 1924)

1872 – Princess Margaret of Prussia (d. 1954)

1873 – Ellen Glasgow, American author (d. 1945)

1876 – Róbert Bárány, Austrian-Swedish otologist and physician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1876 – Georg Lurich, Estonian wrestler and strongman (d. 1920)

1879 – Bernhard Gregory, Estonian-German chess player (d. 1939)

1884 – Otto Rank, Austrian-American psychologist and academic (d. 1939)

1886 – Izidor Cankar, Slovenian historian, author, and diplomat (d. 1958)

1889 – Richard Glücks, German SS officer (d. 1945)

1891 – Laura Gilpin, American photographer (d. 1979)

1891 – Vittorio Jano, Italian engineer (d. 1965)

1891 – Harold Jeffreys, English mathematician, geophysicist, and astronomer (d. 1989)

1891 – Nicola Sacco, Italian-American anarchist (d. 1927)

1892 – Vernon Johns, African-American minister and activist (d. 1965)

1899 – Vladimir Nabokov, Russian-born novelist and critic (d. 1977)

1900 – Nellie Beer, British politician, Lord Mayor of Manchester from 1966-67 (d. 1988) [1]

1904 – J. Robert Oppenheimer, American physicist and academic (d. 1967)

1905 – Robert Choquette, American-Canadian author, poet, and diplomat (d. 1991)

1906 – Eddie Albert, American actor (d. 2005)

1906 – Eric Fenby, English composer and educator (d. 1997)

1906 – Prince Gustaf Adolf, Duke of Västerbotten (d. 1947)

1908 – Ivan Yefremov, Russian paleontologist and author (d. 1972)

1909 – Rita Levi-Montalcini, Sephardic Jewish-Italian neurologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2012)

1909 – Indro Montanelli, Italian journalist and historian (d. 2001)

1909 – Spyros Markezinis, Greek politician, Prime Minister of Greece (d. 2000)

1910 – Norman Steenrod, American mathematician and academic (d. 1971)

1912 – Kathleen Ferrier, English operatic singer (d. 1953)

1912 – Kaneto Shindo, Japanese director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1914 – Baldev Raj Chopra, Indian director and producer (d. 2008)

1914 – Jan de Hartog, Dutch-American author and playwright (d. 2002)

1914 – José Quiñones Gonzales, Peruvian soldier and pilot (d. 1941)

1914 – Michael Wittmann, German SS officer (d. 1944)

1916 – Hanfried Lenz, German mathematician and academic (d. 2013)

1916 – Yehudi Menuhin, American-Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 1999)

1917 – Yvette Chauviré, French ballerina (d. 2016)

1917 – Sidney Nolan, Australian painter (d. 1992)

1918 – William Jay Smith, American poet and academic (d. 2015)

1918 – Mickey Vernon, American baseball player and coach (d. 2008)

1919 – Donald J. Cram, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2001)

1919 – Carl Lindner, Jr., American businessman and philanthropist (d. 2011)

1922 – Richard Diebenkorn, American soldier and painter (d. 1993)

1922 – Charles Mingus, American bassist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1979)

1922 – Wolf V. Vishniac, American microbiologist and academic (d. 1973)

1923 – Peter Kane Dufault, American soldier, pilot, and poet (d. 2013)

1923 – Bettie Page, American model and actress (d. 2008)

1923 – Aaron Spelling, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1924 – Nam Duck-woo, South Korean politician, 12th Prime Minister of South Korea (d. 2013)

1926 – Charlotte Rae, American actress and singer

1926 – James Stirling, Scottish architect, designed the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart and Seeley Historical Library (d. 1992)

1927 – Laurel Aitken, Cuban-Jamaican singer (d. 2005)

1929 – Michael Atiyah, English-Lebanese mathematician and academic

1929 – Robert Wade-Gery, English diplomat, British High Commissioner to India (d. 2015)

1930 – Enno Penno, Estonian politician, Prime Minister of Estonia in exile (d. 2016)

