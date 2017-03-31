This day in history (April 2)

670 – The second Shia Imam Hassan ibn Ali passes away after being poisoned

1513 – Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León first sights land in what is now the United States state of Florida.

1755 – Commodore William James captures the Maratha fortress of Suvarnadurg on west coast of India.

1792 – The Coinage Act is passed establishing the United States Mint.

1800 – Ludwig van Beethoven leads the premiere of his First Symphony in Vienna.

1801 – Napoleonic Wars: Battle of Copenhagen: The British capture the Danish fleet.

1851 – Rama IV is crowned King of Thailand.

1863 – Richmond bread riot: Food shortages incite hundreds of angry women to riot in Richmond, Virginia, and demand that the Confederate government release emergency supplies.

1865 – American Civil War: Defeat at the Third Battle of Petersburg forces the Army of Northern Virginia and the Confederate government to abandon Richmond, Virginia.

1885 – Canadian Cree warriors attack the village of Frog Lake, killing nine.

1900 – The United States Congress passes the Foraker Act, giving Puerto Rico limited self-rule.

1902 – Dmitry Sipyagin, Minister of Interior of the Russian Empire, is assassinated in the Marie Palace, St Petersburg.

1902 – "Electric Theatre", the first full-time movie theater in the United States, opens in Los Angeles.

1911 – The Australian Bureau of Statistics conducts the country's first national census.

1912 – The ill-fated RMS Titanic begins sea trials.

1917 – World War I: United States President Woodrow Wilson asks the U.S. Congress for a declaration of war on Germany.

1921 – The Autonomous Government of Khorasan, a military government encompassing the modern state of Iran, is established.

1930 – After the mysterious death of Empress Zewditu, Haile Selassie is proclaimed emperor of Ethiopia.

1956 – As the World Turns and The Edge of Night premiere on CBS-TV. The two soaps become the first daytime dramas to debut in the 30-minute format.

1972 – Actor Charlie Chaplin returns to the United States for the first time since being labeled a communist during the Red Scare in the early 1950s.

1973 – Launch of the LexisNexis computerized legal research service.

1975 – Vietnam War: Thousands of civilian refugees flee from Quảng Ngãi Province in front of advancing North Vietnamese troops.

1979 – A Soviet bio-warfare laboratory at Sverdlovsk accidentally releases airborne anthrax spores, killing 66 plus an unknown amount of livestock.

1980 – United States President Jimmy Carter signs the Crude Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act in an effort to help the U.S. economy rebound.

1982 – Falklands War: Argentina invades the Falkland Islands.

1986 – Alabama governor George Wallace, a former segregationist, best known for the "Stand in the Schoolhouse Door", announces that he will not seek a fifth four-year term and will retire from public life upon the end of his term in January 1987.

1989 – Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev arrives in Havana, Cuba, to meet with Fidel Castro in an attempt to mend strained relations.

1991 – Rita Johnston becomes the first female Premier of a Canadian province when she succeeds William Vander Zalm (who had resigned) as Premier of British Columbia.

1992 – In New York, Mafia boss John Gotti is convicted of murder and racketeering and is later sentenced to life in prison.

1992 – 42 civilians were massacred in the town of Bijeljina.

2002 – Israeli forces surround the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem into which armed Palestinians had retreated; a siege ensues.

2004 – Islamist terrorists involved in the 11 March 2004 Madrid attacks attempt to bomb the Spanish high-speed train AVE near Madrid; the attack is thwarted.

2006 – Over 60 tornadoes break out in the United States; Tennessee is hardest hit with 29 people killed.

2011 – India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, thus becoming the first country to win the Cricket World Cup final on home soil.

2012 – A mass shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California, leaves seven people dead and three injured.

2014 – A spree shooting occurs at the Fort Hood Army Base near the town of Killeen, Texas, with four dead, including the gunman, and 16 others injured.

