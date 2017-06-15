County waste floor rates to increase

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors approved floor rates, based partially on increased landfill rates, that might surprise some residents when they see their trash bills in July.

Assistant County Administrator Rick Benson said the action taken Tuesday was the next phase of changes in the county’s waste management department – in rates and “in the way we do business.”

In January, supervisors approved converting the gate fee structure at the Bishop landfill to a weight-based system rather than a system based on volume. The board approved a rate of $50 per ton. In May supervisors adjusted the volume rates at the other Inyo County landfills.

Benson has said that the rates were substantially low to the point that the county’s general fund was subsidizing landfill operations, which should, for the most part, be self-sustaining.

For specific details, see today's (June 15) edition of The Inyo Rgister.