1931 – John Buchanan, Canadian lawyer and politician, 20th Premier of Nova Scotia

1931 – Ronald Hynd, English dancer and choreographer

1933 – Anthony Llewellyn, Welsh-American chemist and astronaut (d. 2013)

1935 – Christopher Ball, English linguist and academic

1935 – Paul Chambers, African-American bassist and composer (d. 1969)

1935 – Bhama Srinivasan, Indian-American mathematician and academic

1936 – Glen Campbell, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2017)

1936 – Pierre Hétu, Canadian pianist and conductor (d. 1998)

1937 – Jack Nicholson, American actor and producer

1937 – Jack Nitzsche, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and conductor (d. 2000)

1938 – Alan Bond, English-Australian businessman (d. 2015)

1938 – Gani Fawehinmi, Nigerian lawyer and activist (d. 2009)

1938 – Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion designer

1938 – Adam Raphael, English journalist and author

1939 – Mel Carter. American singer and actor

1939 – John Foley, English general and politician, Lieutenant Governor of Guernsey

1939 – Ray Guy, Canadian journalist and author (d. 2013)

1939 – Jason Miller, American actor and playwright (d. 2001)

1939 – Theodor Waigel, German lawyer and politician, German Federal Minister of Finance

1941 – Greville Howard, Baron Howard of Rising, English politician

1942 – Giorgio Agamben, Italian philosopher and academic

1942 – Mary Prior, English politician, Lord Lieutenant of Bristol

1943 – Keith Crisco, American businessman and politician (d. 2014)

1943 – Janet Evanovich, American author

1943 – Louise Glück, American poet

1943 – John Maples, Baron Maples, English lawyer and politician, Shadow Secretary of State for Defence (d. 2012)

1943 – Scott W. Williams, American mathematician and professor

1944 – Steve Fossett, American businessman, pilot, and sailor (d. 2007)

1944 – Doug Jarrett, Canadian ice hockey player (d. 2014)

1944 – Joshua Rifkin, American conductor and musicologist

1945 – Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Indian civil servant and politician, 22nd Governor of West Bengal

1945 – Demetrio Stratos, Egyptian-Italian singer-songwriter (d. 1979)

1946 – Steven L. Bennett, American captain and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1972)

1946 – Paul Davies, English physicist and author

1946 – Louise Harel, Canadian lawyer and politician

1946 – Archy Kirkwood, Baron Kirkwood of Kirkhope, Scottish lawyer and politician

1946 – Nicholas Stern, Baron Stern of Brentford, English economist and academic

1946 – John Waters, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1948 – John Pritchard, English bishop

1950 – Peter Frampton, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1950 – Jancis Robinson, English journalist and critic

1951 – Paul Carrack, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Aivars Kalējs, Latvian organist, composer, and pianist

1951 – Ana María Shua, Argentinian author and poet

1952 – François Berléand, French actor

1952 – Dave Loveridge, New Zealand rugby player

1952 – Phil Smith, American basketball player (d. 2002)

1953 – Valeri Bondarenko, Estonian footballer and coach

1953 – Richard Broadbent, English businessman

1955 – David Collier, English businessman

1957 – Donald Tusk, Polish journalist and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Poland

1959 – Keith Boanas, English footballer and manager

1959 – Terry Francona, American baseball player, coach, and manager

1959 – Catherine Mary Stewart, Canadian actress

1959 – Ryan Stiles, American-Canadian actor and producer

1960 – Lloyd Honeyghan, Jamaican-English boxer

1960 – Mart Laar, Estonian historian and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Estonia

1960 – Randall L. Stephenson, American businessman

1961 – Alo Mattiisen, Estonian composer (d. 1996)

1961 – Ann McKechin, Scottish lawyer and politician, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland

1961 – Dewey Nicks, American photographer and director

1962 – Danièle Sauvageau, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1963 – Rosalind Gill, English sociologist and academic