2015 – Gunmen attack Garissa University College in Kenya, killing at least 148 people and wounding 79 others.

Births

742 – Charlemagne, Frankish king (d. 814)

1348 – Andronikos IV Palaiologos, Byzantine Emperor (d. 1385)

1473 – John Corvinus, Hungarian noble (d. 1504)

1545 – Elisabeth of Valois (d. 1568)

1565 – Cornelis de Houtman, Dutch explorer (d. 1599)

1618 – Francesco Maria Grimaldi, Italian mathematician and physicist (d. 1663)

1647 – Maria Sibylla Merian, German-Dutch botanist and illustrator (d. 1717)

1653 – Prince George of Denmark (d. 1708)

1719 – Johann Wilhelm Ludwig Gleim, German poet (d. 1803)

1725 – Giacomo Casanova, Italian explorer and author (d. 1798)

1788 – Francisco Balagtas, Filipino poet and author (d. 1862)

1788 – Wilhelmine Reichard, German balloonist (d. 1848)

1789 – Lucio Norberto Mansilla, Argentinian general and politician (d. 1871)

1792 – Francisco de Paula Santander, Colombian general and politician, 4th President of the Republic of the New Granada (d. 1840)

1798 – August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben, German poet and academic (d. 1874)

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, Danish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1875)

1814 – Erastus Brigham Bigelow, American inventor (d. 1879)

1827 – William Holman Hunt, English soldier and painter (d. 1910)

1835 – Jacob Nash Victor, American engineer (d. 1907)

1838 – Léon Gambetta, French lawyer and politician, 45th Prime Minister of France (d. 1882)

1840 – Émile Zola, French novelist, playwright, journalist (d. 1902)

1841 – Clément Ader, French engineer, designed the Ader Avion III (d. 1926)

1861 – Iván Persa, Slovenian priest and author (d. 1935)

1862 – Nicholas Murray Butler, American philosopher and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1947)

1869 – Hughie Jennings, American baseball player and manager (d. 1928)

1875 – Walter Chrysler, American businessman, founded Chrysler (d. 1940)

1875 – William Donne, English cricketer and captain (d. 1942)

1884 – J. C. Squire, English poet, author, and historian (d. 1958)

1891 – Jack Buchanan, Scottish entertainer (d. 1957)

1891 – Max Ernst, German painter, sculptor, and poet (d. 1976)

1891 – Tristão de Bragança Cunha, Indian nationalist and anti-colonial activist from Goa (d. 1958)

1896 – Johnny Golden, American golfer (d. 1936)

1898 – Harindranath Chattopadhyay, Indian poet, actor and politician (d. 1990)

1900 – Roberto Arlt, Argentinian journalist, author, and playwright (d. 1942)

1900 – Anis Fuleihan, Cypriot-American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1970)

1900 – Alfred Strange, English footballer (d. 1978)

1902 – Jan Tschichold, German-Swiss graphic designer and typographer (d. 1974)

1903 – Lionel Chevrier, Canadian lawyer and politician, 27th Canadian Minister of Justice (d. 1987)

1906 – Alphonse-Marie Parent, Canadian priest and educator (d. 1970)

1907 – Harald Andersson, American-Swedish discus thrower (d. 1985)

1907 – Luke Appling, American baseball player and manager (d. 1991)

1908 – Buddy Ebsen, American actor and dancer (d. 2003)

1910 – Paul Triquet, Canadian general, Victoria Cross recipient (d. 1980)

1910 – Chico Xavier, Brazilian spiritual medium (d. 2002)

1914 – Alec Guinness, English actor (d. 2000)

1919 – Delfo Cabrera, Argentinian runner and soldier (d. 1981)

1920 – Gerald Bouey, Canadian lieutenant and civil servant (d. 2004)

1920 – Jack Stokes, English animator and director (d. 2013)

1920 – Jack Webb, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1922 – John C. Whitehead, American banker and politician, 9th United States Deputy Secretary of State (d. 2015)

