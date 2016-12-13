County officials to mull letter to DWP regarding commercial leases

At its meeting today, Inyo County supervisors will consider sending a letter to the city of Los Angeles Board of Water and Power commissioners providing input regarding policy changes Los Angeles Department of Water and Power staff is proposing to business leases and permits located in Inyo County.

The draft correspondence is a timed item set to be discussed at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room, County Administrative Center, 224 N. Edwards, Independence.