1963 – Magnús Ver Magnússon, Icelandic weightlifter and strongman

1964 – Paul Baxter, English footballer

1965 – Miguel Leal, Portuguese footballer and manager

1965 – Peter Zezel, Canadian ice hockey and soccer player (d. 2009)

1966 – Mickey Morandini, American baseball player and manager

1966 – Jeffrey Dean Morgan, American actor

1967 – David J. C. MacKay, English physicist, engineer, and academic

1967 – Sherri Shepherd, American actress and talk show panelist

1967 – Harvey Williams, American football player

1968 – Jo Angel, Australian cricketer

1968 – Bimbo Coles, American basketball player and coach

1968 – Zarley Zalapski, Canadian-Swiss ice hockey player

1969 – Dion Dublin, English footballer and sportscaster

1970 – Erkki Bahovski, Estonian journalist

1971 – Eric Mabius, American actor

1971 – Spencer Prior, English footballer

1972 – Sabine Appelmans, Belgian tennis player

1972 – Owen Finegan, Australian rugby player and coach

1972 – Milka Duno, Venezuelan race car driver and engineer

1972 – Sergei Hohlov-Simson, Estonian footballer and manager

1972 – Willie Robertson, American hunter and businessman

1973 – Adem Poric, English-Australian footballer

1973 – Ofer Talker, Israeli footballer and manager

1974 – Shavo Odadjian, Armenian-American bass player, songwriter, and producer

1975 – Greg Moore, Canadian race car driver (d. 1999)

1975 – Carlos Sastre, Spanish cyclist

1975 – Anders Nyström, Swedish guitarist and songwriter

1976 – Dan Cloutier, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1976 – Paul Henderson, Australian footballer

1976 – Michał Żewłakow, Polish footballer

1977 – Mark van Bommel, Dutch footballer

1978 – Paul Malakwen Kosgei, Kenyan runner and coach

1978 – David Masters, English cricketer

1978 – Matt Orford, Australian rugby league player

1978 – Jason Stollsteimer, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Esteban Tuero, Argentinian race car driver

1979 – Zoltán Gera, Hungarian footballer

1979 – Daniel Johns, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Igor Budan, Croatian footballer

1980 – Clarke Dermody, New Zealand rugby player

1980 – Nicolas Douchez, French footballer

1980 – Courtney Friel, American journalist

1980 – Carlos Hernández, Venezuelan baseball player

1980 – Quincy Timberlake, Kenyan-Australian activist, engineer, and politician

1981 – Madis Kallas, Estonian decathlete and activist

1981 – Rafael Sperafico, Brazilian race car driver (d. 2007)

1981 – Jonathan Trott, South African-English cricketer

1982 – Kaká, Brazilian footballer

1982 – Cassidy Freeman, American actress and musician

1982 – Joel Monaghan, Australian rugby league player

1982 – David Purcey, American baseball player

1982 – Aidas Reklys, Lithuanian figure skater

1982 – Aleksander Saharov, Estonian footballer

1982 – Noriko Shitaya, Japanese voice actress

1983 – Remi Ayodele, American football player

1983 – Sam W. Heads, English-American entomologist and palaeontologist

1983 – Jos Hooiveld, Dutch footballer

1983 – Matt Jones, American football player

1983 – Vangelis Mantzios, Greek footballer

1984 – Amelle Berrabah, English singer-songwriter

1985 – Kristin Fairlie, Canadian actress

1986 – Amber Heard, American actress and producer

1986 – Marshawn Lynch, American football player

1986 – Dušan Šakota, Serbian-Greek basketball player

1986 – Sandy, Egyptian Singer

1987 – David Luiz, Brazilian footballer

1987 – David Mateos, Spanish footballer

1988 – Dee Gordon, American baseball player

1989 – DeJuan Blair, American basketball player

1989 – Jasper Cillessen, Dutch footballer

1990 – Óscar González, Mexican boxer (d. 2014)

1990 – Machine Gun Kelly, American rapper and actor

1991 – Jordi Murphy, Irish international rugby player

1991 – Braydon Smith, Australian boxer (d. 2015)