1923 – Gloria Henry, American actress

1923 – Johnny Paton, Scottish footballer, coach, and manager (d. 2015)

1923 – G. Spencer-Brown, English mathematician, psychologist, and author (d. 2016)

1924 – Bobby Ávila, Mexican baseball player (d. 2004)

1925 – George MacDonald Fraser, Scottish author and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1925 – Hans Rosenthal, German radio and television host (d. 1987)

1926 – Jack Brabham, Australian race car driver (d. 2014)

1926 – Rudra Rajasingham, Sri Lankan police officer and diplomat (d. 2006)

1927 – Carmen Basilio, American boxer and soldier (d. 2012)

1927 – Howard Callaway, American soldier and politician, 11th United States Secretary of the Army (d. 2014)

1927 – Rita Gam, American actress (d. 2016)

1927 – Billy Pierce, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2015)

1927 – Kenneth Tynan, English author and critic (d. 1980)

1928 – Joseph Bernardin, American cardinal (d. 1996)

1928 – Serge Gainsbourg, French singer-songwriter, actor, and director (d. 1991)

1928 – Roy Masters, English-American radio host

1928 – David Robinson, Northern Irish horticulturist and academic (d. 2004)

1929 – Ed Dorn, American poet and educator (d. 1999)

1930 – Roddy Maude-Roxby, English actor

1931 – Vladimir Kuznetsov, Russian javelin thrower (d. 1986)

1932 – Edward Egan, American cardinal (d. 2015)

1933 – György Konrád, Hungarian sociologist and author

1934 – Paul Cohen, American mathematician and theorist (d. 2007)

1934 – Brian Glover, English wrestler and actor (d. 1997)

1934 – Carl Kasell, American journalist and game show host

1934 – Richard Portman, American sound engineer (d. 2017)

1936 – Shaul Ladany, Serbian-Israeli race walker and engineer

1937 – Dick Radatz, American baseball player (d. 2005)

1938 – John Larsson, Swedish 17th General of The Salvation Army

1938 – Booker Little, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1961)

1938 – Al Weis, American baseball player

1939 – Marvin Gaye, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1939 – Anthony Lake, American academic and diplomat, 18th United States National Security Advisor

1939 – Lise Thibault, Canadian journalist and politician, 27th Lieutenant Governor of Quebec

1940 – Donald Jackson, Canadian figure skater and coach

1940 – Mike Hailwood, English motorcycle racer (d. 1981)

1940 – Penelope Keith, English actress

1941 – Dr. Demento, American radio host

1942 – Leon Russell, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)

1942 – Roshan Seth, Indian-English actor

1943 – Michael Boyce, Baron Boyce, South African-English admiral and politician, Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports

1943 – Caterina Bueno, Italian singer (d. 2007)

1943 – Larry Coryell, American guitarist

1943 – Antonio Sabàto, Sr., Italian actor

1944 – Bill Malinchak, American football player

1945 – Jürgen Drews, German singer-songwriter

1945 – Guy Fréquelin, French race car driver

1945 – Linda Hunt, American actress

1945 – Reggie Smith, American baseball player and coach

1945 – Don Sutton, American baseball player and sportscaster

1945 – Anne Waldman, American poet

1946 – Richard Collinge, New Zealand cricketer

1946 – David Heyes, English politician

1946 – Sue Townsend, English author and playwright (d. 2014)

1946 – Kurt Winter, Canadian guitarist and songwriter (d. 1997)

1947 – Paquita la del Barrio, Mexican singer-songwriter

1947 – Tua Forsström, Finnish writer

1947 – Emmylou Harris, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Camille Paglia, American author and critic

1948 – Roald Als, Danish author and illustrator

1948 – Dimitris Mitropanos, Greek singer (d. 2012)

1948 – Daniel Okrent, American journalist and author

1948 – Joan D. Vinge, American author

1949 – Paul Gambaccini, American-English radio and television host

1949 – Bernd Müller, German footballer

1949 – Pamela Reed, American actress

1949 – David Robinson, American drummer

1950 – Lynn Westmoreland, American politician

1951 – Ayako Okamoto, Japanese golfer

1952 – Lennart Fagerlund, Swedish cyclist

1952 – Will Hoy, English race car driver (d. 2002)

1952 – Leon Wilkeson, American bass player and songwriter (d. 2001)

1953 – Jim Allister, Northern Irish lawyer and politician

1953 – James Vance, American author and playwright

1954 – Gregory Abbott, American singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Susumu Hirasawa, Japanese singer-songwriter

1954 – Donald Petrie, American actor and director

1955 – Michael Stone, Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary

1957 – Caroline Dean, English biologist and academic

1958 – Stefano Bettarello, Italian rugby player

1958 – Larry Drew, American basketball player and coach

1959 – Gelindo Bordin, Italian runner

1959 – David Frankel, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1959 – Juha Kankkunen, Finnish race car driver

1959 – Yves Lavandier, French director and producer

1959 – Badou Ezzaki, Moroccan footballer and manager

1960 – Linford Christie, Jamaican-English sprinter

1960 – Brad Jones, Australian race car driver

1960 – Pascale Nadeau, Canadian journalist

1961 – Buddy Jewell, American singer-songwriter

1961 – Christopher Meloni, American actor

1961 – Keren Woodward, English singer-songwriter

1962 – Pierre Carles, French director and producer

1962 – Billy Dean, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1962 – Clark Gregg, American actor

1963 – Karl Beattie, English director and producer

1963 – Mike Gascoyne, English engineer

1964 – Pete Incaviglia, American baseball player and coach

1964 – Jonathon Sharkey, American wrestler

1965 – Rodney King, American victim of police brutality (d. 2012)

1966 – Bill Romanowski, American football player and actor

1966 – Teddy Sheringham, English footballer and coach

1967 – Greg Camp, American singer-songwriter, and guitarist

1967 – Phil Demmel, American guitarist and songwriter

1969 – Ajay Devgan, Indian actor, director, and producer

1971 – Edmundo Alves de Souza Neto, Brazilian footballer

1971 – Jason Lewry, English cricketer

1971 – Todd Woodbridge, Australian tennis player and sportscaster

1972 – Remo D'Souza, Indian choreographer and dancer

1972 – Calvin Davis, American sprinter and hurdler

1972 – Zane Lamprey, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1973 – Dmitry Lipartov, Russian footballer

1973 – Roselyn Sánchez, Puerto Rican-American actress

1973 – Aleksejs Semjonovs, Latvian footballer

1974 – Tayfun Korkut, Turkish football manager and former player

1975 – Randy Livingston, American basketball player

1975 – Katrin Rutschow-Stomporowski, German rower

1976 – Andreas Anastasopoulos, Greek shot putter

1976 – Rory Sabbatini, South African golfer

1977 – Jelena Abbou, Serbian-American model and personal trainer

1977 – Per Elofsson, Swedish skier

1977 – Michael Fassbender, German-Irish actor and producer

1977 – Hanno Pevkur, Estonian lawyer and politician, Estonian Minister of Justice

1978 – Scott Lynch, American author

1978 – Ethan Smith, American actor, director, and producer

1979 – Jesse Carmichael, American keyboard player

1980 – Adam Fleming, Scottish journalist

1980 – Gavin Heffernan, Canadian director and screenwriter

1980 – Ricky Hendrick, American race car driver (d. 2004)