1992 – Kenny Stills, American football player

1992 – Joonas Vaino, Estonian basketball player

1992 – Dyro, Dutch DJ and EDM producer

1993 – Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Australian footballer

1993 – Ngani Laumape, New Zealand rugby player

Deaths

296 – Pope Caius

536 – Pope Agapetus I

591 – Peter III of Raqqa

613 – Saint Theodore of Sykeon

846 – Wuzong, Chinese emperor (b. 814)

1208 – Philip of Poitou, Prince-Bishop of Durham

1322 – Francis of Fabriano, Italian writer (b. 1251)

1355 – Eleanor of Woodstock, countess regent of Guelders, eldest daughter of King Edward II of England (b. 1318)

1585 – Henry of Saxe-Lauenburg, Prince-Archbishop of Bremen, Prince-Bishop of Osnabrück and Paderborn (b. 1550)

1616 – Miguel de Cervantes, Spanish novelist, poet, and playwright (b. 1547)

1672 – Georg Stiernhielm, Swedish linguist and poet (b. 1598)

1699 – Hans Erasmus Aßmann, German poet (b. 1646)

1758 – Antoine de Jussieu, French botanist and physician (b. 1686)

1778 – James Hargreaves, British inventor (b. 1720)

1806 – Pierre-Charles Villeneuve, French admiral (b. 1763)

1821 – Gregory V of Constantinople, Greek patriarch and saint (b. 1746)

1833 – Richard Trevithick, English engineer and explorer (b. 1771)

1850 – Friedrich Robert Faehlmann, Estonian philologist and physician (b. 1798)

1854 – Nicolás Bravo, Mexican general and politician, 11th President of Mexico (b. 1786)

1877 – James P. Kirkwood, Scottish-American engineer (b. 1807)

1892 – Édouard Lalo, French violinist and composer (b. 1823)

1893 – Chaim Aronson, Lithuanian businessman and author (b. 1825)

1894 – Kostas Krystallis, Greek author and poet (b. 1868)

1896 – Thomas Meik, English engineer, founded Halcrow Group (b. 1812)

1908 – Henry Campbell-Bannerman, Scottish-English merchant and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1836)

1925 – André Caplet, French composer and conductor (b. 1878)

1929 – Henry Lerolle, French painter and art collector (b. 1848)

1932 – Ferenc Oslay, Hungarian-Slovene historian and author (b. 1883)

1933 – Henry Royce, English engineer and businessman, co-founded Rolls-Royce Limited (b. 1863)

1944 – Nikolaos Roussen, Greek captain (b. 1913)

1945 – Wilhelm Cauer, German mathematician and academic (b. 1900)

1945 – Käthe Kollwitz, German painter and sculptor (b. 1867)

1946 – Lionel Atwill, English-American actor (b. 1885)

1946 – Harlan F. Stone, American lawyer and jurist, 12th Chief Justice of the United States (b. 1872)

1949 – Charles Middleton, American actor (b. 1874)

1950 – Charles Hamilton Houston, American lawyer and academic (b. 1895)

1951 – Horace Donisthorpe, English myrmecologist and coleopterist (b. 1870)

1956 – Walt Faulkner, American racing driver (b. 1918)

1968 – Stephen H. Sholes, American record producer (b. 1911)

1978 – Will Geer, American actor (b. 1902)

1980 – Jane Froman, American actress and singer (b. 1907)

1980 – Fritz Strassmann, German chemist and physicist (b. 1902)

1983 – Earl Hines, American pianist and bandleader (b. 1903)

1984 – Ansel Adams, American photographer and environmentalist (b. 1902)

1985 – Paul Hugh Emmett, American chemist and academic (b. 1900)

1985 – Jacques Ferron, Canadian physician and author (b. 1921)

1986 – Mircea Eliade, Romanian historian and author (b. 1907)

1987 – Erika Nõva, Estonian architect (b. 1905)

1988 – Grigori Kuzmin, Russian-Estonian astronomer and academic (b. 1917)