1980 – Wairangi Koopu, New Zealand rugby league player

1980 – Carlos Salcido, Mexican footballer

1981 – Michael Clarke, Australian cricketer

1981 – Kapil Sharma, Indian stand-up comedian, television presenter and actor

1982 – Marco Amelia, Italian footballer

1982 – Jeremy Bloom, American football player and skier

1982 – Jack Evans, American wrestler

1982 – David Ferrer, Spanish tennis player

1983 – Yung Joc, American rapper

1983 – Maksym Mazuryk, Ukrainian pole vaulter

1984 – Engin Atsür, Turkish basketball player

1984 – Nóra Barta, Hungarian diver

1984 – Jérémy Morel, French footballer

1985 – Thom Evans, Zimbabwean-Scottish rugby player

1985 – Stéphane Lambiel, Swiss figure skater

1986 – Ibrahim Afellay, Dutch footballer

1986 – Andris Biedriņš, Latvian basketball player

1986 – Lee DeWyze, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1987 – Pablo Aguilar, Paraguayan footballer

1987 – Marc Pugh, English footballer

1990 – Yevgeniya Kanayeva, Russian gymnast

1990 – Miralem Pjanić, Bosnian footballer

Deaths

870 – Æbbe the Younger, Frankish abbess

872 – Muflih al-Turki, Turkish general

1118 – Baldwin I of Jerusalem (b. 1058)

1244 – Henrik Harpestræng, Danish botanical and medical author

1272 – Richard, 1st Earl of Cornwall, English husband of Sanchia of Provence (b. 1209)

1335 – Henry of Bohemia (b. 1265)

1412 – Ruy González de Clavijo, Spanish explorer and author

1416 – King Ferdinand I of Aragon (b. 1379)

1502 – Arthur, Prince of Wales (b. 1486)

1507 – Francis of Paola, Italian friar and saint, founded the Order of the Minims (b. 1416)

1640 – Maciej Kazimierz Sarbiewski, Polish author and poet (b. 1595)

1657 – Ferdinand III, Holy Roman Emperor (b. 1608)

1657 – Jean-Jacques Olier, French priest, founded the Society of Saint-Sulpice (b. 1608)

1672 – Pedro Calungsod, Filipino missionary and saint (b. 1654)

1672 – Diego Luis de San Vitores, Spanish Jesuit missionary (b. 1627)

1720 – Joseph Dudley, English politician, Governor of the Province of Massachusetts Bay (b. 1647)

1742 – James Douglas, Scottish physician and anatomist (b. 1675)

1747 – Johann Jacob Dillenius, German-English botanist and mycologist (b. 1684)

1754 – Thomas Carte, English historian and author (b. 1686)

1787 – Thomas Gage, English general and politician, Governor of the Province of Massachusetts Bay (b. 1719)

1791 – Honoré Gabriel Riqueti, comte de Mirabeau, French journalist and politician (b. 1749)

1801 – Thomas Dadford, Jr., English engineer (b. 1761)

1803 – Sir James Montgomery, 1st Baronet, Scottish judge and politician (b. 1721)

1817 – Johann Heinrich Jung, German author and academic (b. 1740)

1827 – Ludwig Heinrich Bojanus, German physician and educator (b. 1776)

1845 – Philip Charles Durham, Scottish admiral and politician (b. 1763)

1865 – A. P. Hill, American general (b. 1825)

1872 – Samuel Morse, American painter and academic, invented the Morse code (b. 1791)

1891 – Albert Pike, American lawyer and general (b. 1809)

1891 – Ahmed Vefik Pasha, Greek playwright and politician, 249th Grand Vizier of the Ottoman Empire (b. 1823)

1894 – Achille Vianelli, Italian painter and academic (b. 1803)

1896 – Theodore Robinson, American painter and academic (b. 1852)

1914 – Paul Heyse, German author, poet, and translator, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1830)

1917 – Bryn Lewis, Welsh international rugby player (b.1891)

1923 – Topal Osman, Turkish colonel (b. 1883)

1928 – Theodore William Richards, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1868)

1930 – Zewditu I of Ethiopia (b. 1876)

1933 – Ranjitsinhji, Indian cricketer (b. 1872)

1936 – Jean Baptiste Eugène Estienne, French general (b. 1860)

1942 – Édouard Estaunié, French novelist (b. 1862)

1948 – Sabahattin Ali, Turkish journalist, author, and poet (b. 1907)

1953 – Hugo Sperrle, German field marshal (b. 1885)

1966 – C. S. Forester, English novelist (b. 1899)

1972 – Franz Halder, German general (b. 1884)

1972 – Toshitsugu Takamatsu, Japanese martial artist and educator (b. 1887)

1974 – Georges Pompidou, French banker and politician, 19th President of France (b. 1911)

1977 – Walter Wolf, German academic and politician (b. 1907)

1987 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, songwriter, and bandleader (b. 1917)

1989 – Manolis Angelopoulos, Greek singer (b. 1939)

1992 – Juanito, Spanish footballer and manager (b. 1954)

1992 – Jan van Aartsen, Dutch politician (b. 1909)

1994 – Betty Furness, American actress, consumer advocate, game show panelist, television journalist and television personality (b. 1916)

1995 – Hannes Alfvén, Swedish physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1908)

1997 – Tomoyuki Tanaka, Japanese director and producer (b. 1910)

1998 – Rob Pilatus, American-German singer-songwriter (b. 1965)

2001 – Charles Daudelin, Canadian sculptor and painter (b. 1920)

2002 – Levi Celerio, Filipino composer and songwriter (b. 1910)

2002 – John R. Pierce, American engineer and author (b. 1910)

2003 – Edwin Starr, American singer-songwriter (b. 1942)

2004 – John Argyris, Greek computer scientist, engineer, and academic (b. 1913)

2005 – Pope John Paul II (b. 1920)

2006 – Lloyd Searwar, Guyanese anthologist and diplomat (b. 1925)

2007 – Henry L. Giclas, American astronomer and academic (b. 1910)

2008 – Yakup Satar, Turkish World War I veteran(b. 1898)

2009 – Albert Sanschagrin, Canadian bishop (b. 1911)

2009 – Bud Shank, American saxophonist and flute player (b. 1926)

2010 – Chris Kanyon, American wrestler (b. 1970)

2011 – John C. Haas, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1918)

2012 – Jesús Aguilarte, Venezuelan captain and politician (b. 1959)

2012 – Elizabeth Catlett, American-Mexican sculptor and illustrator (b. 1915)

2012 – Mauricio Lasansky, American graphic designer and academic (b. 1914)

2013 – Fred, French author and illustrator (b. 1931)

2013 – Jesús Franco, Spanish director, screenwriter, producer, and actor (b. 1930)

2013 – Milo O'Shea, Irish-American actor (b. 1926)

2013 – Maria Redaelli, Italian super-centenarian (b. 1899)

2014 – Glyn Jones, South African actor and screenwriter (b. 1931)

2014 – Urs Widmer, Swiss author and playwright (b. 1938)

2015 – Manoel de Oliveira, Portuguese actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1908)

2015 – Robert H. Schuller, American pastor and author (b. 1926)

2015 – Steve Stevaert, Belgian businessman and politician, Governor of Limburg (b. 1954)

2016 – Gallieno Ferri, Italian comic book artist and illustrator (b. 1929)

2016 – Robert Abajyan, Armenian sergeant (b. 1996)

Holidays and observances

Christian feast day:

Abundius of Como

Amphianus of Lycia

Æbbe the Younger

Bronach of Glen-Seichis (Irish martyrology)

Francis of Paola

Francisco Coll Guitart

Henry Budd (Anglican Church of Canada)

Nicetius of Lyon

Pedro Calungsod

Urban of Langres

April 2 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)

International Children's Book Day (International observance)

Malvinas Day (Argentina)

Odisha Day (Odisha, India)

Thai Heritage Conservation Day (Thailand)

Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day (Belarus)

World Autism Awareness Day (International observance)