1988 – Irene Rich, American actress (b. 1891)

1989 – Emilio G. Segrè, Italian-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1905)

1990 – Albert Salmi, American actor (b. 1928)

1994 – Richard Nixon, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 37th President of the United States (b. 1913)

1995 – Jane Kenyon, American poet and author (b. 1947)

1996 – Erma Bombeck, American journalist and author (b. 1927)

1996 – Jug McSpaden, American golfer and architect (b. 1908)

1998 – Kitch Christie, South African rugby player and coach (b. 1940)

1999 – Chan Canasta, Polish-English magician (b. 1920)

1999 – Munir Ahmad Khan, Pakistani-Austrian physicist and engineer (b. 1926)

2002 – Linda Lovelace, American porn actress and activist (b. 1949)

2003 – Felice Bryant, American songwriter (b. 1925)

2003 – James H. Critchfield, American CIA officer (b. 1917)

2003 – Martha Griffiths, American lawyer, judge, and politician, 58th Lieutenant Governor of Michigan (b. 1912)

2003 – Mike Larrabee, American runner (b. 1933)

2004 – Jason Dunham, American soldier, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1981)

2004 – Pat Tillman, American football player and soldier (b. 1976)

2005 – Erika Fuchs, German translator (b. 1906)

2005 – Philip Morrison, American physicist and academic (b. 1915)

2005 – Eduardo Paolozzi, Scottish sculptor and artist (b. 1924)

2006 – Henriette Avram, American computer scientist and academic (b. 1919)

2006 – D'Iberville Fortier, Canadian diplomat (b. 1926)

2006 – Alida Valli, Italian actress (b. 1921)

2007 – Juanita Millender-McDonald, American educator and politician (b. 1938)

2008 – Cameron Argetsinger, American race car driver and lawyer (b. 1921)

2008 – Ed Chynoweth, Canadian businessman (b. 1941)

2009 – Jack Cardiff, British cinematographer, director and photographer (b. 1914)

2010 – Richard Barrett, American lawyer and activist (b. 1943)

2011 – Hazel Dickens, American singer-songwriter, bassist and guitarist (b. 1935)

2012 – John Amabile, American football player and coach (b. 1939)

2012 – Bill Granger, American author (b. 1941)

2012 – Buzz Potamkin, American director and producer (b. 1945)

2012 – George Rathmann, American chemist, biologist, and businessman (b. 1927)

2013 – Dave Gold, American businessman, founded 99 Cents Only Stores (b. 1932)

2013 – George Stanley Gordon, American businessman (b. 1926)

2013 – Richie Havens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1941)

2013 – Lalgudi Jayaraman, Indian violinist and composer (b. 1930)

2013 – Mike Smith, English footballer (b. 1935)

2013 – Robert Suderburg, American pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1936)

2013 – J. S. Verma, Indian judge, 27th Chief Justice of India (b. 1933)

2014 – Allen Jacobs, American football player and coach (b. 1941)

2014 – Jovan Krkobabić, Serbian politician, Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia (b. 1930)

2014 – Mohammad Naseem, Pakistani-English activist (b. 1924)

2014 – Werner Potzernheim, German cyclist (b. 1927)

2014 – Oswaldo Vigas, Venezuelan painter (b. 1926)

2015 – Dick Balharry, Scottish environmentalist and photographer (b. 1937)

2015 – Gennadi Vengerov, Belarusian-Russian actor (b. 1954)

2017 – Erin Moran, American actress (b. 1960)

2017 – Donna Leanne Williams, Australian writer, artist, activist (b. 1963)[2]

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Acepsimas of Hnaita and companions (Catholic Church)

Arwald

Epipodius and Alexander

Hudson Stuck (Episcopal Church)

John Muir (Episcopal Church)

Opportuna of Montreuil

Pope Caius

Pope Soter

Senorina

April 22 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

Discovery Day (Brazil)

Earth Day (International observance) and its related observance:

International Mother Earth Day

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Serbia)